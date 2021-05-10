– Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package. We cut to the RAW opening video. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as the pyro goes off. Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show.

Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Charlotte Flair makes her way out. Mike Rome does the introductions as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax come out next, with Reginald. Out first comes Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke for the other team. Asuka is out next, joining Rose and Brooke on the stage. They head to the ring together.

The bell rings and Rose starts off with Jax, taunting each other. Jax grabs Rose but misses a splash in the corner. Rose swings to drop Flair off the apron but she misses. Jax takes advantage and levels Rose in the corner. Jax works her over and in comes Baszler to keep the attack going. Baszler bends Rose’s arm back and keeps her trapped now.

Rose ends up taking Baszler to her corner and in comes Asuka with kicks. Baszler blocks a German suplex. Baszler with a submission but Asuka nails a dropkick. Rose and Brooke come in with dropkicks to their opponents on the apron. Reginald does a back flip off the apron as Jax and Baszler rush back in. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now with all 6 Superstars arguing. The dark Firefly Fun House music interrupts and Alexa Bliss is on the stage now, swinging on her swing. Lilly is next to her on another swing. The 6 Superstars in the ring are distracted now.

Bliss says we are sorry for interrupting. No, Bliss is but Lilly is not. Bliss says she an Lilly wanted to come out and keep their eye on… someone. She doesn’t say who. Bliss laughs and keeps swinging as the others look on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is stomping away on Rose in the corner. Bliss and Lilly watch from the swing on the stage. Flair rag-dolls Rose on the mat, slamming her face-first using her knees. Baszler tags in and kicks Rose while Flair has her trapped. Baszler winds Rose’s arm up again and slams her by it for another 2 count. Jax tags in and slams Rose. Jax grounds Rose now as fans try to rally for her.

Rose fights up and out but Jax goes for a Samoan Drop. Rose slides out and in comes Brooke. Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy is confirmed for later. Baszler tags in but Brooke clotheslines her. Flair also gets knocked off the apron. Brooke with more offense and a Bulldog to Baszler for a close 2 count. Baszler counters Brooke and slams her into a backbreaker over the knee. Baszler sells a leg injury now. Her knee goes out as she goes to tag.

Asuka tags in, knocks Jax off the apron and immediately nails a Shining Wizard to Baszler for the pin to win.

Winners: Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

– After the bell, Flair immediately runs in and levels Asuka from behind. Flair stands tall as the referee checks on Asuka. Flair’s music plays as we hear Bliss and Lilly laughing from the stage. Flair and the others look up at Bliss.

– We see how Riddle and Randy Orton defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker last week. The New Day is backstage now when Riddle rides up on his scooter. He thanks them for registration forms because R-K-Bro will be an official tag team in a few weeks. Kofi Kingston says its a little known fact that every tag team must fill out a registration form, unlike RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, who are frauds. They go on talking about tomatoes when Orton appears. Riddle and The New Day think Orton getting hit by tomatoes last week was funny. Orton disagrees and thinks ending careers, killing Legends, kicking people in the head, and setting things on fire are funny. Orton says he will see them out there as he walks off. The announcers hype the big eight-man tag team match as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for tonight. We see MVP knocking on Braun Strowman’s door backstage. He just walks in and we see Strowman talking to a staffer. He turns around and tells MVP to get out. MVP came to discuss business but Braun isn’t interested. MVP tells Braun to hear him out. MVP says Lashley didn’t beat Strowman last week, Drew did. Lashley praised Strowman to MVP and said it would’ve been close if it weren’t for Drew. Braun is losing his patience. MVP says Lashley isn’t going to lose the title but if he did, he’d rather lose it to Braun. MVP brings up how it would be Strowman vs. Lashley in a singles match if Drew were to suffer an injury tonight. Strowman fumes and says he really doesn’t like MVP. MVP understands and says a lot of people don’t, but don’t take this personal, it’s just business. MVP leaves.

– We see how Damian Priest defeated John Morrison last week. Priest has requested a match for the pay-per-view and he will face The Miz. We see Adam Pearce talking to Priest in the back. The Miz and John Morrison walk in as Pearce called them all to talk about an idea Priest had. Morrison had a better idea and they go back & forth over last week’s match. This leads to Priest saying if Morrison beats him tonight, Morrison gets to pick the stipulation for Miz vs. Priest at Backlash but if Priest wins, he picks. Miz isn’t down with this idea but Morrison interrupts and says they accept. Miz isn’t happy but Morrison is confident he can beat Priest. Miz and Morrison walk off.

– We go to Jinder Mahal backstage. Jinder says nothing smells better than fresh competition, and he’s excited and happy to be back on RAW. But he’s not alone. He introduces Veer, the former Rinku Singh, and Shanky, the former Dilsher Shanky. Jinder goes on and says he will be reminding everyone why he was once WWE Champion. They walk off.

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal with Veer and Shanky. They hit the ring and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jeff Hardy as Mahal, Veer and Shanky look on from the ring. Hardy hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. The match begins and Hardy unloads, taking it to the corner and hitting a dropkick. Jinder fights out and blocks a Jawbreaker, then levels Hardy with a big boot to the jaw. Hardy kicks out at 2. Jinder stomps away to keep Hardy down now.

Jinder beats Hardy around and drops a big knee. Hardy tries to fight back but Jinder keeps control. Jinder with a vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Jinder with elbows and knees to keep Hardy down, grounding him in the middle of the ring now. Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Sheamus is confirmed for later. Hardy starts mounting offense and fighting Jinder off now.

Hardy ducks a clothesline and runs over Jinder. Jinder blocks the Atomic Drop and clubs Hardy, sending him into the corner. Jinder runs into a boot and Hardy nails the double axe handle. Fans cheer Hardy on but Jinder blocks a Twist of Fate and nails a jumping knee. Jinder follows up with The Khallas in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Jinder stands tall as his music hits. Veer and Shanky join him in the ring as we go to replays. Jinder, Veer and Shanky stand tall on the apron to boos now.

– Sonya Deville is backstage on the phone. She hangs up and in comes Charlotte Flair but we can’t hear what they’re saying.

– Jaxson Ryker and Elias are talking about getting payback tonight. Ryker has a basket full of tomatoes. AJ Styles and Omos walk up and Elias begins playing a song about getting revenge in the eight-man match. AJ interrupts and says there will be no tomatoes tonight. He goes on and tells them they are teaming with the RAW Tag Team Champions tonight, so take things serious. Omos grabs a tomato and squeezes it with his hand. AJ says they hate tomatoes. AJ and Omos walk off.

R-K-Bro and The New Day vs. AJ Styles, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring for tonight’s eight-man match as Riddle makes his way to the ring. He hops into the ring and kicks his flip-flops off as pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s main event again. We go back to the ring and fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle waits. Out next comes Randy Orton.

Orton takes his time entering the ring and Riddle is excited to see him, and to see him pose in the corners. Orton does his signature pose as the pyro goes off and some fans boo. Out next comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Orton is a bit annoyed by all of his partners. Out next comes Elias and Jaxson Ryker for the other team. They wait on the stage for their partners. The music hits and out come RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. Elias and Riddle start things off. Elias blocks a takedown. Riddle gets Elias down but Elias scrambles to block an armbar.

Ryker tags in but Riddle takes him down and they trade holds on the mat. Riddle kicks Ryker and taunts him. Omos tags in but Riddle meets him with body blows. Omos tosses Riddle away with ease. Omos catches a kick and flips Riddle onto his back. Woods runs in but Omos knocks him out of the ring, and the same thing with Kofi.

Omos grabs Riddle and launches him down into the corner. Omos stares Orton down now as he comes into the ring. Orton rolls to the floor to re-group as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is working Riddle over. Elias unloads with kicks in the corner now. Ryker tags in as they double team Riddle for a 2 count. Ryker slams Riddle back and tags in AJ to cover for 2. AJ taunts the others and grabs Riddle. Riddle fights but AJ decks him. Riddle blocks a suplex and in comes Kofi. Kofi unloads on AJ. Woods joins him. Woods takes AJ down for a 2 count. Woods grabs AJ but AJ nails a cheap shot to the throat. Kofi tags in and they double team AJ for 2. Kofi flies off the top with a big crossbody for another 2 count as AJ hangs on.

Kofi with a backbreaker to AJ. Elias saves AJ but Woods nails a missile dropkick to Elias. AJ with a Spinebuster to Woods in the middle of the ring. AJ and Woods are both down. Ryker tags in and covers Woods for 2. Ryker stomps away on Woods in the corner now. Ryker takes it back to the corner and tags in Elias for the double team. Elias with a big Spinebuster to Woods for 2. Elias with a big knee to Woods’ back. Elias takes it back to the corner but Wood tries to fight out. Elias dumps him on his head for another close 2 count.

Ryker tags back in for the double team on Woods. Ryker with a Camel Clutch to Woods now as fans try to rally. Woods gets free with a Jawbreaker. Ryker stops Woods from tagging. Ryker catches Woods in another big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Elias tags back in and decks Woods while Ryker holds him. Elias hits the twisting suplex to Woods for 2. Elias goes right into a rear chinlock to keep Woods grounded. Fans try to rally now. Woods counters and rolls him for 2. More back and forth.

Riddle tags in and unloads on Elias with a knee, then launches Ryker across the ring. Riddle knocks AJ off the apron and goes back to work on Elias in the corner. Elias fights back with elbows to the face. Riddle counters and hits the Bro Derek on Elias but Omos runs in to break it up. Omos tosses Riddle into the corner. Riddle tags Orton and then flies off the top but Omos decks Riddle in mid-air. Woods runs in and kicks AJ through the ropes with a dropkick. Omos watches The New Day double team AJ at ringside. He goes out to chase them away as Orton drops Elias in the middle of the ring with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Randy Orton, Riddle, Kofi Kingston and The New Day

– After the match, Orton stands tall as his music hits. Orton looks annoyed while the others celebrate. Orton suddenly drops Woods and then Kofi with the RKO. Riddle can’t believe it. He has words with Orton before Orton exits the ring by himself. Orton’s music starts up as we go to replays. Riddle looks on smiling as Orton heads up the ramp.

– Sonya Deville has called RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to her office. Asuka walks in and they face off. Deville says we are going to resolve this peacefully. She says these two have been at each other’s throats for weeks now, and she was given an idea and she likes it. She makes Asuka vs. Ripley for tonight. Ripley asks who came up with this idea but Deville won’t say. Ripley wonders if this is Charlotte Flair’s idea so they will be beat up for WrestleMania Backlash. Asuka says she’s already been in the ring once tonight but she will do it again because she’s ready for Rhea. Ripley says she will beat Asuka tonight like she did at WrestleMania 37 and Flair can scheme all she wants but it won’t stop what is happening this Sunday.

Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the beak and MVP and Bobby Lashley are with Kevin Patrick in the back. MVP hypes up Lashley and the WWE Champion talks about beating Drew McIntyre again tonight. Patrick asks about a potential attempt to make Sunday’s WWE Title match a singles match with Braun Strowman and Lashley. MVP says we don’t comment on business negotiations that unlike this interview… are ongoing. MVP tells Patrick to beat it and Lashley waves him off. We go back to the ring and Sheamus takes the mic. He goes on about how he took care of Humberto Carrillo and Mansoor, showing why he’s the baddest fella on the planet. Sheamus goes on about not wanting to follow in the footsteps of United States Champions before him when he can create his own legacy. He takes a shot at Adnan Virk on commentary, and says Mansoor and Carrillo have another thing coming if they think they’ll get their grubby little hands on his title. He says they are great athletes but they are not on his level. He says Carrillo is going to try to earn a title shot and earn Sheamus’ respect tonight but the only thing he’s going to get is a taste Brogue Kick to the head. He goes on and calls Carrillo to the ring. The music hits and out comes Humberto to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it. Carrillo takes Sheamus down but Sheamus levels him with a shoulder. Sheamus blocks a hip toss and clubs Carrillo to the mat. Carrillo mounts some offense now and sends Sheamus out. He then dropkicks Sheamus to the floor and goes to fly but Sheamus meets him and decks him in mid-air. Sheamus launches Carrillo over into the timekeeper’s area as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus has Carrillo grounded in the middle of the ring. Carrillo fights up and out, building some momentum but Sheamus drops him. Sheamus takes it to the apron and delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán. Sheamus does the Dublin Smile with Carrillo now as fans boo.

Carrillo fights up and out, rocking Sheamus with a jawbreaker. Sheamus runs into a boot. Sheamus with an Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Sheamus scoops Carrillo and takes him to the second rope for a super White Noise but Carrillo fights out. Carrillo delivers a big hurricanrana, launching Sheamus to the mat. They go on and Carrillo ends up hitting a Sunset Bomb from the apron to the floor. The referee counts and then has to go out and check on Carrillo. Sheamus is also barely able to get up.

The referee calls the match as Carrillo and Sheamus are both unable to recover from the powerbomb spot.

No Contest

– After the bell, Sheamus has his arm raised as he retains his United States Title. Sheamus’ music starts up as he falls back down and tries to recover. Officials check on Carrillo now.

– Virk sends us to a vignette looking at Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party, who are re-introducing themselves to the WWE Universe. They are always ready to show out and show off, and they are always… Lucha Lit!

Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes Cedric Alexander. We get a look back at how Cedric split from Shelton Benjamin last week. The former partners will do battle next. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.