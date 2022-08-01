– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The crowd is already fired up.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Becky Lynch as Mike Rome does the introduction. Lynch comes out with her arm in a sling. We see a video package of highlights from Lynch’s SummerSlam loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. We also see their post-match embrace, then the returns of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, and their face-off with Lynch and Belair.

Fans chant “Becky!” now. She welcomes Houston to the Big Time and they pop again. Lynch says she gives it her all in everything she does, and she’s talked about hitting rock bottom and losing her way when she lost her title before, but she’s happy to say she found who she was at SummerSlam, and it’s not with the fancy clothes or the constant need of validation or glory, it’s in the persistence, the relentless performance, owning every mistake she’s ever made, the pursuit to being better than she was yesterday. And so when she separated her should on Saturday night, she had two choices – give up or give it everything she had, and so she grit her teeth and fought through 20 of the most painful minutes of her career, it wasn’t as painful as the realization that she’d become separated from reality.

Lynch goes on about creating the best women’s division ever, for the women who work hard each week, so when the referee counted 3, she knew she gave her best, but it wasn’t enough that night. She knows she is not defined by any match, she defines the match, and she is not defined by any title, she defines the title, and she will not be defined by any man, she defines The Man. She says we start a new era, a new comeback story, and it starts now. But she wants to give thanks to the woman who has pushed her every week for the last year. Lynch calls Belair to the ring.

Belair comes to the ring to a pop. She stops on the apron and fans cheer her on, and chant “EST!” now. Belair enters and declares Lynch to be The Man. They hug in the middle of the ring. Lynch tells Belair to hold it down, and she will see her soon. Lynch drops the mic and exits the ring as fans chant her name. Belair knows people question how she has respect for Lynch, and Belair hasn’t forgotten how Lynch did what she did, but she has never wanted to be handed anything, and the title is only worth the amount of work she’s willing to put in, and Lynch made her work for it.

Belair goes on about the mutual respect and says it means something. She goes on about how she won’t be caught slipping until the camera suddenly cuts backstage to Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. They are standing over a hurt Lynch, who has been attacked with a steel chair. Belair rushes to the back from the ring as Bayley, Sky and Kai retreat. Belair and officials check on Lynch to end the segment.

– The announcers hype tonight’s RAW. We go to a video package on the legacy of the WWE United States Title, narrated by WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring as tonight’s commercial-free first hour of RAW continues and out comes AJ Styles. The winner of this Triple Threat will advance to a singles match against tonight’s second Triple Threat winner, to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Out next comes Mustafa Ali, followed by The Miz. We see highlights from Logan Paul’s win over Miz at SummerSlam.

We see Paul’s new Twitter video. He says he wants more of WWE. He says what happened at SummerSlam was the coolest thing he’s ever done, he’s addicted, and might’ve found his calling. Paul has called WWE executives to let them know he wants it all. Paul goes on and says he doesn’t know when or where it will be but it will be history making when he returns to the ring. Miz is in the ring with his ribs taped up and he’s not happy with the Paul video. The bell rings and AJ charges Miz, forcing him to retreat to the floor. Ali drops AJ. Miz goes for Ali from the apron but it back-fires. AJ dropkicks Miz into the announce table. Miz prevents AJ from hitting a Styles Clash on Ali, then pulls him out into the announce table.

Miz shows off but Ali flies out and takes him down. Ali brings Miz back in and they tangle until Miz sends Ali face-first into the turnbuckles. AJ with chops to Miz now. Fans chant for AJ but Miz drops him into the corner. Miz keeps control of AJ and yells at the crowd for the Logan Paul chants. Miz with a 2 count on AJ. AJ comes right back with a right hand. AJ kicks Miz in the corner but Miz launches him into the corner. Miz knocks AJ off the top. Ali runs in and tangles with Miz on the top now. AJ counters and slams Ali on his face. Miz comes off the top and nails a big boot to AJ, then a DDT to Ali for a close 2 count.

Miz with It Kicks to AJ while he’s on his knees now. AJ blocks a roundhouse kick and drops Miz with an enziguri. AJ and Ali unload on each other now. AJ drops Ali with a big slap. More back and forth now. AJ dropkicks Miz off the apron to the floor. Ali and AJ trade more offense now. Ali drops both opponents at once. Ali goes to the top for a 450 but he has to roll through. AJ catches him with Ushigoroshi, then drops Miz with a pele kick. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. AJ goes to the apron and goes to springboard in but Miz pulls him to the floor. AJ works Miz over and sends him ribs-first into the announce table. Ali comes flying out of the ring to take AJ down on the floor with a huge tornado DDT.

Ali slowly brings Miz back in but Miz catches him with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz is slow to capitalize and Ali kicks out at 2. Miz with strikes to Ali in the corner. Ali superkicks him. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 but he goes right into a waiting Styles Clash for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. AJ will face Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler or Chad Gable to determine the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title.

– We see what happened earlier to Becky Lynch backstage. Becky is in the trainer’s room now, recalling what she remembers. She is asking for some ice. We cut backstage to Sarah Schreiber, who is with Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Schreiber asks why they attacked Lynch earlier. Bayley says this isn’t about Lynch or RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, this is about us, and you will see soon enough. They walk off and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos come walking in the door. The two teams nod at each other and share looks. Sarah asks The Usos about tonight’s main event title defense against The Mysterios. They say they are 100% and SummerSlam was business as usual for The Bloodline and tonight they will beat The Mysterios again, because… they are the 2s, and we are the 1s.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. We see recent happenings between Rollins and Riddle, including the angle at SummerSlam. Rollins takes the mic now and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins.

Rollins laughs about not having to hear from that idiot Riddle. He says it took a lot of guts to show up at SummerSlam and call Rollins out, but there’s a thin line between gutsy and stupid, and Riddle has crossed the stupid line more than Rollins can count. Rollins says there’s a silver lining – Riddle has wanted so much to be like his best bro Randy Orton and now he is on the shelf with a career-threatening injury like Orton. Rollins laughs and fans boo. Rollins says now he can turn his attention to Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Rollins doesn’t care if they’re good friends with Riddle. Rollins keeps talking trash to the crowd and taunts The Street Profits for losing to The Usos again. He says they suck so much as a tag team they should break up. Dawkins brings up how they defeated Rollins to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. Ford brings up how Cody Rhodes beat Rollins while injured. Rollins tells them to shut up again. Rollins says he’d love to go and fight them but there’s only one of him. Rollins tells them to split up and find their ways back to him, then they can go at it one-on-one. Dawkins asks the crowd if they want to see Rollins face one of them. Dawkins says they’re going to play Paper, Rock, Scissors. Ford says this is the only time we will see them separated. Dawkins loves Ford. Ford wins and charges down the ramp with a referee. He puts on the brakes and out comes Rollins.

Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford

Seth Rollins rushes back in but Montez Ford levels him back to the floor as the bell rings. They fight at ringside and Rollins brings it back in but Ford puts him down for a 2 count.

Ford goes to the top but Rollins retreats to the floor to boos. Ford follows but Rollins tries for a Pedigree on the floor. Ford back-drops Rollins on the floor. They return to the ring and Rollins cuts Ford off, then slams him over the top rope, then kicks him to the floor. Rollins sends Ford ribs-first into the ring post. He returns to the ring as the referee counts.

Ford makes it right back in before the 10 count but Rollins stays on him. Rollins chops Ford around the ring but Ford fights out of the corner with chops of his own. Rollins turns it back around and nails a big Gutbuster for a 2 count. Rollins grounds Ford from behind on the mat now. Ford fights Rollins off with back elbows on their feet now but Rollins counters and nails a back suplex.

Rollins smacks Ford around and talks some trash. Rollins tries to suplex Ford in from the apron but Ford rocks him, then nails a big top rope crossbody for a 2 count. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ford rocks Rollins, then nails a running clothesline. Ford unloads with offense now, then slams Rollins back on his head. Ford gets hyped up and hits the standing moonsault for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Ford with a big Blockbuster for another close 2 count.

Ford shows some frustration now but he drops Rollins again and slowly goes to the top. Rollins drops Ford with an enziguri and rolls him for 2. Ford escapes but walks into a superkick. Rollins covers for 2. Rollins is all smiles as he prepares for the Stop. Ford dodges it and they tangle. Rollins with a big roaring elbow. Ford prevents the Buckle Bomb, then hits a big tornado DDT from the second rope. Rollins still kicks out at 2.

More back and forth between the two. Ford goes to the top but Rollins cuts him off. Rollins with a big Buckle Bomb across the ring, then right into a Falcon Arrow. Ford still kicks out and Rollins can’t believe it. A crazed Rollins goes to the top now, calling Ford a bitch and then going for the Frogsplash. Rollins misses as Ford moves. Fans pop as Ford goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Rollins gets his knees up and Ford lands hard. Rollins follows up with the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins celebrates as the music hits. He goes to attack Ford again but Angelo Dawkins runs down to make the save, forcing Rollins to retreat.

– We see a video package of highlights from the SummerSlam main event. Graves says we will have exclusive post-SummerSlam footage later on. The announcers hype Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle. They also go over some mainstream media coverage of SummerSlam.

Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss with Lilly. Out next comes Asuka.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Asuka rocks Bliss with a forearm to the jaw. More back and forth now. Bliss with another close 2 count. Bliss with knee strikes while Asuka is down. Bliss rocks Asuka with a knee for a 2 count. Bliss grounds Asuka with a headlock now. Asuka fights up and out but Bliss drops her, then nails a double knees but misses the moonsault.

Asuka follows up with a sliding kick for a 2 count. Asuka with big strikes and a suplex, dropping Bliss on her head. Asuka with a corner Hip Attack. Bliss gets dropped into Asuka’s neck. Asuka keeps control until Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky rush the ring and the referee calls the match.

– After the bell, Bliss is triple teamed while Asuka waits in the corner. Asuka is attacked now. Sky goes to the top for a moonsault with a steel chair onto Asuka, but Bianca Belair rushes down and the heels retreat through the crowd. Belair takes the mic and says she doesn’t care which one it is, but she wants a match with one of the heels tonight. Belair tends to Bliss and Asuka as we go to commercial.

