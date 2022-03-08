Stay tuned for live WWE RAW results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins with the titles on the line. This will be the RAW opener

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returns to RAW for a special appearance

* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland Homecoming Party as they prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge explains why he attacked AJ Styles last week

