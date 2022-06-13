– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves at ringside. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is already out. He welcomes us to another must see episode of MizTV. Miz goes to introduce his guest but Paul Heyman interrupts and does his own introduction. Miz thanks Heyman for speaking to him in this wasteland.

Fans chant “you suck!” as Miz says he wants to talk to Heyman about Money In the Bank, a high-risk, career-threatening, match. Miz brings up how the Money In the Bank winner has a 85% chance at successfully cashing in, then touts how he has a 100% success rate. Miz says to achieve that, you must wait for the perfect moment, when the champion is in a grueling match, and can barely stand. Then his music hits and the champion looks on with dread, knowing The Miz is about to become the new champion. Miz says if the MITB winner plays their cards right, they can propel their career into stardom like he did. Miz goes on hyping himself up and plugs tonight’s “Miz & Mrs.” episode on the USA Network.

Miz says the winner of the MITB Ladder Match this year will most likely cash-in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman says they will fail because no matter what the percentage rate has been in the past, it goes down to zero when Reigns is champion. Heyman says there are other matters to speak on. He brings up Riddle vs. Reigns for the title on this week’s SmackDown. He goes on but Riddle quickly interrupts and out he comes to a pop. Riddle says he heard his name and figured he’d come out and hear this news first-hand, straight from the horse’s ass. Miz yells at Riddle and says how dare he do this twice in a row. Miz says he and Heyman demand respect. Heyman interrupts and says Riddle really has some balls on him. Riddle jokes about Miz’s balls and what happened last week.

Riddle goes on and says no one knows what he’s capable of, but they will find out this Friday. Riddle says The Bloodline may have ended Randy Orton’s career, and they might end his, so he doesn’t care what kind of stipulation Reigns wants put on Friday’s match because Reigns will have to kill him to stop him, bro! A “bro!” chant starts up. Heyman warns that all of Riddle’s momentum will get stopped by Reigns this Friday. Heyman says he’s admitted this before and he respects Riddle, but he can’t beat Reigns. Heyman isn’t even sure if Riddle can win tonight’s match. Heyman reveals that if Riddle loses on Friday night, Riddle can no longer challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as long as Reigns has it. Heyman says this is called do or die on The Island of Relevancy. Heyman then introduces Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Riddle waits for a fight as The Usos stalk the ring. Miz looks on from a corner of the ring as Heyman watches from ringside. The Usos surround the ring but the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Profits rush the ring and stand tall with Riddle while talking trash to the others at ringside. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Montez Ford

Back from the break and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso starts off with Montez Ford. They take it to the corner and Uso rocks Ford, then takes him down into a headlock as Jey Uso and Angelo Dawkins look on.

Uso drops Ford with a shoulder, then points tot he sky for a mixed reaction. They run the ropes and Ford nails a dropkick. Ford kips-up as Jimmy re-groups with Jey at ringside. Ford plays to the crowd and they cheer him on as he stares Jimmy down. Fans chant “we want smoke!” now. Uso comes in and chops away to turn it around. Uso launches Ford across the ring into the turnbuckles and he hits hard, then goes own. Uso then whips Ford across the ring and he goes down again in the opposite corner.

Uso scoops Ford for a Samoan Drop but he slides free and hits a big clothesline, then a dropkick for 2. Ford grounds Jimmy by his arm now. Uso tries to fight up and out but Ford grounds him by his arm again. Uso with a headbutt to break away. More back and forth now. Ford tries to launch himself in from the apron but Jimmy knocks him out of the air with a big right hand. Jimmy with a suplex on the edge of the apron. Ford falls to the floor and he’s hurting as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy slams Ford on his back in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Uso grounds Ford now while taunting him. Ford fights up and out, then slams Uso but they’re both down now. Fans rally for Ford as Dawkins riles them up. They get up and trade big right hands. Ford unloads and nails a flying clothesline. Ford counters a move, kicks Uso in the gut, then the face, but Uso nails a kick of his own. They go on and Ford nails a step-up enziguri to drop Uso for a close 2 count.

Ford is ready to put Uso away now. They tangle and Ford hits a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Ford can’t believe it and shows some frustration now. Ford continues to sell a hurt back. Ford catches a kick but Uso comes right back with a kick to stun him.

Uso catches Ford with the Pop-Up Samoan Drop but somehow Ford kicks out just in time. Ford rolls to the apron but Jimmy follows. Uso goes for another suplex on the apron but Ford kicks him in the head. Ford goes for a suplex of his own on the apron but Uso blocks and shoves Ford back into the ring post, hitting the back of his head hard. Uso charges on the apron but Ford moves and Uso lands on the top of the ring post.

Ford climbs up for a superplex now as the crowd pops. Uso fights back and knocks Ford to the apron. Ford comes right back and knocks Uso to the mat for a pop. Ford goes back to the top and hits the big Frogsplash but Uso got his knees up. Uso immediately covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

– After the match, the music hits as The Usos stand tall. We go to replays. The Usos take their titles and head up the ramp while looking back and taunting The Profits.

– We see Seth Rollins in the back and he’s being mic’d up for a sitdown interview. We go to a video package on Cody Rhodes and his injury, his win over Rollins at Hell In a Cell, their show of respect in the ring last Monday, and then Rollins hitting Rhodes from behind with a sledgehammer. We see Rollins backstage with Kevin Patrick now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Patrick is backstage with Seth Rollins for a sitdown interview. Patrick asks Rollins about last week’s attack on Cody Rhodes. Rollins laughs and Patrick asks if that means he has no remorse. Rollins says everything he said to Rhodes in the ring last week was genuine, from the heart, but Cody is a virus that has been plaguing WWE since WrestleMania 38 and sometimes in life you have to make tough decisions, with no one else on your side, and sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.

Rollins says Rhodes was becoming an issue to WWE and his own self as he wanted to compete in Money In the Bank with a torn pec. Rollins says it’s always been adapt or perish in his WWE. So no, Rollins does not have remorse for last week, he takes pride in what he did because Monday Night Rollins is back. Rollins laughs. Patrick asks what is next. Rollins says everyone wants to know. He says one of his finest moments happens to be the best Money In the Bank cash-in of all-time. Rollins is thinking of topping that this time.

Patrick reveals AJ Styles vs. Rollins for later on tonight, with the winner qualifying for Money In the Bank. Rollins says AJ isn’t on his level and lacks a certain killer instinct Rollins has. Rollins says if AJ wants to stand in his way, he won’t just beat AJ, he might have to do exactly what he did to Rhodes. Rollins laughs some more but AJ rushes in out of nowhere and rocks Rollins with a stiff forearm shot, knocking him out of the chair. AJ says that was for Cody. AJ walks off as Rollins seethes and tries to sit back up.

– We see what happened last week between Becky Lynch and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. She hits the ring to pose. We see Becky Lynch backstage looking angry and grumpy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lynch as Brooke looks on from the ring. Lynch hits the ring and poses on the ropes as Brooke raises her title in the air. Lynch suddenly drops Brooke with a stiff right hand before the bell. Lynch unloads and stomps away on Brooke, then man-handles her some in the corner. Fans chant “Becky!” as the assault continues.

Lynch tosses Brooke out to the floor, then launches her into the barrier. Lynch talks some trash over what happened last week, then slams Brooke face-first into the announce table a few times. Lynch demands a mic and then says she’s got a lot of anger and rage now. She says this was never about Dana’s little 24/7 Title, she can keep that, this was about the disrespect she’s been shown every week after forging a path of greatness for everyone to follow. Lynch talks about how others fall into a hole but she keeps climbing and climbing. She points up at the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Lynch says she was robbed and cheated last time she was in the match, but not this time, but for now she has other stuff to do. She goes back to assaulting Brooke but the music interrupts and out comes Asuka.

Lynch rushes over to meet Asuka at ringside. They fight and Asuka slams Lynch’s face over and over into the apron. They take it to the ring and continue fighting with Asuka getting the upperhand. Asuka with a bunch of strikes to drop Lynch and send her retreating to the floor. Asuka’s music starts back up as she poses in the ring. Lynch yells back from the ramp and says this is not over. The music of Alexa Bliss and out she comes. Bliss walks past Lynch, who is ranting about being robbed the last time she was in Money In the Bank. Lynch says she hopes Bliss wins tonight.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Alexa Bliss hits the ring and plays to the crowd, then looks back at a furious Becky Lynch. The winning tag team in this match will qualify for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Bliss poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Bliss won the MITB Briefcase in 2018. Bliss waits in the ring now as her partner Liv Morgan comes out to a pop. Out next comes the team of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. We see how Nikki won the briefcase last year. The bell rings and Doudrop starts off with Bliss. Nikki controls early on but wastes some time and Bliss turns it around. Doudrop tags in but Bliss ducks her.

Doudrop then blocks the hurricanrana. They go on and Doudrop takes Bliss out of the air, then squashes down onto her for a 2 count. Nikki comes back in for a Natural Selection for a quick pin attempt. Nikki grounds Bliss again and rag-dolls her a bit as the crowd starts to rally. Nikki with a splash in the corner, but Bliss blocks the follow-up Bulldog.

Liv and Doudrop both tag in. Liv unloads with strikes, despite Doudrop rocking her with a shot. Liv with double knees to stun Doudrop back into the corner. Liv with double kicks and a big springboard kick for another close 2 count. Bliss tags in and nails a modified Blockbuster to Doudrop for a 2 count. Doudrop knocks Liv off the apron, then tags in Nikki for an assisted side-slam on Bliss for another close 2 count. Doudrop pulls Liv through the ropes to the floor, then scoop slams her on the floor.

Doudrop charges but misses a senton on the floor, landing hard as Liv moves. Nikki dropkicks Liv back down on the floor. Bliss and Nikki briefly tangle as Nikki comes back in but Bliss drops her with a DDT for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv and Bliss celebrate their spots in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, joining Lacey Evans as the first confirmed entrants. There are 5 spots left in this match. They hug and then look up at the briefcases, and jokingly back away from each other.

– We see what happened with The Judgment Day last week.

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is fired up in the ring. He waits and paces as Ezekiel makes his way out next. We see what happened last week to set this match up. The bell rings and Owens side-steps, then superkicks. Owens with a corner cannonball. Owens goes to the top and hits a Swanton Bomb but Ezekiel gets his knees up.

Zeke and Owens go back and forth now. They trade shots on the floor and Zeke sends Owens face-first into the ring post. Zeke works Owens over against the barrier now. Zeke brings it back in but Owens drops him over the top rope. Owens yells at the announcers, then comes back in to a big Spinebuster from Zeke. Owens stomps away to keep this down. Zeke turns it back around and goes to the top but Owens rolls to the apron.

Zeke follows and trades big counters. Zeke lifts Owens from the apron to his shoulders, then slams him hard on top of the steel ring steps. Owens yells out in pain as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has Zeke grounded in the middle of the ring. Owens rallies now but Zeke mounts some offense. Owens takes double knees and then hits hard in the corner. They trade big right hands now. Owens gets kicked away from the corner, then clotheslined. Zeke goes on and nails a big modified suplex off this shoulders. Zeke rocks Owens in the corner. Owens blocks a suplex. Owens ducks a right hand and goes for the Stunner but it’s blocked.

Zeke comes back out of nowhere with a huge jumping knee to drop Owens. They end up on the floor again, brawling. Zeke runs and leaps but Owens moves and Zeke smacks the ring post. Zeke returns to the ring as the referee counts. Owens snaps a bit and yells at the announcers for calling his opponent Ezekiel and not Elias, then jumps on top of the table. Zeke regroups in the ring as the referee counts Owens out.

Winner by Count Out: Ezekiel

– After the match, Zeke takes the mic and announces that he wants in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match, and he’s so Zeke’d up about it. Zeke says he reached out to his brother Elias, and Elias is so happy that he’s packing up his guitar and coming to RAW next week. Zeke says Elias looks good these days and he can’t wait to remind the world that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Zeke celebrates some more while Owens loses his mind on the stage.

– Still to come, a pose-down between Bobby Lashley and Theory. We see how Cedric Alexander failed to get back on MVP’s good side, then how Cedric helped Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in the Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell.

MVP vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out first comes MVP with Omos. They slowly march to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP takes the mic and talks Cedric Alexander, then how Omos wants in Money In the Bank. MVP says once he’s done with Cedric, then we can move on and focus on The Giant In the Bank. The music interrupts and out comes Alexander.

The bell rings and MVP tells Omos to focus on Money IN the Bank. MVP turns back around to Cedric unloading with rights and a dropkick. MVP dumps Cedric and works him over but Cedric comes back with a tornado DDT for a 2 count.

Cedric goes to run the ropes but Omos distracts him, allowing MVP to run over and flatten him with a clothesline. MVP works Cedric over now, hitting the Ballin’ elbow drop for another 2 count. MVP keeps contorl and drops Cedric with The Playmaker for the pin to win.

Winner: MVP

– After the match, MVP stands tall as Omos joins him. MVP grabs Cedric and Omos tosses him over the top rope to the floor. MVP and Omos pose now to boos with Omos reaching up for the MITB briefcases.

– We go back to AJ Styles. He says the MITB briefcase has eluded him his whole career, but now he wants it more than ever, just to spite Seth Rollins. AJ says what Seth did to Cody Rhodes was disgusting, and it made him sick. AJ says Seth is right when he says they’re not on the same level… because Seth is beneath AJ. AJ says everything he does to Rollins tonight will make him think twice before he ever questions AJ’s killer instinct again. We cut backstage to Rollins now. He laughs as downplaying the idea of AJ hitting him with a sucker punch and doing it for Cody. Rollins says he’s smarter than that, he knows he’s in AJ’s head. Rollins says if we’re making dedications, he’d like to make one of his own, and he’d like to dedicate tonight’s victory, as well as the eventual MITB win, to The American Nightmare himself. Rollins says this one is for Cody. He laughs as fans in the arena boo.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for the first red brand qualifier for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. AJ Styles makes his way out to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring as AJ poses in the corner. Out next comes Seth Rollins. The bell rings and they go at it. AJ unloads into the corner but Rollins escapes. AJ beats on him in the opposite corner. AJ back-slides Rollins for 2.

AJ goes on and rolls Rollins for 2 now. Rollins rocks AJ with a right hand, then works him over. Rollins mounts AJ with right hands as the referee warns him. Rollins with a big chop. Rollins charges but AJ dropkicks him in the jaw. Rollins goes to the floor for a breather. AJ follows but Rollins rocks him, slams him face-first into the edge of the apron. AJ counters a whip and sends Rollins into the barrier back-first.

AJ returns to the ring as the referee counts and Rollins regroups at ringside. AJ launches himself out with a big right forearm for a pop. AJ brings it back into the ring and Rollins pleads for him to back off. AJ with a backbreaker now. AJ with a right hand against the ropes. Rollins rolls back to the floor to regroup as fans boo.

AJ chases Rollins back in but Rollins jabs him in the throat. Rollins slams AJ over the top rope, then charges and knocks him off the apron, into the edge of the announce table. Rollins runs the ring again and nails a big suicide dive, sending AJ over the announce table to the feet of the announcers and their chairs. Rollins recovers and looks on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is trying to fight out of a bear hug, and he does, but Rollins drops him for a quick pin attempt, and another. AJ gets up and rocks Rollins with strikes. AJ blocks a big discus right hand, then unloads with strikes of his own. AJ fights back and nails a discus clothesline and a sliding forearm. AJ with a big Face-buster for a close 2 count. AJ with a splash in the corner but Rollins rolls him up for 2. Rollins with a superkick. Rollins misses the Stomp. AJ with a Calf Crusher now. Rollins resists and slams AJ’s head into the mat but AJ keeps it locked in. Rollins gets to the bottom rope to break the hold.

AJ with a big Face-buster for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Rollins rolls AJ for 2, then flattens him with a big superkick. AJ kicks out at 2. The referee checks on them both as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Rollins is up first. Fans boo as Rollins goes for the Stomp. AJ dodges it and goes for the Calf Crusher, locking it in in the middle of the knee. Rollins gets free but AJ tightens it again. Rollins has the bottom rope to break free now. AJ gets up first. Rollins kicks away but lands on his feet. Rollins with an enziguri. They tangle and Rollins goes down after the pele kick in the middle of the ring.

Fans chant for both Superstars as they fights up from their knees to their feet now with big strikes. AJ blocks a Buckle Bomb and then sends Rollins into the turnbuckles with a snap suplex. AJ covers but he’s under the rope and Rollins kicks out. They go on and AJ is on the apron now as fans cheer him on. AJ flies in with a Phenomenal Forearm but Rollins moves. Rollins takes AJ’s knee out with a chop block. More back and forth and some signature offense.

AJ blocks a Pedigree and delivers the Ushigoroshi for another close 2 count. AJ is slow up top now. Rollins leaps up for a superplex but AJ slides down, then brings him to the mat. Rollins rocks AJ and delivers a big Buckle Bomb across the ring. Rollins goes to the top for the Frogsplash but AJ moves out of the way. Rollins lands hard. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as AJ gets up first. They trade counters again and AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Rollins counters, drops down and holds AJ for the pin to win and qualify for Money In the Bank.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers at ringside and stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Rollins is all smiles as he dances away from the ring while AJ recovers from the brutal match.

– We see what happened earlier with Riddle and Paul Heyman. The announcers hype Riddle vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on SmackDown.

Riddle vs. Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle riding his scooter to the ring. Riddle poses with fans in the front row, then launches himself into the ring as the pyro goes off. Riddle poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa is out to face Riddle. The Miz is joining the announcers for commentary now. The bell rings and Riddle quickly slams Ciampa twice, then goes into a submission but Ciampa fights out of that. Ciampa powers out of the Triangle, slamming Riddle against the turnbuckles. Ciampa stomps away on Riddle in the corner now to keep him down. Riddle fights back and they trade strikes now. They trade big forearms over and over in the middle of the ring.

Ciampa stomps on Riddle’s barefoot, then drops him on his head with a DDT. Riddle kicks out at 2. Ciampa grounds Riddle again and fans try to rally for him. Ciampa with a big inverted DDT for another close pin attempt.

Ciampa stomps on Riddle’s arm and hands while he’s down. Ciampa talks some trash and continues taking his time with Riddle. Riddle blocks a shot and unloads with offense now, then nails a big kick. Riddle kips-up and hits running forearms into the corner a few times. Ciampa knocks him back but Riddle catches him with a running powerslam.

Riddle with Randy Orton’s second rope draping DDT for another pop. Riddle drops down to the mat for the RKO but Ciampa rocks him and rolls him into the ankle lock. Ciampa twists the foot and the toes as Riddle yells out. Ciampa exposes his knee and nails a running knee strike for a close 2 count. Ciampa dominates as fans rally for Riddle now.

Riddle blocks the Fairy Tale Ending in the middle of the ring. Riddle counters and hits the Ripcord knee. Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro. Riddle pounds the mat for the RKO now. Ciampa gets up and Riddle puts him right back down with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Riddle hits the corners to pose as the announcers hype his big title match with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

– We see how Rhea Ripley became the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair last week. We also see how The Judgment Day stared Belair down after the match.

– Kevin Patrick is in the ring now. He gives a grand introduction to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and out she comes swinging her hair as fans cheer her on. Back to commercial.

