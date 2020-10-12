– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Tom is at the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside. They hype the WWE Draft picks from Friday’s SmackDown episode. They also hype tonight’s Superstar pool. The following Superstars are eligible tonight: Andrade, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias, Lars Sullivan.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton as Mike Rome does the introduction.

The announcers hype Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Hell In a Cell. Orton says one things remains the same, if he gets drafted to SmackDown or not and that’s the fact that he will take the WWE Title from Drew inside Hell In a Cell in two weeks. He says 2020 has been a lot but one thing you can’t dispute is that this has been the year of Drew. He names some of Drew’s accomplishments from this year, saying he’s became the main face of WWE. Orton recalls how he he’s the only person to pin Drew this year and says that’s a sign of things to come. Orton promises to pin Drew again and take the WWE Title from him at Hell In a Cell, and says he will do all that by hitting him with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RK… the music interrupts and out comes the WWE Champion.

McIntyre stands on the stage with a mic now. He says Orton is right, he congratulates him on being the only person to pin Drew in almost a year. Drew goes on and reminds Orton how he promised to kick the crap out of Orton the next time they were in the same building. Drew says he wouldn’t want to break that promise. Drew marches to the ring and a brawl breaks out as fans cheer them on. Orton eventually rolls to the floor to retreat. Drew follows and Orton rams him into the apron to turn it back around. Drew whips Orton into the barrier, then the ring post and the announce table. Orton ends up scrambling up the apron as Drew talks trash from the ring while his music hits.

– Still to come, Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens in a No DQ match. We see Stephanie McMahon backstage getting ready for the Draft picks. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is on the stage at the podium. She welcomes us to the second and final night of the 2020 WWE Draft. RAW selects “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. SmackDown picks SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. RAW picks Randy Orton to stay on the brand. SmackDown selects RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. RAW selects Charlotte Flair to stay on the brand.

No DQ Match: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring and the match kicks off early before the bell. They trade finisher counters early on. Black and Owens brawl around ringside now.

Black with big kicks at ringside. Black drops Owens with a big roundhouse kick in front of the announcers. Owens launches Black into the barrier. Owens goes for the corner cannonball against the barrier and hits it for a pop. Owens grabs a table for Black fights off a powerbomb attempt. Black runs into a big boot. Owens gets on top of the barrier but Black launches him through the announce table for a big bump. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens tries to block a suplex onto a steel chair in the middle of ring. They tangle and Black still sends Owens face-first into the chair. Owens still kicks out. Black drops knees and kicks Owens while he’s down now. Black exits the ring and goes under for a chair. He slides three chairs in the ring. The table is still standing at ringside as well. Black comes in and stops Owens from grabbing a chair. Owens fights from the mat but Black rocks him. Black goes for a knee strike but hits the chair instead as Owens put it up. Owens rocks Black with a chair and drops the big DDT for a close 2 count. Black rolls to the apron but is slow to get up. Owens hits him with the edge of the chair in the gut. Owens stands four chairs up facing each other in the middle of the ring now. He tries to suplex Black from the second turnbuckle to the 4 chairs below. Black fights back from the middle turnbuckle and they trade shots now.

Black knocks Owens to the mat. Black nails a huge flying double knees strike, crushing Owens into the 4 chairs. Owens still kicks out at 2. Black goes to ringside and brings the table in the ring. He stands it up but Owens goes out. Black follows and has Black Mass blocked, but Owens gets hit. They bring it back in and Owens nails the Stunner. Owens then powerbombs Black through the table in the middle of the ring. Owens covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall as his music hits. He stumbles back into the corner as Black also starts to recover. We go to replays. Owens heads to the back while Black tries to crawl and recover at ringside.

– We see Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in the back talking. They will be on MizTV tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie is back on the stage for more Draft picks. RAW picks Braun Strowman to come from SmackDown. SmackDown picks Daniel Bryan to stay on the brand. RAW selects Matt Riddle to come from SmackDown. SmackDown picks Kevin Owens to come from RAW. RAW picks Jeff Hardy to come from SmackDown.

– We go to the ring for another must see episode of MizTV with new RAW Superstars The Miz and John Morrison. They make some Draft-related jokes and then bring out their guests – Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

There’s some tension between Rose and Miz to start out, over what happened with Otis. Miz asks Brooke and Rose about going for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and then tries to stir the pot over tonight’s #1 Contender Battle Royal. Rose says may the best women win tonight’s Battle Royal. The music interrupts and out comes Natalya and Lana. They talk about why they should be interviewed, not Rose and Brooke. There’s some tension between the two women’s tag teams now. Rose tells them to focus more on training instead of Tik Tok and maybe they could win a match. Natalya strikes and a brawl breaks out.

Lana gets dumped to the floor. Rose and Brooke double team Natalya now. Natalya also gets sent out to the floor. We go to commercial with Rose and Brooke taunting Natalya from the ring.

– We come back and the RAW season premiere of MizTV is still underway in the ring. John Morrison is the new featured guest for The Miz now. They talk about what they’re going to do on RAW but the music interrupts and out comes Lars Sullivan. Miz escapes but Lars goes to work on Morrison. Miz tries to pull Morrison to safety but he backs off and heads to the ramp. Lars continues to destroy Morrison. Lars lifts Morrison and launches him with a Freak Accident as Miz looks on. Lars stands tall and yells out as we go to replays.

– We see how The New Day was split up in the Draft on Friday, right after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage with Woods and Kofi, and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits now. He has authorized a simple title switch. The two teams switch titles and it’s now official. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler walk up and make their case for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. They have some words with The New Day and the match is on for later.

– We see Seth Rollins walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie is back at the podium for more picks. RAW picks RETRIBUTION and all of its members. SmackDown picks Lars Sullivan to stay. RAW picks Keith Lee to stay on the brand. SmackDown picks King Baron Corbin to stay. RAW picks Alexa Bliss to come from SmackDown.

– We go back to the ring for Seth Rollins’ RAW farewell as he was drafted to SmackDown last Friday night. Rollins comes out to boos and takes the mic.

Rollins just wants to soak it all in for a minute because tonight is the end of an era. He’s thrilled to take his talent to Friday night but he has to acknowledge how different of a moment this is for all the wonderful fans of RAW. They boo him. Rollins talks about how RAW is losing a champion and the best leader they’ve ever had. He says there is no one to fill his shoes, especially not Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio as they are headed to SmackDown with him. Rollins goes on about his run on RAW but the music interrupts. Out comes new RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy to a pop. Rollins says he appreciates Jeff’s enthusiasm but he was trying to find a leader and that’s not you. Seth asks Jeff to get the hell out of his ring. Fans boo Rollins. Jeff goes on about how this is his ring now. Rollins says Jeff should be focused on his match with Lars Sullivan this Friday. He wishes Hardy good luck and says he will need it.

Rollins drops the mic and exits as Hardy looks on. The music interrupts and out comes new RAW Superstar AJ Styles. AJ takes the mic and addresses Hardy but Rollins comes from behind and has words with him. Hardy sends him into the barrier first. Hardy comes out and sends AJ into the barrier. Hardy then hits Poetry In Motion on Rollins against the barrier. Hardy splashes AJ on the floor now for another pop. Hardy hits the ring and takes the mic, reminding AJ that they still have unfinished business. Hardy has words for Rollins and then challenges them to a Triple Threat. We go to commercial as fans cheer.

Seth Rollins vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and the match is underway. AJ Styles gets rocked into the corner. Seth Rollins goes at it with Jeff Hardy now. Jeff clotheslines Rollins over the top rope to the floor. AJ works Hardy over in the corner now, focusing on his left knee, which has a brace on it.

Hardy and AJ trade offense now. Hardy with a Slingblade for a quick pin attempt. Hardy with more offense and shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Hardy runs at AJ but Rollins pulls his leg out from the floor. Rollins comes back in the ring and lets AJ deck Hardy in the corner. Rollins follows up with the same. Rollins and AJ double team Hardy now with stomps but AJ rolls Rollins for a 2 count. AJ with a kick to Rollins’ neck. AJ drops Rollins with a knee into the back of the neck but Rollins kicks out at 2.

Rollins gets sent out. AJ uses the middle rope on Hardy now. AJ drops big strikes on Hardy in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. AJ kicks Rollins to stop him from coming back in the ring. Hardy fights AJ off now. Hardy with shoulder thrusts in the corner. AJ runs into an elbow in the corner. Hardy goes to the top but Rollins knocks him to the apron, then the floor. Rollins and AJ go at it now. Rollins with a Slingblade and a big kick. Rollins then nails a suicide dive to Hardy on the floor.

Rollin comes back in but AJ blocks a powerbomb. AJ unloads but Rollins sends him to the floor with an enziguri. Rollins runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive on both opponents at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy is fighting Rollins off in the ring. Rollins beats him down and talks some trash, wasting time. Rollins runs into an elbow in the corner. AJ runs in and also gets rocked in the corner. Hardy goes up top and hits Whisper In the Wind on both opponents but his knee goes out. The referee checks on Hardy now.

Hardy gets up and nails the inverted Atomic Drop on AJ, then the double leg drop and a low dropkick. Rollins charges but Hardy takes him out with signature moves. Hardy and AJ go at it now. Hardy drops AJ on his face for a close 2 count. Rollins goes for Hardy but he slides out and hits a side Russian leg sweep and a leg drop for a 2 count as AJ breaks the pin up. AJ tangles with Hardy and hits the inverted DDT for a close 2 count.

AJ goes for the Styles Clash on Hardy but Rollins flies in and breaks it up. Rollins drops Hardy and hits the Falcon Arrow on AJ for a close 2 count. All three competitors are down now. Rollins goes for a Stomp on AJ but Hardy runs and turns it into a big DDT. Rollins still kicks out at 2. Hardy goes back to the top but AJ crotches him. AJ climbs up for a superplex but Rollins runs up and gets AJ on his shoulders. AJ slides out and rolls Rollins into the Calf Crusher. The hold is broken somehow. Hardy nails a Swanton Bomb on Rollins but AJ steals the pin for a 2 count.

AJ grabs Hardy for a Styles Clash but it’s blocked. Hardy hits a Twist of Fate in the middle of the ring. Elias suddenly appears out of nowhere to make his return. He smashes a guitar over the back of Hardy. AJ is shocked. AJ takes the pin on Hardy for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the bell, Elias exits the ring and stares Hardy down as AJ’s music hits and he recovers. We go to replays. Elias taunts Hardy from the ramp as AJ’s music continues. We go to replays.

– Stephanie McMahon is backstage preparing for more Draft picks. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie is at the podium for more Draft picks. RAW picks Elias to come from SmackDown. SmackDown picks WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to stay on the brand. RAW picks Lacey Evans to come from SmackDown. SmackDown picks Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to stay on the brand. RAW picks Sheamus to come from SmackDown.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Natalya and Lana

We go to the ring and both teams are already out. Natalya goes at it with Mandy Rose early on. Dana Brooke provides an assist. Lana turns it around coming in off a tag. More back and forth early on.

Lana covers Dana for a 2 count and then launches her. Lana stomps away on Dana in the corner now. Natalya and Lana keep Dana in their corner with quick tags. The two teams continue to go at it. Rose has words with Lana and then unloads after she finally gets the tag. This allows Dana to come off the top and take Lana out for the pin to win.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose and Brooke celebrate as we go to replays. They head to the back together as Natalya tends to Lana on the mat. Natalya tells Lana she’s done because this isn’t working out. Natalya exits the ring by herself as Lana starts crying.

– MVP is backstage with The Hurt Business. He mentions how RETRIBUTION isn’t here. Ricochet approaches and says it looks like he might be on RAW alone, but he wants one more match. He knows it’s not good for their business or his business to keep going after each other every week. If he wins tonight’s match against any member of The Hurt Business, the feud is done and they go their separate ways. If he loses, he will join The Hurt Business. It looks like Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander will happen tonight.

Angel Garza vs. Andrade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Angel Garza. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Zelina Vega is on commentary as Garza waits in the ring. She comments on giving up on Garza. Out next comes Andrade. The bell rings and they go at it. Andrade with a back suplex to break a headlock. Andrade mounts Garza with strikes now. Vega says she is here for managerial contract obligations but after tonight she is officially done with these two.

Garza ends up leveling Andrade with a big superkick for a 2 count. Andrade counters a move and launches Garza into the turnbuckles. More back and forth for a few minutes now. Andrade sends Garza to the floor with a stiff back elbow. He follows and the referee counts. Garza counters the Hammerlock and sends Andrade into the apron.

Garza brings it back in the ring for the Wing Clipper but it’s blocked. He keeps it locked and hits the Wing Clipper for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Vega enters the ring to check on Andrade but the lights start going out. The red lights come up and we hear the menacing sounds of The Fiend all over the arena. Alexa Bliss appears in the corner instead, turned upside down like Bray Wyatt. Vega and Andrade are shocked. The Fiend suddenly appears behind Andrade. The Fiend grabs Andrade while Bliss grabs Vega. They drop them with Sister Abigails at the same time in the middle of the ring. Bliss and The Fiend stare each other down as the menacing sounds continue to echo all over the arena. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie McMahon is on the stage to announce more Draft picks. RAW selects Nikki Cross to come from SmackDown. SmackDown picks Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to come over from RAW. RAW picks WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth to stay on the brand. SmackDown picks Apollo Crews to come over from RAW. RAW picks Dabba-Kato to stay on the brand.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. The New Day

We go back to the ring and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day are out. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are also out as new SmackDown Superstars. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Ziggler starts off with Woods and they go at it, trading holds and pin attempts. Ziggler and Woods work on each other’s arms now. Kofi tags in and comes flying with a big right hand to the arm. Ziggler turns it around and tags in Roode, holding Kofi for a quick double team. Roode takes Kofi down with a headlock now. They run the ropes and Kofi hits a big back elbow for a 2 count. Roode lands a cheap shot to knock Woods off the apron but Kofi rolls him for a 2 count. Trouble In Paradise is blocked and Roode hits a Full Nelson Slam. Ziggler tags in and hits a Fame-asser for a close 2 count on Kofi. Ziggler can’t believe it as we go back to commercial.

