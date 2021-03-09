– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz.

– We’re live in the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype tonight’s WWE Title match as the opener.

– We see The Hurt Business walking backstage in video from earlier. Sarah Schreiber stops WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for comments. MVP stays with him while RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin walk on. Lashley talks about how he’s now happy, and how for 16 years he’s dealt with politics and busted his ass to get this title. He punished The Miz for delaying the inevitable last week, and now he will set an example in Miz’s rematch tonight, showing what will happen to anyone who steps in his way. Lashley goes on and says he’s walking into WrestleMania 37 as champion. He holds the title up and declares that The Almighty Era has begun.

WWE Title Match: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes The Miz with John Morrison. Miz takes the mic and fans start booing.

Miz says he’s empty-handed because of Bobby Lashley. He admits he expected to get his ass handed to him last week, but not lose the WWE Title. Miz says he lost the WWE Title because Shane McMahon pulled a fast one. Miz goes on ranting about how he never takes vacations and is always there for the company. He says when he tells someone his body doesn’t feel well, they should listen to him. Miz says he had stomach cramps last week. Cramps! The boos get louder. Miz says he still went out there, with cramps, and successfully defended the WWE Title. The bell rang, there was a match, and he got counted out. He lost. Miz goes on ranting about how everything was unfair last week. He says WWE did one thing right and that’s give him the rematch tonight. Miz wants everyone who has celebrated Lashley’s title win or interviewed him in the last week to stay tuned to their computers as a new hashtag “#AndNew” will be used tonight, because he is The Miz and he’s awesome. The music starts back up as a furious Miz looks on. We see the WWE Champion waling backstage with MVP. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lashley with MVP. We get formal ring introductions by Mike Rome. They size each other up and Miz bounces around but slides to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Miz rolls in but goes right back to the floor. MVP yells at him. Lashley brings Miz back in and hits a long vertical suplex for a pop.

We see Drew McIntyre backstage watching the match. Lashley with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Lashley rocks Miz but misses a running shoulder in the corner, hitting the ring post as Miz moves. They end up on the floor and Miz counters, shoving Lashley into the ring post. Lashley comes right back and levels Miz with a big clothesline on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is dominating in the ring. Miz fights back and goes for the corner clothesline but Lashley catches him in mid-move and tosses him across the ring for a pop. We see Drew backstage watching again.

They go to the floor and Lashley launches Miz into the barrier. Lashley slams Miz into the announce table and brings it back in the ring. Lashley runs into a boot in the corner but shakes it off. Lashley goes for a power move but Miz blocks him and avoids the Flatliner. Lashley gets sent to the floor. Miz looks to run the ropes for the kick through the ropes but Lashley side-steps. Lashley puts Miz on his shoulders and runs him face-first into the ring post. Miz hits hard and falls to the floor for another pop from the crowd.

Lashley with a big Flatliner to Miz now. Lashley mounts Miz in the middle of the ring and works him over, continuing to dominate. Lashley nails the huge Spinebuster next. Lashley poses over Miz for another pop. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock submission to retain.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. MVP joins him and he raises the WWE Title as we go to replays.

– Tom plugs WrestleMania 37 tickets going on sale one week from tomorrow. We have full details on the main page of the site.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. She asks about being the presumptive challenger for the WWE Title. McIntyre gets heated and goes on about being the only challenger there is. He rants about Bobby Lashley and says he could’ve gone after the biggest challenger, but he attacked Drew after Elimination Chamber instead to help Miz win the WWE Title. He goes on about beating Brock Lesnar but Sheamus suddenly attacks out of nowhere. Sheamus unloads on Drew and they brawl around the backstage area. Sheamus is tired of living in Drew’s shadow and will make the rest of his life full of misery. Sheamus heads off and declares that this is not over yet. Drew storms off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Rhea Ripley.

– We see what just happened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Drew is furious backstage now. He stops at Adam Pearce and tells him he will set up a No DQ match against Sheamus tonight. Pearce apparently nods and McIntyre storms off.

– We see recent happenings between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. Strowman is walking backstage now when R-Truth stops him. Truth has a poem. He apologizes for a bunch of things and it sounds like he wants Strowman’s help, possibly with getting the WWE 24/7 Title back. Strowman interrupts him and says he doesn’t want an apology for anything, he’s about to go out and demand an apology from Shane. Truth does some more bad comedy and walks off. Strowman sighs and heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms Sheamus vs. McIntyre in a No DQ match for later.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman marching to the ring.

Strowman takes the mic and addresses Shane McMahon. First Shane kept him out of the Elimination Chamber and he gets why, he’s over that. Strowman goes on about what’s happened recently and asks Shane if this is all a joke and if he’s getting some kind of laughs out of this. Braun brings up Shane’s comments from last week about reading levels and wonders if Shane is laughing at him. Braun says that can’t be because they both know Braun would snap Shane’s neck like a twig, if he wanted to. Braun isn’t looking to get fired, he’s looking to get respect but the longer he stays out here thinking about it, the angrier he gets. Braun isn’t asking, he’s demanding Shane come out and give him an apology.

The music hits and out comes Shane to a pop. Shane enters the ring and gets right in Strowman’s face, looking up at him. Shane says he apologizes. Shane then steps to the side and exits the ring as his music starts back up. Strowman stares him down as he walks up the ramp. Shane stops at the top of the ramp and takes the mic. Shane goes to say something but changes his mind. Braun yells out, asking if he has something to say. Shane keeps walking but stops again. Strowman isn’t happy.

– We see Sheamus walking backstage now. Tom shows us how Sheamus attacked his former best friend backstage earlier tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom plugs how WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny will make his Grammy Awards debut performance next Sunday.

– Shane McMahon is backstage walking. Sarah asks him if he’d like to say anything about what happened with Braun Strowman. Shane says maybe later. He walks off.

No DQ Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s No DQ match as Sheamus makes his way out. Drew McIntyre immediately attacks him and beats him down to the ringside area.

Drew brings it into the ring and we get the bell. Drew keeps control until Sheamus kicks his way out of the corner. They trade big right hands now. Sheamus with a big shoulder to drop Drew. Drew comes back and runs over Sheamus. Drew stomps the hand and rocks Sheamus with a right. Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin is confirmed for later tonight.

Sheamus turns it around out of the corner with a thumb to the eye. Sheamus runs into a back elbow in the corner. Drew goes up but Sheamus takes the leg out, sending him to the mat on his back. Sheamus stomps away now. Drew sends him to the apron but he drops Drew over the top rope. Sheamus goes to the top rope and hits the flying clothesline for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control and takes it back to the floor. Drew counters and whips Sheamus shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Drew tosses Sheamus over the announce table now as the announce team scatters.

Drew pounds on Sheamus while he’s laid out in Tom’s chair. Sheamus turns it around at ringside and drops Drew with a clothesline. Sheamus brings a kendo stick from under the ring and swings it but Drew blocks it. Drew works Sheamus around and tosses him over the barrier into the virtual crowd. Drew takes apart the steel steps now. He brings Sheamus back over the barrier and slams him on top of the bottom half of the steps. Drew rolls Sheamus back in and goes over to grab the kendo stick. Drew brings the stick into the ring but Sheamus low blows him with the rope on the way in.

Sheamus kicks Drew again and runs over him with a shoulder. Sheamus grabs the stick as fans boo him. Sheamus unloads with the kendo stick while Drew is down. Sheamus holds Drew down with a boot on the jaw as fans boo him. Drew gets up but Sheamus continues to beat on him with the stick. Sheamus hits the rolling senton for a 2 count. Sheamus grounds Drew now with a submission, stretching his jaws as fans try to rally. Drew finally comes back with a big overhead belly-to-belly, and another big toss for a pop. Drew drops Sheamus again and kips up for a pop in the middle of the ring.

Drew grabs the kendo stick as Sheamus gets up to face off. Sheamus charges but Drew starts beating him with the kendo stick. Drew with a side Russian leg sweep using the stick. Sheamus kicks out at 2.

Drew keeps control and brings it back to ringside. Sheamus counters a slam and shoves Drew face-first into the ring post. Sheamus lifts Drew high and chokeslams him hard into the top of the announce table. We go to commercial with Sheamus in control.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Sheamus with the Cloverleaf submission now. Drew fights the hold off. They get up trading shots and Drew nails a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. They both get up but Drew runs into boots in the corner. Sheamus pulls himself back up to the top turnbuckle. Drew charges but eats a knee to the face. Drew manages to crotch Sheamus on the top but he also goes down on the mat. Drew ends up climbing to the top and nailing a big superplex but Sheamus kicks out at 2.

Sheamus shoves Drew off but Drew kicks him. Sheamus scoops Drew for White Noise in the middle of the ring but Drew kicks out at 2. Sheamus goes out and brings a steel chair back in. He goes to swing it but Drew rocks him in the face. Drew picks the chair up and smacks Sheamus over the back with it. Drew nails the Futureshock DDT on top of the chair but Sheamus still kicks out.

Sheamus crawls for the chair while Drew is already up, waiting in the corner for the finish. Drew charges but Sheamus gets up and throws the chair at his head. Sheamus quickly follows up with a big knee but Drew kicks out just in time. Sheamus jabs the chair at Drew while he’s down, then wedges the chair in the corner between two turnbuckles. Sheamus collapses to his knees but he’s still in it.

Sheamus tries to send Drew into the wedged chair but Drew counters and sends Sheamus into it. Drew comes right back with a Claymore but it knocks Sheamus through the ropes to the floor as fans pop. Drew also goes to the floor but he’s slow to capitalize. Sheamus is down on the floor. Sheamus barely connects a Brogue Kick on the floor out of nowhere.

They both get up with half of the steel steps, holding them above their heads. They charge at each other and the steps collide, sending them both to the floor. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now but both Superstars are laid out from the steel colliding. Drew is down on the other side of the barrier. The referee calls the match.

No Contest

– After the match, other officials rush down to tend to Sheamus. Drew is seen stumbling around on the other side of the barrier but he can’t get up. Officials also check on Drew as we get multiple replays. We get more replays and more shots of both Superstars being tended to by medics and officials. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Tom says they are receiving medical attention.

– We get a video package on recent happenings with Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

– Tom sends us backstage to new on-air talent Kevin Patrick. He’s with AJ Styles and Omos. Patrick asks AJ about himself but AJ wants to talk about Randy Orton first. AJ says we haven’t seen The Fiend since Orton burnt him to a crisp, and since then he’s been haunted by Alexa Bliss. AJ says that was the worst thing Orton could’ve done, and now they’re tearing him down, and he has to deal with that in addition to the voices in his head. AJ and Omos laugh and crack jokes until Orton appears. Orton asks what’s funny about a grown man having his mind messed with. AJ says it’s not funny, it’s weak. Orton proposes they have a match tonight so he cans how AJ just how weak he is, first hand. AJ says Orton has problems, does he need bigger problems? Such as Omos, apparently. If so, then AJ accepts. Orton says that’s good. Orton walks off.

Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – Shelton Benjamin with Cedric Alexander. Tom announces The New Day vs. The Hurt Business for next Monday with the titles on the line.

The bell rings and they lock up. Shelton shoves Woods through the ropes to the floor. The referee counts as Shelton taunts from the ring. Woods comes back in and takes control, dropping Shelton for a 2 count. Shelton counters and slams Woods. Shelton whips Woods into the turnbuckles and slams him again. Shelton and Kofi have words now. Shelton grounds Woods again with a knee to the back. Tom confirms AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton for later tonight.

Woods fights up and out of a hold now but Benjamin scoop slams him. More back and forth now. Shelton ends up hitting a shot to the throat in the corner, and a big knee strike to the face for a 2 count. Shelton grounds Woods again. Woods gets free with a jawbreaker as fans rally for him. Woods unloads with punches and chops into the ropes.

Woods nails a big forearm after going under the legs. They tangle and Woods rolls Shelton up for 2. Benjamin comes right back and levels Woods with a big move. Benjamin is distracted by trash talking to Kofi, allowing Woods to roll him up for the pin to win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, fans chant for The New Day as their music hits. They head to the ramp while taunting the champs.

– WWE United States Champion Riddle is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. He’s not worried about RETRIBUTION ahead of his match with Slapjack. Riddle is only worried about where he’s going to park his scooter. The New Day comes through the curtain, celebrating Xavier Woods’ win. Riddle ends up asking them to watch his scooter and they agree. Riddle and The New Day celebrate before Riddle heads to the ring.

Riddle vs. Slapjack

We go back to the ring and a “Bro!” chant starts up as WWE United States Champion Riddle comes out for this non-title match. Riddle hits the ring and kicks his flip-flops off for pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RETRIBUTION – Slapjack with Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Mace, and Reckoning. Tom confirms Ali vs. Riddle with the title on the line for next Monday night.

The bell rings and they go at it. Slapjack attacks but Riddle unloads. Riddle with an Exploder and more of his signature moves early on. Slapjack rolls to the floor to regroup as Ali yells at him. Riddle follows but Slapjack drops him. Ali yells for Slapjack to stay on Riddle and he does. Slapjack with more offense as he brings it back in for a 2 count.

Riddle looks to come back but Slapjack nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. Slapjack with a double stomp while Riddle is down. Slapjack with more offense to keep Riddle down. Ali continues barking orders. Slapjack goes to the top but Riddle cuts him off. Slapjack avoids a super Exploder from the top. Slapjack sends Riddle to the mat and leaps but Riddle catches him. Riddle with a Final Flash knee for a close 2 count.

Ali shows frustration at ringside now. Slapjack with another big strike for a 2 count. Riddle blocks the Snapback and ends up nailing another Final Flash. Riddle follows up with the Bro Derek for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. We see Ali yelling at Slapjack at ringside now.

– We see what happened with Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman earlier tonight. Shane is backstage on the phone now, wrapping up his call. Adam Pearce walks in and comments on how busy it’s been. Shane says there is something else he wants to say to Strowman. Shane orders Pearce to go get Strowman and tell him to meet in the ring. Shane says that’s where he’s headed. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shane McMahon is in the ring. He waits for a second and the music hits as Braun Strowman makes his way out. Shane takes his mic to the ramp and is stalling just a bit. Shane admits he had fun last week because that’s what he does in life, Braun should too. Shane admits he does have fun at other’s expense sometimes but that’s OK, as long as it benefits him. He’s not the only person that thinks like that, many others do but he can tell Braun is not one of those. Braun paces some in the ring and Shane tells him to relax. Shane says one thing they have to get done is… Shane changes his mind and says he doesn’t want to talk to Braun about this.

Braun asks why they’re out here. Shane turns back around and says he wants to talk to Braun about getting things done. Shane says one things he needs to get done is come to an understanding with Braun. Shane walks closer to the ring now, but then backs off. Braun asks if Shane is trying to make him look stupid. Shane says that’s something he would never do. Shane says stupid is an abhorrent word, a terrible word. This is becoming a really bad segment. Shane says he can tell by Braun’s non-verbal cues that he is very upset with him. Braun rants about Shane talking to him like one of his little pets. Shane repeats how he would never want to make Braun look stupid. Shane goes on naming some “stupid” phrases Braun may have heard during his life. Fans are starting to boo. Shane says he’s not saying those things. He brings up a stereotype of big man/little brain, kind of like the dinosaurs, he says.

Shane once again repeats that he’d never call Braun stupid. Shane says “B-b-b-braun” and makes a face at Strowman, then runs off up the ramp to the back. Strowman chases him. We see Shane hop into a white SUV in the backstage area. He speeds away as Strowman gets closer. Strowman walks away and we see Shane appear backstage again. Shane never left. He waves behind Strowman’s back and calls him so stupid. Tom calls this a “fascinating situation” between Braun and Shane, but most would probably disagree.

– We see replays of recent happenings in the chase for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Lana and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Lana and Naomi first. Tom leads us to a promo video on WWE and Girl Up for International Women’s Day. Lana and Naomi wrap their entrance as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Reginald The Sommelier from SmackDown is with them. Jax takes the mic on the stage and introduces her new friend Reginald. She says he’s a little down on his luck after Carmella fired him on SmackDown, then he was slapped by SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Jax says luckily she knows her way around a fine glass of wine so she brought Reginald to be ringside for this title match. Isn’t he cute?, she says. They head to the ring.

Naomi starts off with Jax, kicking her. Lana tags in for the double team but Jax overpowers them. They still deck her and in comes Baszler off a tag. Baszler rams Lana into the corner and holds her as the referee counts. Lana manages to drop Baszler. Naomi tags in and nails a big move while Baszler is down. Naomi rams Baszler into the corner but Baszler tosses her across the ring, not seeing Lana tag in. They double team her but Baszler kicks out at 2.

Baszler controls Lana now and sends her to the floor. Naomi runs the ring and leaps over the ropes with a corkscrew dive, taking the champs down on the floor to save Lana. Lana returns to the ring and stands tall with Naomi for a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler is dominating Lana. We see how Baszler turned it around during the break and started working on Lana’s limbs. Lana fights to her feet and hits a jawbreaker on Baszler as fans rally. Lana with a right hand and another as Naomi reaches for the tag. Baszler shoves Lana down and drops Naomi on the apron. Lana comes back and decks Baszler, then tags Naomi.

Naomi comes in and kicks Baszler. Jax tags in but Naomi ducks and kicks Baszler again on her way out. Naomi goes to work on both champs now. Naomi with big kicks to Jax. Naomi sends Jax to one knee and then slams her face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Jax accidentally splashes Baszler in the corner, knocking her off the apron to the floor when Naomi moves out of the way.

Reginald tries to interfere from the floor but Naomi and Lana take him out at ringside. Jax takes advantage of the distraction, knocking Naomi to the floor. Jax then hits a big powerbomb on Lana in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, the music hits as Jax scoops Reginald on her shoulder and carries him up the ramp to safety. We go to replays. Baszler raises both titles in the air, standing with Jax and Reginald on the stage.

– Tom sends us to a preview for tonight’s “Straight Up Steve Austin” season finale on the USA Network, featuring Charlotte Flair as the special guest.

– Sarah Schreiber approaches Randy Orton backstage and mentions how other people in the locker room have been concerned about his well-being and how he’s doing as of late. Orton asks if she’s really telling him he has friends in the WWE locker room, he never would’ve thought so many WWE Superstars would be concerned about his well-being because none of them have ever came to his face with the concern. Orton goes on and says the only thing AJ Styles needs to be concerned with is tonight when he becomes re-introduced with the three most deadly letters in sports entertainment – RKO. We hear fans booing in the arena as RAW goes back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another “coming soon” vignette for Rhea Ripley.

– Sarah is backstage with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. They are still serious about a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They go on about working their butts off and being more ambitious than any other woman in WWE. Dana says they deserve title shots. Charlotte Flair walks up and acknowledges that she also wants a title shot at WrestleMania 37. Dana says anyone who wants a RAW Women’s Title shot would leave it all in the ring. Flair tells them to show her what they have because they have 5 weeks, and she hopes their bite is bigger than their bark. Flair walks off.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Patrick approaches AJ and Omos now, asking if he regrets his comments about Orton. AJ doesn’t regret them but didn’t think Orton would challenge him to a match. AJ says Orton is crazy in the head but that’s not his fault, it’s The Fiend’s, or Alexa Bliss. AJ says Orton shouldn’t be focused on him, he should be focused on The Fiend. AJ says Orton is about to take another loss with him into WrestleMania. He wonders what the voices in his head would say about that. AJ walks off.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles with Omos. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are The New Day, Peyton Royce and WWE United States Champion Riddle. We get a look back at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retaining over The Miz earlier tonight. We go back to the ring and AJ waits with Omos now. The music hits and out comes Randy Orton. AJ mocks and taunts Orton as he heads to the ring and poses in the corner.

The bell rings and Orton takes it to the corner as the referee warns him. AJ fights back but Orton ends up dropping him in an opposite corner. Orton takes AJ back to the corner and nails a big uppercut. Orton goes for an early RKO but AJ scrambles and retreats to the floor as the referee counts. Orton follows and stalks AJ around the ring. AJ rolls back in and stomps Orton as he follows. AJ stomps away while Orton is down. AJ runs into a back elbow and goes down as Omos looks on from next to the announce table.

Orton works on the hand and arm now. Orton with boot to the jaw. AJ rolls to the floor in pain but Orton follows, slamming him back on top of the announce table. Orton and Omos stare each other down as the referee counts. Orton rolls AJ back in and turns around to look at Omos again. Orton comes back to the apron but AJ knocks him off. AJ launches himself over the top rope to the floor, taking Orton down with a big flying forearm. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is in control. AJ with shoulder thrusts in the corner as fans cheer and boo. AJ runs into a bot in the corner but he counters and unloads with kicks to Orton’s leg. AJ drags Orton out of the corner and keeps focus on the leg. AJ wraps the leg around the bottom rope and keeps control. Orton fights back from in the corner but AJ levels him with a big right hand.

AJ slams Orton head-first into the top turnbuckle. The referee warns AJ and Orton uses that opening to fight back. AJ nails an enziguri to send Orton right back down on his face on the mat. AJ grounds Orton with a headlock now. Orton briefly gets back to his feet but AJ keeps him grounded. Orton backs AJ into the corner and finally gets free with a big back elbow. AJ sends Orton back to the corner but Orton blocks strikes and mounts his own offense. AJ blocks a kick but Orton levels him with a huge clothesline in the middle of the ring.

Orton gets up and nails a snap powerslam for a close 2 count. AJ counters a suplex and fights back. Orton catches him with a backbreaker out of nowhere for another close pin attempt. Orton takes AJ to the corner and rocks him, then places him on the top turnbuckle. Orton works AJ over and climbs up for a superplex. Orton looks over at Omos but AJ fights back and avoids the superplex, taking Orton’s leg out and sending him to the mat. AJ springboards in from the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton hits him mid-move and AJ goes down on the apron.

Orton grabs AJ for the second rope draping DDT but AJ counters. They tangle and AJ rolls for the Calf Crusher. Orton blocks it on the mat now. AJ finally gets the Calf Crusher locked in now. Orton tries to crawl for the bottom rope but AJ pulls him back to the middle of the ring. Orton kicks AJ away. Orton with a big uppercut to knock AJ to the apron. Orton nails the draping DDT this time while talking some trash to Omos. Some fans boo Orton but he’s all smiles.

Orton gets hyped up now as the boos get louder. Orton drops down to the mat and readies for the RKO. Omos suddenly pulls AJ out of the ring. Orton gets back to his feet and looks at Omos. Alexa Bliss suddenly appears on the big screen.

Bliss is sitting in her pentagram again, with her jack in the box. She calls Orton’s name and turns the box to play a tune. Bliss then strikes a match and blows it out, which causes flames to explode out of the ring posts in the arena. Orton starts coughing up the thick black liquid from two weeks ago. He stumbles around while spitting up. AJ takes advantage and nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ’s music hits as he exits the ring and we go to replays. Orton is still down in pain, coughing up the black liquid that is all over the mat now. Orton sits up as we see his hand shaking. Bliss starts laughing on the big screen. There’s a pink light covering Orton as he drops to his knees, the black liquid all over his mouth. Bliss continues to laugh on the big screen as Orton looks on from the ring. RAW goes off the air.

