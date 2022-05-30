Stay tuned for live WWE RAW results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

* Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return

* Contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell

* Cody Rhodes responds to the latest attack by Seth Rollins

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.