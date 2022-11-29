– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW opens up with a look at how the War Games main event ended on Saturday. We’re now live from backstage at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as we see The Bloodline arriving – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. They’re all laughing and on the same page.

– Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW as we get a live look at the packed crowd inside the Norfolk Scope Arena. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They send us right to the ring.

– We go right to the ring as Becky Lynch makes her way out for her red brand return while Mike Rome does the introduction.

The music stops and a “Becky!” chant starts. Lynch announces that The Man has come back around to Norfolk. She says it feels so good to be back and say welcome to Monday Night RAW. Lynch says she missed the fans. A “welcome back!” chant starts up. Lynch goes on about loving the fans, but says this just doesn’t feel right. The Man is of the people, and she needs to be with the people. She enters the crowd and greets several fans.

Lynch stops and talks to a fan named Bobby, who is an X-Men fan, and Lynch likes him for that. Lynch says coming back in WarGames was the most brutal way she could come back and she wouldn’t have it any other way. She talks to a fan named Zachary next and talks about how she’s ready to go through hell and jump off cages to take care of business, and there’s a lot of business to take care of. Lynch talks about how the industry has changed, she’s seen faces come and return since she’s been gone, and she’s ready to smack all of those faces. She goes on about WarGames but the music interrupts and out comes Bayley with a mic.

Fans boo as Bayley speaks from ringside, while Lynch looks on from the crowd. Bayley is now in the ring, calling the fans idiot peasants. Bayley was tired of hearing Lynch go on and on about how she put her body on the line for the people. Bayley says she’s been doing the same since… fans interrupt with a “Becky!” chant. Bayley says she’s been doing everything Lynch did and more for the past 4 months, and you idiots have no appreciation for a role model. Fans boo some more. Lynch tells Bayley to never call Bobby a peasant. Fans chant for Lynch again. Bayley tells Bob he sucks, but Lynch disagrees. Lynch taunts Bayley for her losses now, and calls her a loser.

Lynch says Bayley and her lackeys started this months ago, and she thought she ended it at War Games, but if Bayley wants, she’ll come to the ring and fight. Bayley says that’s big talk for someone in the crowd. Bob tells Lynch to go kick Bayley’s butt. Lynch heads down the steps but here comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, walking down the steps towards Lynch. Lynch brawls with them on the stairs. Bayley now helps them chase Lynch up into the concourse area. They toss Lynch over a merchandise table. Lynch starts throwing items and fighting all three of Damage CTRL off. Bayley with a Money In the Bank lunch box shot over Lynch’s back. There’s merchandise everywhere. Bayley pounds on Lynch but Lynch slams her face into the floor. Security and referees show up now to try and restore order. We hear fans chanting for Lynch in the arena. Fans are watching the fight on the concourse from a distance.

– The announcers show us a Violent Night-sponsored look back at Mia Yim’s return and role in The O.C. and The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio. They stop at ringside and Ripley whispers something in Dominik’s ear. They then laugh and Ripley poses on the apron. Out next comes “Michin” Mia Yim by herself.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Ripley smiles at Yim. They lock up and tangle into the corner. Yim backs up after a warning, but Ripley shoves her. They go at it and Yim takes control, launching Ripley across the ring. Ripley regroups with Mysterio at ringside as the referee counts. Ripley takes her time coming back in, and they lock up.

Ripley with a knee to the gut, then a takedown. Ripley rams Yim into the corner and hits her with shoulder thrusts. Ripley man-handles Yim in the corner and the referee warns her. Yim fights out of the corner with kicks. Yim with the Tarantula submission on the ropes. Ripley gets out but Yim trips her from the floor. Dominik approaches Yim at ringside. Ripley comes from behind but Yim decks her and rolls her back in. Yim follows and ducks a clothesline, then tackles Ripley with strikes. Ripley kicks Yim away, kicks her in the gut, and then levels her with a clothesline. Dominik plays to the crowd for boos.

Ripley with body shots, then she man-handles Yim on the middle rope. Ripley whips Yim hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Ripley with forearms to the back and another hard whip into the turnbuckles to put Yim back down. Ripley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Dominik barks at the referee. Ripley mounts Yim from behind on the mat, decking her and slamming her face in the mat. Ripley yells in Yim’s face now, then poses over her and talks some trash to boos.

Ripley continues smacking Yim around to keep her down. Yim fights back with knees to the face, then kicks. Yim levels Riply with a big kick. Yim telels Ripley she talks too much, then hits a dropkick into the corner. Fans pop as Yim charges but gets sent to the apron. Yim fights in from the apron with a tornado DDT but Ripley kicks out at 2.

Ripley blocks Eat Defeat and drops Yim with a DDT. Ripley rolls to the floor to regroup. Yim is preparing to run the ropes for a dive, but Dominik distracts her from the apron. Yim slams Dominik into the ring and backs him into the corner but Ripley makes the save. She beats Ripley down. Dominik is about to get involved again until the music hits and out comes AJ Styles to make the save. AJ rushes into the ring to tackle Dominik as the bell hits.

No Contest

– After the bell, Damian Priest and Finn Balor also rush the ring to attack AJ. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson rush in next and now we have a big brawl going on. The O.C. is left alone in the ring. The Judgment Day regroups at ringside as fans chant for The O.C. AJ takes the mic and asks where they’re going. He thought this was over at Survivor Series but he was wrong, but this will end tonight. AJ proposes a 4 vs. 4 match. A referee hits the ring and The Judgment Day runs back down. The two teams brawl in the ring now.

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

AJ Styles knocks Finn Balor from the ring as the action breaks down, then flies out and decks him with a Phenomenal Forearm. Karl Anderson sends Dominik Mysterio into the crowd while Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim brawl at ringside. Luke Gallows slams Damian Priest on the steel ramp.

AJ brings Balor back in as the bell hits. Balor dropkicks AJ. AJ blocks a suplex attempt and nails one of his own in the middle of the ring. AJ with a backbreaker to Balor to prevent a tag. AJ takes Balor to the corner and in comes Anderson to take over. Gallows takes over and works Balor over for a side-slam and a 2 count. Gallows rocks Balor with an uppercut in the corner. Anderson tags in and hits a running corner kick to Balor. AJ tags in and levels Balor in the corner. Gallows tags in and nails a corner splash to Balor. Gallows with a scoop slam to Balor but he escapes.

Priest tags in and attacks Gallows, beating him against the ropes. Priest rocks Gallows and hits the flying back elbow into the corner. Gallows blocks a suplex, then Priest blocks a suplex. Priest with a Bell Clap and more strikes. Priest with big kicks as they trade strikes now. Gallows with a running back splash in the corner. Priest charges and rocks Gallows with a big right hand. Gallows catches Priest and plants him face-first into the mat. Gallows goes for the Chokebomb but he drops Priest as Dominik rushes in. Priest drops Gallows. Balor tags in and unloads on Gallows in the corner. Dominik tags in and takes over on Gallows.

Balor with a quick tag and more offense on Gallows in their corner. Priest tags in and rocks Gallows for a 2 count. Gallows rocks Priest and boots him. Anderson comes in but gets briefly caught in the ropes. Anderson unloads on Priest now. Priest misses in the corner and Anderson chops away. Dominik runs in but Anderson nails a big Spinebuster after dropping Balor when he also ran in. Anderson with a senton to Balor. Priest levels Anderson with a clothesline for 2. Priest grounds Anderson now and slows him down as fans rally. Anderson fights off his opponents from their corner. Priest blocks a tag and rams Anderson into the turnbuckles. Balor with a quick tag and some stomps. Dominik with a quick tag and a stomp to Anderson. Balor with a backbreaker and he holds it there for Priest to hit the follow-up. Anderson kicks out at 2.

Ripley also gets in on the action, holding Anderson while Dominik rocks him. Balor grounds Anderson and chops away in the corner now. Balor misses in the corner and Anderson nails a neckbreaker from out of nowhere. Dominik comes back in to boos. He goes for the Three Amigos suplex as the boos get louder. Dominik does the taunt for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, as does Ripley, but Anderson kicks out. Balor comes back in to keep the assault going on Anderson.

Balor taunts The O.C. while keeping Anderson down. Balor calls for the Styles Clash but Anderson avoids it. AJ tags in and decks AJ, then Priest. AJ with the sliding forearm to Balor. AJ knocks Priest tot he floor, and Gallows rushes over and tackles him onto the announce table. AJ rocks Balor from the apron, then nails Dominik with a sliding knee as he tries to attack. AJ with the moonsault into an inverted DDT on Balor. Balor kicks out at 2 as Ripley runs in and kicks AJ.

Fans boo Ripley now as AJ can’t believe it. AJ catches a kick from Ripley, allowing Balor to roll AJ up for 2. Balor drops AJ with Slingblade out of nowhere. Yim begs for the tag now as fans rally. Yim and Ripley tag in, and they go at it. Yim drops Ripley first, then dropkicks her. Yim unloads on Ripley and nails a running knee while she is on her knees. Yim is fired up as fans cheer her on. Yim with a running big boot in the corner, then a corner cannonball. Ripley retreats to the floor. Yim with a suicide dive to Ripley on the floor.

Anderson and Gallows end up double teaming Priest now but Dominik saves him from a Magic Killer. Priest with a big chokeslam to Anderson but AJ follows up with a Phenomenal Forearm for a big pop Balor drops AJ. Yim tuns Balor around as he plays to the crowd, then slams him in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Yim kicks Dominik, then goes for a DDT but Ripley saves him from behind. Ripley with Riptide for the pin to win.

Winners: The O.C.

– After the match, The O.C. regroups as the music hits. We go to replays. The O.C. stands tall and celebrates as The Judgment Day stares them down.

– We see video from earlier today of Byron Saxton talking to The Street Profits as they arrived to the arena. Montez Ford said while they’re back, everything has change but that changes tonight because The Street Profits are back in business and… Chad Gable interrupts, and Otis is with him. Gable shoosh’s them and talks about how he’s been improving while they’ve been away doing whatever. Gable says he requested a match for tonight, and Alpha Academy will put The Street Profits back on the shelf for good. The Profits crack jokes on Gable’s size now. Ford says they will beat Alpha Academy again tonight, because they are up and they want the smoke.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Fans cheer them on as they head to the ring.

Jimmy Uso takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is in your city. Jey Uso talks about how they went to war in War Games, it was probably one of the worst matches of their career. He says he probably broke his hand for real, but you see who was standing tall. Jimmy says for the first time ever, there are no cracks in The Bloodline, but someone in the back is mad – Kevin Owens. Jimmy says Owens is mad because Sami isn’t his dog, he’s their dog. Sami is fired up as fans chant “Ucey!” now. Sami thanks Jimmy for accepting him since day one and being down, accepting him. Sami tells Jey he knows the past six months haven’t been easy, Jey didn’t always trust or like him, but at War Games, the way Jey accepted him into the family, the way he embraced him at the end of the match… that was Ucey!

Fans chant again as Jey continues looking straight ahead. Sami makes it clear that they are on the same page moving forward for any Bloodline business that has to be handled. Sami offers his hand and Jey shakes it, then Jey hugs Sami for a big pop. Sami calls Jimmy over and all three hug now. They invite Solo over but he’s not interested. The music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Sami tells Owens to stop on the stage, before he does something stupid like try and come fight Sami. Owens says that’s not why he’s out here at all. Owens says he’s here to tell Sami that he totally gets it, he really does, he completely understands why Sami chose to do what he did on Saturday. Owens asks how many times in their careers did he do the exact same thing to Sami, turn on him and stab him in the back. Owens isn’t mad and can’t blame Sami one bit. Owens isn’t here to fight Sami, he’s here for the exact opposite. Owens can’t help but think how for 20 years, their careers have been linked but after Saturday, Owens doesn’t want to fight Sami or team with him, doesn’t want to ride to shows with him, he’s just done. Owens just doesn’t want anything to do with Sami. Sami smirks in the ring. Sami says that’s fine because he feels the exact same way. He’s OK if he’s never in the same room as Owens ever again because he doesn’t need Owens anymore, he has family now.

Owens is genuinely happy for Sami because finally everyone can see just how great Sami is, which Owens has known for 20 years. He loves to see Sami get the recognition he deserves, but it doesn’t matter how many times they tell Sami he’s in The Bloodline or how many times he calls them family, just member you’re not their real blood, and you never will be. Fans boo. Jey tells Sami to not worry about Owens, Owens is just mad because he has no family around him. Jey says if Owens has a problem with Sami, he has a problem with Jey now. Owens said he’s done with Sami Uso, not Jey Uso, and he will kick Jey’s ass any day of the week. Owens challenges Jey to meet him in the ring later tonight. Jey says he pinned Owens in War Games, and will do the same tonight. Jey accepts the challenge and drops the mic. Owens looks on from the stage as his music starts up.

– We see how Damage CTRL attacked Candice LeRae backstage last month. LeRae is walking by herself backstage now. Cathy Kelley stops her and welcomes her back to RAW. Kelley asks LeRae how she’s feeling. LeRae talks about how she hasn’t been on RAW for very long, she came in with a smile on her face and was just trying to get a feel for everything, then Damage CTRL attacked and injured her, and she doesn’t know why. LeRae takes the mic from Kelley, changes her tune, and reintroduces herself, saying she’s the woman who’s going to take out Dakota Kai tonight. LeRae storms off.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall as Ford and Dawkins run into the crowd to celebrate with fans. They then hit the ring to finish their entrance. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. We go to the first commercial of the night at 9pm.

Back from the break and Byron Saxton is backstage with Elias and Matt Riddle. Riddle says it’s been amazing teaming with Elias. Elias sees himself as more of solo artist but he must admit they are pretty good together. Riddle proposes they go for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Elias says he’s never won WWE gold. The Bloodline walks up, and The Usos interrupt. They say Elias never will win WWE gold, because we are the 1s, you’re the 2s. Elias challenges them to put the titles on the line. Any time, any place, say The Usos. The Usos and Sami Zayn shoot looks at Riddle and Elias as they walk off. Solo Sikoa stares them down before he walks off. We go back to the ring and Gable starts off with Ford.

Ford gets the upperhand early on. Gable grounds him with a headlock. Otis tags in to take over, clubbing Ford down and unloading with big crossface strikes while Ford is on the middle rope. Ford turns it around on Gable as soon as he comes in, applying a headlock. Dawkins tags in and rocks Gable, then grounds him by his arm.

Gable counters on the mat but Dawkins takes back control as they trade more counters. They run the ropes and Dawkins nails a big lariat. Gable with an arm drag. Dawkins dodges a clothesline and hits an arm drag. Gable with an arm drag of his own. Dawkins with a big dropkick for a 2 count. Ford comes back in and levels Gable. Otis charges but Ford sends him to the floor. Gable is also sent to the floor. The Profits run the ropes together and leap out, taking Alpha Academy down for a pop. Ford and Dawkins return to the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has Ford grounded after a double team during the break. Ford fights up to his feet, then he chops Otis on the apron but he’s still standing. Ford ends up rolling Gable for the win but Otis is distracting the referee. Gable with a throat shot to Ford. Fans boo Gable. Ford rocks Otis again and fights Gable off. Ford springboards in but Gable catches him in a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count.

Gable rolls Ford up but Ford nails a back elbow. Ford with a DDT from out of nowhere. Otis tags in but misses a big charge into the corner, hitting the turnbuckles shoulder-first. Otis and Ford are both down. Dawkins rallies for Ford. Gable and Dawkins tag in at the same time. Dawkins unloads and rocks Otis on the apron, then nails a flying back elbow to Gable. Dawkins with some of his signature offense, then The Silencer for a close 2 count as Otis breaks it up just in time. Otis misses a corner splash, then Dawkins nails the jumping kick to the face. Gable with the Dragon Screw leg whip to Dawkins in the corner. Gable rolls Dawkins into a big German suplex for another close 2 count as Ford makes the save just in time.

Ford counters Gable and scoop slams him in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Ford is fired up. Gable charges Ford but Dawkins rocks him in the jaw from out of nowhere. Dawkins with the big sit-out Spinebuster to Gable in the middle of the ring. Ford goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Gable for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. The Profits join fans in the front row to continue their celebration

– We see how Austin Theory won the WWE United States Title by defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. We see Theory walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes new WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as Mike Rome does the introduction.

Theory takes the mic as fans boo. He asks who’s the kid now? He says everyone wanted to hold him down, wanted to be the nail in his coffin. He goes on about what fans were saying about him, and asks who looks stupid now? He raises the title in the air. Theory says he never wants to be called a kid again after what he did at Survivor Series – beating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at the same damn time. Fans boo. Theory wants to make something perfectly clear – he is no longer the next big this or that.. he has arrived, and he is the now and forever of WWE, the face of Monday Night RAW.

Theory goes on about how since he arrived everyone has been jealous of him because they want to be him, and all of you see the inevitable – he’s younger, stronger, better and inescapable, and the Austin Theory Era begins now. Theory raises the title to more boos. Theory continues ranting but the music interrupts and out comes Rollins. Rollins struts to the ring as fans sing along with his theme. Rollins enters and gets right in Theory’s face. Theory doesn’t back down. Rollins tells Theory to shut his mouth and let the fans sing. They continue singing. Theory mentions how he’s making Rollins look like the past now. Rollins says Theory may have lucked his way into the title on Saturday but that doesn’t change a damn thing because Theory knows deep down in his soul that Monday nights belong to Rollins. Fans pop and sing some more. Rollins has just one thing to say to Theory before he goes – congratulations… kid. Fans pop s Theory seethes and faces off with Rollins. Rollins taunts him and asks if he wants to hit him, fight him.

Rollins says they don’t have to wait, they can do it right here, right now. Rollins laughs in Theory’s face and tells him to give his best shot, kid. Rollins holds his chin up to Theory. Fans sing his theme. Theory says he will fight Rollins… but on The Champ’s time. Fans boo. Theory gets in Rollins’ ear and says he’s not his damn kid. Theory walks past Rollins and exits the ring as Rollins laughs. Fans boo Theory on his way up the ramp. Theory stops and tuns around, staring down at the ring. Rollins’ music starts back up as Theory raises the title in the air, and Rollins laughs. Rollins goes back to singing along with the crowd as Theory looks on.

– Patrick sends us to a new “WWE Investigates” video, narrated by Byron Saxton. The video looks at the recent drama with The Miz, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano. The Miz vs. Lumis tonight will now be held under Anything Goes rules. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Byron Saxton stops The Miz backstage. Miz interrupts, carrying a bag of money. He says the bag doesn’t matter because he re-injured his hand, and tonight’s match won’t be happening as that would be going against a doctor’s order. Adam Pearce walks up and tells Miz to give it up, they know he’s not injured. Miz rants but Pearce says nothing he says will stop the match from happening. Miz says fine, he will comply, but Dexter Lumis’ dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar end tonight, and by the end of the show, Pearce will be hearing from Miz’s lawyer. Miz walks off.

Anything Goes Match: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes Dexter Lumis, who will earn a WWE contract if he can get the win. Lumis slithers into the ring. Out next comes The Miz, still carrying his bag of money, and selling his hurt hand.

Miz acts as if he’s going to head back up the ramp but Adam Pearce comes out. Miz says whatever happens will be on Pearce. Pearce grabs the bag of money and walks to ringside with it. Lumis takes advantage of the distraction and runs over Miz at ringside.

Lumis brings Miz into the ring but Miz catches him with a Skull Crushing Finale out of nowhere. Miz calls for the bell to ring and it hits. Lumis immediately sits up and slithers at Miz. Lumis with the Thesz Press and punches, then a forearm to the face. Miz rolls to the floor and Lumis follows, continuing the assault by slamming Miz face-first into the edge of the front several times. Lumis launches Miz into the barrier now as Pearce watches from next to Graves, and fans chant for tables.

We see Lumis’ WWE contract on display at ringside. Lumis takes Miz to the top of the announce table but Miz fights off to avoid The Silence. Lumis blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and sends Miz off the table, into the barrier ribs-first. Lumis looks out at the crowd while standing on the announce table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz has Dexter’s head in a C-clamp in the middle of the ring. He tightens it but it does nothing. Lumis fights free, tosses the clamp, then hits a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Fans chant for tables as they go into the crowd now with Lumis stalking him. Miz tosses a trash can at Lumis but he keeps coming. Miz slams Lumis face-first into a table, and then the barrier.

Lumis turns it around, then takes Miz on top of a table. Lumis stands up and poses for a pop, then drops a big elbow to crash Miz and himself through the table. Lumis carries Miz on his shoulder now, through the crowd and back to the ring. Miz starts crawling away but Lumis grabs him in the corner. The turnbuckle is exposed in the back & forth.

Miz and Lumis tangle again, and Lumis blocks a Skull Crushing Finale, then sends Lumis face-first into the exposed steel. Lumis kicks out at 2 despite Miz putting his feet on the ropes. Miz is ready to end it but Lumis kips-up for a big pop. Lumis drops Miz into The Silence for the win as Miz taps out. Lumis has finally earned his WWE contract.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Lumis stands tall as his music hits. Pearce greets Lumis with the WWE contract at ringside. Lumis signs the contract and Pearce welcomes him to RAW. Pearce then gives Lumis the bag of money and he walks away with it, stopping to give some of the cash to young fans in the front row. Miz runs to the ramp and drops Lumis from behind. He then takes back some of the money from a younger fan. Miz retreats to the stage with the bag of money, but turns around to a superkick from Johnny Gargano. Fans pop as Gargano takes the bag of money, hands the cash back to the younger fan, then gives the bag back to Lumis. Gargano and Lumis share a thumbs up, then celebrate together as Gargano’s music starts up.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai by herself. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break while Kai is posing on the stage, but Candice LeRae rushes out and attacks her from behind.

LeRae beats Kai down to the ring, and around the ringside area as a referee tries to restore order. They finally bring it in the ring and the referee checks on Kai, then rings the bell. LeRae goes right to work, beating Kai up in the corner and slamming her for a close 2 count. Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY run down to get involved from ringside. LeRae argues with them from the ropes but Adam Pearce and other officials run down to make them leave as Graves says the two of them are not medically cleared.

We come back from a break as LeRae turns back around to Kai rocking her and dropping her. Kai stomps away now. Kai works LeRae over. They trade pin attempts. Kai with kicks to the back while LeRae is down in the middle of the ring.

Kai tosses LeRae to the floor and taunts her as the referee counts. LeRae comes back in but Kai kicks her in the head and stomps. LeRae fights up from the mat, then hits a neckbreaker and a jackknife cover for 2. Kai comes right back with a pump kick to the jaw. Kai whips LeRae into the turnbuckles and she goes down in the corner, and again. Kai misses the running big boot to the face in the corner while LeRae is down. They tangle on the apron now, trading suplex attempts.

LeRae charges and drops Kai face-first into the edge of the apron. LeRae goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Kai rolls to the floor for a breather. LeRae runs the ropes for a dive but Kai meets her at the ropes, rocking her. LeRae falls back to the mat and Kai falls to the floor for a breather. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kai has LeRae down. Kai with quick kicks. LeRae catches a kick and rocks Kai. LeRae with a flurry of strikes in the corner. Kai shoves her away but LeRae comes back with even more strikes. LeRae with a big elbow in the corner, then a German suplex for a close 2 count. Kai runs into a back elbow in the corner. LeRae comes off the top but Kai superkicks her in mid-air for a 2 count. Kai is frustrated now. Kai with the running big boot in the corner. LeRae ducks a move and rolls Kai for 2. LeRae with a back kick to the jaw, then a dropkick. LeRae goes for the Lionsault but Kai moves out of the way. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Kai with a Scorpion Kick. Kai drops LeRae into the knee but it barely connects. LeRae kicks out at 2 and Kai is frustrated. Kai takes it to the top, then kicks LeRae off with another running kick. Kai climbs up but LeRae fights back. LeRae with the super swinging neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, LeRae sits up to recover as the music hits. Kai makes her exit, clutching the arm, as LeRae looks on.

– We see Jey Uso backstage warming up as Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso cheer him on. Solo Sikoa stands by. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we highlights from Saturday’s War Games matches.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, asking about War Games. Belair takes credit for the War Games win and for making the call to get Becky Lynch on the team. She is finally done with Bayley. She goes on about holding the women’s division down. Asuka is also excited as she rants some in Japanese. Bliss has been staring off to the side while Belair and Asuka are talking. Cathy asks Bliss if she has anything to add. She was distracted, but snaps out of it and says Belair was right, Lynch was a good call, yep.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Kevin Owens makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso, plus Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Owens watches from the top turnbuckle. The Bloodline enters the ring and Owens has a staredown with Sikoa. The bell rings and Owens stares Sami down now. They go at it and Owens beats Jey into the corner. Jey breaks but Owens beats him back down as the referee warns him.

Jey fights out of the opposite corner. Owens with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Owens with corner chops now. Jey turns it around and beats Owens down. Jey rakes the eyes and checks on his hurt hand. Owens with a back elbow to send Jey to the floor for a breather. Owens follows and chops Jey, then sends him into the barrier. Owens with a senton on the floor. Owens and Sikoa stare each other down as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jey is up but Owens tackles him with rights. Jey fights but Owens nails a DDT for a 2 count. Owens drags Jey to the corner, then goes to the top. Owens goes for the Swanton Bomb but Jey gets his knees up, and Owens lands hard.

Jey attacks and catches Owens with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Jey works Owens over while he’s down now. Owens chops Jey and gets back to his feet. Jey charges but gets kicked. Jey blocks a suplex, then launches Owens into the turnbuckles and he hits hard, then goes down. Jey stomps away while Owens is down now. The referee warns him. Jey raises his finger but the hand is hurting him. Jey whips Owens across the ring but Owens counters and nails a corner clothesline.

Owens charges again, this time hitting the corner cannonball for a big pop. Owens is slow to capitalize now as Sami rallies for Jey. They get up and trade big strikes on their feet now. Owens unloads with forearms. Jey launches Owens into the corner and he goes upside down, then hits the mat. Jey covers for 2. Jey with the Umaga splash in the corner to keep Owens down. Jey raises his 1 into the air as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial with Owens rolling to the floor to regroup.

Back from the break and they’ve been going at it with more back & forth action. Sami cheers Jey on as Owens grabs him. Jey with a back suplex out of nowhere. Jey mounts Owens with right hands now. Owens gets up and fights but Jey knocks him into the corner, yelling at him to bring it. Owens fights back but Jey beats him down in the corner again.

Owens tackles Jey out of the corner, then stomps him on the back. Owens goes to the top but Jey cuts him off with an uppercut. Jey climbs up as Sami cheers him on. Jey tries for the superplex but Owens resists. Owens turns it into the super Fisherman’s Buster and they both land hard. Sami can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. The Usos vs. Elias and Matt Riddle is confirmed for next week with the titles on the line. Owens goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash but Jey kicks out.

Owens gets up first as Sami rallies for Jey. Jey blocks Owens and superkicks him to the mat, but Jey is unable to make the cover. Owens pulls himself up in the corner, then charges but Jey leaps up with another big superkick. Owens kicks out at 2. Jimmy and Sami hit the apron to argue with the referee. Jey runs into a big boot in the corner. Jey goes for a Samoan Drop but Owens counters. Jey blocks the Stunner and superkicks Owens again but Owens kicks out just in time. The Bloodline can’t believe it. Jey and Owens slowly get back up. Owens catches a superkick, then nails one of his own. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb but his back gives out.

Jey superkicks Owens one more time but Owens kicks out and for some reason this is still going on. Owens has to superkick Jimmy off the apron when he approaches. Owens fights Jey from the apron now. Jey distracts the referee, allowing Sikoa to trip Owens on the edge of the apron. Jey goes to the top for the Uso splash but he has to roll through when Owens moves. Owens comes right back with a kick and the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens recovers as the music hits. The Bloodline is upset. Owens stands tall as the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW quickly goes off the air.

