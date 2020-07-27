WWE Monday Night RAW Results 7/27/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package.

– We’re live on tape from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight’s line-up.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a mixed reaction as Mike Rome does the introduction. Tom sends us to a video package with highlights from last week’s Unsanctioned Match between Orton and Big Show.

Orton takes the mic and talks about his career and some of the groups he’s been a part of – Legacy, The Authority, Evolution. He talks about some of the greats the business has put out – WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock, among others. He goes on about how Rock and Austin can’t hold a candle to anything he’s done. Something is missing. He hasn’t been able to quite put his finger on it as of late but it hit him like a ton of bricks this morning. He knows what he needs and desires, and he desires to become WWE Champion. Again. That means he’s got to bring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre into the conversation but if they compare resumes, that would be a short conversation.

Orton goes on about how Drew’s made an impressive comeback from the “Chosen One” days but now Drew’s got a problem. And that problem is that Drew has what Orton wants. Orton has a habit of taking things from people he wants, in the biggest way possible, in the biggest environments possible. Orton announces that he wants a WWE Title shot at SummerSlam. The crowd of developmental talents pop. Orton says when he hits the RKO on Drew to take the title, Drew will never see it coming. Orton wraps his promo and makes his exit.

– The music immediately hits and out comes Nia Jax making her return, for the first time since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on June 15.

Jax marches to the ring. The crowd boos. Jax says she just heard Randy Orton Orton talk about waking up and knowing what he wants. She knows how it feels. She woke up this morning and wanted to become RAW Women’s Champion. Jax talks about how she was screwed by a certain referee last month. She says Charlotte Flair hasn’t been seen since. She mentions Asuka’s match with WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks later tonight but she wants to… the music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler to the ring.

Baszler marches to the ring and gets in Jax’s face with a mic. Baszler tells Jax nobody gives a damn what she wants. Jax pulls back and drops Baszler in the middle of the ring. Jax attacks and they brawl. Referees rush down to break the fight up. We go to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are in the ring – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They hype tonight’s Triple Threat with the winner going on to challenge for their titles at SummerSlam. The introduce The Viking Raiders first and here comes Erik and Ivar. Ford and Dawkins introduce Cedric Alexander and Ricochet next. They take shots at the next team before introducing them. Out come Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega.

Andrade and Garza hit the ring and attack The Viking Raiders, sending Erik and Ivar out to the floor. Garza snatches his pants off as things start to settle down with Ford and Dawkins joining the announcers for commentary. Cedric and Ricochet look on after Andrade and Garza go after them. Andrade and Garza go to ringside and taunt the champs after Garza’s pants are tossed at them. We go to commercial with The Profits having words at ringside with Andrade and Garza.

Back from the break and Cedric is going at it with Ivar. Ivar fights off Cedric’s speed and levels him. Ricochet comes in for some double teaming as Ivar takes enziguris. Erik tags in and the two teams face off. Vega has her clients at ringside looking on. The Vikings, Cedric and Ricochet turn their attention to Garza and Andrade now. Cedric and Ricochet double team Garza in the ring. The Vikings double team Andrade on the outside and he gets slammed by Ivar. Erik then slams Ivar on top of Andrade on the outside.

Cedric and Ricochet double team Andrade in the ring now. Andrade takes a snap suplex and a kick to the face off the double team. Ricochet ends up dropkicking Ivar out of the ring. Erik squares up with Ricochet but Andrade drops Erik from behind. Andrade holds Erik while Ricochet nails him now. Andrade and Ricochet double team Erik in the corner to some boos. Andrade with a running knee to Erik in the corner. Ricochet with a big knee of his own. Ricochet goes for the pin but Andrade stops him and they have words. Andrade tries to bait Ricochet and it almost backfires. Ivar unloads on Andrade now. Ivar with a big belly-to-belly suplex. More back and forth between the teams. Erik unloads on Garza now. Erik launches Garza with a suplex and then sends him into the corner with double knees. Erik and Ivar pose together in the middle of the ring for a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade and Garza have control of The Vikings. Ivar gets sent into the ringside barrier. Cedric comes but also gets sent into the Plexiglas. More back and forth now. Andrade with running double knees to Erik for a 2 count. Ricochet and Garza go at it now, trading shots in the middle of the ring. Ricochet gets the upperhand and hits a big springboard clothesline, then a Shooting Star Press for 2. Cedric comes in and Garza takes a superkick after superkicking Ricochet.

Ivar levels Cedric with a big kick. Andrade drops Ivar. Erik drops Andrade with a knee. Garza comes back with a knee of his own to Erik. Ivar goes to the top and hits a big splash to Erik, Ricochet and Alexander. Garza avoids the splash. Garza comes right back with the Wing Clipper on Ivar for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Andrade and Angel Garza

– After the match, Andrade, Garza and Vega celebrate as they have earned the SummerSlam shot. We go to replays. Ford and Dawkins look on and applaud the new #1 contenders. Andrade and Garza end up attacking The Profits, leaving them laid out in front of the announce table.

– Nia Jax is backstage talking to a referee. Back to commercial.

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

Back from the break and Nia Jax is out, as is Shayna Baszler. The bell rings and they start brawling.

Jax sends Baszler to the apron and then the floor. She follows and launches Baszler into the Plexiglas. The referee counts and ends up counting them both out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, Jax and Baszler continue brawling. Security tries to break it up but Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch on one of the guards. Jax shoves producer Pat Buck into Baszler and Jax drop him. Jax drops Baszler off the apron.

– Tom sends us to a video package on the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud.

– Seth Rollins and Murphy are backstage now. Rollins asks if Murphy is with him. Murphy wonders if Dominik Mysterio will show up tonight. Seth believes he will show up and goes on about the greater good. Rollins says the greater good will move forward and things will be different.

– Back from the break and we see WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry backstage talking with Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott.

– We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins takes the mic and says he should be happy about his Extreme Rules win over Rey Mysterio but he’s not. Why? Because Dominik Mysterio is here to confront him. This is becoming a recurring theme. Rollins says every time the greater good takes two steps forward, someone gets in his way and they have to take a step back. Rollins says it’s unfortunate how when this happens, someone always gets hurt. He recalls how Kevin Owens, Mysterio, and last week Aleister Black, got hurt. That’s not how he wants things to be, he doesn’t want to be the person who hurts others. That’s not who The Monday Night Messiah is. Rollins recalls how Dominik jumped him the last time he came to RAW and things got more violent than Rollins wanted. Tonight will be different.

Rollins goes on about how he doesn’t want Dominik to hide in the shadows and jump him, he wants no violence, he wants this to be the right way. He has a soft spot in his heart for the Mysterio family. Rollins goes on and asks Dominik to come to the ring to confront him face to face, man to man, so they can work this out. Rollins calls him to the ring and tells him don’t be afraid, come to Rollins’ ring and do this the right way. Dominik finally appears on the stage and Rollins encourages him to come to the ring.

Rollins keeps talking and says he wants to give Dominik the chance to get things off his chest. Rollins say’s he is here for Dominik. He goes on but Dominik charges, tackling Rollins. Dominik unloads but out comes Murphy with an attack from behind. Dominik ends up double teamed to the floor now. The beating continues and they launch Dominik into the barrier. The crowd boos but the attack continues while Dominik is down. They send Dominik into another barrier as Rollins yells at him, asking him what’s wrong. Rollins launches Dominik into the side of the announce table as the boos continue. Rollins yells some more and looks to put Dominik away but Aleister makes the save for a pop. Murphy and Rollins fight him. Black fights Murphy off but Rollins sends him into the barrier. They double team Black again and launch him into the Plexiglas. Murphy levels Black again at ringside. Rollins follows up with a Stomp.

Rollins looks at the steel ring steps and tells Murphy he knows what he has to do. Murphy hesitates. He asks Rollins if he has to be the one. Rollins yells at him about being for the greater good and being there for him. Rollins slaps Murphy and keeps hyping him up. Murphy finally takes Black over and sends his eye into the steps. Officials run over to check on Black. Rollins and Murphy are looking around ringside for Dominik now. Dominik suddenly attacks both of them with kendo stick shots. Dominik snaps and keeps swinging as they retreat to the stage. Fans cheer Dominik on as Rollins and Murphy recover at the top of the ramp.

– Mustafa Ali is backstage when R-Truth walks up. As usual, Truth is confused about something happening tonight. He says he’s got his eye on Ali and will get his WWE 24/7 Title back. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for another must see edition of The VIP Lounge. The Hurt business is in the ring – MVP, Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP gives a grand introduction and welcomes everyone, but the crowd boos. MVP has the WWE United States Title belt on display once again.

MVP says last week didn’t go as planned, but it’s OK because he had the chance to meet a young man, one who had been gone for 7 months or so. MVP wants to help this young man see the light. He introduces tonight’s guest and out comes Mustafa Ali. The music hits and out comes Ali. MVP welcomes him. This is the good life where good things happen when you make the right decisions, and bad things happen when you make bad decisions. Kind of like your friends Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Ali says he and his friends but The Hurt Business out of business last week. Ali is happy to be back, happy to be on RAW, happy he has the opportunity to climb the ladder, happy he has the opportunity to become a real champion. MVP wonders if he means a real champion like MVP is the real United States Champion. Of course he did. MVP says all those things can happen for Ali if he hangs with the right people. Ali says MVP may be able to brainwash these two meatheads, Benjamin and Lashley, but he thinks for himself and always has. MVP says Ali isn’t thinking too well right now. MVP reminds Ali he has to go up against the CEO of The Hurt Business tonight – Lashley. MVP goes on about how Apollo Crews once thought like Ali did but now he’s at home watching them have this conversation while on the couch at home. MVP says Ali can be a predator or chum in the water for predators. It’s his decision. Ali doesn’t care what the proposal is – he said no and the more he thinks of it… R-Truth suddenly attacks and knocks Shelton to the floor. Truth tumbles with him and covers for a 2 count. Truth retreats and we go to commercial.

Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and Mustafa Ali is in the ring with Bobby Lashley. MVP and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin watch from ringside.

We get some sizing up and taunting to start. MVP yells and taunts from ringside. Ali steps up to Lashley but gets shoved to the mat. Lashley turns his back and here comes Ali. Ali looks to mount offense but Lashley levels him. Ali gets sent into the corner again after Lashley overpowers. Lashley with a big running thrust in the corner.

Lashley shuts Ali down again and clubs him. The crowd tries to rally but Lashley lifts Ali high in the air, then drives him into the mat. Lashley shows of some to boos. Lashley keeps control and drops Ali with a big right hand. Lashley changes his mind on a suplex and shoves Ali in the corner by his throat instead. Lashley unloads as the boos get louder and the referee counts. Lashley lifts Ali high in a suplex and holds him in the air then drops him into a pin for a 2 count.

Akira Tozawa appears at ringside and tries to steal the WWE 24/7 Title from Benjamin. Shelton stays in it and then drops him. Benjamin launches Tozawa into the barrier. One of Tozawa’s ninjas attack but MVP drops him with a boot. Benjamin also drops a ninja. Another ninja changes his mind and runs away but Lashley runs over him at ringside. Lashley destroys the ninja on the floor again as the referee counts. Lashley celebrates with MVP and Benjamin. It looks like Lashley isn’t done punishing the ninja but Ali runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, knocking Lashley into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the beak and Lashley is in control. We see how Ali lost it during the break. MVP and Benjamin taunt Ali from ringside as Lashley uses the ropes. Ali tries to springboard up from the apron but Lashley knocks him out of the air and he lands hard on the floor. Lashley follows and launches Ali face-first into the ring post. Ali goes back down. Lashley launches Ali into the barrier. Lashley goes back in to reset the 10 count as MVP taunts Ali in his face.

Lashley goes out and brings Ali back in for a 2 count. Lashley with big strikes while Ali is down. Lashley ends up catching Ali in a big elevated Flatliner. Ali kicks out. More back and forth now. Ali lands on his feet from The Dominator. Ali with a boot to the face and a huge springboard DDT from the second rope. The crowd pops. Ali goes back to the top for the 450 but must roll through. They tangle some and Lashley locks in the Full Nelson. Ali taps out in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, the boos pick up as Lashley stands tall as the music hits. Benjamin and MVP join him to celebrate. We go to replays.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Dolph Ziggler now. He doesn’t care which stipulation Drew McIntyre might pick for their match tonight. Ziggler goes on and says Randy Orton will have to wait just a little longer because Ziggler will win tonight’s match with McIntyre and then go on to SummerSlam to challenge for the WWE Title.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title Match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

We go to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out first, followed by Sasha Banks. Banks is carrying Asuka’s RAW Women’s Title belt and the boos are getting louder. Banks says nobody likes a bully and nobody is a bigger bully than Stephanie McMahon. Banks says Stephanie made this match because she’s jealous of Banks. No jealous of us. Because we run the whole damn company. They make excuses for the controversial finish at Extreme Rules but the boos pick up. They go on with the taunting and trash talking until the music hits and out comes Asuka with Kairi Sane. Sane chases Bayley off to the back and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Rome. The title can change hands in this match by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference. Banks drops Asuka to start. Banks talks some trash but Asuka comes back with a dropkick. Asuka unloads in the corner now. Asuka takes Banks back down and kicks her in the back. Asuka with more kicks to the back. Asuka goes on and delivers a sliding kick to the face for a 2 count.

Asuka keeps control and takes Banks down into an armbar out of nowhere. Banks resists and tangles but Asuka keeps her down. Banks gets the bottom rope and then breaks the hold. Asuka charges in the corner but Banks moves. Banks ends up taking Asuka down with a shot to the leg to boos. They go at it again and Banks hits a Backstabber from the corner. Asuka kicks out at 2. Banks with a single-leg Crab now in the middle of the ring.

Banks ends up going to the floor while Asuka is down in the ring. Banks demands the title. The referee counts and orders her back in. Banks slides the tag team title belt in instead. The referee tosses it out but Banks runs in with the other belt off the distraction. She tries to get Asuka disqualified by tossing her the belt, but it doesn’t work. Asuka goes on and nails a big kick to the face. Banks goes down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Banks dropkicks the injured left leg out. Banks with a modified DDT focusing on the leg again. Banks with more focus on the ankle now. Asuka looks to fight free but Banks keeps control in the corner. Banks wraps Asuka’s leg around the bottom rope and pulls as the boos continue. Banks with more shots to the leg. Banks talks trash but Asuka hits her in the throat. Asuka fights and drops Banks with a knee.

Banks dodges a Hip Attack on the apron. Banks runs and slides, taking Asuka down. Banks keeps control and works Asuka out and back in. Banks with a Meteora for another close 2 count. Banks applies a single-leg Crab now. Banks ties Asuka up and pulls at her hair some. More back and forth now. Asuka gets an opening and hits a big strike in the middle of the ring. Asuka with the kneebar now. Asuka with an ankle lock. Banks counters out, launching Asuka into the corner. Banks with a Meteora in the corner. Banks shows off some and goes to the second rope. Banks wastes more time and leaps but Asuka catches her with both knees in mid-air. The referee counts as the crowd rallies.

They get up and trade big strikes while talking trash. Asuka unloads and mises the spinning back-fist. They tangle some more and Asuka launches Banks by her leg. Asuka follows up with the Hip Attack but Banks kicks out at 2. The crowd stays behind Asuka but she can’t put her away. Asuka takes Banks to the top and climbs up. They fight and Banks headbutts Asuka to the mat. Asuka with a big Frogsplash but Banks kicks out at 2. They’re both yelling out now. Banks applies the Bank Statement. Asuka eventually gets out and goes for an Asuka Lock but sends Banks over the top rope to the floor. Asuka comes out and they trade shots. Banks slams Asuka’s leg knee-first into the announce table. Banks returns to the ring as Asuka is down on the floor, clutching her leg.

Asuka crawls and makes it back in the ring right before the 10 count, just in time. Banks can’t believe it. She argues with the referee and gets down at Asuka’s face, talking trash. Asuka counters and rolls Banks for a close 2 count. Banks goes right into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Asuka tries to get free but it’s tightened. Asuka ends up getting free and hitting a big dropkick. We see SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley brawling backstage with Kairi Sane. The fight is shown on the big screen, distracting Asuka and Banks. The brawl goes all over backstage, back and forth between the two. Asuka tries to focus as she hits a German suplex on Banks. We see Bayley dominating Sane on the big screen now. Asuka takes Banks to the mat and grounds her but she’s distracted by the beatdown on the big screen. Bayley talks some trash and dominates Sane now, against a bay door.

Bayley continues the trash talking and beats on Sane as Sane screams out, calling for Asuka’s help. Asuka is torn between finishing Banks off and rushing to the back to save her friend. Sane finally goes with helping her friend. She runs to the back and the referee counts to 10 for the title change.

Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks celebrates as her music hits. Bayley runs down and The Golden Role Models now have all the gold. Asuka finally reaches Sane backstage. Banks and Bayley continue their celebration.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with the title change. The announcers promise an update on Kairi Sane’s health to come. Asuka is coming out of the trainer’s room now. Sarah Schreiber asks her for an update on Sane. Asuka is furious as she just screams out.

regis

Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes Murphy. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

Back and forth to start. Humberto unloads with big chops to take control. They run the ropes and Carrillo flies off the ropes with a back elbow. Carrillo beats Murphy down in the corner and stomps away as the referee warns him. Murphy counters and sends Carrillo to the apron. Carrillo fights back in and hits a big springboard kick from the second rope, sending Murphy to the floor. Carrillo runs and hits a suicide dive, sending Murphy back into the barrier.

Carrillo slams Murphy’s face into the apron. Carrillo brings it back in and goes to the top but Murphy cuts him off. Carrillo shoves him away. Murphy comes back and shoves Carrillo from the top to the floor. Carrillo lands hard as the referee counts. The crowd rallies for Carrillo. Murphy sends Carrillo into the barrier and brings it back in. Carrillo with a big kick for a 2 count. Murphy keeps control and grounds Carrillo in the middle of the ring now.

Carrillo fights up and rams Murphy back into the corner. Carrillo with a big boot to the chest in the corner. Murphy runs into a strike and goes down near the corner. Carrillo climbs up but Murphy drops him from behind, then brings him back to the mat. Murphy runs into a superkick and they both go down.

Carrillo and Murphy fight up from their knee as the crowd rallies. They trade big strikes now. Murphy gets the upperhand. Carrillo misses a kick but comes right back with a big kick to the face to drop Murphy. Carrillo charges in the corner but gets sent to the apron. Carrillo drops Murphy with a kick from the apron. Carrillo climbs up and hits the missile dropkick to the back of the head. Carrillo covers for a close 2 count. Carrillo ends up top again but Murphy rolls to the floor. More back and forth between the two. Carrillo with a big bicycle kick. Carrillo with more offense now. Carrillo with a big elbow. Carrillo flies into a leaping knee from Murphy, right into Murphy’s Law for the pin to win.

Winner: Murphy

– After the match, Murphy stands tall as his music hits and we get replays.

– We get a video package on Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Drew is shown backstage talking to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Back to commercial.

Extreme Rules Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out first. Drew takes the mic and first wants to address the earlier comments from Randy Orton. Drew accepts the challenge and makes their title match official for SummerSlam. Drew admits Orton is a threat to his title right now but he hopes Orton underestimates him as the underdog. Drew begs Orton to underestimate him because Brock Lesnar did the same thing and got his ass kicked at WrestleMania 36 in just minutes. RKO Outta nowhere? Drew says Orton will definitely see the Claymore coming. Dolph Ziggler interrupts and makes his way out. They have words on the mic and Drew reveals that this stipulation will be Extreme Rules, but for both of them. Drew drops Ziggler to the mat and stands over him. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re brawling to the floor. Ziggler sends Drew into the ring post, the barrier and apron a few times. Drew blocks a shot into the ring post and unloads on Drew. Drew sends Ziggler face-first into the ring post now. McIntyre lifts Drew and launches him into the Plexiglas barrier now, shattering it for a pop.

Drew grabs a kendo stick as the crowd cheers him on. Drew beats Ziggler with the stick while he’s down. Drew keeps control and brings it back in. Drew starts tossing steel chairs into the ring now. It looks like one hit Dolph. Drew brings a table in the ring now. Drew lifts Ziggler up and drops him with ease. Drew leans a table in the corner now, then stomps on Ziggler’s hand to stop him from grabbing a chair. Drew with a chair shot over the back. Ziggler ends up hitting a low blow to block a chair shot. The crowd boos and Drew goes down.

Ziggler rocks Drew with a kendo stick shot at ringside now. Dolph chokes Drew with the stick as the boos get louder. Drew with a kendo shot to the left knee. The brawl goes back to the floor as Drew fights back. Back and forth now as the crowd rallies. Ziggler leaps from the apron but Drew catches him. Drew charges into the barrier and they both go crashing through it. They land hard as the crowd pops and officials check on them. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is stumbling around. Drew brings it back in but Ziggler with a cheap shot. Ziggler kicks Drew but Drew comes back with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, and another. Drew goes to the top and nails a clothesline for another pop. More back and forth now with Drew in control. Drew has a Futureshock DDT blocked. Ziggler hits the Fame-asser. Ziggler goes to the top but Drew cuts him off. Drew with strikes in the corner. They tangle some but Drew remains in control. Drew hits a huge superplex for a pop. Drew ends up going for the Claymore but Ziggler avoids it and delivers a Zig Zag out of nowhere. McIntyre still kicks out at 2. Ziggler looks to use a steel chair but McIntyre counters and levels him with a big Claymore, which sends Ziggler through the leaning table in the corner. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Ziggler rolls to the floor and Drew stands tall with the WWE Title as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back and Drew is raising the WWE Title as the music continues. Randy Orton suddenly attacks from behind with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton kneels down and takes a look at the belt as his music starts up. Orton grabs the title and raises it over Drew as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.