– The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up live from Madison Square Garden in New York City with The Miz and Logan Paul brawling. They continue the brawl as WWE officials try and keep them apart. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW, and he’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. The replay shows us how Paul came to the ring before RAW hit the air, with a microphone, to call Miz out. Miz came out and they started brawling before RAW hit the air on the USA Network. Paul and Miz are finally separated.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and raise their titles in the air as the pyro goes off. Reigns, Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso now march to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. The sold out crowd inside The World’s Most Famous Arena greets them with some cheers but mostly boos.

The music stops and The Bloodline stands tall. Some fans boo but now others are chanting “Roman!” as Heyman places the mic in his hand. Reigns calls on Madison Square Garden to acknowledge him. Reigns then tells Heyman he doesn’t feel like talking anymore. Heyman takes the mic and hypes Reigns up like only he can. Heyman then hypes up Brock Lesnar by naming some of his accomplishments, adding that Lesnar will now try and ruin Reigns’ party at SummerSlam this weekend. Heyman says this is why his Tribal Chief takes it so personally – Reigns is tired of Lesnar’s legacy being tied into his own. Heyman goes on and says they’re sick of Lesnar’s name, sick of Lesnar riding on the coattails of Reigns’ name, and it’s time for Lesnar to go back to Saskatchewan and slaughter hogs. Fans boo. Heyman says anything Reigns needs to do to keep Lesnar down for the count of 10, and in this, their very last match together, Reigns will finally rid himself of Brock… Lesnar. Which is why Heyman’s Tribal Chief has nothing to say tonight because he cannot stand the sound of the name Brock Lesnar, and after this Saturday night, Lesnar won’t be able to stand at all.

The music interrupts and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory speaks from the stage and says The Bloodline talks a lot but they forgot the most important SummerSlam detail. Theory reminds us how he plans to win back the WWE United States Title from Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, then cash in on Lesnar or Reigns. Fans give him the “What?!” treatment and then boo him. Theory is stopped at ringside now. Reigns asks if he’s going to enter the ring and acknowledge him. Theory slowly walks in and Reigns tell him don’t be scared. Theory clutches his briefcase and The Bloodline laughs as Reigns says Theory is nervous. Reigns says The Bloodline likes Theory and Heyman agrees. Reigns says Theory has no clue what he’s doing with the briefcase, and he needs a wise man to counsel him. Reigns says he will be that tonight.

Reigns tells Theory to start looking around, analyze the situation… your daddy’s not here anymore. The crowd is shocked at this line, a reference to Vince McMahon’s retirement. Fans chant “daddy’s gone!” now. Reigns says this is his ring now. Fans chant “whose your daddy?” now as Theory seethes at The Bloodline. Reigns says if Theory keeps messing up, The Tribal Chief will be his daddy. Reigns says he owns The Garden now. Reigns drops the mic and walks past Theory, patting him on the back. The Usos go to walk past him now but Jey smacks him on the back of the neck. Theory drops Jey with a briefcase shot. Theory and The Bloodline face off now and Theory is ready to fight. Reigns exits the ring with The Usos as fans chant “whose your daddy?” again. We go to commercial.

Theory vs. Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and Theory is in the middle of the ring with his Money In the Bank briefcase now. Mike Rome announces him as the youngest Mr. Money In the Bank in WWE history. Theory says that was the introduction he deserves. He goes on about Roman Reigns but the music quickly interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. Drew stops on the stage and raises the sword as his pyro goes off. Drew points at Theory and marches to the ring now. The bell rings and Drew quickly levels Theory with a clothesline.

Drew takes it to the corner and delivers a big chop. Drew takes Theory to another corner for another big chop, then a big suplex from the mat. Theory fights Drew into the opposite corner and chops him but this just angers Drew. Drew launches Theory against the turnbuckles and unloads with strikes, then tosses him across the ring.

Theory counters a move with a jawbreaker. Theory knocks Drew back into the corner again as the referee counts. Theory beats Drew down to boos. Theory whips Drew into a corner but he comes out with a big clothesline. Drew then catches Theory with a toss across the ring. Drew drops Theory with a Future Shock DDT.

Drew calls for the Claymore Kick now but Theory rolls to the floor to avoid a pin and regroup as fans boo. Drew follows and Theory kicks him, then slams him into the barrier face-first. Drew turns it back around and drops Theory over the edge of the announce table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew slams Theory for a 2 count. Drew keeps control until he charges and Theory tosses him over the top rope to the floor. Drew finally makes it back to the apron but Theory rocks him and sends him into the ring post. Theory then sends Drew into the steel ring steps. Theory returns to the ring as fans boo. Drew rushes back just in time but Theory is waiting with strikes. Theory keeps control until Drew blocks two suplex attempts, then hits one of his own. They go on and Theory fights back.

Drew and Theory trade big strikes in the middle of the ring but Drew finally drops Theory, then catches him with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Drew keeps control and calls for the Claymore Kick but Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch suddenly attack him for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, the beatdown on McIntyre continues as he tries to fight back. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley meets Holland at ringside and takes him out. Lashley rushes in and helps Drew clear the ring now. Theory comes from behind them with his briefcase in the air, but they turn around and catch him in the act. Theory puts the brakes on and changes his mind. Theory exits the ring as we go to commercial with McIntyre and Lashley standing together.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre vs. Theory and Sheamus

Back from the break and the tag team match is underway, as ordered during the break by Adam Pearce. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley chops Theory down while Drew McIntyre holds him. Sheamus waits on the apron while Ridge Holland and Butch look on from ringside. Sheamus with a cheap shot to Drew while the referee is distracted. Sheamus unloads on Drew in the corner now, beating him down and choking him.

Lashley and Sheamus have words now. Drew fights back with chops but Sheamus nails the Irish Curse backbreaker, holding Drew over his knee while he poses and talks some trash. Sheamus and Drew trade big strikes now. Sheamus offers a hand to tag Theory but he just toys with him, and pulls his hand back. Drew gets up and drops Sheamus with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Lashley tags in and unloads on Sheamus now.

Lashley with a big corner clothesline, and a running corner thrust. Lashley lifts Sheamus with a vertical suplex now. Lashley keeps control and clotheslines Sheamus to the floor with Holland and Sheamus. Lashley exits the ring and runs around to attack Sheamus but Sheamus meets him in mid-air with a big jumping knee to the face. Lashley goes own. Butch enters the ring now and distracts the referee and talks some trash to Drew.

Holland runs over and yanks Drew off the apron to the floor. Drew drops him with a headbutt. Butch attacks but Drew catches him and launches him into Holland with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. The referee ejects Butch and Holland to the back. Sheamus argues with the referee while Drew taunts Butch and Holland at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory has Lashley grounded. Theory works Lashley over for a quick pin attempt, then goes back to the headlock. Theory with more offense now. Sheamus tags back in and keeps Lashley down, then asks the crowd if they are not entertained. Sheamus knocks Drew off the apron with a cheap shot. Sheamus turns back around but Lashley spikes him into the mat. Drew and Theory tag in at the same time. Drew unloads with clotheslines and two big overhead throws.

Drew with the neckbreaker and a kip-up. Theory and Drew trade shots now. Drew catches him with a big Spinebuster for another close 2 count. Theory kicks Drew now. Sheamus tags himself in as Theory sends Drew to the floor. Lashley spikes Theory into the mat with a chokeslam and goes for the pin but Sheamus flies off the top with a knee to the head. Sheamus talks some trash but Drew sends him to the floor.

Sheamus and Drew brawl at ringside now. Sheamus with White Noise on the floor. Theory slowly gets back to his feet now. He calls for and goes for the ATL but he turns around to see Dolph Ziggler standing by the announce table. Lashley takes advantage of the distraction, counters the ATL and quickly makes Theory submit to the Hurt Lock.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Theory poses with his briefcase on the stage, but he turns around to leave and he’s met with a double superkick from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. They stand over Theory and talk some trash now. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes out with Paul Heyman now. Reigns grabs the Money In the Bank briefcase, places it on Theory’s chest, and tells him to make the right decision at SummerSlam, and don’t cash in. Theory slowly recovers as The Usos’ music hits.

– The announcers show us a video on Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut from the July 25, 2002 SmackDown. The video also includes highlights from Rey’s career. WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Kurt Angle provide comments on Rey, along with Kofi Kingston, Batista, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, John Cena and Dominik Mysterio, plus Rey himself, who says his career has been the biggest blessing of his life. A Maybach pulls up in the back of the arena now. Rey hops out, and so does Dominik. Rey goes over and lets his wife Angie out of the passenger side, while Dominik lets his sister Aalyah out of the back. The Mysterio family enters the arena as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new mystery vignette, which are reportedly for WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s return.

– Kevin Patrick stops Dolph Ziggler backstage and asks him why he targeted Theory. Ziggler says Theory needs to be taught a lesson. AJ Styles interrupts and says he can appreciate what Ziggler is doing out there. AJ goes on and is about to propose a match with or against Ziggler, but Alpha Academy interrupts. Chad Gable insults them and talks some trash. AJ asks if that is Gable’s way of challenging them to a match, and Gable says it is. Otis chimes in and reminds us we’re at MSG tonight. AJ accepts. Ziggler says he will see them out there.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio for his 20th anniversary celebration. He’s accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and they hit the ropes to pose as fans cheer them on. We see a number of people, Rey’s family members, backstage cheering Rey on at a party setting.

Fans chant “thank you Rey!” now as the music stops. Rey says 20 years, this is special. He recalls having his first match years ago in Tijuana and never thought he’d make it to WWE, travel the world, and perform for the fans to enjoy. He talks about how guys his size weren’t the norm back then, but he broke the blueprint of what a WWE Superstar was. Rey recalls being World Champion at WrestleMania 22 and thanks the friends he’s made. He names several WWE Hall of Famers and legends – Dean Malenko, Konnan, Batista, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero. Rey says he loves Eddie, thinks about him every damn day, and says he wouldn’t be here without Eddie.

Rey knows Eddie is watching over him ever day, and he thanks him for that. Rey is humbled and appreciative of the love and support fans have given him over the years. Rey goes on about how special it is to celebrate this with his family. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. We see Rey’s family members backstage again as he talks about how he loves them. Rey says he’s proud of Dominik, proud of the man he’s become, and he knows one day when Rey is no longer here, he will be representing the Mysterio legacy to the fullest. Rey says he loves Dominik. Rey thanks everyone around the world for always accepting him, and for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years. Rey says he saved the best for last – he thanks everyone here tonight. Rey could be anywhere in the world but he’s here in the iconic Madison Square Garden. Rey goes on thanking the crowd and speaks in Spanish now. Rey says he loves everyone so much, we have no idea.

Finn Balor suddenly appears in the crowd, applauding. Fans boo. Balor approaches the ring and he’s congratulating Rey. Damian Priest steps over the barrier from the other side of the crowd. The Judgment Day stares down The Mysterios as we go to commercial.

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Back from the break an the match is underway as Finn Balor works Dominik Mysterio over in the corner. Balor whips him to the opposite corner and keeps control. Dominik dodges Balor and in comes Rey Mysterio to a pop. Rey counters Balor, kicks him, then knocks Damian Priest off the apron. Dominik tags in and they drop Balor with a double DDT.

Dominik powerbombs his dad on top of Balor for a close 2 count. Dominik slams Balor face-first into the turnbuckles. Rey comes back in and mounts Balor in the corner with right hands as the crowd counts along. Balor counters and whips Rey hard into the turnbuckles, and he goes down. Priest tags in and beats Rey down, using the bottom rope to choke him with a knee to the back of the head. Priest launches Rey across the ring and hits a big Stage Dive elbow. Priest picks Rey up with a suplex, tosses him to the mat and then taunts Dominik. Priest covers for 2.

Priest grounds Rey by his arm now as fans rally. Priest slams Rey and tags in Balor for a big stomp. Balor rag-dolls Rey to the mat for a headlock now. We see Rey’s family watching backstage again. Rey kicks Finn away and tags in Dominik, who nails a big top rope crossbody for 2. Dominik with arm drags, then the big arm drag from the corner.

Dominik dropkicks Balor to the floor after knocking Priest, who is now legal, to the floor. Dominik runs the ropes and goes for a suicide dive to Priest but Priest catches him and launches him into the barrier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik takes out Balor as they both go down. Rey and Priest both tag in at the same time. Rey unloads and covers for a close 2 count. Priest ends up leveling Rey with a superkick for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Rey blocks the Razor’s Edge with a hurricanrana. Priest is sent to the ropes, and Balor tags in. Balor works Rey over and dropkicks him. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace and he nails it but Dominik breaks the pin up just in time. Dominik is sent out of the ring. Priest grabs a steel chair and gives it to Balor. Priest distracts the referee from the corner, while Balor tosses the chair to Rey, then drops down to try and cheat to win. Dominik distracts the referee, Rey hits Balor with the chair and throws it to him.

The referee sees Balor with the chair when she turns around, and is about to decide if she should call the match, but Balor is dropped into the ropes for 619. Dominik joins in and Priest is also sent to the ropes for the double 619, and The Mysterios nail it. Rey goes to the top and pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then nails the Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, we see Rey’s family celebrating backstage as the music hits. Rey and Dominik head to the back.

– We get a video package on Titus O’Neil and Cody Rhodes attending ESPN’s ESPY Awards last week, and how Rhodes won the award for Best WWE Moment of the Year.

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Rey Mysterio celebrating backstage with family and friends. They pop champagne and Rey takes a shot of tequila. Rey’s daughter brings a gift over and it’s his original purple ring gear from WCW Halloween Havoc 1997. Rey can’t believe they found it. Rhea Ripley enters the room and kills the mood. Rey’s daughter tells her to get out of here. Ripley mushes her away, then drags Dominik to a hallway by his hair. Rey follows but he’s attacked by Finn Balor and Damian Priest when they get to the hallway. Ripley laughs as they drag Rey to another part of the backstage area, and Priest powerbombs Rey through a table. The Judgment Day laughs as the Mysterio family comes over to tend to Rey. Priest taunts Dominik.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. We see recent events leading to Becky Lynch vs. Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

The music interrupts now and out comes Lynch with a mic but Belair quickly interrupts and warns her about complaining. Belair goes on about how she is “The EST” of WWE, not letting Lynch interrupt. Lynch suddenly drops Belair with a forearm to the back of the head. Lynch talks some trash but Belair tackles her and they start brawling all over the ring. Belair fights off a Man-Handle Slam with elbows. Belair rocks Becky and goes for the KOD but she avoids it.

Lynch pulls Belair over the top rope to the floor by her hair. The brawl continues around the ringside area, over the announce table, and to the floor. Officials finally run down and try to keep Belair and Lynch separate as fans chant “let them fight!” now.

– We see how Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. two weeks ago. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Bliss now, asking about her mindset for this match and what’s next for her. Bliss says it’s fine Doudrop keeps asking for these matches, but she doesn’t understand the dynamic between Doudrop and Nikki… they always pick on her and Lilly, but why are they friends? Bliss says Doudrop and Nikki don’t benefit each other… she loves Lilly but Lilly is independent and even makes her own money because she’s #1 at WWE Shop right now. Bliss goes on and says let me tell you one thing – Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair, she doesn’t care who wins at WWE SummerSlam because both better watch their backs. Bliss says mark my words… she is reclaiming her place at the top of the women’s division. Bliss walks off.

Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss with Lilly. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see officials backstage tending to Rey Mysterio. The Judgment Day walks up and Dominik Mysterio goes after them while officials try to get in between. Rhea Ripley comes from the other side and drops Rey with a sneak attack kick to his hurt arm. Ripley laughs at Rey and wishes him a happy 20th anniversary. Officials tend to Rey again. We go back to the ring and out comes Doudrop with Nikki A.S.H. Nikki grabs Lilly and taunts Bliss from the apron as the bell hits. Bliss knocks her off but turns around to a big crossbody from Doudrop for a 2 count.

Doudrop works Bliss over now, splashing her in the corner. Doudrop works on Bliss’ arm now. Bliss fights back from the mat but Doudrop rocks her. Doudrop with a vertical suplex for a 2 count now. Doudrop shows some frustration. Doudrop with a submission now as Nikki cheers her on.

Bliss fights up and out of the hold but Doudrop clotheslines her for a 2 count. Bliss turns it around and mounts some offense now. Bliss with several strikes while Doudrop is on her knees. Bliss with a knee strike to the face, then a double dropkick for a 2 count. Bliss shows some frustration now. Doudrop counters and rams Bliss back into the turnbuckles.

Doudrop charges but Bliss moves and Doudrop hits the ring post shoulder-first. Bliss goes to the top but Nikki shoves her off while the referee wasn’t looking. Doudrop scoops Bliss for a big slam but Bliss counters and turns it into the tornado DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Bliss backs up the ramp and stares at the ring while Nikki tends to Doudrop. Bliss stops and signs a fan sign.

– AJ Styles is backstage with Logan Paul now. AJ says he loves what Paul did out there, and no pun but it was phenomenal. AJ says if Paul needs anything around here, just say the word. AJ says he’s not necessarily saying he likes Paul, because he doesn’t know him that well, but he likes The Miz much less. AJ tells Paul to do everyone a favor and shut The Miz’s mouth at SummerSlam. They bump fists and AJ walks off. Paul heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Logan Paul and The Miz opened RAW with a brawl. We go back to the ring now and out comes Paul for the premiere of his WWE talk show, ImpaulsiveTV. Paul takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Madison Square Garden, saying this is crazy because his brother Jake Paul has a boxing match here next weekend. Fans boo the Jake mention.

Paul says but it’s not next weekend, it’s tonight and this is Monday Night RAW, and the debut of ImpaulsiveTV. He says it’s just like MizTV but people actually watch. Paul calls The Miz out and says he wants to finish what they started earlier. Miz isn’t coming out as Paul keeps taunting him. Paul says Miz is probably backstage watching with his tiny little prunes. The music finally hits and out comes Maryse. Maryse plugs tonight’s Miz & Mrs. season finale and says she doesn’t appreciate Paul talking bad about the show. Second, she warns Paul to never talk about her kids again, and most of all… Maryse is in the ring now. Maryse doesn’t appreciate Paul talking about her man’s genitals… Maryse stutters over the word “genitalia” and finally says package. Fans chant “tiny balls!” and Maryse says that’s not a thing. She tries to hush the crowd like her husband but fans just boo her.

Maryse goes on about the average size of testicles and Paul asks who cares about Miz’s testicles. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz. He says everyone cares about his testicles. Miz rants about how Paul owes him everything in regards to his WWE career. Miz says he taught Paul everything Paul knows, not everything Miz knows. Miz goes on about how Paul is getting the Grand Slam Champion Miz, the two-time WWE Champion Miz, and after they’re done, Paul will know why he’s awesome… Paul yells at him to shut up. Paul talks some trash and brings up the tiny balls again. Maryse slaps him. Paul congratulates Maryse and says she has bigger balls than her husband.

Miz and Maryse step away as Ciampa drops Paul with a sneak attack. Paul fights back and tackles Miz with right hands. The double team continues but Paul keeps trying to fight back. Miz drops Paul in the middle of the ring with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz talks some trash in Paul’s face as a minor “one more time!” chant starts. Miz stands tall with Ciampa as his music starts back up.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Street Profits now. He then welcomes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, then the special referee for their SummerSlam match – WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. Patrick brings up tonight’s six-man main event but The Profits interrupt and the two teams have words now. Jarrett stops them from getting physical and yells at both teams to shut up. Jarrett says if anyone gets out of line tonight, he will remember it at SummerSlam. Jarrett warns them to keep the peace tonight, then he walks off. The Usos and The Profits argue some more but stop when Jarrett comes walking back by. Jarrett keeps walking and they resume the taunting.

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ Styles is wrapping his entrance. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. Gable rants about how AJ and Ziggler aren’t a real tag team, and they can just watch how a real tag team does it now. Ziggler starts off with Gable and works him over.

Ziggler with a dropkick and a tag to AJ. Gable counters AJ and they run the ropes but AJ nails a big dropkick to send Gable to the floor for a breather. AJ launches himself over the top rope to the floor as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Otis levels AJ for a 2 count. We see how Otis flattened AJ at ringside during the break, then smashed him into the barrier. AJ and Otis go at it in the ring now. AJ dodges a move and tags Ziggler in. Ziggler attacks and knocks Gable off the apron. Ziggler works on Otis but Otis turns him inside out with a big back-fist.

Otis yells out and taunts Ziggler. Gable tags back in and launches Ziggler with a suplex. Gable with the rolling German suplex. Gable thanks the crowd but they boo him. Gable goes to the top for the moonsault but Ziggler moves, then superkicks him for 2 as Otis breaks the pin up.

AJ flies in from the apron but Otis catches him. Ziggler superkicks Otis. Otis drops his grasp on AJ but he’s still standing, stumbling around from the superkick. AJ knocks Otis to the floor, AJ with a pele kick. AJ and Gable tangle now. Ziggler comes from behind and drops Gable with the Zig Zag for the pin to win.

Winners: AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, AJ and Ziggler stand tall as Ziggler’s music hits. Otis quickly rushes in to attack but the winners retreat and recover at ringside.

– The announcers go over the card for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits

We go back to the ring for the main event and out first comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They’re accompanied by Paul Heyman. The Bloodline marches into the ring and they raise their titles in the air as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

