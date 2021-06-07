– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal: John Morrison vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself), T-BAR and MACE, R-K-Bro (Riddle, Randy Orton)

The ring is already full of Superstars as we go right to the ring – The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself), T-BAR and MACE. Out next comes R-K-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. The winners of this Battle Royal will earn a future title shot.

AJ takes the mic on the stage and welcomes the other teams to this Tag Team Address. AJ says he and Omos feel compelled to defend their titles as WWE goes back on the road next month. He gives The New Day some praise but reminds them who won at WrestleMania 37. AJ addresses MACE and T-BAR next, but also takes a shot at the former RETRIBUTION members. He does the same with Lince Dorado, giving him props for being out here by himself while Gran Metalik is injured, and then The Viking Raiders. AJ addresses Riddle and Orton last. Fans chant “Bro!” now. AJ gives them each props and then says their chemistry is unbelievable. AJ and Omos then go on about how they’re phenomenal, unbelievable, handsome, and more. Kofi and Woods knock AJ and Omos before the two teams argue. Orton tells AJ to shut his damn mouth. Riddle shows AJ how to zip his mouth and throw away the key, saying it’s done wonders for he and Orton’s relationship. Orton is annoyed. Riddle shows off their new t-shirt and says he’s wearing two because Orton doesn’t wear shirts, or pants. Riddle keeps running his mouth until Orton quiets him. Riddle zips his mouth and Orton puts the key in his boot.

The music interrupts and out comes The Miz and John Morrison. Miz is wheeled out in a wheelchair. They talk about the tag team division suffering and Morrison pulls out his Drip Stick. Miz, who says he was injured at WrestleMania Backlash, says Morrison will be competing on behalf of their tag team tonight. Morrison begins his entrance as the music hits but he loses Miz as he starts rolling down the ramp. Morrison runs down and saves Miz from a disaster.

The match begins out of nowhere with Orton delivering a RKO to Woods and one to Kingston. Lince gets dropped with the RKO next. Orton and Riddle stand back-to-back in the middle of the ring as the other tag teams circle them. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in their locker room suite, having champagne with a group of models. Lashley and Drew McIntyre will sign their Hell In a Cell contract later tonight. AJ is on commentary as Omos stands by. Miz watches from his wheelchair at ringside. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Erik works on MACE. Woods drops Orton. Morrison works on Lince and tosses him but he hangs on. Ivar and T-BAR go at it.

Lince and Morrison trade more close calls on the apron. Miz hands Morrison the Drip Stick and he sprays it in the face of Lince. Lince gets dumped on his head after that. Lucha House Party has been eliminated. Morrison faces off with T-BAR and MACE now. Miz tosses the Drip Stick in but they grab him by his throat and send him over the top rope. Morrison has been eliminated.

Erik gets double teamed by T-BAR and MACE now. Riddle goes for T-BAR but T-BAR man-handles him. Orton fights MACE off but T-BAR and MACE level him with a big double boot. MACE and T-BAR with chokeslams to Kofi and Woods at the same time. They grab Orton for a double chokeslam to send him over the top but Riddle makes the save. T-BAR and MACE hit Riddle with High Justice in the middle of the ring.

The Viking Raiders face off with MACE and T-BAR now. The New Day and other tag teams attack them both as a brawl breaks out. T-BAR is eliminated by Orton, Riddle, Kofi and Ivar. MACE is eliminated by Woods and Erik. It’s down to The Viking Raiders, The New Day and R-K-Bro now. The three teams face off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton works Kofi over in the corner. Riddle and Erik trade shots. Woods grabs Riddle from behind and they go at it now after Woods dropped Ivar. The Vikings double team Woods now. Riddle fights off The Vikings with big strikes, kicks and elbows. Riddle takes a big double team from The Vikings. Riddle gets dumped to the floor and eliminated but Orton is still in.

The New Day double teams Ivar now. Erik eliminates Woods. Kofi and Erik go at it now. Ivar joins in for the double team. Erik slams Ivar into Kofi in the corner. Orton grabs Ivar and sends him into the ring post. Orton drops Erik with clotheslines now. Orton with the powerslam to Erik for a pop. Orton counters a slam from Ivar. Orton gets double teamed by The Vikings now. Kofi leaps from the top and stops a double team, taking Erik and Ivar both down.

Kofi drops Riddle as he runs back in to save Orton from a Trouble In Paradise. Kofi gets dumped to the floor and eliminated by Orton. The Vikings then eliminate Orton to get the pin and the future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. AJ and Omos say this is what they wanted. We go to replays. AJ and Omos taunt The Vikings from ringside as the two teams have words.

– We see Nikki Cross’ recent Beat The Clock upsets over Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Flair interrupts Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in the back. She says she was publicly pressured into last week’s match with Cross, and she wants the match removed from her record. She goes on making her case but they won’t remove the match. Flair says she tried to ask nicely, but Deville and Pearce are just jealous of her and the career she’s had. She tells them to agree that she deserves a rematch with Cross. Ripley walks up and says unlike Flair, she actually respects Cross. She goes and says if anyone deserves a rematch… Deville and Pearce end up booking Flair and Ripley vs. Cross and a partner. Flair says unlike her partner, she can be professional about this. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. cuts a promo on a big announcement he will have for Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage getting hyped up for their title shot. Ivar is ready to go feast on some turkey legs. AJ Styles and Omos show up. Omos has a turkey leg and he’s munching on it. AJ doesn’t know much about Vikings, but he asks if Erik and Ivar are wannabes. They have words and the champs back away, leaving The Vikings seething.

– We get a video package on Alexa Bliss and Lilly. Bliss says the fun is just getting started. Shayna Baszler will confront them on Alexa’s Playground later.

– Elias is in the ring with his guitar and spotlight now. He talks about Jaxson Ryker coming unhinged and says they could’ve been RAW Tag Team Champions if Ryker would’ve followed his lead last week. We get a replay of Elias turning on Ryker during last week’s title shot. Elias says he saw the ghosts of war in Ryker’s eyes, but didn’t see a man who would go to war for him. He goes on and reminds us that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias says before he takes out that maniac… Ryker suddenly attacks from behind and beats Elias down. Ryker grabs the guitar and tosses it up the ramp. Ryker stomps away on Elias while he’s down now. Officials hit the ring to break the fight up as we go to commercial.

Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker

Back from the break and the bell rings as Jaxson Ryker attacks Elias and unloads to take control.

Ryker chases Elias out and back in, then drops him with ease. Ryker keeps control and kicks Elias in the arm, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Ryker stalks Elias at ringside and blocks a shot, then keeps brawling. Elias blocks a shot into the steel ring steps and delivers one of his own.

Ryker follows back into the ring but Elias takes control. Elias levels Ryker with a forearm now. Elias catches Ryker with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo for a future WWE United States Title shot is confirmed for later.

Elias keeps beating Ryker around the ring now. Ryker fights back with punches and kicks. Elias with an inverted Atomic Drop. Ryker fights off Elias’ shoulders and catches him with a big one-arm chokeslam. Elias retreats up the ramp now as the referee counts and fans boo.

Winner by Count Out: Jaxson Ryker

– After the match, Ryker has his arm raised as his music hits but he’s not happy with the count out win.

– The announcers lead us to a look back at last week’s #1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre for the Hell In a Cell contract signing with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Fans cheer McIntyre on as he carries his sword to the ring. Drew raises the sword in the ring as more pyro goes off. Fans chant “Drew!” as he stands with the sword in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre is sitting at the contract signing table. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are now in the ring. The WWE Champion is introduced but he’s not showing. McIntyre takes the mic and predicts how this will go, with more of the same schtick from MVP and Lashley. Drew then tells us the legend of Scotland’s King Robert The Bruce and the spider, and how he went on to win Scotland’s freedom. He told his army, if at first you don’t succeed… McIntyre stops and says he can modernize the speech to fit what we’re seeing now. If at first you don’t succeed, beat Lashley’s ass at Hell In a Cell and win your title back. Lashley signs his name on the dotted line.

MVP, Lashley and their models appear on the big screen now. MVP says there’s some unfinished business to tend to before things are official. MVP says they were busy being fashionably late. MVP calls for the music to hit and out comes Lashley, MVP and the models as Drew looks on from his chair. Lashley takes a seat at the table. MVP congratulates Drew on once again manipulating his way into facing Lashley. MVP mentions how Drew won’t get another WWE Title shot from Lashley if he loses, and goes on about how Lashley can’t wait to bring the WWE Title back on the road. Drew interrupts and accepts the terms, he just wants MVP to shut up. He says he will never challenge Lashley for the WWE Title again f he loses. Drew wants something in return also. He wants the match to take place inside Hell In a Cell. Fans pop.

MVP whispers something in Lashley’s ear after Drew’s request. MVP says Lashley accepts the terms. Pearce makes it official and the contract is signed. Lashley has some words for Drew and says the story will end with Drew tucking his kilt between his legs and walking away in shame, defeated. The match is now official. Drew talks about how brutal Hell In a Cell is and how this will be a new experience for Lashley. Drew is willing to go through all that again. He tells Lashley to start praying but those prayers will go unanswered. Drew says he will grant Lashley mercy with a Claymore to take back the WWE Title.

Drew tells Lashley to enjoy the next few weeks because he will see him in Hell. Lashley says he will beat Drew there. Lashley stands up and starts celebrating with his crew. Drew raises his sword and chops the table in two. Drew’s music starts up as he and Lashley stare each other down.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Nikki Cross. She talks about her tenacity and her recent wins, and then reveals her tag team partner for tonight – Asuka. They get hyped up together to end the segment.

#1 Contender’s Match for the WWE United States Title: Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus. He’s wearing a face protector after undergoing surgery for a broken nose this past week, which Humberto Carrillo caused last week. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is watching from a chair at ringside as Ricochet makes his way out. We see how Sheamus lost back-to-back matches to Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo last week, and suffered the broken nose. Carrillo is out next as we get a replay of the stiff shot that broke Sheamus’ nose last week. We also see some of his tweets from surgery.

Sheamus takes the mic at ringside and he’s furious over how one of these two are going to get a title shot. If he wasn’t under strict doctor’s orders, he’d… Carrillo teases an attack from the apron. Ricochet does the same, scaring Sheamus back again. Sheamus continues yelling at them. Ricochet knocks Carrillo off the apron, then dropkicks him through the ropes. Sheamus faces off with Ricochet at ringside while Carrillo is down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Carrillo tries to fight out of a corner but Ricochet keeps control. Sheamus is on commentary now. Ricochet slams Carrillo and drops a strike. Ricochet with more offense for a quick pin attempt.

Ricochet with more strikes to dominate Carrillo. Carrillo blocks a suplex and nails a big springboard crossbody for a close 2 count. Carrillo takes it to the corner and keeps control. Another roll-up for 2. Carrillo comes right back with a one-arm powerbomb for 2. Carrillo with a corner clothesline and right hands to beat Ricochet down as the referee backs him off. Ricochet dumps Carrillo to the apron but he keeps fighting. They trade shots on the apron now.

Carrillo ends up knocking Ricochet off the apron with an enziguri. Carrillo runs the ropes and hits the suicide dive. Carrillo brings it back in and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Carrillo can’t believe it, showing frustration now. Carrillo scoops Ricochet for another slam. He goes to the top but has to land on his feet as Ricochet moves to dodge the moonsault. Ricochet levels Carrillo with a big clothesline. Ricochet with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Carrillo fights off Ricochet’s shoulders.

Carrillo keeps fighting from the apron, pulling Ricochet out with him. They trade strikes on the apron now. Ricochet runs the apron but Carrillo catches him and sends them both flying to the floor with a big Spanish Fly. Ricochet takes the worst of it. The referee counts as we get a replay. Ricochet tries to make it back in but he falls back down. The referee counts them both out.

Draw

– After the draw announcement, Sheamus starts laughing on commentary. He stands up and mocks both competitors. Sheamus heads to the back as his music hits. The referee checks on Carrillo and Ricochet.

– The New Day is backstage heading into their locker room when MVP stops Kofi Kingston. Kofi tells Xavier Woods he’s got this, and Woods goes in by himself. MVP enjoyed Kofi’s performance earlier. He goes on and talks about being a big fan of Kofi, especially during KofiMania. MVP says seeing Kofi celebrate the WWE title with his sons made him want to come back to WWE because finally there was a champion like him he could be proud of him. MVP says KofiMania just ended and he wonders if Kofi has thought about why that happened. Because Kofi isn’t like WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. MVP brings up last week’s match and how Kofi shook Drew McIntyre’s hand after the match, like he enjoyed being a loser. MVP goes on about how Kofi could switch it up or stay in the back shucking & jiving with his friends… Kofi cuts him off and says he doesn’t need his advice. Kofi yells at MVP about why he does this, for the kids inspired at home watching him. Kofi wonders why Lashley does this, for money? MVP says no, Lashley does this for the WWE Title and everything that comes with it. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “Eva-Lution” vignette to tease Eva Marie’s return. She’s ready to show the WWE Universe a side of her we’ve never seen. She announces that she will be coming back to RAW next Monday.

– The announcers show us footage from the Battle Royal earlier tonight. Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston is announced for later.

– Mansoor is backstage warming up. Mustafa Ali, wearing a suit, shows up and says he heard Mansoor has a match with Drew Gulak. Mansoor says he’s ready but Ali disagrees. Ali says Mansoor is ready for a fair & square match, but what happens when Gulak starts cutting any corner he can to win? Ali goes on and says not everyone will play by the rules like Mansoor. Ali walks off and Mansoor looks on.

Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as the pyro goes off. We get a pre-recorded promo with Hardy talking about how locker room veterans used to get respect but now the locker room is polluted by people like Cedric Alexander, who expects to be handed everything. Hardy is going to show him a lesson in earning respect tonight. Hardy poses in the corner as more pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Cedric Alexander. We get a pre-recorded promo where he talks about RAW needing a breath of fresh air from the has-beens. The bell rings and they go at it. Hardy fights back from the corner and takes Cedric from corner to corner. Hardy sends Cedric face-first into the turnbuckles. Hardy comes off the second turnbuckle with a shot to the back of the neck. Cedric catches a kick and lands a dropkick for a 2 count.

Cedric man-handles Hardy on the mat now. Cedric with more aggressive offense into the turnbuckle as the referee warns him. Cedric keeps control and dropkicks Hardy in the back for another 2 count. Cedric grounds Hardy with a headlock now. Cedric keeps control and puts a boot to the face to keep Hardy down. Cedric uses the ropes once again as the referee warns him. Hardy fights up and out, dropping Cedric with an enziguri. Cedric rolls to the floor. Hardy runs the ropes but Cedric runs right back in and drops him for a 2 count.

Cedric kicks Hardy around now, beating him back down and grounding him. Hardy fights up and out again, cutting off a handful of hair. Hardy ends up taking Cedric down with a scissors from the turnbuckles. Hardy mounts some of his signature offense now as fans cheer him on. Hardy with the double leg drop for 2. Cedric blocks a Twist of Fate and kicks the knee out. Cedric drops Hardy on his head for another close 2 count.

Cedric shows some frustration now. Cedric goes to the second turnbuckle and mocks Hardy. Hardy kicks him in mid-air and nails the Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Hardy stands tall as his music hits and fans cheer him on. We go to replays. Hardy stands over Cedric and taunts him while he’s down now.

– Rhea Ripley is backstage warming up when Charlotte Flair approaches. Flair suggests Ripley follow her lead since she’s the more experienced professional Superstar. Ripley says she’ll be glad to follow Flair… in two weeks, straight to Hell. Ripley says in the meantime, her title makes up for Flair’s experience, so Flair will follow her lead. Ripley walks off and Flair shakes her head.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross and Asuka

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nikki Cross. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Asuka as Cross looks on from the ring. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripely for her team. Charlotte Flair is out next. Asuka and Cross hug before the bell. Flair and Cross start the match. They lock up and Flair shoves Cross to the mat, then taunts her. Ripley tags right in to show what she can do. Cross talks trash. They lock up and Ripley shoves her down on her face with ease.

Cross tries for a roll-up. Asuka tags in as Cross taunts Ripley and Flair. Asuka and Ripley go at it now. Asuka avoids some moves and taunts Ripley. Ripley charges but Asuka rocks her with a shoulder. Ripley catches a kick and delivers a headbutt. Asuka counters a move and applies the arm bar but Ripley overpowers and stomps her. Flair tags herself in as Ripley drops Asuka with a shoulder. Flair orders Ripley out. She goes to work on Asuka with chops now. Asuka kicks Flair back as Cross tags in. Cross takes Flair down and mounts some offense for a quick pin attempt.

Cross blocks a throw and in comes Asuka again. Asuka works on Flair’s arm. Miscommunication between Flair and Ripley leads to Asuka knocking Ripley off the apron with a Hip Attack. Flair checks on Ripley as the referee counts. Ripley shoves her away and tells her to leave her alone. Flair grabs Ripley from behind and sends her from the apron to the floor. Flair yells at Ripley, telling her to get in the ring. Fans boo and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cross goes at it with Ripley, controlling her with a headlock. Cross takes Ripley down and grounds her. Ripley keeps trying but Cross fights back in from the apron for a 2 count. Ripley with a headbutt collision. Ripley unloads with kicks and stomps in the corner now as the referee warns her. Cross is on Ripley’s shoulders now. Flair tags herself in as Ripley slams Cross on her face. Flair and Ripley argue. Flair covers Cross for 2, and again. Flair with knees to the back and a kick to the face of Cross. Flair rag-dolls Cross on the mat now, smiling while keeping control.

Flair drops Cross in their corner and slaps Ripley a little too hard on her hand to tag her in. Flair taunts Ripley. Ripley lifts Cross for a big suplex and holds her in the air for a minute or so, taunting Flair and dropping Cross for another 2 count. Ripley aggressively pats Flair on the head to tag her in. Flair is not happy as she comes in after Cross but misses in the corner. Cross with a Jawbreaker to Flair. Flair ducks an enziguri. Flair misses a cheap shot to Asuka on the apron. Flair scoops Cross and uses Cross’ legs to knock Ripley off the apron.

Cross with a close 2 count on Flair. Flair charges but runs into the turnbuckles face-first. Ripley tags in but she can’t put Cross away. Asuka tags in and unloads on Ripley for a 2 count. Asuka knocks Flair off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka with a boot to Ripley, then double knees to the face. Flair holds Asuka’s legs from the floor, allowing Ripley to hit a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count.

Ripley runs into a kick. Asuka with a big German suplex, then the running Hip Attack for another close 2 count. Cross is legal now as she hits a crossbody on Ripley but Flair breaks the pin up. Flair tosses Cross to the floor. Flair yells at Ripley now. Ripley grabs her from behind and they start brawling to a big pop.

Ripley grabs Flair for a Riptide in the middle of the ring but Flair counters, chop blocks the knee and nails a Natural Selection. Cross takes advantage and pins Ripley for the pin to win.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Asuka

– After the match, Asuka and Cross stand on top of the announce table to celebrate as Cross’ music hits. Flair exits the ring as Ripley recovers in the middle of the ring.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage talking to Lilly. Bliss says Shayna Baszler thought Lilly was just some stupid doll but watch what happens when Baszler comes to play later tonight. Bliss says it’s going to be a real scream. Bliss laughs as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype McIntyre vs. Lashley at Hell In a Cell.

Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak

We go back to the ring and Mansoor is out, as is Drew Gulak.

The bell rings and Mansoor takes Gulak down first. They lock back up and trade holds, working on the arms. Mansoor ends up delivering arm drags and grounding Gulak.

We see Mustafa Ali watching backstage. Gulak with a smack and a clothesline coming out of the corner to level Mansoor. Gulak slams Mansoor into the ropes for a 2 count. Mansoor sells a hurt leg now and that’s what Gulak focuses on. Gulak with a modified Boston Crab now.

Mansoor fights out and delivers chops. Gulak counters and drops Mansoor with a boot to the face for 2. They trade more quick pin attempts with Gulak in control. Gulak ends up rolling Mansoor with a handful of tights but he kicks out. Mansoor comes right back and rolls Gulak over for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor hits the floor and celebrates as his music hits. Gulak seethes in the ring.

– Riddle is backstage when Randy Orton walks up. Riddle has a match with Kofi Kingston but all he wants to do is sit down with a Whopper from Burger King and eat. Riddle continues ranting and rambling about how he wants to be road buddies with Orton when WWE goes back on the road. Orton quiets him. Riddle asks if he’s going to come to the ring for the match tonight. Orton isn’t sure yet. Orton quiets Riddle again and this time drops the invisible key in the trash can. Riddle is a bit disappointed or upset as he rides off on his scooter.

Kofi Kingston vs. Riddle

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day for tonight’s last match of the night – Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see The New Day dancing in the ring. Out next comes Riddle on his scooter. Riddle flies in the ring and kicks his flip-flops as the pyro goes off and fans chant “Bro!” now. The bell rings and they lock up to start, going to the mat and back up. Kofi works Riddle over in the corner. Kofi with a running punch.

Kofi takes Riddle down and nails a running kick to the face. Kofi with more quick offense for a 2 count. Kofi kicks Riddle around. Riddle with a Gutwrench suplex out of nowhere, and another. Riddle covers for 2. Woods plays Francesca at ringside to distract Riddle. Riddle yells at him and says he likes the music but not now, bro. Riddle turns around to a shot from Kofi. Kofi with big chops and more in the corner. Riddle kicks out at 2.

The music interrupts and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Kofi nails a missile dropkick from the corner on Riddle. Kofi delivers a sliding dropkick through the ropes to Orton next. Kofi then dropkicks Riddle to the floor. Woods stands over Riddle and taunts him with the trombone. Orton comes from behind and slams Woods on top of the announce table. Orton stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle delivers a big Exploder suplex from the corner, then a running punt kick as Orton and Woods look on from ringside. Kofi avoids a suplex and Riddle runs into boots. Kofi goes for a hurricanrana from the top but it’s botched. Kofi comes back with a stomp for a 2 count. Kofi keeps control and launches himself into a splash for a close 2 count. Riddle runs into a kick in the corner. Riddle tries to overpower Kofi into the ring from the apron but Kofi fights him off. Kofi goes to the top but Riddle slaps him. Riddle chops Kofi and climbs up to the top. Riddle keeps trying. Kofi counters and slams Riddle to the mat, then delivers a flying splash the back of the neck.

Riddle kicks out at 2. More back and forth on the ropes and apron now. Kofi gets sent to the floor by the announce table. Kofi makes it back to the apron and Riddle misses the running knee. Riddle knocks Kofi back to the ground with a forearm. Riddle runs out and nail a stiff forearm. Riddle unloads with more offense but Kofi fights back. Kofi brings it back in but Riddle cuts him off at the ropes.

Riddle delivers Orton’s second rope draping DDT as Orton watches. Orton yells at Riddle to finish Kofi now. Riddle drops down and pounds on the mat like Orton does. Riddle goes for the RKO but Kofi blocks it. Riddle ducks Trouble In Paradise. Riddle powers Kofi up but he slides out. They tangle and Kofi comes right back with Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the bell, Kofi starts celebrating with Woods as the music hits. Riddle sits up at ringside against the announce table as a disappointed Orton looks down at him.

– We see what happened last week with Shayna Baszler, Reginald, Alexa Bliss and Lilly. Baszler is walking backstage now when Nia Jax stops her. Jax admits things have been tense for a variety of reasons… Baszler blames it all on Bliss sticking her nose in their business, and Reginald costing them the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Jax says Reggie is at home recovering from what Baszler did last week, which was out of line. Jax didn’t come to argue, she came to offer help to Baszler. Jax says she’s known Bliss for a long time but this is the most dangerous she’s been. Jax says Bliss likely has something planned tonight. Baszler isn’t afraid of a little blonde girl with some doll. Baszler goes on and says Jax might want to help her old friend tonight as Baszler shows Bliss what happens when you cross The Queen of Spades. Baszler walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

– We go back to the ring, which is set up for Alexa’s Playground. Alexa Bliss welcomes us. She’s sitting on a swing with Lilly. She goes on about possibly making a new friend tonight. Lilly is apparently disagreeing with Bliss. Bliss talks about how new friends come in different shapes and blood types, when the music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler. Baszler knocks over a rocking horse and takes a seat on a swing.

Bliss says that wasn’t nice but she and Lilly would like to give Baszler the chance to be their new friend. All she has to do is apologize to Lilly. Baszler can’t believe Bliss wants her to apologize to a doll, calling her more delusional than she looks. Baszler says Bliss is to blame for Reginald’s accidents, and the reason why she and Nia Jax aren’t in the running for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Bliss laughs and says she’d never do such a thing, she just wants them to all be friends. Bliss changes her tone and says it would be in Baszler’s best interest to just apologize to Lilly. Baszler snatches Lilly from Bliss, looks at her and apologizes… then says she’s sorry Lilly is just a stupid doll. Fans boo.

Bliss attacks Baszler and they brawl. Bliss rolls to the floor. Baszler puts her foot on Lilly in the ring and stares out at Bliss, then stomps Lilly’s face in. The ThunderDome lights start flickering as Baszler retreats to the stage. A series of explosions go off on the ramp as Baszler backs up to the stage. Bliss is just sitting in her swing smiling. We see Baszler walking backstage now. The lights are flickering and everyone is gone. Something falls from up high, barely missing Baszler. Another part of the set falls over, just missing Baszler.

Baszler finds herself locked in the building now, blaming it all on a stupid doll. The lights are still flickering as she enters a room. She locks herself in the room and pushes a couch in the way of the door. Baszler says this is not happening. The lights start flickering in the room now. She looks in a mirror and Lilly is also there. Baszler keeps telling herself it’s just a doll. She sees Lilly in the mirror again. Baszler shatters the mirror and screams at it. Lilly is still there in the broken glass. RAW goes black as Baszler screams out one more time. RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.