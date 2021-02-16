– Tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW. He hypes tonight’s Gauntlet Match main event. Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must-see edition of MizTV. Mike Rome does the introduction. The Miz is by himself, but is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase. Miz welcomes everyone and quickly introduces his guest. Out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the pyro goes off.

Drew raises the WWE Title in the ring and more pyro goes off. They sit down and Miz welcomes Drew. He says John Morrison isn’t here because he’s with a top name producer recording a Bad Bunny diss track. Miz names some of Drew’s victories but points out his Road to WrestleMania 37 could end this Sunday with the loaded Elimination Chamber match. Miz says if it were him he would be panicking. Miz goes on about Sheamus turning on McIntyre and the Chamber match, saying Drew was screwed by WWE officials. Miz keeps ranting until Drew finally loudly yells at him to shut the hell up. Fans pop. Miz tries to make his case but Drew says if Miz interrupts him one more time he will regret it. Drew is sick and tired… Miz keeps running his mouth and Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt in the middle of the ring.

Drew grabs the MITB briefcase and launches it towards the stage. Drew grabs his title and marches up the ramp as his music hits. Miz slowly gets back to his feet in the ring. Drew is gone now. Miz goes on ranting about how the pressure of Elimination Chamber is getting to Drew. Miz says he does not have any of that pressure. He keeps ranting and teases a cash-in on Sunday. Miz warns every Superstar, whether you’re going for the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title, to be warned and realize that he is in control. Miz says when he cashes in, he will be standing in the ring as champion. The boos get louder. Miz goes on and announces that he is removing himself from the Elimination Chamber match. The music hits as Miz makes his exit. We get a replay of the headbutt by McIntyre.

Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business

Back from the break and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP with RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. We saw WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in action last week and the announcers plugged his Elimination Chamber Triple Threat against Riddle and Keith Lee. Tom notes that Lee suffered injuries last week and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Riddle, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado are backstage now for some quick comedy, by Riddle’s standards, at least. Lucha House Party is out first, followed by Riddle. They head to the ring together.

Shelton starts off with Lince and goes to work. Shelton levels Lince with a big shoulder. Shelton takes Lince to the corner and beats him up. Cedric tags in as we see Lashley backstage watching. Cedric takes over on Lince and drops him from the corner for a 2 count, and another. Cedric works on Lince’s arm now. Lince breaks it with a big Cutter, then barely hits a moonsault. Lince with a dropkick and a tag to Metalik, who leaps off Lince’s shoulders with a splash to Cedric.

Metalik keeps control and then sends Shelton out as he comes in. Riddle gets dropped at ringside by the champs. They also take out Lince and Metalik as we go to commercial with The Hurt Business in control.

Back from the break and Cedric drops Metalik for a 2 count. Cedric with more offense and a pin attempt. Cedric drags Metalik to the corner and in comes Shelton with stomps. Shelton knocks Metalik out of the air with a huge shoulder. MVP comes in and covers for a 2 count, and another, and a third. MVP grounds Metalik a bit and takes him to the corner for Cedric to take over. Cedric takes Metalik down and tags in Shelton, holding Metalik down for him to get hit by Shelton. The Hurt Business with more quick tags as they keep Metalik in their corner.

Shelton with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Riddle and Lince try to rally for Metalik. Shelton runs into a boot in the corner. Shelton leaps but hits the turnbuckles. Metalik with a big tornado DDT for a pop. Riddle finally tags in and unloads on Cedric. Riddle with a big overhead suplex, a Broton and a running kick. MVP tags in and runs over Riddle to stop the momentum.

Riddle gets dropped with a MVP forearm. MVP goes for the Ballin’ elbow drop as fans boo. He hits it but Lince and Metalik break the pin up. Cedric with a Lumbar Check to Metalik. Lince superkicks Cedric but Shelton drops Lince. Riddle with a Final Flash knee to knock Shelton to the floor. Lince leaps from the ropes to take Shelton back down on the floor for a pop. Riddle drops MVP with a knee to the face. Riddle goes to the top and hits Floating Bro on MVP for the pin to win.

Winners: Riddle and Lucha House Party

– After the match, the music hits as Riddle, Lince and Metalik hit the ramp to celebrate. Lashley comes running down and drops Riddle from behind. Lashley then takes out Lince and Metalik, turning his attention back to Riddle. Lashley manhandles Riddle on the ramp with The Hurt Lock as the boos get louder. Lashley drops Riddle and stands over him now. The Hurt Business joins Lashley and they stand tall while Riddle and Lucha House Party are laid out. We go to replays.

– The Miz is backstage with Adam Pearce, complaining about how dented up his MITB briefcase is thanks to Drew McIntyre. Miz thanks Pearce for allowing him a spot in the Elimination Chamber. He goes on and wants to give back. He wants to give his Chamber spot to a young up & comer who is ready to grab the brass ring. He names John Morrison for his replacement. Pearce isn’t so sure but he promises to take Morrison into consideration. They shake hands and Miz walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bad Bunny got involved with Damian Priest’s win over Angel Garza last week. Mandy Rose is backstage with Bunny now, telling him how good he did last week. She’s wearing his t-shirt and asks if he has one for Dana Brooke. She wishes him good luck on SNL this week and walks off. Priest walks up and greets Bunny. Sarah Schreiber talks about how good his week is going, and then plugs Bad Bunny on SNL. They’re interrupted by Akira Tozawa pinning R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Title. Tozawa backs into Priest, who knocks him into a stack of production cases. Priest instructs Bunny to cover Tozawa for the title and he wins it. Priest and Bunny head off to celebrate as Truth rants.

– The New Day is backstage with Adam Pearce now. Kofi Kingston wants to take The Miz’s spot in the Elimination Chamber. Xavier Woods just wants to finish his feud with RETRIBUTION. They go on until Miz walks up. Miz says he and Pearce have an understanding about John Morrison getting his spot. Things get heated and Pearce tells them to relax. He announces Kofi vs. Miz with the Chamber spot up in the air. Woods predicts that this could lead to KofiMania 2. They go on taking shots at Miz and his acting work to end the segment.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce

We go back to the ring and Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka are out first. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce are out next with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Evans taunts Flair on the mic while walking down the ramp. She says The Nature Boy thinks she will be ready to be champion on Sunday at Elimination Chamber. Evans then taunts Asuka ahead of their title match on Sunday. Evans’ music starts back up as she cackles at her opponents. Evans and Royce enter the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Black History Month video. Royce and Asuka start the match off, quickly trading holds before breaking. Ric does a “Wooo!” at ringside. Royce takes Asuka to the corner but backs off and then runs into an elbow. They break again and taunt each other. Asuka levels Royce with a big shoulder as fans cheer her on. Flair ends up coming in and she wants Evans but Evans hides behind Royce on the apron. Evans isn’t coming in.

Flair and Royce go at it now. They tangle and Royce rocks Flair in the jaw. Royce mounts more offense but Flair catches a crossbody, then hits a fall-away slam as Evans talks trash from the apron. Flair continues staring Evans down. Flair tags Asuka in and they unload on Royce with double team chops. Asuka grounds Royce with ease. Asuka looks to capitalize but Royce kicks her, then levels her in the head with a kick.

Royce mounts Asuka and works her over. Asuka kicks out at 2. Royce goes on and straddles Asuka for another pin attempt. Royce argues with the referee now. Asuka fights back from her feet. They both duck clotheslines and run the ropes but then collide with clotheslines in the middle of the ring, both going down. Flair gets the tag but runs in and stops Royce from tagging Evans, who did not want to tag in. Flair unloads on Royce while staring Evans down.

Flair follows to the floor and slams Royce face-first into the announce table. Flair brings it back in and Royce tags Evans, who hesitates as Flair stalks her. Fans boo as Evans walks down the steps, apparently walking out of the match. Charlotte is seething. Evans takes the mic and says Charlotte isn’t going to put her hands on her. Evans then announces that she is pregnant. Ric seems shocked at first but then he starts celebrating. Charlotte looks on from the ring and she’s not happy, just disappointed. Flair struts up the ramp, following Evans to the back.

– We see how Sheamus interrupted last week’s Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton match. Charly Caruso is backstage with Sheamus now. She asks about being the odds-on favorite by winning tonight’s Gauntlet Match. Sheamus rants about how his 1-on-1 title shot has turned into 1-on-6. But that’s OK because he will win tonight, and then watch everyone beat the hell out of each other on Sunday, then he will come out of his pod last while the others are broken. Sheamus will then Brogue Kick the others on his way to winning the WWE Title. Fans in the arena boo as Sheamus walks off.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz

