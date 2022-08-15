– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The pyro goes off as Mike Rome introduces The Judgment Day and they slowly march to the ring, wearing black suits. Some fans boo as we see video of last week’s Balor vs. Rey Mysterio match, and how Ripley came walking out with a lifeless Dominik Mysterio to distract.

The group poses on the apron and then stands tall in the middle of the ring as fans boo. Ripley says they run Monday Night RAW and that’s been the harsh reality to The Mysterios week in and week out, she even proved to Dominik that she really is his Papi, as she destroyed his soul. The boos get louder. Balor says everyone really loves The Mysterios and they don’t get it, but for everyone who loves them he’s got some very sad news – The Mysterios will not be here, because poor little Dominik had his soul crushed last week, and Rey was destroyed by Balor in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3, to further solidify Balor’s already-legendary status in this business.

Fans boo Balor. Balor wants to hear what Priest will do to WWE Hall of Famer Edge next week. Priest asks what won’t he do to Edge next week. Priest asks fans if they want to see Edge confront The Judgment Day now. Fans respond with a pop but Priest informs them Edge isn’t here tonight, he’s in Toronto promoting next week’s match. Priest goes on with words for Edge and says he doesn’t need anyone at ringside to deal with Edge. Fans give Priest the “What?!” treatment as he goes on about ending Edge, and how it will be just he and Edge next week, no Balor or Ripley at ringside. Priest says Toronto will now be known as the place where he sends Edge back into retirement, and this time retirement won’t be filming TV shows or wack movies, retirement will be WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix wheeling him around and feeding him through a tube, for the rest of his life. Fans boo but Rey suddenly attacks the heels from behind. Rey clears the ring and sends Priest back off the apron as he tries again. Ripley then faces off with Rey, taunting him. Balor comes from behind with a steel chair but Rey dropkicks it into him. Rey with chair shots to Balor now. Priest rushes in but Rey unloads with chair shots as fans cheer him on.

Rey goes to smack Balor with a chair while he’s down but Ripley puts herself in the way. Rey then turns to hit Priest with the chair but Ripley grabs the chair from behind, which allows Priest to level Rey with a big boot. They triple team Rey now and Ripley drops him face-first with a DDT on the chair. Fans chant for Edge now as the triple team continues. They place the chair over Rey’s body and Balor then smashes into it with a Coup de Grace from the top. The Judgment Day stands tall over Rey as the boos get louder and officials check on Rey. We go to commercial.

First Round Match for the Tournament to Crown New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Back from the break and out comes Asuka first for this first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. We see the vacant straps on display at ringside. Alexa Bliss is out next with Lilly. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is out next as the announcers hype Belair, Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for WWE Clash at The Castle. Out next for the other team comes Nikki A.S.H. Doudrop is out next and they head to the ring as we see how Kai and Sky defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke last Monday, while Friday’s SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Xia Li and Shotzi to advance. The announcers show us the current brackets. The winners of this match will face Sky and Kai.

The bell rings and Asuka charges Nikki but Nikki drops her and mounts her with strikes. Nikki poses and kicks Asuka, then keeps her down. Asuka drops Nikki into a bug knee to the face. Bliss tags in for the double team on Nikki. Doudrop is then sent tot he apron via double team. Bliss and Asuka charge and knock their opponents from the apron to the floor. Bliss and Asuka celebrate in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nikki is in control of Bliss. We see how Bliss jumped off the apron to take Nikki down on the floor during the break, but then Doudrop smashed Bliss into the ring post. Bliss knocks Nikki way with a jawbreaker int he ring now. Doudrop tags in to stop Bliss from tagging but she tags out anyway. Asuka flies off the top with a big missile dropkick and Doudrop hits Nikki in the corner.

Asuka runs wild on Nikki now. Asuka with a kick and a German suplex attempt but Nikki fights her off. Asuka unloads with strikes, then hits the German and holds it with a bridge for a 2 count. Asuka with kicks while Nikki is on her knees now. Doudrop tries to interfere but Asuka kicks her off the apron to the floor. Nikki drops a distracted Asuka for a close 2 count. Nikki screams out in frustration. Nikki knocks Bliss off the apron. Nikki sends Asuka to the corner and Doudrop goes to assist for the double team but Asuka fights them both off.

Nikki with a top rope crossbody for 2 as Bliss makes the save just in time. Bliss runs into Doudrop’s big flying crossbody and gets leveled. We see Tamina and Brooke watching from backstage. Doudrop tags in while Asuka is down. Bliss rolls to the floor to recover at Belair’s feet. Asuka mounts offense and knocks Nikki to the floor but Doudrop catches Asuka with a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count as Belair looks on concerned at ringside.

Doudrop misses the Vader Bomb as Asuka moves. Doudrop runs into a roundhouse kick from Asuka. Bliss tags in and drops Doudrop with a DDT. Asuka tags back in with a Coebreaker to Doudrop. Asuka rolls Doudrop into the Asuka Lock. Bliss pulls Nikki to the floor to stop her from running in, then drops her at ringside with a big right hand. Asuka keeps the hold locked in on Doudrop and she tapas out for the win.

Winners: Asuka and Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Asuka and Bliss stand tall as Asuka’s music hits. We go to replays as fans cheer them on. The announcers confirm Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the next round. Belair, Asuka and Bliss back up the ramp now to cheers. They turn around and waiting for them are Bayley, Kai and Sky. The two teams face off and have words as officials get in between them.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Theory now, bringing up his failed Money In the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam. Theory dismisses this and says he’s still Mr. MITB, right? Theory also brags about being the youngest Mr. Money In the Bank and says he’s the undisputed hand-picked future of this business. He doesn’t make mistakes and is tougher, wiser and more dangerous because of what happened at SummerSlam, so next time he will cash in… Dolph Ziggler interrupts. He knocks Theory and says the difference between them is Ziggler earned his Money In the Bank contract and it wasn’t handed to him, which is why it meant a lot when he cashed in and became World Champion. Theory knocks Ziggler and says he’s pretty sure Ziggler won’t be around when he cashes in to become champion. They have more words and Theory calls Ziggler nothing but an over the hill, no title having, has-been. Theory suggests Ziggler stay paying attention to him because once he successfully cashes in, he will continue winning and unlike Ziggler, he won’t screw up the rest of his career like Ziggler did. Theory talks some more trash until Ziggler drops him with a big headbutt. They start brawling backstage until they crash into the camera man and RAW goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Theory and Dolph Ziggler brawled through the backstage area during the commercial.

– The announcers send us to a video package of highlights from last Monday’s title match between Ciampa and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Ciampa and The Miz now. They are dressed alike and fans boo. Schreiber gives Ciampa praise for last week’s amazing performance and asks what is next as he moves forward. Ciampa says he did come close to beating Lashley last week but unfortunately we don’t give out participation trophies here. Ciampa says he came to RAW to be a champion and the next time he gets the chance, that’s exactly what he will do. Miz says the only reason Ciampa isn’t champion is because AJ Styles interfered, so how is AJ rewarded? With a title shot tonight. Miz says he smells collusion. Miz wants to reward Ciampa, so he gives him a token of his appreciation… it’s a handmade necklace with a photo of Miz and Ciampa embracing. Miz has a matching necklace. Ciampa loves the gift and says it’s awesome. Miz says no, we are awesome.

Ciampa and The Miz vs. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Ciampa, wearing the custom necklace The Miz made for him. Out next comes The Miz and they head to the ring together. Cedric Alexander is out first for his team. Mustafa Ali is out next and they head to the ring together. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with Ali commenting on this being a new era of RAW. Cedric says tonight they will snatch their opportunity, and Ali says it’s time to show the world what they can do tonight.

Ali tosses his shirt at Miz and Ciampa before we get the bell. Ciampa locks up with Cedric to start. Ciampa takes it to the ropes and backs off as the referee counts. They lock up again and Ciampa keeps a headlock going as a “tiny balls!” chant starts up. Ciampa with a handful of hair but Alexander turns it around on the mat. Cedric keeps Ciampa down, while taunting Miz. Ciampa fights out and takes Cedric down for a headlock.

Ali and Miz try to rally for their teams. Ciampa drops Cedric with a shoulder. Alexander runs the ropes and dropkicks Ciampa. Ali tags in as Cedric drops Ciampa on his face. Ali launches himself over the top rope with a slingshot senton. Cedric tags right back in with a slingshot senton of his own but Ciampa kicks out. Cedric works Ciampa over.

The referee is distracted by Ciampa, allowing Miz to grab Cedric from the apron. Cedric fights back and knocks Miz off the apron. Ciampa blocks a handspring move and dropkicks Cedric to the floor after Miz grabbed Cedric’s hair. Ciampa and Miz pose together and applaud themselves on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa drops Cedric for a 2 count. Ciampa grounds Cedric now as fans rally and Ali reaches for a tag. Cedric fights up and out but Ciampa stuns him with a big punch. Cedric counters Ciampa and drops him off the reversal. Miz tags in as does Ali. Ali ducks Miz and unloads with chops into the corner. Ali knocks Ciampa to the floor from the apron. Ali runs wild on Miz and hits a big missile dropkick for 2. Miz counters and drops Ali into the middle rope.

Cedric comes in and tangles with Miz. Cedric blocks Skull Crushing Finale and hits a big Michinoku Driver for a 2 count as Ciampa places Miz’s foot on the bottom rope. Ciampa acts like he knows nothing. Ali runs the ring and leaps out, sending Ciampa over the announce table. Cedric fights back in for a sunset flip on Miz but it’s blocked. They trade counters and Ali kicks Miz from the floor but Miz still kicks out. Cedric can’t believe Miz kicked out.

More back and forth now. Ali doesn’t see Ciampa tag in as he drops Miz. Ali goes for the top for a big 450 Splash on Miz but Miz moves and Ciampa comes flying in with a sliding knee to catch Ali on the way down from the 450. Ciampa then follows-up with the Fairy Tale Ending on Ali for the pin to win.

Winners: Ciampa and The Miz

– After the match, Ciampa’s music hits as he and The Miz stand tall. We go to replays. Ciampa and Miz celebrate as Ciampa yells out.

– We see how Kevin Owens destroyed Ezekiel last week. Jimmy says Zeke was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries and all we know is that he has a long recovery ahead. We see Ernie, Jr., Ezekiel’s dad, who is actually Elias dressed as an old man. Ernie, Jr. says if he gets his hands on Owens, Owens will get a piece of his mind, he’ll tell you that much.

– SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre is walking backstage. We see Adam Pearce and a few officials off to the side, spraying a burning trash can with a fire extinguisher. McIntyre looks at them awkwardly and continues walking as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break as announcers show us rapper and noted pro wrestling fan Wale sitting at ringside watching the show.

– The announcers show us footage from last Thursday’s WrestleMania 39 Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew hits the ring as the pyro goes off. He then poses in the corner as more pyro explodes. Drew takes the mic and wants to hear Washington, DC scream.

Drew knows it’s shocking to see him on RAW. He brings up the Clash at The Castle match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and says the match isn’t taking place on some imaginary Island of Relevancy, it’s taking place on his island, and he’s going to drop Reigns’ ass for both titles, then show up on RAW, SmackDown and everywhere else because that’s what the fans deserve, that’s what the friggin’ titles deserve. Drew says there are reports going around that say he’s dealing with some sort of back injury. Drew says they are true… mostly because he’s been carrying the load of 20 men for three years in and out of the ring in WWE, and he does it with a smile on his face because it’s a privilege, this is his dream and that’s why he’s here on his day off, to scout for some potential matches.

Drew brings up possibly defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Ciampa, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Karrion Kross. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Drew says he likes this match also, against Owens. Owens says how cute it is Drew said his name once he came out here. Owens has never understood why Drew comes out here and pretends to be something he’s not considering his size and strength. Owens brings up how Drew sometimes has a sword and a kilt, asking if he thinks this is Medieval Times. He says Drew just proved he’s delusional because if he thinks he’s carrying anyone around here, he’s a real dumbass. Owens goes on about how he’s been the same his entire career, he’s as real as it gets in this business. Fans pop for Owens. Owens says over the past few years, people like Drew have forgotten what Owens is all about. Owens says that may be his fault because he’s been coming to work for the past few years and he’s been having fun, but he had goosebumps when he came to the arena today when he realized this is the same place where he and Sami Zayn left it all in the ring at WWE Battleground, giving fans a match they still talk about.

Owens says he’s been missing a side of himself, he misses the old Kevin Owens, and it’s time to bring back The Prize Fighter. Fans pop for Owens again. Owens says he hasn’t held a title in WWE in 5 long years, but enough is enough and it’s time for a change… so now he’s coming after every single champion, the United States and Intercontinental Champions and the Tag Team Champions, and he doesn’t give a damn if it’s Drew or Reigns that leaves Clash at The Castle because he’s also coming for the biggest title of them all. Fans pop. Drew says Owens has said his peace, and now he has to respond. Drew is sick of people making stuff up for cheap reactions, saying Drew isn’t carrying the load and doesn’t know who he is. Drew gets fired up about being The Chosen One over 15 years ago, and coming back, working his ass off every day since. Drew names some of the top stars he’s fought and tells Owens to never look in his eye and pull that BS again. Drew goes on yelling at Owens and says they are wrestlers in a wrestling ring, so let’s wrestle. They face off. Owens says Drew is no prize, but let’s do it. They circle each other in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and the bell hits as Drew McIntyre starts fighting with Kevin Owens. They go to the commercial and then back off. They lock up again and Owens takes it to the corner but backs off. They face off again as fans rally. They lock up again and Owens applies a headlock. They collide with shoulders. Owens kicks Drew and they collide with shoulders again.

Drew taunts Owens and applies a headlock. They run the ropes again and Drew levels Owens with a shoulder. Drew works Owens over in the corner but runs into a back elbow. Owens sends Drew shoulder-first into the ring post. Owens throws a crotch chop at Drew, then delivers a big cannonball into the corner while Drew is upside down. Owens keeps contorl and hits a springboard moonsault from the middle rope but Drew kicks out t 2. Drew man-handles Drew some on the mat as the referee warns him. Drew with shoulder thrusts in the corner now as the referee warns him. Drew blocks two suplex attempts, then launches Owens with a big suplex. Drew insults Owens and sends him to the floor. Drew runs the ropes but Owens rushes back in and rocks him.

Owens runs the ropes but Drew meets him at the apron with a big right hand. Owens blocks a suplex attempt to the floor, dropping Drew throat-first over the top rope. Owens sends Drew face-first into the ring post, which sends him to the floor. Owens with a big splash from the apron to the floor to keep Drew down. Owens yells out and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has Drew grounded with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Owens keeps control until Drew mounts offense. Drew launches Owens across the ring twice, then levels him with a boot. Drew kips-up in the middle of the ring for a pop. Drew is all smiles as he looks for the Future Shock DDT but it’s blocked. Owens drops Drew with a DDT of his own.

Drew blocks the Pop-Up Powerbomb with a kick. They trade offense and Owens counters to drop Drew in the corner. Owens goes to the top for a big senton bomb and he lands hard on Drew’s knees. Drew fights back and comes close to putting Owens away but he can’t get the finish. Drew goes on and takes Owens to the top for a superplex but Owens blocks it. Owens rocks Drew with right hands and turns him upside down in the corner. Drew powers back up but Owens drops him back upside down. Owens with a huge running corner cannonball to Drew while he’s upside down against the turnbuckles. Owens goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash for another close 2 count.

Owens goes back up top for another Swanton but Drew somehow kicks out. Owens can’t believe it as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Owens wastes some time and finally goes back to the top but he’s moving slow. Drew cuts him off and climbs back up for another superplex attempt. Instead Drew puts Owens on his back for a super White Noise but Owens still kicks out. Drew is getting fired up now. He charges for a Claymore Kick but Owens superkicks him. Drew blocks a Stunner and nails a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Owens comes right back with a superkick. Drew comes right back with a big lariat and they both go down now.

Fans cheer them on as they get back up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. They continue throwing strikes and unload into a brawl now as fans cheer them on. Owens with a shot to the gut. Drew blocks the Pop-Up Powerbomb, Owens ducks a clothesline, but Drew barely hits the Future Shock DDT. Drew waits in the corner now, preparing to hit Owens with a Claymore when he gets back up. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos suddenly run down and attack McIntyre for the disqualification.

Winner By DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, The Usos double team Drew and superkick him. Jey Uso comes off the top for a Uso Splash but Drew avoids it. Jimmy Uso attacks but Drew ends up sending both of them to the floor with each other. Drew turns back around to a big Stunner from Owens. The Usos look on from ringside as Owens yells at them, telling them to inform The Tribal Chief he owes Owens one. Owens exits the ring and heads to the back as The Usos return to the ring, stalking McIntyre as fans boo. Drew slowly gets up and The Usos go for the 1D but Drew nails a Glasgow Kiss to Jey, then a Claymore to Jimmy. Drew’s music hits as he stands tall again, telling The Usos to tell their boss Drew will see him on SmackDown and he can’t wait.

– We see what happened between Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam a few weeks back. A serious Riddle is backstage now getting mic’d up for an interview. We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to a mixed reaction. Back to commercial.

