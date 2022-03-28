– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with a smile on his face. The pyro hits as Lesnar marches to the ring and Mike Rome does the introduction. Lesnar stops and raises the WWE Title in the air, then walks around the ring greeting fans. Jimmy talks about Cole being here for this special WrestleMania RAW show. We get a video package showing what happened between Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on last Friday’s SmackDown.

Lesnar is in the ring with a mic now. He says good evening to Pittsburgh and announces that our WWE Champion is in the house. Lesnar says for the last 20 years that loudmouth Paul Heyman has been doing all the yapping for him, but he’s got to do this for us tonight… Lesnar yells out and welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW. He says that felt good but it felt like it sucked, so he won’t be doing it again, but what he doesn’t suck at is giving out country ass kickings.

Lesnar says this Sunday at WrestleMania… he’s about to spoil his gameplan to Reigns, but he and Reigns are going to take a trip down memory lane… Lesnar laughs at the “what?!” chants and says they can play along like that if they want. Lesnar says they’re going to take a trip down the roads of Suplex City, introduce him to the Beast of Broadway, then hit the carnival and go for a ride on the F5, and no one survives a ride on the F5. Lesnar laughs at the “What!?” chants again and says yes WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be there, too, and he’s also an ass kicker, but he didn’t kick Lesnar’s ass. Lesnar says enough of the chants. Lesnar says then he and Reigns will be wedding crashers… his title will have a baby with Reigns’ title, and Lesnar gets full custody. Fans pop for Lesnar. He says he’s in a great mood tonight because in 6 days he finally gets his hands on Reigns… no where to run, nowhere to hide. Lesnar says he will stand over Reigns, raise both titles in the air, and they will announce him as your new champion… Brock Lesnar! It sounded like Lesnar’s voice may have cracked on his last name there. Lesnar marches up the ramp and stops to wave at the crowd.

– The announcers go over tonight’s WrestleMania RAW line-up. Bianca Belair will return after the recent injury by Becky Lynch, and the RAW Tag Team Champions will face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We will also see what happened when Seth Rollins visited the office of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon this morning. We noted earlier how Vince says Rollins will have his WrestleMania match but he won’t find out the opponent until he’s standing in the ring waiting.

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz to mostly boos. We see how Miz dropped Rey Mysterio last week and ripped off his mask, then dared Logan Paul to wear it this week. Cole wonders if Paul will wear it tonight. Miz looks up at the WrestleMania 38 sign as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz has the mic. He says he doesn’t have Rey Mysterio’s mask tonight because he gave it to the real greatest luchadore in the world. Miz calls on fans to help him welcome Lucha Logan. The music hits and out comes Paul wearing Rey’s mask. Fans boo. Miz calls Lucha Logan the greatest luchadore in history. He says unmasking Rey was the most disrespectful thing he could do to Rey as a luchadore, and he will keep taking disrespect because he’s not getting it. Miz says he will take his own mask from Rey tonight, and wear it at WrestleMania. The music interrupts and out comes Rey with Dominik Mysterio. The Mysterios are ready to fight.

Dominik hits the ring and tackles Miz, unloading with punches. Logan retreats to the floor and Rey stalks him. Paul runs back in the ring, and out the other side to the floor. Rey and Dominik swing at him but Paul makes it to the floor. The referee ejects Dominik to the back and fans boo the decision. Paul and Miz taunt them from ringside. The bell rings and Miz goes to work on Rey now. Rey counters out of the corner and unloads. Rey with a big hurricanrana takedown.

Rey misses a baseball slide on Paul at ringside. Rey chases Paul around the ring but Miz catches him and rams him spine-first into the barrier. Miz then drops Rey on the floor with a DDT. Paul and Miz stand over Rey and taunt him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey comes back with a senton off the top. Rey may have landed bad on his left leg. He works Miz over but Miz rolls him up. Rey rolls through and kicks Miz as Paul looks on. Rey sends a warning to Paul. Miz and Rey tangle some more as Rey blocks a powerbomb. They trade roll-ups and Rey gets the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey’s music hits as he stands tall in the ring. Paul stares him down from ringside. Dominik runs back down and rolls Paul back in the ring for a double 619 but he scrambles to the floor to avoid it. They still manage to snatch Rey’s mask back from Paul. Miz is cornered in the ring now. They hit him with a double 619 right in front of Paul. Dominik then goes to the top for a big splash on Miz. Rey follows up with a splash of his own as Paul is forced to watch from ringside.

– Still to come, what happened at WWE HQ when Seth Rollins visited earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the final “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan as he will be re-debuting next Monday night.

– We see recent happenings on the Road to WrestleMania with Seth Rollins. We also see how he went to a meeting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at WWE HQ this morning, and Vince put him in a WrestleMania 38 match for this weekend. Vince said he will hand-pick Rollins’ opponent, and Rollins won’t know who it is until he’s in the ring waiting. We hear some fans in the arena chanting “Cody!” for Cody Rhodes. The announcers hype Rollins vs. a mystery opponent.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Omos

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos for another Handicap Match. He steps over the top rope and yells out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. The bell rings and Erik unloads on Omos. Erik charges but Omos takes it. Erik charges again but Omos flattens him with a big right hand, sending him to the floor as the referee counts.

Erik looks to be hurt but could just be selling. Ivar comes over to check on him but he’s counted out. Omos raises his arms and is announced the winner by count out. That was a really quick bout.

Winner by Count Out: Omos

– After the match, Ivar enters the ring for payback but Omos knocks him right back to the floor. Omos talks some trash while his arm is raised again. We go to replays. Kevin Patrick interviews Omos in the ring now, pointing to how he’s undefeated and hasn’t been knocked off his feet. Patrick asks if there’s any WWE Superstar that can threaten Omos at WrestleMania. He says he’s undefeated and will dominate everyone. Patrick asks if there’s anyone Omos respects… the music of Bobby Lashley interrupts as Omos looks on. Lashley finally appears for a big pop. He stands tall and poses as the pyro goes off. Omos is ready to fight as well. Lashley marches to the ring as Omos stares him down. Lashley paces while staring at Omos. Fans chant “Bobby!” now. Lashley nods at the WrestleMania sign but Omos sends him into the corner with one hand. Lashley fights back but Omos man-handles him by his head and talks trash, sending him into another corner. Lashley begins to seethe now. He charges but Omos stuns him and shoves him into the ropes. Lashley charges, ducks a clothesline, and then knocks Omos off his feet as they collide. Omos goes to the floor and yells back at Lashley, saying he doesn’t want any of this. Lashley yells back from the ring and fans chant “Bobby!” again. Lashley points up at the WrestleMania 38 sign and Omos agrees. Lashley’s music starts back up as he hits the corners to pose for fans. We get a replay as the announcers claim this was Omos’ first time being knocked off his feet. Lashley poses in the corner to end the segment.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Reggie is backstage with WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Reggie has something on his mind and Brooke reassures him that he can come to her with anything. Reggie drops to one knee and it sounds like he’s about to propose but Brooke interrupts and says this is so sudden. Reggie says they don’t have to wait until this weekend to have their WrestleMania moment, they can have one right now if she’ll… Reggie pulls out an engagement ring and proposes. Dana says yes but here comes Tamina Snuka barreling through them. She goes to pin Brooke for the title but Reggie makes the save and they run off together. Akira Tozawa shows up in a suit and Tamina is about to yell at him but he says he heard Reggie was about to propose to Dana, so… Tozawa drops to one knee and proposes to Tamina with a ring, saying she’s his earth, wind and fire. She interrupts him and yanks him up by his collar, and asks what does he think? She looks to smack him but stops and holds her hand out so he can put the ring on her finger. Tamina says yes to Tozawa. He has trouble getting the ring on but wets it a little and it slides on. Tozawa and Tamina are all smiles as they head off together. We see R-Truth hiding in the background with a referee. Truth says that gives him an idea.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline from SmackDown – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman. They stop and raise their titles as the pyro goes off. They continue marching to the ring.

The Bloodline gets more pyro as the cheers and boos get louder in the crowd. Reigns takes the mic and calls on Pittsburgh to acknowledge him. Reigns says he was going to come out and shine on us, talk about God Mode, talk about being the last Needle Mover, talk about how he used to run RAW until FOX begged him to come save SmackDown… those are all facts, all true. Fans give Reigns the “What!?” treatment now. Reigns says he’s done all there is to do in this business… he says if fans keep giving him the “What?!” treatment, he’s going to smash them all like he would WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, just like he’s going to smash WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Reigns continues and says he’s done everything except beat The Beast at WrestleMania, and that pisses him off. Fans chant “Suplex City!” now. Reigns says if the crowd wants to talk about Brock, let’s do it.

Reigns says what bothers him about Brock is how Brock was out for blood a few weeks ago, it was personal to him, but he’s already spilled Reigns’ blood. Reigns recalled how he was busted open by Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. He goes on about Lesnar making him bleed all over New Orleans – his father was disappointed, his wife wanted him out of the business, and so on. Reigns goes on and says they’re going to take everything from Lesnar. He’s already taken Brock’s advocate and upgraded him to special counsel. Reigns goes on about taking Lesnar’s blood at Madison Square Garden and says this Sunday he will make the final move by taking Brock’s title, then Brock will know what it feels like to make it personal because Reigns will make it personal because it’s always been personal… to Reigns. Reigns is fired up now as fans boo him. Reigns raises his finger in the air, and so do The Usos. The music starts back up as The Bloodline exits the ring.

– We see how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega got into it backstage last week, but then they came together later that night to take out some of their other WrestleMania challengers and stand tall together in the ring. Vega and Carmella are backstage now, and glad to be on the same page going into WrestleMania. They laugh about the cheap shots on the other challengers last week. Shayna Baszler and Natalya show up and tell them to follow their lead and let them win tonight’s eight-woman match, and then maybe they’ll let the champs live long enough to see WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and the music of Sasha Banks hits. Out comes Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. They all pose together on the apron as the pyro goes off and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a plug for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night. We get a plug for The Steiner Brothers going into the Hall. We go back to the ring and the heels are already out – Shayna Baszler, Natalya, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. The bell rings and Liv goes to work on Natalya. Ripley tags in with a basement dropkick.

Naomi tags in but Natalya fights her off. Baszler tags in and works Naomi over while Natalya holds her. Vega tags in and works over Naomi in the corner now. Naomi drops her for wasting too much time. Naomi and Banks double team Vega in the corner now. Banks covers for the pin but Carmella makes the save. Naomi goes at it with Carmella but Baszler attacks. Everyone takes turns getting involved now. Carmella and Banks are left to go at it.

Vega trips Banks from the floor, pulls her out of the ring and launches her into the barrier. Vega then follows up with a running knee to Banks’ face to keep her down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks is fighting everyone, knocking them off the apron and then dropping Carmella with a Backstabber. Banks crawls for a tag but the heels come over and pull her opponents off the apron, everyone except Naomi. Baszler tags in and drops Naomi from tagging in, hitting her with a cheap shot to the floor. Banks fights Baszler off from the corner now. Baszler catches Banks in a Stretch Muffler and in comes Natalya for the Hart Attack double team. Vega tosses Natalya to the floor and tries to steal the pin but Baszler stops her. Baszler gets sent out but she drops Carmella on the floor. Vega yells at Baszler from the ring.

Vega goes for Banks but Banks blocks a kick and kicks her back. Naomi comes in and stunt Vega. Liv tags in and kicks Vega, then tags in Ripley for the Riptide while Graves is consoling his fiancee at ringside. Ripley slams Vega with the Riptide for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall in the middle of the ring while the others try to recover at ringside.

– We see how Kevin Owens mocked Steve Austin last week to big heat from the crowd. Still to come, a look at Stone Cold. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and his career, set to “Bawitdaba” by Kid Rock. Kevin Owens is in the ring now, mocking the video package as being nowhere near as good as his tribute to Stone Cold from last week.

Owens heard people say he was somehow mocking Austin but those are lies. Fans begin the “What!?” treatment now. Owens says last week he was just paying homage to the great Stone Cold we all love and remember. Owens knows everyone is ecstatic Austin is his guest on The KO Show, in the main event of WrestleMania 38, and so is he, but last week he was doing everyone a favor because that is the closest we will ever get to the old Stone Cold we used to admire. Fans boo. Owens says that Austin has been gone 19 years and he’s never coming back. Owens says it will be Steve on The KO Show, not Stone Cold, but the same Steve that has been drinking himself into oblivion for 19 years, the same Steve who is so bored he begs people to come on his little podcast so he can talk about the good old days and make him feel relevant again. Owens says Steve isn’t coming to pick a fight because he knows what would happen if he does, he’s coming to The KO Show to have another little chat about his career. Owens is glad Austin accepted his invitation, and says he will give Austin the biggest platform he’s ever had, make him feel good and then give him the send-off he thinks he deserves.

Owens says he’s going to do something special for Austin. He hates beer and thinks it’s disgusting, but he’s going to drink one with Austin. He says they can toast to Austin finally, officially passing the torch to Owens, as not only the new Stone Cold, but the one true master of the Stunner because Owens 3:16 says My Stunner Is Better Than Yours. Fans boo and Owens asks them if they think his Stunner is better, give him a Hell Yeah! Some fans respond but most continue booing. Owens warns Austin – there will be a Stunner and Austin will be on the receiving end if he tries to get funny with Owens. Owens says if Austin tries to pick a fight, he will pour one of Austin’s beers on his lifeless carcass and that’s the bottom line, because KO said so! Owens drops the mic and taunts the fans in the corner as his music hits.

– We see what happened earlier tonight between Omos and Bobby Lashley. Omos vs. Lashley is officially announced for WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Austin Theory as Ricochet waits. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with Theory talking trash about Ricochet and his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Pat McAfee. The bell rings and Theory takes control as fans chant for McAfee. Ricochet fights out of a corner and unloads now. Ricochet with a big kick from the apron.

Ricochet springboards in from the apron with a clothesline, then hits a standing Shooting Star Press but Theory kicks out at 2. Ricochet keeps control and goes back to the top but Theory cuts him off and brings him to the mat. Theory then hits The ATL in the middle of the ring for the quick win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as his music hits. He takes his phone and snaps a few selfies with Ricochet and then makes his exit.

– Still to come, Bianca Belair is back. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers go over Triple H announcing his retirement last week. Cole and Graves praise Triple H for what he did for others and his own career.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair swinging her hair. We see how RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Belair two weeks ago and put her on the shelf using a steel chair and her own hair. Belair takes the mic and says she shouldn’t be talking right now due to the throat injury, but she really has to address this.

Belair brings up how Lynch talked last week about how she’d do anything to keep the title. Belair says she found out two weeks ago how low Lynch would go. Belair says her success threatens Lynch. She goes on and congratulates Lynch on taking her out for just a week. Belair says she’s back like she never left. Belair says this has been going on too long, dating back to SummerSlam, and Lynch has tried everything in the book to make sure title stays with her. She goes on and asks what else Lynch has up her sleeve. Belair says Lynch has nothing because she will march into WrestleMania and take the title, and there’s not a damn thing Becky can do about it.

The music interrupts and Belair waits for a fight but Becky apparently comes from under the ring. They start brawling until Belair beats Lynch down in the corner. Lynch drops her with a big knee. Becky with a steel chair shot to the gut, then one over the back of Belair now. Becky talks some trash and pulls out a pair of scissors, reminding Belair she said she was coming for her hair. She tries to cut Blair’s braid off but Belair powers her up into a KOD for a big pop. Belair is seething now as officials look on from ringside. Belair picks Becky up and drops her with another KOD in the middle of the ring. Fans cheer for Belair as she stands over Becky in the middle of the ring.

Belair grabs the scissors and cuts some of Becky’s hair off as fans cheer her on. Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce and other officials rush the ring to try and stop Belair, but she still cuts some more of Becky’s hair. Belair exits the ring and celebrates at ringside as her music hits. Becky wakes up in the ring and sees what just happened. Lynch seethes and throws a fit now. Becky can’t believe what just happened. Becky seethes from her knees and says she’s going to end Belair. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now.

– The announcers hype the WrestleMania 38 card now.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for another 2-on-1 Handicap Match as Drew McIntyre makes his way out with his sword, Angela. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole plugs how Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker will perform “America The Beautiful” on Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 38. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who is looking into a mirror. Lynch is also holding some of her hair in her hands, seething. She cuts Schreiber off, simply looks into the camera, and then calls Belair a bitch. Lynch then walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss as McIntyre looks on from the ring. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with Corbin telling Moss to hang out on the apron and watch while he teaches a lesson tonight. Moss tells another bad joke that doesn’t sit well with Corbin, the third in a row.

The bell rings and Drew boots Corbin in the face to start. They lock up and Corbin shoves Drew. Drew goes for Corbin but Corbin retreats to the floor and tags in Moss. Drew starts beating Moss around the ring and launching him into the corner. Drew stomps away in the corner, then launches Moss with another big throw. Drew with another big suplex and a kip-up in the middle of the ring.

McIntyre wants Corbin to come in but Corbin hops off the apron as fans boo. Corbin points up at the WrestleMania sign as he backs up the ramp, leaving Moss alone. Drew levels Moss and calls for the Claymore Kick while he recovers. Moss gets up and Drew puts him right back down with the Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Corbin rushes back into the ring and attacks from behind. Corbin beats McIntyre down as fans boo. Corbin goes on and drops Drew with End of Days in the middle of the ring. The boos continue as Corbin grabs Drew’s sword and exits the ring. Corbin helps Moss up and they retreat to the back with Angela, taunting Drew with it as he recovers in the ring.

– We see how WWE Hall of Famer Edge attacked AJ Styles with a steel chair last week, resulting in AJ’s DQ win over Seth Rollins. Edge is backstage somewhere dark now. He says he had a choice to make last week – blast Rollins with a chair and give him another beating, which was tempting, or let fate take its course? He realized he and AJ need each other for various reasons. Edge says AJ needed him to have the veil pulled off, to remove the veil of mediocrity to show he’s a generational talent, and remind him that he is an era-defining Superstar while he needed AJ to become who he is now, and to be turned into a blinding light, the benchmark of WWE. Edge goes on and says they will push each other to different places, but only Edge will keep soaring and AJ will stay where he is. Edge says this will be a match for the ages at WrestleMania. He saw it in AJ’s eyes last week – he knows he’s already roaming in AJ’s head and at WrestleMania, it will be AJ’s Judgment Day, and AJ’s judgment is sealed. Edge laughs and sits back into the shadows to end the segment. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Schreiber is with AJ Styles. She asks for his reaction to what Edge just said. AJ says Edge used a lot of words to justify another cheap shot, that’s his reaction. AJ goes on and says Edge has changed his look and music, in an attempt to get in AJ’s head, and mission accomplished. All AJ has thought about is what he plans to do to Edge. AJ says Edge wants to destroy him and the feeling is mutual. AJ says the verdict is in – he will deliver a beating to Edge at WrestleMania, one that the WWE Universe and Edge will never forget. AJ walks off.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

We go back to the ring and Rick Boogs starts playing Shinsuke Nakamura’s music as the announcers go over the WrestleMania 38 card. Nakamura and Boogs head to the ringside area to watch tonight’s main event. Out first for the non-title main event are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We get a sidebar promo recorded earlier with The Usos promising to defeat Boogs and Nakamura at WrestleMania after running it back on RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro tonight. The Usos taunt Boogs and Nakamura from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Randy Orton and Riddle are out to a big pop for tonight’s non-title main event. They hit the ring as the pyro goes off, then they pose to another pop from the crowd. Orton starts off with Jimmy and they go at it. Jimmy fights out of the corner but Orton drops him with a possible cheap shot. Riddle comes in for a quick double team. The Usos try for a double superkick but RK-Bro blocks it, sending them out. The Usos face off with Boogs and Nakamura at the announce table now. Orton and Riddle slide out and Orton slams Jimmy on top of the announce table. Riddle then slams Jey on top of the announce table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy is working Orton over into the corner. Orton comes out with a big clothesline. Orton drops Uso again and starts stomping on his limbs. Riddle tags in for a kick to Jimmy while Orton holds him. Riddle with a but Gutwrench slam in the middle of the ring. Jimmy rams Riddle back into the corner and holds him as Jey comes in and runs to deck him with a right hand.

Riddle fights Jey off, then nails Jimmy on the apron and launches Jey with a big overhead throw. Riddle keeps control and takes Jey down for a quick pin attempt. Riddle and Jey tangle some more until Jey catches him with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Jimmy tags back in and they double team Riddle to keep him down in their corner. Jimmy uses the ropes on Riddle and the referee backs him off, allowing Jey to get a cheap shot in. Jey tags back in for a double team to Riddle. Jey takes Riddle back to the middle rope, allowing Jimmy to deck him with another cheap shot while the referee is distracted.

Jey and Riddle go at it now as Riddle fights back. The Usos isolate Riddle again and drop him in their corner as Boogs and Nakamura look on. Riddle finally fights back and mounts strikes on Jey. Riddle kicks Jimmy off the apron but Jey dropkicks him out of the ring. Jimmy grabs Riddle and launches him over the barrier, into the timekeeper’s area. The Usos stand tall with their fingers in the air as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is back down in the corner as The Usos taunt Orton and play to the crowd. Jey wastes some time showing off but charges into the corner. Riddle manages to deck him with a big kick for a pop. Orton and Jimmy tag in at the same time and the crowd goes wild. Orton unloads and hits the powerslam in the middle of the ring after Jey helped Jimmy avoid the first pin attempt. Jimmy rolls Orton up for 2 after an assist by Jey. Orton with another snap powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton grabs Jey on the apron but Jimmy tries to interfere. Riddle kicks him from the apron, taking him out on the floor.

Orton with a second rope draping DDT to Jey. Fans pop for Orton as he drops down and pounds on the mat. Orton goes for the RKO to Jey but The Street Profits hit the ring and attack Orton for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Randy Orton and Riddle

– After the bell, all three teams start brawling. Nakamura and Boogs get involved now. Boogs presses Jimmy above his head a few times, then drops him over the top rope. Boogs and Jimmy fight up the ramp to the back. The Profits are alone in the ring with Orton until Riddle runs in and drops Angelo Dawkins with the RKO. Montez Ford leaps off the top but rolls through, and comes back to his feet from a big assisted RKO from Orton and Riddle. Orton’s music starts back up as he and Riddle celebrate, posing in the corners while The Profits slowly recover. Fans want to see one more RKO and they drop Ford with one. Fans want Dawkins to take the RKO now. Orton shoves Dawkins to Riddle and he drops him with the RKO. The RK-Bro music starts back up as Orton and Riddle pose in the corners. Jimmy plugs The Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro at WrestleMania 38. The announcers go over the WrestleMania 38 card one more time. The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of RAW goes off the air with Riddle and Orton celebrating in the ring.

