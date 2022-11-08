– Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype the Open Challenge issued by WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for the main event.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso hit the corners to pose as Sikoa stands tall in the middle of the ring.

Graves says The Usos haven’t heard from Sami Zayn since Friday’s SmackDown. Fans begin chanting “Sami!” before The Usos take the mic. Jey announces that The Bloodline is now in your city. They tout how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns smashed Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, while they retained over The Brawling Brutes.

We see a photo of The Bloodline standing together at the end of Crown Jewel. That’s the past, and The New Day vs. The Usos is this coming Friday on SmackDown. Fans chant for The New Day now. They talk about the record for the longest-reigning tag team champions in history and how they will beat that this Friday, because they’re the 2s and we’re the… the music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The New Day calls on everyone to congratulate The Usos for their Crown Jewel win. Xavier Woods goes on about how The New Day will defend their reign and become champions on SmackDown. Fans chant for Kofi Kingston. The Usos go over some of The New Day’s accomplishments, and they are proud of The New Day, saying it must feel real good being the second best tag team in WWE. Woods reminds them how it’s The Usos chasing the record, not the other way around. They say The Usos got tryouts based on family members before them and what they did, while The New Day built their success on their own backs. They go on about pressure now. Woods says pressure is sitting in catering and not knowing if you’ll be fired, creating a YouTube channel so you can be recognized by the company, putting together the best 3 man group to keep going in the company, so don’t talk to us about pressure.

Woods says that pressure is what turned them into diamonds. The back & forth continues as The Usos take credit for KofiMania. The Usos warn The New Day to not even show up on Friday, telling Kofi to stay at home with his kids. Kofi asks what kind of father would he be if he went home after forfeiting. Kofi goes on about fighting hard for success and says they will not forfeit this record… the music interrupts Kofi and out comes Matt Riddle, still wearing the bongo drums.

Riddle saw The New Day out here so he had to come to the ring. He tells Woods about the band he’s starting with Elias. Uso tells him to shut up. Riddle jokes about hitting the bong, and The New Day taps the “bong” – the drums. Riddle asks Sikoa next but he just stares Riddle down. Jimmy taps the bong and plays a beat for a pop from the crowd. Jey slaps the bong and Riddle isn’t happy. He proposes a challenge for a six-man tag team match because… New Day, rocks, and so on. The New Day’s music starts back up as the two sides face off. We go to commercial.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The New Day and Matt Riddle

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso is going at it with Matt Riddle as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa watch from the apron. Riddle drops Jimmy in the corner.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods tag in and keep Jimmy down with stomps in the corner, and Riddle joins them. Kofi drops Jimmy again for a 2 count. Jimmy gets an opening and in comes Jey to take over. They run the ropes and Kofi nails a flying elbow for a 2 count on Jey. Woods tags in and comes off the top while Kofi holds Jey’s arm.

Woods with the axe handle. Woods grounds Jey by his arm now in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for The New Day while Woods keeps Jey down with a knee to the jaw for a 2 count. Riddle tags back in and takes over on Jey. Jey nails the step-up enziguri. Riddle ends ups sending Jey to the floor. Riddle goes for the Floating Bro from the apron to the floor on Jey but Sikoa interrupts and knocks him to the floor. We go to commercial with Riddle down at ringside.

Back from the break and The Usos double team Riddle in the middle of the ring. Jimmy covers for 2. Jimmy works on Riddle in the corner now. Jimmy with the Rikishi splash in the corner. Solo tags in and they double team Riddle to keep him down. Sikoa works on Riddle while he’s down now. Sikoa with headbutts to keep Riddle down near The Bloodline’s corner.

Jey tags in and rocks Riddle with a superkick in the corner. Riddle fights everyone from the corner as fans pop. Jey fights but Riddle drops him. Sikoa comes in but Riddle rocks him. Kofi tags in and with Woods they double team Sikoa. Woods covers for a 2 count. Woods blocks a Sikoa suplex. Sikoa stomps Woods but Kofi rocks him off the top rope. Kofi levels Sikoa with a kick, then rallies the crowd. Kofi with a Boom Drop to Sikoa. Jey charges on the apron but Kofi drops him with a kick. Sikoa drives Kofi into the mat.

Sikoa charges and knocks Kofi off the apron into the edge of the announce table. Solo follows and slams Kofi’s face into the announce table. Solo drops Woods as he approaches. Solo yells out at ringside as The Usos stand with him. Kingston and Woods are down at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa is going at it with Kofi. Kofi tries to roll Sikoa over but Sikoa drops down on him for a 2 count. Jimmy tags in to take over on Riddle. Jey comes off the top for a double team for 2. Sikoa comes right back in and sends Kingston to the corner. Sikoa runs into Kofi’s boot in the corner. Kofi with a tornado DDT to turn it around and stun Sikoa.

Riddle and Jey tag in at the same time. Riddle fights off Jimmy and Jey with kicks now. Riddle kips up after a pele kick to Jey, then hits the Ripcord knee on Jimmy. Riddle runs wild on all three opponents now, hitting the Exploder on Jimmy, then a big right hand to Jey. Jey blocks the Exploder but Riddle tries again and hits it. Riddle with a Broton to Jimmy, then Jey. Riddle punt kicks Jey, then nails a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Riddle rocks Jey with a knee for a close 2 count.

Riddle goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Jey dodges the Floating Bro and hits a superkick, then a Samoan Drop but Riddle kicks out at 2. Jey goes to the top for a splash but Riddle catches him in a Triangle, not seeing Jimmy tag in to be legal. Jimmy hits the top rope splash on Riddle but Woods makes the save just in time. Sikoa rocks Woods but he gets hit as well. Woods fights off Jimmy and pulls Solo out but Solo sends Woods over the announce table. Kofi runs and nails Solo at the ropes but Solo rocks him, then sends him into the steel ring steps. Riddle rocks Solo and hits a floating Bro to the floor.

Jimmy runs the ropes for a suicide dive on Riddle. Jimmy rolls Riddle back in and wakes Solo up. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Riddle kicks Jimmy and hits Randy Orton’s draping DDT for a big pop. Riddle readies for the RKO and nails it on Jimmy for a big pop. Sikoa sneaks up on Riddle and hits the Spinning Solo for the pin to win from out of nowhere.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall as The Bloodline’s music hits. The Bloodline regroups at ringside as we go to replays. The Bloodline stands tall as Riddle and The New Day recover.

– The announcers send us to a video of highlights from WWE Crown Jewel.

Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and JBL talks about how he’s sold out top arenas all over the world, then he insults the people of Wilkes-Barre. The Wrestling God then introduces The Modern Day Wrestling God and out comes Baron Corbin to mostly boos. Cedric Alexander is out next as JBL joins Graves and Patrick on commentary.

The bell rings and Corbin rams Alexander back into the turnbuckles, then unloads with right hands as the referee warns him. Corbin taunts Alexander, then stomps away. Corbin plays to the crowd as they taunt him now. Corbin beats Alexander around the ring while yelling at the crowd and stopping to pose to boos. Corbin whips Alexander into the corner, ducks a pair of boots, then runs out of the ring, back in and levels Alexander with a big lariat.

Alexander kicks out at 2. Corbin rocks Alexander in the corner but gets tripped into the turnbuckles. Alexander fights back with a dropkick, then a kip-up. Alexander mounts some offense and sends Corbin to the floor with the Neuralyzer. Alexander with a suicide dive to the bottom of the ramp now. Alexander works Corbin over and knocks him back into the ring.

Alexander quickly follows Corbin back in but Corbin catches him with End of Days for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as the music hits. JBL returns to the ring to join Corbin in celebrating to end the segment.

– Seth Rollins is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins as fans sing along with his theme song. Rollins is dressed to wrestle, and he takes the mic to start. Rollins takes the mic and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins kicks off his Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title now. The music hits and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day heads down the ramp and poses together at the bottom. They all surround the ring now as Rollins looks on. Balor enters the ring and sizes Rollins up as Rollins laughs. Balor takes the mic and says he’s got a bone to pick with Rollins. A few years back Rollins cost Balor gold, so tonight Balor is going to cost him gold, so as far as the Open Challenge is concerned… the music interrupts and out comes The O.C. – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The other Judgment Day members, minus Ripley, join Balor in the ring now. Rollins looks around.

The O.C. hits the ring and AJ faces off with Balor, with Rollins holding the title between them. The two teams face off, and Rollins slowly exits the ring with the strap, heading up the ramp. The O.C. and The Judgment Day continue the staredown in the middle of the ring. AJ says this thing is far from over. Balor says the only thing over in this ring is The Judgment Day. He says The Club, The O.C. is old news and far as he’s concerned, the three of you… AJ says that’s the problem, it’s always been the three of us vs. the four of you, and we tried to find someone to take care of the Rhea problem at Crown Jewel, and we still haven’t found the person. Rhea says no one likes The O.C., that’s why. AJ says however, that someone found The O.C.

A hooded person suddenly appears at ringside and levels Ripley, dropping her. The hooded person is revealed to be Mia Yim. A big brawl breaks out in the ring as Yim unloads on Ripley at ringside with a kendo stick.

Gallows tackles Priest over the announce table. Yim launches Ripley into the timekeeper’s area. Balor dumps Anderson to the floor. AJ and Balor are alone in the ring now as fans cheer them on. They start brawling. AJ misses a right hand and Balor quickly retreats from the ring to boos. Anderson comes from behind and slams Balor’s face into the edge of the apron. Dominik attacks AJ but AJ drops him with the Styles Clash for a big pop. Balor pulls Dominik from the ring and they head up the ramp while The O.C. stands tall in the ring, with Yim. Priest and Ripley are still down at ringside. The O.C. celebrates as the music starts up.

– We see Alpha Academy backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley stops Seth Rollins backstage. He says what just happened in the ring was none of his business, so he got out of there. Regarding the Open Challenge, Rollins says he promised the fans a title defense so we will see who answers the call. He says it better not be Cathy. Rollins laughs and walks off.

Otis vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable. Elias is out next with his guitar.

The bell rings and they go back & forth to start. Otis takes control and rocks Elias with big headbutts and strikes into the corner. Otis blocks a big attempt by Elias, and then drives him into the mat.

Otis with a big running elbow drop to keep Elias down. Otis grounds Elias in the middle of the ring now while Gable taunts Elias from ringside. Otis runs into the ring post as Elias moves. Elias rocks Otis with a jumping knee, then drops him with a second knee. Otis kicks out at 2.

Elias flies off the top but has to knock Gable off the apron instead. Otis rocks Elias and nails a World’s Strongest Slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Gable hits the ring to raise Otis’ arm in victory as the music hits. We go to replays. Alpha Academy continues their celebration.

– Byron Saxton stops The Judgment Day backstage. Finn Balor dismisses the idea of The O.C. discovering a solution to their Rhea Ripley problem, saying they just discovered more problems for themselves. Damian Priest also says The O.C. solved nothing, it will always be the same – The O.C. will fall to The Judgment Day, and The Judgment Day will always rise. Dominik Mysterio says The O.C. thinks they can find someone to take on mami… no! Rhea tells Dominik she’s got this. She says The O.C. thinks they can just bring anyone in to help with their little Rhea problem, but they can bring Yim and the whole damn army because she doesn’t care, no one can touch her. The O.C. walks off but Ripley stops and stares a tense look with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as she heads to the ring. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. We see highlights from Crown Jewel with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Bliss and Asuka, and we see how Belair retained her title over Bayley in the Last Woman Standing match.

We see footage from earlier today of Damage CTRL getting into it with Belair, Asuka and Bliss in the parking lot. Belair is proud to be standing here as champion but we saw what happened at Crown Jewel with Asuka and Bliss, so this thing with Damage CTRL is far from over. Belair says since Damage CTRL tried to get cute in the parking lot earlier, they should come out and face them in the ring because Belair and her crew have something they’ll want to hear.

The music hits and out comes Bayley with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Kai and SKY taunt Belair, Asuka and Bliss on their way to the ring. Bliss says she and Asuka had the match won, and Nikki Cross is the only reason they lost, so they shouldn’t be bragging. Asuka and SKY trade fiery words in Japanese for a minute or two. SKY then calls her a bitch. Asuka attacks and a big brawl breaks out. The babyfaces clear the ring. Belair takes the mic and says this isn’t a fight or match anymore, this is war, and this is ending at Survivor Series War Games. Fans pop.

Cross attacks from behind and shoves Belair to the mat. Cross unloads on Belair while Damage CTRL returns to the ring to take out Asuka and Bliss. Bayley drops Belair with a Rose Plant. Cross unloads on Asuka now. Cross and Damage CTRL beat down the babyfaces and stand tall over them. Bayley tells Belair they will see them at War Games later this month.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will defend his title in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from WWE Crown Jewel.

Austin Theory vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Shelton Benjamin is out next.

We see footage from earlier today with Cathy Kelley talking to Theory and Benjamin backstage. Shelton confronted Theory and talked about how he’s always getting beat down by the likes of Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley. Theory says Benjamin is irrelevant, and all he does is win and take advantage of his opportunities. Theory asks when was the last time Benjamin beat anyone. Benjamin says that’s a good question… let’s make it tonight, with you. They faced off and Theory said he will see Benjamin out there. The bell rings and Theory taunts Benjamin. They go at it and Benjamin works Theory over.

Benjamin levels Theory with a big right hand. Benjamin charges but hits the turnbuckles as Theory moves. Theory with a big dropkick. Theory mounts Benjamin with right hands, then barks to the crowd for boos. Theory slams Benjamin’s head into the corner but it’s blocked.

Benjamin fights back and now they trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Theory with a big clothesline. They tangle and Benjamin applies the ankle lock but Theory breaks out. Benjamin blocks The ATL and hits a big German suplex. Theory kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Theory ends up gouging Benjamin’s eyes to get free up top. Theory then hits The ATL in the middle of the ring for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Theory takes selfies now and raises his Money In the Bank briefcase in the air.

– The Miz is walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz. Miz says before he faces the whistle-blowing Johnny Weasel, he wants to speak to the fans with honesty. Miz confirms last week’s tell-all interview by Johnny Gargano, on Miz and Dexter Lumis, was absolutely false, a smear job. Miz goes on about how no one is considering the source, and how he has to defend himself to everyone, including his father as he also believes Gargano. Miz says the only silver lining to this is how his agent’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Miz just met with a top Hollywood producer and she wants to tell his story, the real story, and a story like this will take time to build as they want to generate Oscar buzz. Miz also talked to his lawyers and they are moving forward with a defamation suit. Miz also says his public relations team is working on a full response. The music interrupts and out comes Gargano with a mic.

Gargano says he always liked Miz’s dad because he’s a smart man. Fans chant Gargano’s name. He says because of those chants, he can’t start this match in good faith without telling the truth about something he did, and blowing the whistle on himself. Gargano says last week when he did that interview, he was hoping fans would shame The Miz, shame him into telling the truth and finally paying Lumis. But that didn’t happen and he realized he needs stronger evidence on Miz, so he did something a little deceitful to get it. He hired someone. Gargano says that big Hollywood producer Miz had dinner with was actually a private investigator, and she was wearing a hidden camera, and Gargano happens to have the footage, and luckily for all of us (or not), Gargano has the footage now. Let’s watch, unfortunately. We see Miz talking with the so-called producer at dinner. He wants to speak off the record and admits everything Gargano was saying is true – he orchestrated the whole thing and paid Lumis. He saw an opportunity to boost his career, and it did just that as his agent has been busy… everything was going good until he stopped paying Lumis and Lumis hasn’t let up since. He stopped paying Lumis because WWE HQ was asking too many questions, things went too far. Miz says he botched everything. Miz went on and said if anything Lumis should be thanking him as he was doing nothing three months ago. Miz looks on a bit shocked. Gargano’s music resumes as he heads to the ring and thankfully we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits as Miz aggressively charges, but Gargano keeps dodging his attempts. Gargano rocks Miz and takes contorl. Gargano with a dropkick to send Miz to the floor. Gargano kicks Miz from the apron, then works on the arm. Gargano leaps off the apron to take Miz down on the floor.

Graves points to how Gargano was fast forwarding through the footage. Fans chant for Gargano as he chops away on Miz at ringside. Gargano brings it back in but Miz knees him, but Gargano rolls him up for 2. Gargano with more shots to the arm, then a kick to the back of the head for a 2 count. Gargano fakes Miz out again, then shows off for the crowd to taunt Miz. Gargano kicks the arm and continues working on Miz’s arm and hand, taking him back to the corner.

Miz comes back with a big kick to put Gargano down. Miz is angry and ready to strike now. Miz kicks Gargano while he’s down, then chokes him with the middle rope. Miz with a running knee to the back against the ropes as fans boo. Miz stomps on Gargano and kicks him around. Gargano mounts offense but Miz drops him with a knee to the gut, then nails a running kick to the face. Gargano kicks out at 2. Miz grounds Gargano now. Miz with the flying clothesline in the corner. Miz goes to the top but Gargano catches him on the way down with the inverted Atomic Drop.

Gargano with the head scissors takedown. Gargano goes on and kicks Miz in the jaw, then nails a neckbreaker from behind. Miz kicks out at 2. Gargano rocks Miz in the corner. They tangle with counters and Miz blocks the GargaNo Escape. Miz is sent out but he comes right back, but is then superkicked off the apron. Gargano launches himself from the ring to the floor, taking Miz back down. Miz counters at ringside and slams Gargano on top of the barrier, then superkicks him off. Miz is in control at ringside as we go back to commercial with Gargano down.

Back from the break and Gargano hit a Backstabber and more offense. Gargano comes out of the corner for another close 2 count. Miz dumps Gargano to the apron as he charges. Miz charges but Gargano slingshots himself in from the apron with the Spear. Miz kicks out just in time. Miz jabs Gargano in the throat, kicks him and looks to proceed but Gargano takes him down. Miz ducks a rolling kick and drops Gargano with a DDT for a close 2 count.

Miz with It Kicks while Gargano is on his knees now. Gargano ducks the roundhouse and nails an enziguri. Gargano with superkicks now. Miz with a superkick. Gargano with forearms and rights and lefts against the ropes now as fans cheer him on. Miz sends Gargano to the apron and charges but Gargano launches himself back in, but Miz meets him in mid-air with a somewhat botched knee. Gargano kicks out just in time. Miz stands tall to boos now. Gargano blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for 2. Gargano with a superkick for a 2 count.

Miz is at ringside to regroup now. Gargano runs the ring for a suicide dive, nailing it to send Miz into the edge of the announce table. Miz shoves Gargano back-first into the table. Miz rolls Gargano back in but Gargano kicks Miz back out. Miz disappears under the ring, acting like he was pulled under there by someone, and comes back out with a weapon of some sort, perhaps the turnbuckle wrench.

Miz tells the referee to check under the ring as he’s spooked. Miz takes advantage of the referee being under the ring, and rocks Gargano in the head with the turnbuckle tool. The referee comes back from under the ring and says no one was there. Miz covers Gargano for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, The Miz stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Miz is talking some trash from the bottom of the ramp when Lumis comes from behind and smashes him in the back with a steel chair. Lumis takes off through the crowd as WWE security chases him.

– Damage CTRL is backstage with Nikki Cross now. Cross is pacing around. Dakota Kai says it dawned on them that Nikki is just like them – lost and forgotten, but they have not forgotten about her, and at Survivor Series, she will get to unleash all her pent up rage and aggression inside War Games. IYO SKY says they want Cross to destroy Dana Brooke tonight. Bayley tells Cross she doesn’t have to wait until War Games, she can let it all out tonight. Cross stares out and then lets out a few hearty laughs, and says it’s time to play. Back to commercial.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke

Back from the break and out comes Nikki Cross with Damage CTRL’S Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Cross is fired up as she hits the ring and yells out. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke makes her way to the ring next.

The bell rings and Cross tackles Brooke, then unloads on her, then smashes her in the corner. Cross unloads with kicks in the corner now while Bayley joins the announcers on commentary.

Cross rag-dolls Brooke to the mat now, grounding her. Cross with more aggressive offense, dropping Brooke in the middle of the ring and mounting her again with more strikes and crazy offense. Cross puts a knee to the back against the middle rope now as the referee backs her off. Cross with a shoulder thrust, then the neckbreaker while Brooke’s legs are on the top rope. Cross covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross’ music hits as she greets Damage CTRL at ringside. Bayley has the title and she presents it to Cross. Cross marches up the ramp with the title on her shoulder as Damage CTRL follows.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins defends in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from WWE Crown Jewel.

– We see Nikki Cross walking backstage with Damage CTRL now. Cross is in a bit of a trance. She tosses the newly-won WWE 24/7 Title into the trash can but misses. However, the message was received and it looks like the title is done.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with The O.C. AJ Styles says it feels good to get payback on The Judgment Day as this time it was 4 vs. 4 thanks to Mia Yim and they could not have done it without her. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows say they needed a Rhea-solution so they got the toughest woman in the business, the Head Baddie In Charge. Yim thanks them and says that’s just a sample of what she can do, and we’ll see how tough Rhea Ripley really is against someone who can hit back. They welcome her to The O.C. and Gallows says they will go celebrating tonight and Anderson will cover the tab. Yim says she will cover the tab, it’s on her.

– We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins comes out. He says before he was rudely interrupted earlier, it’s time to defend and retain his title, keeping the promise he made. Rollins first reminds us that this month marks 10 years since he came to WWE and what a ride it has been. Fans begin singing Rollins’ theme now. Rollins says the title means a lot to him, and before he beat Bobby Lashley to win it a few weeks back, it had been far too long since he held WWE gold, and in a few short weeks he has made this the title to have on RAW. Rollins says the fans have been with him through it all, the highs and the lows, and all the titles. Fans chant “thank you Rollins!” now. Rollins says it means a lot to him, but let’s see who wants this title shot. Mustafa Ali interrupts from the big screen. Ali has words for Rollins but suddenly we see Ali knocked out, and we hear him getting beat up off-camera. Lashley appears in the screen now. Lashley says Ali won’t be answering the Open Challenge tonight. Lashley says he doesn’t have his WWE United States Title for two reason. One is Brock Lesnar, and at Crown Jewel he made Lesnar pay by whipping his ass all over the ring. Two, because of you, Rollins. Lashley says he is coming to the ring right now to make sure you… Ali suddenly attacks Lashley. Lashley fights Ali off and launches him over a bunch of production cases. Lashley says he accepts. Rollins yells out from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and we see highlights from Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. We go back to the ring and out comes Lashley as WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins looks on from the ring.

Lashley rushes the ring and knocks Rollins to the floor during the entrance. Lashley beats Rollins around the ringside area, dominating him. Rollins fights back as the referee urges them to get in the ring. Lashley brings it back in but Rollins goes right back out.

Lashley charges at ringside but Rollins superkicks him. Rollins launches Lashley head-first into the steel ring steps. Rollins goes for a Pedigree on the floor but Lashley back-drops him. Lashley unloads on Rollins with punches on the floor now. Officials and security try to restore order. Rollins charges but Lashley slams him on the floor face-first.

Lashley sends Rollins back into the barrier, then runs him head-first into the ring post as officials try to back him off. Lashley takes apart the top of the announce table now. Lashley lifts Rollins and slams him through the announce table. Officials push Lashley away as we go to replays.

Adam Pearce is ordering Lashley up the ramp now. He raises his arms to cheers from fans, but heads to the back. Out comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase now, confusing Pearce. We go to commercial as Theory comes out with no music.

WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins is hurting. Austin Theory officially cashes in his Money In the Bank briefcase and here we go. The bell rings and Theory levels Rollins with a stiff forearm but Rollins kicks out just in time.

Theory drops Rollins over his knee with the neckbreaker. Rollins still kicks out and Theory is frustrated now. Theory goes for The ATL in the middle of the ring but Rollins counters with a Pedigree attempt. Theory blocks it and hits a Pedigree of his own. Rollins kicks out and everyone is shocked.

Rollins dodges Theory, then sends him to the floor to buy some time. Fans sing Rollins’ theme now. Theory rolls in from the apron with the big dropkick but Rollins catches him with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Rollins superkicks Theory, then nails a forearm to the jaw. Rollins then connects with the forearm to the back of the head.

Theory goes down. Rollins pulls himself up in the corner as fans pop. Rollins charges for the Stomp but Theory turns it into The ATL. Theory covers but Bobby Lashley appears at ringside, yanking the referee to the floor to break the pin. Theory screams at Lashley from the ring, calling him an idiot.

Lashley pulls Theory out of the ring, and sends him into the barrier. Lashley mounts Theory now and pounds on him. Lashley scoops Theory and runs him head-first into the ring post now.

The referee is still down on the floor. Lashley launches Theory into the barrier, then runs him head-first into the ring post again. Rollins is still down in the ring. Lashley with The Hurt Lock to Theory at ringside now in front of the announcers. Theory fades in the hold and Lashley tosses him to the floor. Lashley poses for the crowd as they cheer him on. Theory is barely moving at ringside, Rollins is still out in the ring. The referee rolls back into the ring and starts counting as Lashley struts away from the ringside area.

Theory rushes back into the ring right before the 10 count but Rollins meets him with a Stomp. Rollins is slow to crawl over for the pin but he makes it to retain the title.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins slowly recovers and stands tall with the title as the music hits. We go to replays. RAW goes off the air with Rollins celebrating with the title as fans sing his theme song.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.