– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s at ringside with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see footage from earlier today of John Cena arriving backstage. He greets dozens of wrestlers, medics, and other employees, including The Mysterios, Alpha Academy, several referees, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shelton Benjamin, a special hug for R-Truth, The Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, a special hug for Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch is shown looking bored and annoyed, Mustafa Ali, Omos, Adam Pearce, Michael Cole, Ezekiel, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Ciampa, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, Shawn Daivari, Reggie, Tamina Snuka and many others. Cena speaks to the camera and skips away.

Money In the Bank Second Chance Qualifier Battle Royal: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddle, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Reggie, AJ Styles, The Miz

We go right to the ring for tonight’s Money In the Bank Second Chance Battle Royal Qualifier. The ring is full of Superstars but out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio first as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring, and there are ladders set up everywhere. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next, followed by Riddle. The bell rings and here we go. Jinder Mahal works on Dolph Ziggler, Veer Mahaan works on Nakamura.

Veer works on Riddle now. Ciampa and Jinder double team Nakamura. Veer eliminates Akira Tozawa. Veer eliminates Shelton Benjamin next. Mustafa Ali jumps on Veer’s back. The Mysterios attack Veer to help Ali but he tosses them all. They keep triple teaming Veer and finally eliminate him. Shanky and R-Truth are dancing now but Jinder Mahal isn’t happy. T-BAR work son Reggie now. Shanky eliminates Truth. Jinder eliminates Shanky. AJ Styles eliminates Jinder for a pop. T-BAR scoops Reggie and launches him out of the ring onto several other Superstars. T-BAR screams out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle hangs on as The Mysterios try to dump him. We see how Ciampa eliminated Ali during the break. Ciampa with a Stunner to Riddle now. T-BAR club s Ciampa and Nakamura kicks T-BAR. Ziggler and Dominik trade shots. AJ fights Ciampa from the apron. The Miz unloads on Riddle. AJ drops Ciampa on the apron and he falls to the floor for the elimination.

Rey misses 619 on Miz, and Miz nails a DDT. Miz dumps Rey but he hangs on and Dominik makes the save. Dominik tosses Ziggler but he hangs on and Dominik eliminates himself. Riddle works over T-BAR in the corner. Miz with kicks to AJ. Ziggler grabs Rey for a powerbomb but it’s countered and Rey dumps Ziggler to the apron but he hangs on. Miz kicks Rey to the apron. Rey has Ziggler and Miz on the apron now. They take turns and knock him to the barrier. Rey flies and tries to catch the barrier but he hits the floor. Rey is eliminated to boos.

Miz tosses Riddle to the apron but he hangs on. Ciampa and T-BAR are going at it. Nakamura and AJ try to dump each other. Ricochet and T-BAR trade offense. T-BAR tries to chokeslam Ricochet but he leaps out onto a ladder at ringside. He leaps back tot he apron but T-BAR grabs his throat again. Ricochet uses a hurricanrana to eliminate T-BAR, sending him to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz flies off the second rope to drop Riddle. Miz is selling a knee injury now. Ziggler and Nakamura go at it. Ziggler gets eliminated. Riddle and Nakamura have a staredown in the middle of the ring. They go at it now and trade big strikes. Riddle ducks a Kinshasa and sends Nakamura to the apron. They tangle and Nakamura gets eliminated. Ricochet scoops Riddle to his shoulders but it’s blocked. AJ gets involved and dropkicks Ricochet out of the air as he flies onto Riddle. Ricochet gets eliminated.

Miz is down at ringside with a medic, getting his knee checked out. Riddle and AJ meet in the middle of the ring and fans pop as they face off. They start brawling now. AJ ends up on the apron and Miz pulls him to the floor from behind. Fans boo as we see how nothing is wrong with Miz’s knee, this was all a ruse. Miz comes back in and goes to work on Riddle. Riddle kicks Miz back from the apron and fights back in. Riddle blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Riddle with a second rope draping DDT now. Riddle is fired up as fans cheer him on.

Riddle drops down to the mat like Randy Orton, but Miz blocks the RKO and drops him with the Skull Crushing Finale to boos. Miz charges but Riddle brings him to the apron with a scissors. They’re both hanging on now. They get up and Miz charges on the apron but Riddle drops him on the apron with the RKO, sending him to the floor for the final elimination.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle celebrates his spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match as the music hits.

– The announcers hype tonight’s RAW, which will include a six-way Second Chance Elimination Qualifier for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. They also announce that Kevin Owens’ MITB qualifier against either Elias, Ezekiel or Elrod has been postponed.

– The Street Profits are backstage hyping up the show and John Cena’s 20th anniversary when Cena himself shows up. They ask him for advice for their match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Cena hypes them up as former WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown champions, with all the energy. Cena goes on, telling them to remember who they are, and to never give up.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford

We go back to the ring and out come the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso. The winner of this match gets to pick the stipulation for the title match at Money In the Bank. The Usos hit the ring and pose with their titles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see pre-recorded messages to John Cena. The messages are from WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T, and Trish Stratus, plus AEW stars Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Paul Wight (Big Show). Kevin Patrick is backstage with Riddle now. He says he loves Randy Orton and that Battle Royal win was for him. Riddle says he’s had a string of bad luck but then one of his bros came up to him, John Cena, and he told him what he told The Street Profits – Never Give Up. Riddle says now he’s going to Vegas! Riddle is very excited about going to Vegas. We go back to the ring and The Usos wait as The Street Profits hit the ring next – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins. Ford and Uso go at it now. Ford with a headlock, then a shoulder to drop Uso.

Ford taunts Jimmy, but Jey comes back and levels Ford, and talks some trash to him. Ford comes back with arm drags and grounds Uso with an arm submission. Uso tries to break free but Ford grounds him again and taunts him. Jimmy tries to distract from the apron but Ford keeps control and dropkicks Uso.

Uso goes to the floor for a breather, then catches a kick from Ford on the apron. Ford lands on the floor and then Uso launches him into the steel ring steps. We go back to commercial with The Usos celebrating at ringside.

Back from the break and Uso beats Ford down in the corner while talking more trash. Ford comes out of the opposite corner with a big clothesline but they both collide with clothesline attempts and go down. Dawkins and Jimmy rally now. Ford with a clothesline to Uso. Ford counters a move and unloads with kicks, dropping Jey with an enziguri. Jey with a big kick and right hand of his own. Ford counters and drops Uso, kips-up, then hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Uso counters Ford again, shoves him into the corner, and drops Ford on his head. Ford kicks out and Uso can’t believe it. Uso raises his finger in the air as fans boo. Uso yells out a few times as Ford recovers in the corner. Uso runs into a big superkick. Ford then hits a big standing Blockbuster for another close 2 count.

Ford goes to the top. Jimmy distracts him but Dawkins runs over and levels Jimmy with a big shoulder at ringside. Jey takes out Dawkins at ringside. Ford runs the ropes and nails a big dive to put Jey into the barrier now. Ford brings it back in and goes to the top for the big Frogsplash, nailing it for the pin to win.

Winner: Montez Ford

– After the match, The Profits celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. The Usos look on from the ramp as fans cheer The Profits on. They have not announced their stipulation yet.

– Finn Balor and Damian Priest approach The Mysterios backstage. Finn talks about how Rey Mysterio also has a career anniversary coming up, not just John Cena. Finn talks about some of Rey’s achievements and asks what is it that he’s not teaching his son Dominik Mysterio. Priest says all they’re saying is… Judgment Day is about to take over all of WWE and their door is open, especially for those who are tired of hearing the same tired leaders who claim they can lead them down the right path. Priest is looking at Dominik. Rey speaks up but Finn interrupts and says maybe it’s not bad luck Dominik has, maybe it’s a bad father. Rey wants to fight but Dominik holds him back as Balor and Priest walk off. Rey proposes a tag team match for next week in his hometown of San Diego.

– Still to come, John Cena looks at his career. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a nice, lengthy video package looking at John Cena and his 20 years with WWE.

– We go back to the ring and Kevin Patrick gets fans to give it up for John Cena. He then introduces his guest and out comes The Miz to mostly boos.

Patrick mentions how Miz is an avid social media user, so he must’ve seen how Logan Paul is planning a return to the ring. We see Paul’s weekend tweets showing him in a wrestling ring, perhaps at the WWE Performance Center. Miz says he set that up. He announces that he and Paul will reunite as the most must see tag team at WWE SummerSlam, and will continue their winning ways after beating The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Patrick asks about Miz’s relationship with Paul and brings up how Miz turned on Paul right after their WrestleMania win. We see footage of the turn. Miz says if this is Patrick being a journalist, it’s just cute.

Miz goes on ranting about how he’s must-see, announcing that he will be on NBC’s The Today Show this week, adding that no one else was asked but him. He mentions his hit show, Miz & Mrs., and says when celebrities come to WWE, they want to use his star power and they demand to be associated with him. Miz says after dropping Paul at WrestleMania, he told Paul that the turn was a teaching moment, and Paul understood. Miz says one day he and Paul will become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Patrick asks if Paul would’ve been disappointed in Miz’s Battle Royal performance earlier. Miz rants about the only disappointment was AJ Styles, who has had a downturn in his career as of late. They bring up the recent MizTV happenings, and Patrick goes to mention the “tiny balls” joke but Miz cuts him off and says we are not making that a thing. Miz starts describing how big his balls are but the music interrupts and out comes AJ.

AJ enters the ring and immediately drops Miz with a punch to the jaw. We go to commercial with a shocked Miz looking up at AJ from the mat.

The Miz vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and The Miz is going at it with AJ Styles. AJ takes control and works Miz over.

They run the ropes and AJ nails a dropkick. AJ keeps control and kicks Miz while he pleads from his knees. Miz drops AJ with a knee to the gut, then follows up with a running boot to the face. Miz looks out at the crowd and they boo him. Miz uses the middle rope on AJ now as the referee counts. Miz with a running leg to the back of the neck against the ropes.

Miz with kicks in the corner now. AJ fights out of the corner but Miz whips him back across the ring, then nails the flying clothesline. Miz goes to the top and drops AJ with a double ax handle on the way down. AJ kicks out at 2. AJ fights up and out with elbows and a chop. Miz kicks AJ but AJ tosses him through the ropes to the floor. Styles goes to the apron but they tangle some more after he lands on his feet and misses the moonsault. Miz ends up launching AJ into the barrier before we go back to commercial

Back from the break and Miz keeps control, dropping AJ with a big DDT for a close 2 count. Miz with It Kicks while AJ is on his knees now. Miz with a big kick to stun AJ. Miz wastes some time and AJ catches a kick, then nails a snap German suplex. They’re both down now. AJ unloads with strikes and rocks Miz in the mouth. AJ yells out to the crowd for a pop now.

AJ with a running fist in the corner, then a Facebuster for a close 2 count. Miz blocks the Styles Clash but they tangle some more. AJ drops Miz with the Ushigoroshi but Miz kicks out just in time. Miz rocks AJ with a shot to the throat. Miz sends AJ to the apron but AJ rocks him in the face. AJ springboards in but Miz moves. Miz runs into a boot in the corner. AJ goes to the top but Miz rocks him and drops him into double knees to the jaw. AJ kicks out just in time.

Miz takes AJ to the top for a superplex now as fans chant for AJ. AJ slides down and trips Miz face-first into the top turnbuckle. AJ scoops Miz to his shoulders for the Rack Bomb but Miz slides out. Miz drops AJ and delivers big kicks, then a flying knee for another close 2 count. Miz is frustrated now. AJ blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for 2. Miz with a big boot but AJ comes back with a pele kick to stun Miz. AJ follows up with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring but AJ is too hurt to capitalize.

AJ calls for the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz retreats from the ring as fans boo. Miz backs away up the ramp as the referee counts. AJ wins the match as The Miz is counted out.

Winner By Count Out: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ looks on as his music hits. A disappointed AJ exits the ring.

– Ezekiel introduces himself backstage to John Cena, and says his older brother Elias always talked about Cena. Cena asks if Elias is here, and Ezekiel says he’s showing their younger brother, Elrod, around. Cena says that makes sense. Ezekiel says he loves Walking With Elias, and he can’t wait to Prod With Elrod, but he wants fans to Speak With Zeke, and he wants some advice from Cena. Cena tells him to never forget who you are. Ezekiel says that’s perfect. He thanks Cena and says it was great to meet him. Ezekiel walks off and Cena turns around to WWE United States Champion Theory. Theory says he didn’t introduce himself because Cena already knows who he is. Cena apparently goes to speak but Theory cuts him off and says tonight we will celebrate Cena, but it should be Theory like every week Theory is celebrated because he’s been putting it down for A-Town. Theory says Cena talks about never giving up, but Theory can do this all day. Theory says at 24 he’s the youngest WWE United States Champion in history, and how many titles did Cena have at 24? None, he wasn’t even in WWE. Theory goes on about how he’s Mr. McMahon’s protege, and his body, arms and the title can’t be touched. Theory says it’s 2022 and Cena is a grown man still wearing jorts. Theory turns to pull out his phone for a selfie and Cena looks like he changes his mind in putting Theory in his place. Cena walks off and Theory doesn’t realize he’s gone until he goes to take the selfie.

– We go back to the ring for a Money In the Bank contract signing as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring, swinging her hair. Belair dances around in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get more messages from John Cena, this time from WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Steve Austin and JBL, plus Randy Orton, Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and AEW star Chris Jericho. We go back to the ring and Belair waits as we see how Carmella became the new #1 contender last week, and later attacked Belair backstage. Kevin Patrick is in the ring with Belair now. He asks about the title match at Money In the Bank. Belair says she wishes Carmella was out here so she can say what’s on her mind to Carmella’s face.

Belair brings up how Carmella hit her with a cheap shot last week. She says Carmella will always resort to dirty tricks and cheating because that’s what she feels she has to do. Belair says no one respects Carmella, but not because she’s not any good, but because she doesn’t respect herself. Belair goes on about how good Carmella is in the ring, and how she has “IT” but she’s too focused elsewhere. Belair says Carmella better bring “IT” to Money In the Bank or not waste Belair’s time. Belair asks why are we waiting until Money In the Bank. She calls Carmella to the ring to come and show she can step to Belair’s face. The money hits and out comes Carmella.

Carmella says Belair is so wrong about her – she’s not insecure at all. She’s smart, she has it all – beauty and brains. Carmella says she’s the total package and she will not apologize for that, that’s for damn sure. Carmela enters the ring and flips her hair in Belair’s face. Carmella goes on about how her resume speaks for itself. Fans boo. Carmella says if she’s not given the respect she deserves, she will take it, just like she will take the RAW Women’s Title this Saturday at Money In the Bank. Because… Mella Is Money. Carmella drops the mic and walks out as Belair looks on. Patrick asks Belair about respecting Carmella, but Belair turns and blocks a sneak attack attempt by Carmella. Belair sends Carmella back out of the ring to the floor, then raises her title in the air as the music hits.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan now. Bliss agrees that they are friendly, but she doesn’t have any friends in WWE. Bliss says she likes Liv because she’s resilient and has other positive qualities, and one day that will make her a champion, but not this Saturday at Money In the Bank. Bliss mentions how she got Lilly a suitcase to carry her own title when they fly out of Las Vegas this weekend. Liv says Bliss is right – she will be champion one day, and they are not friends because friends would help each other up and on Saturday, she’s knocking Bliss down, then climbing for the MITB contract that will change her career forever. Liv sometimes you’ve got to step to someone in your way and let them know their time is up. Liv says her time is now. Bliss tells her to bring it and she says she will. Liv says she will win on Saturday but she will also defeat Bliss tonight. Bliss says that’s not going to happen. She taps Liv on the nose with Lilly’s hand. Liv tells her to watch her, and does the same. Liv walks off.

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Liv poses on the apron and is all smiles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka has joined the announcers for commentary. Out next comes Alexa Bliss. Bliss and Morgan go back & forth for the first few minutes. They both collide with clothesline attempts in the middle of the ring, and both go down. Liv misses in the corner but Bliss runs into a back elbow. Bliss side-steps and drops Liv for a 2 count. Bliss grounds Liv with a headlock now.

More back and forth now. Bliss slams Liv to the mat by her hair. Bliss points up at the briefcases and goes for a DDT but Liv blocks it and rolls her up out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall and points up as her music hits. Bliss laughs at the upset. Bliss and Liv have words while pointing up at the MITB briefcases.

– We get a video package for John Cena’s record number of Wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

– We go back to the ring and “No Chance” hits to a big pop as Vince McMahon makes his way to the ring. Vince enters and grabs a mic as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the entire roster is lined up on each side of the stage. Vince is in the ring with the mic. Vince says there are so many accolades that could be said about the man he is about to introduce, so he will just say it’s an honor and a privilege to introduce… John Cena! The music hits and out comes Cena to a big pop. Cena stops on the stage as the roster applauds. Cena holds up a “Never Give Up” towel, says it’s time to go to work, then rushes the ring.

The crowd pops big time for Cena as he hits the ring. Cena takes the mic and comments on how raucous the crowd is. He says today is his WWE birthday and as he looks around, you can see the people, feel the energy and certainly hear the noise. He couldn’t think of a better place to have his birthday. Fans chant “Cena!” now. Cena points to a “20 Years of Jorts” sign and says you can’t always be right. Cena points to another sign that says he’s been out of touch for 20 years… Cena says the fan looks to be about 6 years old, so according to the sign, Cena has been out of touch for 14 years longer than the fan has been alive. Cena has never been one for celebrating milestones because he’s always looking ahead to what’s next. If you listen to stuff like that, tonight has nothing to do with anything he’s ever done, nothing to do with any moment or any match, tonight has everything to do with the fans.

Cena says this 20th anniversary is so important to him because it means the fans have allowed him to do this for two decades. Cena says it’s never been lost on him that every time he stands in the ring, it’s because fans allow it. Cena says fans have created an environment where he can be his complete self, they’ve also told him when he sucks, and been kind of enough to tell him when he doesn’t suck. Fans chant Cena’s name again. Cena says he’s always wanted to say thank you, but he always missed the moment, but this right here feels like that moment. A “thank you Cena!” chant breaks out next. Cena says his heart is beating out of his chest, he’s filled with energy and excitement, and he needs to thank the fans for moments like those, and for making him who he is. Fans get louder for Cena now.

Cena says he always tells people that WWE has prepared him for anything, and he’s not talking about something like Fast & Furious or Peacemaker, he means because of the fans and their reactions and their investments in him, fans have made him a better human being, and because of the fans, Cena is a better professional, a better husband, a better person, and being in WWE and spending moments with the Make-A-Wish families like he did today have taught him empathy, caring, kindness… you guys ave certainly taught me humility and perseverance, drilling into his head how every time he steps in the ring he gets nothing less than he gives, because the fans shower the Superstars with everything they’ve got, every night. They chant for Cena again. Cena says this isn’t about a last name, it’s about people coming together, and it’s been 20 years and he’s 45 years old, and he only says this because he’s not sure when we will see him in the ring again. He’s not saying we won’t, he just doesn’t now when that will be.

Cena needs to say this now – it won’t be just one match, don’t worry, but he’s not sure when, so he needs to say this now – anything he does outside of WWE, it’s never just him, it’s about us coming together, it’s all about we. Cena asks the fans, moving forward, to say something if you see good, say something if you see something that sucks, because it’s never been about Cena, it’s always been about us. Cena says if you’re watching at home or here in Laredo tonight… he gets Laredo to get louder. Cena says that’s the sound of us, and we’re never giving up, we’re just getting started… and if you want some, come get some. Cena tosses the mic as his music starts back up. Cena greets some fans at ringside and then poses with some fans by the stage. Cena runs the stage and poses one more time as fans cheer him on. Cena turns to the camera and thanks fans one more time, then waves goodbye to the crowd as he heads to the back.

– Still to come, a six-woman Elimination Qualifier for Money In the Bank, plus Bobby Lashley in a Handicap Match. Back to commercial.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Alpha Academy vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. We see what happened last week with Alpha Academy and WWE United States Champion Theory, and Lashley’s recent happenings with Theory. The music hits and out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis.

The music interrupts and out comes Theory with a referee t-shirt on. He will be the special ringside enforcer for this match. Lashley locks up with Otis but we get a stalemate. They collide with big shoulders but both are still up. Lashley takes the legs out and Otis goes down. Lashley poses over Otis to a pop.

Lashley grabs Otis for a suplex but Theory jumps on the apron to provide a distraction. Lashley sends Otis to the apron and goes back to chasing Theory to the floor, then around the ring. Gable is legal now as he leaps off the apron to take Lashley down. Otis then runs the ringside area and hits a big splash to Lashley on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Otis drops Lashley, then stands on him in the corner. Otis grounds Lashley as we see one of Theory’s ringside selfies on the big screen. Otis drops Lashley again and talks some trash. Lashley gets up and unloads on both opponents, sending Otis to the floor. Lashley chops his knee out and then runs over him with forearms. Lashley kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Lashley as Gable goes to the top but Lashley cuts him off and climbs up for the superplex. Theory barks from ringside and Otis tags himself in, then powerbomvs Lashley to the mat from the corner.

Gable follows up and hits a moonsault from the top after the powerbomb. Otis covers but Lashley kicks out at 2. Lashley fights off another double team attempt. Otis splashes Lashley in the corner to put him back down. Otis goes back to the top but Lashley grabs him and now has Otis on his shoulders. Lashley drops him back with the Electric Chair for a big pop. Gable leaps off the top but Lashley catches him in The Hurt Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the bell, Theory immediately rushes the ring and attacks Lashley to boos. The triple team goe son and now Alpha Academy holds Lashley so Theory can snap a selfie. Lashley fights back and he’s snapped now. Lashley takes out Gable, levels Otis with a big Spear, and then goes for Theory but the champ retreats to ringside.

– We see how Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell In a Cell while injured. We also see how Rollins turned on Rhodes the next night after a show of respect on RAW, hitting him with a sledgehammer. Still to come tonight, Rhodes will give an exclusive interview. Back to commercial.

– We go to a pre-recorded interview with Cody Rhodes, who was doing physical therapy and training. Rhodes says rehab is a game of highs & lows, but it pales in comparison to where he was three weeks ago, when he defeated Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell, in the highlight of his career. He wanted to parlay that momentum into Money In the Bank, but he was flying maybe a little too close to the sun as they say. Rhodes says doctors have told him he will be out for 9 months and he’s trying to respect that, but it will be bittersweet to watch Money In the Bank this weekend. He says MITB is an awesome concept and this year they have one of the most talented groups in the match. Rhodes praises each of the Men’s MITB competitors this year, and imagines how it would be if Rollins cashed in to become champion. Rhodes says he’s not rooting for anyone, but if Rollins were to take the win, Rhodes says he’d be the first to congratulate him. Rhodes asks the camera man to excuse him, and he gets up to leave.

– John Cena is backstage talking to a crew member now. Seth Rollins walks up laughing. Rollins asks if Cena remembers the time Rollins put his knee in Cena’s nose and broke his face into a bunch of tiny pieces. Rollins says it’s good to see Cena and hear his little speech tonight, and Cena is the best… Rollins says they’ve had their differences over the years but they’re also a lot alike – they’re worldwide mega-stars, fashion icons, and Money In the Bank contract winners. Rollins recalls how Cena failed miserably when he tried to cash in, but everyone knows what happened when Rollins cashed in, making his the greatest ever. Rollins says history will repeat itself this Saturday in Las Vegas… for him, not Cena. Omos walks up with MVP. Rollins turns around and looks up at the big man. MVP says much like Rollins, he too is a visionary and he has a vision of Omos winning Money In the Bank. MVP says it’s a forgone conclusion… The Nigerian Giant is inevitable and there’s nothing Rollins or anyone else can do to stop it. Cena looks up in awe at Omos, then wishes Rollins good luck and quickly hurries off. Rollins stops laughing.

Money In the Bank Second Chance Elimination Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Xia Li vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for tonight’s main event to determine the final entrant for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. We see ladders around the ringside area, and the MITB briefcases hanging above the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the rules for the match. The bell rings and everyone attacks Becky Lynch, then beats her down. Xia Li works on Tamina Snuka in the corner now. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. double team Shayna Baszler and Nikki covers for 2. Tamina levels Li to the floor with a big kick. Tamina and Doudrop meet in the middle of the ring now. Nikki decks Tamina before they can lock up. Tamina gets double teamed in the corner now.

Tamina decks Nikki and then meets Doudrop in the middle for a big exchange of strikes. They trade headbutts. Doudrop side-steps and Tamina goes to the apron. Doudrop then knocks Tamina to the floor. Becky comes in and kicks Doudrop, then nails a senton from the top for a 2 count. Li runs in and covers Lynch for 2. Becky and Li go at it now. Li rocks Becky into the corner, then hits a high knee. Nikki rolls Li from behind but Li rolls through and unloads with kicks. Becky slams Li with the Man-Handle Slam for the 3 count in the middle of the ring. Li has been eliminated.

Lynch talks trash to Li on her way out. Nikki attacks and tackles Becky, then works her over for a 2 count. Baszler takes over and tries to stomp Lynch’s hand, but Becky rolls her for 2. Baszler works on Becky against the ropes. Doudrop attacks from behind but Baszler blocks her. Doudrop smashes Becky and Baszler back into the turnbuckles. More back and forth now. Doudrop goes on and hits a corner cannonball to Baszler. Becky dodges a splash from Doudrop.

Tamina splashes Doudrop and Becky rocks Tamina with a right hand from the apron. Nikki goes to the top but Tamina side-steps. Tamina and Nikki tangle now. Becky with a missile dropkick to Tamina. Nikki rolls Becky up but Becky catches her in the Dis-Arm-Her. Nikki taps out and she has been eliminated. We go to commercial with Lynch standing tall in the ring.

