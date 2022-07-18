– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Mike Rome introduces WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, who is in the ring with a mic.

Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and received the Warrior Award in the Hall of Fame, he thought he’d reached the height of his personal achievements, but he didn’t know then that one day he’d reach the pinnacle of his success by becoming our WWE Global Ambassador. Fans pop. Titus says we need goodwill all over the world. He goes on about how people in WWE do what they can to put smiles on people’s faces from in and outside of the ring, from helping those less fortunate to helping service men and women around the world.

Fans chant “USA!” now. Titus goes on about spreading good around the world and says that’s why you’ll never hear us talk about politics, or religion, or any other subject matter that’s decisive. Some fans applaud. Titus says regardless of race, economic status or nationality, this is a place where people deserve to have a safe haven, this is a place where WWE wants to simply make sure we all have a good time. So… that’s exactly what we’re about to do here tonight. Fans cheer as Titus welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW.

– Jimmy Smith now welcomes us to RAW. He’s at ringside with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We get a video package on recent happenings in the chase for the RAW Women’s Title.

Becky talks about “The Little Engine That Could” and compares that to her journey in WWE since WrestleMania 38. Becky says she’s no little train, she’s a big time locomotive, and you can call her the Big Time Becks Express. Becky says when she becomes unhinged she cannot be stopped, which is why when Asuka tried to stop her, she didn’t become a complaining train, she rolled over Asuka and the train doesn’t stop for anyone, the others stop for the train, which is why she stopped the other women on her way to Money In the Bank. She goes on with the train references and says she will become the next RAW Women’s Champion. Fans boo. Becky says the winner of tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match will have to face her at SummerSlam. She says the Big Time Express could, can and will become our new RAW Women’s Champion. Becky raises her fist in the air but the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair says Lynch’s actions last week were foul, she couldn’t sit there and watch Belair be great, she had to get her counted out for the loss. Belair enters the ring to “EST!” chants. Belair says this is not the Becky Lynch WrestleMania Comeback Story, but Becky disagrees. Belair says this is her own comeback story from last year’s SummerSlam because losing to Becky in seconds was the lowest point of her career. Belair goes on and says she will re-write that last chapter in her comeback story when she kicks Becky’s little caboose right back to Ireland, after she beats Carmella tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Carmella with a mic.

Carmella says Belair is making the biggest mistake of her career by overlooking her… because she’s a badass with a great ass, and last week she beat Belair. Carmella taunts Belair over last week’s match and says regardless, tonight, if Belair gets counted out again, not only will Mella Be Money, she will also be the new champion. Belair says she’s sick and tired of the talking, and it’s time for everyone to remember why she’s the greatest, the toughest, the… Lynch decks Belair from behind and she goes down. Belair gets double teamed now. Belair fights back and takes Lynch to the corner but Carmella beats her down again. Lynch comes from behind with a Man-Handle Slam to Belair, laying her out. Carmella and Lynch taunt Belair as we go to commercial.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair

Back from the break and the referee is checking on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who is down in the corner. She says she wants to compete and here we go. Becky Lynch is on commentary. The bell rings and Carmella goes at it with Belair to start. It’s announced that there are no count outs in this match, but the referee counts as the match goes on. It looks like Belair can lose her title on a count out.

Carmella with offense early on. Belair fights back and catches her in a backbreaker. Belair charges with clotheslines but is selling the hurt back from the earlier attack. Belair with more offense, then she tosses Carmella across the ring on her head. Carmella dodges the handspring moonsault, rolling to the floor to regroup. Belair follows and brings her back in but Becky distracts Belair at ringside.

Carmella and Belair end up on the other side of the ring, on the floor. Carmella blocks a KOD into the ring post, then sends Belair face-first into the ring post. Carmella brings it back in and mounts Belair with right hands. Carmella ends up knocking Belair off the apron and working her over at ringside, then sending her into the barrier at the timekeeper’s area. Carmella returns to the ring and waits but Belair makes it back in at the 9 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy clarifies that the title can change hands on a count out. Belair takes control and mounts Carmella in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Belair with the handspring moonsault for a 2 count now. Belair runs into an elbow in the corner. Carmella blocks the Glam Slam, sends Belair face-first into the ropes, then rolls her for a 2 count with her feet on the ropes, which the referee didn’t see.

Carmella with another 2 count. More back and forth before Belair takes Carmella to the top as fans rally. Carmella fights back and Belair back-flips to the mat. Carmella flies with a crossbody attempt but Belair catches her in mid-air, then turns it into a vertical suplex. Carmella lures Belair to the ropes and drops her neck-first over the top rope. Carmella comes back in and drops Belair for a close 2 count.

Carmella shows frustration now as she screams at and beats on Belair while she’s down. Belair talks trash and seethes as she gets back up. Carmella slaps her and then charges but Belair intercepts with the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, the music hits as Belair stands tall in the middle of the ring. Becky brings the RAW Women’s Title belt into the ring now. Becky raises the title in the air as fans mostly boo. Belair holds her hands out for the title to be handed to her but Becky tosses it to the mat instead. Fans boo as Lynch exits the ring while Belair’s music starts back up.

– We see how on SmackDown WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was revealed to be the special referee for The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at SummerSlam. The Profits are backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. They talk about Double J being referee and how they will leave SummerSlam with the titles. They are up and they want the… MVP and Omos interrupt. MVP taunts Angelo Dawkins over what Omos did to him last week. Dawkins mentions a possible tag team match but MVP says he’s not dressed to compete, but he does have someone who would love to step up. MVP says he’s going to Adam Pearce to get Dawkins vs. Omos made official for tonight. MVP laughs as he walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for another must see episode of The KO Show. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens welcomes us to The KO Show. He says he knows everyone has missed him, but first he needs to bring out his guest. The music hits and out comes Riddle as a “Bro!” chant starts up. Riddle jokes about coming on the show because Owens promised him a Mountain Dew Baja Blast. Owens has no idea what he’s talking about and isn’t familiar with Mountain Dew. He asks Riddle to take a seat and goes on about how he’s been away because for weeks he drove himself crazy over Elias and Ezekiel, thinking they were the same person. Owens says he took time away and went on a nice little nature retreat to find inner peace again, but he watched RAW each week and saw something in Riddle that he admired – how Riddle is always calm and cool. Owens says now he doesn’t care about Elias, Ezekiel and Elrod, he wishes them the best… actually he hopes they fail mise ably but they can do what they want now, he doesn’t care. Owens called Riddle out here to wish him the best in his SummerSlam match with Seth Rollins. Owens says Rollins has also called him great anguish in recent months because he acted like he was his best friend.

Owens says he lost his best friend then, the same way Riddle lost his best friend, Randy Orton. Owens says everyone in WWE needs some back-up… and while RK-Bro was good, Bro-KO could be great. Riddle says let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Riddle says he’s just being honest but Owens is like the biggest liar he knows. Owens understands why he’d say that given his past, but Riddle can trust that he’s turned over a new leaf, he’s not that way anymore, and no one will ever be able to call him a liar again. He will prove that. Owens says Riddle was able to trust the biggest snake in WWE history, Orton. Riddle is angry now. He doesn’t like Owens talking about Randy like that, and he would’ve never came out here knowing that. Riddle stands up to Owens and drops the mic, and says he’s done talking.

Rollins’ music hits and Riddle turns around but there’s no Rollins. Owens says he had nothing to do with that. Rollins’ music and pyro hits and Riddle turns around again. Riddle waits but Rollins attacks from behind and lays him down. Rollins then delivers a Stomp to Riddle. Rollins laughs and starts destroying The KO Show set as fans boo. Rollins then delivers another Stomp to Riddle as the boos get louder.

– We see how Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio last week.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest with Finn Balor. The pyro goes off and fans boo them as they head to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kevin Patrick stops Seth Rollins backstage, asking why he attacked Riddle. Rollins says it’s simple – Riddle’s stupidity is driving him insane, and his stupidity is turning into arrogance. Rollins says Riddle is so stupid he thinks Randy Orton cares about him, and so stupid he turned down Kevin Owens’ help for SummerSlam. Rollins says Riddle actually thinks he can beat him, and it doesn’t get any stupider than that. Ezekiel walks up and asks Rollins who the hell he thinks he is, stomping on Riddle like that. Zeke says it’s not going to work like that. Rollins says he does what he wants, when he wants, and no one will stop him. Rollins goes on ranting about how he can Stomp anyone he wants, including Elias or Elrod. Zeke tells Rollins to quit talking about his family. Rollins tells Zeke to stay out of his business. Zeke says he is Rollins’ business and business is about to pick up. Rollins laughs and walks off. We go back to the ring and Priest has the mic. He tells everyone to rise… rise for The Prince, rise for The Punisher, rise for The Judgment Day. Priest says they chose not to attack Dominik Mysterio last week because they believe he will do what’s right and join them. They believe it will happen tonight. Priest says they saw the look in Dominik’s eyes and he can’t wait to drop his father. Priest goes on about how Rey is holding Dominik back. Priest shows us what happened the last time a legend tried to hold them back. We see footage of their attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge last month, kicking him out of the group. Balor says he could watch that video over and over and over again… the music interrupts and out come The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey drops Priest for a 2 count. We see how Rey launched himself from the ring to the floor to take out Priest during the break. Priest counters Rey trying to springboard in from the apron now, and beats him down. Priest launches Rey face-first into the turnbuckles, then hits the big Stage Dive splash. Rey kicks out at 2.

Fans rally for Rey as he fights out of a hold. Priest catches him for a big swinging backbreaker. Rey kicks out at 2 again. Priest grounds Rey in the middle of the ring as Balor and Dominik look on from their places at ringside. Rey fights back but Priest knees him. Priest with a big right hand now, then more knee strikes against the ropes. Priest runs into a big boot. Rey goes for the big bulldog and finally hits it after Priest tried to resist.

Rey and Priest are both down now. Rey gets up first and goes to the top but Priest grabs him by the throat. Rey counters and sends Priest flying with a hurricanrana. Rey then sends Priest face-first into the ring post. Rey goes to the top with the big senton then a springboard crossbody for a 2 count. Priest counters and catches Rey on his shoulder. Rey counters that and turns it into a tornado DDT. Priest kicks out again and Rey is a bit frustrated now.

Rey dropkicks Priest into position for the 619 as fans cheer him on. Balor distracts from the apron but Dominik pulls him off. Balor ducks Dominik and rams him into the barrier. Rey comes over and dropkicks Balor into his son and the barrier. Rey returns to the ring and drops Priest for 619 again, then charges but Priest meets him with a big superkick.

Rey kicks out just in time and Priest shows some frustration now. Priest goes for the South of Heaven chokeslam but Rey counters and this time he nails 619 for a big pop. Rey goes to the top for the seated senton again but Priest catches him and hits the big Razor’s Edge in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits. Priest has his arm raised, then immediately starts stomping on Rey as fans boo. Balor grabs two steel chairs and a mic, then comes into the ring. Priest places one chair under Rey’s head. He yells at Dominik and said he warned that Dominik will join them tonight, or they will take Rey’s head off. Balor stomps on Rey. Dominik finally rushes in and consoles his dad, telling The Judgment Day to stop, he will join. They pick Dominik up by his collar and ask him to repeat that. Dominik says he will join The Judgment Day. Priest laughs and says it doesn’t work that way. Balor beats Dominik down with chair shots. Rey helps his son to the floor but they’re both down and trying to recover. Priest and Balor stand tall as the music hits while fans boo.

– We see what happened earlier between Seth Rollins and Riddle.

Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins, who is all laughs and antics as he heads down the aisle. Rollins enters the ring and poses on the ropes, laughing as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new teaser vignette for the unknown Superstar, which is rumored to be WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We go back to the ring and Ezekiel is also out now. We see recent happenings between Rollins and Zeke. The bell rings and they go at it now, trading holds and counters early on.

Zeke grounds Rollins in a headlock. They run the ropes and Zeke drops Rollins with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Rollins goes for an arm drag but Zeke counters with another headlock takedown. Rollins takes it to the corner but backs off. Zeke ducks him and nails a big chop. Rollins slams Zeke to the mat by his hair, then kicks him in the face out of frustration. Rollins unloads on Zeke now, then looks out to the crowd. Zeke with a mule kick out of the corner. Rollins goes to the floor for a breather but Zeke chases him back in.

Rollins charges but Zeke lifts him high in the air, then slams him back to the mat. Zeke is sent out but Rollins goes for a suicide dive. Zeke blocks it and sends Rollins into the ring post. Zeke brings it back in and goes to the top but Rollins crotches him. Rollins climbs up and nails a big flying knee to the back of the head while Zeke is tied up and hanging down in the corner. We go to commercial with Rollins back in control.

Back from the break and Zeke drops Rollins with a high knee. Zeke unloads on Rollins with offense now but Rollins kicks out just in time. More back and forth now. Rollins counters and rolls Zeke for a 2 count. Rollins levels Zeke with a superkick to the jaw for a close 2 count. Zeke dodges the Stomp and rolls Rollins for a 2 count. Zeke counters again and back-slides Rollins for a 2 count. Zeke catches Rollins in mid-move but Rollins continues to counter or kick out. Zeke counters again and powerbombs Rollins for a 2 count.

Zeke and Rollins trade more offense in the middle of the ring now. Zeke with a big chop, Rollins with a big forearm. The back & forth continues in the middle of the ring now. Rollins drops Zeke with an enziguri. Zeke sends Rollins to the apron as he charges. Rollins springboards back in but Zeke meets him in mid-air with a big knee. Rollins still kicks out and Zeke can’t believe it. Zeke goes back to the top but Rollins leaps up with him for the big superplex. Rollins holds it for the Falcon Arrow for a 2 count.

Rollins immediately goes for the Pedigree but Zeke tries to counter. Rollins tries to roll him but Zeke drops down for a 2 count. Rollins with a big forearm to the face, then one to the back of the head to stun Zeke. Rollins follows up with a Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Rollins is all smiles now.

– We see what happened last week between Omos and Angelo Dawkins. Omos and MVP are backstage with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos now. The Usos hype up Omos and mention how they will beat The Street Profits at SummerSlam, even with Jeff Jarrett as the referee. The Usos head out to get front row seats to Omos vs. Dawkins.

Omos vs. Angelo Dawkins

We go back to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They hit the ring and pose with the titles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s announced that next week’s RAW from Madison Square Garden will feature the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut. The Judgment Day is backstage now. Finn Balor congratulates Dominik Mysterio on failing their test tonight. Damian Priest says they saw right through Dominik as they knew he would only join The Judgment Day to save his dad, but instead of saving him, he should’ve cracked Rey’s skull with a chair, just like they did WWE Hall of Famer Edge when he got in their way. They go on and say at next week’s 20th anniversary celebration, The Judgment Day will finish what they started with Rey. The Mysterios will fall and The Judgment Day will rise. Priest and Balor laugh as fans in the arena boo. We go back to the ring and The Usos are raising their titles at ringside as the announcers hype The Street Profits vs. The Usos at SummerSlam, with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special referee. The music hits and out come The Street Profits now – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. The bell rings and Omos launches Dawkins across the ring with ease. Ford distracts from ringside and goes for a trip on Omos at one point.

Dawkins tries to take advantage but Omos beats him down. Ford keeps trying to distract Omos but Omos keeps contorl of Dawkins. Omos charges with a big boot in the corner but Dawkins moves. Dawkins unloads and hits a splash in the corner. Dawkins goes for the corkscrew splash and barely connects while Omos is trying to fight back.

Dawkins keeps going and stuns Omos now. MVP trips Dawkins as he runs the ropes, but the referee catches this trip and calls for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Angelo Dawkins

– After the match, the referee raises Dawkins’ arm in victory as Ford enters the ring to celebrate with him. MVP also rushes the ring and he’s not happy. Adam Peace comes to the stage and says he heard MVP say earlier tonight that he wanted to fight, so we’re going to have that tag team match right now. MVP throws a fit as we go back to commercial.

MVP and Omos vs. The Street Profits

Back from the break and Omos is dominating Angelo Dawkins while MVP waits in their corner, still wearing his suit. Montez Ford is cheering Dawkins on from their corner, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are looking on from ringside.

Omos continues to dominate Dawkins, then splashes him to send him to the mat. Omos stands tall over Dawkins and yells out. Omos puts a boot to Dawkins and steps on him. Omos launches Dawkins into the turnbuckles and he goes back down. MVP tags in and works Dawkins over with punches while he’s down.

Dawkins fights up and out with strikes of his own. MVP drops Dawkins with a knee and goes for the Ballin’ elbow, nailing it in the middle of the ring. Dawkins kicks out at 1 and MVP isn’t happy. MVP kicks Dawkins around while taunting him. MVP charges but Dawkins levels him with a big right hand and they both go down now. Ford rallies on the apron while Omos also waits for a tag.

Ford tags in as does Omos. Ford waits on the apron and kicks Omos. Ford goes to the top for a crossbody but Omos catches him in mid-air, then presses him in the air but Ford lands on his feet. They tangle and Ford nails an enziguri, then another to stun Omos. Ford charges again but Omos knocks him out of the air with a big right hand. Omos charges and levels Ford with a big boot for a close 2 count as Dawkins makes the save just in time.

MVP and Dawkins brawl now but MVP gets sent out. MVP pulls Dawkins out and they brawl but MVP gets sent into The Usos. The referee is distracted by the chaos while The Profits unload on Omos with double team offense. Ford goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash but Omos kicks out at 1, shocking Ford.

Ford can’t believe the 1 count. He goes back to the top but Jey Uso shoves him to the mat. The Usos and The Profits start brawling in the ring now as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners by DQ: The Street Profits

– After the bell, The Usos get the upperhand on The Profits and shove them into Omos’ waiting hands for a big double chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Omos and MVP exit the ring as the music hits. The Usos stand over The Profits now as their music hits. They talk some trash and raise their titles in the air.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage when Veer Mahaan walks up. He looks at her, then to the camera, then yells “boo!” at Schreiber. Veer laughs and walks away. Schreiber then introduces her guest, The Miz. Miz says what we saw with Veer was unexpected and if we’re being honest, Miz thinks Veer likes Sarah. Miz won’t reveal what he has planned for MizTV tonight, but he believes Logan Paul will come to his senses and rescind his challenge for SummerSlam so they can team back up. If Paul hasn’t retracted his challenge, then that will be a different story because if Paul didn’t like being his tag team partner, tonight he will find out why he won’t like being his opponent either.

Theory vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory hits the ring and poses in the corner, yelling out at the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Theory takes the mic now and says before he mops the floor with AJ Styles tonight, he has a few things to address. Theory says we’re coming up on the biggest SummerSlam of all-time because he will take his title back from Lashley, then cash-in his Money In the Bank contract on whatever is left of Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns… Theory stops to lash out at the “What!?” chants from the crowd. Theory goes on and says he will become the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. A “you suck!” chant starts up and Theory says he knows everyone loves him. He says we all know Reigns and Lesnar will destroy each other and if you don’t believe him, he has footage showing what Lesnar is capable of. We see a replay from last week, showing how Lesnar took out Alpha Academy. Theory says that just shows how this will be the perfect chance for him to cash in. Sure the stakes are high, and while he was screwed out of his title at Money In the Bank, it doesn’t matter because he always comes through in the clutch, as he holds the briefcase in the air. He says this is why all the Superstars don’t like him – Lesnar, Reigns, Madcap Moss, The Usos, you idiots in the crowd, and everyone else in the locker room, all because everyone is jealous. The “What?!” chants go on. Theory says Dolph Ziggler put his nose in his business last week because he’s also jealous. We see a replay of how Ziggler interfered during Theory and Seth Rollins vs. Lashley and Riddle last week, causing Theory to lose via RKO from Riddle. Ziggler then superkicked Theory after the match. Theory says how pathetic. Theory says how pathetic but he can’t blame Ziggler because no one is on Theory’s level.

Fans continue the “What?!” chants but the music interrupts and out comes AJ. AJ says Theory is out here making some big promises, so how about AJ make one? AJ says no matter what Theory does at SummerSlam, just know that AJ will be the first in a long line of people that will take the title from Theory, and just so Theory knows, kiddo… AJ enters the ring now as fans chant his name. Theory raises the briefcase. AJ says the locker room isn’t jealous of Theory, they just think he’s a big jackass. Theory says AJ is so easy to figure out. The “What!?” chants start back up and Theory seethes. Theory brags about being on RAW for a year now and being the youngest champion and Money In the Bank holder, then asks AJ what he was doing at Theory’s age. He taunts AJ over his time on the indies. Theory says he is an overnight sensation and he should be the one labeled Phenomenal. Theory says AJ dislikes him because he’s young and… AJ interrupts and says there’s not enough time on RAW to explain why he doesn’t like Theory. AJ is proud of where he’s from and he’s the man he is today because of his background. Theory asks what is that, an old jealous grizzled veteran? AJ says no, he’s the guy that is going to knock some respect into Theory. AJ attacks and knocks Theory to the floor. Theory seethes from the floor but the music interrupts and out comes Ziggler in a suit. We go back to commercial as Ziggler heads to the ring.

Back from the break and we get another new teaser vignette, believed to be for the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We go back to the ring and the bell rings as Theory charges AJ. AJ decks him and goes to work. AJ controls the early part of the match as Ziggler watches from a chair at ringside.

Theory fights back and drops AJ, then stomps on him while holding him down by his arm in the middle of the ring. AJ turns it around in the corner and catches Theory with a backbreaker over his knee. Theory fights back from the mat but AJ puts him back down with an elbow to the back of the head. AJ with shoulder thrusts in the corner now as the referee warns him. Theory fights back and knocks AJ into the corner. Theory launches AJ across the ring and he hits the ring post, then goes down. Theory with a 2 count.

Theory grounds AJ in the middle of the ring now. AJ tries to fight back up but Theory slams him back down by his hair, and grounds him with a headlock. More back and forth between the two as Ziggler watches. AJ kicks Theory and charges but Theory sends him through the ropes to the floor. Theory follows as AJ runs right back into the ring. Theory yells at AJ from ringside now. Ziggler stands up and says he’s not doing anything, trying to stay out of the argument between AJ and Theory.

Theory shoves Ziggler to the ground. Theory tries to go back in but AJ knocks him back to the floor. We go to commercial with AJ standing tall in the ring, Ziggler getting back up to one knee, and Theory looking on while down on the floor.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Theory with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring for a quick pin attempt. We see how AJ went for a Phenomenal Forearm during the break but Theory knocked him out of the air, then posed towards Ziggler, who is watching the match from his chair once again. AJ fights out of a hold. AJ with spinning back-fists to drop Theory. AJ with the sliding forearm. AJ with a flying clothesline in the corner. AJ with a suplex into a backbreaker for a 2 count.

Theory blocks the Styles Clash and rolls AJ for 2. AJ charges but Theory sends him face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Theory rolls in from the apron, right into the dropkick. Theory with a Fisherman’s neckbreaker over his knee for another close 2 count. AJ blocks a move and rolls Theory into the Calf Crusher. Theory gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Theory rolls to the floor and falls down for a breather, right at Ziggler’s feet. AJ goes to the apron for a sliding kick but Theory catches him on his shoulders. Theory almost falls into Ziggler with AJ, but Ziggler moves.

Theory then slams AJ on top of the announce table. Theory rolls AJ back into the ring. The referee checks on AJ and Ziggler takes advantage, dropping Theory at ringside with a big superkick. Theory struggles and stumbles around, but can’t make it back into the ring before the 10 count. The referee counts Theory out.

Winner by Count Out: AJ Styles

– After the match, the music hits as AJ has his arm raised in victory. Theory comes back in but AJ drops him with a Styles Clash for a big pop. Ziggler smirks at ringside and dances a bit to AJ’s music as AJ poses for the crowd. Ziggler stands up and watches as Theory is rolled out of the other side of the ring by AJ, where the referee is waiting to help him.

– The announcers hype Lynch vs. Belair at WWE SummerSlam. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers tout how the official WWE YouTube page has more than 70 billion video views, the 7th channel ever to reach that milestone. They say this is more than the NHL, NBA, NFL, Formula 1, FIFA, ESPN, MLB and UFC channels combined.

– The announcers send us to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

– We get a video package on recent charity work Titus O’Neil has done in the Tampa area.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring for the next match and out comes Alexa Bliss first for her team. Bliss hits the ring with Lilly as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka is wrapping up her return. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is waiting on the apron with Bliss. Nikki A.S.H. is staring down Asuka

The bell rings and Asuka quickly gets the upperhand on Nikki. Nikki ends up trapping Asuka in the ring apron cover, then beating on her with forearms. Tamina and Doudrop splash Asuka against the apron while trapped in the cover. Dana leaps off the top, taking down Tamina and Doudrop at ringside. Reggie appears at ringside and Dana yells at him, telling him to get out of here because he ruins everything.

Akira Tozawa rolls Dana up from behind to win the WWE 24/7 Title as R-Truth also appears at ringside. Tozawa rushes into the ring to celebrate but Nikki rolls him from behind to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Bliss comes from behind and drops Nikki with a DDT to win the 24/7 Title. Doudrop then takes out Bliss to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Graves can’t believe Brooke didn’t have the foresight to have the 24/7 Title Rules suspended for this match. Doudrop celebrates with the title but Tamina superkicks her to win the 24/7 Title. Brooke interrupts Tamina’s celebration and rolls her up to regain the WWE 24/7 Title.

Brooke quickly retreats up the ramp to the back while Tamina chases her. Nikki is in the ring yelling about the title now. Asuka comes from behind and rocks her, then drops her into the Asuka Lock with an armbar. Nikki resists but ends up tapping out for the finish.

Winners: Asuka, Alexa Bliss and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

– After the match, Asuka dances and stands tall as the music hits and her arm is raised in victory. Bliss joins her as fans cheer them on.

– The Mysterios are backstage now – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Dominik asks The Judgment Day if they really thought he would join them tonight. He may have failed their test but at the end of the day, Dominik says he lived up to the Mysterio name. Dominik says The Judgment Day doesn’t know a thing about The Mysterios. Rey says they may think they’re the first to threaten The Mysterios, but they’re not even the first ones to try and tear the family up, and surely won’t be the first ones to fail at doing so. Rey says next week at Madison Square Garden he will celebrate 20 years in WWE, and he along with Dominik will cap off that celebration by showing The Judgment Day what it means to be a Mysterio.

– The announcers hype Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration for next week’s SummerSlam go-home RAW. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also announced for the show.

– We go back to the ring for another must see edition of MizTV as The Miz makes his entrance. The announcers send us to video of The Miz playing in the MLB Celebrity Softball game this past weekend. The A-Lister was named MVP of the game. Miz poses on the apron now as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring. He welcomes everyone to MizTV and goes on with his promo, then introduces Logan Paul to a big pop. Paul hits the ring and he’s ready to go. He says he’s here face-to-face with Miz, so does Miz accept his SummerSlam challenge or not? Miz wants to talk about the good things, like the last time they were in the ring together at WrestleMania 38. Miz shows us how he and Paul defeated The Mysterios, only for Miz to turn on Paul after the match. Miz fails to include the turn in his replay. Paul interrupts and tells the truck to keep playing the footage. Now we see a replay of The Miz turning on Paul at WrestleMania. Miz says let me explain… he was teaching… Paul asks teaching him what? Because all he learned was he had to come back to WWE, and sign a contract to beat Miz’s ass at SummerSlam. Fans pop. Miz says Paul might not understand who he’s in the ring with right now.

Miz brags some and Paul mocks him. Miz wants to focus on Paul now. He cites some of Paul’s accomplishments and takes some credit for Paul learning the WWE craft so quickly. Miz says Paul is a unique talent, a once-in-a-life time Superstar and Paul thinks he is so ready, but Miz says he is not. Miz says he was able to protect Paul at WrestleMania. Miz goes on and says out there Paul is something, but here in WWE, this is MizTV and The Miz is the host, and Paul can’t face him at SummerSlam. Miz says Paul is a rookie and has to earn a SummerSlam match with him, so the challenge is denied. Paul asks if Miz thinks he’s ready, if he’s tough enough. Paul goes on about how people told him he couldn’t do this and that, but he did it all anyway. Paul mentions how he trained with respect for the sport, and says he’s in his prime and when someone tells him he’s not ready for something, it only motivates him, and right now his sole motivation is to prove Miz wrong and beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam.

Paul announces that he will be at next week’s SummerSlam go-home RAW from Madison Square Garden, and he will host his own version of MizTV. Paul says he will call it… Impaulsive TV. Paul says this rookie will show The Miz who is better. Miz mocks Paul some more and says the answer is still no. Paul laughs and says he’s actually not surprised Miz keeps saying no to his SummerSlam challenge, because that is exactly what everyone would expect from a man with two blueberries in his pants. Paul gets a “tiny balls!” chant going. Miz shows off his new WWE Shop t-shirt that says he has massive balls. Miz says asks Paul and the fans if they want this match at SummerSlam… then he accepts. Miz charges but Paul ducks and tackles him.

Paul works Miz over, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Paul stands tall and yells out at Miz until Ciampa attacks him from behind. Ciampa beats Paul down and holds him while Miz returns to the ring. Miz grabs Paul by his face and talks some trash. Miz goes to strike but Paul kicks him away, then escapes from Ciampa. Paul retreats to the ramp as Ciampa and Miz seethe from the ring. Paul points back at them from the ramp and smiles as we get a replay.

Sarah Schreiber is in the ring now. She asks Miz his response to everything Paul just said. Miz says there’s only one Miz in WWE, and only one MizTV, and there’s a reason he’s the most must-see WWE Superstar of all-time, and this is his house. His house. Miz says nobody comes in here and embarrasses him, out there… sure, Paul’s glitz and glam is amazing, but here there’s only one man whose house this is, and it’s because he’s The Miz and he’s… awesome! Ciampa yells it with The Miz. Miz is fired up as his music starts back up and the announcers confirm Paul vs. Miz for WWE SummerSlam. RAW goes off the air with Miz and Ciampa standing tall together while Paul looks on from the stage.

