– The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video recorded earlier today with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP entering the venue. He fist bumps Gran Metalik and Humberto Carrillo, then gives an autograph to a young woman that walks up. Riddle comes up on his scooter. He comments on Lashley’s big win, congratulating him, and says even though his lip is busted, he wants to challenge Lashley tonight.

Lashley says he went to war with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 and will be damned if he faces anyone lesser. He came here to address the WWE Universe and celebrate his win, and that’s all. Riddle goes on ranting about Lashley’s recent comments on being a fighting champion, until Lashley shoves him face-first into the scooter, then the ground. Lashley says he’s going to teach Riddle a lesson tonight – you are a loser, and I’m a winner, and I will show you the difference. Lashley talks some more trash and walks off with MVP.

– We’re live from the new WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers and Byron Saxton welcomes us. This is the first WWE TV show from this arena. Saxton is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and newcomer Adnan Virk, making up the new announce team.

Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle

We go right to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business for this non-title match – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. The new RAW announce team is introduced at ringside. They hype tonight’s show, including a RAW Women’s Title rematch and the return of The Firefly Fun House. Lashley wraps his entrance now as pyro goes off in the ring. Out next comes Riddle riding his scooter to the ring.

Lashley immediately knocks Riddle off his scooter at ringside, then launches him into the barrier. He rips Riddle’s jacket off and keeps ramming him into the barrier to send him back down. Lashley continues to destroy Riddle at ringside. Lashley scoops Riddle on his shoulders and runs him into the ring post. Riddle goes back down and Lashley poses to mostly boos.

Lashley brings it into the ring and the referee checks on Riddle.. The bell hits and Lashley goes right to work, manhandling Riddle. MVP cheers Lashley on from ringside as he keeps control, dropping Riddle with a neckbreaker. Lashley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring now, using just one hand. He slams Riddle to the mat.

Lashley goes out and throws Riddle’s scooter away. He comes back in and Riddle tries to mount some offense but Lashley shuts him down. Lashley takes it back to ringside and just tosses Riddle over the barrier into the virtual crowd. We go to commercial break with Lashley getting booed.

Back fro the break and Lashley is dominating Riddle in the middle of the ring. Riddle fights but Lashley delivers knee strikes, a face-first shot into the turnbuckle. Lashley drives Riddle face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lashley keeps Riddle down and grinds his fist in his face. Maryse is announced for MizTV later tonight. Lashley manhandles Riddle with crossface strikes against the ropes.

Lashley keeps Riddle down with boots to the throat as the boos continue. Lashley levels Riddle with another shoulder. Lashley continues to dominate Riddle and now take his time with the destruction. Riddle with a few strikes but Lashley clotheslines him with ease. Riddle counters a Spinebuster and unloads with strikes. Riddle counters again and nails a big knee to the face to drop Lashley for a pop.

Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro but Lashley moves out of the way. Lashley immediate goes into The Hurt Lock for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. Lashley and MVP raise the strap and continue the celebration as we get replays.

– We see how Rhea Ripley won the RAW Women’s Title from Asuka during Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Kevin Patrick is backstage with the champ now, congratulating her. He asks about tonight’s rematch. Ripley says it’s all about being confident in herself and it was that self confidence that led to her challenging Asuka on her first night on RAW, and then led to her beating Asuka. She goes on and says with tonight’s rematch, she will prove once and for all to everybody that she is ready for Asuka. Back to commercial.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. The Viking Raiders

Back from the break and we see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander waiting in the ring. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar, who has been out of action for around 7 months.

The bell rings and Ivar starts off with Cedric. They go at it and Ivar turns it around into the corner, unloading with strikes. He yells out for a pop. Erik tags in for a big double team as Erik slams Ivar on top of Cedric in the middle of the ring.

Shelton tags in and they end up double teaming Erik. Shelton with a big knee strike for a close 2 count. Shelton goes to work on Erik now. Shelton with knee strikes. Shelton beats Erik down and nails a suplex for a 2 count. Cedric tags in and they double team Erik, keeping him near their corner and away from the tag to Ivar. Cedric with more offense in the corner, including a big knee to the face. Cedric continues to pound on Erik. Erik with a stiff strike but Cedric keeps control, beating him back down in their corner.

Shelton tags back in and slams Erik for a close 2 count. Cedric tags back in and takes over. Ivar finally gets the hot tag and he runs wild on Shelton for a big pop. Shelton kicks him and whips him into the corner but Ivar counters with the seated senton splash for another big pop.

Shelton rams Ivar into the corner. Cedric tags in and they double team Ivar in their corner. Ivar blocks a double team and hits a double clothesline. Erik tags in and rams his partner back into Shelton’s face in the corner. They then hit The Viking Experience on Cedric and Erik covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Kevin is backstage with Asuka. She gets hyped up and says WrestleMania was a nightmare but tonight she’s ready for Rhea Ripley and will once again be champion. Asuka walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro. Adnan mentions rumors of Flair being unhappy over WrestleMania 37. Flair hits the apron and makes a crew member open the ropes for her.

Flair takes the mic and says here she is on the RAW After WrestleMania. Usually she would be standing here with her big Flair smile but she wasn’t at WrestleMania 37, because she wasn’t welcomed. She goes on about how good she is and how what she does is sacred in the ring. She wasn’t at WrestleMania because of things out of her control. She says it wasn’t her fault that Asuka needed a tag team partner, it wasn’t her fault her dad showed up to Legends Night acting like a fool, it wasn’t her fault that Lacey Evans got pregnant and she couldn’t kick her ass in the ring. Flair says none of this was her fault, she even challenged Asuka in the ring and Asuka didn’t respond. Flair says that opportunist Rhea Ripley challenged Asuka, Asuka accepted, and Ripley won the RAW Women’s Title. A star was born, out with the old, in with the new.

Flair goes on about how the other women in the locker room were glad she wasn’t there because they saw an opportunity. Flair says Ripley is the biggest snake in the locker room. She brings up Asuka getting herself a rematch tonight. Flair says karma is a bitch and she is that bitch. Flair names several female Superstars and says no one compares to her. She realized for the first time since inking her contract 7 years ago, after watching WrestleMania from home, that she doesn’t steal opportunities – she is the opportunity. Flair says to all the delusional fans at home who think she steals opportunities from their favorites – no, she creates opportunities.

This is the new Charlotte Flair and she’s not apologizing for being that good. We all will bow down to our 13 time women’s champion. No more little humble Charlotte, she says. She’s that good and she wants everyone to show some respect to what she’s brought to the industry. She goes on about everything she’s given and asks what has she been given in return. She says to enjoy tonight’s title match that she should’ve been in. The boos continue as Flair drops the mic in the middle of the ring. She poses as her music starts back up.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

The announcers talk about what we just saw until the music hits and out comes Asuka for this WrestleMania 37 Night Two rematch. Asuka poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as pyro hits. Asuka looks on from the ring while the announcers talk about their WrestleMania 37 Night Two match. Ripley does get some boos from the crowd. She hits the ring and raises the title as Mike Rome does formal ring introductions. Ripley got more boos there also.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up and Asuka takes it to the corner. Asuka breaks and unloads as the referee warns her. Ripley fights back into the opposite corner. The referee backs her off. She charges and Asuka tries to send her into the turnbuckle but it’s blocked. Ripley tosses her across the ring. Ripley beats Asuka around the ring now. Back and forth with counters now.

Asuka with strikes but Ripley takes her to the corner. Ripley takes Asuka to the top for a back superplex but Asuka back elbows her to the mat. Ripley comes right back and dropkicks Asuka, sending her to the mat. Ripley looks down at Asuka and smiles as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka rolls Ripley for a close 2 count. Ripley comes right back with a clothesline. More back and forth now. Asuka with a big dropkick to the jaw for a pop. There will be an Almighty Address from Bobby Lashley later tonight. Asuka mounts more offense and hits a Hip Attack in the corner. Ripley blocks a bulldog but Asuka levels her with more kicks.

Asuka nails a sliding knee for another close 2 count. Asuka goes back to the top for the dropkick but she misses. Ripley works her over and applies the inverted Cloverleaf submission. Asuka gets the bottom rope to break the hold but Ripley slams her face-first. Asuka kicks out at 2. Ripley shows some frustration now. Ripley talks some trash and rag-dolls Asuka some, taunting her. Asuka fights back but Ripley takes her down. Asuka dodges a dropkick but Ripley dodges a sliding knee. Ripley takes Asuka back down but they’re both moving slow now.

Ripley gets Asuka on her shoulders but Asuka fights back. Ripley looks to go for maybe a Samoan Drop while Asuka turns it into some kind of Crucifix counter. They land hard and awkwardly. Asuka covers for 2. Asuka goes right into the armbar submission. Ripley tries to roll out but she rolls into the Asuka Lock instead. Ripley fights up and rams Asuka into the turnbuckles to break the hold. Ripley puts Asuka back on her shoulders and slams her face-first into the mat. Asuka still kicks out just in time.

Ripley grabs Asuka on the apron now. She goes for a DDT on the edge of the apron but Asuka shoves her into the ring post. Asuka follows up and then nails a modified DDT on the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Asuka is looking to capitalize but here comes Charlotte Flair from behind, shoving them both into the ring post or apron. The referee calls the match

No Contest

– After the match, Flair mounts Asuka on the ground and unloads, working her over. Ripley gets up but Flair levels her with a big shot. Flair goes back to work on Asuka and launches her to the floor with a throw as the boos continue. Flair with a running boot against the ring, then one for Ripley while talking trash. The referee warns her to leave but the boos get louder as she taunts Asuka and Ripley. Flair stands tall at ringside as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair heads up the ramp as Asuka and Ripley try to recover at ringside.

– We see The Miz and John Morrison backstage. They walk up on Maryse. Miz kisses his wife. Morrison asks what Maryse is doing here and Miz says she’s a guest on Miz TV. Miz and Maryse walk off. Morrison says of course, he knew that.

– Still to come, Alexa’s Playground. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler watching replays of Mandy Rose slipping at WrestleMania 37. Rose interrupts and asks if they’re done as Baszler heads off. She admits it was embarrassing but says it was really funny also. It’s really funny when you don’t see things coming like that… she smacks Jax in the side of the head with a stiff shot out of nowhere. Dana Brooke joins in and they knock Jax down. They walk off and Jax is seething.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage at her playground now, swinging on a swing. She says WrestleMania 37 was really fun. we’re probably wondering why she did what she did? She says this story will explain a lot. She tells the story of a little girl who was lost until she was rescued by his darkness. The darkness protected her, nurtured her, taught her everything she knew. Then the darkness went away and that may have been when the little girl realized she never needed the darkness anyway. How did it make her feel when she realized she could do everything on her own? Was the darkness helping her or standing in her way? Why else would she use what she was taught to try and destroy the darkness?

While Bliss is talking we’re seeing flashes of various segments and moments from the past several months. She asks if it’s true what they say in the female species being the deadliest. We may never know but one thing we will know for sure – along the way she unlocked something rally evil She introduces her new friend. A wild deranged looking puppet named Lilly is sitting on the swing. She says their fun is just getting started. Bliss starts laughing. We get another look at the crazy puppet and it snarls at the camera.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz and wife Maryse for a special edition of MizTV. John Morrison’s music hits next and out he comes. Morrison heads to the ring behind them. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz welcomes us to MizTV. He says WrestleMania 37 has come and gone and despite everything it was, he is still the most talked about entertainer in entertainment. Miz shows Maryse off and says everyone is wondering why she’s here. Morrison acts like he knows why she’s here. Maryse plugs the return of their “Miz & Mrs.” show after RAW tonight on the USA Network. Morrison says that make sense. He proposes a spin-off series but they’re mainly not interested. Miz reminds Morrison he’s in tonight’s episode.

Miz takes credit for making Bad Bunny a Superstar. He says the impressive performance would’ve never happened if it wasn’t for his tutelage. Miz shows us some highlights from the match at WrestleMania that saw Bunny and Damian Priest defeat Miz and Morrison. Priest interrupts and defends Bunny. Miz rants back and challenges Priest to a match. Morrison says he was just about to challenge Priest. Miz and Morrison argue until Maryse yells at them to stop. She says they can both fight Priest. Priest calls them idiots and says he’s fine with a Handicap Match. Priest heads to the ring but they want to wait until later because they’re dressed in Gucci loafers and suits. We go back to commercial.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest

Back from the break and Damian Priest goes at it with The Miz. The match was made official during the break. Miz and John Morrison are not dressed to compete. Priest gets double teamed early on as Maryse watches from ringside.

Morrison lends an elbow as Miz launches Priest into it. Morrison comes in for a 2 count. Morrison mounts Priest from behind with strikes now. Morrison unloads in the corner with body shots now. Miz tags back in and goes to work after showing off. Priest turns it around and goes from corner to corner on each opponent. He hits a Falcon Arrow on Morrison. Miz ducks a clothesline but Priest hits a heel kick. Morrison looks on from the floor, recovering. Priest hits the South of Heaven chokeslam but Morrison runs in to break the pin up.

Priest drops Morrison as he comes back in off a tag. Priest goes to the top but Morrison rolls to the floor to regroup. Priest runs the ring and leaps over the top rope, taking Miz and Morrison down on the floor for a big pop. Priest brings it back in and goes to the top but has to come down to deck Miz on the apron, then kick him to the floor. Priest goes back up top but Morrison rocks him. Morrison climbs up but Priest elbows away.

Priest goes back to the apron and kicks Morrison from the turnbuckles to the mat. Priest goes back to the top and hits a super heel kick to Morrison for a close 2 count. Priest looks to put Morrison away but Morrison fights back Priest doesn’t see the tag as he nails Hit The Lights on Morrison. Miz runs in and Priest blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Priest goes to put Miz away but Maryse tries to pull him to safety. Priest gets Miz back in but is distracted by Maryse once again. Miz takes advantage and rolls Priest up for the pin to win with his feet on the ropes.

Winners: The Miz and John Morrison

– After the match, Miz stumbles around at ringside and loses his pants, showing his boxers. They regroup with Maryse as we get replays and Priest recovers in the ring.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. He shows us what Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke did to Jax earlier tonight. Jax asks if the replay was necessary and yells at Patrick for trying to embarrass her. She says Rose and Brooke attacked her to deflect from Rose’s WrestleMania blooper. Jax says after the beating she and Baszler give Rose and Brooke tonight, no one will be talking about them. They walk off.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see some WrestleMania 37 stills. We go back to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Jax mocks Mandy and acts like she slips entering the ring. The bell rings and Jax unloads on Brooke in the corner. Jax sends her into the corner and splashes her. Jax keeps Brooke down in the corner with a boot to the face now. Jax grinds Brooke’s face across the middle rope. Baszler tags in and whips Brooke into a stiff shot from Jax. Baszler with a big knee for a 2 count on Brooke.

Baszler works on the leg now and then applies the Stretch Muffler submission, rag-dolling Brooke. Baszler uses the Muffler to swing Brooke into the turnbuckles. Jax tags in and hits the elbow drop for a 2 count. Jax grounds Brooke some more, taunting her and manhandling her. Rose tries to rally the crowd. Brooke with some counters now but Jax keeps control. Brooke stuns her with a kick but Baszler comes in. Rose tags in but Baszler doesn’t see it at first. Rose with a missile dropkick to Baszler, then clotheslines and a Flapjack. Rose kips up and tells Baszler to bring it for a pop.

Rose rams Baszler into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Baszler turn it around and hits a knee but misses the next. Rose with a pump kick. Rose with a double underhook but Baszler counters and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Rose gets free by falling through the ropes to the floor. Jax tags in and taunts Rose on the floor.

Jax rolls Rose back in and tries to follow but Jax slips on the apron and falls back to the floor. A surprised Rose looks on from the ring and laughs as Jax seethes from the ground on the outside. Jax goes in after Rose but Rose retreats to the ramp with Brooke as the referee counts. Jax yells at them to come back to the ring but they want no part of it right now. Rose says it’s not worth it. They continue backing up the ramp as Brooke calms Rose, agreeing it’s not worth it.

Winners by Count Out: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the decision, Jax and Baszler stand tall as we get a replay of the slip. Brooke and Rose look on from the entrance as Jax seethes in the ring.

– We see shots from Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37. Still to come, Lashley will give his All Mighty Address. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a look at how mainstream media covered fans being back in the WWE crowd for WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring and MVP is out with a mic. MVP says this is an official announcement from The Hurt Business. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will join us soon, but allow MVP to address the fans first. He says Lashley retained his title at WrestleMania 37 Night One and all he wanted to do tonight was celebrate his victory and address the fans but he was so disrespected he decided he didn’t want to allow any foolishness. MVP says Drew McIntyre is an absolute warrior, one of the most dominant champions WWE has ever seen. But he took his eye off the target for one second and that’s where he messed up.

MVP tells Drew it’s OK to be #2 when The All Mighty is #1. Fans boo as MVP goes on about how Drew gave it his best but it’s over when Lashley applies The Hurt Lock. He wonders how Drew feels today after passing out in the hold, probably not walking around with his head held high. MVP says if Drew can’t handle the pressure of The Hurt Lock, who can? No one. Absolutely no one. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre to a big pop.

Drew asks how the hell would MVP know how he feels? Drew says WrestleMania came down to a few things – Claymore, Hurt Lock, and who made the first mistake. Drew is man enough to admit he made the first mistake when he allowed MVP to distract him but he makes no excuses, there’s not much to do about The Hurt Lock once it’s locked in. Drew goes on and says not a man on Earth can humble him. Drew enters the ring now. He tells MVP to keep hyping up Lashley, growing his ego, milk that cash cow, make that money, keep kissing that ass because Drew wants Lashley’s head as big as possible because eventually he’ll get his rematch and when he connects with that Claymore, he wants Lashley to fall as far as possible and look up at the new WWE Champion – Drew McIntyre. Fans pop. MVP says he respects Drew as they face off now. Drew warns him to choose his next words wisely. MVP says Drew can agree that nothing around here is given… the music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman for a pop.

MVP says Drew can take his ass to the back of the line, he knows how it works, but what is Braun doing out here? Braun says Drew lost which means he can take his ass to the back of the line while The Monster Among Men steps to the front of it. After annihilating Shane McMahon in the Steel Cage at WrestleMania… Braun enters the ring and stares Drew down. They have words until the music interrupts and out comes Randy Orton. MVP asks what is going on. Orton says The Fiend and Alexa Bliss are no more, they’re finished, which means no more mind games so Orton can focus on what he’s the absolute best at – being The Viper, The Legend Killer, The Apex Predator, but most importantly… being WWE Champion again.

Adam Pearce comes out and says he can see where this is going, everyone is making good points and that makes his job easy. He announces a Triple Threat with the winner challenging Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16. The RAW music hits as fans cheer the announcement on. Orton, Braun, Drew and MVP all look around to end the segment.

– Still to come, The New Day vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Braun Strowman stops Drew McIntyre backstage. They have words over tonight’s Triple Threat and Braun says he knows Drew wants a WWE Title rematch, but now he’s standing in Braun’s way of the title and that means he has a monster-sized ass whooping coming his way. Braun walks off as Drew watches.

– We see how Charlotte Flair returned earlier to cut a promo, then attacked Asuka and Rhea Ripley during their WrestleMania 37 rematch.

The New Day vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and Elias is in with Jaxson Ryker, under a spotlight as some fans boo. Elias has his guitar. He wants to make sure Shane McMahon gets the respect he deserves for his valiant effort against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Elias dedicates this special performance to his friend and mentor, Shane O’Mac, for his unmatched bravery at WrestleMania. Elias starts to play his guitar but every time he does we hear a trombone. It’s The New Day. The music hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who has Francesca The Trombone.

Kofi wonders why Elias and Ryker are not apologizing to the RAW tag team division for how they embarrassed it by getting beaten all around WrestleMania 37 by one man, Strowman. Woods says he and Kofi would never show their faces again if something like that happened to them. They go on taunting Elias and Ryker and then chant “shame!” at them. Elias says they also got beat around by one man – The Giant Omos. Elias taunts them for losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to Omos and AJ Styles. Kofi slips in a quick nod to the late DMX in his promo. The New Day goes on and says they’re going to show Elias and Ryker what a real tag team looks like.

The bell rings and Ryker charges Woods to start. They go at it and Woods dumps Ryker over the top rope to the floor. Elias comes in but he also gets dumped to the floor with Ryker. Kofi and Woods run the ropes together and leap out, taking Elias and Ryker down again. They return to the ring and celebrate as we go back to commercial.

