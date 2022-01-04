– The post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, defeating Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champion Big E in a Fatal 5 Way. We’re live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the first RAW of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Smith hypes tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event to determine Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent. Graves and Saxton go over the rest of tonight’s line-up – Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, AJ Styles vs. Omos.

– We go to the ring and Paul Heyman appears after the lights come back up. Heyman gives a big introduction for his client, and out comes the new WWE Champion – Brock Lesnar. Lesnar comes out to a big pop as the pyro goes off. He raises the WWE Title in the air and rushes to the ring. Lesnar stops and grabs half of the steel ring steps, tossing them in the ring.

Lesnar stands on the steps and thanks everyone. He says first he wants to give a big shout-out to his good buddy, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar says Reigns is probably tuned in at home, watching the real champion. Lesnar laughs and Heyman is all smiles. Lesnar sends get well soon wishes to Reigns. Lesnar then calls on South Carolina to acknowledge him. Lesnar also wants to acknowledge his advocate, for advocating his free agency, all the strings pulled on Saturday to help make him WWE Champion. Lesnar bows to Heyman and thanks him.

Heyman takes the mic and says if you think it’s hot out here, you should see the things that go on behind-the-scenes, like his negotiations for Lesnar. He goes on and confirms Lesnar will defend at the Royal Rumble against the winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way. Heyman takes shots at each opponent, and mentions how Reigns will be vulnerable on SmackDown without him. Heyman says for proof, look at how Reigns got COVID-19 in just one week without him. Heyman goes on about Lashley and MVP, noting how Lashley and Lesnar never met or spoke backstage, and it seemed like they avoided each other backstage, but not really. Heyman talks about the various interactions between Lesnar and Lashley in Saturday’s title match. He says the Hurt Lock on Lesnar and the Spear through the barrier were testaments to how good Lashley is, but every time he went at Lesnar on Saturday, it was from behind or from the side, and if he faces Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, it will have to be face-to-face. Heyman goes on and says Lashley will have to go down in history as a Brock Lesnar wanna-be.

Heyman says Big E deserves an applause and was a great champion, who did WWE justice, and is all that and more. Heyman says Big E would still be champion if he didn’t have to get in the ring with Lesnar, and they have nothing but respect and admiration for him. Heyman says if Big E wins tonight, it will be an absolute honor to witness Big E vs. Lesnar, even though he will lose, but lose to the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Heyman hypes Lesnar up some more and that’s it for the promo. Heyman and Lesnar exit the ring with Lesnar putting his arm around his advocate. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle backstage, and Riddle is rocking some blind. Heyman and Lesnar are shown again making their exit with Lesnar thanking Heyman. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and RK-Bro is backstage. Randy Orton asks Riddle where he’s been, and quickly says “no, no, no” to the gold Riddle is wearing around his neck. Riddle talks about how fun it was hanging out with Migos at WWE Day 1, and brags about his connections. Riddle proposes a new RK-Bro rap group but Orton isn’t interested, and isn’t sure how Riddle has all his celebrity connections. Orton takes Riddle’s gold chains and asks about their New Year’s resolutions they had. Orton is serious but Riddle keeps joking around. The music hits and they head to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro for this non-title match- Randy Orton and Riddle. We get a look back at how they retained over The Street Profits at WWE Day 1. Out comes Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable. Gable brags about his Master’s Degree and knocks the fans for booing education. Gable goes on about how they will win the titles soon. They suddenly rush Orton and Riddle before the bell even hits.

Otis and Gable send the champs to the floor and follow them to keep the attack going. Otis with a big overhead throw to Riddle at ringside. We go to commercial with Otis and Gable standing over Riddle.

Back from the break and Gable starts off with Riddle to begin the match. Gable levels Riddle with a big right hand and delivers a Tiger suplex for a 2 count. Gable stays on Riddle and goes to work on both legs. Gable with more offense before Otis tags in. Otis dominates Riddle for a few minutes and drops a big elbow. Fans chant for Orton as he looks on.

Otis grounds Riddle now but Riddle fights up and out. Otis charges in the corner but Riddle leaps and Otis hits the ring post. Otis grabs Riddle to prevent a tag but Riddle counters and kicks him in the jaw. Gable sneaks over and pulls Orton off the apron to prevent a tag as Riddle gets close. Otis splashes Riddle from behind in the corner. Orton goes for Gable at ringside but Otis drops him from behind.

Otis returns tot he ring but Riddle nails a big knee to bring him down to one knee of his own. Otis comes right back in but Riddle goes for the RKO. Otis counters in mid-move, then drives Riddle into the mat with a big powerslam, covering for the pin to win.

Winners: Alpha Academy

– After the match, Otis and Gable celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with MVP and Bobby Lashley. Schreiber asks about Brock Lesnar, and MVP interrupts and goes on about how Lashley has a Herculean task to complete to get the title shot from Lesnar. Lashley speaks and simply says Lesnar fears him.

– We see Omos backstage with one arm around Kevin Patrick. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on recent happenings between Omos and AJ Styles. Omos is backstage with Patrick now, asking about when AJ said he regrets taking Omos under his wing, and calling him a piece of… Omos interrupts by putting his entire hand over Patrick’s face. Omos says that’s how he feels. He walks off.

WWE 24/7 Title Mixed Tag Team Match: Akira Tozawa and Tamina Snuka vs. Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring for what is announced as a WWE 24/7 Mixed Tag Team Match. Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa are waiting in the ring. Out next comes WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. She stops and waits on Reggie to come out, then they head to the ring together. Brooke will lose the title if she loses this match. We see what led to this match. The announcers hype the rest of tonight’s show as Dana and Reggie taunt their opponents. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reggie goes at it with Tozawa to start. They trade early counters and pin attempts. Reggie with a big dropkick. Dana wants tagged in but Reggie tells her to hold on. Tozawa mounts some offense but misses a big boot in the corner and accidentally hits Snuka. Tamina seethes now and Tozawa is terrified.

Tamina slaps Tozawa in the face, knocking him back a few feet. Reggie follows up with a senton on Tozawa for the pin to win.

Winners: Reggie and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Reggie and Dana celebrate and we go to replays. Dana is announced as still being the WWE 24/7 Champion.

– We get a look back at Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1. Lynch will be here next for a “New Year with Big Time Becks” segment.

– Back from the break and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is in the ring as her entrance wraps up.

Lynch says here we are in 2022 and there’s something about the new year that inspires hope in people. It doesn’t matter if you failed last year, the past 5 years, or your whole life, things can change for the better when the clock strikes. Lynch knows all the women in the back have a title win at the top of their lists, and she admires their dedication, but at the top of her list is remaining champion. Lynch goes on about how no one can beat her. Many have tried, but they all fail.

Lynch goes on about decisions she made in the last year. She realized she’s become a work of art. She compares herself to a Van Gogh painting and says she makes us feel because that’s what good art does. Becky insults people for having New Year’s Resolutions, takes a shot at South Carolina, and says the women in the back won’t be winning the title. Becky then takes shots at Liv Morgan. She says Liv broke her promise to herself, and the promise she had to all of the fans. The music interrupts and out comes Morgan to the stage.

Morgan says new year but same ugly jacket and same delusional Becky. Liv says she knows, and Becky knows, just how close she was to winning the title on Saturday. Liv enters the ring and talks about how she gives it her all and leaves it all in the ring every time she gets the chance, and that’s exactly what she did at Day 1. Becky says that’s lovely and maybe one day Liv will win the title but not until Becky retires. The music interrupts and out comes Bianca Belair. Belair talks some trash on her way to the ring and says she took a little Doudrop Detour, stepping aside to allow others a shot at the title, but now she’s back in line for Big Time Becks.

Lynch says Morgan and Belair have just fallen victim to her routine – beat, sleep, repeat. Lynch talks some more trash and Liv mentions how she knows nothing about the locker room because she hasn’t been in there in years. Liv tells Belair to leave because she and Becky were in the middle of something. Belair says her history with Becky goes back farther. Becky tells them to get out of her ring but figure out who’s going to be next, and then let her know. Belair and Morgan end up attacking Becky and tossing her from the ring. Becky’s title is still in the ring. Belair and Morgan have words now. They start brawling and Belair rams Liv back into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Liv fights her off and drops her with a step-up kick. The brawl continues and Belair goes for the KOD but Becky decks them both from behind. Becky drops Belair with the Manhandle Slam while Liv looks on from ringside, down on the floor. Becky picks her title back up, raises it in the air, and makes her exit as the music hits.

– Kevin Owens is backstage with Seth Rollins now. Rollins is glad Owens showed up so he can help him decide what to do with this Paul Heyman problem. Staple his mouth shut? Owens likes that idea but they can figure it out later, but first they need to figure out what to do in tonight’s main event. Owens proposes one of them wins tonight, the other helps the winner beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble, and then they go on to headline WrestleMania 38. Rollins loves the idea, it’s a great plan. They agree that they can trust each other, and they’ve got a plan. Rollins walks off laughing. Owens yells and asks to make sure Rollins isn’t lying.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega are out next. The announcers hype the rest of tonight’s show as the two teams face off in the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vega meets Ripley in the middle of the ring for some trash talking. Vega slaps first but Ripley slaps her back. Ripley takes control and holds Vega in the air for a big one-arm vertical suplex. Vega kicks out at 2. We see Carmella at ringside with her protective face mask on.

Nikki tags in and takes Vega down for a 2 count. Nikki keeps control with a clothesline for a 2 count. Vega pulls Nikki face-first into the ropes, then pounds on her with fists. Vega mounts Nikki’s back with a submission now. Nikki fights up and out but Vega slams her back to the mat by her hair. Vega bows to the crowd, then knocks Ripley off the apron.

Vega turns around to Nikki scooping her for a Fireman’s Carry, but Vega slides down and rolls her up for a pin out of nowhere to retain.

Winners: Queen Zelina and Carmella

– After the match, the champs celebrate as the music hits. A disappointed Ripley returns to the ring and Nikki apologizes to her.

– The announcers show us the recent Instagram video from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who is set to compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month.

The Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. We get a video package from earlier today with Ford and Dawkins announcing their spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. They are up and they want the smoke. The Profits wrap up their entrance as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a backstage video with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio announcing their Royal Rumble spots. Rey says they are an unstoppable duo. We go back to the ring and The Profits wait as Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez head to the ring. Ford starts the match with Azeez. Ford attacks but Azeez launches him into the corner. Ford fights out and mounts offense but it does nothing. Azeez sends Ford back into the corner but misses a clothesline.

Ford looks to mount offense but he leaps and Azeez knocks him out of the air with a shoulder. Azeez drops Ford with a big headbutt for a 2 count as Dawkins makes the save. Ford counters a back-drop and nails a big enziguri. Dawkins and Crews go at it as they tag in. Dawkins with the flying elbow drop. Dawkins goes on and hits The Silencer but Azeez breaks the pin attempt up.

Dawkins sends Azeez to the floor but Azeez pulls him out by his legs. Azeez goes to run Dawkins into the ring post but Dawkins counters and sends Azeez into the post. Ford tags in and drops Crews, then hits the big Frogsplash for the pin to win a fairly short match.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrate as we get replays of Ford’s Frogsplash. The Profits continue celebrating with the crowd.

– We see recent happenings between The Dirty Dawgs and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Schreiber is backstage with Priest now. Priest says Ziggler wants the Damian side of him, but if he can keep the Priest side going tonight, he will retain. It’s up to Ziggler if Priest wins with mercy or with a beating to Ziggler. Either way, either side, Priest says he will remain the champion tonight.

WWE United States Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. The title will change hands if Priest loses by a count out or disqualification. Priest hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Doudrop interrupts Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in their office. She’s upset over Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair going for the RAW Women’s Title. Doudrop says the fans are also tired of seeing the same people challenge Becky Lynch. Doudrop demands she gets a shot. Deville says they’re not in the business of giving handouts, but next week we will have Morgan vs. Belair vs. Doudrop on RAW, with the winner facing Lynch at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop says that’s more like it, then she walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler by himself. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Ziggler ducks a clothesline, then slaps Priest. priest snaps and tosses him in the corner, beating him down as the referee warns him with a 4 count. Priest sends Ziggler to the floor and the referee counts. Priest follows but Ziggler counters with a big tornado DDT on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler rocks Priest but Priest drives him into the mat for a pop. Priest with the flying elbow into the corner. Ziggler blocks a Broken Arrow and then levels Priest with running knees for a close 2 count. Ziggler stomps Priest and slaps him around, talking trash in the middle of the ring. Priest rocks Ziggler with a big right hand.

Priest keeps fighting with strikes. Priest unloads with kicks now. Priest with a jumping kick to the chin to bring Ziggler down. Priest scoops Ziggler for a big Cliffhanger DDT but Ziggler kicks out just in time. Priest gets a pop as he goes to the top but Ziggler leaps up and cuts him off. Ziggler goes for the superplex but Priest resists. Priest slides to the apron and kicks Ziggler in the mouth. Priest goes back up but Robert Roode comes out of nowhere and rips Priest off the top while the referee is tending to Ziggler.

Ziggler takes advantage and nails the Zig Zag for a close 2 count as Priest kicks out just in time. Roode and Ziggler can’t believe it. Priest has snapped now. He stares at Roode but turns around to drop Ziggler as he charges. Priest goes to the floor and unloads on Roode as the referee counts. Priest grabs a steel chair and goes to smash Roode with it but the referee is at the 9 count.

Priest changes his mind and returns to the ring but brings the chair with him. Ziggler begs him to use the chair. Roode is on the apron now, telling Priest to use the chair on Ziggler. Priest turns and knocks Roode off the apron with the chair instead. Ziggler takes advantage and levels Priest with a Zig Zag.

Priest kicks out just in time and Ziggler can’t believe it. Priest slowly gets back up and is close to snapping again. Ziggler superkicks him but Priest takes it and nails The Reckoning for the pin to retain.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall and takes the title as his music hits. Roode is down at ringside as Priest poses in the corner with the title.

– WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is backstage on the phone when Austin Theory walks in. Vince dodges a hug. Vince says he didn’t tell Theory to come in, he just asked who was at the door. Theory apologizes but Vince goes on about how apologizing is a weakness. Theory came to ask about his rematch to Finn Balor. Vince says it doesn’t matter because he lost to Balor, but he did then beat the holy hell out of Balor. Vince says that’s an admirable quality in a man, to always find a way to beat someone. Theory goes on about expecting the unexpected and how he surprised Balor, and Vince likes that. Vince tells Theory to take a seat. Vince announces that Theory will be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble and if he wins,he will go on to main event WrestleMania against the champion of his choosing. Theory is at a loss for words.

– We go back to the ring and out come The Miz and Maryse. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring with Maryse. We see what happened at WWE Day 1 with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. Miz takes the mic to boos now. Miz says he and Maryse are outraged over the outcome at Day 1. He was one Skull Crushing Finale away from defeating Edge, which would’ve gotten him the respect he deserves. He reminds us he’s the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. The boos continue. Miz says that puts him ahead of his peers, but he still has to prove himself in a match against Edge, who is a one-time Grand Slam Champion. Miz says there were also questionable referee calls in the match. He saw the look of defeat in Edge’s eyes, the look of someone needing their mommy, or in Edge’s case, his wife.

Miz says Beth allowed Edge to steal a pathetic victory. He says we all know Edge deserved to lose, for what he did to them last week. Miz shows us how last week’s wedding vow renewal ceremony ended. Miz rants at the fans for enjoying what happened to them last week. He goes on and says this doesn’t effect them because they know true love always wins. Miz goes on and Maryse talks him up. She then says she would punch Phoenix in the face if she were here tonight. The music interrupts and out comes The Glamazon. Beth stops on the stage and then Edge makes his way out to a bigger pop.

Edge and Beth head to the ring together, stopping on the entrance-way to pose as the pyro goes off. Beth asks Maryse to repeat herself. Edge says that’s what they thought. Edge says most people would take the loss and move on, but unfortunately he knows Miz better than that. Edge knew Miz would come out and whine and make excuses for the loss. They go on and Beth says what happened was all her idea. Edge says he would’ve won at Day 1 if Beth was involved or not, but he and Beth are crazy enough to give Miz and Maryse what they want. Fans pop. Edge proposes a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. Fans chant “yes!” and Miz asks if they’re serious. Miz puts his wife over and Beth tells him a simple yes or no will do, so what’s it going to be? Miz says they accept the challenge but Maryse is not happy. Beth approaches and drops Maryse. Miz tends to Maryse in the corner but Maryse just rolls out of the ring, still seething. Maryse storms to the back as Edge’s music starts back up.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Big E. He says being WWE Champion meant a lot to him, and to other people, and losing to Brock Lesnar is not a bad thing, but we don’t wallow in self pity and we don’t stay down, we make sure our next chapter is our best. Big E says he has the chance to right all his wrongs and tonight he starts the path back to reclaiming his WWE Title, and there’s not a soul on Earth who can stop him. Big E storms off.

AJ Styles vs. Omos

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Omos makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring as fans chant for AJ. Omos taunts AJ over his size. AJ unloads with kicks and punches. AJ ducks a clothesline and unloads with strikes in the corner.

Omos backs AJ away but AJ uses his speed and size to retreat to the floor. AJ taunts Omos from the floor now. Omos comes over the top rope and AJ goes for his knee, but Omos levels him with a big boot. Omos stands tall and yells out now. Omos beats AJ around the ring and launches him across the ring, under the ropes and into the ring post. AJ is down on the floor now.

Omos brings AJ back into the ring and slowly stalks him. AJ fights out of a corner with kicks and punches. AJ with a spinning back-fist and a big forearm. Omos takes the strikes and scoops AJ but AJ slides out. Omos runs into boots in the corner, and again. AJ rocks Omos from the apron. AJ springboards up but Omos grabs him. AJ counters and drops Omos over the top rope.

AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm again but Omos easily swats him out of the air. Omos takes AJ to the top turnbuckle and talks some trash in his face. Omos scoops AJ on his shoulders, then takes him to the middle of the ring, presses him in the air, then slams him down into the mat.

Fans boo as Omos stands tall. Omos grabs AJ again and delivers a big chokeslam bomb. The boos continue as Omos pins AJ in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as we go to replays. Omos yells out again and stares down at AJ.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first is Kevin Owens. The winner of this match will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s announced that we will see the beginning of Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW next week. We go back to the ring and out next comes former WWE Champion Big E for the main event. Seth Rollins is out next. Out last is Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley hits the corner to pose as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits as Lashley clotheslines Rollins to the floor and Big E unloads on Owens in the corner. Owens turns it around on Big E as Lashley works on Rollins at ringside. Lashley grabs Rollins and runs him face-first into the ring post. Big E slams Owens and sends him to the apron, then knocks him off with a big running Spear but he barely connects and they both hit the floor.

Big E and Lashley face off in the ring now as fans pop. Big E strikes first and they go at it. Lashley gets the upperhand but runs into an elbow. Lashley comes right back with a big clotheslines. Lashley with a vertical suplex. Owens runs in but Lashley catches him with a neckbreaker. Lashley grabs Owens for a big vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Fans chant for Lashley as he goes to ringside.

Lashley charges to put Owens through the barrier but Owens side-steps and Lashley goes crashing through the barrier, bringing it down. Owens shouts at Rollins to turn around as Big E recovers. Big E launches Rollins with a big overhead throw on the floor. Owens is also hit. Big E starts taking apart the announce table as fans cheer him on. MVP tends to Lashley now. Owens saves Rollins from Big E, then sends him into the steel steps.

Big E is double teamed by Owens and Rollins now. Rollins and Owens bury Lashley under pieces of the barrier as MVP looks on. They bring Big E over to the announce table and put him trough it with a big assisted powerbomb. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is being double teamed at ringside by Owens and Rollins. They bring him into the ring, where Big E is laid out in the corner. We see how they hit Lashley with half of the steel steps during the break, and Owens hit a big Frogsplash from the apron to Lashley on the floor. Owens sends Rollins into Lashley in the corner with a splash now. Owens follows up with a Cannonball to Lashley.

Owens poses to boos from the crowd. Owens whips Rollins into Big E but Big E nails a Uranage Owens delivers a superkick to Big E, but Lashley runs over Owens with a clothesline. Owens and Rollins slowly recover, as does Big E. Owens and Rollins face off with Big E and Lashley now. Big E and Lashley chase them out of the ring and into the crowd.

They’re fighting out near the concession sands now. Big E gets sent into a wall by Owens. Lashley has The Hurt Lock on Rollins but Owens makes the save with a trash can lid, which angers Lashley. Big E counters Owens and slams him through a merchandise table. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E is brawling with Lashley, fighting back through the crowd to the ring area. Rollins joins them for a three-way brawl through the crowd. Owens leaps from the seating up high above them, taking them down on the concrete. Fans chant “holy shit!” as the huge cannonball from Owens. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as they come to the ring. Owens with a big Swanton to Big E, and Rollins follows up immediately with a Frogsplash. Rollins covers but Big E kicks out just in time.

Owens and Rollins nail a double superkick to the face as Big E gets up. Big E blocks a Stomp but Rollins blocks the Big ending. Owens misses a Pop-Up Powerbomb and has the Stunner blocked. Owens hits a sitdown powerbomb but Lashley breaks it up out of nowhere. Lashley tosses Owens and Rollins with big overhead throws. Lashley runs around the ring and levels Owens at ringside. Lashley comes back in but eats a big rolling elbow from Rollins.

Big E goes for a Big Ending but Lashley hits a big Spear. Rollins also eats a Spear. Owens superkicks Lashley but the Stunner is blocked. Lashley comes right back with a Spear to Owens for the pin to win and become #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley’s music hits as he stands tall and MVP joins him. We see the other competitors down and trying to recover. Lashley vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is official for the Royal Rumble. We go to replays now. Lesnar is shown backstage watching the match. Kevin Patrick approaches and asks for a comment. Lesnar says, “A comment? I do have a comment. Tell Roman Reigns I’ll see him this Friday on SmackDown.” Lesnar turns back to watching Lashley in the ring as he continues his celebration with MVP. We get another replay of the finish. Lashley is all smiles as MVP hypes him up. The first RAW of 2022 goes off the air with Lashley and MVP celebrating the win.

