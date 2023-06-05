– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop. Fans begin singing Rollins’ theme as he struts to the ring.

Rollins shouts-out the locals and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. His first week as champion was a non-stop party but he wondered to himself, when was the last time the top title was defended on RAW? Nearly 2 years. Rollins thought that was too damn long, so he tweeted an Open Challenge and it was answered by The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest. Fans boo. Rollins is kind of psyched about tonight’s match. He goes on about being a fighting champion and says regardless of what you think of them, every one in The Judgment Day is that damn good, but tonight Rollins will show why they’re not him.

Rollins goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Priest and Finn Balor. Rollins wonders where Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley are. Priest says they have their own business to worry about, and Rollins should worry about Priest only. Rollins cracks jokes on just how close Priest and Balor are. Balor interrupts and says Priest will win the title tonight. Priest gives some praise to Rollins and says tonight he will not fail. Priest wants to make it clear – he doesn’t need help from Balor, Mysterio or Ripley.

Rollins appreciates the confidence but he knows one-on-one, Priest doesn’t stand a chance. Rollins calls on Priest to leave his crew in the back. Rollins takes another jab at Balor on the mic, angering him. Balor says Rollins doesn’t get to decide how this goes down… Priest interrupts Balor and accepts the stipulation. Priest says at the end of the night, he will be champion and Rollins will just have a short title reign. Rollins dismisses this and says his reign is already longer than Balor’s 24-hour reign. Rollins laughs and struts away. The music hits as the two sides look on.

– The announcers hype tonight’s RAW line-up.

Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for the next Women’s Money In the Bank qualifying match. The pyro hits and she heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville with Chelsea Green. We see video from earlier today with Deville talking about how she will win tonight. Deville and Green tell everyone to get ready because big changes are coming. The bell rings and Lynch tries to take advantage of Green being on the apron. Lynch attacks but Deville beats her down and unloads.

Deville with strikes and trash talking in the corner. Deville with a side slam and more offense to keep her down. Fans rally for Lynch and she finally makes a comeback with signature offense. Lynch with the Bexploder suplex. Lynch blocks a shot and hits a crossbody for 2.

The music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark to the stage. Deville grabs from behind to take advantage and they tangle. Lynch slams Deville for 2. Lynch stands tall for a breather now as we go to commercial with Stark and Stratus talking on the stage.

Back from the break and Deville hits a big superplex on Lynch for 2. Stratus and Stark are still on the stage while Green cheers from ringside. Lynch and Deville fight to their feet and unload with strikes. Deville goes to the floor but Lynch hits the baseball slide.

Lynch rolls Deville back in, but then Green drops Lynch with a kick. Deville covers for 2. Deville rocks Lynch but Lynch nails the enziguri. Lynch is sent to the apron and this time she knocks Green off, then unloads and destroys at ringside. Deville comes from behind but Lynch also takes her out. Lynch sends Green and Deville into the barrier, then brings Deville in for a close 2 count after more offense.

More back and forth. They tangle on the mat with close calls as Green tries to help Deville’s pin with leverage from the apron. Deville flies off the middle rope with a knee but Lynch catches her with a Man-Handle Slam for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, the music hits as Lynch stands tall. She joins Zelina Vega as confirmed Women’s MITB participants.

– Back from the break and we get a replay of Friday’s SmackDown show-closing segment with The Bloodline.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, asking about The Bloodline. Sami won’t say “told ya so” but it’s good to see The Usos do what they should’ve done months ago, and now we will have to just wait and see what Jey Uso does. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci show up. Kaiser says The Bloodline is not Sami and Owens’ problem, Imperium is their problem as long as they are champions. Owens interrupts and taunts Imperium. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER appears and says Owens has no discipline, so he will show him some. Owens says if GUNTHER has a problem with how he is, they can meet in the ring and GUNTHER can get his ass kicked.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

We go back to the ring and out comes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Kevin Owens with Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a lengthy promo video for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. We go back to the ring and the announcers say the next non-title match was just made official. The music hits and out comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The bell rings and they go at it. GUNTHER holds Owens in the corner, then slams him into a headlock. They get up but GUNTHER runs over him with a big shoulder. Owens comes back and slaps GUNTHER. Owens unloads with offense, taking it to the corner now.

Owens charges but GUNTHER stops him in his tracks with a big boot, then launches him with a big German suplex. Owens goes to the floor for a breather but GUNTHER follows. Owens tries to fight GUNTHER off but GUNTHER delivers a boot to the chest, then sends Owens into the barrier.

GUNTHER slams Owens into the edge of the apron head-first, and Owens hits the floor in pain. GUNTHER returns to the apron, wipes his feet before entering, then stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is kicking out of a close 2 count. We see how GUNTHER blocked a Swanton with his knees during the break. Sami rallies and Owens mounts offense now but GUNTHER scoop slams him and uses his boots to twist the neck to boos.

GUNTHER unloads to keep Owens down, then talks trash while grounding him there. Owens fights up and out but GUNTHER levels him with a big boot for 2. Owens mounts more quick offense but GUNTHER drops him again. GUNTHER keeps control and smacks Owens around now. Owens fights back but GUNTHER chops him down with ease.

GUNTHER taunts Sami, then applies the Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. GUNTHER then transitions into a Crossface and stops to drive elbows into Owens. Fans rally big time as Owens fights to his feet. GUNTHER just drops him with ease again. Owens blocks a suplex but so does GUNTHER. GUNTHER levels Owens with a lariat. GUNTHER with a short-arm lariat now. GUNTHER plays to the crowd to boos now. Sami rallies fans once again. Owens fights back and unloads. GUNTHER fights back and hits a big German suplex. Owens fights back with a German of his own and both are down now.

Owens and GUNTHER trade big strikes now. GUNTHER drops Owens and stomps the back of his neck. GUNTHER has words with Sami. GUNTHER toys around with Owens some but Owens comes back with superkicks into the corner. Owens with a corner cannonball for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now but GUNTHER applies a Sleeper. Owens gets out but GUNTHER nails the big dropkick. They trade big offense now and Owens blocks the powerbomb. Owens ends up hitting a big Fisherman’s Buster from the top but GUNTHER kicks out at 2.

More brief back and forth now. Owens goes to the top but GUNTHER rocks him and hits a big superplex for 2. GUNTHER is frustrated. GUNTHER goes back to the top for the big splash but Owens gets his feet up. Owens goes right back to the top for the Swanton Bomb but GUNTHER kicks out and no one can believe it. Vinci goes to interfere but Sami stops him. Kaiser joins in but so does Owens to even the odds.

Kaiser ends up in the ring but Owens hits him with a kick and a Stunner. GUNTHER immediately rolls Owens up in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Imperium regroups on the stage as GUNTHER yells at Owens about respect.

– Still to come, Cody Rhodes on MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is backstage with Matt Riddle. Riddle is tired of seeing GUNTHER cheat every week and he wouldn’t be champion if it weren’t for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Kaiser and Vinci show up, and Kaiser demands respect for The Ring General. This leads to words and swearing between Kaiser and Riddle. Riddle drops Kaiser and locks Vinci in an ankle lock, screaming out until officials show up to separate them.

– We see how Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles last week. The champs are backstage with Byron Saxton now and he asks what it meant to win gold together. Baszler says this was destiny they manifested more than 10 years ago while still fighting in the Octagon. Rousey says it’s past time they legitimize these titles, and no longer will they be an after-thought. She invites any tag team with the figurative balls to take them on. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter show up. They say if the champs are looking for a challenge, then the life of the party is here. They introduce themselves and say they came to RAW to make a statement, and what better way than to debut against two of the baddest. Rousey asks Baszler if they landed in Munchkin Land because Connecticut is bad enough. Ronda comments on their stupidity but Baszler asks if it’s ignorance or bravery. Baszler says the sound of their tendons and ligaments ripping apart will take care of any bravery. Rousey ends up saying she will see them in the ring.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Katana Chance and Kayden Carter as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Carter shows Baszler up a few times to start. Chance comes in and keeps control. Rousey tags in and dominates but she gets double teamed.

Carter flies out onto Baszler, then Chance flies out to take down Rousey. They come back in and Rousey works on the arm of Chance. Baszler tags in with a sliding knee to Chance for 2. Baszler bends the hand back and stomps the elbow. Baszler with big strikes to Chance now. Chance kicks Rousey off the apron, then ducks Baszler to tag in Carter.

Carter unloads on Baszler and blocks the Kirifuda Clutch. Carter with more unique offense, then she superkicks and spikes Baszler for 2. Baszler fights back with elbows. Rousey tags in and unloads but doesn’t see the tag. This leads to Chance and Carter hitting their After Party double team finisher but Baszler breaks up the pin from the floor.

Carter saves Chance with a dropkick on the floor. Chance with a crossbody to Rousey for 2. Rousey goes right into the ankle lock and she’s angry. Chance gets out and fights Rousey off. Baszler runs in but Chance fights her off.

Carter tags in and cradles Baszler for 2. Baszler launches Carter with a big suplex, then applies the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, the champs stand tall as the music hits.

– Ricochet is backstage warming up now when Bronson Reed approaches. Reed says someone must like Ricochet because he has a spot in Money In the Bank after Reed dominated him two weeks ago. Ricochet says he earned his spot while Reed lost his qualifier. Reed says he dominated Shinsuke Nakamura until… Nakamura shows up and says until he beat Reed. Reed says Nakamura got him on a bad night, and they both know next time will be different. Reed walks off. Ricochet gives Nakamura some props but says tonight, and in Money In the Bank, he’s not giving Nakamura anything… except for a big L. Ricochet laughs. Nakamura calls on Ricochet to prove it in the ring.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette on Johnny Gargano. The video looks at his journey from WWE NXT to RAW, and how people see him as the underdog but he has something that can’t be measured. He was told there wasn’t a place for him in NXT at his tryout but five years later he was the face of the brand, and now he is a staple of RAW. He thrives when underestimated and his story is just getting started.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura as Ricochet waits.

The bell rings and they go back & forth early on. Ricochet dropkicks Nakamura to the floor and goes to dive out but Nakamura intercepts him at the ropes with a big kick. Ricochet sends Nakamura back out, then hits the corkscrew plancha as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet blocks the Exploder. Nakamura mounts offense but Ricochet fights back. Ricochet springboards in from the apron then hits the standing Shooting Star Press for 2. Ricochet keeps control until he misses a corner crossbody.

Nakamura with the running high knee, Good Vibrations, and the sliding German suplex. Nakamura keeps control with big kicks and the Exploder. Ricochet blocks Kinshasa with a big kick, then the Recoil. Ricochet gets hyped up now as he climbs.

Nakamura cuts him off and they fight up top now. Bronson Reed suddenly rushes the ring with big splashes to both men now as the referee calls the match.

No Contest

– After the match, Reed slams Ricochet onto Nakamura as fans boo. Reed decks Ricochet again and hits the Tsunami Splash. Fans boo but they also chant “one more time!” as Reed exits the ring.

– We see how Imperium defeated Alpha Academy last week, and how Maxxine Dupri mixed it up with Valhalla. Maxxine is backstage with Chad Gable and Otis now. Gable and Dupri briefly argue over how to say Otis’ name, and Otis says it doesn’t matter. Gable agrees and says Otis is the reason they came together. Gable also says an Alpha doesn’t run from a fight, referring to Valhalla. Otis mentions how they will take down The Viking Raiders with deodorant. Otis says Gable will teach Maxxine how to take on Valhalla. Gable says she can’t train dressed like that, but she says she has the perfect attire in her locker.

– Cody Rhodes is walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz out for another must see edition of MizTV. He says he knew he had to get a very special guest for tonight when he heard of the main event. Miz introduces Cody Rhodes and out he comes to a big pop and pyro times three. Cody hits the corners to pose as fans continue cheering.

The music stops and a huge “Cody!” chant starts up. Miz says Cody looks dashing tonight. Miz brings up how Cody challenged Brock Lesnar last week, asking if that’s kind of stupid considering the broken arm and how Night of Champions went. Cody says “Mike” and Miz says in this ring he’s Miz, nothing else. Fans chant “Mike!” now. Cody says some have said his challenge took balls, which Miz knows a tiny bit about. A “tiny balls!” chant tries to start. Cody says Lesnar is on his annual hibernation so we won’t be seeing him. Miz says we like drama on MizTV so he has a surprise for Cody tonight. Miz introduces who he says is the hottest WWE Superstar right now. The music hits and out comes Dominik Mysterio with SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to boos.

Fans chant “you suck!” as they enter the ring. Miz speaks but Ripley hushes him and says Dominik has something to say. The boos get louder now. Miz yells at the fans to show some respect. Cody chimes in for a laugh. Ripley yells at them to let her Latino Heat speak. Dom goes on and says to someone who has been in prison and done hard time like him, Cody is just a little birdie with a broken wing.

Dominik says he realized Cody is also a bad dad like his own father because he’s not at home with his baby. Cody takes shots at how Dominik was whipped by his dad at WrestleMania 39. Cody has immense respect for 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio but also knows he makes mistakes… like Dominik.

Dominik and Ripley turn to leave now as Cody also turns his back. Cody turns back around to a big slap by Dominik. He goes for Dominik but Ripley gets in the way, and they taunt Cody. They exit the ring, still taunting Cody, as we get replays. Dominik and Ripley back up the ramp, smiling and taunting Cody. Cody then turns and drops Miz with a cast shot. Cody’s music starts back up as Dominik and Ripley look on.

– We see what happened earlier with Damian Priest and Seth Rollins. Priest is warming up backstage now.

Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring for the next Women’ Money In the Bank qualifying match as Zoey Stark comes out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Natalya as we see the MITB briefcases hanging above the ring. The bell rings and they go at it. Stark drops Natalya in the corner and unloads with stomps, and again before the referee backs her off.

Stark and Natalya trade holds early on. Stark focuses on the knee now as Natalya sells the pain. Trish applauds as Stark nails a superkick and drops Natalya back in the corner. Stark dominates and talks trash while beating Natalya around the ring.

Stark runs into a boot now. Natalya with a German suplex and more offense for 2. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now but Stark eventually gets the bottom rope. Natalya dropkicks Stark to the floor and talks trash to Trish.

Natalya brings it back in but Stark distracts the referee, allowing Stratus to kick Natalya’s hurt knee. Stark follows up with the Z360 for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark stands tall and celebrates with Trish as they hug. Stark joins Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega as confirmed Women’s MITB competitors.

– Paul Heyman is backstage now. He invites us all to SmackDown this week as Jey Uso will make his historic choice. Heyman goes on about how part of his job is to deliver bad news to The Tribal Chief. This is one of those times when the news is not pleasant as it will upend the entire Fatu/Anoa’i Dynasty because this Friday Jey will make his choice and he will choose to stand by his brother… Solo. Heyman says you can share a womb with your twin brother but you’ll never be as close in life to him than you are to your Tribal Chief. Heyman goes on and says Jey will acknowledge that fact on Friday, or else.

– Still to come, Indus Sher vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Back to commercial.

Indus Sher vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Back from the break and out comes Indus Sher – Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are already out.

Indus Sher suddenly attack from out of nowhere before the bell. They send Shelton to the floor and double team Cedric as Jinder looks on. They take Cedric out with the double team leg drop into a side-slam from the corner. Veer and Sanga pose over Cedric now as the referee calls the match. The referee is checking on Cedric while trying to wave Veer and Sanga off, but they grab Cedric and hit another double team flying leg drop side-slam. Jinder looks on as Veer and Sanga pose.

– Seth Rollins is backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Damian Priest. The rest of The Judgment Day is staying in the back. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is out next to a big pop. Samantha Irvin does formal ring introductions.

Priest takes Rollins to the corner to start, talking trash. Rollins fights out and unloads in the opposite corner. They trade counters now.

Rollins with a leg drop into the edge of the apron while Priest is draped over. Rollins runs and nails a flying knee to the head on the floor. Rollins stands tall as we go to a break.

