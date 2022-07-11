– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a quick look back at The Bloodline’s promo from WWE SmackDown on Friday. We’re now live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop as Mike Rome does the introduction.

The announcers hype Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Fans cheer Lesnar on as the music stops. Lesnar says God bless Texas and the crowd pops. He says with an intro like that, it’d be rude for him to leave his cowboy hat on this evening, so he will show us some manners – he hangs the hat on the ring post. Lesnar says we just saw how life is good for Reigns. Fans boo. Lesnar says Reigns has been living high on the hog since WrestleMania – flying on private jets, living like a king. Lesnar recalls a saying that started in Texas – pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered. Lesnar addresses Reigns and says he’s a hog, and Lesnar slaughters hogs on his farm… every single day. Lesnar says at SummerSlam, The Tribal Hog is going to get a country ass kicking to the likes he’s never seen.

Paul Heyman interrupts on the mic and out he comes to the stage. Fans boo. Heyman says we on The Island of Relevancy are booing as well. Lesnar says speaking of hogs… Heyman says that’s not downright Texas neighborly of Lesnar. A “you suck!” chant starts up now. Heyman says despite their differences, Lesnar does not suck. Heyman goes to speak but Lesnar interrupts and insults Heyman again by referring to him as a pig, asking if he’s going to say anything worthwhile. Heyman says we’ve gone from the biggest WrestleMania of all-time to the most barbaric SummerSlam, and that plays right into Lesnar’s hands. Heyman mentions how a betting man would pick Lesnar to win, because Reigns defines his greatness by athletically smashing the competition, while Lesnar’s legacy has been defined by breaking people’s necks, conquering Streaks, and so on. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar doesn’t care if it takes 10 seconds to keep Reigns down, or if he sends Reigns to the hospital or morgue, because he’s a beast, a hog-slaughter, an annihilator, a vengeant badass who wants revenge against Heyman’s Tribal Chief. Heyman says Reigns is approaching 700 days as champion and that is one Streak that Lesnar will not conquer because he will have Reigns ready for Lesnar at SummerSlam, to put Lesnar down. Heyman says if he has to train Reigns to stick his hand up Lesnar’s ass and pull out his heart, through that hole, then that is what his Tribal Chief is going to do to something like Lesnar.

Lesnar goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory says SummerSlam will be one of the greatest nights in WWE history as he takes back his United States Title from Bobby Lashley, then sits back and watches this match of mass destruction. Theory says he will then walk, not run, down to the ring, cash in his MITB contract and either put his foot on Lesnar’s chest or Reigns’ chest, then the announcer will introduce him as the new, youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of the world. Fans boo.

Lesnar invites Theory to the ring for a fight and fans cheer. Theory, speaking from the platform next to the stage, says it doesn’t matter who wins at SummerSlam because they’re both talking like the outcome will be life-changing. Theory has some footage that shows how Lesnar doesn’t give a damn about anyone but himself. We see how Lesnar launched Theory off the Elimination Chamber pod with a F5 earlier this year. Theory says that footage could be Reigns, just a heap of human flesh, emotion-less, but that footage wasn’t just for Heyman to warn Reigns with, it was also to show Lesnar that Theory didn’t forget. Alpha Academy appears at ringside now. Lesnar says he comes to RAW and all the cockroaches show up. Lesnar smiles as he and Otis stare each other down. Otis hops in the ring and faces off with Lesnar.

Theory orders Chad Gable and Otis to attack. Gable with a chop block to Lesnar’s knee form behind. Otis knocks him into the corner but he’s still standing and smiling. Lesnar levels Otis and launches Gable with a big suplex, sending him to the floor. Lesnar clotheslines Otis to the floor now. Lesnar follows and grabs half of the steel ring steps, then takes turns destroying Gable and Otis with them. Theory looks on as Lesnar grabs a steel chair, and smacks Gable with it twice, then one to Otis to keep him down. Lesnar with a huge suplex to Gable on the floor. Otis approaches but Lesnar puts him through the announce table with a big F5 as fans go wild.

The music hits as Lesnar stands tall and we go to replays. Lesnar puts his cowboy hat back on and enters the ring, nodding up to Heyman and Theory as they look on. Lesnar continues playing to the crowd from the ring as they cheer him on.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show while Otis is still laid out in the announce table debris at ringside. Theory will team with Seth Rollins to take on Lashley and Riddle. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella.

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor with Damian Priest. They hit the ring and Priest takes the mic, calling on everyone to rise. Priest yells for everyone to rise this time, ordering them to show proper respect to The Judgment Day. Fans boo. Priest says what happened last week to The Mysterios was justice, justice to the old guard and how things used to be. Priest says Rey will be celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE in a few weeks at Madison Square Garden. Priest says face it, Rey is done, he’s a wash, it’s over. Priest says Rey has nothing else to offer Dominik, no wisdom or strength, just an ugly mask and some old, tired, circus-like tricks that aren’t even Dominik’s, but The Judgment Day has more to offer to Dominik, a whole new set of rules. Priest says the future of this business will be decided by The Judgment Day and Dominik is welcome to join is. Priest tells Dominik to step out of his father’s shadow, blaze his own path, and rise with The Judgment Day, or continue to fall alongside your father. Balor says Dominik needs to start seeing things like them.

Balor mocks Rey and says we all saw what happened to another legend. Balor shows us how WWE Hall of Famer Edge was booted from the group last month. Balor says Edge is gone and not coming back because he was a bad leader. Balor says not only is Rey a bad leader, he’s a bad father. Fans continue to boo. Rey talks with Dominik, then kicks Balor down out of nowhere. Priest charges and they take him out. The Mysterios double team Balor now but Priest pulls him to the floor to safety. Rey’s music starts back up as he and Dominik embrace. The match is up next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey is going at it with Balor. Rey sends Balor to the floor with a hurricanrana, then launches himself over the top with a crossbody for a big pop. Rey brings it back in but Balor catches him with a backbreaker for a 2 count.

Balor with forearms to the back while Rey is face-down now. Balor with a Crossface as Dominik cheers his dad on. Balor with an elbow drop to the back for a 2 count. Balor sends Rey face-first into the corner, then hits him with shoulder thrusts to the back. Balor with another backbreaker for a 2 count. Balor grounds Rey with a headlock now. Rey fights up and out but Balor knees him and nails a suplex. Balor holds the suplex and clubs Rey back to the mat with a forearm.

Balor tries to run Rey face-first into the ring post but it’s blocked. Rey jumps to the top for a moonsault but Balor knocks his knee out and Rey hits hard on the mat. Balor focuses on the hurt knee and leg now. Dominik approaches at ringside but Balor warns him. Balor rolls Rey back in but Rey dropkicks him through the ropes. Rey runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope to hit the big Sunset Bomb, sending Balor into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey cuts Balor off on the top. Rey launches Balor to the mat with a big hurricanrana for a close 2 count. Rey rocks Balor with an enziguri, sending him into position for the 619. Rey hits it but he’s limping to the top now. Rey climbs up and goes for the big splash but it’s dodged for the most part.

Rey rolls Balor over for a 2 count. Rey fights back from the apron but Balor scoops him and drops him with the inverted DDT. Rey kicks out at 2 and Balor is frustrated. Balor drops Rey with another DDT and then he goes up top. Balor nails Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, the music hits as Balor sits up and Dominik comes in to check on his dad. Balor and Priest try to talk Dominik into joining them but he’s only worried about Rey. Balor and Priest stand tall with their arms in the air.

– The announcers hype the RAW Women’s Title match but the music interrupts and out comes Becky Lynch instead. Back to commercial.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair

Back from the break and Becky Lynch is standing on top of the announce table. She admits she kind of lost her mind after she didn’t win Money In the Bank. But then she sat by herself and realized SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan had her success by pretty much winning a lottery. Becky snaps and says she doesn’t need to win a lottery because she works her ass off every week for a paycheck. She recalls winning the No Holds Barred match over Asuka last week and says that should’ve made her the #1 contender, but no Carmella is getting the rematch. Becky goes on and says she really should’ve gotten the rematch the night after WrestleMania 38 but she is being forced to jump through hoops to get back to the top and get back what’s hers. Becky doesn’t care who wins tonight because she is demanding a title match at SummerSlam. Lynch slams the mic as the music hits and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Lynch stares ahead from ringside and then starts ranting some more. Out next comes Carmella. We see how she attacked Belair after their match at Money In the Bank.

The bell rings and Belair ducks Carmella, then rams her into the corner as Lynch takes a seat at ringside. Belair with a thrust in the corner as the referee counts and warns her. Carmella drops Belair and talks some trash now. Carmella charges but Belair clotheslines her. Belair takes it to the floor and sends Carmella face-first into the announce table while taunting Lynch. RAW goes to commercial while Lynch and Belair have words at ringside.

