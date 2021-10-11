– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype tonight’s big women’s tag team match.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. McIntyre stops on the stage and raises his sword in the air as the pyro goes off. Drew takes the mic and comments on how he might not get to kick off RAW too much more. He hypes WWE Crown Jewel and his match with WWE Champion Big E, noting that everyone will talk about the match because this is where he will once again become WWE Champion.

Drew says he’s waited months for this match, this is his last chance at the title before going to SmackDown and he sure as hell won’t let it slip through his fingers. Drew goes to recall a story from earlier today but the music interrupts and out comes Big E to a big pop.

Big E takes the mic and says he gets it, he understands why Drew wants to be WWE Champion so badly. He goes on and says Drew is so accomplished, but he will never take this title from Big E. He says Drew has two options as the train has already left the station – you can jump onboard or your big sword wielding ass can stay on those tracks and get run smooth over. Drew fires back and says Big E is on cloud 9 as he should be, but he is still chasing his moment. He goes on and says he is going to run through Big E to win back the title and there’s not a damn thing Big E can do about it. The music interrupts and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos say they are pumped for McIntyre vs. Big E. They discuss who might get the win and Drew asks why the hell they’re here. The Usos say The Bloodline got drafted to SmackDown but they are now in this city, so tonight they’re sending out warning shots. They talk about how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will retain over Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, but they’re trying to figure out who will be WWE Champion – Big E or McIntyre. Graves says they’re talking about Reigns’ opponent at Survivor Series. They warn Big E and McIntyre about getting in Reigns’ way, and then say they have plans for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods when they come to SmackDown. They toss a few more threats as Big E and McIntyre look on. Jimmy and Jey go to leave but Big E says they’re not coming out, running their mouths and then just leave. Big E goes to speak on behalf of Drew but Drew says no, he can’t. The Usos say they can speak on behalf of The Tribal Chief, and they propose a tag team match for tonight. Drew says they’re on. The Usos take advantage of Big E and McIntyre being distracted by each other, and end up dropping them both with superkicks. The Usos exit the ring as their music hits while Big E and McIntyre stare at each other from the mat.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with The New Day, asking about a possible King of the Ring match between the two. They laugh and walk away.

King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring for the first red brand opening round match of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament as The New Day comes out – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. Woods and Kofi stop on the stage to check out the throne, then head to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and confirmed for tonight is The Usos vs. Big E and Drew McIntyre. Woods waits in the ring now as Ricochet makes his way out. Mike Rome does the introductions as the pyro goes off and Ricochet stops to check out the King of the Ring setup on the stage. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with Ricochet talking about how winning the tournament would launch his career into the stratosphere. He plans on having a new name, King Ricochet, and a new crown, when he heads to SmackDown in two weeks. We get a look at the current KOTR brackets.

The bell rings and they lock up. Ricochet goes behind but Woods shakes him off. They lock up again and Ricochet works on the arm. They tangle and Woods takes Ricochet down for a quick pin attempt. Woods grounds Ricochet by his arm now. They tangle some more and Ricochet nails a dropkick for a quick pin attempt. Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Theory is confirmed for later.

Ricochet with kicks now. Woods blocks a kick and they trade forearms in the middle of the ring. Woods sends Ricochet to the apron and rocks him as he tries to springboard back in. Woods goes to the top but Ricochet chops him from the apron. Ricochet climbs to the top for a superplex to the floor but Woods knocks him down to the apron. Ricochet springboards back up and nails the superplex into the middle of the ring. Woods yells out in pain but Ricochet fails to cover for the pin attempt. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet takes Woods down for a 2 count. Ricochet with a takedown and a dropkick for another pin attempt. Ricochet shows some frustration now. Woods blocks a suplex as they tangle. Woods drops Ricochet ribs-first over the top rope. Woods leaps from the middle rope with a big stomp over the spine. Woods flies from the corner with a big second rope leg drop. Ricochet kicks out at 2 in the middle of the ring.

Woods goes on and covers for a close 2 count. Woods gets up but Ricochet drops him with a kick to the head. Ricochet rolls into a cartwheel senton, then kicks Woods in the face. Woods goes to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Woods down on the floor. Ricochet brings it back and nails a suicide dive to send Woods into the barrier. Ricochet goes for another suicide dive but Woods side-steps and sends him into the barrier on the third attempt.

Woods brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Woods walks the top rope and delivers the flying elbow drop to the heart for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. We get replays and come back to Woods celebrating at the throne.

– We see footage from last week as RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle mixed it up with their challengers. Riddle and Orton are backstage now. Riddle informs Orton that someone just challenged Omos. Orton asks Riddle what he did now. Riddle says after Orton’s plan went so well last week, he had to do the same since he’s a baby Viper. Riddle asks about a plan for WWE Crown Jewel and Orton says there is no plan, last week was a one-time thing and Riddle never should’ve challenged Omos. Orton says Riddle is on his own. Riddle isn’t buying it. He says he will see Orton out there later.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out come Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Mansoor is thrilled to be here but Mansoor snaps at him as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the WWE Draft changes taking effect in two weeks. We go back to the ring and the bell rings as Shelton Benjamin is already in the ring. Cedric Alexander watches from the apron as Ali nails Shelton with a corner dropkick. Shelton fights back and takes Ali to the corner.

Cedric tags in and takes over but Mansoor tags in. Mansoor with a big inverted Atomic Drop to Cedric, then more strikes. Mansoor with a corner clothesline. Ali tags in for a double team Stomp from the corner. Ali dropkicks Shelton off the apron as Mansoor takes Shelton to the floor.

Ali and Cedric go at it but Ali misses off the top. Cedric nails a Michinoku Driver for the pin to win as Shelton stoops Mansoor from running back into the ring.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

– After the bell, Shelton and Cedric head to the back. Mansoor checks on Ali in the ring but Ali shoves him away and he’s furious. Mansoor looks shocked as Ali walks off.

– We see how Shayna Baszler took out Nia Jax three weeks ago, and then Eva Marie two weeks ago. She tried doing the same to Dana Brooke last week but Doudrop made the save.

Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring for the first red brand match in the opening round of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Shayna Baszler marches to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dana Brooke charges to start as the bell rings. She fights but Baszler unloads in the corner. Brooke goes for her handspring back elbow but she lands in the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler tries to put Brooke away but she gets out of the clutch. More back and forth between the two.

Baszler with an ankle lock submission now. Brooke rolls out of it after a minute or two. Baszler comes back and levels Brooke with a kick to get the quick win and advance.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Baszler stands tall as the music hits. We get a look at the updated Queen’s Crown brackets. Doudrop vs. Natalya will take place later tonight. Baszler briefly attacks Brooke while she’s sitting on the apron. Brooke gets away yells back at her and some fans boo while Baszler laughs from the ring.

– Charlotte Flair is backstage. She doesn’t care about anything related to Queen’s Crown, and she doesn’t care about SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks or Bianca Belair, because she is already the champion, and she’s on top, and everyone else is beneath her. She takes shots at Lynch, Belair and Banks, but says she hopes Banks wins the title at WWE Crown Jewel so she can slap that stupid look off her face and then beat her for the title, then merge the titles together. Graves hypes Flair and Lynch vs. Banks and Belair for later tonight.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. Omos

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle on his scooter. He hops into the ring and kicks his flip-flops off as the pyro goes off. We go back to commercial as Graves wonders if this is a trap for Riddle.

Back from the break and out comes Omos with AJ Styles. They laugh and taunt Riddle on the way to the ring. Riddle takes the mic before the match and stalls. He says “OK, Randy, now!” but there’s no sign of RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Riddle says Orton probably is busy or waiting for the secret code word. AJ takes the mic and tells the referee this is ridiculous, Riddle is just stalling. AJ tells the referee to ring the bell so we can go ahead and see Riddle get his head knocked off. Riddle chants for Orton.

The bell hits and Riddle is sent into AJ. Riddle unloads with kicks to AJ at ringside. Omos pulls Riddle into the ring with ease, then goes to work on him. Omos with a running splash in the corner, then the big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Omos puts his foot on Riddle to pin him but AJ yells at him to stop so they can legally continue to kick the crap out of him.

AJ brings up how Omos took karate as a kid. AJ wants to see a roundhouse kick and Omos levels Riddle with it, and again. Fans chant for Orton and AJ tells them to shut up. AJ calls for the ‘ol “CB” for the chokebomb and Omos delivers it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, AJ enters the ring and gets ready for a Styles Clash but Orton’s music hits to distract them. Omos goes out but Orton slides in the ring and levels AJ with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton and Riddle head to the ramp to look on as Omos and AJ seethe in the middle of the ring.

– We see what happened earlier with The Usos, Big E and Drew McIntyre. Drew approaches Big E now and asks him about what happened between them earlier. Big E says they can beat the hell out of each other at Crown Jewel but they need to be on the same page tonight or it will be a long night. They agree to let bygones be bygones for tonight. They go on and jokingly hesitate to shake hands but walk away from each other laughing and on the same page.

– We back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley, who apparently has something to say for his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened between Goldberg and Lashley last week. Lashley is in the ring now. He says people are asking why he made the challenge for a No Holds Barred match. He brings up how Goldberg threatened his life last week. Lashley goes on about how he’s a better Superstar than Goldberg, who came in here last week wearing cutoff sleeves and yelling about murder. Really classy, he says. Lashley says he can’t go into a match with a man screaming and foaming at the mouth. He says the icon of Goldberg has been reduced to a rabid dog, one that needs to be put down. Lashley says at Crown Jewel he will finally end Goldberg’s career. No longer will Goldberg ride in here and try to end someone’s career, then ride off into the sunset.

Lashley says there will be no misunderstandings because Goldberg can’t beat The All Mighty, can’t hurt The All Mighty, and damn sure can’t kill The All Mighty. Lashley drops the mic and walks off as his music hits.

– Sasha Banks is backstage now. She talks about tonight’s tag team match and tells Bianca Belair to just follow her lead. She goes on and says she will capture the SmackDown Women’s Title at Crown Jewel.

Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out first comes Jeff Hardy to a pop as the pyro explodes. Back to commercial.

