– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who has just passed away at the age of 63.

– We go to a video package on Kevin Owens inviting WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to WrestleMania 38 for The KO Show, and Austin accepting the promo.

– We’re live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to boos. Owens opens his promo with a quick “Hey yo” as a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Owens says he is the happiest Canadian of all-time because he’s not just going to WrestleMania 38, he’s going to the main event as far as he’s concerned because his guest for The KO Show will be WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Owens goes on about how his WrestleMania chances were looking bad but he had the idea to challenge the Texan who embodies the rest of the yellow-toothed Texans, and it worked. Fans chant “USA!” now.

Owens goes on about being proud of himself. He says we will see the most stupendous WrestleMania ever as he smears Stone Cold all over Texas. Owens says he heard Austin loud and clear when he said he was coming to open one final can of whoop ass, but that’s not happening. Owens says the only can that will be opened is a can of Canadian beer after he finishes Austin off. Owens says he doesn’t drink beer but he will make an exception this time. He goes on and says no one will be saying “Oh Hell Yeah!” when he’s done with Austin, they will say “Oh Hell No!” when he’s done beating the hell out of Austin. Owens suddenly kicks the camera man and drops him with a Stunner as the boos continue. Owens makes his exit.

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Finn Balor for a non-title match. Balor poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damian Priest. The match is about to begin but the music hits and out comes Austin Theory. We get a video that shows recent happenings between Theory and his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Pat McAfee, including the brawl on SmackDown. Theory joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and Balor nails a big corner dropkick to Priest.

Priest comes out of the corner and rocks Balor. Balor fights out of another corner and delivers shoulder thrusts as the referee counts. Priest dodges a stomp and they trade counters but Balor kicks him in the head, then sends him to the floor. Balor goes for a running kick from the apron but Priest catches it, then kicks Balor’s other leg out. Balor goes down on the edge of the apron.

Priest breaks the count but goes back out and launches Balor onto the announce table with a big Razor’s Edge. Fans boo but Theory, who jumped out of the way, applauds the move. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest nails a side-slam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Priest stalks Balor and talks some trash, then kicks him around. Priest with a big forearm to the face. Balor fights back but Priest nails the Bell Clap. Priest runs into boots in the corner. Balor keeps fighting and blocks a chokeslam. Balor with a double stomp to the chest, then a Slingblade. Balor runs into a big kick from the corner. Priest goes for The Reckoning but it’s blocked and Balor drops Priest.

Balor with another corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Theory runs up and distracts him from the apron. Balor and Theory have words now. Priest takes advantage and grabs Balor but Balor drops him with a shot from the apron. Balor then goes to the floor and nails a running dropkick to send Theory into the barrier. Balor comes back in the ring but Priest hits The Reckoning for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Priest marches to the back as Theory enters the ring now. Theory attacks Balor and nails The ATL in the middle of the ring. Fans boo as Theory takes a selfie and points up at the WrestleMania 38 sign. Theory heads to the back as his music hits, still taking selfies.

– Kevin Patrick approaches an unhappy looking Seth Rollins backstage and asks if anything has changed in the last week or is he still not a part of WrestleMania. Rollins just stares at Patrick as we hear fans chanting “Cody!” in the arena.

Omos vs. Commander Azeez

We go back to the ring and out first comes Omos. He steps over the top rope and enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Commander Azeez with Apollo Crews as Omos looks on. The two big men face off in the middle of the ring now. They lock up and Omos manages to take it to the corner. They stay locked up against the ropes until Omos delivers a knee to the gut, then knocks Azeez over the top rope to the floor.

Azeez comes right back in but Omos clotheslines him right back to the floor. Crews distracts Omos from behind. Azeez takes advantage and drops Omos over the top rope. Azeez fights in with right hands and shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Azeez with a running splash in the corner. Azeez with a kick to the gut.

Omos blocks a suplex and delivers a big suplex slam of his own. Omos yells out and then hits the chokeslam bomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits. Omos grabs Crews and picks him up off the floor, bringing him into the ring and then driving him into the mat next to Azeez. Omos stands tall and poses as we get more replays. The referee checks on Crews as Azeez tries to recover at ringside.

– Kevin Owens approaches Seth Rollins backstage. Owens understands things are tough, but tough times don’t last and tough guys do. Owens says Rollins can still get on WrestleMania 38 if he just focuses his energy elsewhere and come up with something, like Owens did. Owens says Rollins is The Visionary, so he needs to come up with a vision. Owens brings up some of Rollins’ WrestleMania moments and keeps hyping him up, telling him to build something for himself at WrestleMania so that he can have a… Rollins is suddenly all smiles as he apparently has an idea. Rollins rushes off and Owens thinks he’s helped Rollins come up with a vision.

Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan with Rhea Ripley. They pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Morgan and Ripley earned their spot in the WrestleMania 38 match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Queen Zelina Vega with Carmella. We see pre-recorded video of Vega addressing Carmella backstage, telling her she’s been pre-occupied ever since her reality series with Corey Graves premiered, so she needs to focus on winning their WrestleMania match, or else. Vega and Morgan start off in the middle of the ring. Vega kicks Morgan and drops her with a neckbreaker, and holds it for a submission in the middle of the ring.

Vega re-positions herself and sits up on Morgan’s back now, pulling back on her neck. Vega breaks the hold and shows off to boos. Vega keeps control and delivers a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Liv counters for a 2 count. Liv rolls Vega around the ring with a Gator Roll. Vega kicks out at 2. Liv with another roll around the ring for a 2 count.

Liv keeps fighting and dropkicks Vega into the corner. Carmella gets on the apron and Liv swings at her but misses, allowing Vega to powerbomb her out of the corner. They both go down but Carmella celebrates at ringside. Ripley approaches and chases Carmella. She jumps into Graves’ arms at the announce table. Ripley talks some trash and backs away.

Vega isn’t thrilled with Carmella and Graves at ringside. Liv slowly recovers and Vega goes to attack but Liv counters and drops her for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Morgan and Ripley stand tall as the music hits. Vega seethes in the ring, looking out at Carmella. Liv and Ripley point up at the WrestleMania 38 sign.

– Seth Rollins’ music hits and out he comes while the female Superstars are still in the ring. Rollins is all smiles as he dances into the ring while Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley head to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how The Bloodline took out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden last weekend. We also see what happened between Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Friday’s SmackDown. Saxton hypes Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38. We go back to the ring and Rollins has the mic. He says he has a plan to get himself to WrestleMania. He thought all hope was lost for WrestleMania when he and Kevin Owens came up short with the RAW Tag Team Titles last week, but then his friend Owens reminded him who he is – a visionary, a revolutionary, Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and he has a plan, but he wants his best friend to be out here. Rollins wants to share the excitement with Owens. He calls Owens to the ring and fans boo. The music hits and here comes Owens.

Owens and the fans are ready. Owens asks if Rollins needs a drum-roll but he doesn’t. Rollins brings up Owens hosting The KO Show with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and asks what if Rollins also has a talk show, like Freakin’ Speakin’ with Seth Rollins, or he can bring back The Rollins Report, and what if his guest was Austin? Owens says no way, Austin is his guest, he has a talk show at WrestleMania and Rollins can’t. Owens is fully behind Rollins having a plan for WrestleMania but this isn’t it. Rollins agrees that there can only be one talk show at WrestleMania, so he proposes they have a match tonight and the winner gets to have Austin as their talk show guest at WrestleMania. Owens says no, he had the idea first and he’s already pissed Austin off, and Austin is coming for him.

They start arguing now. Sonya Deville comes to the stage and admits she kind of likes this idea. She announces that tonight’s main event will be Owens vs. Rollins and if Rollins wins, he will replace Owens at WrestleMania. Owens seethes but Rollins is loving the idea. Rollins exits the ring as his music hits while Owens looks on from the ring.

– We see recent happenings in the WrestleMania 38 feud for The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

The Mysterios vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out first are The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Father and son head to the ring while Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kevin Owens is backstage arguing with Sonya Deville, upset with how she made him face Seth Rollins tonight with his WrestleMania 38 segment on the line. We go back to the ring and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are already out. The match is about to begin but the music interrupts and out comes The Miz to the stage. The Miz stops and brings out Logan Paul with his own entrance. They head to the ringside area and join the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and Dominik goes at it with Shelton. Dominik with a hurricanrana takedown to start.

Dominik goes for an early 619 but Shelton sends him to the apron off the counter. Cedric capitalizes with a big clothesline on the apron. Cedric brings Dominik back in for a close 2 count. Cedric grounds Dominik in the middle of the ring now. Dominik fights up but Cedric drops him and talks some trash. Cedric works Dominik over while taunting him.

Dominik ducks a clothesline and drops Cedric. They both look for a tag now. Rey tags in and unloads on Cedric with offense. Rey knocks Shelton off the apron as he approaches, and then keeps control of Cedric, dropping him on his head with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count as Shelton rushes back in to make the save just in time. Rey kicks Shelton into position for 619. Cedric cuts Rey off with a knee to the gut.

Rey knocks Cedric into position for 619, also sending Shelton back out to the floor. The Mysterios hit a double 619 to Cedric. Rey flies out and takes Shelton back down at ringside. Dominik climbs to the top, points down at Paul and The Miz, then hits the big splash on Cedric for the pin to win.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, the music hits for The Mysterios to celebrate but Paul and The Miz attack them from behind. Rey and Dominik end up fighting them off and sending Miz to the floor. Logan is surrounded now. He tries to fight back but they drop him into position for the 619. They go for the double 619 to Paul but Miz pulls him to safety. Fans boo Miz and Paul as they retreat up the ramp. The music starts back up as The Mysterios celebrate and stand tall together in the ring.

– We get a look back at last week’s dark promo from WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who had words for AJ Styles ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match. Edge will be here on RAW tonight.

– The announcers plug the new WWE 2K22 video game. We get a trailer for the game and go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us a video on Queen Sharmell’s WWE Hall of Fame induction. It’s announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, her husband, will do the induction.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge with a new theme song.

Edge says let’s bring everyone up to speed – he is the benchmark of WWE. He’s realized over the past few weeks what he really is. Edge says he is better than everyone. It’s a given he’s better than all the fans, but he’s better than every person in this industry. It’s taken him some time since returning two years ago to show this, because the Edge who returned was weak as he focused on appeasing the fans. Edge says he’s now realized the fans don’t matter to him. He recalls some of his losses, including the feud with RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and then the title shot from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who he calls the Aqua-man cosplayer who can’t lace his boots.

Edge says if that Edge faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania, AJ would leave him in the dust, but that Edge is dead, baby. Edge says now he sits on his mountain of omnipotence and he looks down on everyone. He won’t be judged by the fans, anyone in the locker room, and certainly not by AJ. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Edge goes on and says if AJ makes it to WrestleMania with two generational talents in the ring, he will be judged. Edge drops the mic and exits the ring as his new music starts up.

– We see how Bianca Belair whipped RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch with her hair last week. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Belair now, asking about how Becky is saying Belair’s hair is an advantage going into WrestleMania 38. Belair says her hair is an advantage, but also a disadvantage. She did use her hair to whip some sense into Becky but only after Becky used her hair against her. Belair goes on and says the real advantage is this – we no longer hear Becky running her mouth and RAW has been quiet since she taught Becky a lesson with the hair. Belair says tonight she will use Doudrop to give Lynch a preview of WrestleMania, and if Becky can’t talk now, wait until she shuts her up for good at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan. We go back to the ring and Belair is swinging her hair as the announcers hype Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Doudrop makes her way to the ring next, accompanied by Nikki A.S.H. We see a pre-recorded backstage promo from Doudrop and Nikki. Nikki says real heroes fight fair and don’t use illegal objects to win. Doudrop says if Belair tries to use her hair as a whip tonight, she will rip her braid off her scalp with her bare hands. They both are rooting for Lynch at WrestleMania. The bell rings and Doudrop starts pounding on Belair. Doudrop takes it to the corner and unloads as the referee warns her.

Belair fights back and staggers her with a shoulder, but Doudrop comes back with a shoulder of her own. Belair kips up and dropkicks Doudrop. They keep going and Belair taunts Doudrop again. Doudrop drops Belair but misses the senton as Belair rolls out of the way. Belair with the handspring moonsault. Belair goes for a KOD from the corner but she can’t get Doudrop up. Doudrop takes Belair out and they’re on the floor now. Doudrop stalks Belair around the ringside area.

Belair leaps over Doudrop but Doudrop catches her in mid-air. Belair counters and sends Doudrop into the edge of the apron. Doudrop shoves Belair hard into the barrier, but then misses the cannonball into Belair and the barrier. We go to commercial with both competitors down at ringside.

Back from the break and Doudrop nails a big Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Doudrop keeps control but misses a running corner cannonball. Belair mounts some offense and hits a dropkick, then shoulder thrusts in the corner. More back and forth now. Belair has her suplex attempt blocked, but she counters an attempt from Doudrop. Doudrop charges but Belair catches her with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Belair tries for the KOD from the corner again, and this time she walks with Doudrop on her shoulders, carrying her to the middle of the ring. Belair nails the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. Lynch suddenly appears at ringside, using Belair’s braid to bring her to the floor. Lynch talks some trash and sends Belair into the steel ring steps, then face-first into the announce table as fans boo. Lynch sends Belair face-first into a standing steel chair. Lynch then wraps Belair’s head in the chair, and uses her hair to yank her and the chair into the ring post. Lynch talks some trash as the boos get louder. We go to a replay as Lynch struts away while smiling. We see officials tending to Belair at ringside now.

– We get a video package on Friday’s SmackDown brawl between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The announcers hype their WrestleMania match.

– We go back to the ring and out come new RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. The champs head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and RK-Bro is in the ring for their Championship Celebration. We see how Orton and Riddle became the new RAW Tag Team Champions by winning last week’s Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and the former champions, Alpha Academy. The ring is set up for a party with balloons, a banner, snacks and all. Riddle says he keeps playing last week over and over in his head, and he’s excited because they’re going to WrestleMania. Orton says damn right they are. He was doing math and this WrestleMania will be his 18th, and he thinks it will be his best because he’s never been tag team champion, but he’s also never had a partner or a friend like this. Orton organized this party and says he’s not as good as Riddle with things like this but… Riddle says this is the greatest night of his career. Orton has gifts on the table – concession stand popcorn, bubble gum, and one more item that Orton says goes with the gum, and must be shared. It’s a small green bag and Orton says he looked high & low for it.

Before Riddle can reveal the gift, the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Profits try to get a “RK-Bro!” chant going and Riddle calls them in to the party, saying he didn’t realize Orton invited them. Ford says they didn’t come to party, reminding RK-Bro they recently pinned them on RAW. The Profits officially challenge Orton and Riddle to a match at WrestleMania. Orton goes on about all they had to do to get a rematch for the titles. Orton says they can’t just win a match and expect to be next in line. Orton thanks them for coming, offers them some popcorn, and says the answer is no. Riddle calls them “bros” but Dawkins says when it comes to the titles, they’re not bros. Ford says he doesn’t know if Orton understood him… the crowd interrupts with a “RK-Bro!” chant. Ford says RK-Bro owes them a title shot and they’re past asking for opportunities around here, they’re telling RK-Bro that they will be facing them at WrestleMania. Orton goes on about how none of the big names he’s faced have told him what he will do when in the ring, including WWE Champion & CEO Vince McMahon, and Ford won’t either. Orton tells Ford to take his homie and leave the ring, or he’s going to listen to the voices in his head and make them leave.

Riddle gets in between Orton and The Profits, saying they did make a good point and RK-Bro does need opponents for WrestleMania. Riddle says it’s the right thing to do. Orton and Riddle step to the side and talk it over. Orton says The Profits are lucky his boy, Riddle, is so cool. Orton says they accept the challenge for WrestleMania. Ford thanks them and says next time they’ll show RK-Bro how to throw a party that’s not so ass. An upset Riddle stops Ford from leaving and says don’t disrespect Orton like that because he put work into this party. Riddle thought they were cool but he doesn’t even want to wait until WrestleMania now. Dawkins says if Riddle wants to mess with Ford, he’s got it because they’re up and they want the… Orton interrupts and says we’re not ending this segment like that, we’re ending it with the three most dangerous letters… RKO! The crowd pops with Orton as we go back to commercial.

Montez Ford vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle is going at it with Montez Ford as Randy Orton and Angelo Dawkins look on from ringside. Ford takes control early on but things get heated between the two.

Riddle with a big Gutwrench slam, and another in the middle of the ring. Ford kicks out at 2. Riddle goes on and hits a Fisherman’s suplex for another 2 count. Riddle rocks Ford with a knee for another pin attempt. Ford rolls Riddle but they roll through and Ford nails a dropkick. Ford clotheslines Riddle to the floor now. Ford goes to the top and leaps down but Riddle counters. Riddle goes for a German suplex on the floor but Ford lands on his feet off the counter. Ford runs and leaps off the steel steps, decking Riddle to knock him back down. The Street Profits celebrate at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading offense. Ford flies but can’t connect. Riddle kicks him. Ford fights Riddle off and avoids the Exploder suplex from the corner. Riddle keeps fighting and catches Ford with the powerslam in the middle of the ring. Riddle with another homage to Orton as he hits the second rope draping DDT. Riddle drops down to the mat and pounds to call for the RKO. Ford blocks it and nails an enziguri to the side of the head. Riddle blocks a powerbomb and drops Ford with the RKO.

Otis suddenly appears at ringside and attacks Orton, sending him into the barrier. Chad Gable attacks Dawkins and sends him into the ring post. Riddle comes out but Otis attacks and launches him into the barrier. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Riddle

– After the match, Alpha Academy hit a big double team move on Dawkins in the middle of the ring. Otis with a second rope Vader Bomb to Ford as the boos get louder. Gable immediately follows up with a moonsault to Ford. We see RK-Bro laid out at ringside. Alpha Academy poses over Ford as their music hits.

– The announcers pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and show us a video package with highlights from his career. The crowd stands and applauds for The Bad Guy and a “Razor!” chant breaks out.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for tonight’s main event. If Seth Rollins wins this match, he will replace Owens in the WrestleMania 38 talk show segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. If Owens wins, it will stay as The KO Show with Austin. Owens is fired up as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug 3:16 Day this Wednesday. Owens is in the ring ranting about how WWE promoted the new beer being released by Austin on Wednesday. We cut to a video package that shows recent events that led to this match. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Rollins now, who is fired up and ready to go. Rollins says he was lost but now he is found. He’s learned that not only does he need WrestleMania, but WrestleMania needs Seth Freakin’ Rollins and he’s about to punch his ticket right now. The music and the pyro hit as Rollins makes his way to the ring now. Owens looks on from the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch did to Bianca Belair earlier tonight. The announcers say Belair was taken to a local hospital and she is suffering from throat trauma, but WWE will keep fans updated on her condition. We go back to the ring and Owens and Rollins are arguing. The bell rings and Rollins goes for a quick roll-up. They continue to stall and talk some trash now. Owens is yelling about his spot when Rollins attacks him with a knee and strikes, backing into the corner.

Owens fights back but Rollins beats him down in the corner. Owens puts Rollins in the corner and works him over now. Rollins turns it back around. Owens takes Rollins down and briefly mounts him. They fight back to their feet and Rollins clotheslines Owens. Rollins with a diving knee to the head for a quick pin attempt. Rollins sends Owens to the floor and then follows as some fans boo. Owens sends Rollins’ leg into the barrier a few times as the referee counts. Owens brings it back in and focuses on Rollins’ hurt leg now. Owens grounds Rollins and bends his knee back, tightening the hold and yelling at Rollins. Rollins escapes but Owens stays on him, stomping him and unloading with punches on the apron. Owens keeps control and goes for a powerbomb on the edge of the apron but Rollins counters and back-drops him on the apron.

Rollins runs the ring and leaps out with a suicide dive but Owens blocks it and nails a big fall-away slam into the barrier. Owens follows-up with a senton on the floor. Owens returns to the ring and yells to the crowd while the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins kicks Owens away but then runs into a boot in the corner. Owens with a tornado DDT from the corner, then a second big DDT. Rollins kicks out at 2. Owens shows some frustration now. Owens drops Rollins in the corner against the turnbuckles, then nails a corner cannonball for another close 2 count. Rollins and Owens are both frustrated now.

Owens yells at Rollins and kicks at him. Rollins briefly snaps and they trade strikes. Rollins dodges a Pop-Up Powerbomb and tries to send Owens face-first into the turnbuckles but Owens blocks it just in time. Rollins rocks Owens with a right hand. Rollins with chops and more strikes. Rollins blocks a shot and drops Owens with a Slingblade. Rollins with a running forearm in the corner. Owens sends Rollins to the apron but Rollins nails a forearm, then springboards back in the ring with a flying knee to the face. Owens is down now.

Rollins tosses Owens to the floor, then runs and nails a suicide dive into the barrier. Rollins brings it back in but Owens rolls right back out to the opposite side. Rollins runs the ring again and hits another suicide dive to send Owens over the announce table for a pop. The referee counts. Rollins breaks the count and Owens makes it back in at the 9 count. Rollins superkicks Owens. Rollins goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash. Owens kicks out just in time. Rollins can’t believe it. Rollins yells at Owens about how he needs this opportunity. Rollins takes Owens to the top for a superplex but Owens resists. Owens sends Rollins to the mat but he runs right back to the top. Owens counters this and brings Rollins to the mat with a super neckbreaker over his knee. Owens covers but Rollins kicks out just in time. Owens can’t believe it.

Owens goes back to the top for the Swanton Bomb but Rollins gets his knees up. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Owens explodes with a big clothesline. Owens yells at Rollins to get back up. Rollins blocks the Stunner and rolls Owens up for a close 2 count, which almost looked like 3 but the referee had to re-position himself. Rollins and the referee argue. Rollins wastes some time and misses the Stomp. Owens comes right back with the Stunner for the pin to win and keep his WrestleMania 38 spot.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens sits up as his music hits. The referee checks on Rollins as Owens exits the ring. Rollins is shocked now. He looks up at the WrestleMania 38 sign as RAW goes off the air.

