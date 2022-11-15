– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Vic Joseph welcomes us and the pyro hits. Joseph is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype the show and we go right to the ring.

– We go to the ring for the opening segment as WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins makes his way out. Rollins dances to the ring as fans sing his entrance theme.

Rollins enters the ring and we see what happened last week with Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory, who unsuccessfully cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase on Rollins. Rollins takes the mic and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. He introduces himself as a visionary, revolutionary… Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and by the hair on his chinny-chin-cbin he is still the champion. He thanks Lashley and says last week was wild. He goes on about what last week’s Open Challenge brought on. Fans chant “that was stupid!” at Theory’s cash-in attempt. Rollins says he’s sure Theory will be out here shortly, so they can tell him to his face.

Rollins declares that the WWE United States Title is the top prize on Monday nights and here in tonight’s main event, we will add to his legacy as champion as he faces a former friend and foe, Finn Balor. Balor’s name gets a mixed reaction. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley. Lashley says he turned Little Selfie Boy into a punchline last week and as for Seth, the beating he gave Rollins will continue to happen until Lashley gets his title back. Rollins laughs at Lashley, who is in the ring now.

Rollins says Lashley had his title last week but instead of a title shot, he thought it’d be better to take Rollins’ soul from his body. Rollins says Lashley’s temper seems to be getting the better of him as of late, which may be related to the little loss he suffered to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. The music interrupts and out comes Mustafa Ali. A referee is with him, trying to get him to go back to the back. Ali is upset. Lashley says what he did to Ali last week was nothing compared to what will happen to him this week. Lashley tells Ali to use his head and make smart decisions, and get out of here before he hurts him. Ali rushes the ring but Lashley sends him right back out with ease. He says that will serve as a message to anyone who gets between Lashley and the title.

Ali rushes back in and jumps on Lashley’s back but Lashley tosses him over the top rope, back to the floor. Rollins is retreating with the title. Lashley isn’t sure if Ali is stupid or he just has guts, but he’s pissing Lashley off. Lashley invites Ali into the ring to get an ass beating but says it won’t be pretty. Lashley drops the mic as Ali recovers at ringside and we go to commercial.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the break and Mustafa Ali is in the ring with Bobby Lashley, and they’re staring each other down. The bell rings and Ali quickly attacks with a dropkick in the corner.

Ali looks to go on but Lashley knocks Ali to the floor. Lashley looks to run Ali face-first into the ring post but Ali counters and sends Lashley into the post. Ali leaps onto Lashley’s back from the barrier, trying to bring him down with a Sleeper as the referee counts.

Lashley charges and sends Ali face-first into the ring post. Lashley breaks the count and goes back on the attack, launching Ali over the announce table. Ali apparently has a wrist injury as Lashley returns to the ring and looks on while the referee counts. Ali just beats the 10 count. Lashley grabs him for the big Dominator in the middle of the ring. The referee tells Ali he will end this but Lashley stomps away. Lashley blocks a tornado DDT in mid-air, slamming Ali back to the mat. The referee checks on Ali again. Lashley takes his time while Ali is down. Lashley with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring, and another.

Lashley charges in the corner but Ali moves, then Ali hits the tornado DDT. Lashley is up first. Ali charges but Lashley meets him with a big Spear in the middle of the ring. Lashley yells out, then rag-dolls Ali with The Hurt Lock. Ali fades to one knee now as Lashley keeps the hold locked in. The referee calls the match.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Lashley poses in the corner while the referee checks on Ali.

– Cathy Kelley is with The O.C. backstage – AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Mia Yim. She asks if they’re worried about retaliation from The Judgment Day after what happened last week. AJ wants them to bring it. Gallows says the group should thank him for getting Yim into the group because we all know his way with women. Yim rolls her eyes and shakes her head. AJ says the whole thing with The Judgment Day needs to come to an end, so he challenges Finn Balor to a match at Survivor Series. AJ says so they can put an end to this. Anderson says AJ will handle business at Survivor Series just like the toughest woman in the building tonight when she returns to the ring. Yim gets hype for her return match and tells them to keep the beers on ice. They “too sweet” to end the segment. Back to commercial.

Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka

Back from the break and out comes Mia Yim for her return match. We see what happened last week in her WWE return. Tamina Snuka is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it. We see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley watching the match from the bottom of the ramp. Tamina unloads and beats Yim down in the corner, then charges and smashes her. Tamina with a scoop slam as Ripley and Mysterio applaud her.

Tamina goes to the top for a Superfly splash but Yim rolls out of the way. They go at it in the middle of the ring now. Tamina goes for the fall-away slam but Yim launches her with a hurricanrana. Yim with a running boot in the corner. Yim plays to the crowd, then beats Tamina with forearms in the corner.

Yim charges but gets hit with an uppercut as we see Damage CTRL watching backstage. Yim counters Tamina and drops her with Eat Defeat for the pin to win.

Winner: Mia Yim

– After the match, the music hits as Yim looks out at Ripley and Mysterio. Yim stands tall but here comes Ripley to the apron now. Ripley smiles as she looks to enter the ring, but she changes her mind and leaves Yim waiting. Ripley jumps back off the apron and joins Mysterio as fans boo. Ripley talks some more trash to Yim as she and Mysterio back up the ramp.

– Matt Riddle is backstage banging on his bongo drums when he stops at Cathy Kelley. She asks where Elias is at tonight. Riddle says Elias is off doing big rock star things like booking their first gig as he agreed to be in a band together. Alpha Academy walks up and Chad Gable shhh’s Riddle. They go back and forth with “bro!” and “shhh!” for a minute. Gable insults Riddle and Elias, and Otis laughs. They have words and Alpha Academy walks off. Gable says he will put Riddle down like Otis did to Elias last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Damage CTRL’s Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai confront Mia Yim backstage. Kai tries to show Yim how they are all alike and can relate. She says Damage CTRL was also cast aside and forgotten about until they did something to remind people who they are. Bayley says Yim should remind people who she is, by joining their team at War Games. Yim says she appreciates the offer but she has no issues with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka or Alexa Bliss. Bayley tells her to think about it. SKY says but Yim better not think too long. Yim doesn’t like this but The O.C. walks up to make sure all is cool. Damage CTRL walks off as The O.C. breaks the cold beers out.

Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. He jumps into the ring from the apron as the pyro hits. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis.

The bell rings and Gable takes Riddle down after the first attempt. They tangle on the mat and back up, then take it to the corner. Gable goes to back off but he shoves Riddle instead. Gable takes Riddle back down for a quick pin attempt.

Gable keeps control but Riddle starts to mount offense. Gable counters and nails a Dragon Screw leg whip to turn it around. Riddle dodges a move from the corner and levels Gable with a roundhouse kick. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex, then a Broton but Gable gets his knees up. Gable runs into a kick in the corner.

Riddle goes to the top but Otis distracts from ringside, standing on half of the steel ring steps after taking them apart. Gable takes advantage and leaps to the top, bringing Riddle to the mat with a super German suplex. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has Riddle down by his leg. Patrick says he hit three more leg whips during the break. Riddle counters and slams Gable to the mat with a Fisherman’s Driver to prevent a suplex. They trade big strikes from their knees now as fans go along. They get up and continue fighting in the middle of the ring.

Riddle with a Ripcord knee to the jaw, then a running forearm and right hand in the corner. Riddle with the Exploder suplex out of the corner, then the Broton. Riddle misses a punt kick and Gable counters. Riddle with a powerbomb, then a jumping knee to the face for a close 2 count. Riddle can’t believe it but he kips-up, then scoops Gable for the Bro Derrick. Gable counters and applies the ankle lock. Riddle fights out and catches Gable in a Triangle. Gable powers up but Riddle lands on his feet. Gable with a big Cliffhanger DDT in the middle of the ring but Riddle kicks out and Gable can’t believe it.

Gable goes to the top but has no luck. Riddle sends Gable to the apron for the second rope draping DDT for a pop. He then calls for the RKO like Randy Orton but has to stop and knock Otis off the apron. Riddle ends up going back to the apron and kicking Otis in the face.

Gable grabs Riddle from behind but they tangle. Gable catches Riddle in a back-slide and gets the win after putting his feet on the ropes with an assist by Otis.

Winner: Chad Gable

– After the match, Alpha Academy immediately gathers at ringside as the music hits. Riddle is shocked. We go to replays. Riddle barks out at Otis now.

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin are backstage playing poker with a man. Corbin takes all his money and JBL laughs. A waiter brings them some of the finest Kentucky bourbon, but JBL insults the locals and says he needs nothing from you Kentucky hillbillies. JBL yells at the unidentified poker player and sends him on his way. JBL tells Corbin don’t worry, he’s got some of the finest Ugandan reserve prime whiskey, which he picked up himself. Akira Tozawa is now at the table. JBL calls him an idiot and says they’re busy. Tozawa says eh plays poker. JBL asks if he can even afford to sit at the table. Tozawa puts his sunglasses on. JBL and Corbin are apparently interested in getting over on Tozawa now. Tozawa confirms that he doesn’t know how to play poker, but he’s ready to go. JBL and Corbin are excited as they see an opportunity and that ends the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for a special edition of MizTV with Byron Saxton. Miz is wearing a sweater and a pair of Keds, waving to the crowd as he prepares to apologize for his recent actions with Dexter Lumis. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz is in the ring with Saxton. He welcomes us to MizTV and says this will be unlike any other MizTV episode as he will relinquish his hosting role to Saxton. Saxton takes over and Miz says this is where Byron thanks him for coming. They talk about last week’s reveal by Johnny Gargano. Miz says he prepared a statement and if people would be quiet, he’d appreciate it. Fans boo as Miz goes to read his statement. Miz asks them to please be quiet as this means the world to him, and we can all just move on. He says regrets paying Lumis. All he ever wanted was empathy, is that too much to ask? Fans chant “yes!” at him. He goes on about being here 18 years and never asking for a day off. He never got a cheer, even a pat on the back.

Fans are doing the “What?!” chants now. He goes on about helping Lumis get back on his feet when he was jobless but people still weren’t on his side. He’s asked for very little but Lumis kept taking and taking until Miz saw no end in sight, so he stood up for himself and had to put an end to Dexter’s greediness. Saxton asks Miz if true, why did he tell everyone else another story, including the private investigator and Hollywood producer. Miz says he was putting on a performance, so that he could sell his story. Hollywood doesn’t want real so he had to spin it and make it a bit more interesting. In real life he’s just a devoted father, loving husband, and a man who has been stuck in his bedroom all week, sick over what has happened.

The music hits and out comes Johnny Gargano as an emotional Miz tries to get it together. Gargano says Miz wasn’t depressed, he was actually in Cabo on a family vacation. Maryse posted the photos on Instagram. Gargano says that’s another lie. Miz says he was depressed in his hotel room. They go on about Miz

Saxton is questioning Miz but Miz tells him to stick to the questions he is paying him to ask. Miz snaps and yells at Gargano, asking him why he’s involved in this whole thing. Miz accuses Gargano of using him to get fan chant. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” now. Gargano says everyone knows Miz is and always will be a compulsive liar. Gargano calls Miz “Mr. Rogers” for his sweater. Gargano continues to rag on Miz, and Miz snaps again and starts yelling about how he’s a good guy. Miz apologizes and says let’s move on to he can be the cornerstone of WWE and a role model to his kids. Gargano tells Miz to do the right thing and pay Lumis what he owes him. Gargano agrees with Miz in wanting to move on… he says he talked to WWE officials and they agreed the camera footage was convincing, and in two weeks this will all come to an end in the ring when Miz faces Lumis. If Lumis wins, Miz must pay Lumis everything owed, and Lumis will finally get his WWE contract, if he wins.

Miz tells Gargano to tell Lumis this will be the biggest mistake of his miserable life because next time Miz sees him there will be no money or contract, just lights out and it will be awesome. Gargano tells Miz to inform Lumis himself. We se a man in al black behind Miz now. He removes his cap and face mask as Miz turns around in fear. Lumis looks to attack but Miz rushes out of the ring, then taunts them from the stage as Lumis and Gargano look on. Lumis exits the ring and marches to the back as Miz runs away.

– We see Cathy Kelley with Shelton Benjamin earlier today. She asks about Austin Theory’s failed cash-in. Shelton laughs and goes on but Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest interrupt. Dominik taunts Shelton and says he’d know all about being a failure because he’s been a failure since his deadbeat father Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero were in their primes, and Dominik is better than them, so that makes him way better than Shelton. Shelton calls him a little boy and says he doesn’t have time for this today, so move on before he gives him the whipping his dad should’ve. Dominik tells Shelton to try him. Priest gets in between them and tells Shelton to calm down. Dominik keeps taunting Shelton and repeating Priest. Priest says Shelton should know by now, if you have a problem with Dominik, you have a serious one with the rest of The Judgment Day. Benjamin says he always wants problems and wouldn’t mind working on his problems tonight. Priest proposes a match tonight to settle it in the ring. Dominik is still taunting and repeating. Shelton accepts Dominik’s challenge and says he will see him in the ring, since Dominik repeated Priest’s challenge. Dominik looks worried to end the segment.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, no Finn Balor. Rhea whispers to Dominik and they all pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Shelton Benjamin as The Judgment Day looks on and Mike Rome does the introductions. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Shelton backs off as the referee warns him, but Dominik slaps him.

Benjamin charges but Dominik retreats tot he floor with his stablemates. Dominik comes back in and beats Benjamin down from behind. Dominik takes it to the corner,then shows off to boos. Shelton rocks him and works him around the ring, delivering a slap back. Shelton with more offense, including a big shoulder. Shelton sends Dominik back to the floor to recover as the referee counts. Shelton is distracted by the other two, allowing Dominik to rush in with a kick.

Shelton quickly tuns it back around. Dominik drops to his knees, begging Shelton to spare him. He ends up suckering Shelton in with a jawbreaker. Dominik drops Shelton over the top rope, then poses on the apron to more boos. Dominik launches himself in from the apron with a senton. Dominik mounts Shelton with strikes and chokes him as the referee backs him away. Dominik poses and keeps doing the Eddie taunt as fans boo. Shelton fights back with right hands as fans cheer him on. Dominik with a hurricanrana takedown. Dominik charges and trips Shelton into position for the 619.

Shelton blocks the 619 and catches Dominik with a tilt-a-whirl powerslam. Shelton with a high knee in the corner, then the Exploder suplex. Dominik rolls to the floor to regroup with Priest. Shelton grabs him and rolls him back in. Priest has words for Shelton. Shelton returns to the ring but Dominik rolls him for 2 as the others distract him. Shelton with the ankle lock now. Rhea distracts the referee, allowing Priest to pull Dominik by his arm but the referee turns back around.

Dominik ends up breaking the hold, sending Shelton into the ring post shoulder-first, then hitting the DDT. Dominik goes back to the top, does the Eddie taunt, then hits the Frogsplash for the pin to win out of nowhere as Ripley laughs.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Dominik stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Priest and Ripley raise Dominik’s arms in the middle of the ring. Mysterio then poses in the corner.

– Austin Theory is backstage waiting for an interview. He doesn’t look happy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is with Austin Theory in the back. She was going to give him the chance to address his failed cash-in. Theory says aren’t you so sweet. He goes on about how no one understands him. They overlook his athleticism over so-called opportunities that are handed him. Theory says you have no idea what the full story is. He was touted to be the next big thing, and he proved that on the first day, and exceeded expectations. Theory says he was more than the next big thing, he became the face of a franchise and people continued hating on him because of that, because they can’t relate. He says who looks at a person like him and wants to see them fail short of expectations? That won’t happen, he says people think he failed everything last week but they’re wrong because he feels more alive than he ever has. He says the briefcase was an anchor to him. He brings up how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is never vulnerable because The Bloodline is there if he is. He brings up how people like Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury have stopped his cash-in attempts, and The Bloodline would’ve been there for a shot against Reigns, and the scenario of him cashing in on Reigns doesn’t exist because Reigns is unstoppable. He brings up WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, and says he would’ve been a two-time U.S. Champion if it weren’t for Lashley. He says it would’ve been the greatest cash-in ever. Dolph Ziggler appears and corrects him – worst cash-in ever. Ziggler says he tried to be there for Theory months back, he tried to be Theory’s bro and showed him things no one showed him, but for some reason… Theory had a failed cash in. Ziggler says he’d know because he was there for the best one. He says Theory’s ego was too big and he just didn’t want to listen. Theory is sick of people talking down to him like he’s a kid. He’s done being the youngest this, youngest that, the future, the next big thing or a protege… Theory says he is the now, and he’d love to prove that in the ring right now.

– The announcers send us to a War Games video package. They go over the rules and plug the women’s War Games match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY with her partner Dakota Kai, and Bayley. Nikki Cross is also out. Damage CTRL poses and we go back to a break.

Back from the commercial and out comes Dana Brooke. We see a backstage interview from earlier where Brooke says she’s shown up and out every damn day, worked extremely hard, including her WWE 24/7 Title reign, and to see Nikki Cross trash it… everything she worked hard for, it was painful. She says if Cross and Damage CTRL want to walk in here and disrespect her hard work, they have another thing coming. Brooke says she will not go down without a fight. The bell rings and Brooke unloads, beating SKY down in the corner for a 2 count.

Brooke slams SKY from behind. SKY fights back with elbow strikes while in the hold. SKY hangs Brooke up on the middle rope, then hits a big kick from the floor. SKY brings it back in with a top rope missile dropkick, then a kip-up. SKY poses to some cheers and boos. SKY stomps away to keep Brooke down now. SKY with a running back elbow in the corner, then more elbows as the referee warns her as Cross looks on.

SKY rocks Brooke in the corner again as Kai cheers her on and Bayley applauds. SKY with more shots to the back. Brooke blocks an Irish whip and fights back in the middle of the ring. SKY goes for a side-slam but Brooke takes her down with a scissors, but SKY counters. SKY keeps control and goes for the moonsault but Brooke moves.

Brooke comes back with a DDT for a close 2 count. SKY blocks the handspring elbow into the corner, then launches Brooke with a German suplex. SKY with a running Meteora in the corner. SKY goes to the top and hits the Over The Moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: IYO SKY

– After the match, SKY stands tall as the music hits. Cross and Damage CTRL join her as we go to replays. They pose while Cross sits on the bottom rope. The music interrupts and out comes Mia Yim with a mic. She knows Damage CTRL has been waiting on her Survivor Series answer. She says they’re right, War Games is a match where everyone has to pick their side. And she’s picked hers. The music hits and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The match is now 4-on-5 with each team to reveal one more participant.

– We go back to the poker game with JBL, Baron Corbin and Akira Tozawa. Tozawa is laughing and JBL says he just won 12 in a row. JBL and Corbin aren’t having fun, but Tozawa is. JBL goes all-in, but Tozawa has him. Corbin tries to cheat, with JBL’s help, but Tozawa calls him out. Corbin orders Tozawa to sit down, they’re not done until he says they are, he’s got all the money in the world. Tozawa says no, and calls Corbin to meet him outside. JBL asks if he’s challenging Corbin to a duel. No, a wrestling match. Tozawa calls for a handshake but he ends up slapping Corbin’s hand away, then running off with his money.

Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory. The announcers point to how he’s not carrying a phone tonight. Theory hits the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler. The bell rings and they size each other up. Fans chant “that was stupid!” over Theory’s cash-in attempt. Ziggler goes for Theory but he hits the ropes and the referee backs Ziggler off.

Theory with a headlock now. He drops Ziggler with an aggressive shoulder. They run the ropes and Theory catches Ziggler on his shoulders. He slides out and they trade strikes with Theory dropping Ziggler and taunting him. Theory stomps Ziggler, then sends him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Theory with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Theory rag-dolls Ziggler on the middle rope while the referee warns him. Theory drops Ziggler again for another quick 2 count. Theory mounts Ziggler with right hands but he kicks out at 2. Theory grounds Ziggler with a headlock now. Theory unloads on Ziggler some more while he’s down.

Ziggler fights back and sends Theory into the corner, then mounts him there for right hands. They tangle and Theory blocks a DDT, then a superkick. Ziggler counters and lands on his feet but Theory nails a clothesline. Theory launches Ziggler shoulder-first into the ring post. We go to commercial with Ziggler hanging out of the ring as the referee counts.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Ziggler catches Theory with a big DDT for a close 2 count as Theory is showing off. Fans do dueling chants now. Theory blocks a move and catapults Ziggler to the top, then catches him with a spin-out powerbomb for another close 2 count. Theory calls for The ATL to boos. He grabs Ziggler but Ziggler counters into a Sleeper hold. Ziggler brings Theory down to one knee now.

Ziggler refuses to let go of the Sleeper as Theory drops to the mat, fading harder now. Theory now powers back to his knees, and to his feet. He tosses Ziggler to the mat. Theory charges but gets caught with a jumping knee. Ziggler then nails a Fame-asser for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler can’t believe it. More back and forth now. Theory launches Ziggler shoulder-first into the ring post. Theory grabs Ziggler and tosses him into the opposite corner now, shoulder-first.

Theory grabs Ziggler again and tosses him to the corner but Ziggler counters and sends Theory into the corner, then hits the Zig-Zag for another close 2 count. Fans rally now. Ziggler waits in the corner and cranks up but Theory avoids the superkick by rocking Ziggler in the jaw with a big shot. Theory then hits The ATL but he sits on his knees and waits to make the pin. Theory picks Ziggler back up for another ATL in the middle of the ring. Fans boo. Theory snaps and mounts Ziggler with punches now as fans boo. The referee orders an irate Theory off.

Ziggler rolls to the floor. Theory follows and launches Ziggler shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Theory knocks half of the steps onto Ziggler’s arm as the boos get louder. Theory slams Ziggler face-first into the announce table, then kneels down in his face with more trash talking. Theory continues to slam Ziggler’s face into the table as the referee pleads with him. The bell rings as Theory tosses Ziggler over into the timekeeper’s area, and he is disqualified.

Winner by DQ: Dolph Ziggler

– After the bell, Theory launches an announcer’s chair at Ziggler. Theory jumps onto Ziggler and continues the assault as more officials and referees try to pull him away. Theory is backed away as officials tend to Ziggler. Theory rushes back over and attacks again before being backed away. Theory talks some trash as the boos continue. Theory finally makes his exit, ranting about how he’s not some kid.

– We see JBL and Baron Corbin walking backstage, and they are not happy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Rhea Ripley grants Damage CTRL backstage. She says if Mia Yim is on the other team, then Ripley is with Damage CTRL. Ripley says let’s go to war.

Akira Tozawa vs. Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Baron Corbin with WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Akira Tozawa is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up with Corbin taking it to the corner, man-handling Tozawa a bit. Tozawa with a kick and more kicks. Corbin ducks a kick but Tozawa goes on. Corbin keeps fighting as they go at it. Corbin levels Tozawa as stands tall as JBL applauds. Corbin looks to capitalize but Tozawa counters wit a DDT.

Tozawa goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Corbin kicks out at 2. Corbin stumbles into the corner and Tozawa attacks. Corbin whips Tozawa across the ring but runs into boots. Tozawa taunts JBL for a pop then leaps off the top with a hurricanrana to send Corbin flying across the ring to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive to send Corbin into the barrier.

Corbin rushes back into the ring but he’s hurting. Tozawa follows, sending Corbin back down to the floor. Tozawa stalls a bit in yelling at JBL, then goes for another dive but Corbin catches him and launches him into the barrier. Corbin sends Tozawa back into the barrier, then works him over with punches, knees to the gut, and elbows. Corbin brings it back into the ring as JBL cheers him on. Corbin gets his knee dropkicked out.

They tangle and Tozawa hits a scissors takedown, then a Shining Wizard to take Corbin out. Fans pop as Tozawa goes back to the top. Tozawa launches himself at Corbin and he goes down. Tozawa goes back to the top for the crossbody but Corbin catches him in mid-air, then turns that into End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, The Modern Day Wrestling God stands tall as the music hits. JBL enters the ring to raise Corbin’s arm in victory as we go to replays.

– We see what The Judgment Day did to WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules last month.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will defend against Finn Balor. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Austin Theory did to Dolph Ziggler earlier tonight. Graves says Ziggler is receiving medical attention backstage.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and Mia Yim. She asks their thoughts on Rhea Ripley joining Team Damage CTRL. Belair says she is definitely a problem but Yim is nothing to play with either. Belair says if their team is this good now, just wait until they find their fifth partner. Cathy announces that one member from each team will face off next week to determine who gets the War Games numbers advantage. They laugh when they ask who it will be representing their team next week. Belair says they won’t let their secrets out here. Belair would love to bet he person but so would the others as they are just as hungry to take down Damage CTRL. She says the numbers advantage is huge, and it’s not a decision they are taking lightly, but no matter what the others throw at them, they will represent as the roughest, the toughest, the baddest and while the other team is all about games, Team Belair is all about war. They leave and Alpha Academy walks up. Chad Gable asks if Cathy forgot to give an interview to tonight’s big winner, who single-handedly put Matt Riddle down, one week after Otis put down Elias. Gable says imagine the full-on carnage it would be if Riddle and Elias stepped to them as a tag team. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins suddenly comes strutting by, singing his theme song. Alpha Academy dances a bit and Rollins sings “Shoooosh!” as he walks off.

– We see Finn Balor backstage warming up as Byron Saxton approaches for comment, asking about AJ Styles’ Survivor Series challenge. Balor asks what kind of question is that, of course he accepts the challenge. He wonders if AJ knows who he is? Ask Edge, Rey Mysterio, and others. Balor says but AJ is at Survivor Series, and tonight it’s all about Seth Rollins. He says they have a lot of unfinished business and he’s about to remind Rollins exactly who he is – he is Finn Balor, and he is fixing to go out there and become the new United States Champion.

WWE United States Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Finn Balor comes out to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Fans sing his theme and he heads into the ring as Balor looks on. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Fans sing Rollins’ theme and now we get the bell.

Balor and Rollins lock up. Balor goes behind but Rollins just laughs. They trade holds and then go to the mat with more counters. They break as fans chant “let’s go Rollins!” now. Balor takes Rollins down and works him over but Rollins ties the arm up. Balor counters with a headlock. Rollins fights to his feet but Balor takes him back down into the headlock.

Rollins and Balor tangle some more on the mat now but Balor still has the hold applied. They run the ropes and Rollins drops Balor with a shot to the throat as fans cheer. Rollins tosses Balor to the floor, then launches himself over the top rope, crashing down onto Balor at ringside. Rollins stands tall next to the barrier and plays to the crowd as they sing his theme. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor turns it around on Rollins, then stomps away. Rollins goes to the floor for a breather but Balor slams him into the announce table. Rollins blocks a shot and counters but Balor shoves him ribs-first into the corner of the table. Rollins is hurt at ringside but he manages to break the count. Balor greets him with stomps in the corner to keep him down. Balor with a big knee to the gut against the ropes, and again. Balor with a third knee to put Rollins down for a quick 1 count. Balor continues to dominate.

Rollins fights back but Balor counters and applies the Abdominal Stretch in the middle of the ring. They end up trading big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Rollins kicks Balor, then leaps and knees him in the back to send him out of the ring. Rollins then nails a suicide dive to knock Balor on top of the announce table, laid out on his back. Rollins brings it back in and springboards in, nailing Balor. Rollins drops Balor again for a close 2 count. Rollins stands tall as fans sing his theme.

Rollins charges but Balor catches him with a Slingblade. Balor charges but Rollins superkicks him. Rollins goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Balor pulls him into a hold for a close 2 count. Both competitors are flat on their backs in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is in control. Rollins pulls the legs out and looks to hit a Barrier Bomb but Balor lands on his feet, then dropkicks Rollins into the barrier. Balor brings it back in at the 5 count, then goes to the top. Rollins rolls out of the way to avoid a Coup de Grace. Balor avoids the Stomp. Rollins goes for the Pedigree but it’s blocked for a 2 count. Rollins powers up and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count as fans cheer them both on.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as they struggle to get back up. Rollins slowly crawls up for the Phoenix Splash but he has to roll through as Balor moves. Balor comes right back with a big dropkick into the turnbuckles.

Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Rollins crotches him. Rollins climbs up and hits the superplex, then holds it for the Falcon Arrow, but Balor counters that and drops Rollins with 1916 for a close 2 count. Balor can’t believe it. They continue to go at it. Rollins kicks Balor in the gut, but Balor blocks the Pedigree. Rollins dodges a double stomp. Balor blocks a powerbomb. Rollins nails a Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rollins shows some frustration now. Fans sing Rollins’ theme as he waits in the corner.

The Judgment Day runs down and Dominik Mysterio hops on the apron to fight. Rollins knocks him off but Balor takes advantage and rolls Rollins from behind. Rollins kicks out at 2. Rollins rocks Balor with a stiff forearm, then decks him with the forearm to the back of the neck. Damian Priest hits the apron to attack but Rollins swings, and misses. Balor trips as Rollins charges, then he hits a double stomp. The Judgment Day cheers Balor on from ringside.

Balor poses in the corner to boos. The O.C. runs down and starts brawling with The Judgment Day at ringside, including Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim. Karl Anderson brings Mysterio into the ring, then clotheslines him over the other side, to the floor. Balor knocks Anderson to the floor. Yim brawls with Ripley into the timekeeper’s area, then over the barrier and into the crowd. Priest decks Luke Gallows and charges on to knock Anderson over the announce table with a big Pounce. Gallows and Priest fight but Priest is knocked into the crowd.

Balor with a corner dropkick to Rollins back in the ring. Balor goes to the top but AJ Styles suddenly appears on the apron, shoving Balor off. Balor hits the top rope on the way down. Priest grabs Gallows to bring him over the barrier into the crowd. AJ and Gallows brawl with Priest in the front row now. Dominik runs over and is now brawling in the first few rows with Priest, Styles and Gallows.

Balor and Rollins are alone in the ring now. Rollins turns around and finishes Balor with the Stomp in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Rollins stands tall as the music hits but Austin Theory suddenly attacks from behind. Theory beats Rollins down to boos. Theory scoops Rollins for The ATL in the middle of the ring. Rollins is sent to the floor but Theory follows, slamming his arm into the steel steps. Theory yells at Rollins while slamming his face into the announce table, then the apron, then the barrier. Fans boo Theory. He mounts Rollins at ringside and continues pounding on him. Theory rolls Rollins back into the ring, then follows. Theory talks some more trash and hits another ATL in the middle of the ring. Theory grabs the WWE United States Title belt and waits with it as fans boo. Rollins slowly gets to his feet but Theory charges and smashes him with the belt. Fans boo louder now. Theory poses over Rollins now, raising the title belt in the air as RAW goes off the air.

