– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

#1 Contender’s Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

We go right to the ring to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The music hits and Mike Rome does the introductions as Damage CTRL comes out – Bayley with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Becky Lynch suddenly pulls SKY off the apron and beats her up, then takes out Kai and sends her over into the timekeeper’s area. Lynch then tosses SKY onto Kai as a shocked Bayley looks on. Lynch grabs a steel chair and chases SKY and Kai back to the back. Out next comes Alexa Bliss. Before they can get going, the music interrupts and out comes Belair to sit by the announcers.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading pin attempts and counters. Bayley rocks Bliss in the corner. Bayley runs into a boot. Bliss with a Destroyer from the corner for a 2 count. Bayley goes to the floor to regroup as the referee counts.

Bliss stops Bayley from coming back in. Bayley tries again and drops Bliss over the middle rope. Bayley goes to work on Bliss now, nailing a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Belair looks on as Bayley taunts her while working Bliss over. Bliss breaks free with a jawbreaker. Bliss mounts offense and hits a Thesz Press with punches, and another. Bliss slams Bayley and hits double knees to the gut, then a senton for a 2 count.

Bayley stomps on Bliss’ foot and turns it around against the ropes. Bliss with a crossbody for 2. Bliss steps on Bayley and goes to the top but Bayley rolls to the floor to boos. Bliss goes to the apron but they tangle and Bayley sends her face-first into the ring post. Bliss goes down on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is fighting but Bayley drops an elbow to the back for a 2 count. Bliss fights back but Bayley takes her into the corner. Bliss counters from the top with a botched hurricanrana but they both land hard. Bliss cradles Bayley for 2. Bayley rolls Bliss for 2. Bayley drops Bliss and stands tall to boos. Bayley with a TKO from her shoulders for another close 2 count.

Bliss counters a move and drops Bayley over the middle rope. They end up on the floor and Bliss gets sent into the barrier but she fights back. Bliss kicks Bayley from the apron, then leaps off the apron with a cannonball. Bliss brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Bliss goes on and drops Bayley with her DDT for another close 2 count. Bliss goes to the top but Bayley rocks her and climbs up. Bliss sends her to the mat but she keeps fighting. Bayley catapults Bliss back into the turnbuckles, then slams her into the turnbuckles again with a Sunset Bomb. Bliss kicks out at 2.

Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex out of nowhere for 2. Bayley can’t believe it. Bayley exposes a middle turnbuckle now as the referee checks on Bliss. Belair shows the referee, allowing Bliss to kick Bayley through the ropes to the floor. Bayley hangs Bliss up over the middle rope again. Bliss comes out and ducks a punch from Bayley, which almost hits Belair. Bayley rocks Bliss and rolls her back in but has more words with Belair.

Bayley comes back in but Bliss dropkicks her into the corner. Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Belair enters the ring now with the title. She raises it in the air and offers her hand for a shake. Bliss offers a hug instead as we see the Bray Wyatt logo flash on the screen. They hug but Bliss suddenly puts Belair into position for Sister Abigail, but then stops and snaps out of it. Bliss apologizes to Belair as she exits the ring.

– We see how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday on SmackDown.

– Byron Saxton is backstage interviewing Alpha Academy about the milk bath they received on SmackDown, and they’re still not happy over how everything went down with Kurt Angle. The O.C. walks by and they’re laughing. Chad Gable has words with them. AJ Styles says Karl Anderson is in Japan, but they’re laughing at a video he sent them, showing Alpha Academy’s milk bath from SmackDown. Gable says people only talk about how good AJ once was, and he can give AJ some free lessons to embarrass him on the world stage tonight. AJ says Gable has already been embarrassed, so why not do it again tonight. AJ tells Gable to go get some gear, that doesn’t smell like cottage cheese or Otis’ beard. Luke Gallows calls Alpha Academy nerds while Mia Yim laughs.

– We get a video package to hype tonight’s #1 contender’s main event, and looking at the era of WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Back to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Mia Yim. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis.

The bell rings and Gable takes AJ down first. Gable with a Gator Roll but AJ tries to resist. Gable keeps control but AJ kicks him away. Gable takes back control with chops against the ropes.

Gable charges but AJ back-drops him over the top rope to the floor. Gable drops AJ face-first over the edge of the apron, then sends him knees-first into the steel ring steps. Gable stands tall and says thank you as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Styles ends up getting the win with a Styles Clash.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The O.C. poses in the middle of the ring.

– Candice LeRae approaches Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis backstage trying to figure out how to spend the money they got from Miz but they’re having a hard time. Gargano wishes LeRae good luck in tonight’s match. She says maybe they’re having such a hard time because they have everything they need and it’s the holidays, a time for giving. She walks off. Gargano has an idea… he tells Lumis to follow him.

The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley. They head to the ring together and Ripley stops to whisper something in Dominik’s ear. The Judgment Day poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from a break and after some technical difficulties we come to Ford dropkicking Mysterio through the ropes. Priest tosses Ford over the announce table and he lands hard. The referee counts as Ford crawls to the ring. He makes it back in right before the 10 count. Priest with a big clothesline. Dominik tags in for the double team. Mysterio beats Ford around.

Mysterio tags Balor in. He works Ford over and grounds him with a headlock. The Judgment Day ends up getting cheap shots in while the referee is arguing with Dawkins. Balor with more offense and a backbreaker for 2. Dawkins finally gets the hot tag, unloading on all opponents. Dawkins with the flying back elbow to Balor, then a twisting splash in the corner, and a kick. Dawkins drops Balor for a 2 count as Dominik makes the save.

Balor turns it around and drops Dawkins as Ripley cheers him on. They’re both down. Tozawa unloads with right hands to Dominik in the middle of the ring. Everyone gets involved and gets their moves in as Dominik rolls Tozawa for 2. Tozawa sends Dominik out and hits a big dive. Tozawa brings it back in and comes off the top but Mysterio moves.

Tozawa with a DDT to Balor. Tozawa goes to the top to hit Mysterio but Priest grabs Tozawa for a big Razor’s Edge from the apron to the mat, while Ripley is distracting the referee. Mysterio takes advantage and covers Tozawa for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, The Judgment Day celebrates as we go to replays.

– Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis show up at a WWE merchandise stand in the concourse area. They buy the whole merchandise stand, and Gargano is ready to go spread some holiday cheer. Gargano tells Lumis to follow him to the ring. Lumis stops and gives some merch to fans standing around. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and out comes Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Christmas music plays and they’re pulling a wagon full of merchandise. They start tossing the merch to fans. Gargano stands on top of the announce table with a t-shirt cannon but he’s suddenly attacked by someone in all-black. It’s The Miz. He grabs the money and runs up the stage but Adam Pearce blocks him, and orders him to go give the money back. Gargano and Lumis are waiting in the ring. Gargano orders Miz to give Dexter his money back. Pearce is also in the ring. Miz takes the mic and says this is his money. Pearce stops Lumis from going to get his axe. Pearce says he’s going to stop this show from turning to chaos. He tells Miz to give the money back. Miz is desperate to keep the money, and will even earn it back with a rematch. Gargano whispers something in Lumis’ ear after having words with Miz. Gargano proposes a match for next week… but this will be a Ladder Match with both bags of money hanging above the ring. Miz asks about both bags. Gargano says double or nothing, winner take all… if Lumis is putting money up, Miz needs to. Miz says he has no cash. Gargano doesn’t buy he’s not rich. Miz says he’s rich but not liquid, he has a ton of money… in accounts his wife controls. Miz goes on about how Maryse gives him an allowance. A “tiny balls!” chant breaks out. Miz yells about having gigantic balls. Gargano tells him to ask Maryse for an allowance extension. Miz says he will figure out a way to get the money, don’t worry. Gargano says if Miz wants the match, they need him to help give all this merchandise away… dressed as Santa’s Little Elf. Miz hates the idea but Pearce makes it official.

– Back from the break and we get a Seth Rollins promo for tonight’s #1 contender’s match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY with partner Dakota Kai and Bayley. Out next comes Candice LeRae.

Back and forth to start the match. Bayley joined the announcers for commentary but they are having issues with her headset. She finally gets up and joins Kai at the apron after several minutes. SKY controls early on and slaps LeRae around, keeping her down. We go to commercial with SKY in control.

Lots of back and forth after the commercial break. LeRae spiked SKY into the floor at one point with a rana. SKY ends up hitting a big moonsault from the top for the pin to win.

Winner: IYO SKY

– After the match, Damage CTRL stands tall together in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Patrick hypes Kai and SKY defending against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan on this week’s SmackDown.

– We see how Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle last week, then how Solo Sikoa sent Riddle out in an ambulance after the match.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Kevin Owens, asking about last week. Owens goes on about Solo Sikoa being dangerous but Elias interrupts. He has a big match with Sikoa and wants to know if he can count on Owens being in his corner tonight. Owens is shocked. He asks Elias if he forgot the months of mental torment he put him through earlier this year. Elias says this was his brother Ezekiel. Owens goes on ranting but Elias wants to wipe the slate clean. He says the past is the past. Owens is shocked at Elias saying he needs him. He walks off, comes back with his mouth hanging open, then walks right back off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring for a Matt Riddle tribute concert. The spotlight is down and Elias is with his guitar. There’s a large photo of Riddle on display. Elias says he knew Riddle was aware of one universal truth – that WWE stands for Walk With Elias.

He says Riddle’s dream was to perform in this ring with him. Elias looks at Riddle’s bongo drums and says he won him over. He shows an item he found in Elias’ gear last week – it’s a rolled joint. The crowd laughs. No, it’s a rolled paper of lyrics, he says. He unrolls the lyrics and begins performing a new song – Elias You’re My Bro. The music finally hits and out comes Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa vs. Elias

Solo Sikoa marches into the ring as Sami Zayn cheers him on from the apron. Sikoa poses in the middle of the ring and yells out as Sami plays to the crowd for cheers and a “Ucey!” chant.

Elias unloads to start but Solo man-handles him into the corner. Elias with an elbow. Solo with big strikes. Fans chant “Sami Uso!” as Solo beats Elias around the ring now. Solo with a big forearm to drop Elias as he runs.

Solo chokes Elias on the bottom rope now as fans continue to pop for Sami Uso. Elias fights out of the corner but Sikoa rocks him and delivers more big strikes. They trade shots and Elias knocks Solo to the apron, then to the floor. Elias runs and nails a dive, rocking Solo at the ropes. Solo is furious now. He smashes around and grabs a steel chair as Sami tries to calm him. Elias looks on from the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is fighting Sikoa off. Solo with a Samoan Drop put of nowhere for a 2 count. Solo goes to the middle turnbuckle but wastes some time. He goes for the diving headbutt but Elias moves. Solo misses a corner splash. Elias with right hands now. Elias unloads in the corner. Elias with two corner splashes, then a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Zayn is nervous at ringside. Solo goes for a Samoan Drop but Elias slides out and hits a knee to the jaw. Elias with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Sami and Elias have words now. Solo comes from behind but Elias rolls him up for 2. Elias lands awkwardly on the apron and Solo superkicks him. Solo brings Elias back in for the Spinning Solo to get the pin.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall as the music hits. Sami enters the ring as we go to replays. Sami continues to talk Sikoa up. Sikoa attacks Elias while he’s down as Sami cheers him on. Sami now holds Elias up while Solo delivers the Samoan Spike. Sikoa goes out and grabs a steel chair while Sami trash talks Elias. Sikoa wraps the chair around Elias’ neck and pounds on him in the corner. Sikoa then goes for the Umaga Splash but Kevin Owens runs down and sends Sikoa out of the ring with a Stunner. Zayn retreats as Owens stares him down. Owens grabs a chair and dares Sikoa to come back and fight. Sikoa teases a fight but Zayn holds him back, saying this is not the time. Elias gets up and touches Owens on the shoulder while thanking him, but Owens turns around to deliver a Stunner to Elias. Owens’ music hits as he tosses a chair and marches up the ramp.

– We get a Tribute to The Troops video, narrated by John Cena. Fans in the arena chant “USA!” now. Back to commercial.

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes Asuka. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see snapshots of The Miz, dressed as an elf, out in the arena posing for photos with fans. He doesn’t look thrilled. We go back to the ring and Asuka looks on as Rhea Ripley makes her way out with Dominik Mysterio.

The bell rings and Asuka unloads. Asuka stays on Ripley, dropkicking her early on. Asuka is aggressive but Ripley fights back and overpowers her a bit. Asuka goes for a submission but Ripley drops her with ease, slamming her head to the mat, then works her over.

Ripley keeps Asuka down and slams her head to the mat as the referee warns her. Ripley with more offense. Asuka drops her into an armbar. Ripley tries to power out and even lifts Asuka but she keeps it locked in. Ripley makes it to the bottom rope. They tangle on the apron until Asuka nails a Hip Attack into the ring post. Asuka then knocks Ripley to the floor with double knees. We go to commercial.

Asuka fights back after the break but Ripley drops her with one strike. Ripley continues to dominate. Ripley with a bear hug to keep control now. They tangle some but Ripley tightens the hug now. Asuka rolls Ripley up but Ripley boots her. Ripley goes for a big suplex but Asuka rolls her for 2. Asuka fights back but Ripley decks her. Asuka drops her with a kick. Asuka approaches but Ripley drops her with a boot of her own.

Asuka ends up decking Ripley with a big shot. Asuka with more strikes while Ripley is on her knees. Ripley yells at her to bring it. Asuka nails the roundhouse kick and the sliding knee for a 2 count. Asuka knocks her off the apron with a Hip Attack. Dominik helps Ripley up.

Asuka approaches at ringside but Dominik gets in her way. She kicks at him and he falls. Ripley rams Asuka into the edge of the apron from out of nowhere. Ripley checks on rolls Asuka back in and checks on Dominik as fans boo. Ripley comes back in but Asuka blocks the Riptide.

Asuka with the Asuka Lock now. Dominik finally puts her boot on the bottom rope. Fans boo as Dominik hops on the apron to yell at the referee. Asuka spits mist in Dominik’s face. Ripley gets up as Dominik is knocked off the apron. Ripley with Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley rushes to ringside to tend to Dominik as he screams out. Ripley carries Dominik away as we go to replays.

– We see Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins backstage ahead of tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened between Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Ziggler is backstage by himself now. He praises the WWE United States Title and says Theory doesn’t act like a champion. Ziggler says Theory’s attitude will be his downfall and he’s not worthy to be champion. Ziggler tells Theory he better watch his back, kid.

– We get a video package hyping up Bobby Lashley for tonight’s main event.

#1 Contender’s Match for the WWE United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Bobby Lashley is out first as the music hits. Lashley marches to the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro hits. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more snapshots of The Miz with fans in the arena. Miz vs. Lumis in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match is confirmed for next week. We go back to the ring and Lashley waits as Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Fans sing along with the theme as Rollins marches to the ring.

The bell rings and Lashley charges Rollins as he plays to thee crowd. Lashley beats Rollins down in the corner as the referee backs him off. Lashley sends Rollins to the floor, then into the barrier. Rollins fights free to avoid the ring post, then sends Lashley into it shoulder-first. Rollins leaps off the apron with a flying knee. Rollins plays to the crowd as the referee counts.

Rollins talks some trash and locks up but Lashley sends him to the floor. We see Austin Theory watching from backstage. Lashley sends Rollins face-first into the steel ring steps. Lashley keeps control and grabs half of the steel ring steps but the referee warns him and he tosses the steps away. Rollins runs and charges but ends up over the barrier again. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re in the corner. Lashley with a neckbreaker, then a long vertical suplex. Rollins kicks out at 2. Lashley takes Rollins to the top but Rollins apparently bites him, then knocks him to the mat. Rollins with a big crossbody for 2. Rollins ducks a clothesline and drops Lashley with a kick to the head.

Theory is shown watching backstage again. Rollins with a suicide dive to send Lashley into the barrier, then a second dive right after. Rollins tries again but Lashley rushes in and rocks him. Lashley blocks a suplex but Rollins blocks his suplex. Rollins with Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Fans begin to sing Rollins’ theme as Lashley scrambles to the floor to regroup. Rollins runs around but Lashley scoops him and runs him head-first into the ring post. Lashley brings it back in and stalks Rollins. Rollins jumps over a Spear and rolls Lashley for 2. Rollins with a superkick for a close 2 count. Rollins goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Rollins can’t believe it.

Rollins goes for the Stomp but Lashley blocks it with his neck. Lashley scoops Rollins with a powerslam. Lashley with The Hurt Lock now. The referee gets out of the way to the floor but he hurts his ankle. Lashley with a Spear. The referee limps back in to make the 2 count. Lashley is upset about the count. Lashley goes for another Spear but Rollins turns it into the Pedigree for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins’ music hits as he stands tall and celebrates. We go to replays. Lashley is furious with the referee now. He yells at him, then elbows another. Adam Pearce runs down and they argue. Things get heated and Pearce says Lashley is fired. An angry Pearce storms off. Lashley is shocked. Lashley walks up the ramp as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.