– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look at Paul Heyman backstage. He’s holding the gold belonging to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman welcomes us and introduces himself as the representative for Reigns. The camera now shows Reigns sitting down in front of Heyman. Reigns says RAW is the home of Kevin Owens, the home that Owens continues to leave and continues to try and crash the Gates of The Island of Relevancy, and now he’s went and got John Cena. Reigns says Owens will need way more than that, he will need the entire RAW locker room, to have his back, because you’ve interfered in Reigns’ business too much, so now it’s time they return the favor and show the resources and juice they’ve got. Reigns says they will make Owens’ life a living hell until everyone acknowledges The Bloodline. We now cut backstage to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are yelling into the camera, while Solo Sikoa man-handles Mustafa Ali and one other person behind them, and Sami Zayn stands by as well. The Bloodline is here. We cut to the RAW opening video.

– We’re now live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. We go right to the ring as the pyro goes off.

The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, with Akira Tozawa. Out next comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Mysterio is wearing sunglasses due to the mist he took from Asuka last week. The Judgment Day poses on the apron as their opponents look on.

The bell rings and Priest locks up with Ford, trading arm holds on each other. Ford blocks a back-drop and unloads on Priest with kicks into the ropes. Ford goes wild with strikes, then nails a dropkick but Priest is still up. Ford charges but Priest drops him. Priest launches Ford into the corner, then works him over and stomps away. Balor tags in and keeps the attack going on Ford.

We cut backstage and see The Bloodline beating up WWE NXT Superstar Andre Chase, who is at RAW to work the WWE Main Event tapings, and Elias. Sami Zayn and The Usos brag into the camera as Chase gets beat down. Priest and Balor continue dominating the match for the next few minutes, despite Dawkins and Ford trying to turn it around. The Profits are knocked out to the floor while Priest and Balor stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford drops Balor with a DDT. Dawkins tags in and runs wild, knocking Priest down on the apron, then going to work on Balor. Priest runs in but Dawkins nails a Spinebuster, then the corkscrew elbow to Balor in the corner.

Dawkins sends Balor to the floor. Dawkins runs the ring but Priest nails him with South of Heaven, not seeing Ford tag in. Ford with a Frogsplash to Priest. Balor covers Ford for a close 2 count as a concerned Ripley looks on. Ford rocks Balor with an enziguri. Balor quickly recovers and they go at it. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor with a running corner dropkick to Ford.

Tozawa walks over and has words with Ripley and Mysterio, which distracts Balor. Tozawa throws liquid from his red Solo cup into Mysterio’s face, which aggravates his eye injury from last week. The distraction allows Ford to roll Balor up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits and Tozawa head to the ramp to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays as The Judgment Day tries to recover. Graves says that wasn’t water in Tozawa’s cup, he can smell it. Ripley marches up to the ramp and yells at Tozawa, then drops him with a single shot. Ripley calls Tozawa to the ring, saying he will fight her if he’s man enough. Ripley returns to the ring to wait on Tozawa. The Profits hype Tozawa up as we go back to commercial.

Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from the break and The Street Profits are still trying to talk Akira Tozawa into the match. The bell rings and he hesitates but enters the ring as Rhea Ripley looks on. Th rest of The Judgment Day watches from ringside near the announcers.

Tozawa rushes in and ducks a kick but gets kicked by Ripley. Tozawa counters and Ripley taunts him, telling him to hit her. Ripley attacks and turns him inside out. Ripley covers for a 2 count.

Ripley stomps away in the corner now as the referee counts. Ripley stops to pose for boos from the crowd. Ripley launches Tozawa across the ring and he hits the turnbuckles, then goes down. Ripley stands over Tozawa with big right hands, now to the back of his head as he turns over. Ripley with big forearms to the back of the head now. Tozawa blocks a suplex attempt and tries for one of his own but she hits him in the ribs, then nails a long vertical suplex. Tozawa kicks out at 2.

Ripley grounds Tozawa with a headlock now. Tozawa gets back up but Ripley slams him. Tozawa tries to mount some kind of offense but Ripley catches him for a slam, but he counters and rolls her for a 2 count. Ripley catches Tozawa in mid-air again but he falls to the mat.

Tozawa counters a powerbomb with a hurricanrana, sending Ripley to the floor. Montez Ford mocks Ripley as Dominik Mysterio runs over to check o her. Tozawa runs the ropes for a dive but Finn Balor trips him. Ford and Angelo Dawkins now run over and leap out, taking Balor and Damian Priest down. Tozawa blocks a Riptide.

Ripley runs into the ring post as Tozawa moves. Tozawa knocks Dominik off the apron with a running boot. Tozawa goes to the top for the big senton but Ripley moves and he lands hard. Ripley grabs Tozawa and hits the Riptide for the pin in the middle of the ring to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Judgment Day poses over Tozawa now.

– We see what happened last week with Bobby Lashley and Adam Pearce. Pearce is backstage on the phone now, and Cathy Kelley is standing by. Pearce yells at Paul Heyman on his voicemail, wanting Heyman to return his calls about what’s going down tonight. Cathy asks Pearce about the Lashley situation. Pearce says they talked it over this week and it will be a matter of when Lashley comes back. MVP walks up and wants to have a word with Pearce. Pearce tells MVP he will see him in his office, but a referee rushes over and says something has happened at the loading docks. Pearce rushes off to the docks and Kelley follows.

The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles and Mia Yim. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and officials are tending to Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. They have just been attacked. Cathy asks Ziggler what happened and he says The Bloodline happened. We go back to the ring and The O.C. waits as Alpha Academy enters next – Chad Gable and Otis.

The bell rings as Gable locks up with Anderson. Gable with the first takedown. They tangle on the mat now. Anderson mounts some offense and takes Gable down, grounding him by his arm. Gallows tags in for the quick double team. Gallows with big body shots to Gable in the corner now. Gallows with a big back elbow into the corner. Anderson tags back in to take over.

Gable quickly takes Anderson to the corner but misses a strike. Anderson with a takedown by the arm. Fans chant for Otis now as Gallows tags back in to take over on Gable. Gable avoids a big boot, then taunts Gallows. Gallows calls him a nerd, then rocks him with a right hand. Otis tags in but he collides with Gallows’ fist.

Otis dodges a move into the corner, then rocks Gallows. They go at it and Gallows nails a flying shoulder to send Otis to the floor. Gable runs in but The Good Brothers launch him out of the ring, onto Otis at ringside. Anderson and Gallows stand tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

