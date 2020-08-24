WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/24/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the usual intro. We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, which has been transformed into the WWE ThunderDome. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show – a Lumberjack Match for the RAW Women’s Title with Asuka defending against Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy, plus WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry officiating an Arm Wrestling Contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. Tom reveals that Roman Reigns will be on Friday’s SmackDown to sign the contract for a No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback with Braun Strowman and new WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He hits the ring and raises the title as the pyro goes off. We get a video on last night’s SummerSlam win over Randy Orton.

Drew welcomes everyone to the first RAW from The ThunderDome. He gets the virtual fans to give him a thumbs up. Drew goes on about why he beat Orton at SummerSlam – he’s hungrier than Orton and works harder. Drew says he’s proud to be WWE Champion. Drew knows what it’s like to wonder where your next paycheck is coming from, something Orton has never experienced because he’s always been protected. Drew goes on ranting about Orton and says Orton recently declared himself the greatest wrestler ever for winning the match at Backlash, so he must be the greatest wrestler now that he beat Orton, with a wrestling hold at SummerSlam. Drew challenges Orton to step up again so he can Claymore his head off this time. Drew exits the ring as his music starts up. Drew stops on the stage and raises the title but Orton attacks him from behind.

They brawl but Orton unloads and send him into the LED board. They fight into the Gorilla Position backstage now. Orton goes for the eyes and sends Drew face-first into the wall. Officials run in to break the fight up as Orton kicks Drew in the head. Drew stumbles around on the floor as officials keep Orton back. Orton stares down at Drew and delivers another big kick to the head while he’s down. Officials get Orton to leave Gorilla as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. We see Drew being helped to his feet by a referee and WWE Producers Sonjay Dutt and Adam Pearce. Drew brushes them off and insists he’s fine as he walks away.

– Tom hypes the RAW debut of Keith Lee. We get a video package for the former WWE NXT Champion, who lost the belt to Karrion Kross at “Takeover: XXX” on Saturday night.

– Sarah Schreiber stops Nia Jax backstage for comments, asking why she’s here. Jax asks where her manners are. Schreiber reminds Jax she was suspended for putting her hands on a WWE official. Jax says all she had to do was go to that WWE official, Pat Buck, and… apologize! Jax yells at Schreiber and turns around to Shayna Baszler approaching her. Baszler says we’re all counting down until when Jax gets herself suspended again. Jax offers to help Baszler with her match against Bayley tonight. They take a few more shots at each other and trade insults. Baszler welcomes Jax back and then walks off.

Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with Sasha Banks. Mike Rome does the introduction for this non-title match. There’s heavy tension between Banks and Bayley tonight, and no smiles as they head to the ring. Shayna Baszler is out next.

Baszler hits the ring and we get ready to go but the music interrupts. Out comes Nia Jax to the stage. Jax stares Baszler down from the stage as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up. Jax is still watching from the ramp. Baszler strikes first and sends Bayley into the corner to regroup. They lock up again and Baszler works on the arm, taking Bayley to the mat. Baszler keeps control and sends Bayley to the floor. She joins Banks to regroup as the referee counts. Banks yells at Baszler. Bayley returns to the ring and decks Baszler in the gut, then beats her down. Bayley keeps control and grounds Baszler with a headlock. They run the ropes and Baszler drops her. More back and forth. Banks ends up proving a distraction, allowing Bayley to drop Baszler from behind.

Bayley takes Baszler to the corner and works her over. Bayley with a suplex for a 2 count. Bayley drops Baszler again and nails an elbow to the back of the head, then covers for a 2 count. Baszler gets up and unloads with big body shots. Baszler gets sent to the floor by Bayley. The referee counts now. Baszler goes to get back in the ring but Jax runs down and stops her, pulling her back down by her leg. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Shayna Baszler

– The bell rings and Jax decks Baszler again. Baszler tries to fight back but Jax works her over. Banks and Bayley are all smiles as Jax brings Baszler in the ring. They try to talk Jax into attacking Baszler again. Jax and Baszler end up staring the champs down as they back up the ramp. Jax and Baszler exit the ring and stare down the champs as they continue backing up the ramp. Jax and Baszler look at each other and then back at the champs.

– Kevin Owens is backstage looking for Aleister Black. He finally knocks on a door and it opens to pitch black. Black must be in there. Owens was wondering if Black is still going to appear on his show tonight. Owens says he will see Black out there. Owens walks off and we see an arm reach out to shut the door. Back go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is in the ring for another must see edition of The Kevin Owens Show. Owens welcomes us to the first show of his in the ThunderDome.

Owens talks about how tonight’s guest is special. He’s someone we haven’t seen in a little while, and how they have a common enemy. Owens goes on and introduces his guest. The music hits and out comes Aleister Black. Black is nowhere to be seen at first. He finally comes out and he’s wearing a cover over his right eye due to the recent attack by Murphy, ordered by Seth Rollins. Black stops and stares at the steel ring steps, then changes his mind and doesn’t use them to get in the ring, just slides under the bottom rope. Owens thanks him for being here.

Owens asks Black how he’s doing and how his eye is. Black tells Owens to just show the footage. Owens doesn’t think we need to see it, but Black insists. We see footage of Murphy injuring Black last month. Owens thinks he knows exactly what Black is feeling because Rollins and his disciples can get under your skin. They did it to Owens, making him question why he’s here. Owens keeps talking and Black sort of stumbles out of his chair, to the mat on one knee. Owens gets up and checks on Black, calling for help from the back. Black decks him, then drops him with Black Mass. Black stares down at Owens on the mat, then makes his exit as the music hits.

– Charly Caruso approaches Sasha Banks and Bayley in the back while they’re arguing. They’re confident about Sasha winning her title back later tonight, and then when that’s over they’re going to get payback on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. They storm off and we go to commercial.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE 24/7 Title: R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and in the ring is WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin, Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander. Out next comes R-Truth rapping to the ring.

Benjamin attacks Tozawa to start. Truth steals the pin for a 2 count. Benjamin stomps on him. Alexander dropkicks Benjamin. Cedric unloads on Benjamin against the ropes now. They tangle and Cedric sends Shelton into the turnbuckles. More back and forth and Shelton nails a big knee to send Cedric to the floor. Truth goes to work on Shelton now. Shelton dodges the axe kick and beats Truth.

Tozawa runs in but Shelton launches him back onto his group of ninjas at ringside. They put him back on the apron but Shelton gets sent out onto them. The ninjas hold Shelton at ringside while Tozawa rolls Truth up for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Akira Tozawa

– After the match, Tozawa grabs the title while Shelton beats up a few ninjas at ringside. Tozawa runs off to the back with the title as his music plays.

– McKenzie Mitchell stops Randy Orton backstage and asks if he has any response to what Drew McIntyre said earlier. Yes, he does. Orton walks off, presumably to the ring to respond. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened earlier between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The music hits and out comes Orton to the ring to boos.

Orton takes the mic and goes on about how he’s done what he whatever he wants for the longest time, to whoever he wants to do it to. Orton says that didn’t happen at SummerSlam. He promised to everyone that he would RKO Drew, kick him in the head and take his title, but he didn’t. Orton says you can call him a lot of things but one thing he is and forever will be is a man of his word. He promised he’d kill various Legends and he did, because he is The Legend Killer. Orton says Drew came out here earlier and he was presented with the opportunity to kick Drew in the head, so he did and it felt so good.

Orton says he kicked Drew twice earlier because he offered Orton a rematch out of pity. Who the hell do you think you are? Orton reminds Drew who he is – The Legend Killer, the greatest wrestler… the music interrupts and out comes Keith Lee to make his official RAW debut. Lee marches to the ring as Orton stares him down.

Lee smirks at Orton as they stare each other down. Lee takes a mic and says Orton seems a little perplexed. Lee says that would make sense as they haven’t been properly introduced, so allow him. Lee introduces himself and says he’s come here to offer Orton this spectacular opportunity, this luxury, this privilege to stop what he’s doing for just one moment and bask in Lee’s glory. Lee goes on about how Orton has been called The Viper, Apex Predator, Legend Killer… Lee has been called many things also – Game Changer, Anomaly, but one thing is for certain – he’s Limitless and since The Limitless One is here on RAW, and since his not so good-friend Orton is looking for a fight… with respect to Lee’s friend Drew, Lee says he would step up, if Orton is willing to accept the challenge for a one-on-one match right here, right now. Lee drops the mic and Orton circles him. Orton asks Lee if he wants to fight. Orton asks again and takes off his jacket but changes his mind and says maybe later. Orton rolls out of the ring to boos. Lee stares Orton down from the ring and Orton looks back at him.

– Charly is backstage with Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Demi Burnett from The Bachelor. Charly asks if Vega is finally ready to admit she poisoned Montez Ford. Vega sticks to her story and says the footage proved nothing. Garza interrupts and Vega tells him he’s not helping her, just saying things don’t make sense. Vega storms off to get ready for her match. Garza talks to Burnett and she mentions speaking to Ivar this past weekend. He tells Burnett she can come watch his match next, then he flirts some with Charly before walking off. Burnett follows. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton is official for later tonight.

Angel Garza vs. Montez Ford

We go to the ring and out comes Angel Garza with Demi Burnett. She takes a seat at ringside to watch the match. Out next are the RAW Tag Team Champions – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins. They dance on the stage and red cups fall from the rafters like at SummerSlam. We get a picture-in-picture backstage video of The Profits.

The bell rings and they go at it. Andrade is also at ringside to support Garza. He distracts Ford and that leads to Garza landing a big dropkick in mid-air as Ford flies from the top. Garza rips his pants off and keeps control of Ford, charging into him while he’s upside down in the corner. Burnett cheers Garza on as he covers for a close 2 count. Andrade cheers Garza on as he keeps control. Garza is distracted as Ivar comes walking down the ramp now. Garza shakes his head but keeps Ford down.

Garza looks out at Ivar approaches Burnett and gives her a turkey leg now. Ivar asks Burnett if she wants to get out of here, and she does. Burnett walks away with Ivar. Garza yells at them from the ring. Garza goes back to kick Ford but misses and Ford lands a kick to him. Ford goes to the top but Garza decks him and climbs up for a superplex. Ford resists and knocks Garza to the mat. Ford flies high and nails the big crossbody for the pin to win.

Winner: Montez Ford

– After the match, Ford stands tall as the music hits. Dawkins joins him with the titles and they celebrate as we go to replays.

– Nia Jax approaches Shayna Baszler backstage. Jax says she’s thought about it and she thinks they can win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles together, and she wants the titles. Baszler says if she helps with that, she wants Jax to get off her back and leave her alone. Jax says as long as Baszler follows her lead. She gives a quick shove but Baszler slaps her back and walks off. Jax goes the other way. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan come walking by when Bianca Belair joins them. They’re ready to go out and whoop Zelina Vega and The IIconics. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Sunday at Payback.

The IIconics and Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and Zelina Vega is out with The IIconics – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Out next comes Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

Liv starts off with Kay. Kay sends her into the corner and in comes Liv. Royce is in. Liv turns it around and in comes Ruby for the double team. Royce decks Riott as Kay comes back in and levels Ruby with a big boot. The IIconics with more tags as they keep Riott down in their corner. Vega tags in and taunts Riott, decking her and taking her to the corner for more offense. Vega covers for a 2 count.

Vega grounds Riott with a submission now. Vega ends up knocking the other off the apron and upsetting Belair. Belair and Vega have words. Belair tags in and unloads on Vega, knocking The IIconics off the apron as well. Belair with more offense and taunting to Vega. Belair with the Glam Slam to Vega and a moonsault but The IIconics break the pin up.

Liv and Riott run in with enziguris to The IIconics. Vega and Belair go at it now. Vega with offense but Belair connects with a big right hand. Belair follows up with the KOD for the pin to win.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. Liv and Riott join her for the celebration.

– Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are backstage having an arm wrestling contest. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry walks up and says he hates to interrupt their fun, but he has to take this equipment. He has two crew members remove it for what’s up next. MVP interrupts and asks Cedric why he’s back here goofing around instead of trying to get the WWE 24/7 Title back. MVP and Ricochet have words. MVP accuses Ricochet of abandoning Cedric last week. MVP tries once again to get Cedric to take the offer to join The Hurt Business. MVP ends up walking off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Apollo Crews retained the WWE United States Title over MVP at SummerSlam last night.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is in the ring with the setup for an Arm Wrestling Contest. He talks about how this will determine the strongest, something he knows all about.

Henry says he’s already told Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, MVP and Shelton Benjamin to stay in the back so this can be a fair competition. Lashley says he doesn’t need MVP or Shelton because we know how this is going to go. He’s not going to beat Crews up too bad so he can beat him up again at Payback for the title. Lashley calls Crews a little man. Crews says that’s funny. Crews touts the win over MVP, is confident about Payback and says he will also beat Lashley tonight in this Arm Wrestling Contest.

Henry gets them ready for the first and only round but Lashley quickly jerks his arm back. Lashley stalls and takes his jacket off as the boos pick up. They get ready to go again but Crews outsmarts Lashley and gets the win by stomping on his foot under the table, then slamming his arm down. Lashley is furious while Crews laughs around the ring. Lashley has words with Henry but Crews starts celebrating. Lashley goes to attack Crews but Crews fights back. Lashley avoids the powerbomb and goes on but Crews sends him out to the floor. Crews then leaps to the other side of the ring, taking down MVP and Benjamin as they run down to ringside. We get a replay of Crews’ win as Crews raises the title on the stage.

– We get a video package on Dominik Mysterio losing the Street Fight to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Dominik is backstage with his mother and father, Rey Mysterio, right now. Charly is with them for comments on last night and tonight. Dominik’s parents are both supportive. Dominik admits being nervous but his family backing him gave him courage to go out there and get the job done. Rey goes on about family. Rollins will have to deal with his family being together for the rest of his life. Rey says his son became a man last night. He’s so proud of his son and he’s been dreaming of sharing the ring with his son for years. He’ll be damned if Seth can ruin this moment. Rey puts over his son some more and says we’re looking at the future of RAW. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Lana is in the ring with Natalya.

Lana starts praising Natalya on the mic. Natalya interrupts and says she will get her WWE Hall of Fame induction on her own, because… she is the greatest of all time, which Lana says with her. Natalya says they’re here tonight to pay tribute to Mickie James. They go on about Mickie riding their coattails. Natalya says tonight they will retire… the chick with the kick. Natalya tells us to watch this reel she worked really hard to put together, showing highlights from Mickie’s career. There’s nothing on the video. The laugh about that being Mickie’s career – nothing.

The music hits and out comes Mickie to the ring. She immediately drops Natalya. Lana comes over but Mickie drops her with a Chick Kick. Mickie is all smiles as her music starts back up. She backs up the ramp asking if we missed her.

– Still to come, Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton.

– Shane McMahon is backstage with his RAW Underground security. The Hurt Business walks up and Bobby Lashley says he wants to fight tonight, he doesn’t care who it’s against. Shane says he’s in the right place. The Hurt Business enters the RAW Underground door and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bobby Lashley is on the RAW Underground ring, ready to dominate. Dolph Ziggler steps up next and they go at it. MVP and Shelton Benjamin watch from ringside, as does Shane McMahon. Ziggler also has to face Erik tonight. Ziggler and Lashley go at it. Ziggler gets on Lashley’s back with a Sleeper but they keep fighting. Lashley ends up launching Ziggler face-first into a wall at ringside. MVP and Shelton also take some aggression out. An enhancement talent is sent in to Lashley but tossed right back out. Lashley looks for another fight as Shane works the mic, sending us away.

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton, looking over his shoulder for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Keith Lee is out next making his official RAW debut.

The bell rings and they lock up. Lee takes it to the corner but Orton grabs him for a headlock as the referee warns them. Lee powers Orton off his feet but Orton keeps the headlock applied. They run the ropes and Lee leaps over Orton. Orton keeps running but Lee levels him with a shoulder. Orton looks on surprised from down in the corner.

Orton comes out of the corner with uppercuts. Lee takes the strikes and catches a punch, overpowering Orton. Lee with a big overhead belly-to-belly to send Orton flying. Orton rolls out for a breather but Lee follows. Lee scoops Orton to run him into the ring post but Orton slides out and sends Lee into the post shoulder-first. Orton brings it back into the ring and starts stomping on Lee’s limbs. Orton covers for a 2 count as Lee launches him. Orton keeps Lee grounded with another headlock. Lee powers Orton back into the corner with a back splash. Lee splashes Orton in the corner and they run the ropes. Lee with a big crossbody in the middle of the ring.

Lee keeps control and sends Orton out of the ring to the floor. Lee follows and brings it back in as the referee counts. Orton kicks him and goes for the second rope draping DDT. Orton nails it and stalks Lee, ready to put him away. McIntyre suddenly attacks for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Randy Orton

– After the bell, McIntyre pulls Orton out of the ring and beats on him. Orton ends up running away through the crowd area. Drew returns to the ring and stands tall as his music hits.

– Still to come, a look back at Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam return. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a look at Roman Reigns’ return at SummerSlam. Tom hypes the No Holds Barred Triple Threat with Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Payback on Sunday, and their contract signing on SmackDown.

– Charly Caruso stops WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the back for comments. Drew says he’s really happy for his friend Keith Lee, but he doesn’t need anyone fighting his battles. Charly asks about Randy Orton and what’s happened tonight. Drew says he doesn’t feel good because Orton tried to end his damn career. Drew turns to the camera to address Orton but Orton attacks from behind and drops him. Orton delivers a third kick to Drew’s head. Officials rush over to get Orton to back off as they check on Drew. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly is outside a trainer’s room, where Drew McIntyre is. She’s overheard doctors talking in the room and it sounds like Drew could have a potential skull fracture and possible bleeding on the brain, which could be career-ending. Charly says that’s just what she overheard from doctors in the room and not confirmed, but she will be back later with an update.

Lumberjack Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, with her partner – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The IIconics, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Mickie James, Shayna Baszler, and Lana are at ringside as Lumberjacks. Out next comes new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, who won the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam last night. Asuka poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Bayley joins the Lumberjacks.

The bell rings and Banks goes for a quick pin attempt. Asuka comes right back and tosses her to the floor. Ruby stares her down. Banks shoves Ruby into the barrier. Asuka knocks Banks off the apron as she tries to re-enter, back in front of Ruby. Bayley comes over to keep others off her partner. Baszler steps up and Bayley backs away. Two sides of Lumberjacks face off at ringside as we go to commercial with Banks trying to recover from the floor.

Back from the break and Banks drags Asuka to the floor by her hair, then wails away on her. Banks holds Asuka while Bayley hits her in the gut with a title belt. Banks tosses Asuka back in the ring. Banks follows and covers for a 2 count. Banks runs into a big kick int he corner. Asuka comes off the second rope in the corner and drops Banks on her face for a 2 count. Asuka ends up rolling Banks into an ankle lock.

Banks crawls for the bottom rope but Asuka pulls her back. Asuka tries to kick at Bayley through the rope after breaking the hold but she falls out of the ring to the floor. Banks leaps out aiming for Asuka but takes out Billie Kay and Peyton Royce instead. Asuka attacks from the apron and levels Banks on the floor. Asuka ends up taking out a few Lumberjacks on the floor. Banks capitalizes and brings Asuka back in for the big Frogsplash. Asuka kicks out at 2.

Bayley grabs a steel chair from under the ring for Banks but Baszler stops her. Asuka takes advantage of the distraction and applies the Asuka Lock to Banks from behind. Banks ends up tapping out for the finish.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as her music hits. Bayley rolls in to check on Banks and she’s not happy. We go to replays. Banks and Bayley stare up at Asuka from the mat as she stands tall. Baszler stares at the tag team champions from the floor.

– We go backstage and see an ambulance driving away. Charly says Drew McIntyre is being taken to the hospital to undergo further testing. Keith Lee is with her. Lee says a big part of him wanted to tell Drew not to interfere in his debut match, but he understands and just saw his friend get taken away in an ambulance. Lee says fortunately Drew is one of the toughest men he’s met and he knows he will be OK. But Randy Orton – I can’t say the same for him, Lee says. Lee walks off.

– We see Rey and Dominik Mysterio backstage walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom announces Keith Lee, Shayna Baszler and Dolph Ziggler for RAW Talk.

– We go back to RAW Underground as Bobby Lashley fights with Cedric Alexander. Lashley ends up applying a submission until Shane and MVP break it up. Ivar runs in but Shelton Benjamin also hits the platform. Erik tries to make the save but he also gets beat down. Lashley has an arm submission on Ivar until the bell rings. The Hurt Business cleans house and stands tall ahead of next week’s RAW Underground segments.

– Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee is confirmed for Payback.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio come out. Seth Rollins and Murphy are out next. The Mysterios meet their opponents at ringside to beat them during their entrance.

Both teams fight around the ringside area now. Rey sends Rollins into the barrier. Murphy and Dominik trade shots. Rollins launches Rey over the announce table. Dominik gets double teamed at ringside now. Murphy brings Dominik into the ring and the bell rings.

Dominik blocks a backbreaker and tosses Murphy with a big hip toss. Murphy blocks another but Dominik keeps coming and nails a dropkick to send Murphy to the floor. Dominik runs and dropkicks through the ropes to send Rollins to the announce table face-first. Murphy comes from behind but Dominik sends him to the floor. Rey sends Rollins into the barrier. Rey brings Rollins into the ring and Rollins is surrounded by father and son now.

Rollins gets double teamed and sent into the ropes by Dominik. Rey goes for 619 but Murphy pulls Rollins to safety. Dominik flies to the floor and takes them both down on the floor. Dominik returns to the ring and stands with his dad as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins ends up dropping Rey. We see how Rey took a big backbreaker from Rollins during the break. Rollins taunts Rey while he’s down. Rollins with a cheap shot to send Dominik off the apron. Rey fights back but Rollins shoves him into the corner. Rey also hits Murphy. Rey counters a move and kicks Murphy off the apron, then drops Rollins with the big bulldog.

Murphy tags in and stops Rey from tagging. Rey with an enziguri and a tag to Dominik. Dominik comes off the top and rolls through. Dominik mounts offense on Murphy now. Dominik springboards in from the apron and hits a crossbody for a close 2 count on Murphy. Murphy sends him into the corner but runs into a boot and a right hand. Dominik with a hurricanrana from the top to send Murphy into the ring post. Dominik counters again and spikes Murphy with a big DDT. Rollins breaks the pin up just in time.

Dominik brings Murphy back in but Rollins provides a distraction and Murphy turns it around. Dominik comes back in but avoids a Buckle Bomb to tag in Rey. Rey unloads but Murphy comes back in. Rey ends up dropping Murphy into position for 619, but tags in Dominik in instead. They hit a double 619 on Murphy. Dominik goes to the top but the lights start flickering. Could this be RETRIBUTION?

Rollins shoves Dominik from the top to the mat. RETRIBUTION member suddenly hit the ring and surround Dominik. Rey had chased Rollins away but he runs back into the ring to be with his son now. Rey tries to escort his son out of the ring but RETRIBUTION attacks and beats them down. Rollins and Murphy watch from the stage, smiling. The boos get louder as Rey and Dominik are beat down by the masked members of RETRIBUTION. Dominik gets knocked out to the floor. Rey is launched to the floor face-first now. They toss Dominik into the barrier as the piped in boos pick up. Two of RETRIBUTION’s bigger members torpedo Rey into the ring post. They continue standing over Rey and his son, taunting and yelling at them. RETRIBUTION stands tall on the apron as Rollins and Murphy look on from the stage. Fans in the virtual crowd give the thumbs down to RETRIBUTION as they pose on the apron together. RAW goes off the air.

