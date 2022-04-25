– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle is out with a mic. The ring is surrounded by Superstars, everyone from Veer Mahaan to The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, Queen Zelina Vega and many others. Riddle says we’re here to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of his partner, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Riddle sends us to a video package with highlights from Orton’s career.

The video, narrated by The Viper himself, also looks at Orton teaming with Riddle as RK-Bro. We come back to fans chanting for Orton and applauding. Riddle brings Orton out, describing him as his best friend, and calls on fans to stand and clap. The music hits and out comes Orton to a big pop. Orton plays to the crowd as the music continues. The music stops and a “Randy!” chant starts. Orton says this is all pretty cool, and he appreciates this. Orton says it’s even cooler than he was born in Knoxville.

Orton says his journey has seen a lot of ups & downs, twists & turns, but he hopes everyone isn’t getting sick of him because he’s not going anywhere any time soon. Orton says 20 years flew by in a flash. He’s had a lot of relationships, a lot of good matches. He named people like John Cena and WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley, among others. He gave big thanks to Foley. Orton says the one big difference these days is how he’s having more fun than he has in his entire career, and it’s all thanks to Riddle. Orton asks for a hug and now a “RK-Bro!” chant starts up.

Orton says he and the fans have also had their ups & downs, but they always came back to support him and there would be no Orton without the fans. Orton says he loves the fans as well. Fans chant “Randy!” again. Riddle says he has a surprise for Orton, a second generation Superstar who has a lot of respect for Orton. Riddle goes on and introduces Cody Rhodes, who also comes out to a pop, wearing a suit. Rhodes enters the ring and they hug in the middle as fans pop. Riddle loves to see it.

Rollins immediately interrupts from his chair at ringside, calling the hug cute. Rollins warns Orton to not trust Rhodes because he’s here to steal Orton’s spotlight, not show love, just like he tried to steal Rollins’ spotlight at WrestleMania 38. Rollins is in the ring now. Rollins says not everything is about Cody. Rollins laughs and says tonight specifically is about Randy Orton, and Seth dressed up in his finest to celebrate what a career Orton has had, but a career that is in the past. Rollins says Orton is not the present or future of WWE, and neither is Rhodes. Fans boo. Rollins says the next generation of Superstars won’t be inspired by The Viper, a bro or a Nightmare, they will be inspired by a Visionary, Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Ezekiel enters the ring and apologizes for interrupting, but then congratulates Orton and introduces himself as Ezekiel, the younger brother to Elias. Ezekiel recalls watching RAW with his brother, and how Orton dominated. Kevin Owens comes through the crowd, yelling about how Ezekiel is a liar, and a disgusting piece of trash. Owens says Ezekiel passed the lie detector test last week, but he will figure out how because he’s the only sane person left around here. Owens is losing his mind. The music interrupts and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos recall watching Orton when they were 15 years old. They enter the ring and ask each other if they have favorite Orton moments. Their favorite moment will be when they beat RK-Bro and unify the titles. The Usos go on talking some trash and raise their titles in the air to loud boos from the crowd. Adam Pearce comes out and says before we tarnish the celebration he wants to make something clear – Orton will be in action tonight, in the form of the biggest match he can make on RAW. Pearce announces Owens, Rollins and The Usos vs. Rhodes, Ezekiel and RK-Bro. Fans pop at the announcement. The two teams argue in the middle of the ring now. Owens drops Ezekiel with a punch out of nowhere. Orton drops Owens with the RKO. The babyfaces stand tall in the ring now as Orton’s music hits and the others look on.

– We see Kane and Bianca Belair talking backstage. Back to commercial.

No DQ, No Count Outs Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair

Back from the break and Sonya Deville is getting ready in the ring. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for her homecoming title defense. We see what happened to lead to this match. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Deville goes for a headlock. Belair drops Deville with a shoulder, sending her to the floor to regroup. Deville pulls Belair to the floor now and they end up tangling at ringside until Belair counters and launches Deville over the announce table, to the floor. Belair returns to the ring and the referee counts. Deville is counted out.

The referee has a count out announced, but Deville snatches the mic from Rome and blames what happened on water being on the ground. She announces that the match is being re-started with no count outs.

The bell rings and the match resumes. Belair attacks Deville at ringside but Deville rams her back into the edge of the apron. Deville launches Belair into the barrier but Belair fights back. Deville tries to use Belair’s hair but it back-fires and Belair launches her over into the timekeeper’s area. Belair approaches and Deville hits her in the ribs, then over the back with a steel chair to boos.

The referee has this announced as a DQ finish but Deville snatches the mic and says Belair cheated first, so she evened the playing field. Deville says we are re-starting the match with no disqualifications, and no count outs. Deville keeps Belair down on the floor as Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega come marching down the ramp to help her with the champ. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Deville is working on Belair while the other two hold her. Belair fights them off and slams Deville with a Spinebuster. Belair mounts Deville and unloads with lefts and rights as fans cheer her on. Deville and Vega double team Belair now. Belair sends Vega to the floor, then sends Carmella out of the ring. Belair fights Deville off now. Deville blocks a Glam Slam, sending her face-first into the turnbuckles. Deville positions the chair and drops Belair face-first into it with a DDT.

Belair kicks out just in time. Vega wedges the chair into the turnbuckles now. Deville tries to send Belair face-first into it but it’s blocked and Deville eats the chair. Belair fights off Vega and Carmella, then drops Deville with the KOD in the middle of the ring to retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall with the title as the hometown crowd cheers her on. The music hits and we go to replays. Belair celebrates and poses in the corners as Deville seethes while backing up the ramp.

– We see Edge and Damian Priest backstage somewhere. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bianca Belair fought off Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega to retain over Sonya Deville. All three of the heels are backstage now. Deville says they had one job and since they didn’t help her win the title, they’re not getting a title shot. Vega yells at her about going back on her word. Deville delivers a hard slap to Vega’s face. Deville blocks a slap from Carmella, and reminds her she is still their boss. Carmella goes to speak but Deville slaps her to the ground.

– We see how AJ Styles was attacked backstage by Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge now. Edge says they look down on everyone from their Mountain of Omnipotence and if they get closer, they kick them in the face to knock them back down. Edge says Finn Balor’s stay of execution ends tonight. He goes on and insults the local crowd, then the voters who put WWE Hall of Famer Kane into office as Mayor Jacobs of Knox County. Edge goes on with words for AJ Styles, pointing to how they focused on his shoulder last week. Edge mentions how they are better than your favorites, and that statement is true so you need to choke it down. Edge recalls how AJ didn’t hit the Phenomenal Forearm at WrestleMania, and he bets AJ can’t hit it with one arm at WrestleMania Backlash. Edge warns AJ to stay at home and hug his kids with his one good arm because he is over his head, then tells Balor they will see him later tonight. Priest says Finn’s guilt has been determined and he is the punishment. Priest says Balor’s judgement day has arrived. He laughs as Edge tips the scales of justice to end the segment.

Veer Mahaan vs. Sam Smothers

We go back to the ring and out comes Veer Mahaan. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Veer stands tall as enhancement talent Sam Smothers waits in the ring. We see how Veer took out Dominik Mysterio two weeks ago, then squashed another enhancement talent last week.

The bell rings and Veer levels Sam with a clothesline, then begins to dominate him. Veer with a splash to the back in the corner, then the big Million Dollar Arm lariat. Veer jumps on Sam’s back and applies the cervical clutch for the quick submission win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

– After the match, Veer stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Veer attacks again, sending Sam into the ring post shoulder-first. Veer takes out Sam on the floor and applies the submission again. Veer breaks the hold as officials urge him to let go. He stands tall again to boos from the crowd. Veer grabs Sam again and slams him on top of the announce table. Veer crawls up on the table and applies the submission one more time as officials try to get him off the enhancement talent. Fans boo more as Veer stands tall again.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage throwing punches when Sarah Schreiber walks up, pointing to how this might not be the proper way to train for an Arm Wrestling Contest. Lashley says he’s pretty confident in an Arm Wrestling Contest because he’s stronger, but he has to be prepared if it goes past that because he doesn’t trust Omos or MVP.

Arm Wrestling Contest: Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. They march into the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Triple H and others tweeted 20th Anniversary messages to Randy Orton. The announcers hype tonight’s big eight-man tag team main event. MVP and Omos are introduced to boos now. MVP has looked forward to the day when Bobby Lashley is destroyed by his own ego. MVP goes on about Lashley not taking him to WrestleMania, and then he praises Omos. The music hits and out comes Lashley to a pop. He stops on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Lashley and Omos stare each other down as Lashley marches to the ring.

The referee brings Omos and Lashley to the arm wrestling table in the middle of the ring. MVP is taunting Lashley on the mic as they lock up and the first bout is underway. Omos is close to pinning Lashley’s arm while MVP talks trash. Lashley comes back and now he’s close to getting the first pin. Omos comes back but Lashley keeps fighting and gets the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the bell, Lashley’s music hits as fans pop but Omos attacks him and man-handles him now. Omos slams Lashley’s head into the arm wrestling table, then grinds his face. Omos continues dominating Lashley before clubbing him to the mat as the boos get louder. MVP barks orders as Omos lifts the table and slams it onto Lashley while standing over him. MVP tells Omos to keep slamming the table over and over while the referee tries to get him to stop. Omos picks the table up again and launches it out of the ring. The music hits as Omos and MVP pose over Lashley.

– We see what happened during last week’s Double Commitment Ceremony.

Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa vs. Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes the special referee for the next tag team match – R-Truth. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today, with the two couples from last week visiting Truth for some counseling. Truth got this mixed tag team match arranged as an exercise in teamwork. He also says the WWE 24/7 Title change rules are suspended during this match. We go back to the ring and Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke are out, as are Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa. Truth rings the bell as Reggie and Tozawa go at it.

Dana and Tamina come in early on and they go at it now. Tamina over-powers and takes control but they both tease a kiss now as Truth says no. Tozawa tags himself in, then Reggie flies in with a crossbody to take Tozawa down. Tozawa ducks a flip and unloads with kicks and punches.

Tozawa drags Reggie to the corner, goes to the top, yells out how he loves Tamina, then hits a big flying senton on Reggie for the pin to win.

Winners: Akira Tozawa and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, the music hits as Tozawa runs and leaps into Tamina’s arms. Dana is checking on Reggie when Tamina comes from behind, slamming her to the mat by her hair. Dana calls for a crew member to hand her the title. Truth holds the ropes open for her to leave, but he tries to pin her, counting the pin and making the pin at the same time. Dana kicks out and yells at Truth about how she trusted him. Dana runs away to the back as the others recover.

– We get a look at last week’s words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, then Cody’s main event win over Kevin Owens. The announcers hype tonight’s main event and Rhodes vs. Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for her return to RAW. This is Lynch’s first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Lynch takes her time entering the ring, then poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is wrapping up her entrance. She takes the mic, under a spotlight, and mostly boos ring out from the crowd. Lynch says it’s been 3 years since she walked out on RAW without her title, 3 years since anyone could beat her for it. She wants to be honest – she didn’t want to show her face without the title because she doesn’t know who Becky Lynch is without it. She says she didn’t recognize herself any longer after WrestleMania 38. Lynch says she’s hit rock bottom, that’s all she has to say.

Lynch bends over as some fans cheer. She bounces back up and says wait a minute, there’s only one way to go and that’s up if she’s hit rock bottom. She gets fired up now and says this is the beginning of a legendary comeback, as no one does comebacks like she does. She can’t stay down at the bottom with the shlubs of the Earth, no. Lynch is sounding a little crazy here.

And the fans get to witness her rise back to her title, when she overcomes the hometown star Bianca Belair, and then no one will be able to stop her once she gets the RAW Women’s Title back. Then no one can stop her – not Belair, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, not… the music interrupts and out comes Asuka for a big return pop. This is her first appearance since July 2021.

Asuka marches into the ring and poses in the corner as Lynch stares her down. Fans cheer as Asuka takes the mic and yells some in Japanese. Asuka dances around as fans chant her name now. Asuka says she will stop Becky… because no one is ready for Asuka! She dances around some more as Lynch nods. Asuka flicks Becky’s nose in a show of disrespect. Becky can’t believe this. Becky seethes, swings and misses. Asuka also misses a back-fist as Lynch retreats to the floor, shocked and frustrated at what just happened. Lynch looks on from the ramp as Asuka celebrates in the ring.

– We see how The Street Profits warned RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro that they want the smoke last night. The Profits are backstage now. They give Randy Orton props for 20 years, and then give RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair some praise for defeating Sonya Deville. The Profits go on and hype up tonight’s main event. They don’t care which tag team wins at WrestleMania Backlash, they got next and they want the smoke.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damian Priest with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They come down to the stage to Edge’s new theme. Edge is sitting in his throne with Priest standing next to him. Priest’s new music then transitions in and he marches to the ring as Edge looks on. The bell rings and Priest takes control early on, unloading with strikes.

Priest works Balor over in the corner now. Priest launches Balor across the ring into the turnbuckles. He charges in for a follow-up but misses as Balor moves. They end up on the floor after Balor clotheslines Priest over the top rope and Priest pulls Balor out. Balor fights back but Priest rocks him and sends him into the edge of the apron with the Razor’s Edge. We go to commercial as Edge looks on.

Back from the break and Balor turns it around, hitting a double stomp to the chest. Balor keeps control and drops Priest with the inverted DDT for another close 2 count. Priest fights back with big punches and kicks. They trade more close pin attempts and strikes as a worried Edge looks on. Balor goes on and drops Priest with a kick from the apron.

Balor goes to the top but he takes his eye off Priest for a second, allowing Priest to jump up and bring him to the mat with a big South of Heaven chokeslam. Edge looks on and approves now. Priest grabs Balor and signals for the end, then drives him face-first into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest marches up to Edge’s throne and bends the knee, then turns to the crowd and raises his fist in the air.

– Still to come, tonight’s big eight-man tag team main event.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV. His guest is WWE United States Champion Theory. Miz hits the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz mentions how we’re here to celebrate 20 years of Randy Orton tonight. He then hypes up his guest for this MizTV episode, and out comes Theory to mostly boos. Miz and Theory take a selfie as he enters the ring. Miz says he has to admit, this is kind of like looking in a mirror. Miz says he had to earn his “The” and Theory will get there. Theory doesn’t like the idea of “The Theory” and says his mentor, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, has said it will be just Theory. Miz says it’s been something like 12 years since anyone brought prestige to the title, and that was him. Theory says it feels like he’s on another level as champion.

Theory says Miz is someone he grew up watching, kind of like an inspiration. Theory goes on about how Miz overcame the odds to be a Grand Slam Champion, and a WrestleMania main eventer. Fans respond with the “What!?” treatment and Theory tells them to shut up. Theory says he will live up to these standards, but he will also prove that he is the best investment Mr. McMahon has ever made. Miz applauds and fans boo. Miz yells at them to show some respect to his guest.

Theory goes on about how he will take his United States Title to new heights, and says he may be the youngest U.S. Champion but he will be remembered as THE U.S. Champion because he can do this all day. Miz warns Theory about how people will become jealous of him. Miz says people hate to see young up & coming Superstars like them. Miz goes on about how everyone else backstage are parasites. Miz rants more about how people have to earn their title shots from Theory. The music interrupts and out comes the returning Mustafa Ali.

Ali hits the ring and Miz asks if he still works here. Theory asks if Ali is the guy who took his ball and went home. Miz jokes about this being Mufasa, the younger brother to Mustafa Ali, like Ezekiel is the younger brother to Elias. Ali says that was a bad joke and if he wanted a laugh, he’d just watch Miz wrestle. Ali declares that he is back here on RAW. He was talking some business with Adam Pearce in the back but when he heard Theory was going to be on MizTV, he just had to come out here because he’s hoping Theory is holding an Open Challenge for the title, and he’s hoping he will be the one to answer it. Ali proposes they fight for the title tonight and some fans start cheering.

Theory says he will think about it… no. Ali isn’t surprised. He asks if Theory has no spine, all biceps and no balls as he is Mr. McMahon’s protege. Ali asks Theory what he’s scared of and why is he running away like his name is The Miz. Theory stands up for Miz as Miz shows off some. Miz says Ali is trying to use his name for some notoriety and he’d love to embarrass Ali right now, but he doesn’t have a magic wand to make a match. Theory says he just texted Mr. McMahon and the match is on. Miz isn’t thrilled but Ali thanks Theory. Miz says when he’s done with Ali in this match, he’s going to make Ali wish he’d received his walking papers. Ali jabs Miz to stun him, then backs out of the ring while talking trash. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video for WWE and Make-A-Wish on World Wish Day. Visit wish.org/wwe for details.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Kane talking to Randy Orton backstage. Jimmy acknowledges how this is Mayor Glenn Jacobs here in Knox County, TN. The announcers hype tonight’s main event.

The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring as The Miz sizes up Mustafa Ali and they go at it. They briefly tangle and Miz works on the arm while talking some trash. Ali turns it around by Miz’s arm but Miz drops him with a right hand. Miz with a side headlock now.

Ali shows Miz up and taunts him, but Miz comes right back and drops him. Miz takes Ali back down and keeps control for a 2 count. Ali fights back to his feet and out of the hold. Ali with big chops now. Miz with a running knee to the gut, then a boot to the head for a 2 count. Miz with chops in the corner while taunting Ali now. Ali looks to turn it back around but Miz launches him spine-first into the turnbuckles and Ali goes back down.

Miz keeps control and keeps Ali down while fans boo. They go on and Ali drops Miz with a big kick to counter. Fans rally for Ali now. Ali unloads, then they run the ropes, and Ali nails a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Ali with more offense, then the rolling neckbreaker from the apron. Miz kicks out at 2. Miz blocks a suplex attempt but Ali counters. Miz with a back elbow. Miz blocks the Honor Roll and kicks the knee out and nails a big DDT for a close 2 count.

Miz fights back from the apron and goes to the top but Ali cuts him off. Ali climbs up but he flips back to the mat and lands bad on his knee. Miz charges and takes Ali’s knee out, putting him back down. Miz goes for the Figure Four but Ali counters and rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, the music hits and Ali stands tall on the entrance-way as Miz recovers in the ring. Tommaso Ciampa suddenly rushes in from the side and levels Ali, dropping him out of nowhere. Ciampa stands tall over Ali and looks down at him to end the segment.

– We see Rhea Ripley backstage waiting for an interview. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Rhea Ripley recently turned on Liv Morgan. Ripley is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. Schreiber asks if Ripely is ready to tell us why she attacked Liv. Ripley says she finally opened her eyes. When she first came here, she became RAW Women’s Champion on her own but since then she’s been tossed in the tag team division with partners who bring her down and make her weak, so she’s done… she’s done associating herself with… Liv suddenly attacks and they start brawling. Officials rush in to break it up but they keep going at it.

– Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy are backstage arguing about the main event. Seth Rollins walks up and Chad Gable tells Rollins to “C” his way out of the conversation. Owens insists he’s not paying Alpha Academy, and tells them to get out of here. Owens and Rollins have some somewhat friendly words now with Owens upset about what happened last week and everything else. The Usos walk up and say everyone needs to fall in behind The Bloodline. They are here to win the main event and make sure the others don’t lose it for them. They go on about facing RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash and say they need to get the win tonight or The Tribal Chief will be upset.

Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Rhodes hits the ring and plays to the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened earlier with Bobby Lashley, MVP and Omos. Kevin Patrick is backstage with MVP and Omos now. MVP says the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn, and Lashley failed to see that. MVP talks some more trash and says Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos says when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him. We go back to the ring for the main event and out next comes Ezekiel. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are out next – Randy Orton and Riddle. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out first for their team – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Kevin Owens is out next, followed by Seth Rollins.

A big brawl breaks out as Ezekiel strikes on Owens. The babyfaces clear the ring, sending the heels to the floor. Rhodes, Orton, Riddle and Ezekiel stand tall in the ring as The Usos, Rollins and Owens recover at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ezekiel is going at it with Jimmy. Ezekiel drops him with a shoulder. They keep running the ropes and Ezekiel nails a boot, then a back-slide for a 2 count. Ezekiel keeps holding on and nails a long vertical suplex for a 2 count. Jimmy and Ezekiel trade arm counters now. Ezekiel powers Jimmy up and in comes Riddle off the tag. Riddle kicks Jimmy while Ezekiel holds him. Riddle drops Jimmy, then in comes Orton for the double team.

Orton stomps on Jimmy now to keep him down. Rhodes tags in and he punches Jimmy while Orton holds him, then stomps way while Orton keeps Jimmy there in the corner. Rhodes with a suplex slam to Rhodes. Rhodes turns to Rollins but Rollins retreats to the floor. Jimmy tries to take advantage of the distraction but Rhodes does the drop-down right hand. Jimmy fights back and in comes Jey with a big Samoan Drop to Rhodes. Jey beats Rhodes around now as fans chant his name. Rhodes fights back but Jey drops him with an uppercut. Jimmy tags back in and The Usos double team Rhodes. Jimmy chokes Rollins with the middle rope, then Owens gets a cheap shot in while Jimmy has the referee distracted.

Jey tags back in and splashes Rhodes in the corner while Jimmy keeps him against the turnbuckles. Rollins tags in and takes his time pacing around, laughing. Rollins charges in the corner but Rhodes moves and Rollins lands bad. Rollins runs and kicks Orton off the apron to prevent a tag by Rhodes. Rhodes tags in Ezekiel, who levels Rollins with clotheslines and a forearm. Ezekiel with a jumping knee, then a Spinebuster to Rollins for a close 2 count. Ezekiel is fired up now, asking who wants to hear Zeke speak. Ezekiel presses Rollins above his head but Rollins escapes.

Riddle and Rollins go at it now. Riddle with a big over head throw. Riddle goes for the Broton but Rollins gets his knees up. Riddle keeps fighting until Jimmy crotches him on the top while the referee is distracted, to prevent the Floating Bro. Rollins runs up to the top with Riddle and grabs him from behind, then nails the big super inverted superplex. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is in trouble but he manages to hit a big Floating Bro to Rollins. Riddle crawls for a tag. Rollins tags in Jimmy, who stops Riddle from tagging. Jimmy with a 2 count. Jimmy shows some frustration now as he grounds Riddle again. Riddle and Jimmy fight but Jimmy drops him with a big right hand. Jey tags in and stomps on Riddle to keep him down. Jey with a backbreaker now. Jimmy tags back in and they double team Riddle while taunting Orton. The Usos knock the others off the apron as Orton seethes. Riddle and Jimmy are legal now. Riddle drops Jimmy with a big knee strike to the jaw and they’re both down now as fans rally for Orton’s encouragement.

Rollins pulls Orton off the apron to interrupt the tag attempt. Jey with a big Rikishi splash to Riddle in the corner. Owens tags in and hits the big top rope senton to Riddle for another close 2 count. Jey grabs Riddle and yells in his face. They unload with big chops and punches. Jey catches a kick. Riddle catches a kick. Jey stuns Riddle with a kick but he falls into the tag from Orton. Orton tags in to a big pop. He unloads on Jey and hits the snap bodyslam. Jimmy comes in and Orton also takes him out. Orton drops Rollins on the apron. Orton stands tall for a big pop now. Orton grabs Uso for a draping DDT but Jey pulls him to the floor and they fight at the announce table. Orton blocks a shot into the table and slams Jey into it. Orton ends up slamming both of The Usos and Owens onto the top of the announce table, to the floor.

Orton returns to the ring as fans cheer his name. He drops Jey with the draping DDT. Orton drops down for the RKO but Rollins drops him from behind with a shot to the back of the head. Rhodes stuns Rollins with a Disaster Kick, and Orton follows up wit the RKO. Owens superkicks Rhodes down and out. Ezekiel knocks Owens into the RKO from Orton. Jimmy takes out Ezekiel. RK-Bro double teams Jimmy now, with Riddle nailing a jumping knee and Orton hitting the 3D RKO. Jey goes to the top and leaps at RK-Bro, but Orton catches him in mid-air with a big RKO for the pin to win.

Winners: Randy Orton, Riddle, Ezekiel and Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Orton and Riddle begin celebrating as the music hits. We go to replays and see the heels looking disappointed while trying to recover. The babyfaces continue their post-match celebration. Orton and Riddle raise their titles in the air as RAW goes off the air.

