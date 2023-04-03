– The post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW opens up with highlights from Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania Hollywood. We’re now live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Kevin says this has been a historic day for WWE.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to a big pop.

Fans chant “Triple H!” as he takes the mic and welcomes everyone. He says if he wasn’t on a high from the weekend, he would be from that unbelievable reaction. He touts the WrestleMania 39 weekend attendance and goes on about the history and spectacle of WrestleMania. Triple H came out to thank every Superstar, every performer who has graced this ring and put their bodies on the line each week. He just wanted to say thank you. Triple H also thanks the staff and crew that makes a weekend like WrestleMania and a night like tonight possibly. Everyone in the back, every member of this crew, he thanks all of them, even Stu the camera man, who gets a big pop and chant from the crowd. He says the people behind-the-scenes make this possible. He takes one more moment to thank the most important people – all of you, the WWE Universe, the people that make it possible to do what we love to do, day in and day out, to entertain you… thank you.

Another “Triple H!” chant starts up. He says the day WWE is dominating news and social media, the day after WrestleMania where they are all anyone is talking about, then WWE comes today and makes an announcement that is all anyone wants to talk about. He doesn’t say this but he’s referring to the Endeavor/UFC announcement. But he is here to assure you… we ain’t going nowhere. Fans pop. He says the same WWE you love is going nowhere, the Superstars, the action, the drama, all of it, we are going nowhere. We will be here week in and week out, event after event, sold out arena after sold out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium because we are the WWE and just like it says in the beginning… Then. Now. Forever. Together. Fans pop again. Triple H then asks fans to help him acknowledge one more person… 946 days. Fans start booing. Triple H asks them to rise and help him welcome Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Triple H and Reigns shake hands and embrace on the stage.

– The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to boos and cheers. The pyro goes off as Reigns raises his gold in the air. They then march to the ring and pose for more pyro.

The music stops and we get more boos. They just take it all in until a “Roman sucks!” chant starts. Reigns says he guesses after last night’s performance, we should do it like this tonight. Reigns calls on Hollywood to acknowledge him. The music interrupts and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop and pyro.

Cody, in a suit, gets more pyro and fireworks, then heads to the ring as Sikoa, Reigns and Heyman stare him down. Cody is clutching his ribs as he poses to more pyro. Rhodes knows what he wants to talk about this time. He says today is turning out a lot differently than he and others anticipated. He thought he’d be standing here as champion. Cody says he will acknowledge this – last night Reigns was the better competitor. Fans boo. Cody says he knows that Reigns knows he won a lot of matches by skating by when he was the victor, but last night wasn’t the case… Cody had him. Fans pop and chant for Cody. Cody knows what he wants to talk about and it boils down to one word. Fans chant “rematch!” now. Cody then says “rematch” and Reigns smirks at him. Reigns hands the mic to Heyman, who was thinking, on behalf of The Tribal Chief, when exactly would Cody want this hypothetical rematch? Cody says tonight, and the crowd pops.

Reigns motions to Heyman to deny Cody. Heyman says no rematch… not tonight, not in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash, not at SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, Madison Square Garden, and so on… no, no, no. Fans boo. Heyman says that’s what you call calling the shot because you live on The Island of Relevancy. Cody isn’t in the mood for Heyman’s stuff tonight. Cody knows exactly how tough Reigns is. He says last night he essentially fought Reigns and Sikoa both anyways, so let’s do a tag match. Let’s do something now. Heyman talks it over with Reigns, then says he’s authorized by Reigns to inform Cody that his challenge is accepted… two parameters – if someone in the locker room is stupid enough to team with Cody, it has to be someone who wrestled this past weekend at WrestleMania. Heyman says now Cody will see how alone he is because whoever comes down that aisle will never get a title shot from Reigns as long as he’s champion. So, who you want to talk about now, Cody?

The music hits and out comes Brock Lesnar to a huge pop. Graves points to how the stipulation dos not apply to Lesnar. Lesnar is all smiles as he enters the ring to shake Cody’s hand, man-handling him a bit. Lesnar and Cody face off with Reigns and Sikoa now as fans pop. Reigns backs Sikoa away, then The Bloodline exits. Lesnar’s music starts back up as he hugs Cody. Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman head up the ramp, and Reigns is furious. Cody raises Lesnar’s arm in the air, then Lesnar joins him on the stage for more cheers. Graves says the tag team match is on.

– We cut to a few stills from WrestleMania 39.

Omos vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. Omos is in a bad mood tonight. Out next comes Elias as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and Elias charges but Omos clubs him down with ease, then scoop slams him as MVP barks from ringside. Omos with another big slam in the middle of the ring as he yells out. Omos with a corner splash, then he poses to boos.

Omos continues to dominate while taking his time. Omos delivers the big chokebomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the squash win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Omos stands over Elias as MVP hypes him up.

– The Usos knock on Roman Reigns’ locker room suite backstage. They came to talk to Reigns but Paul Heyman opens the door and says Reigns is outside with Solo Sikoa talking strategy for the main event. Heyman says Reigns wanted them to know this was a spectacular WrestleMania Weekend, for some, and their contributions are greatly appreciated. Heyman says the jet is fired up and after Roman and Solo mop the floor with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in the main event, we’ll be on the jet with you, but Reigns wants you to get a head start and meet us there. The Usos walk away, and they’re apparently off tonight. Heyman shuts the door but we hear him telling Reigns he took care of it, so Reigns wasn’t outside with Sikoa.

– We see highlights from the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

– We see some media coverage of WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

– Cathy Kelley is at ringside with WWE Backlash host Bad Bunny, who is in the front row. She asks how excited he is to host Backlash in Puerto Rico. He greets Los Angeles in Spanish, then says he’s very happy to be the Backlash host but today he’s just enjoying RAW as a fan. He’s grateful and ready for anything, he says. Bunny hands the mic back to Cathy and takes a seat.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

The music hits and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a big pop. Rey greets Bad Bunny, then enters the ring to pose for fans. Rey says it’s been an emotional week. He was just inducted into the Hall of Fame… fans chant “you deserve it!” and he thanks them, saying he wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. Rey goes on and also thanks Bad Bunny. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory to boos.

Theory says he and Rey deserve respect as the only ones who did exactly what thy said they’d do at WrestleMania. Theory says Rey beat the product of his own bad parenting, while Theory beat a legend in John Cena. Fans chant “you tapped out!” but Theory says they tapped out for not believing in him. Theory goes on talking trash but the “Cena!” chant annoys him. He says Cena isn’t here, he’s a part-timer. Theory says he will beat Rey and add him to the collection. Rey says Theory will only be collecting his teeth after the 619. A referee runs down and we get the bell for this non-title match.

The bell rings and they lock up. Theory drops Rey with a shoulder as RAW goes to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is in control, launching Rey into the steel, then taking him up top. Rey elbows Theory to the mat, then hits a seated senton for 2. Rey goes on but Theory levels him for 2.

Theory takes Rey down by his arm, then grounds him. Rey catches Theory with a big DDT. They go on and Rey mounts more offense. Rey knocks Theory from the top to the mat to avoid a superplex. Rey with a senton and a crossbody for 2.

Rey mounts Theory in the corner with rights as fans count along. Rey pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then mounts Theory with more right hands. They go on and Theory plants Rey into the mat for 2. Rey can’t hit 619 but he fights in from the apron. Theory levels him with a lariat for 2.

Rey goes for 619 again but Domini Mysterio appears from out of nowhere at ringside with Damian Priest. The distraction leads to Theory hitting The ATL for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the bell, Priest motions for Dominik to enter the ring and he mounts his dad with punches. Dominik goes back out and has words with Bad Bunny at ringside. Dominik turns to leave but stops and goes for a right hand. Bunny blocks it and drops Dominik. Priest comes out and slams Bunny over the barrier to the floor. Bunny is in between Priest and Dominik now. They have words and Bunny shoves Priest back. Dominik grabs Bunny but Bunny drops him again. Priest drops Bunny. Dominik clears off the announce table, then Priest chokeslams Bunny through the table. Dominik goes back in and beats up his father some more. Priest and Dominik head up the ramp as Rey and others tend to Bunny.

– We see how Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from WrestleMania 39.

– Graves shows us what just happened with Bad Bunny. Adam Pearce is backstage yelling at Damian Priest forr hitting Bunny when Bunny is here to support them. Priest says Bunny provoked them. Priest says if he didn’t like Bunny, if he wasn’t his friend, then Pearce would really have a reason to be upset.

– We go back to the ring and out come the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to a big pop.

Before they can speak, a “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Owens agrees with the fans but says all of you fans deserve it also. Zayn goes to speak but fans sing “ole!” to him. Sami goes on about how they made it to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He knows this is corny so he’ll say it once then move on… none of this would’ve been possible for him if it weren’t for you, so thank you. Sami is ready to celebrate with Los Angeles. Owens agrees but hopes their idea of celebrating is the same because he wants to celebrate with a fight. Owens goes on and calls out any tag team in the back who wants to make a name for themselves.

The music hits and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Profits shout-out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and get the fans to agree that they deserve this toast they have in their red Solo cups. Dawkins mentions how they won the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way the other night, then he suggests a title match. Ford says they have put down stamp after stamp, but nobody knows their names, and they want all the smoke, and they want it tonight. The teams face off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see cast members from Bel-Air in the front row.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The match is starting off now as the bell rings – The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Angelo Dawkins starts off with Sami. Sami works on the arm but Dawkins drops him.

Sami with arm drags now, then a takedown by the arm to control Dawkins. Owens tags in for the double team, hitting two sentons for a close 2 count. Owens with a third senton for a 2 count. Sami tags in and decks Dawkins while Owens holds him. Ford tags in and helps Dawkins take down Sami. Ford launches himself in from the apron for a 2 count.

Ford works on Sami in the corner. Sami fights back with a big back-drop for 2. Owens comes in and hits a backbreaker on Ford for 2. They tangle some and Ford kicks Owens from the floor. Dawkins tags in and drops Owens for 2. Ford tags back in and dropkicks Owens but he kicks out at 2. Ford grounds Owens by his arm as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Profits have kept control of Owens with frequent tags. Ford misses a corner splash and hits the turnbuckles. Sami tags in with a top rope crossbody to Ford for 2. Sami goes on and nails a big DDT to Ford to send him to the floor. Dawkins runs in but gets sent out with Ford.

Sami runs the ring and leaps out to take both challengers down. Sami brings Ford back in and goes to the top. Ford climbs up and cuts him off but Sami pounds away. Sami with a big Sunset Bomb from the top for 2. Ford rocks Zayn with an enziguri out of nowhere. Dawkins runs in and knocks Owens off the apron, then unloads on Zayn. Ford tags in as Dawkins puts Sami on his shoulders. Ford leaps off the top for a big Blockbuster off Dawkins’ shoulders for a close 2 count as Owens breaks up the pin just in time.

Sami with an Exploder to Ford. Owens goes on and hits the corner cannonball to Ford, then a big Swanton Bomb but Dawkins makes the save. Sami fights Dawkins but gets sent to the floor. Owens superkicks Dawkins. Ford superkicks Owens to the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps out to take both champions down at ringside.

Ford brings Owens back in and goes to the top but Owens gets up and blocks, then hits a Stunner. Sami comes in and hits Ford with the Helluva Kick for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

– After the match, the champs stand tall and celebrate as the music hits while The Profits try to recover.

– We see highlights from Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Rollins is backstage with Cathy Kelley now. Rollins is feeling good after sending Paul and KSI back to the social media wasteland but something just doesn’t feel right and he can’t put his finger on it. Rollins says the party isn’t back here, it’s out there… so Mr. DJ, play his song. Rollins’ theme starts up as he struts to the ring while fans sing along. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is in the ring being serenaded by his fans. This goes on for a minute or two. Rollins then exits the ring and walks up the ramp to end the segment. That was it.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bobby Lashley, asking his mood after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Lashley has a lot of pent-up frustration and not competing at WrestleMania after coming out on the show burnt him up. Bronson Reed interrupts. He insults Lashley, and they have words and Lashley seemingly proposes a fight. Reed says he can’t do it tonight but eventually Lashley will learn his lesson. Reed walks off. Mustafa Ali walks up and talks about Lashley’s negativity and how he needs to be more positive. Ali says Lashley should never take no for an answer. Lashley says so he should take Ali to the ring and maul him. Ali says no. Lashley decks Ali and beats him through the Gorilla Position, through the curtain and down the ramp, into the ring.

Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley

The bell rings and Bobby Lashley charges but Mustafa Ali jumps over him. Ali kicks Lashley but it just angers him.

Ali ducks Lashley twice but Lashley turns him inside out with a lariat. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring for the easy win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits. He poses in the corner and plays to the crowd as we go back to commercial with Graves saying the RAW Women’s Champion will be here next.

– Back from the break and we see media headlines on WrestleMania 39.

– Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are backstage. Reigns asks if his cousins are gone. Heyman says yes, they went to the jet. Reigns asks Heyman if he knew Brock Lesnar would be here. Heyman says it’s the day after WrestleMania, when Lesnar usually takes 6-9 months off. Reigns asks how this happened. Heyman brings up how Lesnar is unable to get a title shot from Reigns due to the last SummerSlam, and says he has nothing to lose. Reigns says Lesnar has had nothing to lose but this is fine, smashing Lesnar was one of his greatest accolades. Reigns says he will also smash Cody tonight, then when he’s done smashing them, he will tag Solo in and we’ll show Cody who’s really ready.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair raises the title to a pop and says she cannot be The EST without getting in the ring with the best. She praises Asuka as one of the best she’s wrestled, and thanks Asuka for pushing her. Belair says she can honestly say we did it, we did the 3-peat at WrestleMania. The music interrupts and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley taunts Belair and points to how she decided to challenge Charlotte Flair instead of Belair, but she promises Belair they will get back to this and she will beat Belair just like she beat Flair this weekend. Fans pop as they face off. Belair says Ripley made her decision for a reason, and she’s SmackDown champion so stand on that alone, and she’s open to getting back in the ring with Ripley. Belair says one day when Ripley is ready, they will see who the best of the best is. Ripley drops the mic and exits the ring but the music interrupts and out comes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Liv heads to the ring while Raquel stops for a quick face-off with Ripley at the bottom of the ramp.

#1 Contenders Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan hit the ring to pose. Graves says the winners of this match will earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more WrestleMania stills. Cody Rhodes is shown walking backstage, preparing for the main event. Liv and Raquel wait in the ring now as Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but no sign of Bayley.

Raquel slams Kai to start. Raquel blocks the Scorpion Kick, then spins Kai around and slams her. Kai with a jawbreaker and a Scorpion Kick. Liv tags in and attacks but Kai nails a big running big boot to the face. Liv with a Backstabber. SKY tags in but Liv dropkicks her. SKY with a dropkick of her own.

SKY charges but Liv sends her out to the floor, then she sends Kai out. Raquel tags in and powerbombs Liv out of the ring to the floor, taking SKY and Kai back down at ringside. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and SKY is dominating Liv. SKY taunts Liv but Liv fights back from her knees. Liv with a Codebreaker but Raquel is down off the apron after being knocked off during the break, and there’s no one to tag out to. Raquel is back up onto the apron now. Raquel and Kai tag in at the same time and they go at it. Raquel with a big fall-away slam to Kai. Raquel with the twisted elbow drop from the corner. Raquel ends up lunching Kai into SKY.

SKY pulls Kai out of a slam attempt by Raquel. They tangle at the ropes and SKY gets knocked to the floor, then Raquel hits the Texana Bomb to Kai. Liv follows up with Ob-Livion for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

– After the match, Raquel and Liv stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Graves confirms Liv and Raquel vs. Lita and Lynch for next Monday.

– We see The Miz walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Patrick touts some of the WrestleMania 39 success.

– We go back to the ring and The Miz is already out with a mic.

Miz asks if everyone enjoyed WrestleMania 39. He knows they did because WrestleMania was full of The Miz. He goes on and says he thought he might roast some people or do this and that as host, but he did not think he would have three matches. Miz goes on about how Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg put him into situations with Pat McAfee, George Kittle, Shane McMahon, and Snoop himself. Miz calls Shane “jumping Shane McMahon” for a pop and says he beat Shane so bad he couldn’t finish the match, referring to the torn quad. Miz says Snoop did the worst People’s Elbow in the history of Peoples Elbow. Miz says he is done with surprises and there will be no more.

The music interrupts and out comes Matt Riddle on his scooter. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle hits the ring to make his return. Riddle asks if everyone missed him. Miz suddenly drops Riddle from behind, then stomps away to boos. Riddle fires back with strikes after Miz removes his jacket to keep fighting. Riddle unloads and nails a high knee, then drops Miz with the Bro Derek Tombstone for a big pop from the crowd. Riddle’s music starts back up as he poses in the corners.

– Still to come, tonight’s tag team main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened to Bad Bunny earlier. Graves says he was taken to a local hospital and may have suffered a separated shoulder.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. He asks for thoughts coming out of the big weekend. Trish talks about how the weekend in general and the win over Damage CTRL was just amazing. Lita says they are just getting started. Lynch has felt like her life was on repeat for the last 9 months dealing with Damage CTRL but now the chapter is closed and she can get back to the goal of restoring prestige to the titles, and what better way than to beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next week.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as The Bloodline comes out – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman. They pose to pyro and then march to the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial. We see Heyman on the mic during the break but we can’t hear him.

Back from the break and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Brock Lesnar is out to a massive pop as well. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Rhodes and Lesnar pace around while Reigns taunts them with the gold. Lesnar and Rhodes chest-bump and seem to be on the same page.

Rhodes turns back around from his formal ring introduction as the bell rings. Lesnar suddenly grabs him and lays him out with the F5, stunning everyone. Lesnar grabs Rhodes for another F5 as The Bloodline heads for the ramp.

Lesnar boots Cody’s head, then stomps him against the bottom rope. Lesnar steps on Rhodes’ throat, then delivers a big German suplex. Lesnar tosses Rhodes to the floor, then rams him into the barrier. Lesnar launches Cody into the timekeeper’s area with a suplex. Lesnar grabs the hammer and rings the bell, then smashes Rhodes with a chair shot. Lesnar launches the chair into the ring.

Rhodes stumbles up at ringside but Lesnar smashes him in the face with half of the steel steps. Lesnar puts Cody through the announce table with a F5 now. WWE officials, including Adam Pearce, are out to try and restore order but they’re keeping their distance. Lesnar has half of the steel steps in the ring now. He slams Cody onto the steel with another F5 as the boos continue.

Lesnar finally exits the ring while Cody is laid face-down on the half of the steps in the ring. Lesnar walks away but runs back down the ramp, scaring officials away. Lesnar brings a chair into the ring and smashes Cody over the back a few times. Lesnar jabs the chair down into Cody’s throat and yells at him. Lesnar then exits the ring as we see fans stunned in the crowd. Pearce and others tend to Cody now. Pearce calls for medics to bring a stretcher out. Lesnar comes back out to the stage but stops and gives everyone two middle fingers, then heads to the back. RAW After WrestleMania goes off the air with Rhodes being tended to in the ring.

