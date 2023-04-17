– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman. Mike Rome does the introductions.

The Usos take the mic and announce that they are in your town. They receive some boos. Heyman takes the mic and does his usual, mentioning how he’s the special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the lifelong Wise Man to The Bloodline. Heyman has big news on history changing but before he can continue, the music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day hits the ring and the two sides face off. Priest steps to Solo as a “you suck!” chant breaks out. Heyman shakes hands with Priest and says it’s a very good day to be a very bad guy. Heyman says if there’s a heaven, none of us are making it in. This is a short-term deal conceived by Reigns. Fans boo. Jey says they knew nothing about this. Heyman says Reigns didn’t want anyone on their side knowing, well except Solo, because he wanted his Usos being caught off-guard by the enormity of this. Heyman says even Balor isn’t happy with this because of his feelings against The Bloodline, but he’s willing to put those feelings aside in the name of villainy.

Heyman brings up The Judgment Day’s issues with Bad Bunny. Solo continues staring Ripley down, so Heyman has Jey switch places with Solo. Rhea then moves over so she can keep staring Solo down, and he does the same. Heyman asks if everything is OK and she says for now. Heyman says The Judgment Day needs Bunny taken care of, and Solo will do that, while The Bloodline has problems with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. Heyman says these three will face The Bloodline at WWE Backlash, if they make it there because first they must face The Judgment Day tonight. Heyman rips the locals and says Solo will first smash 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Fans pop for Rey’s name as his music starts up and here he comes.

Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa

The music hits and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a pop. Solo Sikoa stands tall as The Bloodline and The Judgment Day look on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey and Sikoa size each other up. Sikoa backs Rey in the corner but he fights out. Rey charges but Sikoa drops him, then slams him and stomps.

Sikoa unloads to keep Rey down. Rey fights back and hits a crossbody but only gets a 1 count. Solo easily grounds Rey again, working him over as fans try to rally. Rey fights up and out again but Solo levels him. Solo stomps some more and pounds away while Rey is down. Solo launches Rey into the turnbuckles hard and he goes down as fans boo Solo.

Rey comes back and sends Solo face-first into the turnbuckles. Rey ends up on Solo’s shoulders for an Electric Chair but he fights back and sends them both tumbling over the top rope to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo continues to dominate Rey, grounding him in the middle of the ring and working him over while the referee checks on Rey. Sikoa beats Rey into the corner, and down again.

Solo goes for the Rikishi splash but Rey dodges it. Rey mounts offense now. Solo drops down for a splash but Rey moves. Rey with a seated senton and a low dropkick for a 2 count. Rey goes on and tries for a springboard moonsault but Solo catches him on his shoulders for a big Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Rey kicks out at 2.

Rey keeps fighting and sends Sikoa into the ropes with a head-scissors off his shoulders. Rey nails 619 and a slingshot splash for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Rey counters Solo again and drops him for 619 but he’s distracted when The Usos come walking down the ramp.

The LWO suddenly appears at ringside and attacks The Usos, taking them out. Rey goes for 619 on Solo but he gets caught. Rey blocks a Samoan Drop and nails 619. Rey with the top rope splash but Solo moves out of the way. Solo then nails the Samoan Spike in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winne: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall as the music hits. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro hit the ring to check on Rey but Solo and The Usos beat them down. Rey is hit with another Samoan Spike, then a 1d. Fans boo as The Usos and Sikoa stand tall over Rey. The Bloodline exits now.

– We see footage of Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri talking to Adam Pearce earlier in the day. Chad Gable is making the case for keeping he and Otis together in the WWE Draft, while Maxxine thinks she and O-tis would be better for the face of RAW. Pearce says he will take this all into consideration but he’s got so much going on tonight.

– We see last week’s Damage CTRL backstage segment with tension within the group, and how IYO SKY won a Triple Threat to earn a future shot at RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damage CTRL – Dakota Kai with Bayley and IYO SKY. Belair looks on. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner and back out.

Kai slams Belair but she gets right back up. Kai goes for the hair but Belair tosses Kai by her own hair. More back and forth now. Belair with a dropkick and a kip-up. Belair taunts Kai, slams her and hits the standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Belair goes on but Kai rocks her from the apron, sending the champ to the floor. Kai sends Belair into the ring post and then levels her with a running big boot. Kai stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kai has dominated in the break. Belair rolls Kai for 2. Kai blocks a suplex and rolls Belair for 2. Belair with a running Blockbuster as Bayley and SKY look concerned at ringside.

Belair mounts offense now, nailing dropkicks and more. Belair with a suplex, then a longer vertical suplex for a pop. Belair with the handspring moonsault for 2. Belair blocks the Scorpion Kick. They tangle and Kai drops Belair face-first for 2 with a Facebuster. Kai keeps control and hits a running big boot in the corner.

Kai goes to the top for a double stomp but she rolls through as Belair moves. Belair with a Blockbuster. Kai avoids a KOD but Belair tries again, and Kai grabs her braid to block it. Kai with another big counter. Belair blocks the boot in the corner and hits KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as the music hits. Bayley consoles Kai at ringside while Belair and SKY taunt each other.

– We see how Brock Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes two weeks ago. Rhodes is seen walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Bronson Reed. He dominates but he’s Mr. Nice Guy, at least that’s what his mother called him.

– The Judgment Day is backstage talking. Damian Priest mentions Bad Bunny appearing next week, while Dominik Mysterio says it was satisfying to see Solo Sikoa hurt his dad tonight. Paul Heyman walks by and asks if they are satisfied with the opener. Finn Balor makes an “eh” sound. Heyman tells them to make sure they get the job done tonight against Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tonight so they don’t fall into debt with The Tribal Chief. Priest says no, that sounds like an issue between Roman Reigns and The Usos because The Judgment Day handles their business. Ripley says goodbye to Heyman, who tells them to call Reigns.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop and pyro.

Rhodes asks North Little Rock what they want to talk about, and says he knows exactly what he wants to talk about. Cody calls Brock Lesnar to the ring as fans pop. Adam Pearce interrupts and says he appreciates what Cody is trying to do, but he can’t let it happen tonight. Pearce says everyone respects what Cody is trying to do, but he’s not medically cleared to be here tonight.

Pearce asks Cody to please leave the ring and fans boo some more. Cody says OK and thank you for the shared respect. Cody leaves but stops and brings a steel chair from under the ring. He brings it back in as fans pop. Pearce calls on security to come help Cody leave the ring if he won’t leave on his own. Cody is surrounded now. Pearce says it does not have to be like this. The music hits and out comes Lesnar to a huge pop.

Pearce is still begging Cody to not do this, promising he will give him the Backlash match. Pearce makes it official. Lesnar stares Cody down from the ramp, then smiles and taunts him. Cody starts fighting security off now. Lesnar motions for Cody to bring it to the stage. Cody takes out more security at ringside. He looks to make it up the ramp but security holds Cody back. Lesnar laughs and turns to go backstage. Cody fights more security at ringside, then clears the ring of the rest. Cody takes the mic and says Lesnar can wear his little cowboy hat all he wants but Cody grew up around cowboys and Lesnar is not one, he’s a coward. Cody tosses the mic as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. We see Lesnar walking backstage now. He walks right to the arena door it appears. Patrick confirms Lesnar vs. Rhodes for WWE Backlash.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz. Seth Rollins is out next to a pop. Miz attacks Rollins at ringside and destroys him as fans sing Rollins’ theme louder.

Miz and Rollins bring it into the ring and the bell hits. Miz attacks Rollins while he’s removing his jacket. Miz with big knee strikes in the corner. Rollins with a takedown. Miz with shoulder thrusts in the corner now as fans continue to sing for Rollins.

Rollins attacks and unloads, knocking Miz to the floor. Rollins with two suicide dives, then a third. Rollins is fired up as he poses at ringside while fans serenade him. Miz sends Rollins into the timekeeper’s area but Rollins jumps right back up on top of the barrier. Miz shoves Rollins off and he lands hard. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz flies off the top. Rollins catches him for a Pedigree but it’s blocked. We get a close 2 count but Rollins comes right back to drop Miz with an enziguri.

Fans sing Rollins’ theme again. Rollins mounts a comeback now, leveling Miz with a kick for a big pop. Rollins smashes Miz in the corner. They trade counters and Rollins nails a Slingblade for 2. Rollins goes to the top but Miz cuts him off. They trade shots up top and come to the mat as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Rollins ends up missing the Buckle Bomb and Miz goes on to hit a Codebreaker from the corner. Rollins kicks out at 2 and Miz is frustrated now.

Miz with It Kicks as fans taunt him. Rollins blocks a kick and nails the Buckle Bomb. Rollins flies with the Frogsplash but Miz pulls him into a close 2 count off the counter as he gets his knees up. Rollins blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and they trade counters. This leads to Miz taking the knee out, then applying the Figure Four in the middle of the ring as fans sing for Rollins, who finally gets the bottom rope.

Rollins comes back with his two big forearms but that’s not enough. Miz kicks him and spikes him with two stiff DDTs but Rollins kicks out. Miz takes Rollins to the top for a super Skull Crushing Finale but Rollins turns it into a superplex, then a Falcon Arrow. Rollins follows up with the Stomp in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as we go to replays. Rollins plays to the crowd as they cheer him on.

– Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle are backstage. Sami suggests they get on the same page, and says Riddle has some good ideas so they should hear him out. Owens tells Riddle they should leave the thinking to he and Sami. Sami says he and Owens talked about this before, and Riddle deserves to have a voice if he’s going to help them out. Riddle thanks Sami. He brings up Solo Sikoa’s Samoan Spike, then suggests that because he has pretty sweet kicks, he could tape up his big toe and kick Solo in the jugular, call it the Toe Bro. Riddle asks what they think. Owens is speechless, while Zayn says it’s… an idea. Riddle wasn’t being serious. He says he’s not an idiot. Riddle asks if they remember everything The Bloodline did to him. Riddle gives them props for what they did together and for winning the titles at WrestleMania 39, and says he’s not here to waste time or joke around like some idiot, he’s here to kick some ass, and he will do that tonight and again at Backlash. Riddle walks off. Owens says maybe they should listen to Riddle. Sami says he suggested this first.

– Still to come, tonight’s big six-man main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last week, then how Trish turned heel on Lynch. Still to come, Trish will explain her actions tonight.

– We see what happened last week between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley to pyro and a pop. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy is on display at ringside as Lashley hits the corner to pose. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for this non-title match. The bell rings and Lashley takes it to the corner as the referee warns him. Theory tries to fight out but he gets dropped. Lashley takes Theory down and grounds him with a front face-lock, Gator Rolling him around.

Theory gets right back up and rocks Lashley with rights. Lashley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Lashley takes Theory to the corner head-first, then sends him over the top rope to the floor. Theory stuns Lashley over the top rope, then fights in but gets dropped face-first into the mat. Theory blocks the Hurt Lock and kicks Lashley in the throat, then unloads in the corner.

Theory kicks Lashley and poses but Lashley quickly attacks and takes it to the opposite corner. Theory ducks and retreats to the floor. Lashley follows and sends him into the edge of the apron. Lashley scoops Theory to his shoulders, then runs him face-first into the ring post. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is fighting off The Hurt Lock by biting Lashley’s fingers. Theory decks Lashley and rolls him up for 2. Theory mounts Lashley with punches now. Theory with a takedown and a stomp for a 2 count. Theory grounds Lashley in the middle of the ring now.

Lashley finally powers up and out but Theory drops him, then nails a stiff right. Lashley still kicks out. Theory stomps away while Lashley is down. Theory plays to the crowd but they boo him. Theory with a running shoulder in the corner. Theory tries for another but he hits the ring post when Lashley moves. Lashley goes to work on Theory now, spiking him into the mat.

Lashley with shoulder thrusts in the corner, then a clothesline. Lashley waits for Theory to get up but Theory jumps over the Spear. Lashley blocks The ATL, then nails a big slam off his shoulders. Theory kicks out just in time. Lashley calls for The Hurt Lock but Theory rolls to the apron to boos. Theory rolls in and leaps but Lashley side-steps the dropkick, and goes for The Hurt Lock again.

Theory rams Lashley back into the corner in trying to break The Hurt Lock, but Lashley is still trying to keep it locked in. Bronson Reed suddenly rushes into the ring from out of nowhere, splashing Theory and Lashley at once in the corner. The referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

– After the bell, Theory gets out of the way as Reed nails another big splash to Lashley in the corner. Fans boo. Reed sends Lashley to the floor now, then nails a big body smash off the apron. Reed stalks Lashley and splashes him against the ring post now as the boos continue. Reed brings Lashley back in and scoops him to his shoulders but Lashley slides out and goes for The Hurt Lock. Theory makes the save with a dropkick to the back. Reed with a big Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring, then he climbs to the top and nails the Tsunami Splash. Reed stands over Lashley as his music starts up and fans boo. We go to replays.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to mostly boos. She heads to the ring and we go back to commercial.

