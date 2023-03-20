– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens to a pop. Owens waits on the stage and out next comes Sami Zayn to a bigger pop. They head to the ring together as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see what led to Owens and Zayn reuniting on Friday’s SmackDown.

Fans chant for Zayn and Owens says it looks like the fans like Sami. Fans chant for Owens now and Zayn says the same for Owens. Sami says it feels really good to be out here together again. Sami says he was approaching the whole thing wrong, he was approaching this as a business transaction but that’s not how he and Owens have done things in the past, they’ve always used each other to gt to the next level but as brothers. Owens says he has been Sami’s biggest fan for 20 years, calling him the best he’s ever been in the ring with, so it was frustrating to see Sami in The Bloodline when he’s better than anyone there, outgrowing them right away.

Owens says he knew it, Sami knew it, and so did everyone else. Owens couldn’t stand seeing Sami stay there by choice, but Sami was right, it’s time to take down The Bloodline together. Sami says they both know what comes next. They look up at the WrestleMania 39 sign as fans cheer. The music interrupts and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos stop on the floor and Jey taunts Sami as being a back-stabber. Jey mocks them and predicts they will turn on each other. Sami says everyone knows it’s Jey’s biggest dream to turn on Reigns. Jimmy brings up how they were looking at the WrestleMania sign and says nothing is happening then. Owens says everyone knows there’s only one way to save this – Jimmy and his brother vs. Owens and his brother on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans chant “yes!” now. Jimmy says they’re the greatest tag team in the world so Owens and Sami don’t deserve a shot as they just got on the same page, while The Usos have been on the same page since day one. Jimmy says there will be no title shot.

Jey interrupts and says this may be their one shot to put this Owens and Zayn problem in the dirt. Jey says The Usos accept the challenge, but there’s no need to wait. The Usos rush the ring. Jey brawls with Sami while Jimmy pulls Owens to the floor and sends him into the ring post head-first. Sami knocks Jey to the floor but Jimmy attacks Sami from behind, sending him to the floor. The Usos double team Sami at ringside now until Owens makes the save, sending Jimmy to the timekeeper’s area. Jey is double teamed now as they bring him into the ring.

Owens stuns Jey with a superkick, then Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Jimmy pulls his brother to safety. The Usos grab steel chairs at ringside as officials rush down to try and restore order. The camera cuts back to the parking lot as Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman arrive in their SUV. The Superstars at ringside and in the ring also see this. The Usos drop the chairs and head to the back.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for this non-title match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Montez Ford of The Street Profits. We see how Theory defeated Angelo Dawkins and then applied John Cena’s STF last week. The bell rings and they lock up to a “we want smoke!” chant. Theory with a headlock.

Theory drops Ford with a shoulder, then poses over him. Ford with a headlock now, then a shoulder to drop Theory. Ford does the “you can’t see me!” taunt to Theory. Theory fights back and stomps away to boos. Ford with stomps and kicks of his own in the corner now. They run the ropes and Ford nails a clothesline, then knocks Theory over the top rope to the floor.

Ford follows and rocks Theory. Ford knocks Theory over the barrier and into the crowd, then sits with two younger fans to celebrate as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory has Ford up top for a superplex, but Ford knocks him to the mat, then nails a big crossbody. Fans rally for Ford now. Ford rocks Theory and nails two clotheslines, then a big uppercut and a belly-to-back suplex.

Ford kips-up, mocks Theory, then hits a standing moonsault in the middle of the ring for 2. Ford tries for the Uranage but it’s blocked. Theory with a big boot and an enziguri. Ford blocks The ATL and spikes Theory with a DDT. Theory rolls to the floor to regroup but Ford runs the ring and hits a big dive, landing on his feet. Ford brings Theory back in, then goes to the top.

Ford misses the big splash and rolls through as Theory moves, putting on the brakes so he doesn’t hit the referee in the corner. Ford turns back around to Theory rolling into his dropkick move, then he hits The ATL in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Theory takes the mic and says Ford didn’t believe n him, but now he does. He says Cena doesn’t believe in him either, but at WrestleMania he will. Theory points up at the WrestleMania 39 sign as fans boo. Theory raises the title in the air and rants to the camera as his music starts back up.

– The Bloodline is backstage. Roman Reigns says The Usos had a bad start to the night as it looked like they took a beating. Jimmy Uso says they took a few shots but nothing can hurt or hit harder than being kept from his brother, then having to sit there and answer for it like it was his fault. Jimmy says he will never forgive Sami Zayn for this and at WrestleMania, they’ve got them. Reigns says he hopes so, he really does. Reigns asks Heyman to clear the room but he has Jey stay. Jey looks a bit nervous as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns says it’s been a minute, he hasn’t seen or heard from Jey, and now he’s back making decisions. Reigns says to make decisions you have to be with The Bloodline. Reigns asks if Jey is with them, if he’s still family. Jey says he’s with Reigns, he’s Bloodline. Fans in the arena boo. Reigns says he hopes so, that’s all he needed to hear, and he will see Jey later. Jey goes to leave but Reigns says he loves him. Jey leaves. Paul Heyman comes in and asks if Reigns got the answers he needed. Reigns says yes.

– The announces hype the Showcase Matches at WrestleMania. Byron Saxon is with Adam Pearce in the back to discuss the matches. Chelsea Green walks in and wants to be in the women’s Showcase. She mentions her partner Carmella wasn’t available tonight, so she found a placement – Piper Niven. She tells Pearce to tell the right person to make the change official. Pearce reminds her how he’s in charge. She threatens to complain on social media and potentially block Pearce if he doesn’t do the right thing by putting her in the Showcase.

– We see Omos and MVP walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.

Omos vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and Omos is out with MVP. Mustafa Ali is also out.

Ali tried telling Omos about his positivity to start, but Omos decked him. Omos went on to squash Ali while Dolph Ziggler watched from backstage.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, MVP cut a promo on how Brock Lesnar will learn to fear Omos at WrestleMania 39.

– Logan Paul comes walking out of his locker room with his father and crew. The Miz stops him and wants to go over questions for Miz’s “IMPAULSIVE” appearance but Paul just blows him off and insults him to his father. Paul and crew keep walking as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Logan Paul for a special in-ring WWE edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.

Paul brings up how Seth Rollins said fans don’t want him here. Paul mocks the fans and says he doesn’t have to be here, he’s made his millions, so he’s here because he wants to be and loves it. Paul says there’s probably just two people in here who love him tonight – his father and the kid with the “Drink Prime” sign. Paul goes on and says it’s not his fault you dorks don’t see the talent Paul has. He’s a 360 entertainer, there’s nothing he can’t do, a seat he can’t fill, no one on the roster he can’t compete with… whether you like it or not, he is that good. Which is why he didn’t invite anyone to be his podcast guest tonight, he can do it all. And did you think any of his celebrity friends would come to a place like St. Louis?

Paul continues insulting the STL fans. Paul plugs the WrestleMania match with Rollins, which will be on his 28th birthday. He gets to kick some ass on his birthday, the match will be great, he’s honored to share the ring with Rollins. Paul says he was talking to his brother Jake Paul and he made a good point – it’s hard to be afraid of a guy named Seth, they’re all nice. Fans are giving Paul the “What?!” treatment now. He goes on knocking Rollins and replays footage of the recent knockout punch to Rollins, showing it twice… no three times. The third replay has sound effects as Paul does play-by-play but his mic goes out. We cut to the production truck and it’s Rollins controlling the boards in the truck.

Rollins asks how we’re going to save this terrible episode of “IMPAULSIVE” and if anyone has ideas. Rollins starts his own theme song up and warns Paul that he’s headed to the ring. Rollins laughs and fans sing his theme as the camera follows him to the ring. Paul tells everyone to shut up. Paul continues talking trash as Rollins struts to the ring. Rollins enters the ring and plays to the crowd but suddenly tackles Paul from out of nowhere to a big pop. They tumble to the floor as officials rush out to try and restore order. Paul breaks free and attacks Rollins again but Rollins makes them tumble over the announce table. Rollins slams Paul on the table.

Paul’s security separates them. Rollins goes to the top to fly and put Paul through the table but Paul’s security pulls him away. Rollins flies anyway and takes out security. Paul takes advantage and knocks Rollins out with another punch. Fans boo as Paul marches to the back while talking trash. We go to replays. A furious Rollins sits up as Paul looks on from the stage.

– We see Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for The Miz hosting WrestleMania 39.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio with Damian Priest. We see what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with Dominik and his father, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Priest and Mysterio look on as Johnny Gargano makes his way out with Dexter Lumis. Kevin plugs Gargano vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver as we see last Tuesday’s brawl in Gargano’s front yard.

The bell rings and they lock up, then begin trading holds. Gargano works on the arm but Dominik turns it around. They run the ropes and Gargano nails a back elbow to drop Mysterio. Gargano mounts Dominik in the corner with punches as fans count along.

Dominik kicks Gargano and delivers knees in the corner. Mysterio runs into the ring post when Gargano moves in the corner. Gargano rocks Dominik and sends him to the floor after a head-scissors. Gargano nails a suicide dive now but they’re hurt and down at ringside.

Priest and Lumis both walk over to stand guard. Dominik sends Gargano into the steel ring steps, then the barrier. Dominik lifts Gargano again and drops his taped up ribs onto the barrier. Back to commercial.

——————————

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.