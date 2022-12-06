– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.

– The music hits and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, plus Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. They head to the ring together.

We see video from earlier today that shows The Bloodline arriving in their black SUV. Byron Saxton approaches for comments. Matt Riddle comes riding by on his scooter, straight through the group. Jey talks some trash until we see Solo attacking Elias in the background. The Bloodline then beat Elias down and left him laying. We go back to the ring now and Jey declares that The Bloodline is in your city. They have some bad news – the title match that was scheduled is now officially canceled. Fans boo. Jey brings up the enforcer, Solo, enforcing Elias in the parking lot. They know everyone came to see The Bloodline compete, but the bright side is Riddle doesn’t have to get his ass beat, and Elias can take his ass home and recover. So The Usos can continue being the best tag team ever, and whoever wants it can run up but they will remain on top because you are the 2s, and they are the 1s. The music interrupts and out comes Riddle on his scooter.

Riddle says it wasn’t cool how they took out Elias on his first night to get WWE gold. Riddle says it’s not like The Bloodline to run from a fight, not very Ucey. Yo, yo, yo, hold up my dawg, interrupts Sami. He’s an expert on what Ucey is, not Riddle. Sami goes on and tells Riddle to turn around and go home unless he wants to feel the same thing Elias did. Riddle says he did find a tag team partner, and there will be a title match tonight. Fans pop. Riddle says he and this guy really don’t get along, aren’t really bros, but they both hate The Bloodline. The music hits and out comes Kevin Owens to a big pop. Sami is shocked. Owens and Riddle march to the ring, and Owens is fired up, ready to get at The Bloodline.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos

The bell rings with Jey Uso charging at Kevin Owens with a superkick. Owens blocks the kick and unloads with strikes. Owens drops Jey and hits a senton for a 2 count.

Jimmy Uso rallies his brother as Owens takes him to the corner for more strikes. Owens goes for a corner cannonball but Jimmy pulls him to safety. Owens runs around the ring and clotheslines Jimmy, then launches Jey into the barrier. Owens barks at Solo Sikoa while Sami Zayn keeps his distance. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens covers Jimmy for 2 after a crotch chop and a cannonball. Owens keeps control for another 2 count as Sami barks at him from ringside. Riddle tags in to take over. Jimmy runs into a kick but Jey nails a cheap shot kick from the apron while the referee isn’t looking. Jey tags in for the double team while Riddle is down. Jey stomps to keep Riddle grounded.

Jey and Owens have words now. Jey goes back to working Riddle over, choking him on the middle rope while Sikoa stares him down from ringside. Jey with a backbreaker, holding Riddle over his knee while Jimmy flies off the top. Riddle kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Riddle now as Jimmy works him over. Riddle drops Jey on the apron but Jimmy levels Riddle with an uppercut. Jey knocks Owens off the apron, but gets rocked by Riddle. Jey takes Riddle back down for another close 2 count.

Riddle gets up and unloads with lefts and rights. Riddle misses a kick, and Jey comes right back with a pop-up neck breaker for a close 2 count. We go back to commercial with Jey in control.

Back from the break and Riddle hits a senton on Jimmy. Owens tags in and goes right to the top to hit a Swanton Bomb for a close 2 count. Jimmy blocks the Stunner but Owens superkicks him. They end up both going down after Jimmy superkicks Owens. Jey and Riddle tag in. Riddle nails a kick. They trade offense now. Riddle sends Jey over the top rope to the floor. Sami helps Jey up now. Owens comes over but Solo gets in his face.

Riddle runs the ring and leaps out, taking Solo out. Jey rocks Owens but Riddle nails Jey with a knee to the face. Riddle rolls Jey back in but Sami distracts Riddle as they have words over Sami saving Jey from the dive. Riddle finally goes back in but he’s superkicked by Jey, who tagged Jimmy in before Riddle came back in. Jimmy rushes in and The Usos catch Riddle with the 1D for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The Bloodline is beating Riddle down in the middle of the ring now. Owens rushes in with a steel chair and he starts decking Bloodline members, forcing them to retreat. Owens chases them. Back in the ring, Sikoa destroys Riddle and leaves him laying with the Umaga Spike. Sikoa stands tall and yells out, then hits the Umaga Splash in the corner as the boos get louder. Sikoa brings a chair in the ring now as Riddle pleads from the corner. Sikoa wraps the chair around Riddle’s neck, then pounds on him some more. Fans boo as Sikoa calls for another Umaga Splash, but this time with the chair around Riddle’s neck. Solo hits it and stands tall in the middle of the ring, looking straight up. Fans boo as referees check on Riddle. We go to more replays. Sikoa marches to the back as EMTs come out and load Riddle up on a stretcher. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s Triple Threats. The Judgment Day is backstage now. Rhea Ripley gives praise to Asuka and Bayley, but says they are not Rhea bloody Ripley, and they won’t beat her tonight. Ripley goes on and says when she’s done with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, the entire women’s locker room will be calling her mami.

– We see what happened with The Bloodline, Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. We also see what happened with Riddle as he was stretchered out of the arena.

– We go backstage to WWE Hall of Famer JBL at his invitational poker tournament. Tamina Snuka, Dana Brooke, Akira Tozawa, Dominik Mysterio and Shelton Benjamin are at one table. The other table has The O.C., Alpha Academy, and Baron Corbin. Luke Gallows is representing The O.C., while Chad Gable is representing Alpha Academy at the table. JBL welcomes everyone and says this will become a bigger tradition than the Master’s or the Olympics, a bigger spectacle than WrestleMania. JBL knows a lot of you don’t see eye to eye, and no one likes Tozawa, but poker is a gentleman, and gentlewoman’s sport, especially in this high-stakes room. JBL says the rules are simple… he begins but Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano enter. Lumis puts his bag of The Miz’s money on the table. JBL says this is invitational and he guarantees these 2, or these 1.5, were not invited. JBL says besides, Lumis just signed his WWE contract and probably doesn’t have the 50 dime buy-in. Lumis dumps the bag of money out on the table and everyone is impressed. JBL welcomes Lumis to the game and says let’s get this party started.

#1 Contender’s Qualifier Triple Threat: Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring for the first of two Triple Threats booked on tonight’s show as Bayley makes her way out by herself. The winner of this match will advance to next week’s RAW to face the winner of the second Triple Threat, with the winner of next week’s singles match being named the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch comes through the crowd with a mic now, distracting Bayley. Fans chant “Becky!” now. Lynch recalls beating up Damage CTRL last week. Lynch enters the ring and talks about her history with Bayley. They have words and Bayley pleads to the crowd but fans chant for Lynch instead. Lynch admits Damage CTRL has been successful, or at least WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have. She calls Bayley a loser but says she hopes she wins tonight so the can make some more history together, that is… if Bayley is woman enough to face The Man. Lynch drops the mic and exits the ring. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley now. Lynch stops and stares Ripley down. Ripley smirks at her while slowly walking to the ring. They face off and a referee comes out to try and keep them apart. The staredown goes on for more than a minute with Ripley and Lynch keeping eyes locked on each other. Ripley talks some trash and backs her way to the ring, still staring at Lynch. Ripley hits the ring an we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Asuka to a pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. The bell rings and Asuka attacks Bayley to start, taking her out. Asuka unloads but Ripley rolls her up from behind for 2. Ripley ends up tossing Bayley to the floor.

Asuka and Ripley go at it now. Ripley with a suplex but Asuka stays in there. Ripley unloads on Asuka and hits her with thrusts in the corner now. Bayley attacks from behind. Ripley and Bayley go at it now. Ripley with shots in the corner, then a big suplex in the middle of the ring. Ripley launches Asuka into the turnbuckles and she goes down.

Ripley with a forearm to Bayley’s back, then she launches Bayley into the turnbuckles. Ripley continues to dominate both opponents now, stopping to pose for some cheers and boos. Asuka fights Ripley off with strikes. Bayley attacks from behind. Asuka and Bayley team up on Ripley now, then launching her shoulder-first into the ring post.

Bayley kicks Asuka but Asuka knocks her to the apron with a shoulder. Bayley dodges the hip Attack, then pulls Asuka to the floor. Bayley sends Asuka face-first into the barrier. They brawl at ringside until Ripley leaps off the apron with a cannonball to take them both out on the floor. Ripley laughs as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley has a submission on Asuka, holing her up for a kick by Bayley. Bayley and Ripley taunt Asuka while she’s down now. Ripley sends Asuka face-first into the top turnbuckle. Ripley then whips Bayley into Asuka but Asuka sends her to the floor. Asuka unloads on Ripley with strikes now. Asuka counters Ripley, then dodges a corner splash.

Asuka kicks Ripley in the face. Ripley slams Bayley face-first into the mat. Asuka works them both over now. Ripley blocks a Bulldog by Asuka but Asuka levels Bayley with a clothesline. Asuka ends up hitting a Codebreaker Ripley for a 2 count. Asuka with kicks to Bayley and Ripley on their knees now. Bayley ducks and rolls Asuka for 2. Asuka with the ankle lock submission on Bayley now as she yells out. Bayley has Ripley’s hair now. Asuka launches Bayley with a big German suplex, then drops Ripley with a superkick. Bayley ends up sending Asuka down to the floor.

Bayley tries to talk Ripley into teaming up on Asuka with her. Bayley goes to attack from behind but Ripley catches her. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Asuka rushes in with a double Codebreaker. She covers Ripley for 2, then covers Bayley for 2. Asuka can’t believe it as fans cheer her on. Asuka goes to the top and kicks Bayley away. Asuka with a missile dropkick to Bayley for 2. Asuka goes right into the Asuka Lock on Bayley now. Ripley comes in and breaks the hold with a big basement dropkick. Ripley covers Asuka for 2.

Ripley with a big clothesline to Asuka, then a chop to put her back down. Asuka blocks the next clothesline and takes Ripley down into the armbar. Bayley flies off the second rope with a flying elbow drop to break the hold up but Asuka kicks out at 2. Bayley pounds on Asuka to keep her down now. Bayley with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex on Asuka but Ripley breaks the pin up at 2.

Ripley with three big headbutts on Bayley, then a big Northern Lights suplex. Bayley kicks out at 2. Ripley ducks a kick by Asuka, then drives her into the mat from up on her shoulders. Asuka kicks out at 2 and Ripley can’t believe it. Ripley runs and dropkicks Bayley off the apron. Ripley goes to the floor, then runs and leaps off the steel ring steps but she misses Bayley as Bayley side-steps.

Bayley comes in and tangles with Asuka. Asuka rolls her for 2 after blocking the Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Asuka with back-fists and more now. Asuka kicks Bayley in the jaw. Asuka with a missile dropkick but Bayley side-steps, sending her to the mat. Bayley with the Rose Plant for the pin to win and advance to next week’s singles match.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall as the music hits, then makes her exit. Ripley comes right in and pounds on Asuka while she’s down. Ripley with the Riptide in the middle of the ring to put Asuka back down. Ripley stands tall, clutching her arm as fans boo. Ripley exits the ring.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage laughing and strutting. Kevin Patrick announces a #1 contender’s match for next week with Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley. The winner will face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at a later date. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to the ring. He struts to the ring as fans sing along with his theme.

Rollins takes the mic and introduces himself to Washington, DC. He’s fired up about next week’s #1 contender’s match with Bobby Lashley, with the winner going on to challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Rollins has things to say to Lashley, but he’s not out here tonight and that’s no fun, and Washington, DC sounds like it wants to have some fun tonight. Rollins says it sounded like they had fun singing his song. They start singing again. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley to a pop.

Fans chant for Lashley as he faces off with Rollins in the middle of the ring. Lashley says he’s here, so what does Rollins want to tell him? Lashley warns Rollins to be careful. Rollins says Lashley isn’t the same since losing to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. Rollins says we’ve all been there, but what is with your obsession with Lesnar. He asks Lashley if he’s scared of Lesnar. Rollins goes on and Lashley knows he’s just trying to get under his skin. Rollins says if not scared, Lashley must be jealous of Lesnar. Rollins goes on taunting Lashley, saying Lesnar had the career Lashley wishes he had. Lashley grabs Rollins’ collar and says this isn’t about Lesnar, it’s about Rollins and him, and the WWE United States Title that should be around his waist. Rollins says the title won’t fill the void left by Lashley knowing he’s not Brock. Rollins goes on taunting until Lashley drops him with a right hand. Rollins attacks and they brawl.

Lashley dumps Rollins over the top rope to the floor. Lashley unloads on Rollins against the barrier, then launches him into the barrier. Fans cheer them on as Lashley pounds on Rollins with forearms. Officials rush down to try and keep them apart. Rollins breaks free as order is restored at ringside. Rollins breaks free and leaps onto Lashley as the brawl goes on. The brawl continues in the ring. Lashley charges with a Spear but he accidentally hits WWE Producer Petey Williams instead. Adam Pearce is furious now, yelling at Lashley.

– Byron Saxton catches up with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory backstage, asking him about what we just saw. Theory says we just saw two former champions fighting over scraps, oblivious to the fact that the business has evolved and forgotten about them. He says we live in the now and they fight on his time, all the cards are in his hand. Theory goes on and declares that The Forever is just beginning. Theory turns to leave but Mustafa Ali is standing there. Ali taunts him about writing checks he can’t cash-in, and taunts him over Money In the Bank. Ali laughs. Theory says Ali is so annoying, all he does is cry about opportunities but then he gets beat down. Theory asks Ali why he just doesn’t quit. Ali says because he’s not like Theory. Ali says unlike Theory, he fights for what he has, for the chances he has. Ali says Theory can put him down but he’s going to get back up, get back in his face, and become champion. Theory says fine, if Ali wants his shot, if he wants to shock the world, go get ready. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and JBL’s poker tournament is going on backstage. Chad Gable folds his hand and talks about knowing when to walk away, but Luke Gallows calls him a nerd. They have a shoosh vs. nerd back and forth. Baron Corbin tells them to relax because he’s trying to get a read on Dexter Lumis. Corbin lays his cards down and tells Lumis to show. Lumis has the better hand. Corbin calls him a cheater, saying there’s no way Lumis could beat him. Corbin accuses Lumis of having cards in his sleeve. Corbin goes to physically threaten Lumis but Lumis pulls out a shiny axe, then places it in the middle of the table. We go to the other table and Akira Tozawa is about to take all the chips, but Dominik Mysterio talks some trash, threatening him with The Judgment Day. Tozawa laughs and says he doesn’t care, you are the problem. Mysterio and Tozawa stand up and face off now. Dominik says Tozawa is almost as short as his dead-beat dad. JBL gets in between them and tells them they can’t fight back here in this classy establishment, so take it outside. Tozawa says he will see Mysterio in the ring. Mysterio agrees, then snatches some chips before walking off.

WWE United States Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Mustafa Ali is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they go at it. Theory sends Ali down first. Ali attacks with a headlock. Theory drops him with a shoulder. Theory talks trash to a frustrated Ali now. Ali fights back with a chop but Theory flattens him with a running strike. Theory keeps Ali down in the corner with a boot to the chest while taunting him. Theory launches Ali into the corner but Ali jumps over him when he charges.

Ali tangles with Theory, then nails a hurricanrana to send him out. Ali knocks Theory off the apron to the floor, then nails a big suicide dive. Ali plays to the crowd for a pop. Ali brings it back to the apron but Theory catches him and launches him into the ring post. Theory talks some more trash and sends Ali into the barrier face-first. Theory asks Ali how it feels as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali is chopping Theory in the corner. Theory goes on but has to stop and blocks The ATL. Ali with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Theory with a back elbow to the face. Theory goes to the top but Ali rocks him. Ali climbs up for a hurricanrana but

They both get up and Ali nails a tornado DDT for a close 2 count. Ali stomps away on Theory to keep him down now. Ali goes up but Theory crotches him and turns him upside down. Theory with kicks now as the referee warns him. Theory with more kicks while Ali is upside down. Theory poses for boos, then goes back to pounding on Ali while he’s stuck upside down. Theory turns around to a big superkick from out of nowhere by Dolph Ziggler.

Winner by DQ: Austin Theory

– After the bell, Theory is announced as the winner by DQ. Ziggler kicks Theory out of the ring. Ali is furious now. He has words with Ziggler in the middle of the ring. Theory decks Ziggler from behind, dropping him and sending him into Ali. Theory pounds on Ziggler, then launches Ali into the ring post shoulder-first. Ali lands out on the floor. Theory scoops Ziggler for The ATL in the middle of the ring as the boos get louder. Theory raises the title in the air.

– JBL is backstage on the phone with someone, telling them how awesome his poker invitational is because of the people and money everywhere. The Miz walks up and they shake hands. Miz says there was a slight oversight on JBL’s part because Miz wasn’t invited to the tournament. Miz goes to enter the room but JBL reminds him of the buy-in. Miz says due to some of his recent financial improprieties, he doesn’t have liquid cash, but he says JBL knows he’s good for it. JBL says Miz really hasn’t been good in paying off his debts as of late, and everyone else paid cash. Miz offers his Rolex watch. JBL looks at it and asks Miz if he knows it’s not real. Miz is shocked as he hurries away. JBL goes back to his phone call and says it looks like Miz won’t be joining us.

– Back from the break and the poker tournament is going on. Chad Gable has folded again. Baron Corbin goes to clean house but The O.C. accuses him of cheating. AJ Styles and Corbin face off. Corbin shoves him. Alpha Academy stands with Corbin. JBL snaps, he stands between the two sides and calls them barbarians, saying they’re ruining his tournament. The two sides have words and we have a match in the works. JBL says you’ve got to be kidding me, calling them all idiots. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are alone at the first table. Gargano says it looks like they won. Lumis tosses some cash to the dealer, then he and Gargano gather the rest to end the segment.

– We see what happened with Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Bayley earlier. Cathy Kelley is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair now, asking her about possibly facing Bayley again for the title. Belair admits what Bayley did was impressive tonight, but she’d be glad to face any of the women, including Ripley, who could’ve handled the loss with grace instead of acting like a sore loser against Asuka. Kelley asks Belair who she thinks will face Bayley next week. She says Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch are all dangerous in their own ways… she’s grown closer with Bliss and sees exactly why she once ran the division as champion, while Cross is an unpredictable wild card who can surprise anyone at any time, and Lynch has challenged her more than any other rival she has, but at the end of the day, no matter who wins they have to be ready for The EST because she stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready.

The O.C. vs. Baron Corbin and Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out first comes The O.C. – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, with Mia Yim. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened in the opener with The Usos retaining over Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, then how Solo Sikoa destroyed Riddle after the match, then Riddle being stretchered away and leaving the arena in the back of an ambulance. We go back to the ring and The O.C. waits as WWE Hall of Famer JBL makes his way out first, followed by Baron Corbin as the pyro goes off. Alpha Academy is out next – Chad Gable and Otis.

JBL joins Graves and Patrick on commentary. The bell rings and Corbin unloads on Styles. Corbin drops Styles and plays to the crowd for boos. AJ finally fights back and drops Corbin with a DDT. Anderson and Gable tag in now. They go at it and hit the mat. Gable rolls Anderson around and then they get up. Gable drops Anderson with a shoulder, then poses. Anderson drops Gable and in comes Gallows for the double team. Gallows works on Gable’s arm now.

We have some technical difficulties and come back to AJ working Corbin over after knocking Otis off the apron. Gable yanks the rope down and sends AJ to the floor. Otis follows up with a clothesline and we go to commercial with the heels standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Otis is dominating AJ. Otis with a big splash but AJ hangs in there. Corbin tags back in and fights AJ. AJ launches in from the apron but Corbin rocks him in mid-air for a close 2 count. Corbin mounts AJ with big strikes now while talking trash. Gable tags back in and beats AJ down in the corner. AJ tries to fight back but Gable drops him, then knocks Anderson off the apron with a cheap shot.

AJ back-drops Gable for an opening. Gallows comes in but the referee backs him out. AJ charges an Corbin catches him with Deep Six while the referee is dealing with Gallows. Corbin rushes back out of the ring and Gable covers AJ for a close 2 count as he kicks out of Deep Six. Otis comes in and splashes AJ in the corner. Otis sends AJ into the turnbuckles but misses a splash. AJ drops Otis with a pele kick.

Anderson and Gable tag in now. Anderson unloads and hits a big senton, then knocks Corbin off the apron. Anderson with a second rope neckbreaker to Gable for a close 2 count as Yim cheers him on from ringside. Gable catches Anderson in a leg hook, then goes into the ankle lock. Anderson gets free and nails a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as Corbin makes the save. Corbin drops AJ over his knee, then nails Gallows with a back elbow as he runs in. Corbin runs out and back in but AJ nails a sliding forearm to him. Gallows with a big boot to Corbin. Otis and Gallows collide now. Otis with a big slam to Gallows.

AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to Otis from out of nowhere. Gable with a big German suplex to AJ. Gable rolls Anderson up for a close 2 count. Gable rocks Anderson and they trade big strikes now. Anderson with a big uppercut to drop Gable. Gallows tags in as Gable rolls Anderson up for a German suplex. Gallows breaks it up and then they hit the Magic Killer on Gable for the pin to win.

Winners: The O.C.

– After the match, JBL is ranting about The O.C. cheating but he missed Gallows’ tag. The music hits as The O.C. stands tall in the ring now.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage warming up, with Lilly right beside her. We see Bray Wyatt-related graphics on the screen in the background. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Byron Saxton is backstage with Candice LeRae. Saxton brings up what happened last week with Damage CTRL, and reveals that LeRae will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in singles action next week. He asks if she feels like a marked woman, and she says absolutely she does. LeRae says she may be new to RAW but she’s known these women for a long time. She just returned from an injury they were responsible for, and she had to send a message last week. She says she’s a new mom and has so much to fight for now, and won’t let anyone push her around. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis interrupt with their big earnings from the poker tournament. The trio hurries off to discuss the money.

Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and Akira Tozawa is waiting. The music hits and out next comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

The bell rings and they go at it. Tozawa rocks Mysterio and unloads with forearms. Tozawa ends up launching Mysterio with a hurricanrana, then cornering him. Mysterio suckers Tozawa in, then sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Mysterio stomps away to boos as Ripley cheers him on from ringside.

Mysterio with the Three Amigos suplexes now as fans boo. Tozawa kicks out at 2. Mysterio grounds Tozawa with a headlock. Tozawa counters with a hurricanrana, then a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. Tozawa with a big pump kick to level Mysterio. Tozawa rolls him up for 2. Tozawa keeps control and drags Mysterio to the corner.

Tozawa goes to the top as Ripley screams at Dominik to get up. Tozawa flies for the big senton but Dominik moves and Tozawa lands hard. Mysterio goes back to the top and hits the Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Mysterio stands tall as the music hits. The Judgment Day regroups in the middle of the ring to celebrate. Mysterio grabs Tozawa for an attack but the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits. They rush the ring and The Judgment Day retreats.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened earlier with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, with WWE Producer Petey Williams getting hit by a Spear. Adam Pearce stops Lashley backstage now. Pearce says they need to talk about what happened. Pearce isn’t saying Lashley did it on purpose, and he doesn’t want to punish him by taking away the #1 contender’s match next week, but if it happens again… Lashley argues. Pearce tells him to look at it from his shoes. Pearce knows it was an accident but he’s asking Lashley to not make it another accident. Lashley nods and walks off, but turns back around and tells Pearce to make sure no one else stands in his way. Lashley walks off.

#1 Contender’s Qualifier Triple Threat: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Alexa Bliss. Nikki Cross is out next. The winner of this match will face Bayley next week with the winner being named the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Cross and Bliss stare at each other as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch for the main event. She stops and raises her first as the smoke shoots up. Lynch greets a few fans on her way to the ring.

