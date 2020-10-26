– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package from last night’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. We go to the normal intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop.

Drew says he’s been trying to find the words for his WWE Title loss to Randy Orton but he doesn’t want to make excuses, but he does promise he will be WWE Champion again. Drew goes on about how he’s always gotten back up twice as stronger after getting knocked down. The fans in the virtual crowd cheer him on. He mentions being in such a good mood after the Hell In a Cell loss, and the big bump through the table from the Cell. He says if we knew what was going on in his head right now, you’d be afraid. He goes to continue but the music interrupts and out comes The Miz with his Money In the Bank briefcase, and John Morrison.

Miz mocks Drew and tells the fans to give him an encore. Drew warns them both to watch their words very carefully. They hit the apron and Drew warns them again, threatening to drop them where they stand. They are in the ring now. They go on and Miz says now Drew doesn’t have to worry about facing Orton for the WWE Title. Drew asks why. Miz says because he has this briefcase, and that makes him Mr. Money In the Bank. He raises it in the air and fans boo him. Miz goes on about how he now has a WWE Title shot. He reminds us he previously cashed in the title on Orton in 2010. He asks Morrison where that title win happened. Right here in Orlando, at the Amway Center. Miz recalls how he beat Orton for the title that night, and Angry Miz Girl was very upset. Miz teases a cash in and mentions Orton will be a guest on “A Moment of Bliss” tonight.

Miz says let’s think if Drew did retain at Hell In a Cell, then he would be standing here in the ring with Miz and Morrison, outnumbered. Miz says he would cash in and become the new WWE Champion. They go on taunting Drew and Morrison hopes it doesn’t take Drew another 19 years to get a title shot. Drew drops Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Morrison jokes and pleads but also gets dropped. Drew levels Morrison again and then launches him across the ring over his head, sending him to the floor. Miz is also outside now. Drew brings Morrison back in but Miz comes from behind and takes Drew’s knee out to save Morrison. Miz and Morrison retreat up the ramp. Drew stomps on Miz’s sunglasses as his music hits. Drew says he has an idea to run by WWE management, and it’s going to be a bad night for Miz and Morrison. He calls them idiots and stares them down, smirking.

– The announcers hype tonight’s Survivor Series qualifiers for Team RAW in the Traditional 5-on-5 Men’s Elimination Match – Elias vs. Keith Lee, Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy.

Team RAW Survivor Series Qualifier: AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

We go right back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles for tonight’s first Survivor Series qualifying match for Team RAW. AJ’s muscle Jordan Omogbehin marches to the ring with him as Mike Rome does the introductions. AJ hits the ring and poses as the pyro goes off. Omogbehin stands behind him as RAW goes to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom reveals that WWE officials have approved Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz for later tonight. We see replays from AJ’s win over Matt Riddle last week. AJ takes the mic now as the fans boo him. He brags about being 2-0 on RAW and how the fans have missed him, not that he cares. AJ says the question on everyone’s mind, including his, is why does he have to qualify? Who does he have to prove himself to and why, Adam Pearce? AJ says not only should he be on RAW, he should be the Team Captain. The face that runs the place. AJ brings up his associate and says he doesn’t want to be noticed. AJ says that should be a notice to everyone else. He brings up Jeff Hardy and takes shots at him. AJ says his associate will make Hardy want to put the bottle down. The music interrupts and out comes Hardy as the pyro goes off.

We see highlights from Hardy’s DQ loss to Elias at Hell In a Cell. The bell rings and they go at it to start the qualifier. AJ works Hardy over but Hardy slides to the floor, baiting him out and back in. Hardy kicks AJ to the floor. Hardy leaps from the second rope to AJ on the floor with a crossbody but AJ’s associate catches Hardy in mid-air. We go to commercial with Omogbehin holding Hardy.

Back from the break and AJ drops Hardy with a kick to the head. AJ with a Brainbuster but Hardy stays in the match. AJ looks to springboard in for the Phenomenal Forearm but Hardy rolls to safety. Hardy avoids a corner splash and unloads with some of his signature moves. Hardy with a splash on the mat for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Hardy counters and kicks AJ into the corner, sending him down. Hardy thrusts a big kick to the face and covers for another close 2 count in the corner.

Omogbehin watches closely from ringside as AJ nails a big knee to create another opening. Both are down as the referee checks on them following a neckbreaker. Hardy with a jawbreaker to stun AJ. Hardy with the side Russian leg sweep and more offense for a 2 count. Hardy takes AJ to the top and climbs up. More back and forth now as he slides down. AJ drops Hardy again in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

The Styles Clash is blocked, as is the Twist of Fate and a pele kick. Hardy ends up rolling AJ for a close 2 count. Hardy drops AJ face-first into the mat. Hardy goes to the top but AJ knocks him off after Hardy hesitated due to the presence of AJ’s associate. Fans boo AJ. Hardy gets sent into the ring post after looking for a Twist of Fate. AJ goes on and nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to earn the Survivor Series spot on Team RAW.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits and fans boo. Omogbehin joins him in the ring now. We go to replays. AJ and his muscle stand tall on the stage now. Hardy slowly gets to his feet in the ring but here comes Elias from behind with a big guitar shot out of nowhere. Elias shatters the guitar over Hardy’s back as fans boo him. Elias’ music hits and he stands tall, looking down at Hardy.

– We see WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth backstage when McKenzie Mitchell stops him, asking about what happened at Hell In a Cell. Truth says everyone is trying to get their hands on his title. He will be scouting the competition tonight as Lucha House Party faces Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. McKenzie asks if that’s dangerous but Truth eats and sleeps dangerously. He goes on with the comedy and walks off as RAW goes back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak vs. Lucha House Party

We go to the ring and all four competitor are already in the ring – Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa, plus Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party. We see what happened last night on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show with R-Truth retaining the WWE 24/7 Title over Gulak.

Tozawa starts of with Lince and gets the upperhand to start. Gulak tags in for the double team. Gulak with a quick pin attempt. Gulak grounds Dorado now. Lince levels Gulak with a big counter and they both go down. The music suddenly hits and out comes R-Truth to surprise everyone. Truth goofs around at ringside. Tozawa comes from behind and rolls him for a 2 count. Truth fights back and tosses Tozawa over the barrier.

Metalik leaps off the apron but misses Truth. Truth comes in the ring and Dorado drops him for a 2 count as Gulak breaks it up. Gulak sends Dorado off to the side now, then covers Truth for another 2 count. Dorado flies off the top with a crossbody but Truth ducks and Dorado nails Gulak for the pin to win.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the bell, Truth keeps kicking out of pin attempts from the other four competitors. He finally runs away to the back with the others chasing him.

– We see Huskus The Pig in the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for the Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt appears as we see his puppets having a tea party. Wyatt says his special guest is about to arrive. Alexa Bliss apologizes for being late, but she brought tea. Splendid!, says Wyatt. Bliss made the tea extra special, just for Ramblin’ Rabbit. He says it’s extra delicious and asks what’s in it. Strawberry, peach, sugar and a secret ingredient. Rabbit wants to know what the ingredient is. Bliss laughs and says it’s arsenic. Ramblin’ Rabbit starts dying once again. Wyatt laughs and says it looks like Bliss is fitting right in. Wyatt says he’s mad, Bliss is mad, we’re all a little mad around here. Bliss asks how he knows she’s mad. He says she wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t. He goes on about how you don’t have to run from anything here… He protects you and there’s only one thing you have to do. Bliss snaps into a trance now and looks possessed. “Let. Him. In,” she adds.

Bliss snaps back out of it and says our fun is just getting started tonight because she gets to chat with new WWE Champion Randy Orton later tonight on “A Moment of Bliss.” We see Wyatt now, staring straight ahead and apparently thinking back to the Wyatt Family Compound burning down because of Orton. Ramblin’ Rabbit comes to but Wyatt ends up beating on him with the branding iron as Bliss laughs away. Wyatt says he cannot wait to see Orton on “A Moment of Bliss” tonight because it’s going to be fire. Bliss and Wyatt wave goodbye to everyone to end the segment.

– The announcers show us recent happenings between Keith Lee and Braun Strowman. Lee is backstage with Charly Caruso now. Lee says Strowman couldn’t beat him clean last week so he went below the belt and took the cheap way out. Lee says Braun likes to call himself The Monster but next time they meet, he will show him what a real monster looks like. Lee says but not tonight because he’s focused on going to Survivor Series to be on Team RAW. Lee goes on and says he’s about to walk with Elias. Lee walks off and we go to commercial.

– Backs from the break and WWE Producer Adam Pearce is stopped by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. They have lists for the women’s Team RAW at Survivor Series and both think they’re Team Captain, but Pearce says they are not. He will take their suggestions under consideration and have an announcement before the end of the night. It sounds like Jax and Baszler did not have each other on their lists of potential partners.

Team RAW Survivor Series Qualifier: Elias vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring and Elias is waiting with his guitar. He mentions taking out Jeff Hardy earlier tonight and plugs his new “Universal Truth” album. Elias says it’s #2 on the charts, and he needs fans to help get it to #1. He goes on about “WWE” standing for “Walk With Elias” and then mentions the match with Keith Lee, but first he’s going to perform a song. Elias begins playing but the music interrupts and out comes Lee for this second Team RAW qualifier for the men’s division.

The bell rings and they go at it. Elias with a headlock but Lee breaks it and drops him with a shoulder. Lee overpowers Elias and controls him by his arms in the middle of the ring. They run the ropes and Lee leaps over Elias, then nails a big crossbody. Elias goes to the floor for a breather.

Lee follows and slams Elias face-first into the barrier. Lee brings it back in but Elias drops his neck over the middle rope. Elias runs and dropkicks Lee back into the barrier. Elias goes back out and runs at Lee but Lee also charges and sends him flying over the announce table with a shoulder. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee has Elias grounded by his arm in the middle of the ring. Elias fights back but Lee knees him. Lee goes for a powerbomb but Elias fights free. Elias drops Lee with a knee strike and sends him to the apron. Lee rolls to the floor for a breather. Elias sends Lee into the ring post and the barriers, then brings it back in. Elias flies off the top with the axe handle for a close 2 count. Elias stays on top of Lee and keeps the aggressive offense coming.

Elias grounds Lee in the middle of the ring now. Lee fights up and out. Lee then catches Elias with a big powerslam. Elias rolls to the corner to avoid the pin but Lee nails a running splash in the corner. Lee launches Elias across the ring and hits another corner splash. Lee counters in the corner but Elias kicks him and nails a swinging neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Elias goes to the top but the music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy.

Hardy’s music hits but he’s nowhere to be seen. Lee takes advantage of Elias being distracted, and launches him from the top to the mat. Lee goes on and hits the Spirit Bomb for the pin to advance to Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. He joins AJ Styles as confirmed names for Team RAW. We go to replays. Lee makes his exit as Elias recovers. Hardy suddenly appears in the ring and smashes a guitar over Elias’ back, dropping him. Hardy’s music starts back up as he poses and we go to replays.

– We see The Hurt Business backstage. They bully a guy for apparently using their bathroom. He tries to run away but slips and falls. They laugh at the little guy as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us highlights from Drew McIntyre vs. new WWE Champion Randy Orton at Hell In a Cell. Orton is walking backstage now when Charly Caruso stops him and congratulates him. She asks if he’s concerned The Fiend might make an appearance during “A Moment of Bliss” tonight. Orton doesn’t have anything to be concerned about as he made it out of Hell last night. He doen’t care if you’re The Big Dog or The Fiend… he goes on and says the only ones to be concerned these days are the ones who cross The Viper. Orton walks off.

– We get a video package on recent happenings between RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business.

Tag Team Elimination Match: The Hurt Business vs. RETRIBUTION

We go to the ring for this eight-man tag team match as The Hurt Business comes out first – MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Hurt Business is in the ring. MVP talks about how they never ran from RETRIBUTION. Lashley also cuts a promo on fighting RETRIBUTION for RAW. MVP says he’s made a business arrangement with WWE higher-ups and once they’ve taken out RETRIBUTION, they will have fulfilled their end of the agreement and they want their payment. Shelton says they want their payment in gold. The music hits and out next comes RETRIBUTION – Mustafa Ali, Mace, T-BAR, and Slapjack, with Reckoning.

Lashley and T-BAR face off and size each other up to start. Lashley powers T-BAR into the corner off the lock up. The referee counts and they break but now unload on each other with big strikes. Lashley unloads into the opposite corner, then stomps away. Lashley mounts T-BAR in the corner with right hands. Lashley runs into a big boot. T-BAR with big right hands to Lashley now. Lashley ducks a clothesline and drops T-BAR with a shoulder. T-BAR rams Lashley into the corner and hits a big shoulder thrust. Lashley drops T-BAR with a Flatliner in the middle of the ring.

Lashley takes T-BAR to the corner and in comes MVP to take over. MVP works T-BAR with lefts and rights, then takes him to the opposite corner. T-BAR fights back and clubs MVP to the mat. Mace tags in for the quick double team on MVP. Mace unloads on MVP with elbows now. Slapjack tags in for a quick double team. Slapjack decks MVP while he’s down for a 2 count. MVP ends up moving in the corner and Slapjack hits the turnbuckle face-first. MVP with a running big boot in the corner, then the modified overhead suplex for a close 2 count as Ali breaks it up. Ali quickly retreats to the floor.

Reckoning gets on the apron now, distracting MVP. She acts like she’s having some kind of attack, some kind of seizure or something more bizarre. Slapjack takes advantage of the distraction and rolls MVP up for the pin. MVP has been eliminated and he’s not happy.

Back from the break and we see how Reckoning recovered during the break and was just fine. She faked the bizarre attack, but was ejected to the backstage area by the referee. Lashley works on Slapjack now. Slapjack fights up and out of a hold but Lashley decks him. They tangle some more until Lashley nails a big Spear in the middle of the ring for the pin. Slapjack has been eliminated.

T-BAR comes right in and starts pounding on Lashley. They brawl and tumble out to the floor as the referee counts. Lashley whips T-BAR into the barrier and clotheslines him over it. T-BAR and Lashley are both eliminated.

It’s down to Ali and Mace vs. Alexander and Benjamin now. Lashley and T-BAR are still brawling through The ThunderDome. Mace levels Cedric to kick off their brawl. Mace continues to dominate Cedric as Ali and Shelton look on. Cedric ends up knocking Ali off the apron. Cedric and Mace go at it. Shelton tags in. Cedric with the Equalizer on Mace, allowing Shelton to follow up with the Paydirt for the pin. Mace has been eliminated.

Ali is all alone now. Benjamin drops him with a right hand, and another, after Ali pleads. Benjamin catches Ali with a big fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. Cedric tags back in and works over Ali in the corner. Cedric takes it to another corner and keeps pounding until the referee warns him. Ali nails a dropkick to send Benjamin off the apron. Ali goes on at Cedric but Cedric lands a big back body drop. Cedric sends his former friend flying out to the floor. Cedric follows but Ali grabs a steel chair and nails him with it for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The Hurt Business

– After the bell, MVP and Lashley end up coming back down the ramp. Ali retreats over the barrier. MVP and Lashley help Benjamin, then they all help Cedric up. The music hits as The Hurt Business stands tall together at ringside. They then march up the ramp together.

– Angel Garza is backstage with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. He has a rose and asks Rose about her status with Otis. She says Otis has had a rough 24 hours but yes, they are still close. He flirts some with Dana now. They go on until WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax walk up. Jax ends up taking Garza’s rose, smells it and smiles at him. He walks off. Jax and Baszler want to discuss Rose and Brooke possibly being on Team RAW now. Brooke cuts them off and reminds them that she and Rose are undefeated since coming to RAW. They are confident about their position and Baszler and Jax needing them more. They walk off. Baszler looks at Jax and can’t believe she’s entertaining the idea of Garza.

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew hits the ring and the pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom plugs how Elias’ new “Universal Truth” album is seeing some success on the charts. We go back to the ring and McIntyre waits as we see what happened in tonight’s opening segment with Drew, The Miz and John Morrison. Out next comes The Miz to the ring, with Morrison at his side. Miz raises his Money In the Bank briefcase high in the air on his way to the ring. We see how Tucker turned on Otis at Hell In a Cell, allowing Miz to beat Otis to win the briefcase.

The bell rings and Morrison immediately distracts Drew, allowing Miz to try for a cheap attack. Drew blocks it and goes right to work on Miz. Drew unloads on Miz in the corner and yells in his face. Miz kicks the hurt knee and Drew backs off. Miz charges but Drew drops him with a back elbow. Drew takes it to the floor and warns Morrison, then chops Miz against the barrier. Miz ends up sending Drew ribs-first into the steel ring steps. Miz brings it back into the ring, kicking Drew in the gut in the corner. Miz kicks away in the corner but Drew fights out and chops him. Miz counters, kicks the knee and drops Drew with a big DDT but Drew kicks out at 1.

Miz uses the middle rope on Drew now. Morrison gets a cheap shot in as Miz distracts the referee. Miz keeps the offense going. Drew looks to fight back but Miz nails a modified kneebreaker to the hurt knee, taking control once again. Miz with the It Kicks in the corner. Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline, then a shoulder tackle. Miz with more offense and a big overhead throw to launch Miz across the ring. Drew goes on and kips up, landing on his hurt knee but staying up.

Miz blocks the Futureshock DDT, then sends Drew over the top rope to the floor. Morrison approaches with a briefcase shot but Drew blocks it with a big boot while Miz has the referee distracted again. Drew launches Morrison with an overhead throw on the floor. Drew takes the briefcase and launches it far away. Drew returns to the ring and they end up running the ropes but Drew gets the advantage with the Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew stands tall for a pop. We go to replays. Drew points to the ThunderDome crowd and we see actor Matthew McConaughey watching the action with his two sons. We get another replay of the finish as Drew continues the celebration.

– RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day are backstage now. They hype the Survivor Series pay-per-view and how champions will face champions. The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits is confirmed for the event. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka interrupts and declares that they want the smoke. Asuka vs. new SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is also confirmed, as is new WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They also plug the men’s and women’s Traditional Matches. The Hurt Business interrupts and MVP announces WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. MVP says they also have their eyes on the RAW Tag Team Titles. Asuka says they will try but they will fail… because… New Day rocks! Asuka, Kofi and Woods do the chant as The Hurt Business looks on. Back to commercial.

– Charly stops Drew McIntyre backstage and asks if this win was the first step in getting the WWE Title back, and about Randy Orton. Drew goes on about how he will take whatever steps needed to get his title back. He gives it a McIntyre guarantees and says Orton will have a moment tonight, but it won’t be a moment of bliss. Drew walks off.

– WWE Producers Adam Pearce and Pat Buck are in the ring. They plug Survivor Series and say it’s time to reveal the Team RAW participants for the Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are out first. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are out as #3 and #4. Jax and Baszler argue over who will introduce the final participant. Pearce announces that the final spot will go to the winner of this Fatal 4 Way. Out first comes Lana, followed by Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and then Nikki Cross. Pearce says the match begins now.

Fatal 4 Way for the Final Team RAW Spot: Lana vs. Lacey Evans vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

The bell rings and Peyton Royce sends Lacey Evans out. Lana and Nikki Cross go at it. Lana sends Cross to the floor. They all end up on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cross has a submission on Evans using the ropes. We see the other Team RAW participants watching at the announce table. Nia Jax is on commentary. Lana and Royce tangle and Lana gets sent out. Cross rolls Royce for a 2 count. Royce levels Cross for a close 2 count. Joe praises Royce for dominating the match so far. Royce grounds Cross now as they are the only two competitors in the ring.

Fans rally as Cross tries to fight up to her feet. Cross sends Royce into the corner. Cross ends up taking Lana out on the floor, then dropping on her for good measure. Cross with a big DDT to Evans off the steel ring steps. Cross yells out and goes back in to the top. Cross nails a crossbody to Royce for a close 2 count. Lana comes back to the apron but Cross decks her. Cross tires to suplex Lana into the ring but Lana kicks her. Lana botches her return over the top rope. Cross and Lana tangle but Cross ducks and Evans drops Lana with a Woman’s Right. Royce breaks the pin up.

Royce decks Evans again and drops Cross on top of Evans with a modified Gory Bomb. Royce then covers Evans for a close 2 count. Royce takes Cross to the top but Cross knocks her back. Evans decks Cross and climbs up to the top. Evans goes for a superplex but Cross blocks it, sending her face-first into the mat. Royce kicks Cross while she’s on top. Royce climbs up but Cross sends her back to the mat. Evans climbs back up and decks Cross. Evans goes for a superplex but Royce runs over and sends both of them to the mat. Lana pulls Royce out of the ring and steals the pin on Cross for the win and the final Team RAW spot at Survivor Series.

Winner: Lana

– After the match, the music hits as Lana stars celebrating. The other Team RAW competitors are shocked, especially Jax. Royce sits up against the barrier and she’s disappointed. Jax calls Lana over and they hug as the other teammates applaud. Jax motions to Shayna Baszler to clear the announce table off, and she does. Jax walks over and puts Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop, for the sixth time in recent weeks. Fans boo Jax.

– Charly knocks on Randy Orton’s door in the back and asks if he still plans on appearing for “A Moment of Bliss” after seeing the Firefly Fun House earlier tonight. Orton keeps his responses short but Caruso keeps asking about The Fiend possibly being a threat. Orton is not worried and says if The Fiend wants to show his ugly face, he has no problem in introducing Fiend to the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RKO.

Team RAW Survivor Series Qualifier: Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle for tonight’s third and final Survivor Series qualifier for Team RAW. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle hits the ring. The pyro goes off and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom announces Sheamus, Elias, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose for RAW Talk. We go backstage to RETRIBUTION. Mustafa Ali goes on about how they are not a family or a team, they are a mission, and the good men and women next to him are willing to sacrifice everything for that mission. He says they win when everyone else suffers, and they will win because they decide when their opponents get shut down. We go back to the ring and Riddle waits as Sheamus makes his way to the ring to boos. Sheamus gets pyro before the bell. They go at it to start, brawling and Riddle takes Sheamus down. Riddle stays on him and Sheamus goes to the floor to regroup.

Sheamus comes back in and takes Riddle down, grounding him in the middle of the ring. They tangle on the mat going back and forth. Sheamus tries to fight Riddle off but Riddle nails a Gutwrench suplex. Riddle goes for another Gutwrench but Sheamus has the rope and the referee counts. Sheamus fights Riddle off with a knee to the gut, then the Irish Curse backbreaker.

Sheamus drops Riddle over the top rope. Sheamus with the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now. Riddle tries for the armbar on the ropes once again. They tangle and Riddle ends up sending Sheamus to the floor. Riddle with a big punt kick to the chest from the apron. Riddle nails a moonsault to the floor, taking Sheamus back down on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Fans chant “Bro!” some more. More back and forth now. Riddle charges and Sheamus catches him with another backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Sheamus grounds Riddle again and works him over while they’re down in a hold. They get up and Riddle unloads with strikes. Riddle with an overhead kick, then a superkick to bring Sheamus down. Riddle with a kick to the chest and the Broton senton for a close 2 count.

They go on with more back and forth but Sheamus gets the upperhand. Sheamus nails a stiff knee strike to the face but Riddle kicks out just in time. Sheamus goes to the top but Riddle cuts him off and climbs up. They trade shots up high and Sheamus knocks Riddle to the mat. Riddle runs back up for a super Exploder suplex off the top. Sheamus still kicks out at 2 and Riddle can’t believe it. Riddle goes on and tries for the Floating Bro from the top but Sheamus gets his knees up. Riddle lands hard and is grasping for air.

Sheamus with more big shots to the back of Riddle, beating him around the ring. Riddle blocks the Irish Curse backbreaker and turns it into a Sleeper hold. Sheamus rams Riddle back into the turnbuckles to break it. Riddle goes for another Sleeper. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but Riddle dodges it and connects with a big German suplex. Sheamus still kicks out.

Riddle goes on and tries for the Bro Derek but his back gives out. Sheamus comes right back with a big Brogue Kick for the pin to earn the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, the music hits as fans start booing. Sheamus is slow to recover but he gets up first and stands tall, joining Keith Lee and AJ Styles as confirmed names for the men’s Team RAW. Sheamus yells out as the referee raises his arm. We go to replays. Sheamus poses in the corner and yells out as the boos continue.

– We see the WWE Champion walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for tonight’s main event segment. Alexa Bliss is in the ring for the latest “A Moment of Bliss” episode. Bliss, who still has the Firefly Fun House and Bray Wyatt vibes going, welcomes us to a very special episode of her show. She says her guest went through hell last night at Hell In a Cell to win the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre. She introduces Randy Orton and out comes the new WWE Champion.

The announcers talk about how this could be a trap for Orton, set up by The Fiend and Bliss. Orton hits the corner to pose with the WWE Title belt in the air. Bliss tells Orton he can sit, promising she won’t bite, but he’d rather stand. She wants to talk about his super-duper win last night and if he thought he’d pull it off. Orton goes on about how he was not surprised by the win and what he did. He asks Bliss if she has any surprises for him. She does not. Bliss references how Orton and Drew “burned the house down” last night. Orton says there it is – burn the house down. Orton says he knows Wyatt well and he knows he’s close.

Orton asks where is The Fiend. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre. Drew rushes the ring and starts brawling with Orton, trading big blows with each other. Bliss watches and just laughs, sitting on the top turnbuckle. Drew destroys the set and goes back to work on Orton, dropping him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Bliss is still pointing and laughing. Drew waits for Orton to get up to deliver the Claymore Kick but the lights in the crowd start going out, to black. The arena is fully dark now. We hear the menacing sounds of The Fiend start up as the arena turns red. Drew is standing alone in the ring. Orton is standing on the ramp with the title over his shoulder, looking anxious. Drew stares him down from the ring. Orton senses something behind him. It’s The Fiend.

Orton knows The Fiend is there there but he keeps looking ahead at Drew. The Fiend is just staring at the back of Orton. Orton slowly walks down the ramp to the ring. Drew meets him at ringside and they go back to brawling. The red lights are gone now as Orton and Drew continue brawling around the ringside area. Orton sends Drew into the barrier. They brawl in front of the announce table now. Drew sends Orton face-first into the steel ring steps. Drew slams Orton’s face into the announce table but Orton counters and slams Drew on top of the table. Fans boo as Orton mounts Drew on top of the table. The post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW suddenly goes off the air while Orton drops punches on Drew on top of the announce table.

