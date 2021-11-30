– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. This is WWE’s debut at the new venue. Smith is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos. Rollins laughs and dances around on his way to the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

Rollins says we might think he’d be in a bad mood after last week but he’s Seth freakin’ Rollins and no one can keep him down, not Kevin Owens, WWE Champion Big E or Finn Balor, or anyone else. Rollins is in a good mood tonight because he’s got a secret, he’s got some breaking news. He asks for a drum roll and he gets one. Rollins announces that he will challenge Big E for the WWE Title at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. Rollins goes on about how this will be the first day of a new year, and the first day of his next WWE Title reign, one that will be defining. He goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Balor to a pop.

Balor rushes the ring and they start brawling. They go to the floor and Balor takes it over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Balor brings Rollins back over and tosses him over the announce table. Balor brings it back into the ring but Rollins knocks him off the apron tot he floor. Rollins nails a suicide dive to the floor. Balor gets back up and drops Rollins at ringside with a Slingblade. Balor grabs half of the steel ring steps and smashes Rollins in the face. Balor brings Rollins back in the ring as the referee tries to restore order. Rollins calls for the bell.

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

The bell rings and Finn Balor nails a dropkick to send Seth Rollins into the corner. Balor goes to capitalize but Rollins rolls to the floor to regroup. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Rollins back down on the floor. Balor stands tall and we go to commercial.

