Tonight's WWE RAW season premiere episode opens up live on the USA Network with the intro video. We're live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as the pyro explodes and Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype this new era kicking off on RAW, and the updated RAW roster coming out of the WWE Draft.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Big E to a big pop.

Big E welcomes everyone to the RAW season premiere and gives a few shout-outs to the city of Houston. Fans pop big time for the local love and chant “let’s go Astros!” as the Houston Astros continue on their road to the MLB World Series. Big E wishes good luck to the Astros. Big E brings up the new WWE King of the Ring – King Xavier Woods. Big E then tips his cap to Drew McIntyre for pushing him and making him a better man than he was one week ago in their match at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. Big E says there is no rest for the weary, and as we have this influx of new talent on the roster, he asks, who? The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins is all smiles as he makes his way to the ring. Rollins takes the mic and starts laughing, saying Big E already knows why he’s out here. Big E taunts Rollins for losing the Hell In a Cell match to WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Crown Jewel. Rollins says Edge isn’t here, and he is, and he wants the WWE Title as soon as possible. Big E says Rollins lost to Edge so he goes to the back of the line. Rollins says he’s had a long week, he went through hell on Thursday, and has earned his stripes on SmackDown for the past year, but the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is too afraid to give him his opportunity. Rollins asks if Big E wants to be like Reigns, or be a fighting champion. Rollins asks what better way to kick off the RAW season premiere than with Rollins vs. Big E for the title. The music interrupts and out comes Rey Mysterio to a pop.

Rey taunts Rollins some and says if anyone deserves to get a title shot, it’s him. Rey goes on about his resume and how it speaks for itself. Rey says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win the WWE Title one more time. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to another pop. Finn says he has nothing but love for Rey, but with all due respect… Balor names some of his own accomplishments and says there’s one title he’s never held, but now he’s here on RAW he wants the WWE Title. Rollins tells Big E to ignore Rey and Balor, and understand Rollins is easily the most qualified. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens with a mic.

Owens doesn’t want to be “that guy” but if we’re going to talk about accolades, he wants to play too. Owens goes on about the titles he’s held now, and how he won two big titles here in Houston. Owens says the perfect he pinned for the Universal Title in this building was Rollins. Rollins attacks Owens and they fight. Balor and Rollins go at it now. Rollins gets knocked out of the ring but he quickly retreats up the ramp. Sonya Deville comes out and announces a Fatal 4 Way with Rollins, Mysterio, Balor and Owens, with the winner getting a WWE Title shot. Rollins seethes. Deville says we should up the ante and raise the stakes since this is the RAW season premiere. She announces that this will be a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match now. Rollins throws a fit as the other Superstars look on and Rollins seethes.

– We see recent happenings between RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, and AJ Styles and Omos, including last week’s RAW and Crown Jewel this past Thursday.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dogs vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They head to the ring after the red Solo cups fall from the rafters. The winning team here will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are already out as the announcers hype tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match. The music hits and out next comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. The bell hits and Gable starts off with Ford. Gable takes it to the corner off a lock-up but Ford takes him down first, working him over. Ford grounds Gable by the arm now. Gable turns it around and works on Ford’s arm and shoulder. They run the ropes and Ford leaps but Gable catches him in mid-air for a big German but Ford lands on his feet. Ford dropkicks Gable.

Dawkins tags in and they double ream Gale, then Roode as he runs in, then Ziggler as he runs in, slamming him on top of Roode. Otis tags in and stares down Ford and Dawkins. He attacks but they unload and nail a double dropkick, sending Otis out of the ring to the floor. Otis is on the outside but still standing on his feet. Ford and Dawkins are alone in the ring, standing tall and yelling out now. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle watching backstage as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Roode drops Ford for a 2 count. Roode shows off with some push-ups now as R-K-Bro watches from backstage. Ford drops Ziggler off the apron and unloads on Roode, sending him out of the ring to the floor. Ford crawls to Dawkins as he waits for a tag. Ziggler tags in. Ford ends up blocking a Fame-asser and nailing a big sitdown powerbomb. Ziggler and Ford are both laid out. Otis runs in and drags Ziggler into Alpha’s corner, then tagging himself in. Otis launches Ford into the corner but misses a shoulder thrust as Ford moves.

Gable tags in and goes for Ford’s legs but Ford kicks him away. Dawkins gets the hot tag and knocks Roode and Ziggler off the apron. Dawkins unloads on Gable now, then Roode as he runs in, then a big overhead throw to Gable. Dawkins dumps Ziggler on his head again, then yells out for a pop. Dawkins with The Silencer to Gable for a close 2 count as Roode makes the save just in time. Dawkins sends Roode back to the floor Dawkins misses a corkscrew splash in the corner as Otis saves Gable.

Gable ends up hitting a big bridging German suplex to Dawkins but Ford nails a huge top rope Frogsplash to break it up. Ford sends Otis to the apron and kicks him off to the floor. Roode decks Ford from behind. Ford ducks a Roode clothesline and leaps over the top, taking Otis down on the floor. Dawkins with a Spinebuster on Roode in the middle of the ring.

Omos comes walking down to boos. Ford leaps off the apron but Omos catches him and launches him into the barrier with ease. Dawkins grabs Omos from the apron but Omos rocks him with a right hand. Dawkins then stumbles and turns around to an assisted Fame-asser – Spinebuster combo by Roode and Ziggler. Roode covers for the pin to win and receive a future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate as the music hits. They go to leave and want none of Omos as he looks on from ringside.

– We see how Queen Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel last Thursday. The ring is being set up for Queen Zelina’s official royal coronation ceremony now. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s time for Queen Zelina’s official Queen’s Crown Coronation Ceremony. The music hits and Mike Rome does the introduction. Vega comes out with her robe and scepter. Her throne and crown are on display in the ring, and there’s a red apron cover. Vega says she will stand for this disrespect no longer. She calls out Rome for his introduction and tells him to try again with some actual bravado like they rehearsed. Rome tries again and introduces her as our majesty, the one and only queen of WWE, Queen Zelina. Vega puts on her crown and takes a seat on the throne now. We see more of the female RAW Superstars watching in the back as Vega goes on about how she is the only woman in WWE fit to be a queen. Fans boo her.

Vega goes on and wonders what kind of queen will she be – a generous queen, a beautiful queen, a cruel queen, a queen to be loved, or a queen to be feared? The answer is simple – all of the above. Vega knocks Doudrop and mentions how she will beat her again. The crown means Vega is the best of the best, and we will talk about her reign for years to come. She goes on and on, and calls on everyone to hail Queen Zelina. The music interrupts and out comes Doudrop.

Queen Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

Doudrop heads to the ring for this WWE Crown Jewel rematch as Queen Zelina Vega looks on and does her wave. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Vega taunts Doudrop with her scepter. Doudrop approaches her and grabs the scepter, pulling Vega in for a clothesline. Doudrop clubs Vega back to the mat and keeps beating her around. Doudrop tosses Vega across the ring with ease.

Doudrop with a suplex and a senton in the middle of the ring. Doudrop scoops Vega gain but Vega claws at her face and slides down to the mat. Doudrop corners Vega but she suckers hear in and sends her into the turnbuckles. Vega works Doudrop over in the corner now. Vega goes on and delivers double knees to the face for a close 2 count.

Vega goes to the corner and exposes the top turnbuckle. The referee stops her and he’s distracted with fixing the turnbuckle. Vega runs over and grabs her scepter, then drops Doudrop with it for the pin to win.

Winner: Queen Zelina

– After the match, Vega stands tall with her crown and scepter as the music hits. Fans boo as she waves from the ring.

– We get a video package showing what happened between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and last Friday’s SmackDown.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. The announcers note that the Women’s Title Exchange segment between Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on SmackDown was a little contentious. Lynch hits the ring and raises the title in the air as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is in the ring wrapping up her entrance. She declares that The Man, the new RAW Women’s Champion, and the new face of RAW, has come around to Houston. Becky says it feels good to have the title back that she never lost. She intends on picking up exactly where she left off. She came back at SummerSlam and has been making headlines ever since. She goes on about sending Bianca Belair packing, and how no one wants to see Belair get close to the title, especially how there are a number of new talents to challenge for the title. She says fans want to see her beat people like Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley. She says they will learn, like Belair and Sasha Banks learned, that Becky always gets what she wants. She goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Belair.

Belair gets a big pop as she speaks from the ramp. Belair accuses Lynch of cheating at WWE Crown Jewel and says Lynch should be ashamed. Belair says Lynch really hasn’t faced any adversity, and continues to slip by when they get in the ring, but that all is about to change. Belair touts her recent wins and says this means she has earned a rematch with the RAW Women’s Champion, who just so happens to be Becky. Belair declares that she is the new face of RAW, not Becky. Belair shows us a photo of her face, happy and smiling after the match at Crown Jewel, then a photo of a sad and disappointed Belair after the match. Becky says that’s the face of a loser, not the face of RAW.

Lynch goes on and says Belair’s wins were only possible because Becky wasn’t around to stop her in her tracks, but it’s been nothing but disappointment for Belair since Becky has been back. Belair is only disappointed that she hasn’t smacked the goofy look off Becky’s face to show everyone who she really is. Belair goes on about how Becky is bothered by how people still root for her. Belair says Becky has nothing behind her forced smile and catchphrases. She goes on and says Becky is nothing without the title, we all know it. Belair says she’s proved she is still The EST without the title, and she sees right through Becky. Belair tells Becky to shut up or run up because she wants her title shot now. Becky says Belair is just acting tough. She tells Belair to get to the back of the line, bitch. Belair rocks Becky with a shot to the face. Becky charges but Belair slams her with a Spinebuster.

Becky stumbles to the floor and Belair follows, launching her over the announce table. Belair starts swinging her hair at ringside now. Becky comes from behind with a kendo stick shot but Belair catches it. Belair gets the upperhand now, beating Becky into the ring and unloading with the kendo stick. Becky counters and kicks her in the gut. Becky goes for the kendo stick but Belair scoops her for the KOD. Becky escapes from that and ends up dropping Belair with a shot to the throat. Becky retreats to the stage with the title as Belair stands tall in the ring. Becky says Belair has got her match if she wants it, just not tonight. Fans boo as Becky’s music starts back up.

– We see what happened earlier to set up tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are backstage now. Owens talks about the mutual respect between them and says he has to win this tonight, it will be every man for himself. Balor says that’s the way he likes it. Balor says he will see Owens out there, then he walks off. Owens agrees. The announcers hype tonight’s main event some more.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for this non-title Contender’s Match. Back to commercial as Priest hits the ring and stands tall with the title.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the two-night WrestleMania 38 event in April. Priest waits in the ring as T-BAR makes his way out now, looking to get a win and secure a future title shot. T-BAR with a kick to the gut to start. T-BAR with big strikes until Priest dodges a shot and hits a Bell Clap early on. T-BAR counters, scoops Priest and man-handles him into the corner, then nails a big boot for a close 2 count.

T-BAR works Priest over now. Priest tries to fight up and out until they collide with strikes. They tangle some more and T-BAR plants Priest in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. T-BAR goes to the top and hits a big moonsault but Priest kicks out at 2. T-BAR is all smiles as we get a replay of the moonsault. T-BAR talks some trash as they trade big strikes now. Priest with right hands and a leaping elbow into the corner. Priest with the Broken Arrow.

Priest stays on T-BAR, clotheslining him over the top rope to the floor in front of the announcers. Priest follows but T-BAR scoops one of the announce table chairs and launches it at Priest’s face. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Damian Priest

– After the bell, Priest stands at ringside and seethes at the big chair hitting him. Priest snaps and attacks T-BAR now. Priest destroys T-BAR at ringside, launching him into the barrier and the ring post now. Priest brings T-BAR back in and drops him with The Reckoning in the middle of the ring. Priest stands tall over T-BAR as the music hits now, raising the title in the air as fans cheer him on.

– Carmella is backstage with her custom face mask now. She calls herself the diamond of WWE – so precious, rare and expensive, which makes her the perfect fit for the red brand. She can’t help other women like Liv Morgan are jealous of her, and says Liv has followed her to RAW to go after her face. She goes on and says luckily she has plans of her own, she always has a plan, and with this mask protecting her face, no one will be able to stop her influence as being the most beautiful woman in all of WWE.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Carmella first, announced as the most beautiful woman in all of WWE. Carmella skips to the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers encourage fans to vote for The Miz on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Carmella is at ringside with her makeup crew now, and they place the ridiculous protective mask on her face. The music hits and out next comes Liv Morgan.

The bell rings and Carmella goes to work on Liv, unloading with a big right hand and more strikes in the corner. Carmella with back elbow strikes in the corner now. The referee backs Carmella off as she keeps control. More back and forth now. Liv with some shots in the opposite corner but Carmella blocks and drops her for a 2 count as Liv jumped into her boots.

Carmella grounds Liv now, yelling at the crowd. Carmella holds Liv down and talks trash in her face. Liv fights back and nails an enziguri, then a running high knee in the corner. Carmella kicks Liv from the corner to shut her down once again. Liv hangs Carmella up in the ropes and drops her for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Carmella goes to ringside and runs her mouth, right in front of her fiance, Corey Graves. Liv takes advantage and smashes Carmella face-first into the table. They bring it back in the ring and trade pin attempts. Carmella nails the X-Factor for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Carmella shows off her mask and dances around now.

– We get a brief vignette for Keith “Bearcat” Lee.

Keith “Bearcat” Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes Keith “Bearcat” Lee to a pop. Lee stands tall in the middle of the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cedric Alexander is already out. The bell rings and Lee charges Cedric, launching him across the ring and to the floor, where Shelton Benjamin is. Shelton checks on Cedric as the referee counts.

Cedric comes back in at the 8 count and kicks Lee’s leg but it does nothing. Cedric dodges a shot but just angers Lee. Lee with more big power moves to dominate now. Cedric dodges a splash in the corner, then delivers more kicks to the legs. Cedric nails a handspring off the ropes but Lee flattens him in the middle of the ring once again.

Lee picks Cedric up for a huge short-arm clothesline. Lee goes on and hits the Big Bang Catastrophe for the pin to win.

Winner: Keith “Bearcat” Lee

– After the match, Lee stands stall as the music hits and we go to replays. Shelton comes in after the match and looks to consider a move towards Lee but Lee stares him down and he backs off, helping Cedric out. Lee looks on as they head to the back.

– We see footage from earlier tonight of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in the locker room. Austin Theory walked in and insulted them both, then had words with Dominik. Theory proposed they take a selfie together in the ring tonight and Dominik accepted his challenge. Theory walked off. Rey gave Dominik props for standing up and said if he wants, he will be in Dominik’s corner tonight. Dominik said he will handle it by himself because he knows Rey has a lot going on.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio. He poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back form the break and out comes Austin Theory. The bell rings and they go at it. Dominik misses in the corner and Theory nails a dropkick in the corner. Theory then mocks Dominik by doing the taunt made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik comes back and mounts some offense of his own. Dominik shows off some but keeps control. Dominik with a dropkick. Theory rocks him and turns it around. They tangle and Theory drives Dominik into his knee with a big backbreaker for a close 2 count. Dominik blocks a suplex with a close roll-up.

Theory misses a leap into the corner and hits the turnbuckles. Dominik with a big elbow in the corner, then a Bulldog from the corner. Theory catches Dominik in mid-air, then drops him into the ropes. Theory nails the ATL on Dominik in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, the music hits as we go to replays. Theory sits up with Dominik on the mat and takes a selfie. Theory makes his exit while talking trash now.

– R-K-Bro is backstage now with Riddle ranting about Halloween costumes, annoying everyone as usual. Randy Orton is a bit upset, promising Riddle they will talk about Halloween all night but first they have to retain their titles over Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who came from SmackDown to win gold. Riddle understands and promises they will clean those Dirty Dawgs up.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

We go back to the ring and out first are the RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle and Randy Orton. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off as Riddle kicks his flip-flops off. R-K-Bro poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a brief “coming soon” vignette for Veer. We go back to the ring and out come The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. We get formal ring introductions from Rome. The bell rings and Ziggler starts off with Riddle. They feel each other out and Ziggler rolls Riddle for a quick pin attempt. They trade moves on the mat now as fans rally for the champs. Roode tags in, as does Orton to a pop.

Orton and Roode lock up. Roode goes behind but Orton switches. Roode with a back elbow to get free. Roode with a big chop in the corner. Roode mounts Orton with right hands in the corner, but he stops to pose and talk trash as the crowd boos him. Orton rocks Roode into the opposite corner and uppercuts him. Roode blocks an early RKO attempt now. Roode follows to the floor for a breather as Orton stands tall in the ring and the referee counts. Orton is all smiles.

Roode comes back in but Orton takes control and stomps him. Orton keeps control and in comes Riddle for a close 2 count. Riddle unloads with kicks to Roode in the corner. Roode goes back out for a breather. Riddle goes for a punt kick from the apron but Roode catches it and drops Riddle on the apron. We go to commercial with the challengers in control.

Back from the break and Ziggler rams Riddle back into the corner, then unloads with right hands. Roode tags back in and takes over, ramming Riddle head-first into the turnbuckle and more strikes. Roode ends up missing in the corner and going down. Orton tags in as does Roode. Orton unloads on Roode now. Roode and Ziggler double team Orton from the floor, suckering him in and launching him over into the timekeeper’s area. The referee count is broken as Ziggler grabs Orton and rolls him back into the ring. Fans are chanting for Orton now.

Ziggler finally covers for a close 2 count. Ziggler grounds Orton with a headlock now. Orton fights but Ziggler decks him and tags Roode back in to take over. Roode with a Sleeper hold from behind now. Orton starts fighting free but Roode keeps it locked in. Orton starts fading but fans rally and he finally breaks free with a big back suplex. Riddle rallies for the tag on the apron now. Riddle and Ziggler tag in now. Riddle misses a charging knee but he comes back and takes out both challengers. Riddle with big Exploder suplexes, more offense, then a pair of Bro-tons.

Riddle decks Ziggler for a close 2 count as Roode makes the save. Orton ducks a right hand and drops Roode with the RKO for a big pop. Ziggler and Riddle trade offense and counters now as the crowd goes wild. Riddle ends up holding Ziggler down for the pin to retain.

Winners: Randy Orton and Riddle

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall with the titles as the crowd pops and the music hits. We go to replays. Orton and Riddle raise the titles in the corners now.

– We see what happened earlier tonight to set up the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match. Kevin Patrick stops Seth Rollins backstage and asks if he feels like he has a target on his back. Of course there is a target on his back, he says, because he is the biggest threat to the WWE Title, which everyone is aware of. Rollins goes on, gets intense, and declares that he is the next WWE Champion. Rollins laughs and walks off.

– We get a promo for tomorrow’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Champion Big E, and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

– We get a look back at how WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in the No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel this past Thursday. We see a tweet where Lashley said RAW is still his show, and he will be focused and vicious when he returns.

Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender’s Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match main event as the future WWE Title shot contract hangs high above the ring. Rey Mysterio is out first, followed by Kevin Owens. There are ladders set up all around the stage and ringside area. Owens is fired up as he hits the ring. Finn Balor is out next. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Big E for a future title shot. We go to commercial before Seth Rollins can make his way out.

Back from the break and Belair vs. Lynch with the title on the line is announced for next Monday. We go back to the ring for the main event and out comes Seth Rollins. The bell rings and Rey rocks Rollins as they go at it. Owens misses an early Stunner to Rollins but they go to the floor and Owens drops him. Balor and Rey go at it in the ring now. Balor rolls thorough and dropkicks Rey in the face. Balor goes to the floor and grabs a ladder to bring it in.

Rollins decks him from behind to stop him. Rollins sends Balor into the barrier, and has also dropped Owens at ringside. Rollins snaps Rey over the top rope but Owens comes from behind and staggers him. Owens and Rollins trade a ladder now. Owens gets the upperhand. Rey runs the ring and leaps out at Owens but Owens knocks him out of the air with a ladder.

We see Big E watching the match backstage now. Owens delivers a powerbomb to Balor, on a ladder that is leaning on the bottom rope now. Rollins springboards in with a knee at Owens but Owens superkicks him in mid-move, sending Rollins down on the leaning ladder on the bottom rope. Owens goes to the top for a senton on top of the leaning bottom rope ladder but Rollins moves and Owens lands hard on the steel. Owens yells out in pain as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and ladders are tipped over everywhere. Rollins drops Owens and Rey with a ladder. He then smashes Balor in the gut with the ladder, and decks Owens with it again in the corner. Fans boo as Rollins talks some trash. Balor tackles Rollins and the ladder falls on Rollins, so Balor stomps it. Owens grabs Balor but Balor back-drops Owens on the ladder that Rollins is under. We see Big E watching backstage again.

Balor climbs up for the contract now as fans cheer him on. Rey meets him on the other side of the ladder. Rey stops Balor from grabbing the briefcase. Owens tips the ladder over on Rey and Balor, sending them down. Owens with a huge German suplex to Balor. Rey and Owens go at it now. Owens with a big side-slam. Owens is hyped up now as he stands a ladder under the contract. Owens climbs the ladder but here comes Rollins from behind to deck him and bring him down. Rollins with a Buckle Bomb but Owens nails a superkick on the rebound from the corner.

Owens climbs the ladder again and has his fingers on it but Rey grabs his leg from behind. Rey gets sent face-first into another ladder from up high once again. Owens takes Rey out and launches him into the barrier. Owens dominates Rey and Balor at ringside with a ladder now. Owens with a shot to the gut of Rollins with the ladder. Owens brings a table from under the ring now and fans cheer him on. Balor comes from behind and decks Owens at ringside. Rollins is also up as he runs the ring and leaps out, taking Owens and Balor down with a suicide dive.

Rey and Rollins go at it in the ring. Rey counters and unloads but can’t hit 619. Rollins goes for Rey again but Rey sends him to the floor through the ropes. Rey nails a 619 into a ladder using Owens. Rey then uses a ladder to pole vault a big steel senton onto Owens and the floor. Rey and Rollins fight for a ladder at ringside now. Balor runs the ropes and takes Rey and Rollins down at ringside for a big pop. Owens is still laid out at ringside. Balor stands tall for a pop at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is brawling with Owens in the ring. They both apparently go down. Rey climbs the ladder and gets close to the contract but Rollins tips the ladder over just in time. Rollins kicks Rey to the floor, then does the same to Owens. Rollins charges at Balor but Balor nails a Slingblade. Owens comes in and decks Owens but Balor hits the corner dropkick to Rollins against a leaning ladder. Balor and Owens trade offense now. Rey flies at Balor and takes him down with a top rope senton. Owens grabs Rey mid-hurricanrana and plants him face-first into the mat. Everyone is down now.

Rollins is at ringside with a very tall ladder now. Balor attacks him and launches him into the barrier, and a steel chair. Balor bridges the tall ladder from the apron to the announce table. Rollins comes from behind but Balor drops him. Rey is close to the contract in the ring now but Balor rushes the ring and meets Rey at the top of the ladder, stopping him. Owens comes in and drops Balor with a big Stunner, stopping him from getting the contract. Owens brings Rey off the ladder but Rey counters with a hurricanrana and sends Owens over the top rope to the floor. Rey leaps from the apron with a senton but Owens blocks it and catches him, then drives Rey through the table set up at ringside.

The referee checks on Rey. Owens returns to the ring and climbs the ladder. Owens gets his hand on the contract but he’s having trouble unhooking it. Rollins comes over and tries to powerbomb Owens off the ladder but Owens fights free. Owens tries to powerbomb Rollins from the ring onto the ladder bridge at ringside, but Rollins back-drops him over the top rope, onto the ladder bridge. Owens crashes down hard onto the ladder bridge. Balor climbs the ladder for the contract but Rollins pulls him off, then delivers a big Stomp into the mat. Fans heavily boo as Rollins climbs the ladder by himself now. Rollins unhooks the contract and gets the win to become the new #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall with the contract as the music hits. We see the other competitors laid out at ringside and in the ring as we go to replays. Rollins continues celebrating until the music hits and out comes WWE Champion Big E. Rollins and Big E meet on the ramp and Rollins brags about the win, taunting Big E with the contract. Rollins warns Big E that he won’t do anything right now. Rollins walks past Big E and heads to the entrance, still bragging about the win and showing off the contract. We get more replays. Big E talks some trash as Rollins heads to the back.

The announcers hype Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for next Monday. Rollins is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. Rollins says he called this show Monday Night Rollins because it’s his show, he’s back baby, and better than ever, and more importantly, he is the visionary, the revolutionary, he is Seth frickin’ Rollins. Rollins laughs some more as we get another look at the end of the Ladder Match. The RAW season premiere goes off the air.

