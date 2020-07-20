WWE Monday Night RAW Results 7/20/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the “Eye For An Eye” match at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on Sunday. We cut to the standard RAW intro video.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s RAW as the developmental trainees in the crowd cheer.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins and Murphy. Tom gives a storyline injury update on Rey Mysterio coming out of the “Eye For An Eye” loss on Sunday, noting that he is being treated at a local medical facility and looks to be retaining his vision.

Rollins takes the mic as a “Shame!” chant breaks out. Rollins names the injury Rey suffered on Sunday – globe luxation. He goes on about the stipulation and having to remove Rey’s eyeball from its socket to get the win. Rollins says what happened, the visual, will stay with him for the rest of his life. The “Shame!” chant starts back up and Rollins says this is affecting him as well. That image will stay with him in his memories forever. It was disgusting, violent and barbaric, more than he expected. It made him sick to his stomach, figuratively and literally. Rollins has been asked if he regrets what happened. He doesn’t mean to be obtuse but he has to answer a question with a question – does the WWE Universe regret what they’ve done to him? The crowd boos. Rollins goes on about how this wasn’t his decision, the WWE Universe made him into what he is.

Rollins goes on and says we can’t dwell on the past. The beauty of this is now that Rey is out of sight, and RAW is free to fulfill its potential. The greater good of the show can happen, will happen, and there’s nobody left to stand in the way of the greater good. The music interrupts and out comes Aleister Black to a pop. Black speaks from the stage and says Rollins orchestrated all of this, this is all on his hands. Black is here to rectify all of this. He drops the mic and walks down but here comes Murphy. Black drops him on the ramp.

Murphy comes back and pulls Black from the ring. They brawl at ringside as Rollins looks on. Black unloads and sends Murphy into the Plexiglas barrier several times. Black destroys Murphy and launches him over the announce table for another pop. Black hits the ring and Rollins retreats to the floor. They stare each other down and we go to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Seth Rollins unloads and turns it around, dropping Aleister Black. Rollins yells at the referee as Murphy looks on from ringside.

Black comes back with a big kick. Black mounts more offense now, sending Rollins to the floor for a breather. Black follows and keeps the attack going. Rollins turns it around and sends Black into the announce table. Rollins brings it back in and hits a Slingblade in the middle of the ring.

Rollins drops Black again and mounts him with strikes. Rollins drops a knee. The crowd tries to rally but Rollins beats Black around. Rollins focuses on the injured right arm now, using the ropes and stomping it. Rollins with a kick to the arm now. Black fights out of the corner but Rollins takes him down and kicks him in the back for a 2 count. Rollins with more offense, focusing on the arm, and another takedown to keep Black grounded. Rollins shoves Black arm-first into the turnbuckles. Black ends up coming back and sending Rollins to the floor.

Rollins comes back and springboards in but rolls through as Black moves. Black attacks and looks to mount a comeback. Black with big strikes and then a shot to knock Murphy off the apron. Black goes for the moonsault but Rollins blocks it. Black avoids the Stomp and comes right back with a Black Mass. Black is slow to capitalize due to his arm. Murphy hits the ring and Black takes him out, allowing Rollins to roll to the floor for a breather. Black drops Murphy with Black Mass, sending him back out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Black takes control. Rollins dodges Black Mass. Rollins with a superkick. Another kick and they both go down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Rollins springboards in with the knee but Black dodges it.

Black comes back with a kick to the face. They tangle some more and Rollins drops Black by his hurt arm. Rollins follows up with the Stomp. Rollins is slow to crawl over but he makes the pin for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. Murphy joins him in the ring and we go to replays. Black is still down in the ring as Rollins and Murphy exit up the ramp to boos. Rollins turns and looks back at the referee checking on Black in the ring. Rollins orders Murphy to hit the ring and attack Black while he’s down. Black gets double teamed now as the boos continues. They bring Black to the floor and launch him into the barrier a few times. Rollins taunts Black now as Murphy holds him next to the ring post. Rollins yells in Black’s face and continues to focus on the arm, using the ring post and the apron. Black is down on the ground in pain now. Rollins tries to intimidate the announcers now. Rollins slams Black’s arm into the top of the announce table several times. They take the top off the announce table and drop it on Black. Rollins taunts the crowd some more while Murphy holds Black down, with his injured arm on top of the announce table top. Rollins taunts Black and asks him where his friends are now, who’s here to save you? The Messiah is. Rollins delivers a big Stomp to Black’s arm while Murphy holds it on the announce table top. Black screams out in pain as the boos pick up. The music starts back up as Rollins and Murphy head to the back.

– Tom shows us how MVP declared himself to be the new WWE United States Champion at Extreme Rules last night, by forfeit as Apollo Crews was unable to compete due to a back injury. Tom confirms Crews is still the champion. We cut backstage to WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons with MVP and Lashley. Simmons says he knows they’re going to do things their way, but he wants them to know that there is a better way. They do a show of respect and Simmons walks off. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth appears now. He tells MVP that he has a nice looking replica title belt around his waist. MVP dismisses the idea. MVP asks Truth if he wants to go to the ring with them. Truth doesn’t want Lashley too put him in the Full Nelson. Truth turns around to Shelton Benjamin leveling him and laying him out. A referee appears and Shelton covers to win the title. Shelton stands tall with the title and MVP asks him if he’d like to go to the ring with them. Absolutely. MVP, Benjamin and Lashley walk off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes MVP, Bobby Lashley and new WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP is still in possession of Apollo Crews’ WWE United States Title belt.

MVP talks about The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and says he didn’t even break a sweat in becoming the new champion. Tom confirms Crews is still the champion. The crowd boos MVP. MVP mocks Crews for staying home and nursing his wounds instead of being the fighting champion he said he’d be. He mentioned how Crews was injured in the recent Full Nelson attack by Lashley. MVP goes on about how they will beat up on Ricochet and Cedric Alexander tonight, two hard-headed kids who don’t listen, then they are going to celebrate their new gold. The music interrupts and out comes Cedric and Ricochet.

Cedric runs MVP down and says he was relevant back in 2006. They go on about MVP and his crew being pathetic, and a bunch of chumps. Cedric says they have been champions in WWE before, and will become champions again, on their own, without MVP’s help. MVP says he sees The Hurt Business when he looks at the trio in the ring, but he sees little kids who should be at catering when he looks at Cedric and Ricochet. MVP says since their buddy Apollo Crews didn’t show up to help them out, he will allow them to pick any combination to face in tag team action. Cedric says they do have someone to team with tonight, who is returning to RAW. Ricochet goes on and introduces Mustafa Ali.

Lashley charges the ramp but Ali, Ricochet and Cedric fight him off. They hit the ring next and send MVP and Shelton retreating to safety. Lashley looks on from the ramp. Ali, Cedric and Ricochet pose in the ring, telling the others to bring it. We go to commercial.

MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

Back from the break and the six-man action is underway. Bobby Lashley and Ricochet go at it. Cedric Alexander tags in and Lashley gets the upperhand. Lashley levels Cedric and takes him to the corner. Lashley tags in WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin for the double team in the corner. Shelton works Cedric over for a 2 count. MVP tags in and beats Cedric down in the corner.

MVP with a suplex on Cedric. MVP keeps Cedric down and tries for a few quick pin attempts. The crowd rallies as Cedric tries to turn it around but MVP clubs him and drives him into the mat for another 2 count. MVP brings it to the corner and Shelton tags back in for the quick double team. Shelton levels Cedric with a running clothesline.

Shelton levels Cedric again for another pin attempt. The crowd tries to rally now. Lashley comes back in with a long suplex to Cedric. Lashley stalks Cedric and hits a big Spear in the corner. MVP tags in and hits the running big boot in the corner. Cedric goes down and MVP stands over him, taunting him to boos. MVP hits the Ballin’ elbow drop but Cedric kicks out at 2. MVP mounts Cedric with strikes, showing frustration. MVP with another 2 count.

Ricochet finally comes in and unloads on Benjamin. Mustafa Ali tags in and keeps Benjamin down. The heels roll to the floor for a breather as Ali and his crew look on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Benjamin drives Ricochet into the mat for a 2 count. We see how Benjamin turned it around with a big knee strike during the break. Benjamin grounds Ricochet with a headlock now. Ricochet breaks free with a Jawbreaker but Benjamin still makes the tag. MVP comes in and works on Ricochet’s taped knee. MVP works Ricochet over while he’s down, mocking and taunting him to boos.

Lashley tags back in and knocks Ricochet to the floor. Lashley drives Ricochet back into the barrier. Lashley brings it back in and continues to dominate Ricochet. Lashley distracts the referee, allowing MVP to hit Ricochet with a cheap shot. Shelton comes back in but Ricochet finally gets an opening. Ricochet with a big dropkick for a pop now. MVP and Ali tag in at the same time as the crowd pops. Ali unloads and dropkicks MVP away. Ali with shots in the corner now. Ali with a big kick from the apron. Ali launches himself in and drops MVP face-first with the X Factor for a 2 count as Lashley makes the save. Lashley goes for the Dominator on Ali but he slides out. Ali sends Lashley to the floor. Ricochet flies but Lashley grabs him by his throat. Cedric also flies out but Lashley has him by his throat now. Ali leaps out and sends Lashley over the announce table. Benjamin takes out Ali. Ricochet flies and takes Benjamin down on the floor.

Ali returns to the ring but MVP hits him with a knee to the gut. MVP unloads in the corner now. Ali dodges the running boot in the corner. Ali with a big neckbreaker now. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 on MVP for the pin to win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

– After the match, Ali’s music hits as Ricochet and Cedric join him in the middle of the ring. We go to replays.

– We get hype for tonight’s Unsanctioned Match. Randy Orton is backstage now. He talks about some of the big moments from his career but the one he always sees when he shuts his eyes is the recent chair shot to WWE Hall of Famer Edge while he was down. Orton goes on about how he’s been close with people like Edge, Christian and Big Show, but now he gets satisfaction from hurting them. Orton goes on and says he will punt kick Show in the skull tonight and he will immensely enjoy ending Show’s career once and for all. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons backstage talking to The Viking Raiders.

– Tom leads us to a video package on Big Show’s career. We get more hype for tonight’s Unsanctioned Match.

– The announcers are joined by a somber Christian now, via satellite. Joe asks how he’s doing since the recent Unsanctioned Match with Randy Orton. Christian knew what he was getting himself into but he wasn’t expecting what happened, and how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was weaponized. It doesn’t get any lower than that and he will never look at Orton or Flair the same, and he’s not sure if he will ever be the same. Christian goes on about Big Show’s match tonight and what he and Orton did last month in their match. Christian doesn’t feel good at all but he’d go through it all again if it meant making Orton pay. Christian can’t wait to watch Big Show destroy Orton later tonight.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Bianca Belair. She asks about teaming with Ruby Riott to defeat The IIconics last week. Belair brags about how good she is and says her rise to the top of the business will be quick. She just wanted to show out last week. She goes on but Peyton Royce interrupts. Royce dismisses Schreiber and calls Belair the dumbest of all-time. Royce goes on with the insults but Riott appears and taunts Royce for Billie Kay not being here. Royce says Kay is off handling business. They continue having words and Royce calls Liv Morgan trash. Riott threatens Royce if she brings up Liv’s name one more time. Belair with more trash talking and mocking in Royce’s face. Belair and Riott walk off with Royce fuming.

Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riott

Back from the break and Peyton Royce is out by herself. Ruby Riott is also out.

Back and forth to start. Royce takes control early on and beats Riott around. Royce mounts Riott and talks some trash. More back and forth now but Royce gets the upperhand again. Royce wraps Riott up in the ropes and sends her back to the mat. Royce works Riott around and taunts her for being a loser and having no friends.

Royce beats Riott while she’s down in the middle of the ring now. Royce continues to dominate and covers for a 2 count, showing frustration now. Riott gets an opening and looks to mount some offense now. Royce blocks a roll-up but Riott keeps going for a 2 count. Royce comes right back with a big kick that stuns Riott. Royce goes to the top but has to roll through as Riott moves out of the way.

Royce turns back around and charges but Riott follows up with a big Riott Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

– After the match, Riott stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Royce is down on the outside as Riott celebrates in the ring, getting emotional because she’s finally won another match.

– We see recent happenings between Andrade and Angel Garza. Charly Caruso stops Garza, Andrade and Zelina Vega backstage and asks about getting on the same page for tonight’s non-title match. Vega interrupts and talks about the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and possibly not showing up. Andrade also comments on winning tonight to get one step closer to becoming champions. Garza talks to Charly about always being ready when The Street Profits suddenly attack from behind. They beat Garza and Andrade down while talking trash, then retreat. Vega checks on Garza and Andrade, encouraging them as we go back to commercial.

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Andrade and Angel Garza are out next with Zelina Vega as Mike Rome does the introductions for this non-title match.

Andrade and Dawkins unload on each other to start. Andrade kicks Dawkins down in the corner. Andrade stomps on Dawkins and in comes Garza for a quick double team. Garza grounds Dawkins now. Garza with a big kick to the face. Dawkins comes back and levels Garza with a right hand. Garza responds with a knee to the face. Ford tags in to a pop.

Ford runs the ropes with Andrade and hits a big dropkick. Ford yells out as Andrade goes to the floor for a breather. Ford runs the ropes again and leaps out, taking Andrade down on the outside. Ford runs right back into the ring and yells out while shaking the ropes. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford tags in Dawkins for the double team on Andrade. Dawkins covers for the 1 count. Dawkins grounds Andrade now while Vega looks on. Ford tags back in and launches himself at Andrade with a big dropkick. Andrade takes Ford to the corner and tags in Garza for some double teaming. Garza unloads with kicks, keeping Ford down. Vega smiles at ringside after Garza nails a big back kick to the mouth. Andrade tags back in and keeps control.

Andrade with a snap suplex to Ford for a 2 count. Andrade grounds Ford now. Ford fights up but Andrade knees him. Garza tags back in and takes Ford back to the mat. The crowd tries to rally now. Andrade tags back in for more double teaming in the corner. Andrade with a big back-drop. Andrade with an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Ford fights out and tosses Andrade to the mat but they’re both down now as the referee counts. Ford drops Andrade with an enziguri. Dawkins tags in and unloads on Andrade, also knocking Garza off the apron. Dawkins with a big back elbow to Andrade. Garza runs in but Dawkins plants him on his face. Dawkins with more big offense for a pop, including a suplex and a splash in the corner.

Dawkins drops Andrade with a bulldog for a 2 count as Garza makes the save. Dawkins ends up with Andrade on his shoulders as Ford goes to the top. This backfires as Dawkins accidentally crotches Ford on the top and Garza runs in to get the upperhand for his team. Garza climbs up to the top but Ford ends up knocking him to the mat. Ford follows up with the big Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays of the Frogsplash. Vega screams from ringside as Ford and Dawkins celebrate, taking their titles and red cups to the announce table. Vega, Andrade and Garza look on from the ramp, disgusted.

– We get a video package with highlights of the match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka from The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday. Still to come, Banks’ partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, will face Kairi Sane, and we will hear from Banks and Bayley with an update on what happened in last night’s controversial win.

