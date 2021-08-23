– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking back at Saturday’s pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. We’re live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California as Vic Joseph welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The RAW robot mascot is back this week.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. The announcers talk about how Lashley beat WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam. Lashley hits the corner to pose with the title in the air as we get a video package on the WWE Title match at SummerSlam.

Fans boo as MVP takes the mic. MVP goes on about how they were shocked when Goldberg came to RAW a few weeks back to challenge Lashley. They knew Goldberg was a worthy challenger, but they did not know Goldberg was bringing his son Gage. MVP admits Goldberg looked amazing at SummerSlam and he succeeded in backing Lashley up a few times, but he only angered Lashley, which makes him angrier and stronger. MVP says Goldberg found out the hard way and Lashley beat the holy hell out of him. MVP says a few men have beaten Goldberg before, but only one has stopped him and that’s Lashley. MVP goes on praising Lashley for the performance, then calls Goldberg a coward.

Fans chant “Goldberg!” now. MVP recalls how Gage attacked Lashley like a coward after the match. Lashley did what he would do to anyone who sneak attacked him. MVP reiterates how Lashley didn’t know who was attacking him. MVP goes on and calls the people of San Diego a bunch of cowards. MVP says if anyone thinks Lashley owes Goldberg or his son an apology… Lashley says you can go to hell. The music interrupts and out comes new WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

Priest, who just won the strap from Sheamus at SummerSlam, wants to make this clear – MVP and Lashley are calling Goldberg a coward because he suffered an injury and couldn’t finish the match? Priest says this must make Lashley feel real good and like a tough guy. Priest speaks some in Spanish. He says he’s not jumping Lashley from behind and he’s not half Lashley’s size, but he’s here to challenge Lashley to a one-on-one match tonight. Fans pop. Priest says if Lashley doesn’t accept, he’s the coward.

Lashley rocks Priest with a right hand and unloads. Lashley takes his suit jacket off but Priest levels him. Priest keeps fighting and sends a seething Lashley to the floor to regroup. MVP says if Priest wants it, he’s going to get it but first Lashley has to go get his gear on, then come back and take care of Priest. Lashley storms off to the back as Priest watches from the ring. We go to commercial.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and we hear the thunder & lightning again as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comes back out with MVP for this non-title match. Lashley is ready to fight now. Mike Rome does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest waits in the ring, also ready to fight.

The bell rings and Lashley dumps Priest on his head. Lashley works Priest over in the corner now, hitting him with thrusts as the referee counts. Lashley with a big corner clothesline to daze Priest and put him back down. Priest counters and rocks Lashley but Lashley slams him face-first into the mat. Lashley waits for Priest to get up and deliver the Spear but Priest kicks him.

Priest unloads with offense now, then clotheslines him. Sheamus suddenly rushes the ring and attacks Priest as fans boo.

Winner by DQ: Damian Priest

– After the bell, fans continue to boo as Sheamus unloads on Priest. Sheamus holds Priest now as Lashley works him over. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew levels Sheamus at ringside and then rushes the ring to brawl with Lashley. Drew ends up sending Lashley to the floor with a clothesline. Drew chases Lashley at ringside but Lashley rocks him against the apron. Priest clotheslines Sheamus over the barrier, into the crowd. McIntyre grabs Lashley and delivers a big belly-to-belly overhead throw at the announce table at ringside. Drew grabs Lashley again and slams him through the announce table with a big suplex. The table collapses and Lashley is laid out in the debris as fans pop. Back to commercial.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and the tag team match is underway as Drew McIntyre beats Sheamus around. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest watch from the corners.

Sheamus turns it around but Drew clotheslines him out of the corner. Drew with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Lashley tags in and unloads on Drew in the corner now. The referee warns him. Lashley with shoulder thrusts now as MVP encourages him. Drew ends up dropping Lashley but Lashley rocks him in the throat to turn it back around. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Drew. Drew kicks him and holds him for the quick double team as Priest comes in.

Priest with a flying back elbow to take Sheamus down. Priest keeps the offense going on Sheamus and hits a Broken Arrow for a 2 count. Sheamus runs into an elbow in the corner. Lashley distracts Priest, allowing Sheamus to knock him to the floor. Lashley rams Priest into the barrier. Lashley scoops Priest on his shoulders and runs him into the ring post. Priest goes down as the referee counts. Lashley launches Priest into the barrier. Lashley scoops Priest again and runs him into the ring post one more time. Priest goes back down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus slams Priest for a 2 count. Priest keeps fighting but Sheamus slams him in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Lashley tags back in to take over, keeping control of Priest. Lashley weakens Priest now and wears him down in the middle of the ring. Priest fights back to his feet and reaches for a tag as fans rally. Lashley brings Priest back to their corner and in comes Sheamus, stomping away on Priest in the corner.

Priest fights out of a hold and then counters a suplex. Priest with punches to the ribs. Priest with a big kick but he misses. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker, holding it in position to pose as fans boo. Sheamus with big forearms to the back now. Priest fights him off with back elbows. Priest and Priest both go down after colliding. Lashley and Drew get the hot tags now.

Drew unloads on Lashley and man-handles him some as fans go wild. Lashley with a reverse neckbreaker and a kip-up for a pop. Drew calls for the Claymore but stops to knock Sheamus off the apron. Lashley takes advantage and chokeslams Drew into the mat. Lashley waits in the corner now. He charges for the Spear but hits the ring post as Drew side-steps. Sheamus tags back in and beats Drew up in the corner. Drew gets sent to the apron. Drew rocks Sheamus and goes to the top but Sheamus cuts him off and climbs up. Sheamus hits the super White Noise but Drew kicks out just in time. Sheamus can’t believe it.

Sheamus waits in the corner for the Brogue Kick but Drew dodges it. Drew shoves Sheamus into a Priest kick as he tags in. Priest with a leg lariat from the second rope. Priest runs over and knocks Lashley off the apron. Priest is briefly distracted by Lashley at ringside, then he runs into a knee strike from Sheamus. MVP and Lashley take the WWE Title belt and start walking out on the match as fans boo. Drew tags in and delivers a Claymore to Sheamus as he turns around. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest

– After the bell, Drew stands tall as his music hits. He stares Lashley down as we get replays. Lashley stands tall with the WWE Title in the air, looking on from the stage.

– We see recent happenings between Eva Marie and Doudrop, and stills from Eva’s SummerSlam loss to Alexa Bliss. We also see how Doudrop announced Eva as the loser after the SummerSlam match. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Doudrop now, asking what happened at SummerSlam. Doudrop says she regrets associating herself with Eva, even though Eva helped her get her foot in the door at RAW, but she didn’t sign up to get talked down to. Eva thought she was putting Doudrop down by giving her this name, but Doudrop likes it. Doudrop says next time she sees Eva she’s going to take care of her and… Eva suddenly attacks with a production case. Eva beats Doudrop down and leaves her laying. Eva says now this is Eva-Lution. She walks off and Doudrop calls her a bitch.

Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross. He’s wearing a gladiator mask on the way to the ring, his first match since losing the WWE NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Takeover 36 last night. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet is already out. He and Kross stare each other down from their corners. The bell rings and they go at it. Kross with a big overhead throw. Kross stomps away in the corner now. Kross is also wearing new in-ring attire to go with his gladiator mask he wore to the ring.

Kross misses a clothesline as Ricochet hits a springboard crossbody. Ricochet with strikes now. Kross counters and levels him with a big clothesline. Kross grabs Ricochet for a big powerbomb. He holds it and puts Ricochet on his shoulders, turning that into a big Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross then applies the Kross Jacket submission for the win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the quick match, Kross stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see post-SummerSlam footage of Sarah Schreiber leaving her Baron Corbin interview to get a word with Logan Paul. Corbin came over and asked why she was interviewing Paul and not him. Paul called Corbin an asshole. We see Paul backstage with The Viking Raiders now. They have given him one of their t-shirts.

– We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison for another must see edition of Moist TV. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened earlier in the opening tag team match. Sheamus confronts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley backstage over walking out on him. They have words and things get really heated as MVP gets in between them, backing Sheamus out of the room. We go back to the ring and Morrison welcomes us to another wet edition of Moist TV. Morrison gives a grand introduction for his guest and out comes YouTube star, boxer, social media influencer and podcast host Logan Paul. Morrison couldn’t think of a better way to make a splash on Moist TV than with a celebrity of Paul’s caliber.

Paul thanks Morrison and takes a seat. Fans start booing him loudly. Paul says he knows the fans don’t love him yet, but he loves them and he loves WWE. Morrison mentions how Logan and his brother Jake Paul have been making waves in the world of boxing. He asks what’s next from the Paul Brothers. The boos get louder, interrupting Paul and catching him off guard. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz to a pop.

Miz says Morrison forgot to introduce him because we know he’s Paul’s favorite WWE Superstar. Paul says he’s more of a fan of The New Day. Paul talks about getting into boxing and he plugs Jake’s weekend fight. The loud boos continue. Miz goes on talking to Paul but switches it up and asks what round if Jake getting knocked out in this weekend. Fans pop for The Miz. Paul takes offense and threatens Miz, getting in his face. Morrison mentions how we’d all like to see Paul knock Miz out. The tension between Miz and Morrison continues now. Miz says Moist TV was given to Morrison out of the goodness of his heart and he’s just trying to help Morrison get views.

Paul says he’s going to let Miz and Morrison do their thing. Paul leaves and Miz blames Morrison. Morrison says Miz made the entire interview about himself. Miz isn’t happy with any of the water stuff Morrison has been doing as of late. Morrison accuses Miz of faking an injury but Miz says he knows better. The arguing continues until the music interrupts and out comes Xavier Woods of The New Day. He greets Paul as Paul is heading to the back. Woods hits the ring as we get ready for a match. Back to commercial.

Xavier Woods vs. The Miz

Back from the break and we see the second vignette leading to a new reveal for Elias, which originally aired last week. This is the second vignette where he says Elias is now dead. We go back to the ring and Xavier Woods starts off with The Miz. John Morrison watches from ringside and it appears they are back on the same page, at least for the time being.

Woods works Miz over in the corner. Woods with an early pin attempt. Miz grounds Woods with a headlock now. Woods turns it around but Miz drops him and stands tall to boos. Miz runs the ropes but Woods kicks him in the gut. Miz sends Woods to the apron and pulls him to the floor, hitting him face-first on the edge of the apron. Miz rolls Woods back in and goes to the top.

Miz flies from the top but misses and lands bad on his ankle. Woods with big chops into the corner. Woods works on the hurt knee now, running and delivering a dropkick while it’s draped over the second rope. The referee checks on Miz now while he’s down in the corner. Morrison yells at Woods to stay off Miz’s knee. Fans boo.

Miz ends up faking the injury and suckering Woods in to turn it around. Woods runs the ropes and kicks Miz’s knee out. Woods drops Miz for a 1 count. Miz ends up countering at ringside, then launching Woods into the barrier as the referee counts. Morrison grabs a Drip Stick and pours a bucket of water at ringside. Morrison sprays more water on the ground. Miz goes to whip Woods through the water but Woods counters and Miz slips in the water, and goes sliding into the steel ring steps. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Miz charges into the corner but gets hung up. Woods with a neckbreaker out of the corner. Morrison looks on from ringside, concerned for The Miz as the referee counts. Woods and Miz slowly get up. They start trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Woods unloads and backs Miz against the ropes. Woods counters and shoves Miz through the ropes to the floor. Woods runs and dropkicks Miz through the ropes.

Woods runs the ring and leaps over the top rope, taking Miz back down on the floor. Morrison comes over to check on Miz. Woods brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Woods with a top rope crossbody but Miz kicks out just in time. Fans rally for Woods but Miz kicks his leg out and nails the DDT for a close 2 count. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but Morrison gets on the apron and distracts with the Drip Stick, puling the referee away as Miz counters Woods’ counter and rolls him up for long enough to win. The referee missed the pin but ends up counting Woods’ roll-up for the win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods heads to the ramp as The New Day music hits. Morrison joins Miz in the ring and Miz is not happy. Morrison jokes around and says it was an accident, he’s sorry. Morrison brings a bucket of Drip Sticks in the ring so they can wet it out. Miz ends up attacking Morrison and beating him down. Miz unloads on Morrison and kicking him out of the ring to the apron as fans boo. Miz snaps and continues unloading on Morrison. Morrison gets to his feet but Miz drops him with a kick. Miz stands tall over Morrison as fans boo. Miz picks Morrison back up and drops him with the Skull Crushing Finale. The boos get louder as Miz finally backs away, making his exit to the back while Morrison is laid out face-down in the ring.

– We get a look at the Triple Threat at SummerSlam, which raw Charlotte Flair capture the RAW Women’s Title. We see video from earlier today with Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley agreeing to team against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tonight.

– Still to come, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie will defend. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more SummerSlam stills.

– We go to WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie in a neighborhood. Reggie is talking about how he could never afford the ice cream truck when he was a kid because bullies would steal his change, so he had to learn to adapt. R-Truth, still dressed like a bush, comes from behind but Reggie buys them both a treat from the ice cream truck and catches Truth off guard. Truth and Akira Tozawa end up trying to attack Reggie to take his title but he leaps up a tree. Reggie goes on and drives away in the ice cream truck as the owner comes running out of a RV, only to see his ice cream truck speeding away. Truth and Tozawa once again blame each other for Reggie getting away.

– We get a video package on Randy Orton and Riddle winning the RAW Tag Team Titles from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam. Orton and Riddle are backstage now. Riddle is excited about tonight’s celebration and the surprise he has planned for Orton. Orton says he’s not big on surprises or celebration, so if Riddle could do him one favor – don’t do anything stupid. Riddle says to trust him, would he do something stupid? Riddle says later bro, and rides off on his scooter.

Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal with Veer and Shanky. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mansoor with Mustafa Ali. We see pre-recorded video of Ali and Mansoor backsatage. Ali hypes Mansoor up and Mansoor appreciates his help, but he doesn’t want Ali to get involved tonight because he wants to win the right way. The bell rings and they go at it. Jinder gets the upperhand and slams Mansoor on his head.

Jinder clubs Mansoor on the apron while Ali watches but Mansoor breaks free and goes to the top. Mansoor with a big crossbody for a close 2 count. Jinder comes right back and levels Mansoor with a superkick. Ali watches and shakes his head as Jinder dominates Mansoor. Jinder grounds Mansoor with a submission now, focusing on his shoulder.

Mansoor breaks free with a jawbreaker, then hits a dropkick. Jinder comes right back with another big superkick to put Mansoor down as Ali cringes at ringside. Jinder stomps away in the corner now as the referee counts. Jinder keeps stomping and the referee calls the match after the 5 count.

Winner by DQ: Mansoor

– After the bell, Jinder finally lets up. Ali still has his back turned to Mansoor at ringside, shaking his head at the performance. Jinder exits with Veer and Shanky. Ali comes in and asks Mansoor what happened. Ali says something about doing things his way next.

– We see what happened earlier in the opening tag team match. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are backstage talking. Damian thanks Drew for having his back earlier. Drew congratulates Priest on beating Sheamus. Priest talks more about how he feels like he’s living a dream. Drew mentions how he and Sheamus used to go drinking pints together, but tonight Priest is coming out with him to see how he measures up.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for her Championship Proclamation. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is in the ring with a mic. She brags about her title win at SummerSlam and all of her other title wins in WWE. Flair says she is the most decorated and no one can compare. Flair talks about the legacy she’s going to leave someday and says she will hold onto the title for as long as she wants. Flair says she doesn’t need friends, she doesn’t need family and she certainly doesn’t need the WWE Universe, because all she needs she has right here – she raises the title in the air as the music starts back up and the pyro explodes on the stage.

Flair says she woke up this morning and saw more in the mirror than her long beautiful cheekbones, her chiseled physique and her glowing talent that only God could’ve given her, she saw our RAW Women’s Champion, and tonight she wanted to give all of us the opportunity to see her walk around in this little outfit and the title, instead of the pint-sized pretender Nikki A.S.H. Flair says she’s here to restore order, and it’s time a real woman held the title and everyone remembered what it was like being proud to watch RAW. Flair is not messing around anymore. She hopes everyone in the locker room and the fans are watching. She started the women’s evolution and tonight she’s starting a new one. She says we can thank her now or later but don’t forget to bow because she is our queen, our champion. Long live the queen, she says. Flair raises the title one more time as her music starts up.

The music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss with Lilly. Fans pop for Bliss. Bliss congratulates Flair from the stage. She looks on and says she and Lilly just wanted to say… hi. Flair stares back from the ring.

– We see how Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair faced Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley last week. Jax and Shayna Baszler are backstage now. Baszler is still a little sour over Jax teaming with Flair last week. Jax was just trying to get herself in the title picture but she won’t make the mistake again. Baszler says they but heads often but when they are on the same page they can’t be stopped. Baszler wants to go out and show how they are an unstoppable force. Jax agrees and nods.

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nikki A.S.H. for the next tag team match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another vignette for Elias out in the wild. He says before WWE stood for “Walk With Elias” it stood for World Wrestling Entertainment but he is not here to entertain, he’s here to conquer wrestling and become a champion, and once he does that, he can conquer the world. He says from the ashes comes opportunity and with that comes the opportunity to become a Superstar. Elias plants a tree in front of the tombstone we saw last week. He then walks off with a cowboy-like hat one. We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley to join Nikki. Out next are Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The bell rings and Ripley starts off with Baszler. Baszler takes her down first and works on the arm. Ripley catches a boot and takes Baszler down. Ripley works her over and tags Nikki in. Ripley lifts Nikki and launches her onto Baszler for a quick pin attempt. Nikki and Baszler go at it now. Nikki with a sloppy takedown. Baszler shuts her down and in comes Jax for the quick double team. Jax slams Nikki while Baszler trips Ripley from the apron, sending her face-first into the edge. Jax and Baszler stand tall together in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jax continues to dominate Nikki. Baszler and Jax take turns tagging in and keeping control of Nikki. Jax goes for Ripley at one point, trying to use Nikki against her, but she misses. Baszler gets knocked off the apron while Jax has Nikki scooped. Jax goes to the second rope for the Vader Bomb but it back-fires as Nikki takes her down. Baszler and Ripley tag in at the same time now. Fans pop as Ripley goes to work on Baszler.

Ripley decks ?Jax and hits the missile dropkick on Baszler for a pop. Ripley kicks Baszler and hits a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Baszler rocks Ripley but Ripley comes right back. Ripley goes to the top and hits the missile dropkick. Jax runs in to break it up but Ripley moves and Jax lands on Baszler with a big splash.

Ripley boots Jax to the floor. Nikki goes to the top and leaps to the floor, taking Jax down for a crossbody as fans pop. Baszler grabs Ripley but Ripley turns around and rocks her with a headbutt. Ripley follows up with a Riptide to Baszler for the pin to win.

Winners: Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Nikki and Ripley stand tall as fans cheer them on and Ripley’s music hits. We go to replays. Ripley and Nikki pose in the corners now as fans cheer them on.

– We see how The Miz turned on John Morrison earlier. Morrison is backstage now. He says that’s it, Miz and Morrison is over. Morrison goes on and says he will end this next week when he gets that son of a bitch in the ring.

– Back from the break and out comes new RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk is Jinder Mahal, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Riddle is in the ring now. He talks about how R-K-Bro has had a long journey that led to their title win over AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam. Riddle says now the only thing to do is have the dopest celebration ever. Riddle goes on and introduces his partner. Out comes new RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton to a big pop. The ring is set up with a red apron cover and balloons all over the ring posts. Orton hesitates but makes his way in as Riddle tries to get him hyped up, all smiles.

Riddle has Mike Rome announce them as the new RAW Tag Team Champions. The pyro explodes as fans cheer them on. Riddle goes on about their friendship and then gifts Orton a custom scooter. Orton still isn’t thrilled as Riddle tells him how to use the scooter. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles by himself. Omos comes walking out a few seconds later. AJ points to how Orton now has a stupid scooter that Omos can break over his knee. AJ also points out how Orton didn’t get anything for Riddle. AJ talks about how he’s got a gift for Riddle – a Phenomenal Forearm. He’s going to beat Riddle up in the ring tonight, just like he’s done every other time they face off, and until they get their rematch. Riddle says AJ may have beaten him last time, but he’s got The Viper in his corner tonight and with that, he can do anything, and he will do so with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment… R-K-Bro. Riddle pounds Orton as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for next week is WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match, The Miz vs. John Morrison, and Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and the bell hits as AJ Styles charges with a right hand but RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle side-steps and rolls AJ up for a quick pin attempt. Omos and RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton watch from ringside. Riddle and AJ tangle now and break. Riddle with a headlock and a takedown.

AJ looks to mount some offense but Riddle unloads with kicks and sends AJ to the floor. Riddle follows and delivers a big punt kick from the apron. AJ slides back in as Riddle goes to springboard and put the brakes on. AJ with a stiff kick. Riddle comes back with two gutwrench suplexes, and then a third in the middle of the ring. AJ kicks out at 2. AJ turns it right back around and nails a flying forearm in the corner. Riddle fights AJ off with forearms. AJ rolls Riddle up for a 2 count. Riddle resists the Styles Clash and goes for the Triangle choke.

AJ powers up and looks to powerbomb Riddle into the turnbuckles but Riddle brings them over the top rope. They both tumble over the top and land out on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle mounts a bunch of signature offense. Riddle splashes AJ and goes on to deliver a big punt kick to the face but AJ kicks out at 2. Riddle goes on and drops AJ on his head with a German suplex as Orton and Omos look on. AJ kicks out at 2. AJ drops Riddle as he approaches in the corner. AJ with the moonsault into the inverted DDT for a close 2 count. AJ keeps control and hits the pumphandle Gutbuster for another close 2 count.

AJ goes to the apron as fans boo. He springboards with the Phenomenal Forearm but Riddle stays in it. AJ ends up rolling Riddle into the Calf Crusher. AJ tightens it as Orton encourages Riddle. AJ re-tightens the hold in the middle of the ring now. Riddle powers out and turns it into the Bro-Mission. AJ powers out for a 2 count. Riddle rocks AJ with a big jumping knee to the face. Riddle motions to Orton that his one is for him. Riddle goes to the top but stops and looks down at Omos, who is staring at him. AJ comes from behind and rocks Riddle on top.

Orton comes over but Omos takes him down at ringside and launches him into the barrier. AJ puts Riddle on his shoulders and hits the Driver into the mat. Riddle still kicks out and no one can believe it. AJ calls for the Styles Clash now. Orton grabs his custom scooter and attacks Omos at ringside with it. AJ is distracted by Orton taking out Omos. AJ turns around to a jumping knee to the face from Riddle. Riddle follows up with the Bro Derek for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall in the ring as the music hits. Orton joins him and they stand with the RAW Tag Team Titles now. Orton kneels down at Orton as Riddle begins celebrating. We go to replays. AJ suddenly tries to sneak attack but Orton tosses his title belt to Riddle and then drops AJ with the RKO. Orton and Riddle pose together in the middle of the ring as Orton’s music starts up now. Omos and AJ look on from ringside as the champs taunt them. The post-SummerSlam edition of RAW goes off the air with R-K-Bro standing tall in the middle of the ring.

