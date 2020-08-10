WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/10/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Legend Kamala, who passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday. We cut to the standard RAW intro video.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW on the USA Network as the crowd of developmental trainees cheers. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Samoa Joe is with a microphone. He hypes up this SummerSlam contract signing between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Joe says this contract signing is a bit different because one of the competitors will be signing a contract that also makes him a WWE Superstar. Joe goes on and introduces Rollins first. Out he comes with Murphy. Byron says Joe must avoid a physical confrontation with Rollins tonight if he wants to keep his job, because Joe is not medically cleared to compete.

Dominik Mysterio is out next and he’s carrying a kendo stick. Rollins isn’t happy with this. Joe takes the stick and jokes that this will be safer with him. Joe and Rollins have words now. Rollins disagrees with Joe and rants about how he’s given Dominik, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black options but they all made the wrong choice, and that may go for Joe if he’s not careful. Rollins goes on about how he’s made sacrifices for the greater good. He wonders when this will finally be enough. Dominik says it’s never going to be enough. Dominik says Rollins makes excuses for the ungodly things he does. He says Rey and Aleister aren’t the same. Rollins uses the greater good as an excuse but the greater good he fights for is for himself, Dominik says. Rollins says Dominik is so ungrateful.

Rollins says Dominik is here about to live his dream as a WWE Superstar and doesn’t even realize it’s all because of Rollins. Rollins says he should be thanked. Dominik says Rollins is right – this was his dream but now his dream is to kick Rollins’s ass at SummerSlam. Rollins laughs but Dominik stares him down. Rollins says we all know Dominik wouldn’t last seconds in a standard wrestling match with him. Rollins says he’s the best wrestler of his generation, so he’s going to do Dominik a favor. Since Dominik seems handy with the kendo stick, Dominik can bring that or any other tool in the toolbox to SummerSlam. Rollins wants there to be no excuse for Dominik or his family when Rollins ends his career. They both sign the contract. Dominik also signs the contract making him a WWE Superstar.

Rollins congratulates Dominik and calls for a round of applause for the newest WWE Superstar. Now get the hell out of my ring. Rollins has a match with Humberto Carrillo next. He tells Dominik to grab a seat and take notes for what he’s forcing Rollins to do in two weeks at SummerSlam. The music hits and out comes Carrillo.

Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo makes his way out and greets Dominik at ringside. Seth Rollins gets ready as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has control of Carrillo. Mysterio watches from ringside with the kendo stick. Carrillo fights free and mounts offense for a pop. Rollins goes to the floor for a breather. Carrillo stays on top of him and beats him around. Rollins sends Carrillo into the Plexiglas barrier. Rollins returns to the ring as Murphy tries to attack Carrillo but Mysterio makes the save.

Carrillo and Rollins go back at it in the ring now. Carrillo dodges a shot and levels Rollins with a kick to the head. Rollins crotches Carrillo on the top and climbs up for the belly-to-back suplex. Carrillo knocks him to the mat. Murphy gets on the apron for a distraction.

Mysterio knocks him off the apron with the kendo stick. Rollins catches Carrillo on the way down and then superkicks him. Rollins comes back with a powerbomb and a Stomp. Rollins covers for the pin while staring Mysterio down.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Murphy attacks Mysterio at ringside and stomps away. Murphy rolls Mysterio in the ring and they double team him to boos. Mysterio avoids a Stomp and they keep fighting but Rollins and Murphy get the upperhand again. Murphy brings the kendo stick in the ring and unloads on Mysterio with it. Murphy rips Dominik’s shirt off and Rollins continues the kendo stick shots. Rollins traps Dominik in the ropes and continues the beating, while taunting Rey Mysterio in the camera. Murphy also delivers shots to Dominik’s back from the floor. The beating continues and we go to commercial with Rollins looking on from the stage with Murphy.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation.

– We get a video package on the recent attacks by RETRIBUTION.

Andrade vs. Angelo Dawkins

We go back to the ring and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. Vega takes the mic and dismisses the idea that she had RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford poisoned last week. She says she had nothing to do with it. She asks what kind of manager would she be if she ruined the title shot for her clients at SummerSlam. Vega says Bianca Belair could learn a lot from her. Vega goes on and says she had nothing to do with the poisoning, but she will have everything to do with the title change at SummerSlam. The music hits next and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. Dawkins walks to the ring and the lights go out, which could be a sign of RETRIBUTION. Back to commercial as Dawkins does his entrance.

Back from the break and Tom shows us footage of Big Show in Netflix’s new “Game On: A Comedy Crossover” show. We go back to the ring and they’re going at it. Back and forth to start for several minutes. Dawkins mounts offense and launches Andrade across the ring with an overhead suplex. Dawkins misses in the corner and Andrade beats him down. Andrade with the running knees to the face. Dawkins still kicks out at 2.

Andrade goes to the top but Dawkins catches him in mid-air on the way down with a big right hand. Dawkins covers but Vega gets on the apron and distracts the referee, spoiling the pin. Bianca Belair appears at ringside and pulls Vega off the apron to the floor.

There’s chaos now as Andrade charges but Dawkins catches him with the Cash Out, driving him into the mat. Dawkins covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

– After the bell, Garza checks on Vega while Belair yells at him. Belair brings Vega into the ring but Vega retreats back to the floor. Belair stands tall in the ring and taunts Vega as we go back to commercial.

Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair

Back from the break and Bianca Belair is in control of Zelina Vega. Vega jumps on her back but Belair resists and sends her flying to the mat.

Vega begs Belair to back off. Belair shows off some and they have words. Belair grabs Vega’s hair to keep her from retreating. Vega with a shot to the gut and a Crucifix attempt but it’s blocked. Vega counters again and applies a Triangle choke. Belair powers up but Vega tries to roll her into a pin. Belair overpowers again and slams Vega on her face. Belair talks more trash to Vega and tells her to get up.

Belair takes Vega to the corner and unloads with kicks and punches, beating her down as the referee warns her. Belair goes back to unloading and the referee gets in between them. Vega with a cheap shot to the eye during the chaos. Vega with a takedown for a 2 count as Andrade and Angel Garza cheer her on from ringside. Vega keeps control and stuns Belair in the corner, dropping her again. Vega charges with double knee to the face for a close 2 cunt.

Vega keeps Belair down now and talks some trash as Angelo Dawkins encourages Belair from ringside. Vega fights the KOD attempt off. Belair with an elbow. Vega counters and sends Belair flying face-first into the middle rope. Vega leaps from the second rope for a crossbody but Belair catches her in mid-air. Belair tosses Vega into the air and drives her into the mat for a pop. Belair finally mounts more offense and tosses Vega by her hair. Belair charges in the corner but hits the ring post head-first as Vega moves out of the way.

Vega works Belair over and mounts her in the corner while talking some trash, yelling that she didn’t do the poisoning. Belair counters coming out of the corner with a powerbomb. Belair then drops Vega face-first into the top turnbuckle. Belair drops Vega in the middle of the ring with the KOD, covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall in the middle of the ring as we get replays. Charly Caruso interviews Belair and Dawkins in the ring, asking about evidence on the poisoning. Belair brags on beating Vega and won’t give an update on Montez Ford’s condition. Dawkins says they are The Street Profits and SummerSlam is two weeks away… there’s no way Ford is missing the biggest party of the summer. Dawkins says they’re bringing the ruckus and the red cups, and they want the smoke. Vega, Andrade and Garza taunt Dawkins and Vega from the stage.

– We see how Apollo Crews retained the WWE United States Title over MVP last week. MVP is shown backstage now with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. He will be hosting a special investigative edition of The VIP Lounge tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP says this is a very different VIP Lounge because he’s not in the mood to pop bottles. He and his colleagues would rather pop knees and ligaments.

MVP goes on about how there really is a conspiracy in WWE. He goes on about how he’s a world class competitor and how is he supposed to win titles in these unsafe working conditions. He blames last week’s lighting issues on WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. MVP says the lights beat him last week, not Crews. MVP wonders where Crews is. He goes on and out comes Crews as the music hits. Crews dismisses MVP’s complaints and brags about walking around with this expensive title MVP had created. MVP says all Crews does is make bad decisions. Crews says he’s allowed to make bad decisions because he’s a baaad man.

They continue trading shots on the mic. Crews, standing outside of the ring on the floor, goes on and says the only lights going out at SummerSlam will be MVP’s. MVP orders Lashley and Benjamin to hit the floor and attack. Crews immediately runs in the ring and sends MVP out with Lashley and Benjamin. Crews picks up the VIP Lounge couch and tosses it out onto The Hurt Business. We go to commercial.

Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway. We get a blocked powerbomb early on as they size each other up again and go at it. Shelton Benjamin with a big dropkick on WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and another.

Crews comes right back with a suplex for a 2 count as MVP and Bobby Lashley look on. Benjamin comes right back with a big powerbomb for a close 2 count, and another. Benjamin keeps control and sends Crews to the floor, where MVP and Lashley talk down to him. The referee counts but Benjamin brings Crews back in. Benjamin chokes Crews with the middle rope. Benjamin beats Crews around the ring some more. Crews explodes out of nowhere and takes Benjamin down with a crossbody.

The crowd rallies as Crews comes back with a kick to the back of the neck, sending Benjamin back down. Crews counters offense and rams Benjamin to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Crews keeps the attack going. Benjamin blocks the toss powerbomb but Crews catches Benjamin with a powerslam. Crews with the standing moonsault for a 2 count. Lashley tries to interfere from the floor but Crews kicks him away. Benjamin takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Crews up for the pin to win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

– After the match, Lashley immediately hits the ring and goes for the Full Nelson but MVP calls him off. MVP says he needs Crews’ health at SummerSlam so he can take the title from him. MVP tells Crews that he’s looking out for him. Crews responds with a big kick to the head, dropping MVP. Crews immediately retreats with his title as the music hits.

– Tom has some breaking news. He shows us footage from moments ago with RETRIBUTION throwing two cinderblocks through a front window of the WWE Performance Center. They were confronted by a security guard before that but they yelled at him and told him to go. Back to commercial.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with the returning Mickie James. Mickie says she’s happy to be back and lead the locker room, but if the girls think she doesn’t have gold on her mind, they’re sadly mistaken. Lana and Natalya walk up to interrupt, laughing at Mickie. Mickie ends up insulting them both and walking off. Lana and Natalya, who are dressed alike, both say Mickie was so rude.

– Tom leads us to a video package on last week’s RAW Underground debut.

– Ivar is backstage with Demi Burnett of The Bachelor. Erik, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet walk up, looking for Ivar to get ready for their match. Demi says it’s her fault because they were talking. She thinks Ivar is cute, but Erik… not so much. Demi walks off and the others laugh at Erik. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa and His Ninjas

Back from the break and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet are waiting for them. WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa is also out with several of his ninjas.

The babyfaces start off destroying the ninjas with ease. This goes on for a few minutes as The Vikings, Cedric and Ricochet dominate the action. Tozawa looks to go grab his title and retreat as the squash continues. The Vikings finish off one of the ninjas with The Viking Experience, and cover for the pin to win.

Winners: Erik, Ivar, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

– After the bell, one of the ninjas escorts Tozawa to the ramp to safety. We see the ninja waving for a referee from the back it appears. A referee comes to the ramp as the ninja rolls Tozawa up to win the WWE 24/7 Title. The ninja removes his mask and it’s R-Truth, who is now a 38-time champion. Truth runs away with the title as his music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, asking about last week’s comments on Randy Orton and if he will have an eye on Orton’s match tonight. Drew says he wouldn’t say something if he didn’t mean it. He goes on about Orton taking out other people for self preservation, to make sure he’s on top of WWE for many years to come. He took the torch from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley years ago. Drew promises to rip that torch from Orton’s hand at SummerSlam, kick him in the head as hard as he possibly can. Drew says Orton will realize that “Evolution” just passed him by. Drew goes to walk off but Caruso asks what happens if Kevin Owens happens to rip the torch from Orton tonight. Drew says if that’s the case, he and Owens will be having a long talk about the future of RAW. Back to commercial.

Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and out comes Liv Morgan with Ruby Riott. We see what happened with The IIconics last Monday night. Out next are The IIconics – Peyton Royce with Billie Kay. The IIconics take the mic and start running Liv and Riott down, taking shots and bragging about how they’ve been shaping their iconic futures.

Liv goes to work to start the match but Royce shuts her down and sends her to the floor. Royce follows and rocks Liv. Liv blocks a shot into the apron. Liv unloads now, slamming Royce’s face into the apron as the referee counts. Liv brings it back in but runs right into a spin kick from Royce for boos. Royce beats on Liv while she’s down now.

Liv counters a shot and rolls Royce for 2. They both collide and go down in the middle of the ring as the crowd rallies. Kay ends up getting on the apron but Ruby gets her off. The referee sees Riott and this leads to a distraction to Liv. Royce takes advantage of the distraction and ends up hitting the Déjà Vu for the pin to win.

Winner: Peyton Royce

– After the match, The IIconics celebrate and leave as the music hits. Riott joins Liv in the ring and it looks like there’s some tension between them still.

– Shane McMahon approaches his giant security guard in the back, who is WWE Performance Center trainee Jordan Omogbehin. They are ready for tonight’s RAW Underground fights, which Shane tells the camera is up next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shane McMahon is hosting another RAW Underground segment. The first fight is already going on as Cal Bloom goes at it with Riddick Moss. They brawl off the platform and over into some steel leaning against the wall. They fight back to the ring as Shane works the mic. There are men and women surrounding the platform again tonight. Moss ends up going for Bloom’s eye and then dropping him with a big right hand. Shane and the referee call it, and Shane hops up on the ring to talk things up. Moss yells out and celebrates the win. Shane wonders what will happen next.

Asuka vs. Bayley

We go back to the ring and out comes Asuka. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Asuka will earn a SummerSlam title shot from Banks if she can win this match.

The bell rings and Asuka immediately attacks Bayley. Asuka with a Hip Attack and more aggressive offense early on for a close 2 count. Asuka stays on top of Bayley. Bayley escapes to the floor for a breather. Asuka follows and Bayley gets leveled again. Asuka beats on Bayley and brings it back in the ring as Banks looks on. Asuka goes to the top but Bayley cuts her off and drives her into the mat face-first for a close 2 count.

Bayley works Asuka around the ring and nails a suplex for another 2 count. Bayley drops Asuka again for another quick pin attempt as the crowd rallies. Bayley grounds Asuka as the lights start flickering in the arena. Bayley keeps Asuka down, talking trash about Kairi Sane being gone and trying to get the pin. Banks cheers her on. Bayley kicks Asuka around and taunts her but Asuka keeps getting back up.

Asuka charges and backslides Bayley for a 2 count. They tangle and Asuka nails a kick to the face. The lights are flickering again while both competitors are down. Asuka starts mounting more offense and hits a Hip Attack for 2. Bayley ends up turning it around and sending Asuka into the ropes. Asuka dodges a knee attack in the corner, getting Bayley stuck upside down. Asuka unloads for another 2 count. We go to commercial as Bayley rolls to the floor for a breather and Banks yells at her to get up.

Back from the break and Asuka nails a missile dropkick for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Bayley drops Asuka into a knee bar due to a quick distraction from Banks. Asuka finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Bayley drops Asuka’s ankle with a DDT and covers for a 2 count.

Bayley focuses on Asuka’s leg now while Banks cheers her on. Bayley stomps on Asuka right in front of Banks as Banks taunts her. Banks ends up getting a cheap shot in on Asuka’s leg while the referee isn’t looking. Bayley covers for another 2 count. Bayley unloads on Asuka in the corner now. Bayley misses a kick and Asuka rolls her up. Asuka drops Bayley into the Asuka Lock.

Bayley struggles and gets out. Asuka takes her right into an armbar as Banks looks on. Bayley turns that into a 2 count. Asuka charges for the double knees but Bayley counters and rolls Asuka into an Indian Deathlock. Asuka finally breaks it and turns it into an ankle lock. Bayley keeps trying but Asuka tightens the hold. Bayley powers up but Asuka takes her down into a pin instead. Bayley kicks out at 2. Asuka catches Bayley with the double knees now but Bayley still kicks out. Banks looks concerned as the crowd rallies again.

Asuka and Bayley fight to their feet. The spinning back fist is blocked. Asuka comes right back with a big knee to the face. Bayley cries out for Banks. Asuka takes Bayley to the top but Bayley knocks her to the mat. Bayley leaps and nails the flying elbow but Asuka kicks out just in time. Bayley rocks Asuka into the corner with a spinning back-fist, using Asuka’s move. Bayley capitalizes with a big Buckle Bomb into the corner. Bayley mocks Sane’s walk but it backfires as Asuka drops her into the Asuka Lock. Bayley taps out.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Sasha Banks for SummerSlam: Asuka

– After the match, Banks hits the ring as Asuka goes out and recovers on the outside. We go to replays. Asuka celebrates her title shot as the two sides stare each other down.

– Shane McMahon welcomes us back to RAW Underground. Arturo Ruas is on the platform now. Shane talks up Arturo’s amateur background. The other fighter charges but Ruas easily sends him to the floor. He charges again but Ruas fights him off and slams him. Ruas pounds the other fighter and keeps him down. They’re told to get back up and fight after Ruas dominates. Ruas ends up slamming the other fighter on his head, getting the win. Shane raises his arm as the referee checks on the losing fighter. Shane asks if anyone wants to take Ruas on. He says we’ll see what comes up next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shane is in the ring with the big man from last week, Dabba-Kato. He destroys another fighter and wins after grabbing a fistful of jewels from below the belt. Shayna Baszler is seen at ringside, staring Kato down. Shane gets in between them to stop the tension. Baszler gets on the platform and Shane wonders who will step up to fight her. Baszler targets a female fighter at ringside before she can come in. Baszler attacks and brings her in, destroying her. Another woman enters and attacks from behind but Baszler fights her off. Emily Andzulis attacks next and they tangle but Baszler puts her down with a submission. All three competitors attack Baszler at once but she takes them all out with ease. Baszler makes Emily tap out to get the win. Shane tells us to check back next week to see what will happen on RAW Underground.

– The camera cuts back to the parking lot as we see RETRIBUTION with a car that has been turned over, and possibly lit on fire or just smoking. They jump around on the car, yell and scream, then run off. Tom can’t understand what RETRIBUTION wants.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk tonight are Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair. We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens comes out. He’s all business, staring Orton down. The bell rings and they lock up. Orton takes it to the corner and they tangle. Orton drops Owens with a shoulder first. Orton runs again but Owens drops him. Orton joins The Nature Boy on the floor for a breather as Owens talks trash to Flair.

Owens goes out and beats Orton around the ringside area. Orton with a thumb to the eye to turn it around. Orton sends Owens into the barrier and then the top of the announce table. Owens counters and slams Orton face-first into the table. Orton brings it back in and stomps away on Orton while he’s down, yelling at him and taunting him. Owens also taunts Flair with a big “Wooo!” to ringside. Orton turns it around as Owens approaches in the corner. Orton blocks the Stunner. Owens blocks the RKO.

Owens stuns Orton with a superkick. Owens nails the corner cannonball for a pop. Owens clutches his shoulder as Orton goes to the floor, sitting up against the barrier for a breather. Owens goes right out and delivers a cannonball into the barrier. Owens yells out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens continue to dominate, stomping away on Orton. Orton goes to the corner but Owens unloads with chops as Flair looks on. Owens beats Orton down with rights in the corner now. Orton stumbles to the floor. Owens follows but Orton whips him hurt shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Orton smashes Owens face-first into the Plexiglas now. Orton returns to the ring at the 8 count but goes back out, breaking the count.

Orton whips Owens hard into the steps again. The referee counts but Owens rolls back in at the 8 count. Orton works on Owens while he’s down now, taking his time and taunting Owens. Orton keeps Owens down with boots as the crowd tries to rally. Orton drops a big knee across the face for a 2 count. Orton grounds Owens with a headlock now. Orton gouges at the eye while keeping Owens down. Owens fights up and out, rocking Orton in the face with a forearm. Orton fights back and they trade strikes.

Orton with an uppercut. Owens drops him with a clothesline and then hits a senton as Flair cheers Orton on. Owens gets up first. Orton avoids a Pop-Up Powerbomb and then goes to the floor. Owens follows but Orton nails a belly-to-back suplex onto the announce table. The referee counts and Orton brings it back in for a 2 count. Orton can’t believe it. Orton takes Owens to the top now, then rocks him. Orton climbs up and keeps fighting with Owens up high. Owens finally headbutts Orton to the mat. Owens follows up with a big senton for a close 2 count.

Flair cheers Orton on as Owens waits for him to get up in the corner. Owens drops down like Orton would do when readying for the RKO. Orton gets up and immediately blocks the Stunner from Owens, then drops Owens with the RKO. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall as the music hits. We come back to Orton posing in the corner as Flair cheers him on from the ring. Flair raises Orton’s arm and shows him off to the crowd. Orton wants a mic now. Orton tells Flair to stay here for a minute. Orton wants to ask him for a favor, for him to stay put because they have something to talk about and to celebrate. Orton tells Flair to stay put for now. Flair is all smiles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Orton just defeated Owens. Orton is in the ring with Flair now as the music continues. Orton says he has every right to be upset with Flair but he just can’t be angry at The Nature Boy. Orton can’t find it in his heart but he has every right to be pissed at Flair because this match with Owens wasn’t necessary. Orton says Flair’s ego got him in this match in the first place last week. Flair looks on confused.

Orton goes on about Flair being the dirtiest player and how he’s grown up with Flair around him, learning everything he knows. Orton can’t be mad at The Nature Boy. Orton recalls 2000 or 2003 in Peoria, Illinois when he got himself into some trouble. Nobody came to help him but one person – Flair, who bailed him out of a predicament that only his dumbass, punk 22 year old self could get into. Orton not only loved Flair then, he respected him. Orton no longer loves or respects Flair because Flair is a liability to Orton and his career, and everything he’s trying to get done.

Orton says Flair took him under his wing years ago because he hoped Orton could be the son he wished he had. Flair looks to get emotional and Orton taunts him for pushing a few tears out. Orton yells at Flair for only being good for crying these days. Orton says this isn’t the Ric Flair who taught him everything he knows and the same Ric Flair who everyone else knew. He mentions and takes shots at Flair having a pacemaker and being in a coma before. Orton calls Flair a junky for the spotlight and says he’s washed up, but he can’t do it anymore. Orton goes on about the WWE Title opportunity he has at SummerSlam and says Flair has only been worried about himself.

Flair takes the mic and says he’s taking this very personally, but he wants to tell Orton about himself. Flair says that old Ric Flair isn’t here anymore, Orton is right. Yes, he does like the spotlight and he likes to call Orton the greatest because he is. Yes he wants to be a part of the spotlight, he’ 70 years old and on RAW. Flair goes on praising Orton and says he’s here because he wants Orton’s approval. Flair wants to be there when Orton breaks his World Title record, not John Cena. Flair goes on, calling Orton the greatest and saying he does want to be here with Orton. Flair says he can’t get mad because after the time he spent in Intensive Care and in a coma, he woke up and all he wanted in life was to tell the people he hadn’t told, that he loves them and to make sure everybody he loved, knew how he felt. Flair says he’s not trying to take anything from Orton, he’s just Charlotte Flair’s dad who wants to be a part of Orton’s life. Orton tosses the mic from Flair’s hand and grabs him for a big hug in the middle of the ring. The crowd applauds. Orton grabs Flair again and whispers something in his ear. They nod and look to be on the same page. Flair turns his back and Orton hits him with a low blow.

Orton brings Flair to the mat, slowly, as Flair yells out in pain from the low blow. The lights flicker again in the arena. The crowd boos. Orton stands over Flair now, looking down at him on the mat. Orton backs up into the corner for the punt kick but the lights go out for a second. They come right back up as they have all night. Orton waits for Flair to get up. Orton delivers the punt just as the lights go back out. We don’t see the punt kick. The lights come back up and Flair is laid out. The crowd boos. Orton kneels down and whispers something in Flair’s ear. Orton just sits there looking at Flair now. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre rushes the ring but Orton quickly retreats to the floor.

Drew checks on Flair and calls Orton an evil son of a bitch. WWE Producer Adam Pearce, a referee and medics come to the ring to check on Flair. Orton seethes and looks on from the stage, pacing round. The crowd chants “shame!” at Orton as he looks on. Drew stands up and stares back at Orton, warning him that he will get what’s coming to him at SummerSlam. RAW goes off the air with Orton and McIntyre staring back at each other.

