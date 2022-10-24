– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. We see how Dominik defeated AJ Styles last week. The announcers hype The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ripley takes the mic and says AJ found out last week what she’s been trying to get through the thick skulls of you dimwits – that The Judgment Day runs RAW, and that Dominik is all man. Fans boo. Balor says this was one of the greatest matches of all-time, when Dominik faced off against AJ, and AJ crumbled under pressure from the legendary Mysterio. Priest says that’s right, and that brings him to his favorite part of the night – when the crowd rises for The Judgment Day. They boo and Priest keeps yelling at them to rise. Priest tells them to rise for the greatest luchador in the history of the business – Dominik Mysterio.

Fans boo some more. Dominik speaks but the boos immediately cut him off. Dominik says The Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved his haters and doubters wrong last week by beating AJ. He beat AJ because he’s built differently. Ripley agrees. Dominik says he’s this generation’s WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Fans boo. Dominik says no, Eddie was his generation’s Dominik Mysterio, and last week what he did to AJ was just a small taste of what The Judgment Day will… the music interrupts and out comes The O.C. – Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ tells Dominik to shut up and fans pop. AJ says this is Charlotte, NC, and they know good wrestling when they see it, and Dominik is not it. AJ says Dominik is this generation’s James Ellsworth, not Eddie. The O.C. hits the ring now and Balor jokingly holds his crew back. AJ says there will be a time when Dominik can’t hide behind his cronies because The O.C. will pick them off one by one. Balor says AJ is hiding right now, in The Club that he started. Balor says everyone who came after him in this club is living off his legacy. Balor warns The O.C. to step up and get put down. Anderson says it’s time for Balor to stop talking, and time to remind Charlotte, NC why Karl Anderson is the toughest man in the business. Anderson says let’s clear the ring and do this match right now. Balor and Anderson get ready as fans cheer them on.

Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

The bell rings and Finn Balor locks up with Karl Anderson, then puts him down. Balor taunts The O.C. as AJ Styles and Luke Gallows watch from ringside. Anderson rocks Balor against the ropes.

Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Balor quickly retreats to the floor to recover. Anderson stands tall in the ring as Rhea Ripley checks on Balor at ringside, while Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio look on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is hitting Anderson with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Balor with chops now as The Judgment Day applauds. Anderson is sent into the turnbuckles, but he comes out of the corner with a dropkick to take Balor’s knee out. Anderson keeps control and works on Balor’s leg now. Anderson with more shots to the leg in the corner. Balor is limping around now. Anderson takes him down and they trade submissions on the mat.

Balor drops Anderson in the middle of the ring, now grounding him with a headlock as Balor continues to focus on Anderson’s neck. Anderson fights up and out with elbows to the gut. Balor runs into a boot in the corner. Anderson with an uppercut, then two forearms to put Balor back down. Balor charges again but Anderson catches him with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Balor kicks out at 2 and Anderson shows some frustration as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is mounting Anderson in the corner with right hands. Anderson turns that into a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Anderson with a running uppercut in the corner. Anderson scoops Balor to his shoulders but Balor fights out and drops Anderson with an inverted DT for a 2 count as Ripley continues yelling from ringside.

Balor unloads on Anderson now, then stomps away. Balor with a chop in the corner. Balor whips Anderson across the ring and runs into a kick, but chops back and talks some trash. Anderson goes to the top but Balor goes for an enziguri, and it’s caught. Anderson with elbows to the hurt knee. Anderson leaps off the second rope with a flying neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Anderson is a bit frustrated.

They both run the ropes and Balor nails a Slingblade. Balor with a running dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top but Anderson knocks the hurt knee out. Anderson climbs to the top for a superplex, and he nails it. Anderson is slow to cover, and Dominik is on the apron distracting the referee now. AJ trips Dominik and works him over on the apron. Priest runs over and attacks AJ, then launches him onto the announce table. Gallows runs over and decks Priest with a big boot. Ripley shoves Gallows face-first into the ring post.

Ripley then scoops Gallows for a big slam on the floor at ringside. The crowd goes wild and Ripley yells down at Gallows. Balor misses Anderson in the corner. Anderson kicks Balor and scoops him to his shoulder but Dominik comes back into the ring to distracts the referee. This allows Ripley to rush in and hit Anderson with a low blow. Balor gets the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor regroups with The Judgment Day as the music hits and we go to replays. The Judgment Day celebrates and looks on from the ramp as The O.C. tries to recover.

– We see how The Miz’s fake injury was revealed last week, then how he attacked Dexter Lumis from behind before their match. We also see footage from last week with how Johnny Gargano told The Miz to come clean about the truth, or Gargano would expose him. Gargano is walking backstage now when The Miz stops him. Miz wants to know what Gargano thinks he knows. Gargano says he knows the truth about what’s going on between Lumis and Miz. Miz and Gargano go back & forth for a few minutes over whether or not there’s anything to tell. Miz says Gargano is trying to provoke him like an internet troll, and trying to use his name for his own gain. Miz respects that but he will not be Gargano’s clickbait. Miz says he’s going out to the ring to tell the truth. They continue arguing until Miz storms off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz by himself. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie at ringside, who was just featured in a USA Network video with AJ Styles. We see NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. sitting next to him, and Dale Jr. gets a big pop from the Charlotte crowd. Miz interrupts from the crowd and says to put the camera back on him. Miz brings up what Johnny Gargano is saying, and says Gargano is right, and he will reveal that secret. Miz recalls what’s happened between he and He Who Shall Not Be Named over the past few months, mentioning how his tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa was snatched, and how we haven’t seen him in weeks.

Miz is ready to fill the blanks now. He says the night he was about to win the WWE United States Title from Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage, Lumis came to him and showed him why he was the target. It wasn’t because of his good looks or A-List status, the reason Lumis targeted him was because… of his mind. Miz isn’t talking about some Hannibal Lecter kind of thing, we know his in-ring skills and expertise are like none other. He goes on and says Lumis just couldn’t stand that Miz choke to share his expertise with Ciampa of all people. Lumis sat at home jobless and plotted his revenge. Miz wants Ciampa to know this is not his fault. He goes on about concern for Ciampa until Johnny Gargano interrupts with a mic.

Gargano says that isn’t what happened, but Miz disagrees. Gargano says Ciampa isn’t missing, he’s just injured, so Miz is just a huge liar. Gargano says if Miz wants Gargano and Lumis out of his life, all he has to do is tell the real truth, or he knows what will happen – Gargano will blow his whistle and expose the real truth on Miz. Miz interrupts and lashes out but the music cuts him off, and out comes hometown star R-Truth.

Truth comes out with a rap, and shouts-out to Charlotte. Truth says Miz wanted to tell the truth, so here Truth is. Gargano gets it but Miz asks if everyone has lost their minds, maybe they’ve eaten too much crappy Carolina comfort food. Truth defends NC’s macaroni & cheese. Miz insults the people of my home state once again, and fans boo. Truth and Miz have some words and unfortunately they agree to a match, with Gargano helping Truth taunt The Miz. Thankfully we go to a commercial.

R-Truth vs. The Miz

Back from a break and The Miz is going at it with R-Truth now. Miz drops Truth and stomps away on his former tag team partner. Truth mounts some offense but misses a kick. Miz levels Truth with a kick to boos from the crowd.

More back and forth now. Truth with flying shoulders, then the big slam to pay tribute to John Cena. Truth calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Miz kicks him. Miz with a flying knee to take Truth down in the middle of the ring. Miz gets fired up and now calls for the finish, reminding everyone of his manhood.

Miz spots Dexter Lumis at ringside, wearing all black, gloves and a hoodie. Miz yells for security to come handle the problem. Truth takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Miz up for the pin to win.

Winner: R-Truth

– After the match, the music hits as Truth begins his celebration. Miz stares over at ringside but the man at the barrier reveals himself to be Johnny Gargano, not Lumis. Miz is not happy as Gargano taunts him.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Candice LeRae for a sitdown interview. She says she did not know what to expect on RAW. One minute she was on WWE NXT, then she and Johnny Gargano expanded their family, and now they’re on RAW together. She knew RAW was going to be a challenge but she had so much support from people like Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Damage CTRL interrupts, and dismisses Kelley. Bayley takes her seat and tells LeRae to relax because she only has a few questions. Bayley says who cares about any of that because Bliss and Asuka aren’t here for LeRae’s sob story, they’re on the shelf, just like Damage CTRL put Becky Lynch on the shelf. You’re welcome, Bayley tells LeRae. She goes on bragging about how IYO SKY and Dakota Kai retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on SmackDown, but LeRae interrupts, asking what she’s trying to prove – that she is i control of the women’s division? LeRae says the only thing proven to her is that SKY is still untrustworthy, Kai is still spiteful, and Bayley is still not RAW Women’s Champion. Bayley is in LeRae’s face now. Bayley says if you don’t think we’re in control, look around because we don’t see any friends here to help you out. Bayley shoves the camera over and we hear Damage CTRL beating LeRae up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias stops at Matt Riddle backstage. Elias just wanted to clear the air over last week but Riddle is all about his bongo drums. Elias goes on about how he has a long history of being disrespected and interrupted, so much so that he took a vow to do something about it when he came back. Elias says he knows Riddle and his brother Ezekiel were close, so he will let last week slide, but if it happens again, Elias won’t be so nice next time. Riddle says OK bro, but he’s been hitting the bongs all week. Riddle plays a bad tune on the drums. Chad Gable and Otis interrupt. Gable insults Elias and Riddle, and their musical skills. Gable also insults Zeke, and Elias is upset now. Elias hates being interrupted, so how about Gable meets him in the ring to find out exactly why WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Riddle likes that idea. Gable says Elias is on. Alpha Academy heads to the ring.

Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo where Theory taunted his opponent and bragged about the briefcase. The music hits and out next comes Mustafa Ali. We see what happened last week between Ali and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins.

The match is about to begin but the music interrupts and out comes Rollins. Fans start singing Rollins’ theme as he slowly marches to the ring, taunting Ali with a wave and a laugh. The bell hits and Theory taunts Ali as Rollins joins the announcers. They lock up and Theory shoves Ali into the corner, and he goes down.

Theory drops Ali with a shoulder after hitting the ropes. Theory talks some trash to Ali as he gets up from the mat. Theory rocks Ali with a right, then drops him with a right. Theory chokes Ali with the middle rope, forcing him to look out at Rollins. Rollins waves to the crowd after they start singing his song again. Theory keeps control of Ali and dropkicks him for a 2 count. Theory with a knee to the gut. Ali comes back and sends Theory flying with a head-scissors. Ali takes Theory to the top but Theory fights back. Ali is sent to the mat and Theory flies but Ali dropkicks him in mid-air.T

Theory rolls to the floor before Ali can capitalize as the referee counts. Theory drops Ali off the apron, then slams him face-first into the announce table. Theory with a draping neckbreaker from the edge of the apron to the floor. Rollins laughs as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is working Ali over at ringside while Rollins laughs some more. Theory brings it back in but stops to snap a selfie from the apron. Ali attacks and knocks Theory to the floor with his phone. Ali goes to the top and nails a big 450 Splash to a standing Theory on the floor. They return to the ring and unload on each other. Ali gets the upperhand in the corner.

More back and forth now. Ali with a close 2 count. They trade strikes now. Ali with a superkick. Ali with another big corner move for a close 2 count, worrying Rollins. Ali goes back to the top for a 450 but Theory moves. Theory runs into a back elbow. Theory blocks a tornado DDT and turns it into a neckbreaker over his knee. Ali kicks out at 2.

Rollins barks at Theory to quit messing around with selfies and put Ali away. Rollins stands and cheers Theory on. Ali blocks The ATL, then comes back with a Backstabber. Ali goes to the top but Rollins enters the ring, distracting the referee and Ali, allowing Theory to kick the top rope to bring Ali down. Theory follows up with The ATL for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as the music hits. Rollins enters the ring as Theory takes his selfies, exiting the ring while barking into his phone. Rollins grabs Ali and tosses him out of the ring to boos. Rollins says Ali doesn’t belong in the ring with him. Rollins follows to the floor and tosses Ali into the timekeeper’s area. Rollins continues the trash talking, telling Ali to quit fooling himself. Rollins launches Ali into a chair and the seats in the crowd. Rollins calls for Ali to be taken away from his ring area. Rollins’ music starts up as he plays to the crowd while they sing his song. Rollins is making his exit when Ali charges and attacks from out of nowhere. They brawl on the stage as officials try to keep them apart. Ali says he’s not going anywhere until he gets a piece of Rollins.

– The Miz stops Johnny Gargano backstage and isn’t happy with how he dressed up as Dexter Lumis. Miz says Gargano deceived him. Gargano says Miz has been deceiving everybody, so that makes two of us. Miz storms off. WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin stop Gargano now. JBL knocks Gargano, and says this isn’t the minor leagues now, so Gargano should show respect and stop to introduce himself. JBL says if this was the Attitude Era, Gargano would be carrying his bags. JBL asks Gargano if he thinks it’s funny to mess with The Miz. JBL says Gargano needs to learn some respect. Gargano says he was 8 years old in the Attitude Era, but JBL is right, and he will give JBL his respect because he’s a legend and a WWE Hall of Famer. Gargano shakes hands with JBL and insults him, calling him MC Hammer Pants. Gargano addresses Corbin now and wonders what his name is these days… Boring? No, Baron Corbin. Corbin wants to fight but JBL tells him to save it for when the whole world can watch and see how JBL’s acquisition is paying off, the biggest in RAW history. JBL hypes The Modern Day Wrestling God vs. Johnny Wrestling. Corbin and JBL walk off, and Gargano tells JBL, nice hat by the way.

– We see what happened between Omos and Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Omos will be in action tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers congratulate WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the success of his new “Black Adam” movie from opening weekend.

– The announcers have no update on Candice LeRae’s condition, but Bianca Belair is apparently upset at what Damage CTRL did to LeRae. We cut to a video package on the RAW Women’s Champion, and her feud with Damage CTRL. The announcers hype tonight’s non-title main event between Bayley and Belair.

4-on-1 Handicap Match: Local Enhancement Wrestlers vs. Omos

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP for a 4-on-1 Handicap Match. We see what happened between Omos and Braun Strowman on SmackDown last week. The announcers hype their Crown Jewel match. Omos enters the ring as four enhancement talents wait, but their names are never announced.

MVP takes the mic and says he needs a moment before we get started. He says last week, Braun and Omos came face-to-face but Braun was unceremoniously tossed out of the ring like a child. MVP says Braun is one of the biggest, strongest, meanest, big men ever to grace the WWE ring, so what kind of chance do you four think you have against Omos tonight? MVP tells the four local guys to step closer, promising nothing will happen before the bell rings. MVP brings up how Braun always threatens to give these hands. Omos sticks his hand out, over one guy’s face, and MVP asks if they’ve ever seen hands like these? Omos turns his hand into a fist and MVP asks the same. The jobbers are amazed at Omos’ fist. MVP respects their ambition and applauds their courage stepping in the ring, but he hopes they have their health insurance plans paid up. MVP says he hopes Braun is watching at home because after Crown Jewel, there will only be one monster in WWE, and that monster will be The Nigerian Giant, Omos. Omos raises his fist and MVP calls for the bell to hit so the carnage can begin.

The bell rings and one guy charges but Omos launches him across the ring. Omos drops two other guys as they charge at him. The fourth guy flies off the top but Omos sends him into the mat. Omos grabs one guy for a huge chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Omos tosses his own necklace off and launches another opponent onto his back.

The other three opponents attack and now all four of them have him hunched over as they all unload with punches and forearms. Omos easily knocks them all away. Omos grabs one guy for a big suplex, then boots another way. He slams the suplex guy face-first into the mat. Another opponent leaps off the top but Omos catches the cross-body, then launches the guy into the corner with Snake Eyes, then levels him with a big boot.

Omos looks around and no one is coming for him. He nails corner splashes on two opponents as MVP barks from ringside, telling him to bring it home. Omos stomps one guy in the corner, then grabs another guy for a big Chokebomb. Omos drags one opponent over and holds him up while standing on the other guy to make the pin for the easy win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. MVP continues hyping Omos up while they stand above the carnage.

– We see Elias walking backstage with his guitar. Back to commercial.

Elias vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy as Mike Rome does the introductions – Chad Gable with Otis. Elias is introduced next and out he comes with a new theme.

The bell rings and they go at it. Gable takes Elias down and rolls him around the ring while Otis talks trash from ringside. Gable shows off and taunts Elias. Elias comes back and takes Gable down. They trade counters but Elias keeps the headlock applied. Elias runs over Gable with a shoulder.

Gable goes for a takedown but Elias counters and nails the headlock takedown again. Elias blocks a hip toss and hits one of his own. Elias with a scoop slam. Gable counters but Elias dodges the next counter. Elias taunts Gable and goes for a back-slide but Gable hangs on. More back and forth between the two. Elias with a vertical suplex for a 2 count.

Elias runs the ropes but Otis pulls the top rope down, sending Elias to the floor while Gable has the referee distracted. Otis talks some trash while Elias is flat on his back at ringside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable leaps off the top with a diving headbutt. Elias kicks out at 2. We get a replay of the headbutt as Gable and Elias trade lefts and rights on their feet now. Elias unloads with strikes, then drops Gable with elbows. Elias tosses Gable with a suplex, then nails a splash in the corner. Elias gets a pop from the crowd, and asks who wants to walk with him. Otis distracts from ringside, but Elias keeps control. Gable yanks Elias out of the air in the corner, applying the ankle lock submission.

The referee checks on Elias as he looks for the ropes. Elias turns the ankle lock into a pin for 2. Elias misses in the corner and Gable looks to go for a Razor’s Edge, but turns it into a big DDT. Elias kicks out at 2. Gable ends up going for the moonsault from the top but Elias levels him in mid-air with a jumping knee strike to the jaw. Gable still kicks out at 2. Gable counters and shoves Elias through the ropes to the floor.

Otis charges at ringside but hits the ring post as Elias moves. Elias fights his way back into the ring and hits a big boot to put Gable back down. Elias hits the Drift Away in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias stands tall as the music hits but Otis attacks him from behind. Alpha Academy beats Elias down now. The music interrupts and out comes Matt Riddle to a pop. Riddle rushes in and nails a jumping kick to Otis. Riddle with a Bro 2 Sleep to Gable, sending him to the floor. Otis charges but Riddle side-steps and sends him through the ropes to the floor. Riddle with a punt kick to Otis from the apron. Riddle with a Floating Bro from the apron to Gable and Otis on the floor. Riddle rushes back into the ring to check on Elias and help him up as a “Bro!” chant starts up.

– We see what happened earlier between The O.C. and The Judgment Day. AJ Styles is back in the trainer’s room with Luke Gallows and a sore Karl Anderson. AJ says they have a Rhea Ripley problem. Gallows says he has the Rhea-lution. Gallows says they all know he’s the best with women, and he will handle Ripley. Gallows leaves. Styles and Anderson agree that Gallows is horrible with women.

Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer JBL. The Wrestling God hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Luke Gallows returns to the trainer’s room, where AJ Styles and Karl Anderson are waiting. Gallows was apparently hit with a low blow by Rhea Ripley. Gallows agrees that they have a Rhea problem. We go back to the ring and JBL has the mic. He starts insulting North Carolina and the locals. JBL now starts praising Baron Corbin, calling him RAW’s greatest addition. JBL calls on the North Carolinians to get on their hoofs, and let out their little hillbilly squeals to welcome The Modern Day Wrestling God. The music hits and out comes Corbin with new gear, which is a step up from what he wore last week. Corbin hits the ring and poses in the corners but fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Johnny Gargano. JBL joins the announcers.

The bell hits and Corbin shoves Gargano back into the turnbuckles, and talks some trash. Corbin charges but Gargano side-steps, then unloads with strikes. Gargano mounts Corbin but Corbin brings him out of the corner for a slam, and Gargano rolls him for a 2 count. Gargano keeps control and dropkicks Corbin to the floor. Gargano nails a suicide dive for a pop.

Gargano brings it back in and goes to launch himself in from the apron, but Corbin rocks him off the apron to the floor with a big right hand. Corbin keeps control and rams Gargano back into the ring post. Corbin brings it back in as JBL praises him. Corbin taunts the crowd and returns to the ring with a knee to Gargano’s ribs. Corbin works Gargano in the corner and hits a big splash. Corbin talks some more trash to the crowd, then nails another right to Gargano. Gargano blocks a suplex, then nails a rolling elbow. Corbin rocks Gargano into the ropes.

Corbin charges but ends up getting dropkicked back to the floor. Gargano evades Corbin on the apron, then back kicks him. Corbin caches Gargano in mid-air, then slams him hard on top of the announce table as JBL figures that will leave a mark. Gargano is laid out on the table as Corbin celebrates with JBL. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin slams Gargano. Corbin goes on and catches Gargano on his shoulders, then drives him into the mat with a neckbreaker for another close 2 count. Corbin runs into a boot in the corner. Gargano keeps control and forces Corbin to run into the ring post shoulder-first. Gargano with right hands. Gargano with an enziguri, then a high knee in the corner. Gargano with the Bulldog out of the corner as fans cheer him on. JBL isn’t worried and has all the faith in the world in Corbin. Gargano fights off a counter and slingshots himself in from the apron with a Spear.

Corbin still kicks out at 2. Gargano ties the arm up but Corbin grabs the throat and shoves him into the corner. Gargano leaps off the second rope but Corbin catches him in mid-air and delivers JBL’s fall-away slam, which JBL likes. Corbin gets heat as he barks to the crowd. Gargano blocks End of Days and rolls Corbin for 2. Gargano with a kick, then rights and lefts while Corbin is on his knees. Gargano charges but Corbin catches him with Deep Six for a close 2 count.

Corbin is a bit frustrated now. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” to rally. Corbin takes Gargano to the top for a superplex, and rocks him with a right but wastes some time now. Corbin climbs up and delivers a forearm. Corbin keeps climbing but Gargano rocks him and nails a headbutt to send him to the mat. Corbin charges as Gargano leaps off the top but rolls through. Corbin goes out and right back in around the ring post, but Gargano superkicks him as he returns. Corbin still kicks out at 2. Gargano goes for a suicide dive but Corbin catches him by the throat at ringside, and slams him face-first into the announce table.

Gargano is sent to the floor. Corbin takes apart the announce table top but Gargano superkicks him. Corbin charges but hits the steel ring steps when Gargano side-steps. Gargano goes to the top of the announce table and stares JBL down. Gargano has his eye on JBL’s cowboy hat now. JBL warns him. Gargano puts the hat on and dances a bit on the table as fans cheer. Gargano leaps off the announce table and drops Corbin with a tornado DDT on the floor.

Gargano taunts JBL, then brings it back into the ring. Gargano kicks Corbin from the apron. JBL, upset over the taunting, gets up from the table and sweeps Gargano on the apron while Corbin has the referee distracted. Corbin takes advantage and nails End of Days for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. JBL celebrates with Corbin in the ring now.

– Cathy Kelley is with Bianca Belair backstage. She asks about the bad blood with Damage CTRL and what the match with Bayley means tonight. Belair says a win tonight would mean finally putting an end to all of this. She mentions the other babyfaces getting involved and says she’s been holding this division down, and leading it, but she knows she’s going to be outnumbered tonight and if she has to take out the other two to get to Bayley, then that’s exactly what she’s going to do. Belair says now this has become bigger than the title, bigger than ego, this is about payback because Bayley has taken out every single one of her friends, so tonight Belair won’t stop until Bayley is left with absolutely nothing. Belair walks off.

– Still to come, a look at Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

– Johnny Gargano is walking backstage when The Miz stops him. Miz hands a get-well-soon card that he and Maryse picked up for Candice LeRae, they hope she feels better soon. Gargano says that was kind of Miz, he appreciate it. Miz says well we’ve all had a rough night, and Miz was thinking he and Gargano could put this nonsense behind them. Gargano says it would be reasonable for Miz to tell the truth but if he won’t, then next week Gargano will. Gargano looks at the card and says Miz didn’t even sign it, and didn’t even put any money in it.

– The announcers hype Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for WWE Crown Jewel. We go to a video package for the match.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as Mike Rome introduces Damage CTRL – Bayley with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL hits the apron to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley stares her down from the corner. Belair raises the title as Bayley talks privately with SKY and Kai. The bell rings and they lock up, tangling into the corner. They trade a few moves and break. They lock up again and Bayley takes it to the corner. Belair comes back and slams Bayley.

Bayley fights Belair off and goes to work on the arm. Belair with a scoop slam, but her arm is hurting. Belair runs over Bayley with a shoulder. Belair counters and taunts Bayley. Bayley with a roll-up out of nowhere. They tangle and Bayley levels Belair with forearms for a 2 count. Bayley works over Belair in the corner but Belair rolls her for 2.

Belair moonsaults over Bayley from the corner, then hits a vertical suplex. She holds it but Bayley counters. They tangle and Belair hits a backbreaker. Belair wastes some time but ends up launching herself from the ring to the floor, taking Bayley back down on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control. She kicks the leg out and nails the sliding forearm to the back of the neck. They got o the floor and Bayley hits a suplex on the floor at the announce table. Kai and SKY applaud Bayley as she brings it back in but Belair kicks out at 2. Bayley works on keeping Belair grounded now. Belair turns it around for a quick 2 count. Belair with stiff strikes now. Bayley sends her into the corner and her arm is hurting. Bayley mounts Belair with right hands in the corner now. Belair counters and sends Bayley into the top turnbuckle, then goes for KOD but Bayley slides out and yanks Belair’s hurt arm over the top rope. Belair hangs in but Bayley stays on her, focusing on the arm in the corner now.

Fans rally for Belair. Bayley takes Belair down by the arm off a counter. Bayley drops an elbow but Belair moves, and again. Bayley runs into an elbow in the corner now. Bayley charges again but gets rocked. Bayley launches herself but she hits the floor when Belair moves. Belair brings it back in and hits a vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Belair rallies the crowd as she gets hype for a comeback now. Belair unloads, nails a dropkick and then kips-up. Belair mounts Bayley in the corner with right hands as fans count along.

Bayley turns it around from the corner and controls Belair by her hair now. Belair manages a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Belair goes for the moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. Bayley misses the roll-up. Belair blocks the Bayley-to-Belly suplex, rolling Bayley for 2. Bayley drops Belair in the middle of the ring. Bayley goes to the top for the flying elbow drop but Belair gets her knee up. Belair with the moonsault for another close 2 count.

Bayley rolls to the floor and Belair follows. Belair charges but gets sent to the timekeeper’s area. Bayley drapes Belair over the barrier with her ribs down, then nails a draping DDT on the floor. We go back to commercial with Bayley in control at ringside as Damage CTRL cheers her on.

Back from the break and Belair has Bayley up top for a superplex. Bayley fights and sends Belair to the mat. Belair runs back up but Bayley slides down to the apron, and slams Belair’s hurt arm into the top turnbuckle. Bayley scoops Belair onto her shoulders for Belair’s KOD, but Belair lands on her feet. Belair then uses Bayley’s Bayley-to-Belly suplex in the middle of the ring. Bayley kicks out and Belair is a bit surprised.

Bayley and Belair end up at ringside, and Belair gets launched into the barrier as the referee counts. Belair counters a whip and whips Bayley into the steel ring steps. Belair brings it back in and talks some trash while Bayley is down. Belair and Bayley trade big punches in the middle of the ring. They brawl and now run the ropes. Belair with a Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Belair goes to the top but SKY distracts Belair and the referee from the apron, allowing Bayley to deliver a stiff right to Belair’s jaw. Bayley climbs up and delivers a super Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Belair still kicks out and everyone is shocked. SKY and Kai clear off the announce table top as Bayley barks orders, while Belair is face-down on the floor. Bayley grabs Belair but gets rocked. Belair fights off SKY and Kai at ringside now. Bayley is on the apron but Belair grabs her for a powerbomb. Belair carries Bayley over and powerbombs Bayley on top of the table, but it doesn’t break.

Belair keeps Bayley in the powerbomb position, then slams Bayley into the ring post, then on top of the apron edge face-first. Belair brings Bayley back in. The referee checks on Bayley, allowing SKY to attack Belair and put her onto the table. Kai with a big kick to Belair. The champs bring Belair back to the apron but the referee catches them. SKY and Kai are ejected from ringside.

The referee is arguing with SKY and Kai when a mystery woman suddenly runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, taking the referee and the champs down at ringside. Bayley takes advantage and attacks Belair but the Rose Plant is blocked. Graves has identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross with a new look. Belair grabs Bayley and delivers a KOD in the middle of the ring, but the referee is out. Cross runs in and sends Belair into the ring post to lay her out. Bayley crawls over for the pin as the second referee runs down to make the count.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, the music hits while Bayley and Belair are struggling to get back up. Cross rushes back into the ring and mounts Bayley, beating her up and slapping her with her jacket. Cross looks out at the crowd, then goes back to pounding on Bayley while Belair is also laid out. Cross stands tall in the middle of the ring to some reaction from the crowd.

