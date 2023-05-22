– The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW opens live on the USA Network with a shot of Cody Rhodes arriving backstage to the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Bock Lesnar suddenly attacks Cody and destroys him backstage. Lesnar taunts Cody while beating him around the backstage area. Lesnar smashes Rhodes’ arm and now it looks like Cody is hurt as Lesnar walks away.

– We go right to the ring and Paul Heyman is already waiting with a mic as fans boo.

Heyman says he had nothing to do with what we just saw, but it’s just an example of what Cody has coming at WWE Night of Champions. Heyman says last week’s appearance was so well-received, he was brought back. Heyman touts 3 Night of Champions main events and how Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while The Usos proudly watch on TV from home. Heyman goes on and welcomes us to the final RAW before Night of Champions. Owens’ music hits, shocking Heyman. Sami’s music hits next and now the champions head to the ring while Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see what happened on Friday’s SmackDown.

Sami cracks jokes at how fast Heyman left. Zayn and Owens feel really good going into Saturday’s title defense. Sami has said all he has to say. Owens brings up how Reigns dedicated the upcoming win to WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika. Owens says that got him thinking and he wants to dedicate their win to the true pillars of The Bloodline… The Usos.

Sami says that’s pretty good, but that’s then and tonight they’re in six-man action against Imperium. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Imperium hits the apron to surround the tag team champs. Matt Riddle then runs out and stands with the champs to even the odds. Imperium leaves but turns back and rushes into the ring to fight. Vinci and Kaiser are sent out. Riddle with a big knee to stun GUNTHER. Owens and Zayn try to clothesline GUNTHER to the floor but Riddle has to assist. The two teams face off.

Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet to a pop as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Cody Rhodes rolling around in pain earlier while Brock Lesnar looked down at him. Byron Saxton is outside of the trainer’s room now. Adam Pearce comes out but he has no update on Cody. Saxton asks him about a rumor on Cody breaking his arm. Pearce says he has no new information. We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed. We get a pre-recorded promo with Reed blaming last week’s Battle Royal loss on Ricochet, and warning that actions have consequences.

The bell rings and Ricochet uses his speed to evade. Ricochet with strikes now. Ricochet hits the knee but Reed is still up. More back and forth now.

Ricochet stuns Reed again but runs into a huge splash, then a sitdown splash and a cannonball to send Ricochet out to regroup. Reed goes to the apron now, then nails a big splash to Ricochet from the apron to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet fights out of a vertical suplex, fighting Reed off for 2. Ricochet with two neckbreakers over the top rope now. Ricochet flies off the top but keeps running after a duck. Ricochet superkicks Reed a few times, then hits the Standing Shooting Star Press.

Ricochet with another big shot from the apron for 2. Reed takes strikes and drops Ricochet with one blow. Reed clubs Ricochet to the floor, then flies with a cannonball but Ricochet meets him in mid-air with a big knee.

Ricochet brings it back in, nails a big kick, then goes to springboard but Reed clubs him to the mat. Reed decks Ricochet and man-handles him again, then drags him over for the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Reed taunts Ricochet while he recovers.

– Apollo Crews is backstage with Cathy Kelley. He hopes Cody Rhodes is OK because that looked rough earlier. Apollo says otherwise, he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t excited to be back on… Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley interrupt. Dominik says this was supposed to be Rhea’s interview time, but Cathy says Rhea was after Apollo. Dominik says Rhea is a busy woman and has something to say. She thanks Dom-Dom, then says Natalya has had a legendary career but she got in Ripley’s way so this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions, she will make an example of Natalya and make her regret coming to RAW, and end her legendary career. Dominik and Apollo have a few words and Crews asks Dominik what he’s going to do about it. Ripley says they will remind Apollo who runs RAW. Dominik says that’s right, Mami. Apollo can’t wait to see them try.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins’ sitdown interview continues. Back to commercial.

– We go to part three of Corey Grave’ sitdown interview with Seth Rollins. Regarding Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Rollins says he loves him but doesn’t like him… that’s brotherhood, right? He will always have love for Reigns, but he has no respect for the person Reigns has become. He says Reigns is poisoned by his own ego, and the title is the biggest thing… Reigns is taking opportunities from others and that’s about as selfish as you can be. Rollins says he will become champion so we can all forget about Reigns. Graves asks what RAW can look like with Rollins on top. He says RAW can be the land of opportunity, for change, it can push the industry forward. Rollins goes on and says he doesn’t want to jinx himself but he feels pretty invisible going into Night of Champions, he’s at the top of his game. Graves asks why Night of Champions is different. Rollins says this is it.

– We see footage of Shinsuke Nakamura having words with Damian Priest and Finn Balor on RAW Talk. Byron Saxton approaches Priest and Balor at the show now. Balor says Shinsuke Nakamura cost Priest a shot in the tournament, and he disrespected Priest, which is disrespecting the other members of The Judgment Day. Balor will make Nakamura pay and leave just enough on his bones for Priest to pick apart.

Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

We go back to the ring and out comes Candice LeRae. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette on Zoey Stark. She is clear, calculated and vicious, and you won’t like her. She says she is here to tear down all of your idols apart and expose their weaknesses. The era of heroes is over and the Zoey Stark era is here. We go back to the ring and out comes Stark now.

Stark attacks as soon s the bell hits, ramming LeRae into the corner. Stark dominates to keep control, slamming LeRae for 2. Stark grounds LeRae now.

Nikki Cross runs down and begins rallying for LeRae. LeRae mounts offense and unloads on Stark, hitting a big back splash to the floor. Cross runs over to celebrate with Stark and LeRae, but Stark decks her to take control. Stark brings LeRae back in for the Z360 in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark stands tall as the music hits.

– WWE touts how John Cena is currently in Fast X while Batista is in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Mustafa Ali now, asking about his Night of Champions match with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Ali is at a loss of words, his “Positive-Ali” gimmick on hold tonight. Ali says he knows Saxton is looking for his usual, but this is way too real for him, he’s been dreaming about this since he was a kid – doing something great and becoming a champion but if you look at his career, he’s never come close, he’s been a failure over and over. Ali says no one thinks he can beat GUNTHER and become the… Brock Lesnar comes walking through the Gorilla Position area, pushing Ali out of the way. Lesnar turns and looks at Ali, then tells him to get a life, kid.

Lesnar is out on the stage now. He looks ahead and then marches to the ring as the music starts up. Lesnar is all business right now. Lesnar takes a mic and just waits as fans chant “Cody!” now. Lesnar asks Hershey what thy want to talk about. Lesnar says he would boo Cody also. He says unfortunately, Cody won’t be coming back out tonight and he won’t be fighting Lesnar at Night of Champions, but don’t worry… Lesnar will not let you down as he’s issuing an Open Challenge for anyone back there to fight him at Night of Champions. All you have to do is step up!

Lesnar laughs and looks ahead. Cody comes out with his arm in a sling. Adam Pearce and two referees try to get him to go back. Cody heads to the ring now, then takes off his shirt. Lesnar and Cody stare at each other. Lesnar charges and collides into Cody, then takes him down into the Kimura Lock. Lesnar screams “Fight, fight me!” while Rhodes clutches his own arm. Lesnar breaks as Pearce pleads from ringside. Lesnar stomps Cody’s arm some more and the boos pick up. Lesnar heads to the back while Pearce yells for medical. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable with Maxxine Dupri. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla.

Erik starts off with Gable and they go at it. Erik with a big forearm and more strikes to keep control. Ivar comes in for the assist.

Ivar beats Gable around as fans rally now. Gable tries to turn it around but Erik spin kicks him for 2. Erik with thrusts in the corner. Ivar tags in and splashes Gable for 2. Gable ends up fighting both opponents off, then tagging in Otis for the hot tag. Otis runs wild on both opponents, then slams Ivar. Otis drops Erik and hits the Caterpillar on him. Ivar fights Otis off. Gable tags in but Erik hits a huge knee strike.

Valhalla simply yells and looks at Maxxine, then she runs away screaming. The distraction allows Gable to hit the O’Connor Roll and bridge for the pin to win.

Winners: Alpha Academy

– After the match, Otis and Gable head to the ramp to celebrate while Erik, Ivar and Valhalla seethe in the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop and pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video of Indus Sher’s Veer and Sanga, narrated by Jinder Mahal. He says last week was the first day of the end for many on RAW. Veer and Sanga are forces of nature… thunder is crashing, the storm is here. So what happens next? Jinder says something about RAW in Hindi. Byron is waiting backstage to get a comment from Cody Rhodes. Adam Pearce enters and we hear him arguing with Cody. The door opens and Cody yells at Pearce, sending him on his way. We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor with Damian Priest. The bell hits and they go at it. Back & forth for the first several minutes.

Balor turns it around in the corner but Nakamura kicks him down. Balor blocks a kick but Nakamura hits the running high knee in the corner to send Balor to the floor. Nakamura with the sliding dropkick. They end up fighting at the ropes now. Balor backs away to argue with the referee, allowing Priest to attack from the floor and lay Nakamura out with a cheap shot on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura fights out of a hold but Balor puts him back down. Nakamura catches a kick and goes to work on Balor to a pop. Nakamura with the sliding German suplex.

Priest stares Nakamura down on the floor. Nakamura yells and tells him to bring it. Nakamura shows Priest up, then runs back in and drops Balor with a big kick for 2. Nakamura with a Facebuster, then knee strikes to the head. We have a brief connection issue and come back to both Superstars fighting back to their feet while the referee counts.

Priest pulls Balor to the floor instead and fans boo. Nakamura attacks Priest, then beats him against the barrier. Nakamura clotheslines Priest into the timekeeper’s area. Balor with a running dropkick from behind. Balor brings it back in and nails the Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor and Priest stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– The announcers talk about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez relinquishing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

——————————–

* WWE RAW Spoiler Updates on Tonight’s Matches, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, JD McDonagh, More

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Night of Champions

* Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

* Part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves

* Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

* Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.