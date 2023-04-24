– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to a “blockbuster episode” of the show. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a huge pop and pyro.

Rhodes takes the mic to a “Cody!” chant. He asks fans what they want to talk about – the WWE Draft and how he could end up on RAW or SmackDown, or his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar. He praises Lesnar for his combat sports accomplishments and says that’s ironic as Lesnar waited to get the drop on him when his back was turned. Cody shows us stills from the attack a few weeks ago. Cody then wants to show us something else. He takes off his tie, tosses it into the crowd, then unbuttons his shirt, and also tosses it to a fan.

Cody shows us his torn pec scar, and comments on being in Chicago since the Hell In a Cell match he worked with the injury, against Seth Rollins, which he still hasn’t watched back. Cody gets fired up and tells Lesnar to pick a spot to add another scar. He says Lesnar hasn’t learned anything from this scar. Cody says he didn’t do anything that night, he just had a sold out arena prop him up on their shoulders and carry him to the finish line as he was in so much pain. Cody gives big thanks to Chicago.

The Judgment Day’s music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to some boos. Finn says we all have scars, but that’s not why he’s here. Balor knows Cody got screwed against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he knows that feels. Finn says Cody got screwed because he had no one to watch his back. Finn knows that’s why Cody picked Lesnar to team with, but he trusted the wrong man and needs to be smarter, like Finn. Finn says Cody can’t win this match against Lesnar, not on his own. Fans boo. Cody interrupts and thought there was an immense respect here, but he’s only thinking about Lesnar, so whatever Finn is selling he’s not buying. Finn says Cody and The Judgment Day would be unstoppable, and we all know it.

Finn says Cody made a mistake at WrestleMania, so he shouldn’t make one at Backlash. Finn goes on praising his stablemates as a “you suck!” chant breaks out. Cody couldn’t hear them so they repeat the chant. Cody says he won’t be joining the group, so he must decline. Finn says this is a real pity, a real shame, because you’re either with The Judgment Day or against them. Finn says watch your back because some day he will slap the bleach out of Cody’s head. Cody smiles as Finn goes to leave. Cody brings up how he wasn’t medically cleared to compete, but he was cleared three hours ago, and he can’t think of a better message to send to Lesnar than against Balor tonight. Fans pop as the two face off and have words while Cody’s music starts up.

– The announcers hype tonight’s card and Patrick says the Allstate Arena is sold out. They say the announcement made by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will rock the foundation of WWE.

The Bloodline vs. The Latino World Order

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The LWO – Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They come out with new theme music that pays homage to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, the founder of The LWO.

Wilde and Jey go at it to start. Wilde with an arm drag and a dropkick for a pop. Jimmy tags in and The Usos unload on Wilde in the corner now. Solo tags in and The Usos send Wilde into a big back elbow by Solo.

Wilde dodges a double team attack by The Usos, then Santos and Cruz tag in with double dropkicks to The Usos. Wilde and Cruz with flip dives to The Usos on the floor, while Santos hits a suicide dive to the opposite side of the ring, sending Solo into the announce table.

The LWO returns to the ring and poses to a big pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo dominates Wilde in the middle of the ring. Wilde stuns Solo and drops him with a tornado DDT. Santos and Jimmy tag in to go at it now. Santos runs wild on Jimmy and knocks Solo off the apron.

Jimmy rocks Santos but gets hit by a jumping knee. Jimmy dumps Santos to the apron but runs into an enziguri. Santos with a big top rope crossbody for a close 2 count. Santos is up first but Jimmy nails an enziguri to put him right back down. Cruz flies in and takes Jimmy down, then goes for a big Phoenix Splash from the top bu Jey flies in to break it up just in time.

Santos sends Jey to the floor and works him over but Jey sends him into the ring post face-first. Wilde pulls Jey back to the floor but Solo attacks and smashes Wilde into the edge of the apron. Cruz rocks Jimmy with two enziguri kicks now, dropping him in the corner.

Cruz goes to the top while Solo distracts the referee. Jey then distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Solo to hit Cruz in mid-air with the Samoan Spike. The Usos then hit the 1D on Cruz and Jey covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, The Bloodline stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jey takes the mic and says the longest-reigning tag team champions had one bad night at WrestleMania 39, they let down The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief one time, but guess what… Jimmy declares they will win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on Friday’s SmackDown, and they are dedicating the win to The Tribal Chief They drop the mics as the music starts back up to boos and cheers. The Usos and Sikoa exit the ring.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, telling her the match with IYO SKY was just announced for WWE Backlash. Belair says she’s excited as SKY has proven she’s a worthy competitor, but as she’s said before, she stays ready so she don’t… Damage CTRL interrupts. Bayley taunts Belair and goes on about how she can’t hang with a competitor like SKY. SKY interrupts and lashes out in Japanese. Bayley says SKY wants to fight Belair tonight. Belair is down but Bayley informs her it will be Damage CTRL vs. whichever two idiots want to team with Belair. Belair wanted to face just SKY but she says that’s OK. Bayley taunts Belair some more, then walks off with Dakota Kai. SKY rolls her eyes at Belair, then follows.

– Still to come, Bad Bunny is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jey Uso is backstage on the phone with someone, presumably Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman, informing them of The Bloodline’s win over The LWO. Jey finishes the call and then sees Sami Zayn watching him. He asks Sami what he wants, and Sami says he’s not here for a fight. Sami can’t believe The Usos are dedicating their potential title win to Roman Reigns and not doing it for themselves. Sami says he and Kevin Owens are not losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, so what will happen with Reigns when The Usos lose. Sami says it won’t be good and The Usos don’t deserve that. Jey asks Sami why he cares and Sami says he feels bad. Jey tells him not to… don’t worry about what’s going on over here, you made your choice and like it or not, I did too. Jey walks off.

– We get a video package on how WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch, with her comments on Lynch from last week. Trish is now backstage with Cathy Kelley. Trish is asked if she has any insight into why Lynch isn’t here again this week. Trish has a little secret – Lynch is not doing so good right now. She previously confided in Trish and said she was having a hard time being at the top of the women’s division, while also being The Man and The Mom at once. Trish says she also has these things going on in her own life but she’s thriving, unlike Lynch. Trish saw Lynch cracking under pressure and decided to take her out of her misery. She says Lynch should be sitting at home, watching and saying “thank you, Trish” instead. Cathy thanks Trish for her time. Trish says Cathy gets it. Graves agrees.

The Street Profits vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Graves says this could be the last time we see The Profits team together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander already out. Benjamin starts off by knocking Dawkins off the apron with a high knee, then he goes at it with Ford.

Ford unloads but Benjamin catches him in mid-air for a slam. Alexander tags in with a Michinoku Driver to Ford for 2. Cedric unloads on Ford with punches while he’s down. Shelton tags back in but Ford catches a kick. Benjamin ducks a kick. Ford misses a follow-up but then hits the enziguri.

Dawkins and Cedric tag in to go at it now. Dawkins with a flying back elbow, then the corner splash and a big kick. Dawkins with The Silencer but Benjamin breaks the pin up just in time. Ford and Dawkins take turns on Shelton now but Cedric rolls Alexander for 2. Dawkins with the big slam to Cedric. Ford tags in and hits the top rope Frogsplash for the pin to get the quick win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The Profits play to the crowd now as they’re cheered on.

– Still to come, Triple H has a big announcement. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to a big pop.

Fans chant “Triple H!” as he enters the ring with a smirk on his face. Triple H says as a WWE Superstar, he had the incredible privilege of competing in front of the fans, standing in the ring at WrestleMania 22 to defend he WWE Title against one of the greatest of all-time, John Cena, and now he has the incredible privilege of insuring WWE is all it can be for generations going forward, which is why he’s out here to talk about current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans boo.

Triple H points to how Reigns is coming up on 1,000 days as champion. He calls the milestone incredible and unheard of in the modern area, then comments on how Reigns has retained over some of the best and after being in the business for 30 years, he can’t think of many who can hang in the ring with Reigns… Reigns is that damn good. Triple H says in these 1,000 days, Reigns did something very smart – he negotiated himself into a position where he didn’t have to defend the title that frequently. Fans boo. Triple H doesn’t blame Roman and while that is great for Reigns, it’s not great for WWE as the company and fans deserve more. Triple H says fans need more than that, which is why he previously said the WWE Draft will change WWE at its very core. He says when Reigns gets drafted to whichever brand he goes to, he will take his current title with him and stay there, while the other brand will determine a new champion.

Triple H announces that they will crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia. He then unveils the new version of the “big gold belt,” which you can see at this link. Fans cheer.

Triple H says this will be a champion you can be proud of, you can respect and admire, one you that will defend anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world. He says this champion will not have to demand your acknowledgement, this champion will earn your acknowledgement, and earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion. Fans pop as Triple H thanks everyone. He walks off as we get a close-up of the new title belt.

– We see how Bad Bunny was put through a table by Damian Priest a few weeks back. Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Judgment Day, waiting to talk to Priest but he’s with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Finn asks Priest if he’s invisible as Cathy just wants to speak with Priest. Priest tells Finn to go get ready for his match. Cathy asks Priest about Bunny being on RAW tonight. Priest thinks it’s great he’s here to promote his role as Backlash host. Priest comments on Bunny’s music success and says he had some WWE success when Priest had his back. Priest says he doesn’t go to Coachella to get in Bunny’s business, so he shouldn’t do the same to Priest tonight. Dominik says Bunny can watch Priest take care of his deadbeat dad.

– We get a new hype video for Bronson Reed. He sees no one who can compete with him, no one is as strong, as fast, or as powerful. They all worry about being popular but Reed just wants to win and beat people until no one is left. He tells them to keep posing for selfies and kissing babies because none can measure up to him.

Damage CTRL vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos and Solo Sikoa are backstage. Jimmy Uso is hyping them up for Friday’s title shot and says it will be a Superkick Party. Jey Uso is in deep thought. Jimmy asks what’s wrong. Jey asks what will happen to them if they lose. Jey says he ran into Sami Zayn in the hall… Jimmy is upset. He tells Jey to leave Sami alone because he’s full of nothing but mind games. Jey tells him to think about just what happens if they don’t win… it won’t be good. Jimmy is fired up now, saying they will win for The Tribal Chief. Jimmy storms off. We go back to the ring as Damage CTRL waits. Out first comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is out next to join them as they head to the ring.

Belair and SKY start things off and go at it. Belair over-powers early on but SKY shows her up. Belair with a dropkick and a kip-up for a pop. Kai comes in but Belair counters with a long vertical suplex.

Raquel tags in and takes it to the corner. Morgan tags in for the corner double teaming on Kai, using Liv as a weapon. Bayley runs in but she also gets the corner double team. Liv goes up top to Raquel’s shoulders, then splashes off onto Bayley and Kai. Liv covers Kai for 2.

Liv stays on Kai, then stops her from crawling away. Kai makes it to the floor, leaving Liv stuck on the bottom rope, allowing SKY to hit her with a Drive By dropkick on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kai beats Liv down with forearms. Kai with the running big boot in the corner. SKY tags in and also smashes Liv in the corner, then hits the running double knees. Liv kicks out at 2. SKY grounds Liv now and yells at her. Fans rally for Liv as she fights up and out of a submission. SKY slams her to the mat, then knocks Raquel off the apron.

SKY stomps Liv as Kai tags in for the double team. Liv fights them both and sends SKY to the floor, then flattens Kai to a big pop. Belair jumps for the tag as Liv crawls. SKY runs over and yanks Belair off the apron, then sends her into the steel ring steps. Liv with a Backstabber to Kai from out of nowhere, but she has no one to tag right now. Raquel finally tags in as does Bayley. Raquel runs over Bayley and knocks SKY off the apron. Raquel runs wild on Bayley and hits a big fall-away slam, then the corkscrew corner splash for 2 as Kai runs in to make the save. Raquel launches Kai to the floor and she lands hard.

All three babyfaces are in now. Raquel powerbombs Liv out of the ring, onto Kai and Bayley. SKY with a big top rope missile dropkick to Raquel to send her out. SKY blocks the KOD from Blair. She is sent into the ring post. Bayley runs in but Blair ducks her, then hits the KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, the champions stand tall in the middle of the ring as Damage CTRL regroups at ringside. SKY yells at Belair in Japanese.

– We see how Bronson Reed attacked Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory during their match last week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Patrick promotes Theory’s title defense against Bronson Reed attacked Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash. Theory hits the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory welcomes us to Austin Theory Live but fans boo. He says this is the true experience, just ask Reed and Lashley, who both want a piece. He goes on about where is his respect. He points to the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on display at ringside and says Triple H should be putting it around his waist because he already deserves it, but instead he has to compete in a Triple Threat where he doesn’t even have to be pinned to lose the title. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Theory says but he’s the guy who pinned John Cena at WrestleMania. Fans boo and chant “you tapped out!” but Theory disagrees, then insults the fans some to more boos.

The music interrupts and out comes Lashley to a pop. Lashley is all smiles as he walks out and checks out the new belt on display. Lashley says his only problem with Theory is that Theory is holding his title. Lashley asks when is Theory going to start stepping up and accepting all challenges, not running away from what he should be running to. Lashley says Theory is young and tough, so what is it… are you lazy or just scared? Theory mouths back at him. Lashley says Theory should be welcoming all opportunities to defend the title, because Lashley would. Lashley reveals he’s the one who asked for the Triple Threat. Theory says if it’s that easy for Lashley to get matches, where was his WrestleMania 39 match? Lashley says he should knock Theory’s teeth down his throat for saying that. Theory agrees but first… Theory attacks Lashley.

Lashley ends up taking him down and a brawl breaks out. They go to the floor. Lashley scoops Theory for the ring post but Theory slides out and shoves Lashley but there’s Reed in the way. Lashley decks Reed and they brawl. Theory and Reed double team Lashley at ringside now. Theory holds Lashley into the ring post, then Reed smashes Lashley into the post from behind. They bring Lashley into the ring and Theory hits The ATL to boos. Theory stands over Lashley and talks trash, but then turns around to a standing splash from Reed, then a senton. Reed goes to the top and hits the big Tsunami Splash to Reed as fans cheer. Lashley rolls out to recover while Reed raises the title belt over Theory in the middle of the ring.

– We see Elias and Rick Boogs talking backstage earlier today. Boogs is stressed over the WWE Draft and everything else going on. Chad Gable walks up and explains to Boogs how the Draft works, and how tag teams can be split up. Gable says he made sure to be drafted next to Otis, who now walks up. Gable says Alpha Academy will remain intact. Maxxine Dupri walks up and says she made sure she goes wherever Otis goes. Gable and Maxxine argue over who has Otis as their #1 guy. Mustafa Ali interrupts and says they all need to have more of a positive mentality. He says he knows Gable is worried but if Gable splits from Otis, now he can finally reach his own potential and maybe become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Ali says but that would mean thee end of Ali’s life as he knows it, and actually he’d be a loser without Otis, like he will be a loser in tonight’s match. Gable hushes Ali with a “Shooosh!” and now Otis defends Gable to Ali, saying Gable is going to show Ali a shakedown tonight. Ali says he’s positiv-Ali sure they just made a mistake. Ali walks off.

– We see a clip from Bad Bunny’s Instagram, showing that he’s on his way to RAW.

Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis. Maxxine Dupri is on Otis’ arm. They follow Gable to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mustafa Ali as Gable looks on. The bell rings and they go back and forth for the first few minutes.

Ali flies but Gable yanks him out of the air with a big Dragon suplex for 2. Maxxine is distracting Otis at ringside. Ali counters Gable with a big tornado DDT. Ali goes to the top but has to roll through on the Shooting Star Press.

Ali and Gable tangle some more in the middle of the ring, but Ali blocks Chaos Theory. Ali then rolls Gable up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali is fired up as he heads to ringside to celebrate. Otis is a bit confused.

– Jimmy Uso confronts Sami Zayn and says he knows what he’s trying to do. Jimmy is confident The Usos will win their titles back. Jimmy brings up Sami’s recent history with Kevin Owens, and says Owens used him to get the gold, and when they lose on Friday, Owens will turn on him again. Jimmy says Sami will deserve every bit of it. Jimmy tells Sami to worry about himself, not The Bloodline.

Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor by himself.

Back from the break and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop and pyro, then more pyro. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. They break as fans chant for Cody, then they lock up again.

Balor gets the upperhand and takes Cody down but Cody comes right back with a headlock takedown in the middle of the ring. Cody picks Balor out of mid-air to his shoulders, then drops him into a Gutbuster but Balor kicks out at 2.

Cody with right hands but Balor goes to the apron for a breather as fans boo. Cody brings Balor back in with a long vertical suplex. Balor kicks out at 2 as we see the WWE World Heavyweight Title belt on display at ringside. Cody grounds Balor, but Balor fights back to his feet. Balor fights out but Cody re-applies the headlock. Balor breaks and they run the ropes. Cody leaps for a crossbody but Balor moves and he collides with the ring ropes.

Cody rolls to the floor to recover but Balor follows and slams the arm into the announce table. Balor walks over to look at the new title belt, then pose by it, but fans boo. Cody takes advantage and rushes back into the ring to regroup while Balor has his back turned posing. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is still focusing on the ribs but Cody makes a comeback with quick offense. Cody with a big snap slam, then a Disaster Kick for a close 2 count.

Balor blocks CrossRhodes but the counter is blocked. Balor blocks the Cody Cutter and drops Cody with the inverted DDT for a close 2 count. Balor stomps away while Cody is down now to boos. Balor with a Slingblade, then a running corner dropkick attempt but Cody blocks that with a superkick.

Cody comes right back with the Cody Cutter but Balor kicks out at 2. Balor blocks a powerbomb, then hits a double stomp to the ribs. Balor with the shotgun dropkick in the corner now. Fans boo as Balor goes up top for Coup de Grace, but he lands bad as Cody moves out of the way just in time.

Cody kicks Balor and goes for Cross Rhodes but Balor cradles him for 2. They get right back up and fight but Cody nails The Pedigree in the middle of the ring. Cody riles the crowd up while stalking Balor. Cody then nails the Cross Rhodes for the pin to win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Rhodes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Cody climbs the corner to pose. Patrick hypes Cody vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. Cody is in the crowd posing with fans now, then he makes his exit.

– Still to come, Bad Bunny is here, plus Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to a big pop as fans sing along with his theme. The announcers hype Rollins vs. Omos at WWE Backlash as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins says he’s been waiting to come out and talk to Chicago all night. Rollins says he is The Visionary, The Revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Fans cheer.

Rollins says he was going to come out and ask Chicago how they feel about his Backlash match with Omos, but if you can believe it, something bigger has caught his eye. Rollins looks out at the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt on display at ringside. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Rollins walks out and asks if Chicago is thinking what he is. He recalls hearing Triple H say nice things about Roman Reigns earlier tonight, and mentioning the people Reigns has defeated in his current reign… but do you know who is not on that list? Rollins says Reigns wants you to think everyone wants what he has and wants to be him, but the truth is some of us still want to fight, and this new title is an opportunity for us to fight, to push the industry forward, to have a World Heavyweight Title, it’s about more than politics and part-timers.

Rollins says if a new champion is going to be crowned at WWE Night of Champions, he will give you one guess who he will put this money on… the music interrupts and out comes Omos with MVP. MVP apologizes for the interruption, and praises Rollins as one of the best to grace a WWE ring. All three are in the ring now as Omos stands over Rollins. MVP praises Rollins’ accomplishments some more but knocks his fashion choices. He says getting Omos a win over Rollins would be huge. With all due respect, MVP cautions Rollins about making statements on his future because he might not have much of a future after The Nigerian Giant is done with him at Backlash. Rollins looks up at Omos as Omos steps closer. Rollins says, well thank you… fans then interrupt by singing his song.

Rollins says Chicago should thank MVP for the kind words but to be honest, he kind of under-sold his giant. Rollins says Omos is not just huge, he’s the tallest giant he’s seen in his life. Rollins goes on and says Omos is one in a generation… because he was born that way, Seth Freakin’ Rollins is one in a generation because he made himself that way. Fans pop. Rollins says he should be afraid of Omos but he’s not, and at Backlash he will do what he does best – make Omos famous, by giving him the match of his life, then bouncing his big had of the canvas, then Omos will wake up from his 3 second nap and the arena will be singing Rollins’ song. The Chicago crowd starts singing again. Rollins and Omos continue with their staredown. Rollins drops the mic and struts to the back.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick promo on WWE and Make-A-Wish, narrated by John Cena. Patrick points to the Make-A-Wish Alumni and their families in the crowd for tonight’s RAW.

– Matt Riddle is backstage annoying Kevin Owens with a rant on strategy for WWE Backlash. Sami Zayn walks in and a frantic Owens asks where he’s been all night. Sami mentions seeing Jey Uso and Owens can’t understand why he keeps talking to these people. Owens ends up walking off in frustration. Riddle tells Sami he knows exactly what he’s going through. Sami asks how can he possibly understand. Riddle talks about being in RK-Bro and being bros with Randy Orton, just like Sami and Owens are bros. Riddle says everything will be alright. Sami thanks Riddle and Riddle walks off.

– The announcers hype the WWE Backlash card.

– We see the latest update to Bad Bunny’s Instagram, and he is now arriving to the arena.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for tonight’s main event. Rey is representing The LWO with tonight’s attire, and wearing the Mexican flag on his back. Rey hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

