– The final WWE RAW of 2021 with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view opens up live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – Randy Orton and Riddle. The champs head to the ring as the announcers hype up tonight’s RAW line-up.

Riddle gets more pyro as he flies in and kicks his flip-flops off. Orton takes the mic and the crowd goes wild. Riddle has a Christmas card but Orton isn’t interested in reading it. Riddle speaks up and welcomes Detroit to the final RAW of 2021, and says if you liked what RK-Bro did in 2021, you will love what they do in 2022. Riddle tries some comedy but Orton says the only way he’s going to have a Happy New Year if he defeats Otis tonight, and the only way they will have a Happy New Year together is if they retain their titles at WWE Day 1 over The Mysterios or The Street Profits G

Riddle talks about how he did some self-reflecting last week while he was off. Orton has the production truck show how he defeated Chad Gable but then had the RKO blocked three times by Otis. Riddle rants on and wonders if Otis is un-RKO-able. Orton admits Otis is a powerhouse but after last week… the music interrupts and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Gable. Gable praises Otis as being the most dangerous man in WWE, and his protege. Fans boo. Gable brings up how he recently achieved his Master’s Degree with a 4.0 GPA, and then knocks the mindless morons of Detroit. Gable talks about how Otis will send Orton limping into WWE Day 1 tonight and then it’s a matter of time before Alpha Academy has the titles.

Riddle interrupts and offers to fight Gable tonight. Riddle and Gable trade shots on the mic now, and a match is made for tonight. Gable accepts with the idea that Alpha Academy will take out both champions before their title defense this week. Riddle says he will win and when he does, he has a surprise for Orton, and he knows Orton will love it.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. Chad Gable

Back from the break and Chad Gable is going at it with RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle. Gable goes behind and slams Riddle to the mat. They tangle as Otis and RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton watch from ringside.

Riddle and Gable tangle on the mat some more before Gable grounds Riddle by his arm and talks some trash. Gable fights out of a Triangle attempt and gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Riddle finally takes it to the corner and unloads with strikes. They go to the opposite corner and Gable takes Riddle’s leg out, sending it into the ropes. Riddle clutches the leg in pain as Orton talks to him. Gable takes advantage and stays on Riddle, now focusing on the hurt leg.

Riddle looks to fight up and out with kicks but Gable counters and hits a big Tiger suplex for a close 2 count. Gable goes to the top but has to land on his feet off the moonsault as Riddle pulls him into the Triangle. Gable counters and applies the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Riddle breaks it but Gable ducks a kick.

Gable goes for a big German but Riddle slides out and nails a step-up knee. Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro and he hits it for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as the music hits but Otis immediately rushes the ring and levels Riddle, sending him out of the ring at Orton’s feet. Orton seethes and fans chant his name as we go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

Back from the break ans the bell rings as RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton goes for an early RKO but Otis blocks it and drops him. Otis then nails a big splash in the middle of the ring.

Otis drops a headbutt to keep Orton down, then talks some trash as Chad Gable and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle look on. Fans chant for Orton as Otis delivers shoulder thrusts in the corner. They go on and Orton has another RKO blocked as Otis sends him to the floor.

Otis follows but runs into the steel ring steps as Orton moves. They return to the ring and Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT, nailing it for a big pop. Orton is slow to capitalize but Otis is also down. Riddle rallies fans from ringside. Orton readies for the RKO but Otis blocks it again, then catches him with a big powerslam in the middle of the ring.

Otis stands tall over Orton as fans boo him. Otis goes to the second turnbuckle for a Vader Bomb but Orton moves. Orton comes right back with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall to celebrate as the music hits. Riddle is so proud of Orton for hitting the RKO on Otis. Riddle says it’s time for Orton’s present now. There’s only one present big and good enough for his friend Orton, and that’s a big, beautiful hug, bro. Riddle gets a “Randy!” chant going but Orton hesitates. Riddle goes on about how nobody else will know. Orton gives in and they hug in the middle of the ring. Orton fakes Riddle out with a quick RKO attempt but they have a laugh and go back to celebrating.

– Still to come, The Miz and Maryse renew their vows with a very special officiant.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage with Kevin Patrick. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last week, and how they destroyed Big E and Lashley after the bout. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Kevin Owens now. Patrick shows us a video message we just received from the WWE Champion. Big E goes on about how this is about his story, showing up every week and knowing he’s worth more, walking out of WWE Day 1 with the title and oh, you’ve got to feel that, sucka. Owens says he heard all that but Big E is wrong. Owens says Big E is at home this week while Owens is here. Owens takes credit for taking out Lashley and Big E last week, despite Rollins being there, and the next part of his plan involves him taking the WWE Title at Day 1. Owens storms off.

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. Tamina Snuka and R-Truth

We go back to the ring for mixed tag team action as WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is out with Reggie. They dance around as we go back to commercial.

