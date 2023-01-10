– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to kick off the show. The announcers plug Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28.

The music stops and a “KO!” chant breaks out. Owens thanks the crowd. He brings up the match with Reigns but he can barely get going before the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer JBL. The Wrestling God insults the people of Alabama and says no one believes Owens can beat Reigns. JBL then introduces the only person that has a clean win over Reigns in recent years – The Modern Day Wrestling God, Baron Corbin.

Corbin comes to the stage and shakes hands with JBL. Corbin goes on about how they know Owens cannot beat Reigns. Corbin predicts he will win the Men’s Royal Rumble, if he’s in the match, then go on to capture the title from Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 main event. Owens knocks Corbin and JBL, then challenges them both to come in the match and fight. JBL is irate now as Owens thinking he can top them both. Owens confirms he wants to face Corbin tonight in Birmingham. JBL and Corbin accept the challenge and here we go.

Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

Baron Corbin enters the ring as the bell hits and Kevin Owens sizes him up. They go at it and trade shots.

Corbin turns it around early on and takes Owens to the corner but he stalls and then misses in the corner. Corbin keeps control and beats Owens around the ring as JBL applauds now. Owens fights back and rocks Corbin, then hits the short-arm clothesline. Owens with a senton for a pop.

Owens throws a crotch chop and charges for a corner cannonball but Corbin is pulled to safety at ringside. Corbin blocks a powerbomb into the edge of apron, then he chokeslams Owens into the edge of the apron. We go to commercial with Corbin in control at ringside.

Back from the break and Owens hits a corner cannonball for a pop. Corbin rocks Owens in the corner. They end up top going at it and Owens knocks Corbin to the mat to block a superplex. Owens with a big Swanton Bomb for another 2 count. Corbin blocks the Stunner but Owens hits a superkick to the jaw. Corbin blocks Owens with another big boot.

Corbin runs out and then back in, for more back & forth. Corbin levels Owens for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Corbin with Deep Six in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Corbin works Owens over some more as fans try to rally for Owens.

Corbin drops Owens with a big right hand as JBL cheers him on. Corbin talks some trash and approaches but Owens drops him with the Stunner from out of nowhere. Owens covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the bell, Owens stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos suddenly attack from through the crowd, and now thy destroy Owens at ringside. Owens fights back but Sikoa rocks him over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Owens fights back and throws a steel chair. Owens with a chair shot over Sikoa’s back, then chair shots to Jimmy Uso and then Jey Uso. Owens rushes into the ring as The Bloodline members regroup on the ramp. Adam Pearce and other officials rush out to try and restore order. Sikoa wants to go back to the ring as Owens look son, but he’s held back. Owens stands tall in the ring and plays to the crowd as his music plays.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss will address last week’s attack on Bianca Belair. Also, an update on Blair’s condition. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Kevin Owens and members of The Bloodline. Adam Pearce stops The Usos and Solo Sikoa backstage now, and he’s not happy. The Usos say that was a message sent directly from The Tribal Chief. They argue some and Pearce announces a Tag Team Turmoil match for later tonight with anyone victimized by The Usos, and the winners will earn a title shot. The Usos are leaving but Pearce says Solo Sikoa is staying as he has to face Dolph Ziggler tonight. Pearce and The Usos have some words. Pearce thanks them for visiting RAW, then has security escort The Usos out. The Usos and Sikoa share a fist bump, then The Usos leave.

– We get a video on what happened between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The announcers say Belair had to get stitches in her face, but she will be OK. They also announce that Bliss was fined an undisclosed amount of money for her actions. Bliss is now standing on top of the announce table and fans pop. She says Belair may be champion but she’s the only one here because Belair went to hide, which is smart on her end. She says Belair knows she doesn’t need to be afraid of Uncle Howdy or Bray Wyatt, just afraid of Bliss, because Bliss is the face of evil. Bliss doesn’t feel bad about what she did because she hasn’t felt this good in a long time, because she’s finally taken control and she’s the one in charge. Bliss has the whole world in her hands and she’s not afraid to use these hands to tear more scars into Belair’s face and take the title, and when she does… the graphics flash on the screen, with the Wyatt logo. A video starts playing and we see a playground on the big screen in black & white. Howdy appears on the big screen and he’s laughing. Howdy asks several times – do you feel like you’re in charge? The graphics flash again. Bliss looks on from the announce table as the lights come up but stay low, and her comes Howdy to RAW. Howdy begins his entrance and laughs as we go back to commercial.

Mia Yim vs. Bayley

Back from the break and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. There is no sign of Alexa Bliss or Uncle Howdy. Out next comes Mia Yim by herself.

Bayley takes the mic before the match and wants to send a message to Becky Lynch, knowing she’s watching because Becky has a weird obsession with Damage CTRL. Bayley isn’t sure if Lynch is jealous of Damage CTRL’s bond because she has no friends, but she’s not here tonight because either she can’t stand what Damage CTRL has together or she can’t stand the fact that she lost to Bayley. Bayley doesn’t care because this is Kai and SKY’s night. She says they’ve worked so damn hard so tonight they have the night off. Bayley tells them to go sit back an relax backstage, and tells Lynch to watch what she does to Yim. The bell hits and Bayley attacks, beating Yim down.

Bayley whips Yim into the corner but runs into boots. Yim with a neckbreaker. Yim mounts Bayley with right hands as SKY and Kai head to the back. Yim with another neckbreaker and a pop. Yim taunts Bayley. Bayley charges but lands on the floor after Yim moves. Yim ends up nailing a punt kick to send Bayley back to the floor. Yim stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley remains in control, sending Yim to the floor. Bayley runs with a baseball slide but Yim catches her. Bayley counters with a suplex from the edge of the apron to the floor. Bayley brings it back in for a 2 count.

Yim fights up to her feet but Bayley turns it back around in the corner. Yim blocks a neckbreaker over the middle rope, shoving Bayley to the floor. Yim runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Yim brings it back in and unloads with kicks in the middle of the ring. Yim with an overhead suplex, then a big German suplex. Bayley rocks Yim coming back in but Yim spikes her into the mat. Bayley kicks out at 2. Yim plays to the crowd but misses the corner cannonball as Bayley moves.

Yim blocks the Bayley-to-Belly and rolls Bayley up but she rolls through to break free. They tangle and Yim rocks Bayley with a kick. Bayley blocks a German and sends Yim face-first into the turnbuckles. Bayley then back-slides Yim out of the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley quickly heads to the floor to sit up against the ring as her music hits. The referee raises her arm as Yim looks on from the ring.

– Kevin Patrick says Johnny Gargano is out of action with an AC joint sprain. Cathy Kelley is backstage with Candice LeRae now. She says her husband is bummed out that he can’t be in Tag Team Turmoil tonight, but they are working with doctors and the goal is to get Gargano back to 100%. Cathy brings up LeRae’s recent shoulder injury and asks what’s next. LeRae looks ahead to the Royal Rumble and says what Superstar doesn’t dream about punching their ticket to WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley interrupts and says LeRae’s excitement is infuriating. She says LeRae is delusional if she thins she can win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania 39. LeRae says she has a better chance than Ripley. Ripley says LeRae only has a chance at having her stupid little pixie wings plucked and ripped apart. LeRae says why wait, we can do this fight tonight. Ripley says maybe ripping LeRae apart will be a great homecoming gift for Dominik as he can watch his mami squish LeRae like a bug. Ripley says she will see LeRae in the ring.

– We see WWE United States Champion Austin Theory walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the tag teams for tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil main event – The O.C., The Street Profits, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, The Judgment Day, and Alpha Academy.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The announcers show us how Theory retained over Seth Rollins in last week’s RAW main event.

Theory takes the mic and declares The Champ is here, and says you all have to now accept the truth in that the now is forever. Theory wonders where Rollins is. Theory taunts Rollins and fans chant “we want Rollins!” now. Theory says too bad because Rollins limped away from the ring due to his bad knee. Theory says Rollins was out-classed, out-shined and taken to school by the United States Champion last week. Theory raises the title to boos. The music hits and out comes Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins comes out using crutches as fans sing his theme song. Rollins then stops and dances around with the crutch, pointing it at Theory like a gun to prove he doesn’t really need it to get around. Rollins hits the ring as fans continue to sing with him. Theory goes on about how Rollins pretends to be 100% when he’s not. Theory brags about last week’s win some more and says if Rollins is the mountain top, then Theory is the pinnacle of the entire industry. Theory goes on and says Rollins truly is one of the best, but Theory has surpassed his ass and he’s onto bigger and better things, like when he wins the 2023 Royal Rumble. Theory predicts he will headline WrestleMania 39, then walk out with the United States Title and the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Fans boo this idea. Rollins asks Theory if he’s done. Rollins just stares at Theory as fans begin to sing his theme. Rollins admits his knee isn’t 100%, but says it will be 100% just in time for Rollins to win The Rumble. Fans pop. Rollins says his knee will also be 100% in time for him to main event WrestleMania 39. Rollins then gets Birmingham to sing his song as he exits the ring.

Theory looks on as Rollins heads up the ramp. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. Theory tells Lashley to stay out of his ring because he’s the past. Lashley enters the ring and Theory ducks, then swings the crutch, but Lashley levels him with a big Spear in the middle of the ring. Fans play to Lashley as a big “Lashley!” chant breaks out. Lashley tosses Theory to the floor. Lashley takes the mic and says it doesn’t matter who is in The Rumble because he’s back. His suspension is over and he can’t wait to man-handle others in The Rumble. Lashley plays to the crowd as his music starts back up. Theory recovers on the ramp as Lashley poses for the crowd.

– Still to come, Rhea Ripley vs. Cand1ce LeRae. Back to commercial.

Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae

Back from the break and out comes Rhea Ripley by herself. Ripley is all smiles as she hits the apron to pose. Candice LeRae is out next.

The bell rings as they meet in the middle of the ring. Ripley mushes LeRae in the face and talks some trash. LeRae fights back and unloads with strikes. Ripley shoves LeRae back but misses a big boot. LeRae rolls Ripley up for a close 2 count. They fight in the corner and LeRae goes for a tornado DDT but Ripley catches her in mid-air, then slams her to the mat for a close 2 count.

Ripley barks at the referee over the count. Ripley with a kick while LeRae is down. Ripley drops LeRae in the corner again, then continues to dominate her across the ring. Ripley is all smiles as she controls LeRae, hitting her with shoulder thrusts in the corner. LeRae slaps Ripley but Ripley drops her and tosses her across the ring.

Ripley plays to the crowd for some boos. Ripley drops Belair in the corner and nails her. Ripley takes LeRae to the top for a superplex. LeRae slides out and Ripley pounds on the turnbuckle. LeRae jumps back up for a middle rope super German suplex. LeRae keeps going and knocks Ripley out to the floor.

LeRae kicks Ripley back to the floor and springboards at her, but Ripley grabs her in mid-air, then launches LeRae into the barrier. Ripley rag-dolls LeRae at ringside, applying a Prism Trap and dropping her again. Ripley brings it back into the ring for Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits. She poses over LeRae and then hits the corner to pose.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Bobby Lashley, asking him about the Royal Rumble. MVP quickly interrupts and tells Saxton to excuse himself as he and Lashley have some business to discuss. MVP offers his had for a shake but Lashley is weary. MVP says he can see tensions are still high but he thought Lashley might have something to say, like a thank-you to MVP for getting him reinstated. Lashley appreciates MVP. MVP asks if they’re good, and Lashley says he hasn’t punched MVP yet. MVP says that’s a start and he’s just trying to mend fences. MVP says mistakes were made, but Lashley knows how it works when they are on the same page, and MVP is trying to get them back to doing what they do best. MVP says he made Adam Pearce recognize that RAW needs Lashley but it wasn’t easy. MVP says he even made Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin realize the mistakes they made, and tonight they will be in Tag Team Turmoil looking to secure a title shot. Lashley says he won’t forget what went down between them all, and they’re good, but not right now, man. MVP and Lashley share a fist bump and MVP says he can respect that. MVP tells Lashley to handle business as he sees fit, but if at some point he decides to expand that business, MVP’s phone number is still the same. Lashley walks off and MVP smiles.

– Still to come, another look at Cody Rhodes’ recovery. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE Money In the Bank in London on July 1.

– We get the second vignette on Cody Rhodes’ recovery. He says he has not watched the Hell In a Cell match with Seth Rollins because of the severity.The video includes comments from Cody’s doctor, who says things went better than planned with his surgery, and Brandi Rhodes, who points to how this was Cody’s first major surgery. Cody laid in the hospital bed and wondered what was ahead of him, and if he was willing to go back down the road to get where he was. Cody knows the work begins now.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Dolph Ziggler now. She says Ziggler has had a chaotic past few weeks, and asks where his head is. Ziggler says his head is where it always is – focused on being the best. He says The Bloodline came to RAW and did what they did a few weeks ago, but they went too far, which is why he’s here tonight, for payback and revenge. Mustafa Ali interrupts. Ali says he just left Adam Pearce’s office and found out that Pearce gave Ziggler and Ali the chance to team up in tonight’s main event, but Ziggler turned it down because he wants Solo Sikoa one-on-one. Ali can’t believe this, and says Ziggler owes him one. Ziggler apologizes and says they’d probably make a good tag team but tonight is not about tag teams, titles, or Ali, and he hopes Ali can understand that. Ziggler walks off and Ali isn’t happy.

– We see Solo Sikoa backstage taping up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a teaser vignette for Bronson Reed. Byron Saxton is backstage with Reed now. Saxton asks Reed why he helped The Miz in his WWE return a few weeks back. Miz interrupts before Reed can speak, and says Reed helped him because they have each other’s backs, and Reed saw that he was outnumbered. Miz says Reed is not just a bruiser, he’s a highly ethical man. Reed looks over at Miz’s hand on his shoulder. Miz says he’s letting everyone know that if you mess with him, you also mess with Reed. Miz invites Reed to MizTV tonight, and says he will have VIP status, anything for a friend. Reed isn’t sure about this friend stuff. He just looks at Miz and says there is no “us” and if Miz wants something, he must pay Reed. Reed walks off. Miz tries to play it off like everything is good. Miz tells Saxton to shut up, then he walks off.

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Solo Sikoa by himself. Dolph Ziggler is out next.

The bell rings and Ziggler beats Sikoa into the corner, but Sikoa shoves him back. Ziggler mounts Solo in the corner with right hands but gets knocked back again. Solo levels Ziggler with ease. Sikoa sends Ziggler to the apron but Ziggler drops him over the top rope.

Ziggler ends up on Sikoa’s back with a Sleeper hold now. Sikoa rams Ziggler back into the turnbuckles, then slams him to the mat. Solo charges with an uppercut. Sikoa beats Ziggler around the ring now, dominating. Sikoa stomps Ziggler in the gut. Sikoa charges with a diving headbutt for a 2 count. Solo grounds Ziggler in the middle of the ring by his neck now. Ziggler fights up and out, then nails a jawbreaker. Ziggler leaps onto Solo in the corner and unloads with right hands.

Ziggler blocks a counter and mounts some offense now. Solo catches Ziggler in mid-air to block the tornado DDT, then he launches Ziggler over the top rope to the floor with ease. We go to commercial with Sikoa looking on from the ring.

Back from the break and Sikoa hits the Umaga splash in the corner to keep Ziggler down. Sikoa works Ziggler over now, then grounds him again. Sikoa catches Ziggler with a big Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Sikoa chargers from the corner but Ziggler meets him with an elbow.

Ziggler with a big right hand and a superkick. Sikoa charges again but misses and splashes into the ring post as Ziggler moves. Ziggler with a Zig-Zag for a close 2 count. Ziggler unloads on Sikoa now. Sikoa fights back and scoops Ziggler but Ziggler fights off his shoulders and nails a Zig-Zag for a close 2 count. Ziggler can’t believe it. Ziggler unloads and headbutts Sikoa. Solo catches a superkick and knocks Ziggler to the mat.

Ziggler dodges a splash in the corner, then he kicks Solo’s knee. Solo block the Fame-asser, then launches Ziggler into the air, and meets him on the way back down with a stiff Samoan Spike. Solo covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, the music hits as Sikoa stands tall. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos appear at ringside to celebrate with their brother now. We go to replays. Sikoa and The Usos stand tall at the ramp as Sikoa yells out.

– We see recent happenings with Dominik Mysterio, including his Christmas arrest and last week’s promo about how prison changed him and he’s just getting started. We see The Judgment Day walking backstage now, including a tougher-looking version of Dominik. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is hoping to get a word with Bayley before she leaves. Bayley walks out and Cathy asks if tonight’s statement with the win over Mia Yim made it to Becky Lynch. Bayley says she sent a message to Lynch when she beat her, and sent a message to Yim when she beat her. Yim shows up and calls Bayley nothing but a fraud and a cheat. Bayley says as a role model, she’s all about bringing fellow Superstars up, and she’s proud of Yim stepping up in Becky’s honor, but the difference between Bayley and Becky is that Bayley isn’t afraid to accept help, and she’s not afraid to accept help in kicking Yim’s ass right now. Bayley signals for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to attack Yim now. Damage CTRL triple teams Yim. Bayley has some advice for Yim – don’t ever step up for someone who won’t be there for you. Bayley calls Lynch and Yim idiots. Damage CTRL laughs at Yim and keeps the attack going.

– We go back to the ring for another must see episode of MizTV and out comes The Miz while Mike Rome does the introductions. Miz welcomes everyone and says he outdid himself tonight. He’s had a lot of notable guests, like John Cena and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but on the first MizTV of 2023, he’s going to give an exclusive look at our justice system. Miz calls on everyone to give it up for The Judgment Day’s bad boy. The music hits and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Dominik is dressed like a gang member as Graves talks up his time in jail.

Ripley and Dominik take a seat while Priest and Balor stand. Dominik learned in prison that you always roll with your crew. He also learned that snitches get stitches. Miz says everyone wants to know what happened in jail. Dominik says imagine being locked up with the world’s most dangerous people, not knowing when your next meal is coming, and it’s push or be pushed. He did a lot of thinking and decided he had to do what he had to do if he was ever going to see Ripley on the other side. When life comes at you with terrible changes, you have to just grab it by the balls, kind of how Maryse does with you.

Miz says this isn’t about him. Priest says it sure isn’t. Priest wants Dominik to tell about how he had to set that one guy straight in jail. Dominik recalls how he heard his celly talking about wanting to punch him in the face. Dominik says he slapped the guy and asked him if they had a problem, and that was that. Miz says that must’ve been a traumatic experience. He calls on the crowd to give him a round of applause for telling this traumatic experience. Dominik says he knows exactly how Martha Stewart felt. Miz says his sources told him how Dominik only spent a few hours in county jail. The Judgment Day steps to The Miz now. Miz isn’t sure of Dominik’s story, but Priest threatens him. Miz says maybe he was misinformed. Priest says Dominik will be ringside to watch he and Balor win tonight’s main event, and then they’re coming for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Priest goes to threaten Miz again but the music interrupts and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil: The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. head to the ring as Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day get ready for tonight’s main event. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson unloads on Balor to start while Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio bark from ringside. Balor turns it around in the corner, then nails a big chop in the opposite corner. Anderson comes back with a dropkick for a 2 count.

Gallows tags in and beats Balor from corner to corner. Anderson with a quick tag and more offense, then Gallows comes right back in to keep Balor in trouble near their corner. Priest finally tags in and faces off with Gallows. Gallows with a big boot, then a corner splash. Priest with a big right hand, then several kicks. Gallows rocks Priest into the corner with a single kick of his own. Priest ducks a big boot and kicks Gallows’ knee out from behind.

Priest stomps away, then rams Gallows into their corner. Balor tags in for the double teaming on Gallows, focusing on his legs in the corner. Priest comes back in and hits the big Stage Dive splash on Gallows in the corner. They tangle in the middle of the ring and Gallows counters a suplex attempt with one of his own. Anderson tags in, dodges Priest and rocks him, then knocks Balor off the apron. Anderson dodges Priest in the corner and uppercuts him. Priest misses a corner splash, then Anderson kicks him down in the corner.

Balor runs in but Anderson blocks a kick, then sends him into the referee for the distraction. Anderson uppercuts Balor down. While the referee is distracted, Priest gets Anderson on the floor and launches him into the steel ring steps. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson knocks Priest off the apron, then dodges Balor. Anderson drops Balor and now they’re both down. Anderson tags in and runs wild on Balor with clotheslines and uppercuts. Gallows comes back in and launches himself at Balor. Priest runs in but Gallows sends him to the floor. Gallows with a big side-slam to Balor for a close 2 count. Gallows and Anderson signal for the finisher on Balor but Dominik trips Anderson as he runs the ring. Anderson goes out to Dominik but Balor takes advantage of the distraction to roll Gallows up for the pin and the elimination. The O.C. has been eliminated.

The music hits and out next comes Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Cedric runs the ring and hits a big suicide dive to Balor on the floor. Cedric brings it back in and kicks Balor. The bell rings as Cedric rocks Balor in the corner with a right hand. Balor dodges Cedric and rolls him up for 2. Cedric with a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.

Benjamin tags in and nails a suplex on Balor for a 2 count. Benjamin with a clothesline to Balor as Dominik and Ripley yell at Kevin Patrick while Corey Graves defends Dominik’s time in jail. Cedric comes back in and drops Balor, grounds him, then kicks him in the back. Cedric grounds Balor with another headlock, and taunts Ripley. Priest taunts Cedric from the apron and Cedric tells him to bring it. Benjamin tags in for the quick double team. Benjamin goes for a powerbomb but Balor blocks it. Benjamin blocks a kick and nails a spin kick to send Balor to the ropes. Priest tags in but Benjamin nails a big suplex. Benjamin with German suplexes to Balor, then Priest.

Benjamin with a running high knee to Priest in the corner. Cedric tags in and Benjamin launches Priest into a knee strike from Cedric. Cedric covers but Balor breaks the pin up with a dropkick just in time. Benjamin tosses Balor to the floor. Cedric stays on Priest with forearms and elbow strikes to keep him down. Cedric tangles with Priest but catches him with a big Neuralyzer for a close 2 count.

Priest and Cedric trade big strikes now. Cedric leaps into the corner but Priest catches him with the South of Heaven chokeslam out of the corner, right as Balor tags in. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace on Cedric for the pin. Alexander and Benjamin have been eliminated.

The music hits and out comes Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis as The Judgment Day passes the 15-minute mark. Priest and Balor stand tall and tell Alpha Academy to bring it as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor hits Slingblade on Gable. Priest tags in with a big Broken Arrow to Gable in the middle of the ring as Otis looks on. Gable kicks out at 2. Priest grounds Gable with a headlock now. Gable fights up but Priest sends him into the corner. Priest gets in Otis’ face, but then hits the Stage Dive to Gable in the corner.

Balor tags in with a stomp to Gable. Balor with a backbreaker, holding Gable over his knee, so that Priest can hit the big leg drop while Balor holds him. Priest covers for 2. Priest tosses Gable to the floor. Balor grabs Gable and chops him, then rams him into the edge of the apron while Otis argues with the referee. Balor brings Gable back in and drops an elbow.

Ripley and Mysterio cheer Balor on as he grounds Gable in the middle of the ring now. Balor breaks it and taunts Otis, but turns back around to Gable dropping him. Gable is a bit stunned as fans rally for the tag. Otis and Priest tag in at the same time. Otis runs over Priest, then nails a big spinning back-fist. Otis drops Priest, then scoops Balor and slams him as he runs in. Otis with a corner splash to Priest, then he whips Priest into Balor and nails a corner splash on both of them at the same time. Otis plays to the crowd after seeing Priest go down. Fans pop and Otis begins The Caterpillar, then he drops an elbow to Priest. Balor leaps off the second rope as Otis turns around but Otis catches him in mid-air for a big powerslam.

Otis climbs up to the second rope for the Vader Bomb on Balor, but he doesn’t see that Balor is holding Gable down on top of him. Otis hits the big splash but he lands on Gable first. Balor is also hurt by the move, but Priest takes advantage of the distraction and levels Otis with a big kick and clothesline. Priest covers Otis for the pin. Alpha Academy has been eliminated.

Balor rolls to the floor clutching his ribs, sitting against the announce table. His stablemates check on him, as do officials and ringside medics. We get a replay of what just happened. Priest tells Adam Pearce that Balor is still in this. Pearce says Balor has been medically disqualified and they must forfeit. Priest wants to finish the match by himself. Dominik cheers Balor on.

Pearce says Dominik can replace Balor, or The Judgment Day will have to forfeit. Priest says that will work. Pearce makes the change official as the music hits and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Dominik stretches at ringside to get ready as Priest hypes him up. Ford and Dawkins hit the ring and dance around as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawkins is stomping away on Dominik in the corner. Graves says Dawkins jumped Dominik. Ford tags in with a big dropkick to Dominik. Ford stomps away while Dominik is down in their corner now. Ripley talks some trash to Ford as Dawkins tags in with a big chop. Graves points to how Priest has been in for more than 30 minutes now. The Profits both stomp away on Dominik in the corner now.

Ford drops Mysterio as we see Balor sitting in a chair, and he’s in pain. Dawkins tags in and beats Mysterio into a corner. Dominik fights out of the corner, then unloads on Dawkins. Dominik beats Dawkins down and stomps away. Dawkins comes back and hits the big corkscrew splash. Ford tags back in to keep the attack going on Mysterio as Ripley talks trash from ringside. Ford works on the arm, then tags in Dawkins for more of the same on Dominik. Ford and Priest finally face off now, then they go at it. Priest ends up beating Ford down in the corner, then he smacks Dawkins off the apron. Dawkins tries to rush in but the referee holds him back. Priest with more punishment to Ford in the corner. Priest launches Ford into the turnbuckles a few more times, and he goes down. Priest stalks Ford and keeps the attack going. Ford fights back with chops now. Ford dodges a move. They trade strikes and counters in the middle of the ring now.

Ford clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. Dominik comes from behind and Ford chases him to the floor. Ford is ready to pounce on Mysterio but Priest runs around the ring and launches Ford over the announce table with ease, and Ford lands hard. Dawkins then runs the ring and leaps over the top rope to the floor, taking Priest and Mysterio down for a big pop, landing on his feet as well. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest levels Dawkins for a close 2 count as he passes the 40-minute mark. Mysterio tags in and kicks Dawkins while Priest holds him. Balor cheers them on from ringside. Dominik grounds Dawkins with a headlock now. Ripley is all smiles as she cheers Dominik on while he keeps Dawkins grounded. Dawkins fights up and rolls Mysterio for a close 2 count. Mysterio rocks Dawkins and in comes Priest for the double team.

Priest with a big slam to Dawkins for 2. Balor is hurting at ringside but still able to cheer his stablemates on. Mysterio drops Dawkins into position for 619 but Dawkins leaps up with the flying back elbow for a big pop. Fans chant “we want smoke!” now. Ford tags in but he has to fight Priest and Mysterio off from the apron. Ford flies off the top and takes them both out, kicking Priest to the floor through the ropes. Ford rocks Mysterio then unloads with kicks. Ford with an enziguri to Mysterio, then a slam and a kip-up for a pop.

Ford with a standing moonsault to Dominik for a close 2 count. Ford and Dawkins with a big double team to Dominik but he kicks out just in time. Dawkins scoops Dominik but he slides out. Priest tags in and kicks Dawkins from the apron. Ford charges but Priest nails a Flapjack. Priest unloads on Dawkins with kicks and a lariat for a close 2 count. Priest can’t believe it. Ripley yells at the referee.

Priest has now been in over 50 minutes, according to Graves. Priest gets rocked in the corner. Ford tags in and leaps on Priest in the corner but Priest grabs him by the throat. Ford sends Priest into a big shot from Dawkins as he runs in. Dawkins and Priest tangle at ringside but Dawkins gets tossed over the barrier and into the timekeeper’s area. Ford runs the ring and leaps over the ring post, taking Priest down at ringside. Ford goes to the top and hits a big 450 Splash to Dominik for the pin but Priest drags him to the floor by his leg just in time.

The crowd is deflated. Priest charges but Ford sends him into the steel ring steps face-first. Ford goes back in but Dominik quickly takes advantage and rolls him up, with his legs on the ropes for leverage as Ripley pushes his legs off so the referee doesn’t see him, for the pin to win and earn the future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos: The Judgment Day

– After the match, the music hits as The Judgment Day quickly regroups at the bottom of the ramp as The Profits try to recover in the ring. We go to replays. The music interrupts and out comes The Usos now. The Usos face off at ringside with The Judgment Day, raising their titles in the air. The intense face-off continues as RAW goes off the air.

