– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s show with Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash with McIntyre and champion Bobby Lashley.

– We see video from earlier today with MVP talking to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce in the back. They are preparing to flip a coin to see if WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman in a non-title match tonight. Drew walks in and has words with MVP. Braun also enters and taunts Drew. A louder argument breaks out as Pearce calms them down. Braun calls tails in the air and tails it is. Pearce confirms Braun vs. Bobby tonight. Strowman says he’s giving everyone a preview of WrestleMania Backlash tonight. MVP warns that once Lashley puts Strowman in The Hurt Lock, he won’t make it to Backlash. They have more words to end the segment.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s non-title main event.

– We go to the ring and get a drum roll as Mike Rome introduces the new RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. AJ’s music hits and out he comes as the pyro explodes on the stage. Omos is right behind him. This is the first appearance AJ and Omos have made since winning the titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37. They head to the ring together. AJ and Omos hit the ring as more pyro goes off.

Fans boo as AJ takes the mic. He says for those fans foolish enough to not tune into WrestleMania 37 Night One, you would’ve seen AJ and Omos become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. AJ goes on about that being Omos’ first match where he wrecked The New Day, and will likely wreck them again tonight. AJ has an important question for the fans now – did you miss us? Most fans boo. AJ says of course you missed them, they are the champs. AJ says they’ve been partying and celebrating the title win off the coast of Florida, in the Caribbean. It was awesome, they had much bigger things to do than throw tomatoes like The New Day. That was ridiculous.

AJ goes on about officially being a WWE Grand Slam Champion now. He says it only took him 5 years and that’s pretty quick. AJ says they’re here for one reason and one reason only… the music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their WrestleMania 37 rematch. Woods and Kofi speak from the stage and Kofi says he wasn’t sure if AJ and Omos even still worked here, but congratulations on some deserved time off. They continue mocking the champs for having no respect for the tag team division and taking time off. Woods and Kofi get serious as they start walking to the ring. Kofi says there’s a reason they’re 11-time tag team champions, and that is because every time they get knocked down, they pick themselves up, dust off and get back in the ring to win their gold back. Every single time. Kofi says AJ can take shots and jabs at their career if he wants, he goes on about also being a top singles champion because of The New Day’s influence. Kofi says taking time off is not how The New Day rolls, bro. Omos has heard enough. He’s heard enough of these morons and it seems like he didn’t knock enough sense into them at WrestleMania but they won’t be able to laugh or walk after he’s done with them tonight. Omos tells them to come to the ring and get this work. Woods interrupts and goes on about how they are about to become 12-time champions. The New Day music hits as fans chant for them as they enter the ring. We go to commercial with the two teams talking trash to each other.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Back from the break and AJ Styles starts off with Xavier Woods. AJ immediately tags Omos in for his RAW in-ring debut. Woods kicks at Omos a few times but it does nothing. Omos rag-dolls Woods to the mat. Omos clubs Woods down to the mat and then launches him into the turnbuckles.

Omos wants Kofi Kingston now. Kofi tags in and also delivers some kicks. Kofi bounces around and looks to mount offense but Omos blocks a kick and shoves him to the mat. Kofi runs the ropes, ducks a move and kicks Omos. Woods tags in and they double team Omos but he comes right back with a big double clothesline for a pop. Omos works Woods around now. AJ comes in but Woods rolls him for 2 out of nowhere.

AJ gets sent to the floor. Woods with a dropkick through the ropes as Kofi tags in. Kofi goes to run the ropes but Omos is in now, staring him down. Kofi changes his direction and leaps to the floor, taking AJ back down at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods has AJ grounded in the middle of the ring. Woods levels AJ for a close 2 count. AJ shows some frustration now. The New Day ends up doing the Unicorn Stampede and unloading with stomps and several quick tags to keep AJ down in their corner. Kofi with a low dropkick to AJ in the corner. Kofi grounds AJ and works on the arm now.

AJ fights up and out of the hold. Kofi with a big jumping knee for a close 2 count. AJ with a Jawbreaker to get an opening. Woods and AJ tangle now. Omos gets the tag. Woods attacks but Omos grabs him, then drops Kofi as he charges. Omos drops Woods and then drops Kofi with a backbreaker over his knee. Omos scoops Woods with one arm and delivers another backbreaker with ease.

Omos goes corner to corner with splashes on both challengers. Omos with the big chokeslam to Kofi. Woods kicks Omos but it does nothing. Omos levels Woods with a big boot now. AJ tags in and goes to the top. AJ leaps over Omos’ shoulders with the Phenomenal Forearm to Woods for the pin to retain.

Winners: AJ Styles and Omos

– After the match, AJ and Omos stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. AJ and Omos raise the titles in the air.

– Charlotte Flair is backstage with Sonya Deville. Sonya says she will take Flair’s concerns into consideration. Adam Pearce walks in as Flair is walking out. He asks what that was all about but Deville says it was nothing. Pearce wants to get one thing straight – he appreciates Deville but she has been overstepping her boundaries as of late.

– We see Bobby Lashley and MVP backstage waiting with Kayla Braxton. The announcers hype Braun Strowman’s dominance and his match with Lashley later tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new Eva Marie vignette. She is coming back to where she all started, and wants to help others achieve their dreams. The Eva-lution is coming soon. Graves is excited to see Eva back in WWE.

– MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley are backstage with Kayla Braxton. MVP goes on about how Braun Strowman’s luck ran out with the coin toss earlier, but he should consider himself lucky, or unlucky, to even be in the ring with Lashley. MVP also has praise for Strowman and Drew McIntyre but Lashley interrupts and goes on about how he’s not losing the title to either of them. They both go on hyping tonight’s main event.

– We see what happened last week with Elias, Jaxson Ryker, The Miz and John Morrison getting trashed by tomatoes. Elias and Ryker are backstage now ready to get revenge on The New Day but they end up throwing tomatoes at Randy Orton instead and he’s not happy. Riddle rides by on his scooter and says hello to Orton as Orton wipes tomatoes off his head.

Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the beak and we see what happened with Sonya Deville and Flair last week. Out next comes Dana Brooke with Mandy Rose.

The bell hits and they go at it. Flair toys some with Brooke and says she’s her bitch. They go at it and Brooke uses the head scissors to send Flair flying. Brooke with a dropkick. Flair ducks a strike and hits the backbreaker, then sends Brooke into the ropes. Flair stomps away now as Rose looks on. Flair covers for 2.

Flair taunts Rose while keeping control of Brooke. Flair with a running boot to the face on the apron for another 2 count. Flair sends Brooke to the floor and taunts her some more. Brooke fights back in and nails an enziguri kick. Flair levels her with a clothesline. Flair walks into a boot in the corner, then an uppercut. Flair catches Brooke and they tangle some more. Flair stomps away on her in the corner.

Flair has some words with the referee, then misses the big boot in the corner. Brooke unloads with strikes from behind in the corner. Brooke with the handspring elbow into the corner, and another in the opposite corner. Brooke goes to the top as a dazed Flair falls down.

Brooke hits the Swanton but Flair kicks out at 2. Brooke ends up going for another handspring but Flair knocks her out of the air. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it into the Figure Eight for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Flair refuses to break the hold but Rose comes in and decks her. Rose then delivers a running kick to send Flair out of the ring. Rose checks on Brooke as Flair recovers at ringside. Sonya Deville is introduced next. She makes her way out into the ring as Flair, Brooke and Rose look on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette on Drew McIntyre. He will be here for a sitdown interview later.

– Charlotte Flair is in the ring with Sonya Deville now. Deville says she is allowing Flair to make a proposal here tonight. Flair was taken aback by how she was left out of the RAW Women’s Title action at WrestleMania Backlash once again. She wants to be added to Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair goes on about putting Ripley on the map last year and having Asuka take her opportunity. She thanks Deville for reinstating her, but she should be added to the match. Flair makes her case and says adding her to the match would make it a bigger deal. Deville goes to turn but Flair says she’s not done with her. Flair says Ripley and Asuka can only take the division so far but if Flair is added, she makes it that much more important. Flair goes on about being the original influence in WWE, the most famous face. Flair goes on making her case, telling Deville to do the right thing, be fair to Flair.

Deville says Flair made a good case and since the men get to have their Triple Threat, she is adding Flair to Asuka vs. Ripley at Backlash. The music interrupts and Ripley comes out, saying this is absolute crap. There’s a reason Flair wasn’t in the match at WrestleMania and the same reason no one wants to see her in this rematch – nobody likes her. Ripley keeps talking and is in the ring now. She accuses Deville of working her own plan here. Deville rolls her eyes. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka. Asuka calls this crap. She starts taunting Flair for being a crybaby. She yells some more and Flair knocks them on the mic, then promises to leave Backlash as champion. Ripley steps to Deville and yells in her face. Flair drops Ripley from behind. Asuka attacks Flair and sends her to the floor. Asuka bounces around and motions for the title around her waist as her music starts up. Flair and Ripley look on from ringside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Humberto Carrillo. We see what he and WWE United States Champion Sheamus have done for the past two weeks. Carrillo says Sheamus has been bullying everyone just because he thinks he can. Carrillo knows how it feels to be bullied and he won’t let Sheamus disrespect him. Carrillo goes on about answering all of Sheamus’ Open Challenges… Sheamus suddenly attacks from behind and destroys Carrillo backstage. Sheamus lays Carrillo out and jokes that he won’t be in any condition to answer tonight’s Open Challenge but there’s always next week. Sheamus laughs and walks off as Carrillo tries to recover.

John Morrison vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison with The Miz. Back to commercial.

