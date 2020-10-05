– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Tom hypes tonight’s show.

– Randy Orton is backstage somewhere. He says he didn’t leave Clash of Champions with the WWE Title, instead he left in an ambulance. He doesn’t remember a lot from the ride but he does remember his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He remembers Big Show chokeslam him through an announce table, he remembers being ambushed by Christian, he remembers WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hitting him with Sweet Chin Music, and he remembered McIntyre kicking him and closing the ambulance doors, locking him in the ambulance which was driven by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, causing him to lose conscious. He felt nothing but darkness and pain. Fast forward to RAW and McIntyre stood in the ring with his mentors, celebrating. Just thinking about Drew standing there with a title he doesn’t deserve makes Orton sick. He says they laughed, celebrated, played poker. The saying goes – for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction. After the actions the WWE Legends took at Clash of Champions, he felt obligated to treat them to an equal and opposite reaction by re-introducing them to the Legend Killer last Monday night. Orton needed to guarantee they all saw and felt everything he did when those ambulance doors closed. When he killed the lights they all saw the same darkness he did and he made sure they felt the same pain he did.

Orton goes on and talks about how the Legends panicked. Show tried to fight back but Orton recalls how he took him down. He then walked right over to Christian, who had his head on a swivel looking for help. They both knew no one could help him. Orton crept up to him and whispered, “Say high to Edge for me!” before putting him down. He goes on and recalls how Michaels tried to use the chair he was sitting in but Orton used it on him. Flair was trying to get out the door by now but he also met his fate. Orton wishes he could’ve seen Drew’s reaction when he witnessed the price paid when you cross the Legend Killer. Orton says that bill has not been paid in full and won’t be until he’s WWE Champion. Orton says this isn’t over until he says it is. He stated last week that Drew still has hell to be paid. He speaks directly to Drew now and says he can tell anyone that will listen that he wants to cement his legacy as WWE Champion. Orton says that legacy will be waiting for Drew if he survives one more WWE Title match against Orton, inside Hell In a Cell. The door suddenly swings open and Drew is there. Orton stands up and a steel chair is blocked as Drew attacks. Drew threatens Orton and unloads on him, mounting him with punches and asking what Orton knows about hell. WWE officials rush into the room and pull Drew off of Orton, allowing Orton to slither away and run out of the room. We go to commercial with officials holding a furious Drew back.

Zelina Vega, Lana and Natalya vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Asuka

Back from the break and Zelina Vega is already out for this six-woman match. Out next are her partners, Lana and Natalya. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next.

Natalya and Brooke start things off. Natalya with two straight takedowns. They run the ropes and Natalya counters, then takes Brooke down and folds her up for a 2 count. More back and fort now. Brooke swings Natalya around by a scissors and covers for a 2 count. Brooke tags Rose in and holds her for a shot to the gut. Brooke and Rose with a double suplex, holding Natalya high in the air. Rose covers for a 2 count. Natalya fights up and out but they tangle in the middle of the ring. Rose dropkicks Natalya in the face for a 2 count. Vega ends up yanking Asuka off the apron to prevent a tag. Rose goes after Vega but Natalya ends up taking advantage of the distracting, dropping Rose for a 2 count. Natalya unloads on Rose in the corner but Vega tags herself in and Natalya looks annoyed by it.

Vega works Rose over and rolls her up for a 2 count. Vega grounds Rose with a submission now. They tangle on the mat some more. Rose with a 2 count. Vega rocks Rose and then knocks Asuka off the apron with a right hand. Natalya tags in and then she tags in Lana. They double team Rose for another 2 count. Lana stops on Rose and tags Natalya back in for more quick double teaming. Lana kicks away at Rose and Natalya scoops Rose. Natalya knocks Brooke off the apron with a cheap shot. Rose blocks a Sharpshooter.

Asuka and Lana tag in now. Asuka knocks Vega off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka unloads on Lana and then Vega as she runs in. Asuka takes out Natalya as she charges. Lana knees Asuka in the face but Asuka comes back with a sliding knee but Natalya breaks the pin up.

Brooke runs in and attacks Natalya, hitting a springboard back elbow in the corner. Asuka and Lana tangle some more now. Rose tags herself in but Lana doesn’t see it. Lana fights Asuka but turns around to a big pump knee strike from Rose. Rose covers Lana for the pin to win.

Winners: Mandy Rose, Asuka and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Rose’s music hits as the winners immediately gather in the middle of the ring to pose together. We go to replays. The winners pose on the stage together now. Natalya is checking on Lana in the ring now. Vega is about to make her exit. The music hits and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Lana and Natalya try to retreat but the champs surround them at ringside and Natalya is trying to hold Lana up. Natalya tries to fight but Jax drop her with a headbutt. Jax holds Natalya while Baszler clears the announce table off. Jax scoops Natalya on her shoulders but Lana makes the save. Jax nails Lana and then drives her through the announce table, for the third time in recent weeks. We go to commercial with Jax and Baszler standing tall.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for the 2020 WWE Draft, which begins this Friday on SmackDown and ends next Monday on RAW.

– WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is backstage holding a mock Draft with Little Jimmy. A masked man appears to attack and Truth thinks it’s Randy Orton as he’s dressed like the janitor from last week. This leads to the mystery man rolling Truth up for the title change. He takes off the covering and it’s Drew Gulak. Gulak runs away with the title and taunts Truth. Truth tells Little Jimmy that they got got.

– We see how Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews defeated The Hurt Business last week. Ali, Ricochet and Crews are backstage now when MVP walks up. Ali doesn’t want to hear his excuse for why he pinned MVP last week. MVP dismisses them and says he heard them talking about the WWE Draft. He goes on and says for one night only he’s got an opening in The Hurt Business. He points to how Cedric Alexander used to say no but he finally said yes and look at his career now. MVP doesn’t care if they get drafted to the blue this week, they can get a spot in the black & gold tonight. MVP walks off and Crews tells his partners not to pay attention to MVP and his usual talk. They walk off but it looks like Ricochet is considering MVP’s offer.

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins with Murphy right behind him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Murphy is in the ring with Rollins. We see a video of recent happenings between Rollins, Murphy and The Mysterio Family, including Aalyah Mysterio. Murphy and Rollins also see the video and Murphy is holding a mic. Rollins says they talked about this earlier in the week, now is not the time because they have an important match. Rollins yells at Murphy to give him the mic but Murphy says he has something to get off his chest. He’s been the ideal disciple for months now, he’s done everything Rollins wanted and plus more, but the last few weeks… if Rollins wants Murphy to be his disciple any longer, he needs Seth to apologize. But not to Murphy… to Aalyah. Rollins gets upset now, yelling in Murphy’s face and asking if he understands who he’s talking to. Rollins says he saved Murphy – he’s the Messiah, Murphy is the disciple. That’s how this relationship works. Rollins asks why he should apologize to Aalyah, he went easy on her and could’ve exposed all of their direct messages. The ones about how Aalyah feels about her family, how she thinks Dominik Mysterio is the chosen one, and more. Rollins goes on and tells Murphy to get this through his head – you’re the disciple, I’m the Messiah. Rollins repeats this but the music interrupts and out comes Dominik with Humberto Carrillo.

The babyfaces hit the ring and attack before the bell. Murphy fights off Carrillo, then pulls Dominik off Rollins in the corner. Carrillo makes the save for Dominik, dropping him to the mat. Murphy gets sent out to the floor now. Rollins fights but he also gets double teamed off the apron to the floor. Carrillo nails a big dive to Murphy to send him back into the barrier, while Dominik flies out and takes Rollins back down on the floor. We go to commercial with Mysterio and Carrillo standing tall.

Back from the break and Rollins drops Mysterio for a 2 count. Rollins keeps control and in comes Murphy off the tag. Rollins reprimands him and tells him not to tag in unless Rollins tells him to. Mysterio takes advantage and fights out of the corner. Rollins catches him with a big Gutbuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Dominik fights out of a hold but Rollins nails a Slingblade. Murphy runs back in to assist but Rollins asks hi what he’s doing. Rollins says he had it under control and he doesn’t need Murphy. They argue but Carrillo tags in and goes to work on both of them.

Carrillo unloads on Murphy into the corner, then kicks Rollins out of the ring. Carrillo drops Murphy from the apron and goes to the top. Carrillo with a big missile dropkick for a 2 count. Rollins tries to distract Carrillo, allowing Murphy to roll him for a 2 count. Murphy with a big DDT to Carrillo for a 2 count as Dominik makes the save. Rollins ends up pulling Dominik out but Rollins gets sent face-first into the barrier. Murphy once again saves Rollins at ringside and sends Dominik over the barrier.

Rollins yells more about not needing Murphy and they argue at ringside. Carrillo flies out of the ring with a corkscrew and takes them both down. This leads to Carrillo bringing Murphy back into the ring in hopes of putting him away. Carrillo leaps off the top but Murphy catches him in mid-air with a big knee strike to the head. Murphy covers for the pin to win as a surprised Rollins watches from the outside.

Winners: Murphy and Seth Rollins

– After the match, the music hits as Murphy immediately marches to the back. Rollins looks like he might have a different tone while at ringside. We go to replays. Murphy glances back but doesn’t want to hear it as he keeps marching to the back. Rollins looks to follow him to the back.

– WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage on the phone. Braun Strowman approaches and says he knows RAW Underground isn’t happening tonight, but he didn’t drive all this way for nothing and he wants a match so he can give someone these hands. He threatens to destroy the locker room if he can’t get a match. Pearce says we might be seeing more of Strowman after the WWE Draft, but since Strowman is a SmackDown Superstar he can’t book him in an official match. But Pearce can give him an exhibition match. Strowman asks what the hell is that. Pearce says, assuming he can find Strowman an opponent, the match would not be sanctioned. Strowman says if this means somebody will get these hands, he’s alright with it. Pearce says it’s a done deal. Strowman walks off. Keith Lee walks up and Pearce acknowledges him. Lee says, “Sign me up.” Lee walks back off with a smirk.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for another must see edition of The KO Show. His guest will be Bray Wyatt, but will The Fiend show up? Owens enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins catches up with Murphy backstage and he’s heated. Rollins says Murphy wants him to apologize, but he thinks Murphy is the one who needs to apologize. Rollins says if Murphy still wants to be his disciple, he has until 10pm to find him and apologize, or pay. Rollins walks off.

– Tom says WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will give an interview later tonight in response to Randy Orton.

– We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens is ready for The KO Show. Mike Rome does the introduction but Owens cuts him off. Owens says things are different tonight because he feels different. He realized that people are right when they say that when The Fiend touches you, you change. Owens feels change because on Friday’s SmackDown, he felt the presence of The Fiend for the first time and it’s still with him. He still feels it. The anger, the agony, the dread. That’s why tonight’s KO Show is different. It’s not about having a nice chat with his guest tonight. We’re not going to need these – he tosses the chairs and other furniture to the floor. He says tonight’s KO Show is about that – we see a replay from Friday’s KO Show segment with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown, which ended with The Fiend putting Owens down with the Mandible Claw.

Owens says it’s hard to find the words to explain how that felt. He’ll never forget the feeling of the Mandible. He couldn’t think or move, he was paralyzed. He doesn’t know what it is with these dark tortured souls and how they have a problem with him – The Fiend and Aleister Black. Who’s next week, The Brood? The Ministry of Darkness, maybe? He doesn’t care about next week, he just cares about Bray Wyatt coming down right now to talk to him. Owens tells Wyatt to pack up his little sweater vest and come down.

The Firefly Fun House music starts up and we see Wyatt on the big screen. Abby The Witch is in the background of the Fun House. Wyatt says it’s nice of Owens to have him on his show. He says they are friends now. He goes on and we also see Huskus The Pig and Ramblin’ Rabbit. Wyatt wrote a song about friends and he performs it. The puppets also sing but Mercy The Buzzard eats Rabbit. Owens cuts him off and knocks his bad Mr. Rogers rip-off. Owens says they’re not friends but they could have been until Wyatt attacked him on SmackDown. Owens says Wyatt won’t be able to brainwash him like he did with Bliss. Owens tells Wyatt to come get in the ring with him so he doesn’t have to wait until Friday to beat the hell out of him. Wyatt says that’s not nice. Wyatt doesn’t like bullies and neither does “he” and as far as Bliss goes, that’s none of Owens’ business. Wyatt says that’s between her and “him” as his tone gets more serious now. Wyatt stares straight ahead at Owens and says on this week’s SmackDown, Owens will know what he’s got himself into.

Wyatt snaps back into his jolly self and comments on being friends with Owens one more time. He waves goodbye to Owens and ends the segment. Owens says he knows what that translates to and says he’s not waiting until SmackDown. Owens says if Wyatt won’t come to him, he’s going to Wyatt. Owens exits the ring and marches to the back to find Wyatt but Aleister suddenly charges from behind and drops him on the ramp. Black nails a Black Mass to put Owens down again on his face. Black sits next to Owens on the ramp as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Aleister Black and Kevin Owens.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, asking about Randy Orton. Drew ends up accepting Orton’s challenge for Hell In a Cell, inside the Cell.

– The announcers hype WWE Hell In a Cell on October 25. Tom sends us to a video package looking at Braun Strowman’s dominance.

Exhibition Match: Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman for this Exhibition Match. Tom says this unsanctioned match will not count to any win-loss records. Strowman gets some pyro and stands tall in the middle of the ring. The music hits and out next comes Keith Lee.

They meet in the middle of the ring and the bell hits. They lock up and go at it, breaking for a quick staredown. They lock up again and collide in the middle of the ring with shoulders but they both are still standing. They collide with shoulders again and Strowman almost goes down. Strowman comes right back with a big dropkick to send Lee out of the ring.

Strowman runs around the ring to attack but Lee clubs him and unloads. They tangle and Strowman whips Lee into the steel ring steps. The referee calls the match, apparently for a count out.

Count Out

– After the bell, a furious Strowman yells at the referee from the floor. Strowman tells the referee to watch this, and then charges to send Lee flying through the barrier. Officials are trying to get Strowman up the ramp but we see Lee getting back to his feet. Strowman comes back over but Lee runs and leaps off the steel steps, decking Strowman. They brawl up the ramp to the stage now. Lee sends Strowman flying into the LED boards. Officials tell Lee to stop but Lee charges as Strowman gets back up, and sends him flying off the stage. They are both laid out on the floor next to the stage now as officials tend to them. We go to replays. RAW goes to commercial as officials deal with the chaos with both Superstars still down on the floor.

– Back from a break and we get a new vignette for Bianca Belair, this one focusing on how smart she is. Belair has gathered some of her girlfriends for game night, but she’s too smart for them and they’re annoyed by her super smarts. Belair walks off and they roll their eyes.

– We see what just happened with Keith Lee and Braun Strowman.

– WWE 24/7 Champion Drew Gulak is running around backstage, hiding with the title. R-Truth appears, as does Akira Tozawa, for some comedy with Gulak as they try to get the pin. All three competitors end up in a large trash can on wheels. We can’t see what is happening but the referee smacks the side of the can to count a pin. Truth emerges from the dumpster with the title, beginning his 42nd reign. Truth runs away with the title and the referee follows.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business for tag team action. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP is with The Hurt Business. They’re introduced. MVP wants to clear up some confusion from last week. Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews did not beat them, they may have won a match, but they never win the fight. MVP goes on about offering a spot in the group and says last week would not have happened if it weren’t for the interference from RETRIBUTION. MVP puts them on notice – he says T-BAG (T-BAR) and his group have been running around trying to scare people with their masks like Halloween, but The Hurt Business fits the description and are really what nightmares are made of.

The music interrupts and out comes Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews. They talk about last week’s win and go on about how MVP is always full of excuses. Ricochet says he knows MVP made an offer earlier and he doesn’t want to keep MVP waiting, but… he passes! Ricochet laughs at The Hurt Business and his friends join in, poking fun at MVP. MVP warns him about finding himself on the business end of a beatdown. Ricochet says he’s found himself on the other end of a beating for the past few months and he hasn’t ran then, and he’s not running now. The two teams are facing off in the ring now. MVP calls for the bell and tells MVP and Shelton to put special emphasis on beating Ricochet up.

The bell rings and Ricochet locks up with Shelton. They trade holds and go at it. Ricochet tries to counter and make a tag but Shelton puts him down. Ricochet with a sunset flip attempt but Shelton goes into a submission. Ricochet gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Shelton ends up taking it to the corner and in comes Lashley with offense in the corner. Lashley slams Ricochet hard for a 2 count. Lashley works Ricochet over int he corner now. Lashley whips Ricochet and runs into boots. Ricochet goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Crews tags in and they double clothesline Lashley over the top rope to the floor. MVP calms Lashley down at ringside as Ricochet and Crews stand tall together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Hurt Business is in control. Lashley with a big standing suplex to Ricochet for a close 2 count. Lashley uses the middle rope now as MVP taunts Ricochet from the floor. Ali comes over to make sure MVP stays off Ricochet. Ricochet slaps MVP but Lashley makes him pay with a big Flatliner. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Shelton tags back in and kicks Ricochet as Lashley holds him. Ricochet finally catches Shelton with a kick and they both go down.

Crews tags in and unloads on Shelton. Crews with a Frogsplash while Shelton is standing. Crews rams Shelton into the corner and unloads with thrusts. Crews yells out and keeps going, hitting a big Spinebuster to Shelton. Crews with a standing moonsault but Lashley runs in and breaks the pin up. Ricochet comes in and hits two superkicks to keep Lashley off him. Lashley keeps going and drops Ricochet face-first in the middle of the ring. Crews kicks Lashley in the neck to send him back to his corner. Crews and Shelton tangle some more now. Shelton with a big release German suplex as MVP encourages them from ringside.

MVP calls for the finish as Lashley tags back in. Lashley charges with a Spear but Crews leaps over it. Crews with an enziguri to the back of the neck. Crews looks to capitalize but Lashley drives him into the mat. Lashley then applies the Hurt lock and Crews quickly taps out for the finish.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, Ricochet and Ali pull Crews to safety as MVP, Lashley and Benjamin stand tall together in the middle of the ring while their music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet barks from ringside, telling The Hurt Business that they will keep fighting.

– We see Murphy walking backstage when he sees Aalyah Mysterio. She’s been wanting to talk to him all night. He wants to apologize and says this Seth Rollins thing has gone too far. She says it’s not Murphy’s fault but it’s not her that he needs to worry about. She asks if he’s still considering an apology to Rollins. Murphy isn’t sure as he walks off. We go to commercial with the countdown clock on the screen, showing that Murphy has 12 minutes left.

– Back from the break and we get a 2020 WWE Draft promo. It begins on Friday’s SmackDown and then wraps on next Monday’s RAW.

– The Hurt Business is walking backstage when Mustafa Ali walks up. He wants MVP to bring Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin with him to the ring tonight, because when he’s done with MVP he’s going to start on the other two. A furious Ali storms off. The Hurt Business can’t believe what they just saw. Lashley and Shelton want to go after Ali but MVP tells them to hold off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins addresses Murphy and says his time has come, his Messiah awaits the apology. Rollins looks to the back and out comes Murphy as the music hits.

Murphy slowly walks out from the back and heads to the ring, taking his time. Rollins says they can make this quick to move forward. Murphy isn’t speaking. Rollins ask him what’s wrong because he’s had an hour to get it ready, just spit it out and let’s get this over with for the greater good. Nothing from Murphy. Rollins says Murphy has seen first hand what happens to people who get in the way of the greater good. He goes on about what they’ve done together, how he plucked Murphy from obscurity and saved his career. Rollins says all Murphy has to do is apologize. Rollins repeats himself and says this shouldn’t be that difficult. Rollins is getting upset now, yelling at Murphy. He grabs Murphy’s face and yells at him, saying he made Murphy what he is. Murphy suddenly tackles Rollins and unloads on him.

They get up but Murphy drops Rollins again. They brawl to the floor with Murphy in control, fighting over the announce table and into the barrier. Rollins fights back and unloads on Murphy against the apron. Murphy keeps fighting as they go back & forth. Rollins ends up with a kendo stick. Murphy blocks it and takes the stick. Murphy unloads with kendo stick shots around the ringside area now. Murphy chases Rollins in the ring now. Rollins pleads from his knees but Murphy smacks him with the stick. Murphy delivers more kendo stick shots and yells at Rollins to apologize, but not to him. Rollins calls out Aalyah Mysterio’s name and says he’s sorry. Rollins says he didn’t mean to bring Aalyah into this. Rollins takes off his jacket and shirt, showing Murphy he’s done enough to him. Rollins begs Murphy, asking him to please stop. Rollins says he’s sorry over and over. Murphy drops the kendo stick. Rollins leaps up from the mat and takes Murphy down, going for his eyes.

Rollins unloads on Murphy with the kendo stick now. Rollins delivers kendo stick shots over and over while Murphy is down as the crowd boos. The stick breaks. Rollins goes to ringside and grabs a steel chair. Rollins brings the chair into the ring but Aalyah is out now, trying to protect Murphy. She tells Rollins to stop. Rollins exits the ring with the chair as Dominick Mysterio runs down to be with his sister. Rey Mysterio and his wife Angie also come down to ringside. Rollins marches to the back. The Mysterio Family stands together in the ring while Murphy is still down on the mat selling the attack. We see Rollins watching backstage, smiling. The Mysterio Family heads to the back together to end the segment.

– We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with Murphy, Seth Rollins and The Mysterio Family.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: The Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The Riott Squad is also out – Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Rome does formal ring introductions before the match.

The bell rings and Jax drops Liv it looks like. Liv and Ruby quickly use their speed to take Jax down to one knee off the double team. They keep it up and Liv covers for a pin attempt. Jax comes right back and hangs Riott upside down in the corner, delivering a headbutt to the gut. Jax then charges with a splash, sending Riott to the mat and then kicking her out to the floor as the referee counts. Jax tags in Baszler, but hesitates for some friendly tension. Baszler works Riott over on the outside and brings her in for a 2 count.

Baszler keeps Riot down with a boot and bends her hand around. Baszler bends the hand to the mat and stomps on it as Riott screams out in pain. Baszler taunts Liv. Baszler goes back to dominating Riott while she’s down. Liv cries out and Baszler taunts her some more. Baszler with another submission to Riott’s arm. Baszler launches Riott to the floor, sending her sliding under the bottom rope. Jax tags in and sends Riott into the edge of the apron hard. Jax launches Riott into the apron again as the referee keeps counting. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler continues to taunt Liv while destroying Riott on the mat. Riott looks to make a comeback and finally makes the tag. Liv gets the hot tag and unloads on both champions. Jax cuts her offense off and runs right over her. Liv goes to the top but Jax pulls her off. Liv tangles for a sunset flip into a pin but Jax overpowers and delivers a big headbutt. Baszler tags in and hits Liv in the gut a few times while Jax holds her.

Baszler runs at Liv in the corner with a high knee but hits the turnbuckle as Liv moves. Riott gets a desperation tag and runs to knock Jax off the apron. Riott goes to work on Baszler next. Baszler gets double teamed as Liv tags back in. Liv with a double stomp to Baszler from behind but Baszler kicks out at 2. Riott tags back in but Jax runs in and levels Liv. Riott drops Jax with a kick. Baszler ends up taking Riott down into the Kirifuda Clutch. Liv runs in and tries to make the save but Jax takes her down. Riott finally taps for the finish.

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

– After the match, Liv watches as Baszler refuses to break the hold. Liv runs and grabs her but Baszler still isn’t letting go. Baszler finally breaks the hold. We go to replays as the champs stand tall to Baszler’s music. An emotional Liv checks on Riott while she’s down. The champs stand over them and raise their titles.

– The Street Profits are backstage cutting a promo for tonight’s main event. They make it clear that they want all the smoke. Drew McIntyre appears and he agrees. The champions walk off together as RAW returns to commercial.

MVP vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Hurt Business – MVP with Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Mustafa Ali is out next.

The bell rings and Ali is ready to go. MVP takes his time but they size each other up and lock up. MVP sends Ali right to the mat. MVP slams Ali again and drops a big knee for a 2 count. More back and forth now as Ali looks to mount offense. MVP works Ali against the ropes now. Ali ducks a clothesline and nails a big kick to the face, sending MVP out of the ring.

MVP regroups but all three members of the group return to the ring. They corner Ali. The lights start flickering as they talk trash to Ali. The LED boards in the crowd go black. The RETRIBUTION logo appears all over the boards now. Several masked members of RETRIBUTION surround the ring now. MVP asks Ali if he’s with them. Ali turns and stands with RETRIBUTION now, ready to fight. We see T-BAR and Mace at the bottom of the ramp. Ali exits the ring and gets in their faces, staring them down. Ali then turns and stands with RETRIBUTION. He smirks back at the ring. The Hurt Business sees what is happening. They get ready to fight. Ali points at the ring and orders T-BAR and Mace to get them.

RETRIBUTION attacks The Hurt Business. Slapjack is also at ringside. Lashley, Benjamin and MVP fightback but the numbers game catches up. T-BAR rams Lashley into the ring post. Mace and Slapjack hold half of the steel ring steps up and T-BAR drives Lashley face-first into the steel. Mace, Slapjack and T-BAR stand tall over Lashley at ringside.

Ali watched the massacre but now he’s slowly entering the ring. Ali stands in the middle of the ring and here comes RETRIBUTION to join him – Mace, T-BAR, Slapjack and a few lower level masked members. Ali puts his hand symbol in the air and closes the fist as the lights fade to black and RAW goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom announces several stars for RAW Talk – Asuka, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

– We see what just happened with Mustafa Ali, RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. The announcers wonder how long Ali has been planning this. Byron says we now know that Ali has been behind the group all along.

– We get more hype for the 2020 WWE Draft.

Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event as Randy Orton makes his way out. “Glorious” hits next as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler head to the ring. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are out first for their team – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out next.

The bell rings and we have Roode unloading on Drew with Ziggler’s help. They beat Drew into the corner and send him into the opposite corner. Drew ends up fighting both Superstars off. Orton runs in with an RKO attempt but Drew blocks it and Orton retreats. Drew sends Roode and Ziggler to the floor, then turns to stare Orton down from the ring. Ford comes in and runs the ropes, then leaps out to the floor, taking Roode and Ziggler back down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford unloads on Ziggler. Ziggler apparently had control of Dawkins during the break. Ford with several big moves on Ziggler, then a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Orton grabs Ford’s foot and stops him from charging. Roode comes in and goes at it with Ford now. Roode with a big Spinebuster for a 2 count. Roode tosses Ford to the floor and Orton slams him on top of the announce table after tagging in. Drew walks over and stares Orton down.

Orton returns to the ring and stomps on Ford. Orton uppercuts Ford and taunts his partners on the apron as they reach for tags. Ford fights back but Orton kicks him and drops him. Orton then knocks Dawkins off the apron, and taunts Drew. Ford deck Orton and drops him with a DDT. Ziggler and McIntyre end up tagging in. McIntyre unloads and launches Ziggler across the ring. Drew hits Orton on the apron and brings him over the top rope to the mat. Drew mounts Orton and unloads but Ziggler and Roode make the save. Roode and Ziggler beat Drew into another corner.

Dawkins tags in as Drew headbutts Roode to the mat but Ziggler superkicks Drew out of the ring. Dawkins rolls Ziggler up for a close 2 count. Dawkins looks to capitalize with The Anointment but Ziggler counters with a big DDT. Orton stalks Dawkins now and tags in to stomp him while he’s down in their corner. Orton with the second rope draping DDT to Dawkins. Dawkins blocks the RKO and comes right back with the big Anointment spinebuster. Ford tags in and hits the huge Frogsplash to Orton for a close 2 count as Ziggler and Roode break it up.

Dawkins gets tossed out by Roode. Ford with an enziguri to Roode. Ziggler jumps on Ford’s back but he blocks the Zig Zag. Ziggler ends up hitting a Fame-asser on Ford. McIntyre follows up with a Claymore to knock Ziggler out of the ring. Drew waits for Orton to get up now. Drew turns around and hits Roode with a Claymore as he charges. Orton takes advantage and nails Drew with the RKO. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

– After the match, Orton’s music hits as he exits the ring. Drew is trying to recover on the mat as we go to replays. Orton, Roode and Ziggler stand tall together on the ramp. McIntyre struggles to get back to his feet as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.