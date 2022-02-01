– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from Saturday’s big event. The pyro explodes and we’re live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Adam Pearce is introduced by Mike Rome. Pearce welcomes us and touts the Royal Rumble performances of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, and new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Pearce says we are officially on The Road to WrestleMania 38 but there is one roadblock – the Elimination Chamber. Pearce says Lashley will defend his title against 5 other Superstars in the Elimination Chamber but… the music interrupts and out comes Lashley with MVP.

Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. MVP takes the mic and says that is not how this goes. He goes on about how Lashley has already proved his worth. MVP goes on until Lashley takes the mic and asks Pearce who the hell he thinks he is. Lashley says he’s supposed to be celebrating his win over Brock Lesnar. He knew all along that he could beat Lesnar. Lashley goes on about how he’s better than Lesnar in various areas. Lashley says if we have any questions, you can look at the footage and see how he won 1-2-3. Lashley asks who’s The Beast, The Conqueror and The Champion now? Bobby Lashley. He raises the title in the air and fans boo. The music hits and out comes Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar is dressed to wrestle. He bounces around at the entrance-way and is all smiles as the pyro goes off. Lesnar heads down and walks around the ringside area, smiling out at the crowd. Lesnar marches into the ring as Lashley and MVP look on. MVP starts speaking but Lesnar tells him to shut up or he’ll put that cane right up his ass. Lesnar taunts Lashley and asks if he’s really going to stand here and pretend like he’s the champion. Lesnar says from one athlete to another, what’s the pride in that because you know you didn’t beat Lesnar on Saturday night. Lesnar says Lashley knows he only won because of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Fans boo their names. Lesnar isn’t mad at Lashley, it’s all good, but he is mad at Reigns and Heyman. Lesnar says after that little debacle of a wrestling match they had, which was good until that point… he gives Lashley props for the match, and goes on about how he took it upon himself to enter the Royal Rumble and newsflash – Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar explains to Lashley how he gets to pick his WrestleMania 38 opponent. Lesnar says he’s going with Reigns but at WrestleMania, his match with Reigns will be Title vs. Title. That’s where Lashley gets involved, because Lesnar is dressed to fight tonight. Lesnar challenges Lashley for his rematch tonight in Cincin-fn-atti. MVP backs Lashley off as the champion and challenger have words with each other. MVP says after talking with the champion, Lesnar can go to the end of the line and earn his shot. MVP says Lesnar’s challenge is denied. Lesnar keeps taunting Lashley and Lashley is seething. Lesnar apparently called Lashley a “chicken-shit bitch” but its bleeped out.

MVP keeps trying to talk Lashley down, as does Pearce. Lesnar is ready to fight and he’s still taunting Lashley. MVP and Lashley exit the ring as fans boo. Lashley seethes back at the ring while Lesnar keeps ranting but he’s being bleeped out. Pearce takes the mic after Lashley leaves. Pearce talks about the Elimination Chamber and Lesnar says he wants in. Pearce makes it official – Lesnar is one of the 5 challengers to Lashley in the Elimination Chamber.

– We see recent happenings between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the show. Nikki A.S.H. is out next. There’s some trash talking before they get going but Ripley over-powers Nikki and dominates early on.

Ripley catches Nikki in mid-move and delivers a long vertical suplex. Nikki retreats to the floor for a breather. Nikki ends up suckering Ripley in and beating her down, trapping her in the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nikki is dominating Ripley. Ripley turns it around after a few minutes and snaps a bit. Ripley takes control and nails a basement dropkick. Ripley avoids a roll-up, hits a big slam and a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Ripley takes Nikki to the top and beats on her. Nikki with a stiff double chop to the face, then a big tornado DDT from the top.

Ripley kicks out at 2 and Nikki shows some frustration. Nikki rolls through a crossbody and clubs Ripley in the neck. Nikki tries to show off so Ripley blocks a neckbreaker and turns it into the Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall and celebrates as her music hits.

– We get a look back at last week’s Academic Challenge between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy, the spelling bee. Kevin Patrick is backstage for part two now, with Riddle and Chad Gable. Riddle has picked a scooter race for this week’s challenge. Gable says this is a disgrace and the spelling bee was rigged. Riddle says the spelling bee was rigged. The rules have the participants completing 50 laps backstage and finish at ringside before they can win. Gable brags about his sweet full-body aerodynamic suit. The race begins as R-Truth appears and waves a checkered flag. They start racing around the backstage area.

– We see a clip of Alexa Bliss in last week’s therapy session. Her journey back to RAW will continue tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for Alexa Bliss at another therapy session. The therapist says he can see the wheels spinning in her head, and asks what she’s thinking. She brings up how he recently talked to her about imaginary things, but she says Lilly has always been real, has always had her back. He asks what she would do if Lilly were to return to her. Bliss says things like have a sleepover, hug her, dress her up in pajamas and watch scary movies. The therapist presents a Lilly replica and asks Bliss how it makes her feel. She seems a bit hesitant or unsure, smiling and calling it Lilly. The segment ends.

– Our Progressive-sponsored replay looks at how WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble.

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz by himself. He poses on the ropes to boos as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio. Miz and Rey talk some trash before the bell and Miz poses in the corner. The bell rings and they lock it up with Miz taking Dominik to the corner and going for a cheap shot. Dominik rocks Miz and drops him in the corner with a punch.

Dominik and Miz go at it now and Dominik sends Miz into position for the 619. Miz dodges the move and goes to the floor to talk more trash to Rey. Dominik grabs him from the ring but Miz drops him over the top rope neck-first. Miz sends Rey into the announce table and returns tot he ring as Rey leaps for him. Miz takes control of Dominik.

The referee checks on Dominik and Miz trips himself, making it look like Rey did it. The referee turns around and he thinks Rey tripped Miz. The referee ejects Rey from ringside as fans boo. Miz takes advantage of the distraction, grabbing Dominik from behind and hitting the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the bell, The Miz stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Miz stands on top of the announce table now, taunting The Mysterios as they recover in the ring.

– We go backstage and Tamina Snuka attacks WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke out of nowhere. Brooke fights her off and retreats right as Riddle and Chad Gable make another lap on their scooters, lap 18 of 50. Tamina recovers and goes looking for Brooke to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for a must see Road to WrestleMania 38 edition of The Kevin Owens Show. He hits the ring and waits as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is riding his scooter until he runs into Omos and compliments him on his beautiful eyes. Omos is confused. Riddle says he has to go as he rides away on lap 25 of 50. We see the finish line at ringside. Owens is waiting in the ring now as the announcers hype Ronda Rousey’s RAW return later tonight. Owens welcomes everyone to The Kevin Owens Show. He talks about how fun the Royal Rumble is with titles being won and people being tossed over the top rope. Owens mentions there being a new WWE Champion and fans boo. Owens says he agrees. Owens says but we’re on the road to… listen to this word… the most stupendous WrestleMania of all-time. Owens says he’s in the Elimination Chamber match, as soon as he beats the most sheltered WWE Superstar in history, Austin Theory, but don’t worry, he will get it done. Owens says but first here’s his guest, the man who should be WWE Universal Champion. Owens continues his grand introduction as Seth Rollins makes his way out, strutting and taking his time to the ring.

Owens asks Rollins how he’s doing and if he wants to have a seat. Rollins says he’s not 100% so maybe they will sit tonight. Rollins says Cincinnati is the hottest city in the world and he wouldn’t miss this. Fans do a chant for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals to celebrate their upcoming Super Bowl game against the LA Rams. Owens says the crowd is excited about something, but doesn’t actually mention the Super Bowl. Owens sends us to a video package that shows what happened during Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Fans boo now. Owens says that was disgusting and shameful. He says Reigns did that because he knew Rollins was going to win and he knew he couldn’t beat Rollins.

Owens says while Rollins might not be the official Universal Champion, he is the Universal Champion of Owens’ heart. Rollins thanks him and says that means a lot. Rollins laughs and they’re both standing now. Rollins says he’s not here with the title but he did acquire something else – a permanent piece of real estate in the brain of Reigns, and he can go back any time he wants, and next time he will bring back the title. He says but that’s SmackDown business and this is RAW, and it’s come to his attention that there’s a WWE Title Elimination Chamber, so he came to The KO Show with a special announcement on that match. Owens didn’t know about this surprise announcement.

Rollins calls for a drum roll and Rollins announces that he will be a participant in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber, joining WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Owens brings up Rollins being in without qualifying, and Rollins says he’s in because of his performance against Reigns. Owens seems a bit annoyed but he’s not worried because he will qualify later tonight. Owens wants Rollins to go find Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, to tell them he will not compete in the Elimination Chamber unless they let Owens in without qualifying. Rollins hesitates and Owens says he would do it for Rollins. Rollins just isn’t sure about this idea… the music hits and out comes Austin Theory.

WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

Austin Theory hits the apron and has a few friendly words with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The winner of this match will earn a spot in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber with Rollins, Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and two others. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and here we go. Owens unloads with big chops while talking trash. Owens keeps the aggressive and intense offense going for a few minutes. Theory turns it around in the corner and works Owens with right hands. Owens dumps Theory to the apron and swings but Theory rocks him. Theory then rolls into the ring with the big rolling dropkick but Owens kicks out at 2.

Theory with a right hand and an elbow in the corner. Theory with more punches in the corner. Owens comes out of the corner and turns it around, beating Theory back against the turnbuckles. Theory tries to turn it back around but Owens levels him with a clothesline. Owens goes for a corner cannonball but Theory retreats to the floor.

Theory pulls Owens to the floor but Owens counters and launches him into the barrier for a big pop. Owens runs and nails a big cannonball into the barrier. Owens stands tall and yells out for a pop. Owens talks some trash as he brings Theory back into the ring.

Theory rolls right back to the floor as fans boo. Owens follows but Theory kicks him in the face. Theory then slams Owens back onto the steel ring steps, hitting the back of his head and his spine first. We go to commercial with Theory in control at ringside.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Owens nails an enziguri and a big DDT. Owens plays to the crowd and goes to the top. Theory jumps up with a forearm. Theory climbs up with more strikes but Owens headbutts him to the mat. Owens goes for a big springboard moonsault but Theory moves and Owens hits hard. Theory comes right back with a big over the top Blockbuster-type neckbreaker but Owens kicks out just in time.

Theory goes for the ATL but Owens fights off his shoulders, then delivers a big chop. Owens keeps fighting but Theory drops his neck over his knee for another close 2 count. Theory shows some frustration now. Owens comes back and delivers the same neckbreaker over his knee that Theory hit. Owens goes for the Stunner but it’s blocked. Owens comes right back with a superkick. Owens goes back to the top and hits the big Swanton for a close 2 count. Owens is a bit frustrated now but the crowd rallies. Owens goes back to top but Theory cuts him off with right hands.

Theory climbs up for a superplex but Owens counters and hits a big superplex of his own. Owens is slow to crawl over and Theory hangs in there. Owens follows Theory to the floor now and unloads with strikes over the back. They bring it back in and Theory kicks Owens’ knee as he comes through the ropes, then nails the ATL for the pin to win and earn the Elimination Chamber spot.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Owens clutches his knee as the music hits and Theory celebrates. The referee checks on Owens as Theory rolls to the floor and takes a selfie. It’s confirmed that Theory is going to Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title Chamber match. We go to replays. Theory talks some trash from the stage as Owens sits up on the apron.

– The scooter race continues backstage as Riddle stops at The Street Profits to drink some of what’s in their red Solo cups. He rides off and here comes Chad Gable but they refuse him any refreshments. Otis comes for a drink but apparently Gable discovers the cup is filled full of steak sauce. They are on lap 39 of 50. We see how there’s a camera set up at the ringside finish line, just in case there’s a photo finish.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. They hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see some stills from the Royal Rumble. We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler with no sign of Robert Roode.

The bell rings and Ziggler immediately nails a dropkick, knocking Dawkins out for a close 2 count. Ziggler is trying to embarrass Dawkins in front of his hometown, says Graves. Ziggler launches Dawkins into the ring post and man-handles him some more for a 2 count. Ziggler rakes Dawkins in the eyes now. Ziggler keeps control and delivers more offense to keep Dawkins down.

Ziggler grounds Dawkins in a headlock now. Dawkins fights up and out but Ziggler cuts him off and delivers a swinging neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Ziggler with a big splash in the corner. Ziggler goes for another big corner splash and hits it, almost flying out of the ring.

Ziggler mocks Dawkins some but Dawkins comes back with a huge right hand and they’re both down now as Ford goes wild and celebrates at ringside. Dawkins runs the ring and unloads with offense now. Dawkins hits all of his signature offense and yells out to the hometown crowd. Dawkins with the running bulldog for a close 2 count.

Ziggler comes back with a roll-up for 2. Ziggler blocks a big slam and connects with a bunch of elbow strikes. Ziggler drops Dawkins with a DDT but has a bad landing of his own. Dawkins kicks out at 2. Dawkins counters the running superkick. They tangle and Dawkins hits the underhook neckbreaker finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

– After the match, The Profits celebrate as we go to replays.

– The scooter race continues backstage on the final lap, lap 49 of 50. Riddle hits Gable with a bag of cotton candy and we go back to commercial as they keep riding.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan. Veer says he has been waiting but soon he will strike.

– We go to ringside and Kevin Patrick is with R-Truth. It’s time for the end of the scooter race. Kevin asks Truth who’s going to win and he says “Cincinnati!” for a pop. RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable and Riddle come from the back riding their scooters now. They ride down the ramp but Gable falls at ringside, and sells a knee injury. Riddle has an easy ride to the finish line near the announce table now. Riddle is almost there, taking his time now, but RAW Tag Team Champion Otis comes out of nowhere, also wearing a full-body aerodynamic suit. He flattens Riddle and knocks him off the scooter as fans boo. Gable easily comes riding over, no longer with a hurt knee, and crosses the finish line to win the challenge. Alpha Academy celebrates as we go to replays while Truth waves the checkered flag.

After the replays, Riddle takes the mic and rants about how that was not cool, how they killed all integrity of the race because do you know what Randy Orton would’ve done… Gable interrupts and hushes Riddle. He wonders if his cauliflower ears are deceiving him and is Riddle accusing him of being a liar? Gable has never lied, not in the Olympics, not when he earned his GPA, nothing. Gable says it sounds like Riddle is asking for a match, and he’s got it… but with Otis. Otis stands tall as Riddle looks on from the ring. We go to commercial.

WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Otis

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions Otis and Chad Gable are looking on as Riddle waits in his corner. Otis stares Riddle down. Adam Pearce comes out to interrupt and announce that this is now a WWE Title Elimination Chamber qualifier. The winner will earn a spot in the Chamber match next month.

Fans pop as the bell hits. Riddle attacks Otis and unloads with right hands but Otis kicks him. Otis runs over Riddle with ease, then yells out at the crowd for boos. Otis beats Riddle around the ring and spikes him into the mat as fans boo some more. Otis runs the ropes and hits a splash for a close 2 count. Otis grounds Riddle in a submission now. Riddle fights up and out, then charges but Otis knocks his head off with a quick back elbow.

We get a replay as Otis takes it to the corner. Otis with thrusts in the corner now. Riddle tries to fight but Otis kicks him and sends him to the floor. Gable walks over and taunts Riddle as the referee counts. Riddle returns to the ring and fights back in. Riddle runs the ropes but Otis sends him flying with a shoulder. Otis man-handles Riddle some more as Gable yells at him to stay in control. Otis grounds Riddle again. Riddle fights up and out once again but Otis decks him, nails a body slam and then a big elbow drop.

Otis taunts Riddle as he rolls around in pain. Otis uses the bottom rope on Riddle as Gable taunts him in his face. Otis stands on Riddle now and Gable keeps the taunting going. Riddle rocks Otis and launches himself in from the apron, then starts mounting offense. Riddle charges again but Otis clotheslines him. Otis grounds Riddle. Riddle fights up and out but Otis elbows him right back down.

Riddle counters and lands on his feet, then unloads with a flurry of strikes. Riddle kicks Otis into the corner then unloads with kicks but Otis blocks and then drops him. Riddle rocks Otis in the corner and dazes him once again. Riddle keeps the quick offense going, nailing a big knee to bring him to one knee of his own.

Riddle with the Ripcord knee and then a Floating Bro from the corner. Riddle drops down and calls for the RKO but Otis blocks him. Riddle ends up going back to the top for the Floating Bro for the pin to win and earn the Chamber spot.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, the crowd pops big time as Riddle stands tall and celebrates. We go to replays. Riddle is confirmed for Elimination Chamber as the celebration continues.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage warming up when Dominik Mysterio greets him. We also see AJ Styles backstage getting ready for their match.

Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair swinging her hair. Belair hits the ring and the announcers say she’s building her winning streak back up. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella is out next. Carmella dances around as Belair stares her down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more Royal Rumble stills. We go back to the ring and Carmella calls for a time out. She heads to the announce table and stalls as Belair seethes in the ring. Carmella has her protective face mask. She finally returns to the ring and we get the bell. Belair slams Carmella and mounts her from behind. Carmella gets slammed again as Belair works her over on the mat. Carmella gets free and taunts Belair in the middle of the ring.

Belair goes for Carmella’s hair and the back & forth continues. Carmella slaps Belair. Belair chases her around the ring and then back in but Carmella stomps away. Fans boo Carmella. Belair runs over her with a shoulder, taunts her, and then keeps beating her up into the corner. Carmella uses a handful of tights to pull Belair face-first into the turnbuckles.

Carmella talks some trash and unloads on Belair in the corner. Carmella poses to more boos. Carmella continues to rag-doll Belair against the ropes for more boos. Carmella with the back elbows in the corner. Carmella keeps control and grounds Belair now. Belair powers out and scoops Carmella for a slam but Carmella counters and sends her to the mat. Carmella grounds Belair with a hold now, screaming out.

They are really dragging this match out for some reason. Belair fights up and out, countering for a slam with a backbreaker. Belair with a suplex and a kip-up for a pop. Belair rocks Carmella in the face and nails the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair swings her hair around to celebrate as Carmella sits up on the apron and seethes.

– We see what happened with Alexa Bliss and her therapist earlier tonight. Bliss’ journey back to RAW will continue tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is with her therapist. Bliss is talking to the Lilly replica, going on about how she misses her. The therapist says this isn’t the real Lilly, it’s one he bought on the WWEShop website. He gives Lilly the doll and she takes it, embraces it and smiles while rocking in her chair. The segment ends.

– RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy are with Kevin Patrick backstage. He shows us how the scooter race played out earlier tonight after mentioning how Otis’ match with Riddle didn’t go as planned. Gable laughs and says of course he won the race, he’s an Olympian. He says most importantly they get to choose the challenge for next week, and it will be a Quiz Bowl. Gable says when RK-Bro loses the quiz, which he knows they will, then they can kiss a title shot goodbye. Alpha Academy walks off.

– We see what happened earlier with Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The announcers hype the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring for the final qualifying match for the WWE Title Elimination Chamber as AJ Styles makes his way out. The winner of this match will join WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in the Chamber. AJ hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey Mysterio is out to a pop. They shake hands after the bell. They lock up and AJ takes it to the corner and keeps control. AJ backs off Rey on the ropes as they continue to get a feel for each other. They run the ropes and AJ levels Rey with a shoulder. More back and forth now. Rey fights up and out with a head-scissors but AJ decks him. AJ with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. AJ with a forearm. AJ launches Rey to the floor but he lands on his feet. They tangle and Rey ends up dropkicking AJ off the apron to the floor.

Rey runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope for a big splash but AJ gets his knees up. Rey launches AJ into the barrier with a head scissors and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has Rey grounded in the middle of the ring now. Rey fights up and out. Rey kicks AJ and hits a springboard moonsault but AJ catches him in mid-air. Rey blocks that and turns it into a big DDT. They’re both slow to get up. Rey with another hurricanrana takedown. Rey with a big springboard crossbody. AJ hangs in there but Rey keeps control. AJ blocks a shot and nails a sliding right hand.

AJ goes on hits a backbreaker over his knee for a close 2 count. Rey launches AJ into position for a 619 but he ducks it. AJ springboards up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Rey side-steps. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher but that’s also blocked as Rey kicks AJ in the head. They’re both down now. Rey takes AJ to the top and climbs up with him as fans pop for Rey. AJ blocks the hurricanrana and goes for a super Styles Clash but AJ blocks it. Rey leaps from the second rope and sends AJ into position for the 619. Rey runs the ring and nails the 619 for a pop.

Rey goes to the top but misses the splash. AJ avoids a back-splash as they tangle and AJ nails a pele kick to the head. AJ calls for the Styles Clash but Rey turns it into a senton. Rey goes back to the top for the senton and he hits it but AJ rolls through, stands back up with Rey in position for the Styles Clash, hits it and covers for the pin to win and advance to the Elimination Chamber.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. AJ joins WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Riddle as confirmed entrants in the Elimination Chamber for Lashley’s title on February 19 in Saudi Arabia.

– We see what happened when Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.

– WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is announced as the guest host for tonight’s RAW Talk episode.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Ronda Rousey to a pop, making her return to RAW.

Rousey enters the ring and looks up at the WrestleMania 38 sign. She says she’s been debating since Saturday about which title she wants to take at WrestleMania – Charlotte’s SmackDown Women’s Title or Rebecca’s RAW Women’s Title. She has unfinished business with both. She says Becky Lynch really doesn’t deserve it because the biggest title for either woman would be against Rousey. She says Becky stabbed her in the back. She could choose Flair just to prove that Becky is still on her undercard, then Flair, Lynch and everyone else will know that the baddest big time bitch is her. Rousey drops the mic and poses but the music hits and out comes Lynch.

Some fans boo Lynch. She calls Rousey a little weirdo and goes on about how she missed Rousey, saying it’s nice to see she hasn’t changed. Becky says Rousey loses credibility with statements like Becky is on her undercard, when no one else in the company has been able to beat her, and she’s been winning this whole time when we didn’t know if Rousey was coming back. Becky says everyone knows Lynch vs. Rousey is the biggest match of the decade. Lynch knows this is Rousey’s first WrestleMania back so she would understand if Rousey just wants to go for Flair in an appetizer, but if she wants to go right for the meat & potatoes, Lynch is game.

Lynch wants her to hurry up because the RAW women’s division is waiting and she needs to know who she’s beating next. Lynch says time is money and when you’re Big Time, it’s big money. Lynch pressures her to name her opponent. Rousey grabs Lynch’s arm to take the mic, and slams her to the mat. Rousey holds Lynch down by her arm and says we’ll have her answer on Friday. The music starts up as Rousey makes her exit and Lynch seethes.

Lynch gets up, takes the mic and yells at Rousey. She goes on ranting and taking a shot at Cincinnati. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Lita to a huge pop. Lita asks what’s Rousey’s problem and how could she talk to Lynch, The GOAT, like that. Lynch agrees. Lita keeps sucking up to Becky now. Becky says she was a fan of Lita growing up and may have gotten in trouble for wearing her thong outside of her pants when she was younger. Lita respects how Becky is a fine champion and doesn’t back down from a challenge. Lynch agrees but sees where this is going and hesitates. They go on and Lita challenges Lynch to a match at Elimination Chamber. The crowd pops.

Lynch denies the challenge. Lita says Becky never backs down from a challenge, and this is a challenge. Lynch says Lita was taking things out of context. Lita says it’s a lot of work defending the title, so if Lynch is scared, she should just say so. Lynch says she is not scared and if Lita wants a match at Elimination Chamber, she’s got it. Fans pop and Lita is happy. They stare each other down as fans cheer them on and RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.