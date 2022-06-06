– The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on the Cell main event between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and the torn pectoral muscle injury that Rhodes is suffering from. We’re now live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Graves hypes The Judgment Day vowing to introduce a new member tonight. Smith plugs the Fatal 4 Way main event to crown a new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for Money In the Bank. Saxton hypes up a Championship Contender’s Match with The Street Profits trying to secure a title shot.

– We go to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Rhodes, wearing a suit, stops on the stage as pyro goes off. He poses and more pyro hits as fans cheer him on. Rhodes is all smiles as he heads to the ring and greets fans at ringside while Mike Rome does the introductions.

Rhodes enters the ring to more pyro. The music stops as Rhodes takes the mic and fans chant his name. Rhodes welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW. A “thank you Cody!” chant breaks out. Rhodes says stuff like this certainly fills up his heart, and he does love it. He’s seen the social media comments with people praising and loving his performance at Hell In a Cell… he doesn’t necessarily believe in that because it is a privilege to do what he does. Rhodes admits completely tearing his pec off the bone is demoralizing, but he doesn’t want to be melancholy or down and out. Rhodes mentions how he has a daughter and when she is old enough, he wants her to watch what happened last night and know that during the darkest times, in what could’ve been the worst night of his career in literal Hell, he was not cynical or jaded, he stood and fought… fans chant “Cody!” again.

Rhodes says he fought against one of the very best Superstar wrestlers in the history of the business – Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Some fans boo and Rhodes says yeah, he doesn’t like Rollins either. Rhodes says the chapter, the trilogy, the book has been written, it’s in the archives, and he is officially done with Rollins. Rhodes wants to talk about what’s above him now. The camera shows the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. Cody says the MITB contract has eluded him his entire career, and certainly he is a little beat up right now, but in four weeks time, if there’s someway he can climb the ladder, grab the briefcase and cash it in to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion… fans chant “Cody!” again and the music interrupts as Rollins comes out.

Rollins is also limping to the ring, not his usual laughing and dancing around. Rollins enters the ring and they stare at each other. Fans boo Rollins. Rollins says he still does not like Rhodes but after what he put himself through last night, Rhodes has earned Rollins’ respect. Rollins says the world is saying Rhodes put on one of the gutsiest performances ever on Sunday night, and that’s the truth. Rollins says Rhodes is one of the toughest people he’s been in the ring with, and he knows he’s the last person Cody needs to hear this from, but Cody’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, is very proud of his baby boy right now.

Rhodes starts getting emotional as fans chant his name. Rollins says Cody came out to shake his hand out of respect the night after WrestleMania 38, and tonight Rollins came out for on other reason. They shake hands and Rollins steps closer to Cody, whispering something in his ear. Rollins drops the mic and exits the ring, headed to the back. Rhodes’ music starts back up and he watches Rollins walk to the back.

Rhodes puts the mic down and waves to fans in the crowd as they cheer him on. Rhodes backs up the ramp and continues to play to the crowd. Rollins suddenly runs back out and decks Rhodes in the back of the head with a sledgehammer. Rollins man-handles Rhodes some as officials run out and try to restore order. Rollins with a Stomp to Rhodes’ bruise. Rollins tortures Rhodes some more while he’s down until officials back him away. Fans chant “you suck!” as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see officials and medics tending to Cody Rhodes on the stage. Rhodes is helped to his feet as fans cheer him on and he waves back. Medics bring a stretcher out but Rhodes limps away on his own, refusing the assistance. Rhodes stumbles to the back as fans continue cheering him on. We get another replay of Seth Rollins attacking Rhodes from behind with the sledgehammer.

Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. She slowly heads to the ring, where we see Dana Brooke waiting. The announcers

The bell rings and Becky kicks Dana in the gut, then beats her down. WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa appears at ringside now. He’s being chased by Reggie, Tamina Snuka and R-Truth. Tozawa enters the ring and taunts the others at ringside, but Dana rolls him from behind for the pin to win the title as Lynch looks on.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Dana Brooke

– After the bell, Brooke raises the title in the ring while keeping her distance from the others on the floor. Lynch takes the mic and she’s not happy. She says no one is winning titles in her matches anymore. She says Dana will put her title on the line right now and if any of you others interfere, Becky will smash your face in. We get ready for the title match and go back to commercial.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

Back from the break and Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke has been re-started as a WWE 24/7 Title match with Brooke putting her title on the line. Lynch works Brooke around the ring and talks some trash.

Lynch with a fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. The music interrupts and out come Asuka from the back. Lynch is upset as she grabs Brooke for a Bexploder suplex. Asuka gets on the apron and distracts Becky. Becky swings and misses, allowing Brooke to roll her up for the 2 count. Lynch sends Brooke to the corner but misses. Brooke dropkicks Lynch and sends her from corner to corner. Brooke with the springboard back elbow and more offense for a 2 count.

Brooke climbs to the top for a Swanton but Becky moves and she lands hard. Becky with a boot to the face. Asuka and Becky yell at each other now. Brooke counters the Man-Handle Slam and goes for the pin while Asuka holds Lynch’s foot down, allowing Brooke to get the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

– After the match, Brooke retreats with the WWE 24/7 Title as Lynch seethes in the ring.

– We get a promo for #CenaMonth to celebrate his 20 year anniversary. It’s announced that Cena will return to RAW on the June 27 show from Laredo, TX.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse for a must see The Premiere Edition of MizTV. They strut to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz welcomes us to another must see episode of MizTV. He introduces his wife Maryse and gives her a grand introduction. Miz also talks about the Money In the Bank Ladder Match and what that can bring him, but he says that’s later, and now they’re here to promote the season three premiere of Miz & Mrs., which airs as a double-episode on the USA Network tonight after RAW. Maryse speaks now and takes shots at the local Green Bay crowd. Miz tries to hush the crowd but they boo him louder. The music interrupts and out comes Riddle on his scooter.

Riddle hits the ring and asks what’s with all the harsh vibes. He speaks some French to Maryse but it sounds like he’s botching it in an attempt at comedy. Maryse speaks back. Riddle gives a shout-out to Randy Orton and hopes he comes back. Miz interrupts and says he hates to break it but Orton’s career is over, and Riddle will be getting his ass beat every week by The Bloodline. Miz says they have to be excused so they can get to their premiere party, but Riddle tells him to shut the hell up and let him finish what he was saying. Riddle is tired of fighting the minions of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns every week, so he wants to face Reigns himself, and since he thinks it’s OK to take his brother Randy out, Riddle is going to take from him – the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Miz downplays Riddle and Riddle says there’s a reason why his homie John Cena is playing Peacemaker while Miz is playing homemaker as his wife drags him around by his tiny balls. Fans pop big for Riddle and chant “tiny balls!” now. Maryse tells Riddle to watch how she speaks to her husband. She says her husband has average balls… Miz yells at her. She says no, above average balls. No, gigantic balls, massive balls, huge balls, the biggest in the world. Riddle tells them to prove it and fans agree. Maryse says if Riddle wants to fight Miz, let’s do it right now. Riddle yells back, RK-Bro 4:20 says I just smoked your ass, bro!

Miz says he’s in a tuxedo but if Green Bay wants the fight right now, then… the answer is on. Ciampa rushes the ring from behind and levels Riddle with a big strike. Ciampa then smashes Riddle with a running knee while he’s down, shocking Miz as he looks on. Ciampa exits the ring and Miz changes his mind, he’s ready for a match after all. Miz calls for a referee while we see Riddle rolling around in pain. We go back to commercial.

The Miz vs. Riddle

Back from the break and The Miz is beating Riddle up while Maryse cheers from ringside. Miz is wearing his button-up and pants but no jacket. Riddle fights up and out from the mat. They tangle and Riddle nails an overhead kick.

Riddle sends it to the corner, then nails running forearms. Miz elbows Riddle away but Riddle comes back with a powerslam. Riddle takes Miz to the apron and hits him with Randy Orton’s draping DDT. Riddle drops down to the mat and goes for the RKO but Miz blocks it.

Miz goes to the floor for a breather. Riddle goes to leap out onto him but Maryse moves him to safety. Riddle comes out after Miz and ends up ripping his slacks off. Miz crawls back in and he’s embarrassed to be in his underwear, torn slacks hanging from him.

Fans chant “tiny balls!” now as Miz drops Riddle. Miz grabs Maryse’s loaded purse and swings it but Riddle ducks. Riddle goes on and drops Miz with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. Maryse tends to Miz as Riddle hits the corners to pose. We go to replays. Riddle continues celebrating and gets a “Randy!” chant going on. A fired up Riddle mouths a warning to Ciampa to end the segment.

– The announcers briefly discuss WWE NXT In Your House and send us to a promo for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Championship Contender’s Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring and out first are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups rain down as they head to the ring. Out next are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Profits will move one step closer to a future title shot if they can win this match.

Dawkins knocks Jey off the apron out of nowhere to start. He rolls Jimmy for a 2 count, then back-slides him into another 2 count. Dawkins with a flying shoulder to Jimmy for another quick pin attempt. Ford tags in and they double team Jimmy face-first into the mat. Jey ends up making the save and they regroup at ringside. They come back in and Jey is legal now.

Jey unloads on Ford in the corner with thrusts, then beats him down with right hands. Jey raises his finger in the air as fans boo. Ford blocks a right hand and fights some more. Ford with a dropkick to Jey. Dawkins tags back in for another double team sequence to Jey. Dawkins covers for a 2 count.

Jey rolls to the floor to regroup with his brother again. Jey comes back in as does Ford. Ford with a back suplex. Ford clotheslines Jey over the top rope to the floor. Ford yells from the top of the steel ring steps, then nails a flip from the steps to take Jey down on the floor. Ford celebrates with a few fans in the front row as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos remain in control with another cheap shot. The Profits look to turn it around but the champs take turns keeping Dawkins down in their corner. Jimmy stalks Dawkins and talks some trash while he’s down. Jimmy beats on Dawkins in the corner now. Jimmy taunts Ford and charges for the Rikishi Splash on Dawkins, nailing it with full force in the corner.

Jimmy taunts Dawkins over trying to make the tag, then stomps his arm. The Usos continue talking trash to Dawkins. Dawkins gets up and unloads on both of them from the apron. Jimmy kicks Dawkins to the floor, then Jey follows up with a sneak shot. The Usos whip Dawkins shoulder-first into the steel ring steps now. The Usos stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey drops Ford for a close 2 count. Jey runs into an elbow, then gets tossed to the floor. Ford leaps over the top to the floor to deck Jey. Jimmy runs the ring next and leaps out. Dawkins then runs the ring and leaps out, taking everyone back down for a big pop. Dawkins tags in and hits a big Spinebuster on Jey. Ford comes off the top with the big Frogsplash to Jey but Jimmy rushes in to break the pin up just in time.

Jey and Ford brawl at ringside now. Jey sends Ford into the steel steps, then launches him into the barrier. Jey flies in with a scissors kick but Ford ducks and dumps Jey into the timekeeper’s area as his kick gets hung up on the barrier. Ford rushes back into the ring to beat the count for the win as Jey is counted out.

Winners By Count Out: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall as the music hits. Riddle comes out to celebrate with Ford and Dawkins. The Usos look on from ringside and they are not happy. We go to replays. The Usos leave with their titles but The Profits have earned a future title shot, according to Graves.

– We see what Seth Rollins did to Cody Rhodes earlier tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley by himself. Lashley heads to the ring as fans cheer him on. The pyro goes off as Lashley poses in the corner. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has the mic as fans chant “Bobby!” now. Lashley says what’s up to Green Bay, and says he has a lot to talk about tonight. He talks about how MVP and Omos had every advantage in the book at Hell In a Cell, but that still wasn’t enough to take out The All-Mighty. Lashley says MVP’s biggest mistake ever was to stab him in the back. Lashley says it felt damn good to have MVP quitting in The Hurt Lock. Lashley says now that he has Omos and MVP in his rear view mirror, he was thinking about… the music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory.

Theory says he doesn’t know which authority told Lashley he could come and steal Theory’s spotlight, but this is Theory’s time. Theory goes on and says Lashley is only out here because someone helped him win his match, while Theory won his all by himself. Theory is in the ring now. He says with all due respect, how about Lashley get the hell out of his ring. Theory wants to take a selfie first. Lashley says he does mind because this is his ring, not Theory’s. Lashley says why don’t we settle this like gentlemen and fight about it. Theory says before they have a match, how about checking out his biceps. Theory flexes in Lashley’s face but Lashley flexes back and his is a bit bigger.

Lashley says since Theory is so confident he can beat him, why doesn’t he put the title on the line? Theory polls the fans and then says Lashley doesn’t deserve this title shot. Theory says Lashley beat Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and others, but not Theory yet, not the protege of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, the youngest United States Champion. Theory talks some more trash and his music starts up as he taunts Lashley. Lashley kicks Theory out of the ring and tells him to take a walk. Lashley’s music starts back up as fans cheer him on while he and Theory have words.

– We see highlights from Veer Mahaan’s recent dominance.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio. Dominik hits the ring and poses in the corners as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Veer Mahaan as Dominik waits in the ring. We get a pre-recorded promo from Veer, who says Dominik is nothing but a fly buzzing around his head, and tonight Veer will enjoy snatching that fly and crushing him with his hands as his father watches on. Veer says there’s nothing Dominik can do to stop him. The bell rings and Dominik goes behind. Veer counters and slams Dominik to the mat, and again.

Dominik breaks free and taunts Veer. Veer charges but Dominik moves and Veer goes out. Veer comes back in but Dominik makes him give chase. Dominik gets back into the ring and Veer is frustrated at ringside. Veer is forced to chase Dominik out and back in again. Dominik dropkicks Veer off the apron. Dominik kicks Veer twice from the apron. Veer crawls back in and Dominik nails a leg drop. Dominik charges again but Veer leaps at him with a big splash to tackle him. Veer kicks Dominik around the ring and clubs him with a forearm. Veer scoops Dominik to his shoulders but Dominik gets free and fights in from the apron.

Veer slams Dominik on the edge of the apron by his head. Dominik falls to the floor and his dad checks on him. Veer stands tall to boos. Veer goes to the floor and Rey has some words for him. Veer launches Dominik into Rey, sending them both into the barrier. Veer then kicks Rey, knocking him a few feet away. Veer poses at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik is still down in the ring now. Veer works him over but misses in the corner as Dominik side-steps. Dominik works Veer over in the corner. Veer fights back and delivers a big elbow. Veer charges into the corner but hits the ring post as Dominik moves. Dominik with a 619 to the side of the head in the corner now, stunning Veer. Dominik goes back to the top for a big Frogsplash but Veer still kicks out at 2. Dominik charges again but Veer shoves him off. Dominik charges again and Veer hits the big lariat. Veer stands over Dominik and smashes down onto him to prepare for the Cervical Clutch. Rey runs in out of nowhere and kicks Veer away to save Dominik. The referee calls the match.

Winner By DQ: Veer Mahaan

– After the bell, Rey stays on Veer and hits a 619. Rey checks

– We see how The Judgment Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell In a Cell.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. They all three match to the ring with Edge leading the way. Edge poses on the apron while Priest and Ripley hit the ropes. They are here to introduce their new member. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another return promo for John Cena on June 27 in Laredo, TX. We go back to the mic and Priest takes the mic, telling everyone to rise for Judgment Day. Ripley says control is an illusion, one that led Finn Balor, Liv Morgan and AJ Styles to think they had a chance at winning at Hell In a Cell. Ripley says they are destined for victory and their message is spreading like wildfire. Ripley says their destiny has no limitations. Priest reiterates and says Ripley’s destiny is to once again become the RAW Women’s Champion, and she will be closer to omnipotence when she wins tonight’s Fatal 4 Way, then defeats Bianca Belair for the title at Money In the Bank. Edge says now the adult in the room is speaking, so everyone be quiet.

Fans are doing the “What?!” treatment now. Edge says The Judgment Day did what they said – stand tall, but now he must tell Priest and Ripley how proud he is of them, how much they’ve grown since being under his guidance. Edge goes on praising both Priest and Ripley. Edge says the reason is because they listened. Edge says someone else was listening and heard their message, so without any further delay, here is the newest member of The Judgment Day… they all look to the stage and nothing is happening. The music finally hits and out comes Balor as Edge laughs.

Balor does his entrance and heads to the ring. Balor enters the ring and shakes hands with Edge as fans boo. Edge says last night he saw the look in Balor’s eyes change during their match, so he was ecstatic when Ripley and Priest told him Balor reached out. Edge calls Balor a game changer and one of the most talented to step into the ring. Edge asks Balor to explain how this all happened. Balor thanks Edge for the kind words and says the look in his eyes was one of clarity. Joining The Judgment Day wasn’t a choice, it was a calling that he refuses to fight anymore. He’s tired of being someone he’s not, finally he can see clearly, and he needs to extend gratitude to Ripley and Priest. He praises them for their performances at Hell In a Cell. Balor was impressed and in awe, so much that he reached out to them after the show and they all realized they have a lot in common, including how they’re tired of being told what to do. Priest says Edge is one of the greatest performers ever, which is why it was easy for he and Ripley to follow Edge into this darkness. Priest mentions how Edge has told them to get rid of anything holding them back. Priest says they are ready to shed what’s holding them back… which is you, Edge.

Priest drops Edge and the crowd is shocked. Ripley, Priest and Balor stomp away on Edge now. Priest with the South of Heaven to Edge. They drag Edge to the corner and Balor hits a Coup de Grace. Priest, Balor and Ripley pose in the middle of the ring now. Edge stumbles to his feet and tries to fight back but they beat him up and send him to the floor. Priest sends Edge crashing through the announce table with a Razor’s Edge, assisted by Balor. Edge is laid out in the table debris now as they stand over him. Edge grabs Balor’s leg but they stomp away some more. Priest and Balor bring Edge back into the ring as Ripley slides three steel chairs in. Ripley breaks the steel bar off the bottom of the chair, and gives it to Balor for the Glasgow Smile on Edge in the middle of the ring. The crowd boos but many are silent. The hold is broken and a chair is placed under Edge’s face now. Officials rush the ring but Ripley keeps them from entering with a chair, swinging it at producer Shawn Daivari’s arm. Priest gives Edge a Con-Chair-To and then stands tall with Balor, looking down at Edge. Ripley continues to keep officials from entering the ring by threatening them with a chair. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Edge. The announcers promise there will be updates on his condition to come.

Omos vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. Cedric Alexander is out next as we see how he interfered during Bobby Lashley’s win over Omos and MVP at Hell In a Cell. We also see a backstage segment where Cedric said he did that for himself because he’s tired of being treated like an unwanted toy, and Lashley said he’s proud of Cedric, but warned him to never interfere in one of his matches again.

The bell rings and Cedric attacks but Omos lifts him and drives him straight back down into the mat, then covers him with a boot for the quick squash win.

Winner: Omos

– After the bell, Omos’ music hits as he exits the ring.

– The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, while Omos was just beginning his exit and post-match celebration. Roode and Ziggler join Kevin Patrick on a platform near the stage for an interview. Patrick mentions they haven’t been on RAW in some time. Roode says The Dirty Dawgs are back and there’s no better time to return than right now for the summer. MVP snatches the mic and yells at them for interrupting Omos’ celebration. Ziggler superkicks MVP off the platform, but Omos is standing down below and he breaks the fall for the most part. Omos and MVP chase Ziggler and Roode into the back.

– The announcers thank fans for making Sunday’s Hell In a Cell event the most watched HIAC in company history.

Otis vs. Ezekiel

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Ezekiel as Otis and Gable look on. The bell rings and they go at it. Otis with a big shot but Zeke unloads with forearms. Otis ends up over-powering and dropping Zeke. Otis sends Zeke face-first into the turnbuckles, then chops him and talks some trash.

Otis with a shoulder thrust in the corner, and a few more as the referee checks on Zeke. Otis scoops Zeke for a big overhead throw. Zeke kicks out at 1. Otis grounds Zeke as Gable barks from ringside. Zeke fights up and out, sending Otis face-first into the turnbuckles. Zeke with punches and chops now.

Zeke charges with a clothesline attempt but Otis is still standing. Zeke with another. Otis scoops him for a slam but Zeke slides out and hits a jumping knee to the face. Zeke drops Otis into a Crucifix pin for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Ezekiel

– After the match, Zeke stands tall as the music hits. He takes the mic and says Kevin Owens challenged him to a one-on-one match at Hell In a Cell and it was the biggest match of his short career, but he came up short, maybe he was too Zeke’d up. Zeke goes on and says if there’s one thing he learned from his brother Elias, it’s that everyone deserves a second chance. Zeke challenges Owens to a rematch on next week’s RAW. The music hits and out comes Owens with a mic. Owens asks why would he give Zeke a rematch. Owens tells Alpha Academy he’s got this and they can go ahead to the back, says he’s in such a good mood after beating the hell out of Zeke on Sunday, he’s feeling generous and he will give Zeke the match next week. But under one condition – if Zeke wants the rematch, he must admit to the world, right now, that he is Elias. Owens is in the ring now, yelling at Zeke to admit it if he wants his rematch. Zeke “admits it” but Owens wants shim to elaborate. Zeke says he admits his name is Elias. Owens rants and raves about how he told everyone Zeke is a liar, and he’s a genius, and he wins. Zeke asks if he’s got his rematch. Owens says yes, he will beat the hell out of Zeke again next week, no problem. Zeke didn’t think it would be that easy, he knew Owens was thick-headed but all he had to do was take a page out of Owens’ playbook. Owens is confused. Zeke says he lied, he is not Elias, he’s Ezekiel. Owens seethes now and he’s ready to fight but Zeke drops him with a jumping knee. Alpha Academy rushes the ring but Zeke takes off, taunting them from the ramp as they check on Owens now.

Fatal 4 Way to Determine a New #1 Contender: Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair skips to the ringside area to watch the match to determine her next challenger for Money In the Bank. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened to Edge at the hands of the new version of The Judgment Day. We see how Edge was stretchered away during a commercial break. The announcers say Edge was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries, but updates will be coming soon. We go back to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss for the main event. Doudrop is out next with Nikki A.S.H. Liv Morgan is out next, and out last is Rhea Ripley. Ripley poses on the apron and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they go at it. Bliss and Liv are taken out, and now Doudrop and Ripley face off. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring, both refusing to go down. Ripley ducks a move and superkicks Doudrop but she’s still up. Ripley tries to power Doudrop off her feet but she elbows her. They tangle and Ripley unloads with forearms to the back. Doudrop elbows Ripley away. Liv and Bliss pull Doudrop to the floor.

Bliss nods at Liv and Liv runs in but Ripley attacks. Bliss gets knocked back with a big kick. They go at it and Liv hits a big step-up knee in the corner. Ripley catches Liv but Liv fights free. Ripley drops her with ease with a clothesline as Belair looks on from her chair at ringside. Bliss comes back in and decks Ripley, then holds her by her throat. Ripley grabs Bliss’ throat and fights free. Ripley works Bliss over while talking trash now. Ripley sends Bliss from corner to corner. They go on and Bliss mounts offense with kicks but Ripley shuts her down.

Ripley stomps on Bliss, then stands on her back while waving at Belair. Ripley grabs Bliss for a long vertical suplex but Liv runs in and breaks it up, then dropkicks them which sends Ripley into an assisted DDT by Bliss. Bliss rocks Liv from the apron. Bliss flies off the apron but Ripley catches her in mid-air. Liv flies and takes them both down. Doudrop follows up with a big senton on Liv. Doudrop stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Doudrop has been dominating. She controls Bliss and slams her for a 2 count as an anxious Belair looks on. Doudrop whips Bliss into the corner and splashes her. Liv runs in and hits Ob-Livion to Doudrop out of nowhere. Liv charges Doudrop but Ripley shoves Liv out of the air. Liv and Ripley go at it now. Liv unloads with strikes in the corner, then double boots to kick her away. Liv flies off the top with a hurricanrana takedown to Ripley. Bliss and Liv double team Ripley now. There’s chaos until Doudrop hits a big splash on Bliss for a 2 count as Liv breaks it up just in time. Liv kicks Doudrop and ducks a clothesline. Doudrop with a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Bliss breaks the pin up just in time.

Doudrop and Ripley fight on the top turnbuckle now. Ripley fights off a superplex attempt and goes for a move of her own, but Bliss and Liv run over, then slam Ripley and Doudrop to the mat. All four Superstars are down now. Liv crawls and covers Ripley for 2. Liv and Bliss are alone in the ring now, stalking each other. Liv charges but Bliss rolls her for 2. Liv rolls Bliss for 2.

Bliss cradles Liv for 2. They trade more counters and pin attempts on the mat, then do the tumbleweed roll around the ring for 20 seconds or so. Bliss gets up and kicks Liv, then drops her with a DDT. Bliss drags Liv to the corner and goes up for Twisted Bliss. She flies but Liv gets her knees up. Doudrop runs in and tosses Bliss to the floor next to a fallen Ripley. Liv rocks Doudrop with double knees. Nikki helps Doudrop block Ob-Livion. Bliss is upset now and she takes out Nikki. Liv leaps off the middle rope but Doudrop catches her in mid-air, then plants her with a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring. Ripley rushes in and breaks the pin up just in time.

Ripley grabs Doudrop for Riptide but Doudrop fights back with elbows. Ripley tries again and manages to lift Doudrop for the Riptide, then get the pin for the win and the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Ripley stares Belair down now as Belair looks on from ringside. The announcers confirm Ripley vs. Belair for Money In the Bank. The Judgment Day is now standing in the ring together as Finn Balor and Damian Priest join Ripley. Their music hits and the lights go lower as they stare out at Belair. Belair raises the RAW Women’s Title in the air and talks some trash to The Judgment Day as they stare her down. The post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW goes off the air.

