– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of referee Tim White, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 68. We cut to the usual opening video. We’re now live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spinning her hair as fans cheer her on. The announcers hype tonight’s RAW line-up and how Brock Lesnar returned to confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown following Reigns’ win over Riddle.

Belair takes the mic and welcomes us to the freshest show on TV. She says as a fighting champion, she was looking forward to defending against Rhea Ripley at Money In the Bank. Belair says she hates to be the one to break this news, but Ripley will not be medically cleared to compete, so their match isn’t happening… yet. Belair goes on about how she will be waiting and ready when Ripley is cleared. Belair announces Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Asuka and Becky Lynch for a Fatal 5 Way on tonight’s show, with the winner challenging her at Money In the Bank.

Belair says all five women are amazing contenders but she is… the music interrupts and out comes Lynch. Lynch says there is only one contender and Belair knows it is she, Lynch. Lynch reminds us she still hasn’t received her rematch after they had the greatest women’s wrestling match in wrestling history. Lynch goes on about how she had the title won at Hell In a Cell, but Belair stole it from her. Lynch says she is being made to jump through hoops but it’s OK because when she wins this Sunday, it will make the title win that much sweeter. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka, and she’s laughing at Lynch.

Asuka asks Lynch if she’s crying again. Asuka enters the ring and asks Lynch if she’s still Big Time Baby. Lynch says maybe Asuka would would be doing better for herself if she stopped making Simpsons memes. The music interrupts and out comes Morgan, who says she’s always ready to fight. Liv is in a great mood tonight but has already earned her spot at Money In the Bank, something Lynch hasn’t. Liv says she will gladly trade that Ladder Match spot for the match with Belair. Carmella is out next. She points to how everyone is a former champion except Liv. Carmella asks the others who thinks we should kick Liv out of the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

Liv says she’s here because she’s been here, and if she talks to her like that again, Liv will make sure she has a few more weeks off. They both have more words until the music hits and out comes Bliss to a pop. She’s carrying Lilly and insulting Carmella on the mic. Bliss threatens to beat Carmella’s face in if she doesn’t stop being a hypocrite and leave Liv alone. Belair interrupts and says everyone knows they can run their mouths, but the WWE Universe is ready for some action. Belair hypes the Fatal 5 Way up and her music hits as we go to commercial.

Fatal 5 Way #1 Contender’s Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and we see Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Carmella facing off in the ring. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has joined the announcers at ringside. The winner of this match will replace the injured Rhea Ripley to challenge Belair at WWE Money In the Bank. The bell rings and they go at it.

Lynch tackles Asuka first and they roll to the floor. Bliss rocks Carmella, then Morgan dropkicks her. Liv and Bliss pose for a pop. Bliss and Liv send Carmella out, then shake hands an go at it as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Liv rolls Bliss up for 2. They trade counters and do the roll around the ring gimmick now, both kicking out at 1 over and over.

Bliss stands up dazed but they go at it again. Bliss drops Liv for a 2 count. They trade more pin attempts while rolling around and around the ring. They get up dazed and knock each other down with fists. Carmella rushes in and tries to steal the pin on each opponent but Bliss and Liv both keep kicking out. Carmella is frustrated.

Asuka comes in and goes at it with Carmella. Asuka with a back-fist to drop Carmella. Asuka shows off but Lynch pulls her to the floor. Bliss drops Carmella for a 2 count. Bliss charges Lynch on the apron but Lynch rocks her and drops her tot he mat. Becky goes to the top for the flying leg drop but she lands hard as Bliss moves. Bliss with a big right hand and knee strike to Lynch. Bliss sends Lynch to the floor with a hurricanrana. Carmella rolls Bliss up for 2. Carmella works Bliss over and screeches in her face, sending her face-first into the mat.

Carmella struts around to boos from the crowd as Belair shakes her head. Bliss and Carmella go at it again but Carmella hits a sit-out Facebuster for 2. Liv comes in and unloads on Carmella, kicking her face-first into the turnbuckles. Liv goes to the top but she takes too long and Carmella shoves her off to the floor, on top of the other three competitors. Liv, Bliss, Asuka and Lynch are down at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is going at it with Liv. Liv mounts offense and nails a missile dropkick, then kips-up for a 2 count. Liv with a series of big offense to Lynch for a 2 count. Lynch blocks Liv in the corner and covers for 2 using the ropes for leverage. Lynch goes to the second rope but Carmella rocks her, then rocks Liv. Carmella launches them both to the mat and covers but Asuka rushes in at the last second to break it. Carmella ends up getting the upperhand on Carmella as well, but she screams out in frustration.

Asuka pulls Carmella and they go at it but Asuka gets dropped. Bliss drops Carmella with double knees. Lynch sends Bliss to the floor. Lynch and Asuka tangle now. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Liv dropkicks them to break it. Lynch sends Liv out. Bliss goes to the top but Becky crotches her. Asuka rolls Becky up for 2. Becky comes back with the Man-Handle Slam but Bliss flies off the top with Twisted Bliss to break it up and cover. Liv rushes back in to break Bliss’ pin up. Belair is loving it from ringside. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Bliss and Asuka go at it with big strikes. Becky stopped Bliss from hitting Sister Abigail at one point.

More back and forth with chaos in the ring. Asuka drops Bliss with a kick. Becky sends Asuka to the floor. Liv catches Becky with double knees. Lynch blocks Ob-Livion. Lynch with a Man-Handle Slam to Liv, but Asuka pulls her legs out. Asuka ducks a Lynch punch at ringside, then drops her with a roundhouse kick. Bliss kicks Asuka through the ropes to drop her.

Bliss drags Liv closer to the corner, then goes to the top for Twisted Bliss. Liv gets her knees up and Bliss lands hard. Liv gets up but Carmella superkicks her and covers for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella hits the corner to celebrate as a surprised Belair stands up and stares up at her from ringside. The announcers confirm Carmella vs. Belair for Money In the Bank. We go to replays.

– Becky Lynch quickly rushes backstage to Adam Pearce. She’s venting and ranting about what happened and how she should be champion by now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is still ranting at Pearce in the Gorilla Position. She says because she’s on the Money In the Bank poster, she should be going to Money In the Bank. Pearce says she has to earn it. He makes Lynch vs. Asuka official for tonight’s show, with the winner earning a spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Lynch throws a fit when Pearce makes the match for tonight. He walks off.

– We go back to the ring and “No Chance” hits as Vince McMahon makes his way out to a big pop from the crowd. Mike Rome does the introduction as Mr. McMahon struts into the ring.

Vince takes the mic and thanks everyone. He says this is the 1,517th edition of RAW, which continues to make it the longest-running episodic TV show in history. Vince says and for that, he thanks everyone. Vince says RAW has been on the air for almost 30 years, and for 20 of those it’s been dominated by the greatest WWE Superstar of all-time, who will return next week. Vince says he makes reference to no less than Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect – John Cena. The crowd pops and Vince drops the mic, then heads back to the back as “No Chance” starts back up.

– The announcers send us to a video package on Friday’s SmackDown main event, which saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Riddle. We also see how Brock Lesnar returned after the match and took out The Bloodline with F5s. The announcers hype Lesnar vs. Reigns in a No Holds Barred match for SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is in the ring. He talks about how The Bloodline recently tried to end Randy Orton’s career, and that’s when he promised Randy he’d get vengeance. Riddle says he came so close to beating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown, but at the end of the day, Roman is Roman, he is The Tribal Chief, and he beat Riddle with a Spear that almost broke him in half.

Riddle says he let himself down, all the fans down, and most importantly, he let his best bro, his mentor Randy down. Fans chant “RK-Bro!” now. Riddle says he may be down but he’s not out, and Roman will have to kill him. Riddle says he may not be able to directly challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but he can win Money In the Bank. Riddle knows it’s a long shot, but if he can cash in and win to end Reigns’ reign, and get what he and Randy truly desire. Riddle now calls out Seth Rollins and talks some trash. He says Rollins hit his bro Cody Rhodes in the back with a sledgehammer, and now Riddle wants to hit Rollins in the back with a ladder. The music hits but out comes Omos with MVP instead.

MVP comments on Riddle hanging out with different rappers and smoking their marijuana because that’s the only way he would be so delusional, smoking off their top-shelf stash. MVP goes on about how Omos will give Riddle a bad come-down and stop his Money In the Bank journey tonight. Riddle says he will get high… but he will come down with the RKO on Omos. Riddle drops the mic and plays to the crowd for cheers. Back to commercial.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Riddle vs. Omos

Back from the break and Riddle immediately rushes Omos as the bell hits. Riddle ends up unloading with kicks in the corner as the referee counts.

Omos comes out of the corner with a big side-slam in the middle of the ring as MVP barks from ringside. Omos yells at Riddle to get up, then runs and nails a big back-splash into the corner. Omos launches Riddle back-first and he hits hard in the corner, going down on the mat.

We see Seth Rollins watching from backstage as Omos puts a boot to Riddle to keep him down. Omos steps on Riddle’s taped-up ribs now. Riddle fights up and out but Omos catches him in mid-air with a bear hug, then squeezes him in the middle of the ring. Riddle fights out as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring, but Omos drops him with ease.

Omos with another big bear hug as MVP yells from ringside. Riddle finally fight out. Omos goes for a chokeslam but Riddle nails a jumping knee to the face. Riddle with running forearms and punches in the corner now. Omos grabs him in mid-air, launching him across the rig. Omos charges in the corner but Riddle gets his feet up.

Riddle nails a top rope Floating Bro but Omos just stumbles into the corner, hes still standing. Omos blocks the RKO and turns it into a big double chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and secure the Money In the Bank spot.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. We come back to louder boos from the crowd. Omos puts Riddle back down with another big chokeslam, then marches out of the ring as we get another replay. Riddle is trying to recover when the music hits and out comes Rollins, slowly strutting to the ring as Riddle slowly gets back to his feet. Rollins immediately rocks Riddle with a shot to the jaw, then tosses him out of the ring and starts laughing. Fans boo as Riddle takes the mic and says he’s sorry, he doesn’t share air time with losers.

Rollins goes on about Riddle being a loser as the boos get louder. Rollins says he shouldn’t be too hard on Riddle because it didn’t matter if he qualified, because no one in the MITB Ladder Match can beat Roman Reigns, because everyone knows only one man in the world has Reigns’ number – Seth Rollins. Rollins says Reigns has been dodging him since he emotionally broke him at the Royal Rumble, but in two weeks, Rollins will grab the contract and then he will go looking for Roman. If we thought the first time Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank contract was something, you haven’t seen anything yet because Rollins is a visionary, a revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins… Riddle suddenly interrupts and drops Rollins for a pop. Rollins comes right back and dazes him, then puts him down in the middle of the ring with a Stomp. Rollins taunts Riddle as fans boo louder. We go to replays.

– We go back to the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory with his title in the air. He’s wearing the head-set from last week as fans boo his entrance. Riddle hits the ring and raises the title as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what Theory did to Bobby Lashley with baby oil in last week’s pose-down challenge. We go back to the ring and Theory is posing on the same podium in the middle of the ring.

Riddle says no one knows what it’s like to be the prodigy, the chosen one, or better yet, the new face of WWE. Fans boo and Theory says that’s OK because he doesn’t expect fans to relate to the youngest champion in history. Theory tells the crowd to shut up a few times, and goes on bragging about how far he is into his career, how he’s better than Lashley. Theory says next week might be the 20 year anniversary for Cena, but his time is up, and Theory’s is now. Theory goes on and says last week we didn’t get to see all of his poses. So tonight he will show us in The Theory Invitational Pose-Down.

The music starts up as Theory oils himself up, then starts his various poses while ranting on the head-set. Lashley suddenly appears behind Theory but he doesn’t see him. Fans pop for Lashley but Theory thinks they’re cheering for him until the “Bobby!” chant starts up. Theory tells them to shut up so he can take his selfie. He takes it and sees Lashley in the photo. Theory turns around and Lashley attacks, spraying him with baby oil, and then taking him out with a big Spear. Theory gets sent to the floor now.

Lashley takes the mic and says he’s not asking Theory, he’s telling him – this United States Title is coming home with Lashley. Theory sits up on the floor and looks on as Lashley’s music hits. Lashley raises the title in the air as fans cheer him on. Lashley offers to hand the title to Theory but fakes him out. Theory finally gets the title back and continues to seethe at ringside as Lashley poses in the corner.

– We see how The Judgment Day kicked WWE Hall of Famer Edge out of the group two weeks back. The announcers wish Edge well but there is no update on his return.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins

We go back to the ring and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kevin Patrick stops Theory backstage, asking about Bobby Lashley’s challenge. Theory says Lashley deserves nothing, and he wishes he can hold this United States Title. Theory says however, he was in Adam Pearce’s office and Pearce was on the phone, but he heard an idea Theory pitched, and now it’s on. Lashley can fight for the title at Money In the Bank, but only if he can defeat three opponents, one after the other, in a Gauntlet Match tonight. Theory guarantees Lashley won’t be able to do it. We go back to the ring and The Usos have the mic. They brag about The Bloodline’s success and how they have all the gold. They say like he did with Riddle, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will smash Brock Lesnar, again, and they will smash The Street Profits, again. The music interrupts and out come The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. The Profits talk some trash while heading to the ring. Dawkins bets he can beat Jey’s ass. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now. Ford tells The Usos to enjoy their reign while they can, because The Profits are up… and they want the smoke. These two teams will meet at Money In the Bank.

The bell rings as Jey and Dawkins have words to start. Jey kicks Dawkins and unloads with punches into the corner. Dawkins launches him across the ring and his a big flying corkscrew elbow, then a kick to the head. Jey counters and sends Dawkins over the top rope to the floor. Jey sends Dawkins into the barrier, talks some trash and stays on him with punches. Jimmy stands with his brother as Jey keeps control and knocks Dawkins over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Back to commercial with The Usos standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Jey is in control. Dawkins fights back and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Dawkins charges out of the corner and mounts some offense until Uso superkicks him. Jey works Dawkins over until Dawkins nails a flying back elbow. Dawkins drops Uso on his head for another close 2 count.

Dawkins misses the flying corkscrew into the corner, then Jey drops him on his head with a pop-up neckbreaker for another close 2 count. Jey waits for Dawkins to recover now as fans rally for Dawkins. Uso calls for the finish but runs into a big shoulder from Dawkins. Dawkins with The Silencer for a close 2 count now. Dawkins shows some frustration now.

Jey blocks Sky High with a big knee. Dawkins rocks Jey with a right hand but Jey levels him with a stiff superkick. Jey goes to the top for the Uso Splash but Dawkins catches him in mid-air on the way down, planting him in the middle of the ring with Sky High for the pin to win.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

– After the match, The Street Profits stand tall and taunt The Usos to end the segment.

– We go backstage to Elias and his younger brother Ezekiel. They are using some split-screen tech here. Zeke says so much has happened since he last saw his brother – he made his WWE debut, won his first match, but is still dealing with doubters like Kevin Owens. Zeke asks Elias where he’s been. Elias has been traveling around the world, writing songs and playing shows, but nothing compares to being in front of the WWE Universe playing his guitar. Zeke brings up how Elias once said bad things about places like Nebraska. Elias says he’s a changed man and watching Zeke has changed his perspective. Elias just hopes the WWE Universe remembers WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Zeke asks him if he saw the Zeke Freaks last week, and says of course they remember.

Ezekiel says this means the world to him, and he knows their parents are watching at home like they used to watch. Ezekiel says Elias might see him in the Money In the Bank match, then just imagine Zeke the Universal Champion… then everyone will want to Speak With Zeke. Elias says just don’t get ahead of yourself, focus on what’s in front of you. Elias likes the mean streak Ezekiel has had. Elias says Zeke is doing a great job, and he loves him. Elias says he’s got to tune his guitar before the concert, so Ezekiel walks off. Back to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and Elias is in the ring for his return concert.

Elias says it’s great to be back in front of the great people of Nebraska. He thanks them for welcoming him back, and for taking care of his younger brother, Ezekiel. Elias says he’s here to remind everyone about a universal truth, that you should never forget – WWE stands for Walk With Elias. The crowd cheers along twice and pops big for the saying.

Elias says he really missed that. In light of everything going on, Elias decided to kick this concert off with a song for his little brother, Zeke. Elias starts playing but Kevin Owens quickly interrupts to boos. Owens says we don’t have time for this because Elias is just a liar. Owens says Elias may have the wise people of Nebraska fooled, but he’s French-Canadian and he knows Elias and Zeke are the same person. He wasn’t fooled by the special effects of the backstage segment. Zeke suddenly appears on the big screen, calling Owens attention.

Zeke says he and Elias have been telling Owens the truth, and Owens has to accept it, then move on. Zeke wishes good luck to his brother for the concert. Elias tells Owens they are not lying. He begins playing the song for Owens, which has a chorus of “KO Is a Liar!” Owens enters the ring now, grabs Elias’ guitar, and tosses it out of the ring. Owens turns back around to a jumping knee from Elias. Owens goes down. Owens slowly gets up but Elias smashes a guitar over his back. Elias’ theme starts back up as Owens rolls to the floor in pain. Elias thanks the crowd as we go to replays.

– Kevin Owens stumbles backstage, his back hurting. Kevin Patrick asks if he now realizes Elias is not Ezekiel. Owens seethes and says he’s still not fooled, and he’s challenging one of them to a match next week. Zeke appears and says the challenge is accepted. Zeke walks back off and Owens returns to losing his mind in a tantrum.

Gauntlet Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Chad Gable, Otis, WWE United States Champion Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley as he tries to earn a WWE United States Title match from Theory at Money In the Bank. He hits the ring to pyro and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. Gable starts off and locks up with Lashley. Lashley takes control of his arm, grounding him and making him yell out in pain. Lashley with a headlock now, into a takedown for a 1 count. Lashley keeps control and blocks a counter. Lashley slams Gable face-first into the mat as Otis looks on from ringside.

Gable turns it around using Lashley’s arm but Lashley turns it right back around as fans rally for him. Gable fights free and chops Lashley but it does nothing. Lashley with a big neckbreaker, then a shoulder tackle and a single-leg takedown. Lashley man-handles Gable and taunts him. Lashley goes on and charges to send Gable flying off the apron, right into the announce table by Otis. Lashley follows and sends Gable into the barrier. Lashley scoops Gable on his shoulders and runs him face-first into the ring post.

Gable is flat on his back now as Lashley stands tall. Otis helps Gable back to the apron but Lashley grabs him for a suplex to bring him back in the ring. Lashley holds Gable in the air for a minute or so, showing off and flexing as fans cheer him on. Lashley finally slams Gable to the mat with the suplex. Lashley waits for Gable to get back up now as fans chant his name. Gable counters and takes Lashley down into an ankle lock.

Lashley finally rolls out but Gable stays on him and hits a big moonsault for a close 2 count. They go back and forth now. Lashley launches Gable across the ring. Gable blocks The Hurt Lock but Lashley then traps him in it, rag-dolling him around. Otis rushes in and breaks the hold with a big shoulder as the referee calls for the bell.

Otis is legal now. He works Lashley over to keep him down, taunting him and talking trash. Otis sends Gable to the floor and then follows to launch him into the barrier. Otis sends Lashley into the ring post as Gable continues to talk trash and yell his dumb catchphrase from ringside. Otis returns to the ring but goes back out to stop the count at 8 or 9. Otis drops Lashley on the floor again. Otis with a big splash off the top of the barrier. Otis yells out about being the man now while Lashley is down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Otis has Lashley grounded. Lashley fights up and out in the middle of the ring. They tangle and Otis nails a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Otis runs the ropes and drops a big elbow in the middle of the ring. Otis continues barking at Lashley. Otis with big rights and lefts in the corner as the referee warns him. Otis drops Lashley and talks some more trash as fans boo louder. Otis goes to the second rope but wastes some time. He goes for the Vader Bomb but Lashley moves and Otis hits hard. Lashley drops Otis face-first. Lashley waits for Otis to get back up as fans cheer. Otis resists The Hurt Lock but Lashley finally gets it locked. Otis immediately breaks it into the corner with back elbows. Otis misses a splash in the corner as Lashley escapes. Lashley comes right back with a big Spear for the pin

Lashley wins the second fall. After the bell, Alpha Academy double teams Lashley now. They beat Lashley up some more and Otis drops another big splash in the middle of the ring. The music hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory to boos. Theory rushes the ring and attacks, mounting Lashley with rights and lefts while talking trash.

Theory unloads on Lashley and beats him down in the corner now. Lashley fights back with big rights but Theory rocks him. Lashley sends Theory out but he comes right back in with the big roll. Theory scoops Lashley for The ATL but Lashley counters and rolls him up for the pin to win and earn the title shot at Money In the Bank.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and celebrates as we go to replays. Theory talks some trash from the floor as Lashley looks on.

– We see what happened earlier with Carmella earning a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money In the Bank. Belair is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. Belair says Carmella has been gone but she showed up and showed out tonight. Belair goes on and says Carmella has always been an amazing competitor, recalling some of her accomplishments. Belair says she won’t underestimate Carmella, she will treat her exactly like she’d treat Rhea Ripley because she stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready, no matter who it is. She goes on about being The EST of WWE until Carmella rushes in out of nowhere and smashes her in the back of the head to drop her. Carmella talks some trash and says Mella Is Money. Carmella walks off as Belair gets back to her feet.

– We go back to the ring and comes The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV with his special guest, AJ Styles.

Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring with a mic. He says he’s anxious to get to the bottom of what’s been going on with tonight’s guest. The music hits and out comes Styles to a pop. Miz says AJ has been going through some issues as of late. Miz recalls AJ’s recent issues with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which ended with Damian Priest turning on AJ. Then last week AJ wanted to get Seth Rollins back so bad for what he did to Cody Rhodes, it cost him as pot in Money In the Bank, then tonight, AJ’s former partner Omos qualified for the MITB Ladder Match. Miz says he’s embarrassed for AJ. Miz says he’d never do things that way… AJ says if Miz brought him out here to ridicule him, he’s going about it the wrong way.

Miz says he brought AJ out here so the University of Nebraska students can get a preview of what it’s like to be a failure. AJ gets a big pop for mentioning the Cornhuskers college football team. Fans chant “go Big Red!” for the team now. AJ brings up how Maryse recently said Miz has “tiny balls” and Miz says “tiny balls” is not becoming a thing. AJ continues to taunt him and Miz yells out about how he has massive, gigantic, python-sized balls, not tiny balls. Fans chant “tiny balls!” at Miz. Miz goes on bragging about how he defeated John Cena, then brags about his family and their “Miz & Mrs.” show, and declares that he is a big success. Miz asks AJ what it feels like to be a big disappointment. AJ says Miz wants him to get upset and fly off the handle, but he’s not playing Miz’s game. AJ says he’s not in Money In the Bank, but that’s on him, he lost one of his best friends and he got wrapped up in the Cody Rhodes stuff with Seth Rollins, but that’s all on him.

AJ touts his success in dealing with adversity, and says that’s what made him Phenomenal. AJ goes on and says when he gets disrespected, he doesn’t come out and whine on his little talk show like Miz does… he does this. AJ drops Miz with a microphone shot to the face. Ciampa suddenly rushes AJ out of nowhere and knocks him out of the ring. Ciampa stands tall as AJ looks back at him from the floor. We go back to commercial.

Ciampa vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and the bell rings as AJ Styles unloads on Ciampa in the corner. The Miz joins the announcers for commentary.

AJ works Ciampa over some more but Ciampa turns it around and beats on AJ some. They run the ropes and AJ nails a dropkick to send Ciampa to the floor for a breather. Ciampa turns it around and knocks AJ off the apron with a big jumping knee.

Ciampa brings it back in and hits another stiff knee lift for a close 2 count. Ciampa with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring but AJ quickly kicks out. Ciampa tries again but goes back to stomping on AJ and talking trash. Ciampa grounds AJ with a headlock now. AJ fights up and out as fans rally. AJ with a clothesline and a sliding knee. AJ with a big flying clothesline in the corner. AJ gets Ciampa on his shoulders, then bits the Ushigoroshi.

Ciampa blocks a powerbomb and they tangle. Ciampa rocks AJ with a big discus forearm to the face. AJ blocks the Fairy Tale Ending now, then back-drops AJ. More back and forth now. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm from the apron for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits. The Miz immediately rushes the ring but AJ catches him with a pele kick. AJ drops Miz with a Styles Clash in the ring now. AJ then puts on Miz’s sunglasses and poses in the middle of the ring as his music starts back up.

– We see how Veer Mahaan dominated Rey Mysterio again last week. Kevin Patrick is on the stage with Veer now, asking about last week. Patrick says some people are calling it a gruesome win. Veer asks, only some? He says that’s a shame because what he did to The Mysterios is only the beginning as WWE has never seen hunger like his before, and Veer loves carnage. Veer says no one knows how to stop him because he can’t be stopped. Veer speaks some in his native tongue now, then says he will not be stopped until there is nothing left to pick off their bones. Fear Veer, he says to end the segment.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring as Becky hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka makes her way out for this Women’s MITB qualifying match. Lynch rushes up the ramp and attacks Asuka on the stage. They brawl back to the ring area, taking it inside. The bell rings and Asuka tackles Lynch now, working her over on the mat. The aggressive offense from both continues but Asuka goes for an armbar. Lynch tries for a 2 count.

Asuka escapes from a Dis-Arm-Her, then tries for the Asuka Lock. More back and forth between the two now. They end up on the floor now and Lynch works Asuka over, dominating her around the ringside area. They bring it back in but Asuka catches Lynch with kicks. Asuka runs the ring and sends Lynch flying off the apron to the floor with a big Hip Attack. Asuka follows but Lynch drops her with a big shot to the face. Lynch brings it back into the ring and goes to the top but Asuka cuts her off and climbs up. Lynch knocks Asuka to the mat. Lynch misses from the top and Asuka ends up dropping her for another 2 count.

Asuka with kicks while Lynch is on her knees now. Lynch rocks her with a big shot to the jaw, then an uppercut. Lynch takes Asuka back to the corner and knocks her over the top rope to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they both go at it and collide, going flat on their backs in the middle of the ring. They get up trading big strikes. Asuka with a close 2 count. They run the ropes and collide with clothesline attempts again. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner now. Asuka goes on and delivers a big German suplex, then another running Hip Attack. Lynch somehow kicks out. They trade submission holds now. Lynch uses the Asuka Lock but Asuka fights free from her own hold. Asuka turns that into the ankle lock but Lynch resists. Lynch kicks out.

More back and forth now. Lynch shows some frustration. Lynch takes Asuka to the apron and drapes her over the middle rope, but misses the flying leg drop. Asuka uses the ropes to apply the Asuka Lock as the referee counts. Asuka goes to the to top for a missile dropkick but still can’t get the win. They go on and Asuka looks to powerbomb Lynch from the apron to the floor but Lynch stomps on her and drops a leg on the edge of the apron.

Lynch leaps from the apron but Asuka catches her in mid-air with a big knee. Fans count along with the referee but they both make it back in at the 9 count. They continue to trade counters and close calls. Asuka catches Lynch in the head with a big roundhouse kick out of nowhere to put her down.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as she’s confirmed for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The music hits as we go to replays. Lynch seethes and throws a fit at ringside now. Asuka continues her celebration while an emotional Lynch sits up against the ring apron. RAW finally goes off the air.

