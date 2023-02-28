– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as we see Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita arriving backstage. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick sends us to a recap of what happened on SmackDown with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Jimmy takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is in Grand Rapids. Jimmy dismisses cracks and issues within The Bloodline. It might look like that from the outside but if you come from a family, you know families fight like that all the time. Fans chant for Sami Zayn. Jimmy brings up Sami and Cody Rhodes, and how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has and will run over them. Jimmy says Reigns will be back on Friday night to remind everyone who runs SmackDown. He goes on about the locker room but the music interrupts and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Profits shout-out Grand Rapids, then make fun of how Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso isn’t here. Ford says they talk about running SmackDown but can’t even run their own damn family. The two teams continue to have words until The Profits attack first. They send Jimmy to the floor, then unload on Sikoa with superkicks. The Profits then knock Sikoa to the floor. Sikoa regroups with Jimmy as we go to commercial break.

Back from the break and the bell hits as Jimmy goes at it with Dawkins. Dawkins takes it to the corner and unloads but Jimmy turns it around and in comes Sikoa to take over. Sikoa beats Dawkins from corner to corner.

Sikoa chops Dawkins and whips him across the ring but misses. They go at it and Dawkins nails a dropkick Ford tags in and they hit a double dropkick to put Sikoa down. Ford with a punt kick to the back for a 1 count. Ford grounds Sikoa with a headlock now. Jimmy tags back in and chops Ford in the corner. Uso with a sliding lariat for a 2 count.

Ford dropkicks Uso and in comes Dawkins. Dawkins with an enziguri and the flying right hand. Sikoa tags in and levels Dawkins in mid-air after an assist from Jimmy. Sikoa screams out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa hits a big Samoan Drop to Dawkins. Sikoa unloads on Dawkins while he’s down in the corner now. Sikoa charges in with the Rikishi splash, then poses to mostly boos as Jimmy applauds.

Sikoa superkicks Ford off the pron. Sikoa charges Dawkins again but Dawkins leaps up and takes him down with the flying back elbow. Both Superstars are down as their partners wait for tags. Jimmy and Ford tag in at the same time and they go at it. Ford unloads with strikes. Jimmy blocks a kick but misses the clothesline. Ford with a belly-to-back suplex then a standing moonsault onto Uso for 2. Ford waits for Uso to get up, but Uso knocks him to the apron.

Ford rocks Uso and then knocks Sikoa off the apron. Jimmy leaps but Ford nails an enziguri from the apron. Ford goes to the top but Jimmy rocks him. Jimmy rocks Ford and climbs up. Ford headbutts Uso to the mat, then hits a big flying crossbody for 2 as Uso kicks out just in time. Ford and Uso trade strikes now. Ford knocks Sikoa off the apron again, then catches Jimmy with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Dawkins tags in and has Uso on his shoulders. Ford goes to the top for the big double team but Sikoa knocks him off to the mat. Uso is off Dawkins’ shoulders now. Sikoa superkicks Dawkins to stun him, then drops him with the Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, The Bloodline attacks The Profits. A steel chair is wrapped around Ford’s neck and he’s placed down in the corner. Sikoa charges for the Rikishi splash but Kevin Owens rushes into the ring from out of nowhere, intercepting Sikoa with a big superkick. Owens then drops Jimmy with a Stunner. Owens retreats to the floor as fans cheer.

– We see what happened with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber. We also see how MVP issued a WrestleMania 39 challenge last week to Lesnar, on behalf of Omos. Will Lesnar accept the challenge tonight?

– We go to a commercial break, which includes a promo for the new Creed III movie with narration and words on his career from WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

– Back from the break and it’s time for The VIP Lounge but the music hits and out comes Bock Lesnar instead of MVP. The pyro goes off and Lesnar heads to the ring with cowboy hat in-hand. Lesnar is all smiles as he slaps hands with fans at ringside.

Lesnar enters the ring and takes a seat on MVP’s couch, putting his feet up. The music hits and out comes The VIP Lounge host MVP next, and he’s not happy. MVP says when he invited Lesnar to accept Omos’ challenge, this isn’t how he envisioned it. Lesnar apologizes for being a little early, then invites MVP to join him in the ring. MVP is good where he’s speaking from. Lesnar has no beef with MVP, he’s all about business. Fans chant “Suplex City!” and MVP tells them to shut up, and tells Lesnar to not listen to them. MVP asks about business. Lesnar is here to listen to MVP sell Lesnar and the fans a fight.

MVP asks if he can come into the ring and talk business without worrying about Suplex City. Lesnar says no suplexes tonight. Fans boo. MVP knows Lesnar is a man of his word, so he’s coming into the ring. Lesnar tells MVP to sell him this fight, do what you do best. Lesnar came to possibly do business with MVP, so hype the fight. MVP says Lesnar is The Beast Incarnate and when Lesnar puts his hand on a man, they have no chance. MVP goes on hyping Lesnar up but says he had his hands full with Bobby Lashley, and MVP wasn’t even in his corner. MVP wonders how Lesnar thinks he can have his hands full with the Nigerian Giant who will put his hands back on Lesnar. MVP says The Beast can subdue any man but a Giant will conquer any Beast. He says Lesnar can F5 and suplex any man he wants, but he can’t do that to the Nigerian Giant called Omos. Lesnar stands up and says that was good, he has goosebumps. He high-fives MVP and says that was damn good. Lesnar accepts the challenge and fans pop. MVP asks if they have business and Lesnar says yes. Lesnar thinks they should shake on the deal, and drink on it. MVP proposes a toast to Omos vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Lesnar officially announces the match, and mentions MVP will be in Omos’ corner.

MVP says he’s going to pop a bottle of champagne for this occassion. Lesnar says no… MVP is a baller and a hype-man, but Lesnar is just a farmer who grows the goods, so if they’re going to have a toast, they’re going to drink the good stuff. Lesnar raises his flask to the match at WrestleMania, then takes a drink. MVP says he will just drink the champagne. Fans boo. Lesnar asks if MVP is going to make him drink alone. MVP would never dream of such a thing. MVP asks what’s in the flask. Lesnar says where he comes from they call it white lightning, or moonshine. MVP takes a sip and then spits it on Lesnar because of how strong it is. Lesnar wipes his face, then puts the lid back on the flask. Lesnar uses MVP’s handkerchief to wipe his face again, then drops him with the F5 to a big pop. Lesnar laughs, then struts around with his cowboy hat and MVP’s cane. Lesnar exits the ring as his music hits.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Lita and Becky Lynch, asking about tonight’s main event for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lita says some of her most famous career highlights have been next to top tag teams, so tonight is a true bucket list check. She’s been making history for more than two decades and she’s not done yet. Lynch says winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is a secret bucket list item of hers and she admires Lita, so there’s no way they’re not walking out with gold tonight. Lynch promises Bayley will also get hers soon as well. Lynch promises she and Lita will be the most ground-breaking champions ever. They walk off.

– We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

Back from the break and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. The announcers hype his big WrestleMania 39 title shot. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis.

The bell rings and they go at it. They go to the mat and trade holds as fans chant for Rhodes now. They end up in the corner but back off and Gable nails a right hand. Rhodes comes back off a whip and covers for 2 with a sunset flip. Gable applies the ankle lock but Rhodes sends him into the turnbuckles.

Gable kicks Cody. Cody goes to the corner and ends up hitting a huge reverse superplex for a big pop. Gable rolls to the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it with Gable dominating. We see how Otis distracted Rhodes during the break, allowing Gable to take over. Gable whips the knee into the ropes now and Rhodes goes down. Gable goes up top for the diving headbutt but Rhodes moves. Rhodes mounts offense now, while clutching his knee. Rhodes with a powerslam.

Fans cheer Rhodes on as he nails a Disaster Kick, but Gable manages to kick out. Otis barks from ringside as Gable recovers. They tangle and Rhodes applies the Figure Four submission in the middle of the ring. Gable finally chops Cody and gets to the ropes to break the hold. Cody grounds Gable with a headlock. Cody goes for the Disaster Kick but Gable catches him with a German suplex for 2. They go on and Rhodes blocks Chaos Theory.

Gable nails a big Cliffhanger DDT. Gable goes to the top and hits a moonsault but Rhodes still kicks out at 2. Fans chant for Cody as Gable takes him to the corner for a big chop. Rhodes turns it right around and rocks Gable. Gable turns Cody right around with a big chop. Cody does the same and nails a right. They tangle again and Cody tosses Gable over the top rope to the floor. Gable is upset and looking for Otis. Rhodes runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to send Gable into the announce table.

Otis is distracted by something in the crowd. Rhodes rolls Gable back in, then goes over to talk to Otis about Maxxine Dupri. Otis is angry now as he backs Cody away but Cody sends him over the barrier into the crowd. Rhodes returns to the ring and hits a big Cody Cutter from the corner. Cody then hits Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Rhodes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rhodes drops to his knees and kisses the mat in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “Cody!” as he takes the mic now. Cody looks ahead to WrestleMania 39 in 33 days. He has yet to stand in the same ring as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is booed by fans. Rhodes says Reigns is on SmackDown this Friday and he is ecstatic because he will be there too. Fans pop as Cody’s music starts back up.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Baron Corbin. Corbin says it’s no secret things haven’t gone his way, and he’s hearing what people are saying, and how what WWE Hall of Famer JBL said to him was… Saxton interrupts and says they have to go something else. Corbin says this is ridiculous he’s had another interview cut. Saxton quickly walks over to stop Kevin Owens, asking if he’s worried about consequences from his earlier attack on The Bloodline. Owens says they are the ones who should be worried because they are suffering from the consequences of their actions, and so are others, but as far as Owens is concerned, all he’s wanted for months is to see The Bloodline fall and he won’t stop until he gets what h wants, but what he does not want or need is any help. Owens walks off.

– Still to come, a look at Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio.

– Graves sends us to the WrestleMania 39 Titanic parody with Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

– Back from the break and The Judgment Day is backstage – Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Finn Balor. We see highlights from Dominik’s appearance on SmackDown with his dad Rey Mysterio. Dominik insults his father and says he showed the world what a loser his father is in the ring, and at being a father. Dominik says he will be with Rhea on SmackDown this week when she faces Liv Morgan, so maybe he and his father can have a talk then. Dominik says Rey won’t do anything about it because he’s in Ex-Con Dom’s world now. Rhea says she didn’t have to say a word to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on Friday. We see footage from their segment. Rhea says just being in the same building had Flair shook. Ripley looked Flair in the eyes and saw something worse than fear, it was acceptance because no amount of coincidence or nauseating words she had to say on Friday can change the fact Flair can’t escape fate, and that’s Ripley winning the title at WrestleMania 39. Finn says WWE Hall of Famer Edge thought their war was over at Elimination Chamber. We see what happened last week. Balor says Edge doesn’t get when to decide when this is over, it’s over when Finn says it is. Balor says Edge is playing checkers while The Prince is playing chess, and he still has one more move to make. Balor issues a challenge to end this at WrestleMania.

– Otis is backstage pacing outside of the trainer’s room. Maximum Male Models walk up and Maxxine Dupri asks if Otis has thought to accept her offer yet. Maxxine says they would be honored to be at ringside for Otis if he had a match tonight. Otis says he needs a match. He frantically rushes off to find Adam Pearce.

Asuka vs. Carmella

We go back to the ring and out comes Asuka. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Carmella. They lock up to start, then break and lock up again. Asuka unloads on Carmella against the ropes. Carmella tries to fight back but Asuka beats her down.

Asuka misses the roundhouse kick and Carmella tries to capitalize but Asuka goes for the ankle lock. Asuka takes Carmella down but she gets kicked. Carmella talks some trash while hitting back elbows in the corner now. Carmella with a high kick in the opposite corner. Carmella yells out to the crowd, then hits the Bronco Buster for 2.

Carmella with more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. They end up at ringside and Carmella drops Asuka with a big kick to the head. Carmella talks some trash as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella has Asuka grounded after dominating through the break. Carmella rocks Asuka and just talks trash, while bullying her around. Asuka fights up and delivers big back-hand strikes. Asuka unloads with quick kicks to drop Carmella now, then hits the German suplex and a kick to the face.

Fans cheer for Asuka. Carmella ends up on the floor and Asuka hits the sliding knee from the apron. Asuka brings it back in and goes to the top while Carmella is out on her feet. Asuka flies with the missile dropkick but Carmella moves and Asuka lands hard.

Carmella with a superkick for a close 2 count. Asuka with two quick pin attempts. Asuka dodges Code of Silence but Carmella cradles her for 2. Asuka applies the Asuka Lock now as Carmella screams out. Carmella taps for the finish.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as the music hits. Asuka takes the mic and calls RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to the ring. The music hits and out she comes, quickly marching to the ring. Belair doesn’t know what Asuka said but doesn’t like her tone. Belair hops she called her out here to tell everyone how they will tear the house down at WrestleMania, but if not, Belair will remind her how she’s The EST and you can spell WrestleMania without it. Carmella comes from behind and shoves them into each other, and they go down. Carmella heads to the back while talking trash.

– Still to come, a WrestleMania edition of MizTV, plus the tag team main event.

Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

We go back to the ring and out comes Piper Niven. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a brief Creed III movie promo with a look at Bronson Reed. We go back to the ring and out comes Candice LeRae with Nikki Cross trailing behind her.

The bell rings and they go at it. Niven looks to take control early on by over-powering LeRae. They tangle on the mat and LeRae covers for 2. Niven levels LeRae and hits the Low Road senton for a 2 count. Niven rag-dolls LeRae with a choke now as the referee warns her.

LeRae fades but Niven sends her to the corner, then runs into an elbow. LeRae avoids Niven and goes to the middle rope but Niven knocks her to the floor. Niven follows and rolls LeRae back in, then launches Cross into the barrier. Cross hits hard. Niven comes back in but LeRae catches her and rolls her up for the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, LeRae quickly retreats to the floor as a furious Niven yells at her to come back to the ring and fight.

– Byron is backstage with Johnny Gargano now. He recalls Otis coming up to him and saying he needs some hot action, so they have a match now. The Judgment Day interrupts and Damian Priest talks down to Gargano. They have words. Gargano almost steps to Priest but Finn Balor steps to Gargano. Balor says Otis is going to flatten Gargano like a pancake tonight but if he doesn’t cover Gargano in maple syrup and gobble him up, then Balor will finish the job next week. Gargano says he will see Balor next week as The Judgment Day walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for a special WrestleMania Hollywood edition of MizTV. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz hypes up The Road to WrestleMania 39. He brings up the anniversary gift he received from Maryse last week, and he promised to reveal what the secret envelope said last week. He says this gift is life-changing. He brings out his special guest to reveal the news, and this person is also the WrestleMania 39 host. We get a drum-roll and then… it’s The Miz. He will be hosting WrestleMania 39.

Miz confirms he will host both nights. He says this will be bigger than the Oscars or the Golden Globes. He says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock will be nothing compared to what he does. He mentions Logan Paul’s WrestleMania involvement and says this is WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, not WrestleMania Goes YouTube. He promises WrestleMania will go viral with him as the host. Miz says he’s excited and nothing can take him off this pedestal. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins to pyro and a pop. Fans begin singing Rollins’ theme as he struts to the ring. Miz is furious. He says this is his big moment, why is Rollins out here? Rollins tells Miz to not get his panties in a bunch, he just came to congratulate Miz and not rain on his parade. Miz says Rollins has been raining on his parade for three weeks.

Rollins goes on about Miz being a bit of a B-hole lately. Miz says he’s not a B-type of person, he’s an A-type. Rollins asks if this means he’s an A-hole? Miz is just angry. Rollins promises he didn’t try to ruin Miz’s moment, he just has a favor to ask. Rollins has been trying to get in touch with Logan… fans boo. Rollins figured Miz could help him with that. Miz asks the crowd if they want him to FaceTime Paul for Rollins right now. Fans pop but Miz says no. Miz says this is Rollins’ problem, not his. Miz says he’s going to WrestleMania, for two nights, and Rollins isn’t because Miz is an A-Lister while Rollins is just a stupid goofball… Rollins suddenly drops Miz. Fans sing Rollins’ song as he stands over Miz. Rollins then picks Miz’s mobile phone up off the mat, and snaps a photo of The Miz laid out against the bottom rope.

Rollins then takes a seat and calls Paul on FaceTime. Paul picks up and tells Miz to quit calling him. Rollins laughs and Paul isn’t happy to see him. Rollins taunts Paul for his brother Jake Paul losing to Tommy Fury this past weekend. Rollins says we’re all tired of this game. He calls Paul to come to RAW and face him in the ring next week. Paul accepts the challenge and says he can’t wait to see if Rollins will still talk this crap when they’re face-to-face. Rollins calls Paul a bitch and hangs up on him while laughing. Rollins then ends the segment with a Stomp to Miz. Fans sing Rollins’ theme as he makes his exit.

– Cathy Kelley catches up with Damage CTRL in the back, and asks about how confident Lita and Becky Lynch are for tonight’s main event. Bayley says they have been on all shows standing up to other teams lately, and while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the greatest tag team ever, this is about more than titles to Damage CTRL, this is their story, their legacy. OK? Bayley tells Cathy to go tell “those idiots” that. Damage CTRL leaves and here comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. He says they are great champions but everyone knows he is the best champion in WWE right now. He’s a little shocked he’s not being talked about, his achievements and accomplishments, but everyone is talking about John Cena, who comes back next week. Theory says but the thing is, they just talk about Cena’s hustle, loyalty and respect. Theory says look at his hustle – he hustled everyone in the Elimination Chamber to retain. No one has more loyalty than he does in this business… he defended his title over WWE Hall of Famer Edge less than 48 hours after Elimination Chamber, and he’s hustling… he’s got loyalty but then there’s the respect. Theory says he’s got a lot of respect for Cena, he really does, and that’s why next week, in Cena’s hometown of Boston, Theory is going to look at Cena in the face and give him all the respect he deserves. All Theory asks if that Cena give him the same treatment. Theory walks off.

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley as the pyro goes off. Lashley poses in the corners to more pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is already out. Patrick says Elias requested this match. We see Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House from last week’s SmackDown, where he watched and laughed at Lashley’s promo from the previous Monday. Patrick shows us a Tale of The Tape for Elias vs. Lashley. The bell hits and Elias attacks in the corner, unloading on Lashley.

Lashley catches a kick and decks Elias, then scoops him for a big slam. Lashley sends Elias to the floor, then follows. We see Rick Boogs watching the match from backstage while taking notes.

Lashley works Elias over but Elias fights back and drops him over the top of the barrier. Elias with a high knee. Elias brings it back in but Lashley ducks a shot, then nails a Flatliner into the mat. Lashley follows-up with a big Spear in the middle of the ring. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits. Lashley says he’s not in a good mood right now because he owned Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, but Lesnar resorted to a low blow. Lashley won the match and he wanted it more but now after proving his dominance, he has to deal with Wyatt and his little kid games. Lashley doesn’t play kid games because he’s The All Mighty. Lashley tells Wyatt to keep his name out of his mouth or get hurt. Lashley drops the mic and exits the ring as his music starts back up. “Wyatt Gym” version of Wyatt shows up on the big screen now, doing the Muscle Man Dance with Huskus The Pig, while taunting Lashley. Lashley stops on the entrance-way and watches this. The promo then cuts to Wyatt’s recent warning on SmackDown, where he tells Lashley he should run. The Wyatt moth logo is on the screen now as Lashley looks on.

– Chelsea Green is backstage with Adam Pearce. She rants about being sent to Ottawa, Illinois last week instead of Ottawa, Ontario. Pearce reminds her she’s from Canada but she’s not happy. Carmella walks in and asks if Pearce saw her match with Asuka. Pearce has Carmella in one ear and Green in the other, so he says he has a phone call to go take. He tells Carmella she can face RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair next week, apparently non-title. Pearce walks off. Green and Carmella compliment each other and shake hands after an introduction. They are apparently new best friends now.

Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes Otis (or Oh-Tis) with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models.

Back from the break and out comes Johnny Gargano. The bell rings and they go at it but Otis levels Gargano with a big shot. Otis with the splash and some trash talking.

Otis charges with a corner to Gargano’s back in the corner. Otis runs into a big boot now. Gargano keeps going and sends Otis into the ring post. Gargano rocks Otis with forearms. Otis grabs Gargano by the neck but he fights free. Gargano keeps fighting with kicks and forearms.

Gargano with a superkick to the jaw while Otis is on one knee, sending him to the floor at Dupri’s feet. Otis gets up a bit distracted, but turns around to a suicide dive from Gargano. Otis catches him in mid-air and sends him into the announce table.

Otis returns to the ring as we see Dexter Lumis grab Mace from the front row, bringing him over the barrier. Gargano takes advantage and superkicks Mansoor down at ringside. Gargano then turns to Dupri and pretends to flirt with her as Otis looks on from the ring. Maxxine also stares at Gargano. Otis is not happy.

Otis looks to come through the ropes but Gargano kicks him, then spikes him to the edge of the apron with a big DDT. Gargano brings it back in with One Final Beat for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano stands tall as the music hits and w go to replays. Gargano stands with Lumis on the entrance-way now as Otis recovers and an angry Durpi looks on.

– We see what Cody Rhodes had to say earlier tonight. Cathy Kelley is backstage with Paul Heyman now, asking what he thinks about Cody Rhodes saying he will be at Friday’s SmackDown. Heyman says he loves it. This is his favorite time of the year where the ante keeps increasing with every TV show. Heyman mentions Cody confronting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns but Cathy says Cody didn’t actually say he’d confront Reigns, he just said he’d also be at SmackDown. Heyman says Cody is a top talent and he will not just show up, he will invade SmackDown. Heyman says Cody will confront Reigns on SmackDown but if not, he will be confronted by Reigns.

– Back from a break and we see Becky Lynch and Lita backstage preparing for the main event. We see Damage CTRL doing the same.

– The announcers show us what happened earlier with Brock Lesnar and MVP. They also hype next week’s RAW.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita are out first. They hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with Bayley. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and Lynch starts off with SKY. Lynch drops SKY first and flexes.

Fans chant for Lynch as she controls SKY by the arm. Lita wants a tag but SKY manages to tag in Kai. Lynch tags in Lita, and they lock up. Lita drops Kai first. Fans chant for Lita now. Kai avoids a Twist of Fate, then tags out. SKY charges but gets hit with a double suplex by the challengers. Lynch covers for 2.

Lita tags right back in for a double hip toss, then on for Kai as she runs in. Lita and Lynch smash their opponents in opposite corners. SKY is launched into Kai in the corner, then Lita leaps off Lynch’s back with a corner splash to both champions. Lita mounts SKY in the corner with punches while Lynch pounds on Kai from the apron as fans count along.

Lita looks to hit a top rope moonsault but SKY scrambles to the floor with Kai. Lynch then leaps off the apron to take Kai and SKY down on the floor. The challengers stand tall to cheers from the crowd as Bayley screams from the other side of the ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and SKY is sent to the floor as Lynch fights Kai while Kai tries to re-enter. Lynch with the flying leg drop. Lynch fights off both champions with a double inverted DDT now. Lynch covers Kai for 2.

Lynch with a big boot to Kai in the corner, then the Diamond Dust for a 2 count. Lynch goes right into the Dis-Arm-Her but Kai resists. SKY breaks it up with a dropkick to also send Lynch tot he floor. Lita comes over but SKY slams her face-first into the announce table. SKY tags in and hits a big moonsault from the apron to Lynch on the floor.

Bayley screams at the challengers as SKY brings Lynch back in for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. SKY grounds Lynch with a knee to the back now. They get back up and SKY hits a dropkick. Kai tags back in for the double team to Lynch. SKY with a big double stomp to Lynch’s back, then Kai covers Lynch for a close 2 count.

Kai keeps control and drops Lynch with a Scorpion Kick for 2. Kai grounds Lynch now. Lynch reaches for Lita but Kai pulls her back to their corner. Lynch fights back and they collide with clothesline attempts, and both go down. Bayley slides a title belt into the ring to distract the referee. Bayley then runs over and drops Lita off the apron to the floor. SKY decks Lynch, then the champs drop Lynch with a double neckbreaker.

The music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a pop. Trish attacks Bayley at ringside and mounts her with punches. Stratus drops Bayley again, then runs over to hug Lita as fans pop. Kai tags in but Lynch nails a jawbreaker.

Lita and SKY tag in at the same time now. Lita with clotheslines, then a head-scissors takedown. Lita with Vertigo to SKY but she botches it. SKY kicks out at 2. Lita goes to the top but SKY sends her to the mat to block the moonsault. SKY goes up top for her moonsault but Lita moves. Lita drops SKY with Twist of Fate, then goes to the top but Bayley swings at her from the apron.

Trish pulls Bayley off the apron and nails a Chick Kick. Lita climbs up but Kai attacks from the apron. Lynch drops Kai on the apron. Lita climbs back up for the Lita-sault to get the pin and the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Becky Lynch and Lita

– After the match, the music hits as Lita and Lynch stand tall in the middle of the ring to a big pop. We go to replays as Damage CTRL tries to recover. Stratus joins Lita and Lynch for their celebration as the pyro explodes in the arena. RAW goes off the air with Lynch, Lita and Stratus posing together.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.