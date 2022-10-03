– The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. We see how WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned last week to take out The Judgment Day, then challenge Balor to the “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules. Fans boo as Balor takes the mic. He talks about how Edge was medically forced to quit 11 years ago but against all the odds he fought back and overcame, and returned to do what he loves to do the most – perform in front of all of you. Priest calls on fans to give it up for Edge. Balor says you can only have one fate for so long as judgment catches up with all of us, and at Extreme Rules, Balor will act as the cruel hand of fate that reminds Edge he doesn’t belong near any ring Balor is standing in. Balor will do Edge a favor because he’s a nice guy, he will beat Edge so bad and force him to quit. The boos get louder. Priest is so excited to watch Balor beat Edge so bad he quits. Fans continue with the “What?!” treatment now. Priest issues a warning to their potential opponents and says The Judgment Day will always rise, and that especially goes for tonight’s opponents. Ripley whispers something to Dominik as he takes the mic. Fans chant “who’s your daddy?” Dominik says his daddy is not Rey Mysterio. Dominik says he hates his father so much, Rey lied to him his entire life and he has a new family now, thanks to The Judgment Day. The boos get louder. Balor addresses his old friend AJ Styles now, and says he could’ve ended his career last week but he chose not to because AJ is his friend. Balor says the olive branch is still extended… but Balor is not a bad guy so don’t make Balor do bad things because The Judgment Day will… the music interrupts and out comes Styles to a big pop. Rey is out next and they head to the ring together.

A brawl immediately breaks out between the four Superstars. Dominik pulls Balor to safety. Rey slides out and sends Balor flying with a hurricanrana. AJ sends Priest out, then launches himself over the top rope to take him down. Smith says Edge is not here tonight. AJ and Rey stand tall in the ring now while The Judgment Day regroups at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey goes at it with Balor. Rey with a kick and a senton, then a kick. Priest comes back in and goes at it with Rey. Rey misses a crossbody and lands hard. Priest keeps control and hits the hip attack in the corner. Balor tags in to turn it back around with the Three Amigos suplex as fans boo. Balor launches Rey under the bottom rope to the floor, right in front of The Judgment Day.

Balor keeps control and grounds Rey now. More back and forth until Priest and AJ go at it now. AJ unloads and nai1s a halo kick. We have some technical difficulties and come back to AJ dropping his opponents after the break with a double DDT as fans pop.

Ripley drops Rey at ringside as he has words with Dominik, with Dominik on his knees pleading for Rey to hit him. Balor drops AJ in the ring, then hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, Balor and Priest stand tall over AJ as the music hits. Rey comes in to check on AJ now. A frustrated AJ yells at Rey and Rey apologizes. AJ shoves Rey to the mat and Rey is shocked. AJ looks on as Rey makes his exit. The Judgment Day then attacks AJ from behind. Fans boo as Balor mounts AJ with strikes. Priest with the South of Heaven chokeslam to AJ in the middle of the ring.

– The announcers hype Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit.

– Kevin Patrick stops WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley backstage, and points to his three month title reign. Lashley says his legacy is important to him but he will not become complacent, it’s the man that makes the title, not the other way around, and his mentality won’t change because he knows what it takes to get here. Lashley says he’s beaten everyone else but now he is looking to face someone with the same hustle and desire he has. Mustafa Ali appears and says if it’s desire Lashley wants, he’s got plenty. Ali says he’s still sitting in the back waiting on someone to call his number and he’s so done waiting, so he’s stepping to the front of the line and wants an opportunity now. Lashley sees Ali hustling and grinding, so if he keeps it up, Lashley will make sure he gets a shot. Lashley turns back to Patrick but Ali turns him around and says he’s not asking, he’s demanding and he wants a chance now. Lashley says he will give Ali that shot.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn is laughing with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa but he is trying not to laugh. Jey Uso walks up and asks what’s so funny. Sami says it’s not important. Jey says they’re here having a good time when they have business to take care of, they’re supposed to warn everyone that The Tribal Chief is pulling up on RAW soon. Sami agrees and says let’s go put these fools on notice. They walk away and run into The Street Profits. Sami has a message for The Profits and the rest of the RAW locker room – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be here next week so prepare to acknowledge him. This leads to words between The Profits and The Usos. Solo steps up to Angelo Dawkins and it looks like we have a match for later on.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for this non-title match. Mustafa Ali is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and Ali charges but misses a dropkick in the corner. Lashley launches him across the ring. Lashley with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Lashley with a long vertical suplex now.

Ali catches Lashley in the corner and then chops him. Lashley catches Ali on his shoulder but he slides out, then superkicks Lashley. Ali with a big tornado DDT from the corner. Lashley goes to the floor for a breather but Ali nails a suicide dive into the announce table. Lashley is still standing and he ends up yanking Ali to the floor for a big clothesline. Back to commercial.

Lashley continues to dominate after the break. Lashley sends Ali into the turnbuckles, then drops him face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lashley takes it to the top for a superplex but Ali knocks him to the mat. Ali goes for the 450 Splash and he hits it, nailing Lashley’s arm. Ali focuses on the hurt arm now but Lashley drives him into the mat with just one arm.

Lashley covers for a close 2 count. Lashley with the Dominator slam in the middle of the ring but Ali still hangs in there. Lashley taunts Ali now and tells him to stay down, he doesn’t want this. Ali slaps Lashley.

Lashley launches Ali over the top to the floor, then runs him into the ring post, and again. Lashley presses Ali high in the air and launches him into the timekeeper’s area now. Lashley tells the referee to count Ali out. Lashley returns to the ring. Ali makes it back in at the 9 count and Lashley can’t believe it. Lashley delivers a big Spear, then applies the Hurt Lock to make Ali pass out for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Lashley raises the title in the air but Seth Rollins attacks out of nowhere as fans boo. Rollins puts Lashley down and nails the Stomp, putting him down face-first onto the title belt. Rollins exits the ring and now nails a Stomp to Ali on the floor. Rollins stands tall as the referee checks on Ali and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the ring. We see how he and Matt Riddle brawled after last week’s RAW. The announcers hype Rollins vs. Riddle in the Fight Pit with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special referee.

Rollins knocks WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins says the Fight Pit will soon become synonymous to his name. Rollins shows us a video package on the Fight Pit structure, with footage from the first two bouts in WWE NXT. Rollins imagines the things he will do to Riddle in the Fight Pit, proving to him what he proved to Lashley, Cody Rhodes and others – that the is the most dangerous man in wrestling history. But that is Saturday and tonight he’s supposed to face-off with Riddle. Rollins calls Riddle out and here he comes.

Riddle reminds Rollins he’s never been in the Fight Pit. Rollins points out how they have a No Contact rule for tonight. Riddle says he’s not here to hurt Rollins tonight, he’s here to give him an educational lesson on the Fight Pit. Riddle goes on about how he plans on killing Rollins this Saturday. Rollins says Riddle and Cormier may come from the same place but Cormier will have his back because he’s a Rollins fan. Rollins brings up Riddle’s family again and says he’s not allowed to see his kids. Rollins dares Riddle to hit him. Rollins goes on taunting Riddle and Riddle says he has bad breath. Riddle points out how Rollins hasn’t held a title in so long, and he hasn’t headlined WrestleMania but his wife Becky Lynch has. Riddle says Rollins keeps coming up second to everyone and that will continue this Saturday. They start yelling at each other until Cormier interrupts from the big screen.

Cormier says people are tired of Rollins and Riddle arguing. He introduces himself and talks about how he and Riddle go way back. Cormier goes on and says he was brought in to lay down the law inside the Fight Pit, and put an end to this, which is what he plans to do. Cormier tells then to train hard and train smart, and he will see them in Philadelphia. Cormier leaves the big screen while Riddle and Rollins face off again. Rollins knocks Riddle’s hat off, then exits the ring as Graves hypes Saturday’s match.

– Candice LeRae is walking backstage when she receives some words of encouragement from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. A QR code pops up and then disappears. LeRae thanks them and then heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

